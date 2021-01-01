Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (11th), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (8), All-Time Money List (23rd)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1991

1991 PGA TOUR Champions: 2014

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

1993 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic

Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic 1999 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship 2006 FedEx St. Jude Classic

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (6)

2014 Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire

Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire 2015 Regions Tradition, U.S. Senior Open Championship, Shaw Charity Classic, Dick's Sporting Goods Open

Regions Tradition, U.S. Senior Open Championship, Shaw Charity Classic, Dick's Sporting Goods Open 2019 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

1990 Ben Hogan Knoxville Open, Ben Hogan Buffalo Open

International Victories (2)

1989 Malaysian Open [Asia]

Malaysian Open [Asia] 1990 Vines Classic [Aus]

Additional Victories (5)

1988 Texas State Open

Texas State Open 1990 Texas State Open

Texas State Open 1994 Texas State Open

Texas State Open 1994 Diners Club Matches [with Jim McGovern]

Diners Club Matches [with Jim McGovern] 1997 Diners Club Matches [with Steve Elkington]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

1996 Lost to Mark Brooks, Shell Houston Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-1)

2015 Defeated Kevin Sutherland, Regions Tradition

Defeated Kevin Sutherland, Regions Tradition 2018 Lost to Vijay Singh, Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Lost to Vijay Singh, Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship 2019 Defeated Retief Goosen, Charles Schwab Cup Championship

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

1990 Defeated Greg Ladehoff, Carl Cooper, Ben Hogan Buffalo Open

National Teams

1994 Presidents Cup

1995, 1997, 1999 Ryder Cup

Special Interests

Fishing, hunting, camping, sporting events

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National: Closed with an 8-under 63 and finished T7 at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, his first top-10 of the season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National: Closed with an 8-under 63 and finished T7 at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, his first top-10 of the season.

2019 Season

Holed-out for eagle on the third extra hole to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Finished No. 11 in the Charles Schwab Cup and 16th on the money list ($1,111,529), his best marks since his four-win season in 2015.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Holed a 123-yard pitching wedge on the third extra hole (No. 17) to make eagle and defeat Retief Goosen at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Became the tournament’s fourth wire-to-wire victor and it broke a winless streak of 96 starts over the last 4 years, 2 months and 11 days (2015 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open).

Holed a 123-yard pitching wedge on the third extra hole (No. 17) to make eagle and defeat Retief Goosen at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Became the tournament’s fourth wire-to-wire victor and it broke a winless streak of 96 starts over the last 4 years, 2 months and 11 days (2015 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open). Regions Tradition: Carded rounds of 69-73-71-66—279 to finish the Regions Tradition T6, his third top-10 finish in his last six major appearances.

Carded rounds of 69-73-71-66—279 to finish the Regions Tradition T6, his third top-10 finish in his last six major appearances. Insperity Invitational: Carded rounds of 71-69-68 and finished T7 at the Insperity Invitational, his fifth top-10 in six starts at his hometown event.

Carded rounds of 71-69-68 and finished T7 at the Insperity Invitational, his fifth top-10 in six starts at his hometown event. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Partnered with Jesper Parnevik at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge to finish in fourth place, his second top-five finish this year.

Partnered with Jesper Parnevik at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge to finish in fourth place, his second top-five finish this year. Hoag Classic: Carded a career-best 8-under 63 in the second round and a 6-under 65 in the final round for a T3 finish at the Hoag Classic.

Carded a career-best 8-under 63 in the second round and a 6-under 65 in the final round for a T3 finish at the Hoag Classic. Oasis Championship: Carded rounds of 68-69-60–207 to finish T10 at the Oasis Championship.

2018 Season

Posted six top-10s and two runner-up finishes en route to over $900,000 in winnings, his second highest total on PGA TOUR Champions. Advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fourth time in five years and finished 23rd in the final standings.

The Ally Challenge: Playing in Sunday's final group for the first time this season, Maggert carded a final-round 72 and finished T8 at The Ally Challenge.

Playing in Sunday's final group for the first time this season, Maggert carded a final-round 72 and finished T8 at The Ally Challenge. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Maggert was one of three co-leaders through 54 holes at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, and he finished runner-up after losing to Vijay Singh on the second playoff hole. It was his sixth top-10 in a senior major and second of the season (T5, Regions Tradition).

Maggert was one of three co-leaders through 54 holes at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, and he finished runner-up after losing to Vijay Singh on the second playoff hole. It was his sixth top-10 in a senior major and second of the season (T5, Regions Tradition). Regions Tradition: Carded a final-round 8-under 64 to match both the best round of the Regions Tradition and course record at Greystone Golf and Country Club. He moved up the leaderboard 17 places to finish T5, his 12th top-five finish on PGA TOUR Champions.

Carded a final-round 8-under 64 to match both the best round of the Regions Tradition and course record at Greystone Golf and Country Club. He moved up the leaderboard 17 places to finish T5, his 12th top-five finish on PGA TOUR Champions. Insperity Invitational: Playing in his hometown event, finished T2 for the second time at the Insperity Invitational. Bogeyed his first two holes on Sunday, but rallied with five birdies on the back nine to close in 69, finishing one shot shy of winner Bernhard Langer.

Playing in his hometown event, finished T2 for the second time at the Insperity Invitational. Bogeyed his first two holes on Sunday, but rallied with five birdies on the back nine to close in 69, finishing one shot shy of winner Bernhard Langer. Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 69-70-71 to finish at 9-under and tied for ninth at the Cologuard Classic. In four starts in Tucson, he has three T9 finishes (2015, 2017, 2018) and he finished T11 in 2016.

2017 Season

Slipped from 24th to 44th on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list and failed to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the first time in four years. After three consecutive years finishing in the top 10 in greens in regulation, he fell from 9th in 2016 to 43rd in that category and his scoring average went from 10th to 39th overall.

PowerShares QQQ Championship: Shared the first-round lead at the PowerShares QQQ Championship following a 6-under-par 66, but was one-over-par on the weekend to eventually drop to T8.

Shared the first-round lead at the PowerShares QQQ Championship following a 6-under-par 66, but was one-over-par on the weekend to eventually drop to T8. Boeing Classic: Was T6 at the Boeing Classic, finishing 11-under-par on the weekend after rounds of 66-67.

Was T6 at the Boeing Classic, finishing 11-under-par on the weekend after rounds of 66-67. American Family Insurance Championship: Was T9 at the American Family Insurance Championship.

Was T9 at the American Family Insurance Championship. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Was just one stroke off the lead after an opening-round 7-under-par 66 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic before eventually finishing T9.

2016 Season

Was unable to duplicate his 2015 success which saw him win four times and finish second on the money list, but still enjoyed another successful campaign. He finished 24th on the money list with $864,433 in season earnings as well as nine top-10 finishes. Finished third in the All-Around statistical rankings.

3M Championship: Three consecutive rounds in the 60s led to a T7 finish at the 3M Championship in August.

Three consecutive rounds in the 60s led to a T7 finish at the 3M Championship in August. American Family Insurance Championship: A closing-round 6-under-par 66 led to a T8 finish at the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship in June.

A closing-round 6-under-par 66 led to a T8 finish at the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship in June. Regions Tradition: Was in the driver's seat in defense of his win at the Shaw Charity Classic following consecutive rounds of 7-under-par 63. However, his three-stroke advantage after 36 holes was not enough after closing with a 4-over-par 74 to finish T6. His 36-hole total of 14-under-par 126 was the best 36-hole total on Tour in 2016.

Was in the driver's seat in defense of his win at the Shaw Charity Classic following consecutive rounds of 7-under-par 63. However, his three-stroke advantage after 36 holes was not enough after closing with a 4-over-par 74 to finish T6. His 36-hole total of 14-under-par 126 was the best 36-hole total on Tour in 2016. Insperity Invitational: Shared the 36-hole lead with eventual champion Jesper Parnevik before finishing T2, four strokes back at the Insperity Invitational. Took an early lead on Sunday after birdies on his first two holes but was only able to make one birdie the rest of the way.

Shared the 36-hole lead with eventual champion Jesper Parnevik before finishing T2, four strokes back at the Insperity Invitational. Took an early lead on Sunday after birdies on his first two holes but was only able to make one birdie the rest of the way. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Posted consecutive rounds of 68 on the weekend at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic to finish T3.

Posted consecutive rounds of 68 on the weekend at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic to finish T3. Chubb Classic: Was T9 the next week at the Chubb Classic.

Was T9 the next week at the Chubb Classic. Allianz Championship: Rebounded from an opening-round 73 with scores of 66-70 on the weekend to finish T10 at the Allianz Championship.

2015 Season

Had a stellar year with four wins, including two major championships (Regions Tradition, U.S. Senior Open), and more than $2 million in earnings. Led the Charles Schwab Cup standings individually during the season and was tied with Colin Montgomerie, a PGA TOUR Champions first, heading into the SAS Championship. Led the PGA TOUR Champions with four victories during the season. Played at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open but missed the cut. Named the GWAA Senior Player of the Year.

Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Claimed his fourth win of the year two starts later at the end of August when he prevailed by two strokes at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Overcame a four-stroke deficit at the start of the final round, shooting a 66 Sunday to best Paul Goydos by two strokes at En-Joie GC. Victory moved him back in front in the Charles Schwab Cup race for the first time since he claimed the Regions Tradition. Win also put him past the $2-million mark in single-season earnings.

Claimed his fourth win of the year two starts later at the end of August when he prevailed by two strokes at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Overcame a four-stroke deficit at the start of the final round, shooting a 66 Sunday to best Paul Goydos by two strokes at En-Joie GC. Victory moved him back in front in the Charles Schwab Cup race for the first time since he claimed the Regions Tradition. Win also put him past the $2-million mark in single-season earnings. Shaw Charity Classic: Added a third victory when he blitzed the field at the Shaw Charity Classic. Started the final round two strokes behind co-leaders Montgomerie and Miguel Angel Jimenez but seized the momentum with five birdies on his final six holes on the front nine and was subsequently never threatened, eventually winning by four over Montgomerie.

Added a third victory when he blitzed the field at the Shaw Charity Classic. Started the final round two strokes behind co-leaders Montgomerie and Miguel Angel Jimenez but seized the momentum with five birdies on his final six holes on the front nine and was subsequently never threatened, eventually winning by four over Montgomerie. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Claimed his second major title of the campaign when he held off a handful of challengers Sunday at the U.S. Senior Open in Sacramento. In late-June at Del Paso CC, began the final round tied for the lead with Bernhard Langer, with four other major championship winners all within one stroke of the lead. Held off his challengers with a steady, 5-under-par 65 and the victory that earned him a check for $675,000, the largest of his PGA TOUR Champions career. The win was also worth an invitation to the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont CC. With his two major championships, it marked the fourth consecutive year the PGA TOUR Champions has had a player win multiple major titles in the same season.

Claimed his second major title of the campaign when he held off a handful of challengers Sunday at the U.S. Senior Open in Sacramento. In late-June at Del Paso CC, began the final round tied for the lead with Bernhard Langer, with four other major championship winners all within one stroke of the lead. Held off his challengers with a steady, 5-under-par 65 and the victory that earned him a check for $675,000, the largest of his PGA TOUR Champions career. The win was also worth an invitation to the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont CC. With his two major championships, it marked the fourth consecutive year the PGA TOUR Champions has had a player win multiple major titles in the same season. Regions Tradition: Won his first event of the year, and first major championship of his PGA TOUR Champions career, when he defeated Kevin Sutherland in a one-hole playoff at Shoal Creek in Birmingham in May. His 14-under-par total of 274 included rounds of 67-67-68-72. Had a golden opportunity to take the lead on the 71st hole when he faced a 3-foot birdie putt. However, he was unable to convert the opportunity. Minutes later he took advantage of Sutherland's misfortune off the tee on the first playoff hole and subsequent bogey to two putt from 40 feet for par and the win.

2014 Season

Joined the PGA TOUR Champions in late March and managed to play 12 events, finishing among the top 10 in half of his starts. Made 19 PGA TOUR appearances and made eight cuts.

Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: In September, finished solo fifth at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship. Performance helped clinch a spot among the top-30 money-winners.

In September, finished solo fifth at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship. Performance helped clinch a spot among the top-30 money-winners. 3M Championship: Finished T3 at the 3M Championship in August in Minnesota by posting rounds of 64-67-65 at TPC Twin Cities. Collected 24 birdies in the event, tying the tournament record set in 2008 by R.W. Eaks.

Finished T3 at the 3M Championship in August in Minnesota by posting rounds of 64-67-65 at TPC Twin Cities. Collected 24 birdies in the event, tying the tournament record set in 2008 by R.W. Eaks. Travelers Championship: Was in contention down the stretch at the Travelers Championship and eventually finished T7 at TPC River Highlands. Missed realistic birdie opportunities on each of the final three holes, but performance near Hartford was his best since a T2 at the 2013 PLAYERS Championship.

Was in contention down the stretch at the Travelers Championship and eventually finished T7 at TPC River Highlands. Missed realistic birdie opportunities on each of the final three holes, but performance near Hartford was his best since a T2 at the 2013 PLAYERS Championship. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Closed with a 66 to finish T9 at the Senior PGA Championship.

Closed with a 66 to finish T9 at the Senior PGA Championship. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Became the 17th player in PGA TOUR Champions history to win in his debut when he edged Billy Andrade by two strokes for the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic title. Holed a 45-foot, uphill, left-to-right breaking putt for a birdie at Fallen Oak's 17th hole just moments before Andrade made bogey in the group behind him. As a result, forged a two-stroke advantage that proved to be the difference. Became the first debut winner on the PGA TOUR Champions since Rocco Mediate at the 2012 Allianz Championship. At 50 years, 1 month, 3 days, became the youngest Tour winner since John Huston at the 2011 Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Victory near Biloxi also ended a drought of more than seven-plus years since his last TOUR title, at the 2006 FedEx St. Jude Classic and also made him the seventh player to win tournaments on all three Tours.

Became the 17th player in PGA TOUR Champions history to win in his debut when he edged Billy Andrade by two strokes for the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic title. Holed a 45-foot, uphill, left-to-right breaking putt for a birdie at Fallen Oak's 17th hole just moments before Andrade made bogey in the group behind him. As a result, forged a two-stroke advantage that proved to be the difference. Became the first debut winner on the PGA TOUR Champions since Rocco Mediate at the 2012 Allianz Championship. At 50 years, 1 month, 3 days, became the youngest Tour winner since John Huston at the 2011 Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Victory near Biloxi also ended a drought of more than seven-plus years since his last TOUR title, at the 2006 FedEx St. Jude Classic and also made him the seventh player to win tournaments on all three Tours. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Best finish prior to turning 50 was a T16 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico.

2013 Season

Made it to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in its seven-year history, thanks to a pair of top-10 finishes and 12 made cuts. For the second straight year, was eliminated from the Playoffs after The Barclays, where he missed the cut. Finished No. 115 in the final FedExCup standings.

Travelers Championship: Finished T9 at the Travelers Championship for not only his second top-10 at the event but also for the season. His best Hartford finish was a T2 in 1997. The last time he recorded two-or-more top-10s in a season on TOUR was in 2010.

Finished T9 at the Travelers Championship for not only his second top-10 at the event but also for the season. His best Hartford finish was a T2 in 1997. The last time he recorded two-or-more top-10s in a season on TOUR was in 2010. THE PLAYERS Championship: Two months after his 49th birthday, claimed a T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship in May in his 20th start in the event. His third-round, 6-under 66 was his best score at TPC Sawgrass since an opening-round, 7-under 65 in 1994. The share of runner-up bettered two previous top-five finishes in the event, a T3 in 2000 and solo third in 1994.

2012 Season

Frys.com Open: Played in all four events in the fall, with a T16 at the Frys.com Open his best performance.

Played in all four events in the fall, with a T16 at the Frys.com Open his best performance. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Shared the first-round lead at the FedEx St. Jude Classic with an opening 66. Closed with rounds of 68-73-72 to finish T27.

Shared the first-round lead at the FedEx St. Jude Classic with an opening 66. Closed with rounds of 68-73-72 to finish T27. Sony Open in Hawaii: Entered the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii tied at the top of the leaderboard with Matt Every at 12-under before a 4-over 74 led to a T13 finish. It represented the 11th time he had held the lead going into the final round in a PGA TOUR event (10 72-hole events, one 90-hole event), with his only win in those tournaments coming at the 1993 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.

2011 Season

Made six of 18 cuts and failed to record a top 25 for the first time since 1990.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, returned to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for just the second time in his career (2009). There he recorded a final-round, 6-under 66 at PGA West in Palm Springs, CA, to finish T13 and earn his PGA TOUR card for the 2012 season.

2010 Season

Veteran finished inside the top 125 on the money list for the first time since 2007. Recorded his first top-3 finish since his win in 2006.

John Deere Classic: Fired an 8-under 63 in the third round of the John Deere Classic en route to solo third-place honors.

Fired an 8-under 63 in the third round of the John Deere Classic en route to solo third-place honors. Shell Houston Open: Made 21st consecutive appearance at Shell Houston Open, finishing T6 for his sixth career top 10 in the tournment, with three runner-up finishes. Tied for first (61 of 72) in Greens In Regulation for the week.

Made 21st consecutive appearance at Shell Houston Open, finishing T6 for his sixth career top 10 in the tournment, with three runner-up finishes. Tied for first (61 of 72) in Greens In Regulation for the week. Transitions Championship: Replaced Vijay Singh in the field at Transitions Championship when Singh withdrew 20 minutes before his first-round tee time. Was T6 through 54 holes before final-round 74 dropped him to T16.

2009 Season

Made 11 of 21 cuts on the PGA TOUR and finished 128th on the money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned exempt status on the 2010 PGA TOUR by finishing second, one stroke behind medalist Troy Merritt, at the 2009 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Used a Top 50 on the PGA TOUR Career Money List exemption for 2009.

Earned exempt status on the 2010 PGA TOUR by finishing second, one stroke behind medalist Troy Merritt, at the 2009 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Used a Top 50 on the PGA TOUR Career Money List exemption for 2009. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Second top-10 of the season came at the HP Byron Nelson Championship with a T8, despite a first-round 71 and a 72nd hole double bogey.

Second top-10 of the season came at the HP Byron Nelson Championship with a T8, despite a first-round 71 and a 72nd hole double bogey. FBR Open: First top-10 finish of the season came in just his third start. A third-round, 6-under-par 66 helped propel him on to a T10 at the FBR Open. It was his first top-10 finish since the 2007 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

2008 Season

Recorded six top-25 finishes and placed 162nd on the money list, his worst finish since joining the TOUR in 1991.

2007 Season

Had one top-10 during the season.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Armed with new irons and a slightly longer putter, posted first-round 7-under-par 63 to hold 18-hole lead at the U.S. Bank Championship. Finished T5.

2006 Season

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Won for the first time in more than seven years with his victory at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, his third career title. Win helped him to finish No. 60 on TOUR money list. Earned first victory since 1999, a span of 180 events between wins. After opening 72-66-68, came from three strokes back of Tim Herron and Tom Pernice, Jr. with final-round, 5-under-par 65, aided by an eagle on No. 16 and a birdie on No. 17. The first-round, 2-over 72 was the high start by a winner that year. Needed only 99 putts, one of just two players (Aaron Baddeley/97/Verizon Heritage) to use less than 100 putts in a 72-hole event that season. Month earlier, had 100 putts at the Verizon Heritage.

2005 Season

Valero Texas Open: Posted a T8 at the Valero Texas Open.

Posted a T8 at the Valero Texas Open. Shell Houston Open: Had two top-10s, first a T7 at the Shell Houston Open.

2004 Season

With five top-10s, more than $1.5 million in earnings and a No. 43 finish on the money list, had his best season since 2000.

U.S. Open Championship: Finished in the top-10 for the seventh time in 14 U.S. Open appearances with his third-place finish at Shinnecock Hills. Matched his previous best Open finish, a third in 2002, which also came in New York at Bethpage Black.

Finished in the top-10 for the seventh time in 14 U.S. Open appearances with his third-place finish at Shinnecock Hills. Matched his previous best Open finish, a third in 2002, which also came in New York at Bethpage Black. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished second, three strokes behind Vijay Singh, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2003 Season

Finished among the top 100 for the 13th consecutive season on TOUR.

Masters Tournament: Solo third-round leader at Masters after a 66. Final-round 75 resulted in a career-best fifth-place finish and included a triple bogey on the par-4 third hole when his second shot out of a fairway bunker caromed into his body and an 8 on the par-3 12th when he hit the ball in Rae's Creek twice.

2002 Season

Broke the $10-million barrier in career earnings.

U.S. Open Championship: Earned sixth top-10 in his last nine U.S. Open appearances. Two-over-par total of 282 was good for solo third, five strokes behind champion Tiger Woods. Solo third finish matched previous best finish in a major at the 1997 PGA Championship.

Earned sixth top-10 in his last nine U.S. Open appearances. Two-over-par total of 282 was good for solo third, five strokes behind champion Tiger Woods. Solo third finish matched previous best finish in a major at the 1997 PGA Championship. Compaq Classic of New Orleans: Second-round hole-in-one on the 180-yard 17th hole with an 8-iron at the Compaq Classic of New Orleans.

2001 Season

Dropped to 72nd in earnings with four top-10s, his fewest since 1992.

The Open Championship: Made double eagle on the par-5 sixth hole in the first round of The Open Championship to become first player with an albatross in The Open Championship and the Masters.

2000 Season

Earned $1,138,749, good for 39th on money list and marked ninth consecutive year in which he has placed among the top-40.

1999 Season

Buick Challenge: Had six top-10s, including T2 at Buick Challenge. Notched second career win on the way to earning career-best $2,016,469 in 1999.

Had six top-10s, including T2 at Buick Challenge. Notched second career win on the way to earning career-best $2,016,469 in 1999. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Became just the 10th player at that time to record $2 million in single-season earnings. As the 24th seed, won five matches on his way to the title in the inaugural WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.

1998 Season

Registered eight top-10 finishes.

1997 Season

Ryder Cup: Participated in his third Ryder Cup and had a record of 2-2-0 at Brookline.

Participated in his third Ryder Cup and had a record of 2-2-0 at Brookline. PGA Championship: A sterling final round at PGA Championship in 1997, where he closed with a 65 to finish third, ensuring a position on that year's Ryder Cup team.

1996 Season

Recorded nine top-10s, including three second-place finishes in 1996.

1995 Season

Ryder Cup Matches: Posted a 2-2 record in the Ryder Cup.

1994 Season

Career-high 12 top-10 finishes.

Diners Club Matches: Teamed with Jim McGovern to win PGA TOUR division of Diners Club Matches.

Teamed with Jim McGovern to win PGA TOUR division of Diners Club Matches. The Presidents Cup: Compiled a 2-2 record at Presidents Cup.

Compiled a 2-2 record at Presidents Cup. Masters Tournament: First player to make double eagle on the 13th hole at Augusta National in the Masters.

1993 Season

Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: Earned first TOUR victory at Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic by three strokes over Greg Kraft. Victory came under floodlights at the end of a day in which he played 36 holes due to weather delays earlier in the week.

1991 Season

Second only to John Daly in rookie earnings with $240,940.

1990 Season

Was the 1990 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year with earnings of $108,644 and victories in Knoxville and Buffalo. Was Vines Classic (Australian Tour) champion.

Amateur Highlights

All-American at Texas A&M in 1986.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE