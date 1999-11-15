Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (49th), PGA TOUR Points List (5), All-Time Money List (34th)

PGA TOUR: 1989

1989 Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

1993 Greater Milwaukee Open

Greater Milwaukee Open

Buick Open, Nissan Open

Additional Victories (2)

1986 U.S. Public Links

U.S. Public Links 1987 U.S. Amateur

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-5)

1990 Lost to Ed Dougherty, Jim Gallagher, Jr., Greater Milwaukee Open

Lost to Jodie Mudd, Nabisco Championship

Lost to Jodie Mudd, Nabisco Championship 1993 Defeated Mark Calcavecchia, Ted Schulz, Greater Milwaukee Open

Lost to Vijay Singh, Phoenix Open

Lost to Greg Norman, Nick Price, NEC World Series of Golf

Defeated Tiger Woods, Nissan Open

Defeated Tiger Woods, Nissan Open 2001 Lost to José Coceres, WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf

National Teams

1987 Walker Cup

1991 Four Tours World Championship of Golf

Personal

Volunteered as a standard bearer at Phoenix Open while in high school, usually working with the group of his idol, Jerry Pate. Inducted into Arizona State Sports Hall of Fame in November 1998. First golf-course design, The GC of Virginia, in Roanoke, opened in 2002. In 2006, Bison Ranch GC opened in Arizona.

Special Interests

All sports, golf course design

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Carded two top-10s, including a season-best T5 at the PURE Insurance Championship, and finished 49th in the Charles Schwab Cup.

PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 71-69-69 to finish the PURE Insurance Championship T5, his first top-five of the season.

Insperity Invitational: Posted his first top-10 of the year at the Insperity Invitational, as he finished T7 after rounds of 68-71-69.

2018 Season

Posted four finishes in the top 10, including a runner-up finish at the Chubb Classic. Advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the second time in his career. Finished No. 36 in the standings.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: He opened the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs with a T6 finish at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his second straight top-10 in Richmond.

Shaw Charity Classic: Finished T10 at the Shaw Charity Classic with an 8-under 202.

Finished T10 at the Shaw Charity Classic with an 8-under 202. Rapiscan Systems Classic: Rebounded from a second-round 74 to finish the Rapiscan Systems Classic at 6-under par, good for a T7 finish.

Rebounded from a second-round 74 to finish the Rapiscan Systems Classic at 6-under par, good for a T7 finish. Chubb Classic: Mayfair, who was in the seventh-to-last group on Sunday, made it a four-way tie for the lead at 15-under when he birdied No. 14, his eighth birdie of the day. He closed with four pars and finished with a final-round 64 and tied for second at the Chubb Classic.

2017 Season

Played his first full season since joining PGA TOUR Champions midway through 2016. Armed with a full schedule, he competed in 24 events, posting seven top-10 finishes and was 11th on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list. Played very well over the final two months of the year. During a span of eight events, he had five top-10 finishes to his credit and 21 of his 24 rounds were under par. He averaged $87,450 over those eight events.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Posted three consecutive rounds in the 60s at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to close out his season with a T7 finish in Phoenix.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Closed with a 7-under-par 65 to finish T3 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three Charles Schwab Cup playoff events.

Closed with a 7-under-par 65 to finish T3 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three Charles Schwab Cup playoff events. PURE Insurance Championship: Finished T10 at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

Finished T10 at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. JAPAN AIRLINES Championship: Despite a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 on Sunday, was unable to hold off a late final-round charge by Colin Montgomerie and had to settle for a T2 finish with Scott McCarron, one back of Montgomerie at the JAPAN AIRLINES Championship.

Boeing Classic: Enjoyed a solid performance at the Boeing Classic in late August. Three straight rounds in the 60s, including scores of 65-66 on the weekend led to a T3 finish, his best finish of the 2017 season at the time.

Enjoyed a solid performance at the Boeing Classic in late August. Three straight rounds in the 60s, including scores of 65-66 on the weekend led to a T3 finish, his best finish of the 2017 season at the time. 3M Championship: Made his first hole-in-one on PGA TOUR Champions at August's 3M Championship when he sank a 5-iron from 205 yards on No. 8 in the second round at TPC Twin Cities. He also had six holes-in-one while playing on the PGA TOUR.

Made his first hole-in-one on PGA TOUR Champions at August's 3M Championship when he sank a 5-iron from 205 yards on No. 8 in the second round at TPC Twin Cities. He also had six holes-in-one while playing on the PGA TOUR. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was a T9 finisher at the Senior Open Championship in July at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

Was a T9 finisher at the Senior Open Championship in July at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. Regions Tradition: Earned his first top-10 finish of the year when he posted four straight sub-par rounds to finish T10 at the Regions Tradition in May.

2014 Season

Made two of four PGA TOUR cuts. Failed to record a top-25 finish for the first time since 1987 when he was an amateur. Also did not record a top-10 finish on TOUR for the first time since the 1989 season. Made eight cuts in 16 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with one top-25.

2013 Season

Made only three of 14 cuts on the PGA TOUR and finished No. 204 in the FedExCup standings to miss the Playoffs and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Ended streak of 24 seasons with double-digits in cuts made on TOUR.

Sanderson Farms Championship: Improved on an even-par 72 in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, with a 10-under 62 in the second round at Annandale GC to finish T9 with four others. It was his first top-10 since a T4 at the 2012 RBC Heritage. His 62 was highlighted by a pair of eagle-3s in a three-hole stretch (Nos. 5 and 7).

2012 Season

RBC Heritage: Had a hole-in-one (the 21st of the season) with a 5-iron from 202 yards on the par-3 seventh hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage. Went on to finish T4 for his lone top-10 finish of the season (10 starts). The following day, his playing partner Bob Estes also had a hole-in-one. Since 1971, only nine players have more aces than Mayfair's six, led by Hal Sutton's 10.

2011 Season

Captured a pair of top-10 finishes in 29 starts on TOUR, the second of which proved critical to his 2012 aspirations.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: At the season's final event, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, was trying to become the first player since George McNeill to win the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament (2006) and then win on TOUR the following season. Posted four sub-par rounds at Disney to finish T6. With the performance, moved from outside the top 125 on the money list to No. 109 to retain his card for the 2012 season.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: At the season's final event, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, was trying to become the first player since George McNeill to win the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament (2006) and then win on TOUR the following season. Posted four sub-par rounds at Disney to finish T6. With the performance, moved from outside the top 125 on the money list to No. 109 to retain his card for the 2012 season.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Closed with a 5-under 67 in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to claim T8 honors, his best finish in 13 starts. His 67 was his lowest final-round score in any previous start in New Orleans.

2010 Season

Recorded two top-10 finishes, giving him at least one in each of the last 21 seasons on TOUR. Finished outside of the top 125 on the money list for the second straight year.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Was the individual medalist at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in his first trip to Q-School finals since 1988.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Shot 66-69 on the weekend to finish T3 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship.

Shot 66-69 on the weekend to finish T3 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew: Shot 68-66 on the weekend to finish seventh at the St. Jude Classic. It was his best finish since a second-place showing at the 2008 RBC Canadian Open. Aced the 170-yard eighth hole at TPC Southwind in the first round, using an 8-iron.

2009 Season

Made 13 of 28 cuts on TOUR and finished 157th on the money list. It was his lowest money list finish dating back to 1988.

Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Earned first top-10 finish of the season with a T9 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open while ranking No. 1 in Greens In Regulation for the week (54/72 - 75 percent).

2008 Season

Surpassed $1 million in earnings for the seventh time in his career. Recorded two runner-up finishes on the way to his best finish on TOUR in three years, giving him 15 second-place finishes in his career.

RBC Canadian Open: Runner-up to Chez Reavie at the Canadian Open.

Runner-up to Chez Reavie at the Canadian Open. PODS Championship: Finished T2 at the PODS Championship, two behind winner Sean O'Hair.

2007 Season

Recorded six top-10s and played his way into the third FedExCup Playoffs event, the BMW Championship, and finished 49th in the FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T2 at the Wyndham Championship, his best finish on TOUR since a second at the 2005 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

2006 Season

Overcame testicular cancer during the course of the season, diagnosed at the Buick Open. Underwent surgery for testicular cancer on August 3 after being initially diagnosed by doctors at the Buick Open in Flint, Mich. Surgery was performed by Dr. Gil Brito in Scottsdale at Shea Hospital. Returned to play two weeks later in the PGA Championship where he was two back through 36 holes and finished T37.

2005 Season

After using a top 50 on PGA TOUR Career Money exemption, his only full exemption available, recorded third-best season on TOUR, finishing 22nd on the money list and earning more than $2 million for the first time on TOUR. Six top-10s were the most since an identical six in 1995.

Bank of America Colonial: A second at the Bank of America Colonial was his best finish on TOUR since a playoff loss to Jose Coceres at the 2001 WORLDCOM CLASSIC. Attributed success to hard work during offseason and switch to the belly putter.

2004 Season

Finished out of the top 125 (No. 140) on the money list for the first time in his 16-year career.

2003 Season

Continued streak of finishing in the top 125 on the money list for all 15 years on TOUR.

U.S. Open Championship: Posted his third top-10 in his last five U.S. Opens with a T10 at Olympia Fields CC in Olympia, Ill., (T10 in 1999, T5 in 2002).

2002 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Earned second career top-10 at the U.S. Open with a T5 finish.

2001 Season

THE TOUR Championship: Made return to the TOUR Championship for first time since 1998 after finishing in the top 30 on the money list.

Made return to the TOUR Championship for first time since 1998 after finishing in the top 30 on the money list. Buick Open: Closing 61, a tournament record, gave him T14 at Buick Open. Key to round was PGA TOUR record-tying 27 on back nine. 9-under 27 produced TOUR record in relation to par (nine holes). String of seven birdies and one eagle broke TOUR's best birdie-eagle streak of seven set by Al Geiberger in 1977 and matched by Webb Heintzelman in 1989.

Closing 61, a tournament record, gave him T14 at Buick Open. Key to round was PGA TOUR record-tying 27 on back nine. 9-under 27 produced TOUR record in relation to par (nine holes). String of seven birdies and one eagle broke TOUR's best birdie-eagle streak of seven set by Al Geiberger in 1977 and matched by Webb Heintzelman in 1989. The Open Championship: Turned in best career performance at a major and first top-10 in one since a T7 at the 1998 PGA Championship with a T3 at The Open Championship.

Turned in best career performance at a major and first top-10 in one since a T7 at the 1998 PGA Championship with a T3 at The Open Championship. WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf: Just missed sixth TOUR title at WORLDCOM CLASSIC, losing to Jose Coceres on fifth playoff hole.

2000 Season

Fell out of the top-100 money winners for just the third time in 12 full seasons on TOUR.

1999 Season

Mercedes Championships: Top showing of season was a T2 at season-opening Mercedes Championships.

1998 Season

Doral-Ryder Open: Nearly made it two wins in a row the following week at Doral-Ryder Open where he finished T2.

Nissan Open: Earned first of two victories that season at Nissan Open, where closing 67 forced playoff with Tiger Woods. Birdied first extra hole to defeat Woods.

Earned first of two victories that season at Nissan Open, where closing 67 forced playoff with Tiger Woods. Birdied first extra hole to defeat Woods. Buick Invitational: Shared 54-hole lead at Buick Open following rounds of 70-69-65. Took lead for good on Sunday with first-hole birdie en route to closing 67.

1997 Season

Las Vegas Invitational: Had a T2 performance in Las Vegas, the last full-field event of the season, which proved to be his best showing of the year.

1996 Season

NEC World Series of Golf: Seventh career runner-up finish came with a T2 at NEC World Series of Golf.

1995 Season

Recorded two victories, three runner-up finishes and earned $1,543,192. Increase in earnings over previous year–$1,385,033–stood at that time as TOUR record.

THE TOUR Championship: Had a second win at the TOUR Championship, where he had a three-stroke lead through 54 holes and maintained that margin with closing 73.

Motorola Western Open: Victory came at Motorola Western Open, where he shot a closing 67.

1993 Season

Greater Milwaukee Open: Collected first victory on TOUR at Greater Milwaukee Open, where he defeated Mark Calcavecchia and Ted Schulz in a playoff.

Amateur Highlights

Won 1986 U.S. Public Links and 1987 U.S. Amateur titles. Also won Fred Haskins Award as nation's top collegiate player.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE