Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Life Member

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1986

1986 PGA TOUR Champions: 2014

PGA TOUR Victories (21)

1987 MCI Heritage Golf Classic

MCI Heritage Golf Classic 1990 The International

The International 1991 MCI Heritage Golf Classic

MCI Heritage Golf Classic 1992 THE PLAYERS Championship, MCI Heritage Golf Classic, KMart Greater Greensboro Open

THE PLAYERS Championship, MCI Heritage Golf Classic, KMart Greater Greensboro Open 1993 Infiniti Tournament of Champions, Las Vegas Invitational

Infiniti Tournament of Champions, Las Vegas Invitational 1995 Freeport-McMoRan Classic

Freeport-McMoRan Classic 1996 Buick Invitational

Buick Invitational 1997 PGA Championship, Buick Challenge

PGA Championship, Buick Challenge 1998 MCI Classic

MCI Classic 2001 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2003 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, THE PLAYERS Championship, MCI Heritage, The INTERNATIONAL

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, THE PLAYERS Championship, MCI Heritage, The INTERNATIONAL 2006 Chrysler Classic of Greensboro

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro 2008 Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart 2015 Wyndham Championship

International Victories (3)

1992 Kapalua International

Kapalua International 1997 Kapalua International

Kapalua International 1998 Chunichi Crowns [Jpn].

Additional Victories (13)

1990 JC Penney Classic [with Beth Daniel]

JC Penney Classic [with Beth Daniel] 1992 World Cup [with Fred Couples]

World Cup [with Fred Couples] 1992 Franklin Funds Shark Shootout [with Tom Kite]

Franklin Funds Shark Shootout [with Tom Kite] 1993 World Cup [with Fred Couples]

World Cup [with Fred Couples] 1994 World Cup [with Fred Couples]

World Cup [with Fred Couples] 1995 World Cup [with Fred Couples]

World Cup [with Fred Couples] 1995 JC Penney Classic [with Beth Daniel]

JC Penney Classic [with Beth Daniel] 1998 Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International

Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International 2000 CVS Charity Classic [with Justin Leonard]

CVS Charity Classic [with Justin Leonard] 2000 Target World Challenge

Target World Challenge 2003 Target World Challenge

Target World Challenge 2012 PNC Father/Son Challenge [with Dru Love]

PNC Father/Son Challenge [with Dru Love] 2018 PNC Father/Son Challenge [with Dru Love]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-7)

1989 Lost to Tom Kite, Nestle Invitational

Lost to Tom Kite, Nestle Invitational 1991 Lost to Jim Gallagher, Jr., Tom Purtzer, NEC World Series of Golf

Lost to Jim Gallagher, Jr., Tom Purtzer, NEC World Series of Golf 1992 Lost to Fred Couples, Nissan Los Angeles Open

Lost to Fred Couples, Nissan Los Angeles Open 1995 Defeated Mike Heinen, Freeport-McMoRan Classic

Defeated Mike Heinen, Freeport-McMoRan Classic 1996 Lost to Michael Bradley, Fred Funk, Len Mattiace, John Maginnes, Buick Challenge

Lost to Michael Bradley, Fred Funk, Len Mattiace, John Maginnes, Buick Challenge 1996 Lost to Tiger Woods, Las Vegas Invitational

Lost to Tiger Woods, Las Vegas Invitational 2000 Lost to Jesper Parnevik, Phil Mickelson, GTE Byron Nelson Classic

Lost to Jesper Parnevik, Phil Mickelson, GTE Byron Nelson Classic 2001 Lost to Phil Mickelson, Frank Lickliter II, Buick Invitational

Lost to Phil Mickelson, Frank Lickliter II, Buick Invitational 2003 Defeated Woody Austin, MCI Heritage

National Teams

1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2005 Presidents Cup

1993, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004 Ryder Cup

2012, 2016 Ryder Cup Captain

1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997 World Cup

1985 Walker Cup

1992 Dunhill Cup

Personal

Father, Davis Love, Jr., was a highly regarded golf teacher who died in a plane crash in 1988. Was born shortly after his father contended at 1964 Masters. Selected posthumously as the recipient of Harvey Penick Teaching Award. Wrote book, Every Shot I Take, to honor his dad's lessons and teachings on golf and life. Book was recipient of 1997 USGA International Book Award

Brother, Mark, caddied for him and the pair recorded over 10 victories together, including the 1997 PGA Championship. Mark serves as President of Davis Love Golf Management and has designed over 20 golf courses in the United States and abroad.

Inducted into University of North Carolina Order of Merit in 1997. Inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame in Augusta in January 2001. Received the 2013 Bob Jones Award during the USGA's annual meeting. It is the USGA's highest honor and recognizes an individual who demonstrates the spirit, personal character and respect for the game exhibited by the legendary Jones. Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.

Began hosting The RSM Classic, an official PGA TOUR event, in 2010.

Special Interests

Fishing, reading novels, hunting, golf course architecture

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Sony Open in Hawaii: At 16-under 264, finished in seventh place and six strokes behind champion Matt Kuchar at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The finish was his 180th top-10 in 762nd official PGA TOUR start (first since T10/2017 Wyndham Championship). 72-hole score of 264 fell one stroke shy of career best entering the week (263/2015 Wyndham Championship, 2008 Children's Miracle Network Classic). Collected eighth top-10 in 17th start at the event.

2018 Season

Made the cut in five of 12 PGA TOUR starts with a T28 at the CIMB Classic the best result. Underwent hip replacement surgery following The RSM Classic in November and made return at the Valspar Championship. Served as a vice captain for the United States at the Ryder Cup.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: Carded rounds of 71-68-71-73–283 to finish T10 in his U.S. Senior Open debut.

Carded rounds of 71-68-71-73–283 to finish T10 in his U.S. Senior Open debut. The RSM Classic: The RSM Classic tournament host missed the cut at his hometown event for the second consecutive year following rounds of 72-73. In eight starts at The RSM Classic, has four missed cuts and one top-10 (T4/2012). Week was highlighted as RSM presented the Davis Love Foundation with a check for $2,035,206 as a result of the firm's employee-led Birdies Fore Love (BFL) campaign in connection with the eighth playing of the Classic.

2017 Season

Made seven cuts in 13 starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a T10 finish at the Wyndham Championship. At No. 185 in the FedExCup standings, failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth time. Will compete on TOUR in the 2017-18 season out of the Life Member category. Made two starts on PGA TOUR Champions, collecting top-10 finishes in both events. Was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in a September ceremony in New York City, held in conjunction with the Presidents Cup.

Presidents Cup: Served as an assistant captain on the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Served as an assistant captain on the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team. World Golf Hall of Fame: Was among four players inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017, joining Lorena Ochoa, Meg Mallon, Ian Woosnam and late British golf writer Henry Longhurst. For the first time the World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held in New York City. The venue was Cipriani Wall Street, with the event kicking off 2017 Presidents Cup festivities.

Was among four players inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017, joining Lorena Ochoa, Meg Mallon, Ian Woosnam and late British golf writer Henry Longhurst. For the first time the World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held in New York City. The venue was Cipriani Wall Street, with the event kicking off 2017 Presidents Cup festivities. PURE Insurance Championship: A week before he served as a Captain's Assistant at the Presidents Cup in Jersey City, New Jersey, competed in his second PGA TOUR Champions event of the season at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. Finished T10 for his fourth PGA TOUR Champions top-10 in nine starts since 2014.

A week before he served as a Captain's Assistant at the Presidents Cup in Jersey City, New Jersey, competed in his second PGA TOUR Champions event of the season at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. Finished T10 for his fourth PGA TOUR Champions top-10 in nine starts since 2014. Wyndham Championship: Three-time Wyndham Championship winner (who was unable to defend his title in 2016 due to hip surgery) finished T10 and eight strokes behind champion Henrik Stenson for his first top-10 finish since winning the event in 2015. For the second consecutive time in Greensboro, posted all four rounds in the 60s (64-66-69-64-64-66-67-69). In his 746th official PGA TOUR start, the 53-year-old was attempting to become the oldest winner in PGA TOUR history (Sam Snead/52 years, 10 months, 8 days/1965 Wyndham Championship).

Three-time Wyndham Championship winner (who was unable to defend his title in 2016 due to hip surgery) finished T10 and eight strokes behind champion Henrik Stenson for his first top-10 finish since winning the event in 2015. For the second consecutive time in Greensboro, posted all four rounds in the 60s (64-66-69-64-64-66-67-69). In his 746th official PGA TOUR start, the 53-year-old was attempting to become the oldest winner in PGA TOUR history (Sam Snead/52 years, 10 months, 8 days/1965 Wyndham Championship). Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Scott Verplank to finish T8 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in April.

2016 Season

In an injury-plagued season, made 11 cuts in 15 starts, but failed to record a top-10 or top-25 finish for just the second time in his PGA TOUR career. Ended the season No. 188 in the FedExCup, marking the fourth time in 10 years he failed to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Made just two starts on PGA TOUR Champions, finishing third at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai after three rounds in the 60s and T28 with teammate Scott Verplank at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Ryder Cup: On September 12, announced Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and J.B. Holmes as his three picks to join eight qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Named Ryan Moore as the final pick following the TOUR Championship. Led the United States to a 17-11 victory over Europe in the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, marking the first time the U.S. had won since 2008.

On September 12, announced Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and J.B. Holmes as his three picks to join eight qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Named Ryan Moore as the final pick following the TOUR Championship. Led the United States to a 17-11 victory over Europe in the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, marking the first time the U.S. had won since 2008. Surgery: Had surgery in early July to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. Surgery took place at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala.

Had surgery in early July to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. Surgery took place at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Season-best finish came at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions (T29).

2015 Season

Claimed his 21st career PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship, moving him through the Deutsche Bank Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs. A missed cut at The Barclays was followed by a T44 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship, eliminating him from the Playoffs at No. 86 in the FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: In his 21st start at the Wyndham Championship, opened and closed with rounds of 6-under 64 to claim his 21st career PGA TOUR win, taking the victory by one stroke over Jason Gore. His victory at Sedgefield CC came 23 years after his first Wyndham Championship win at Forest Oaks CC (1992) and nine years after his second (2006). The win came seven years after his most recent TOUR win, at the 2008 Children's Miracle Network Classic. In the second round, made 131 feet, 9 inches worth of putts and 383 feet, 10 inches of his putts for the week. He finished third in Strokes Gained - Putting. In Sunday's final round, he overcame a bogey at the first hole with a birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie stretch on Nos. 2-6. Was again chosen to captain 2016 Ryder Cup team.

In his 21st start at the Wyndham Championship, opened and closed with rounds of 6-under 64 to claim his 21st career PGA TOUR win, taking the victory by one stroke over Jason Gore. His victory at Sedgefield CC came 23 years after his first Wyndham Championship win at Forest Oaks CC (1992) and nine years after his second (2006). The win came seven years after his most recent TOUR win, at the 2008 Children's Miracle Network Classic. In the second round, made 131 feet, 9 inches worth of putts and 383 feet, 10 inches of his putts for the week. He finished third in Strokes Gained - Putting. In Sunday's final round, he overcame a bogey at the first hole with a birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie stretch on Nos. 2-6. Was again chosen to captain 2016 Ryder Cup team. Principal Charity Classic: Returned to action after nearly two months following surgery on his right foot on April 1 and made a run at his first PGA TOUR Champions title at The Principal Charity Classic. Three consecutive birdies (Nos. 13-15) Sunday moved him into a tie for the lead with eventual champion Mark Calcavecchia, but he watched his chances slip away after making a bogey and double bogey on Nos. 16 and 17. Finished T5 overall.

Returned to action after nearly two months following surgery on his right foot on April 1 and made a run at his first PGA TOUR Champions title at The Principal Charity Classic. Three consecutive birdies (Nos. 13-15) Sunday moved him into a tie for the lead with eventual champion Mark Calcavecchia, but he watched his chances slip away after making a bogey and double bogey on Nos. 16 and 17. Finished T5 overall. CIMB Classic: Early in the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season, posted his first top-10 PGA TOUR performance since the 2012 McGladrey Classic by posting a T8 in early November at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. Recorded all pars on his final nine at Kuala Lumpur G&CC.

2014 Season

Missed seven cuts in 22 PGA TOUR starts but wasn't able to manage at least one top-25 finish for the first time in his career. Best showing was a T26 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Season ended before the FedExCup Playoffs, following a 163rd-place finish in the FedExCup standings, one position lower than in 2013.

Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: One week later was T24 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

One week later was T24 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: In mid-September, made his Champions Tour debut in Hawaii, finishing T64 at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship.

2013 Season

Finished No. 162 in the FedExCup standings to miss the Playoffs for the first time since 2008. Ended a streak of 27 consecutive years inside the top 100 on the TOUR money list. However, he tied Jay Haas for most consecutive seasons winning $100,000 or more with 28. Also increased his record of most consecutive seasons winning $200,000 or more to 25 years. Withdrew from the Waste Management Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am due to a neck injury. Had surgery on February 8 to help relieve numbness and weakness caused by spinal stenosis and joint bone spurs in the neck. Returned to action at THE PLAYERS Championship in May. Finished T48.

World Cup of Golf: Successfully defended the World Cup title, again with Fred Couples as his partner. The duo rolled to a five-shot win over Zimbabwe (Nick Price-Mark McNulty) at Lake Nona GC in Orlando, Fla.

Successfully defended the World Cup title, again with Fred Couples as his partner. The duo rolled to a five-shot win over Zimbabwe (Nick Price-Mark McNulty) at Lake Nona GC in Orlando, Fla. The Greenbrier Classic: With four rounds of par or better at The Greenbrier Classic, good for T9 honors, extending his streak of claiming at least one top-10 finish a year, to 28. He birdied the par-4 first hole all four days en route to the finish.

With four rounds of par or better at The Greenbrier Classic, good for T9 honors, extending his streak of claiming at least one top-10 finish a year, to 28. He birdied the par-4 first hole all four days en route to the finish. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Claimed his first top-10 finish of the season, with a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in his 10th start in the event. Starting the final round with a share of the 54-hole lead, he birdied four of his first six holes en route to a 2-under 68. Was one of just two players in the field to post all four rounds in the 60s (John Merrick). Had he won, he would have become just the second player to win in the same year he served as captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Arnold Palmer achieved the feat in 1963.

2012 Season

Following a tough one-point loss to the European Team, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain played in each of the four fall events, finishing T66 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, T35 at the Frys.com Open, T4 as the tournament host at The McGladrey Classic and T40 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic. Shared the 54-hole lead with Jim Furyk at Sea Island after rounds of 65-66-66. Was unable to mount a Sunday charge, with a final-round 71 leaving him four strokes behind champion Tommy Gainey. At No. 100, finished inside the top 100 on the money list for the 27th consecutive season.

PNC Father-Son Challenge: At the PNC Father/Son Challenge in mid-December, joined forces with son Dru to shoot a final-round 61 a day after opening with a 60 at The Ritz-Carlton GC in Orlando to edge the team of Larry Nelson-Josh Nelson by a stroke. The win came four years after they finished second to Larry Nelson-Drew Nelson in the same event.

At the PNC Father/Son Challenge in mid-December, joined forces with son Dru to shoot a final-round 61 a day after opening with a 60 at The Ritz-Carlton GC in Orlando to edge the team of Larry Nelson-Josh Nelson by a stroke. The win came four years after they finished second to Larry Nelson-Drew Nelson in the same event. Wyndham Championship: Finished T10 at the Wyndham Championship, recording all four rounds in the 60s for the third time of the campaign.

2011 Season

Made 13 of 22 cuts to go with a pair of top-10 finishes. Missed the cut at the Masters but finished strong by making the cut in the final three majors, including a T11 at the U.S. Open and a T9 at The Open Championship. Struggled in his next seven starts before a solid stretch which included a T16 at the Wells Fargo Championship, T12 at THE PLAYERS, T11 at the John Deere Classic and T9 in his 25th career appearance at The Open Championship. His start at Royal St. George's–the 90th major championship appearance of his career–came at the same course as his best Open finish (T4 in 2003). Appointed by the PGA of America to serve as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain in 2012.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii for his 300th PGA TOUR top-25 finish.

2010 Season

Season highlights included hosting the inaugural McGladrey Classic at Sea Island GC in his hometown of St. Simons, Ga. Tournament was announced in January and was operated by the Davis Love Foundation, with primary charities being Special Olympics and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia.

The McGladrey Classic: Serving as tournament host in his hometown of St. Simons Island, finished T33 at the McGladrey Classic. Equaled his best round of the season with a third-round, 5-under 65 and followed with a final-round 72 in his 2,100th official PGA TOUR round.

Serving as tournament host in his hometown of St. Simons Island, finished T33 at the McGladrey Classic. Equaled his best round of the season with a third-round, 5-under 65 and followed with a final-round 72 in his 2,100th official PGA TOUR round. Ryder Cup: In early February, chosen to be a captain's assistant for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. U.S. Captain Corey Pavin also named Paul Goydos, Jeff Sluman and Tom Lehman as assistants.

In early February, chosen to be a captain's assistant for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. U.S. Captain Corey Pavin also named Paul Goydos, Jeff Sluman and Tom Lehman as assistants. U.S. Open Championship: Playing in his 85th major championship, finished T6 at the U.S. Open for his 20th top-10 finish in a major championship and his first since finishing T4 at the 2005 PGA Championship. Closed with rounds of 68-71 to equal Brandt Snedeker for best closing 36-hole score.

Playing in his 85th major championship, finished T6 at the U.S. Open for his 20th top-10 finish in a major championship and his first since finishing T4 at the 2005 PGA Championship. Closed with rounds of 68-71 to equal Brandt Snedeker for best closing 36-hole score. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T4 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Has six top-10 finishes in 25 appearances at THE PLAYERS. The T4 was also his best result of the year after opening the season with a T5 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Shot 69-68-68 in first, second and final rounds (18th, 19th and 20th career rounds in the 60s at TPC Sawgrass), passing Fred Couples (18 rounds in the 60s) as second on the all-time list for rounds in the 60s (Nick Price tops the list with 22 rounds in the 60s). In 25 appearances at THE PLAYERS, the only other time he posted three rounds in the 60s was 1992 (67-68-71-67), his first of two wins at TPC Sawgrass.

Finished T4 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Has six top-10 finishes in 25 appearances at THE PLAYERS. The T4 was also his best result of the year after opening the season with a T5 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Shot 69-68-68 in first, second and final rounds (18th, 19th and 20th career rounds in the 60s at TPC Sawgrass), passing Fred Couples (18 rounds in the 60s) as second on the all-time list for rounds in the 60s (Nick Price tops the list with 22 rounds in the 60s). In 25 appearances at THE PLAYERS, the only other time he posted three rounds in the 60s was 1992 (67-68-71-67), his first of two wins at TPC Sawgrass. Verizon Heritage: The five-time Verizon Heritage champion made his 25th start at the event in mid-April, finishing 71st. Recorded his third career hole-in-one with an ace on Saturday at Harbour Town's par-3 fourth hole, using a 4-iron from 202 yards.

The five-time Verizon Heritage champion made his 25th start at the event in mid-April, finishing 71st. Recorded his third career hole-in-one with an ace on Saturday at Harbour Town's par-3 fourth hole, using a 4-iron from 202 yards. Sony Open in Hawaii: Made his season debut with a T5 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Tournament included four rounds in the 60s and he shared the first-round lead with a 65.

2009 Season

Finished second and had a career-best No. 51 finish in the FedExCup standings. Surpassed $1 million in earnings for the 15th consecutive season and for the 16th time in his career.

the Memorial Tournament: T5 a the Memorial Tournament, finishing 6-under for the tournament. Was tied for the lead late in the final round before winner Tiger Woods finished birdie-birdie.

T5 a the Memorial Tournament, finishing 6-under for the tournament. Was tied for the lead late in the final round before winner Tiger Woods finished birdie-birdie. Mercedes-Benz Championship: Recorded the 30th runner-up finish of his career at the Mercedes-Benz Championship, finishing at 18-under 274 along with Anthony Kim, six strokes behind champion Geoff Ogilvy. It represented his ninth top-10 finish in 13 starts at the tournament, including a victory in 1993.

2008 Season

Picked up 20th win of PGA TOUR career to earn a Lifetime Exemption to go with seven top-25 finishes and a 48th-place finish on the money list. Has been in the top 100 on the money list every season he has played on TOUR (since 1986). Came on strong at the end of the season following ankle surgery at the end of 2007. Finished T6 at Turning Stone and T3 at the Justin Timberlake before picking up his first TOUR win since 2006 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Love's 72-hole score of 263 at Disney was a career best.

2007 Season

Difficult season ended prematurely as he suffered torn tendons in his left ankle after stepping in a hole while playing golf at home in Sea Island, Ga., in late September. Injury required surgery and sidelined him for the rest of 2007. Prior to the injury he made 14 of 21 cuts with three top-10 finishes. Best finishes were T4s at the Mercedes-Benz Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Surgery: Forced to withdraw from his title defense of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., because of kidney stones. Underwent surgery on Friday of tournament week in Brunswick, Ga. Returned to action the following week at The Barclays.

2006 Season

Stepped back into the winner's circle for the first time since 2003 with a win in his home state of North Carolina. The win moved him from 39th on the money list to 15th, qualifying him for his 16th TOUR Championship (27th). Ended season 16th on the money list, the 15th time in 21-year career he has finished in the top 20.

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Picked up first win in over three years at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro in October at Forest Oaks CC, a course he redesigned three years prior. Has won five tournaments more than once and his second victory at Forest Oaks made him the eighth multiple winner of the Greensboro tournament. Win came 14 years, five months and 12 days after last Greensboro victory in April 1992. Shared the third-round lead with Chris Couch prior to defeating Jason Bohn by two strokes.

Picked up first win in over three years at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro in October at Forest Oaks CC, a course he redesigned three years prior. Has won five tournaments more than once and his second victory at Forest Oaks made him the eighth multiple winner of the Greensboro tournament. Win came 14 years, five months and 12 days after last Greensboro victory in April 1992. Shared the third-round lead with Chris Couch prior to defeating Jason Bohn by two strokes. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Runner-up to Geoff Ogilvy at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship in February, losing the 36-hole championship match 3 and 2. Second career runner-up finish at the event, having lost to Tiger Woods 4 and 3 in 2004. Highlight of the week was holing out on 18th hole of fourth-round match for eagle with a pitching wedge with 111 yards to defeat Padraig Harrington, 1-up. Career record in seven starts at the event is 18-8, including a 10-3 mark in last three years. Runner-up was 29th of career, first among active players under 50.

2005 Season

The Presidents Cup: Playing in his sixth Presidents Cup, posted a 2-2-1 record, including a 4-and-3 singles victory over Nick O'Hern.

Playing in his sixth Presidents Cup, posted a 2-2-1 record, including a 4-and-3 singles victory over Nick O'Hern. PGA Championship: Collected his 20th top-10 out of 71 major championship starts with his T4 finish at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol. Shared the 54-hole lead with eventual champion Phil Mickelson, but a closing 4-over 74 dropped him to T4.

Collected his 20th top-10 out of 71 major championship starts with his T4 finish at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol. Shared the 54-hole lead with eventual champion Phil Mickelson, but a closing 4-over 74 dropped him to T4. Booz Allen Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s at Congressional CC to finish T2 at the Booz Allen Classic, two strokes behind Sergio Garcia.

Posted four rounds in the 60s at Congressional CC to finish T2 at the Booz Allen Classic, two strokes behind Sergio Garcia. MCI Heritage: Finished T2 at the MCI Heritage for his third runner-up finish since the 2004 World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Five-time winner of the MCI Heritage earned his 11th career top-10 in 20 starts in Hilton Head. Moved ahead of Tom Kite for the most top-10 finishes in tournament history.

2004 Season

Became the third player in TOUR history to exceed $3 million in earnings in a season without a victory.

Ryder Cup: Finished third on Ryder Cup team points list to make his sixth Ryder Cup squad.

Finished third on Ryder Cup team points list to make his sixth Ryder Cup squad. The Honda Classic: Finished runner-up at The Honda Classic for the second straight time after closing with a 69. In 2003, lost the lead to hard-charging Justin Leonard. This time, applied the heat on 54-hole leader Todd Hamilton, playing mistake-free down the stretch, taking the lead on the 17th, and looked like the winner when he saved par on the 72nd hole of regulation. But Hamilton birdied the 17th and 18th holes to win by a stroke.

Finished runner-up at The Honda Classic for the second straight time after closing with a 69. In 2003, lost the lead to hard-charging Justin Leonard. This time, applied the heat on 54-hole leader Todd Hamilton, playing mistake-free down the stretch, taking the lead on the 17th, and looked like the winner when he saved par on the 72nd hole of regulation. But Hamilton birdied the 17th and 18th holes to win by a stroke. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: After missing cut in defense of AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am title, came back strong at World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, winning five matches (over Briny Baird, Fred Couples, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson and Darren Clarke) before falling to Tiger Woods, 3 and 2, in the 36-hole championship match.

2003 Season

Won a career-high four times and surpassed the $6-million mark in single-season earnings for first time in career. Led TOUR money list for 14 weeks and finished third overall.

Target World Challenge presented by Williams: Won second Target World Challenge in December and earned career-high paycheck (unofficial money) of $1.2 million.

Won second Target World Challenge in December and earned career-high paycheck (unofficial money) of $1.2 million. The Presidents Cup: Played in fifth Presidents Cup for the United States. Went 2-1-1 in his four matches.

Played in fifth Presidents Cup for the United States. Went 2-1-1 in his four matches. The INTERNATIONAL: Became second player on the year to go wire-to-wire on his way to his second victory at The INTERNATIONAL (first came in 1990). Finished 12 points ahead of his nearest competitors–Retief Goosen and Vijay Singh. Surpassed $25-million mark in career earnings. Joined Phil Mickelson as only two players to win the Castle Pines, Colo., event twice. Set the 36-hole point record with 36 points (Ernie Els/34 points/2000). Posted three eagles during the second round.

Became second player on the year to go wire-to-wire on his way to his second victory at The INTERNATIONAL (first came in 1990). Finished 12 points ahead of his nearest competitors–Retief Goosen and Vijay Singh. Surpassed $25-million mark in career earnings. Joined Phil Mickelson as only two players to win the Castle Pines, Colo., event twice. Set the 36-hole point record with 36 points (Ernie Els/34 points/2000). Posted three eagles during the second round. MCI Heritage: Captured fifth tartan jacket at the MCI Heritage at Harbour Town GL. Chipped in from 67 feet on 72nd hole to force sudden death with Woody Austin after four rounds in the 60s. Hit 6-iron approach on fourth playoff hole (No. 18) to three feet and converted birdie putt for third win of season.

Captured fifth tartan jacket at the MCI Heritage at Harbour Town GL. Chipped in from 67 feet on 72nd hole to force sudden death with Woody Austin after four rounds in the 60s. Hit 6-iron approach on fourth playoff hole (No. 18) to three feet and converted birdie putt for third win of season. THE PLAYERS Championship: Won his second PLAYERS Championship in 11 years. Paired with good friend Fred Couples on Sunday, tied final-round record with an 8-under 64 in windy conditions to come from two shots behind and win by six strokes over third-round leaders Jay Haas and Padraig Harrington.

Won his second PLAYERS Championship in 11 years. Paired with good friend Fred Couples on Sunday, tied final-round record with an 8-under 64 in windy conditions to come from two shots behind and win by six strokes over third-round leaders Jay Haas and Padraig Harrington. The Honda Classic: Finished T2 behind Justin Leonard at The Honda Classic after holding 54-hole lead by one over Leonard.

Finished T2 behind Justin Leonard at The Honda Classic after holding 54-hole lead by one over Leonard. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In second start of season, captured AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am for the second time in three years, ending 44-tournament drought. Held two-stroke lead after 54 holes over Tom Lehman, Mike Weir and Rod Pampling. Opened final round with bogeys on two of the first three holes, but battled back with seven birdies and only one bogey en route to a final-round 68. Clinched one-stroke victory over Lehman with two-putt birdie on par-5 18th hole after second shot approach with 4-iron from 224 yards settled to within 15 feet of cup.

2002 Season

Six top-10 finishes included posting runner-up finishes in back-to-back starts for the third time in his career with his T2 at the Canon Greater Hartford Open and second at the Advil Western Open. Final-round 66 in Chicago pulled him within two of winner Jerry Kelly. Second consecutive year he shot final-round 66 and placed second.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Ended season with a T5 at THE TOUR Championship.

Ended season with a T5 at THE TOUR Championship. Ryder Cup: Member of his fifth Ryder Cup team. Ryder Cup record was 2-1-1 for a five-year total of 8-9-3.

2001 Season

Captured West Coast Swing title.

Advil Western Open: Lost head-to-head battle with Scott Hoch for Advil Western Open title. Held second- and third-round leads. Closing 66 left him one stroke shy of Hoch, who finished with 64.

Lost head-to-head battle with Scott Hoch for Advil Western Open title. Held second- and third-round leads. Closing 66 left him one stroke shy of Hoch, who finished with 64. U.S. Open Championship: After being off for two months, returned to T7 at U.S. Open.

After being off for two months, returned to T7 at U.S. Open. Injury: Withdrew from three events in May due to neck pain and disk problem that causes numbness in left arm and fingers. First experienced numbness at BellSouth Classic.

Withdrew from three events in May due to neck pain and disk problem that causes numbness in left arm and fingers. First experienced numbness at BellSouth Classic. Buick Invitational: Decision to play in Buick Invitational was last minute, following his AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am win. Fell just short in attempt at back-to-back wins. Lost in three-way playoff with winner Phil Mickelson and Frank Lickliter II, eliminated with bogey on the second extra hole.

Decision to play in Buick Invitational was last minute, following his AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am win. Fell just short in attempt at back-to-back wins. Lost in three-way playoff with winner Phil Mickelson and Frank Lickliter II, eliminated with bogey on the second extra hole. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Returned to the winner's circle after a two-year drought. Earned first win since 1998 MCI Classic at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Entered final round seven strokes down and completed play one stroke up on Vijay Singh after 63. Front nine featured PGA TOUR record-tying birdie-eagle string: went birdie-eagle-five birdies on holes 1-7. Seven-stroke comeback matched the best in tournament history (Bob Rosburg, 1961).

2000 Season

His was a season of second- and third-place finishes. Was T18 at Phoenix Open, worth $41,728, moving him past Greg Norman and into first place on PGA TOUR career money list.

The Presidents Cup: Member of his fourth Presidents Cup team. Presidents Cup record 4-0-0 for a four-year total of 12-5-2. Highlight in the U.S. rout of the International team was his 4-and-3 win over Ernie Els in singles.

Member of his fourth Presidents Cup team. Presidents Cup record 4-0-0 for a four-year total of 12-5-2. Highlight in the U.S. rout of the International team was his 4-and-3 win over Ernie Els in singles. GTE Byron Nelson Classic: Shared first- and third-round lead and held second-round lead outright at GTE Byron Nelson Classic. Closing 69 resulted in a berth in the three-man playoff won by Jesper Parnevik.

Shared first- and third-round lead and held second-round lead outright at GTE Byron Nelson Classic. Closing 69 resulted in a berth in the three-man playoff won by Jesper Parnevik. MCI Classic: En route to T3 finish at MCI Classic, toured course in 95 putts, tying for third-lowest total since TOUR began keeping stats in 1980.

En route to T3 finish at MCI Classic, toured course in 95 putts, tying for third-lowest total since TOUR began keeping stats in 1980. Buick Invitational: Hold on career-money position was short-lived, taken away by Tiger Woods, who finished T2 at Buick Invitational.

1999 Season

Though he went without a victory for the first time in four years, the season was still a success. Finished third on money list with career-high $2,475,328 13 top-10s included four runner-up finishes.

Injury: Ailment diagnosed as recurring problem with lower back disk. Advised by doctors to take at least two weeks off between World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational and Ryder Cup to recover from pinched nerve in back. Injury first flared at Sprint International. Went 19 days without touching a club. Nerve issue caused pain in shoulder and back and numbness in fingers.

Ailment diagnosed as recurring problem with lower back disk. Advised by doctors to take at least two weeks off between World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational and Ryder Cup to recover from pinched nerve in back. Injury first flared at Sprint International. Went 19 days without touching a club. Nerve issue caused pain in shoulder and back and numbness in fingers. MCI Classic: Had to withdraw after three rounds of MCI Classic due to sore back. Was told to take week off, but as defending champion, wanted to play.

1998 Season

The Presidents Cup: At The Presidents Cup, playing in his third consecutive event, he struggled for the first time in the biennial tournament, with a 1-3-1 record. Lone victory came in four-ball (with Couples), taking a 1-up victory over Craig Parry-Carolos Franco during the U.S.'s nine-point loss.

At The Presidents Cup, playing in his third consecutive event, he struggled for the first time in the biennial tournament, with a 1-3-1 record. Lone victory came in four-ball (with Couples), taking a 1-up victory over Craig Parry-Carolos Franco during the U.S.'s nine-point loss. National Car Rental Golf Classic/Disney: Made another run at victory in late October at the National Car Rental Golf Classic/Disney. An opening 73 proved to be his undoing, and his middle rounds of 64-65 at Lake Buena Vista GC left him a stroke behind winner John Huston.

Made another run at victory in late October at the National Car Rental Golf Classic/Disney. An opening 73 proved to be his undoing, and his middle rounds of 64-65 at Lake Buena Vista GC left him a stroke behind winner John Huston. NEC World Series of Golf: Was solo third at the NEC World Series of Golf. A final-round charge, a 5-under 65, left him three strokes behind winner David Duval.

Was solo third at the NEC World Series of Golf. A final-round charge, a 5-under 65, left him three strokes behind winner David Duval. MCI Classic: Thirteenth career victory came at MCI Classic, which he had won three times previously. Posted a seven-stroke win over Glen Day.

1997 Season

A week after his match-play win in Georgia, he was solo-sixth at the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic. Also had top-10s at the Bell Canadian Open (T6), the Motorola Western Open (T7), the NEC World Series of Golf (T9) and The Open Championship and Memorial Tournament (both T10s).

Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International: Won the Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International. His four rounds in the 60s helped him to a three-shot win over David Toms in Hawaii.

Won the Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International. His four rounds in the 60s helped him to a three-shot win over David Toms in Hawaii. THE TOUR Championship: Closed his official year contending at the TOUR Championship. Finished third, two shots behind winner David Duval.

Closed his official year contending at the TOUR Championship. Finished third, two shots behind winner David Duval. Buick Challenge: Earned second victory of year at the Buick Challenge where, after setting the 54-hole record at 189, he was a four-stroke winner over Stewart Cink.

Earned second victory of year at the Buick Challenge where, after setting the 54-hole record at 189, he was a four-stroke winner over Stewart Cink. PGA Championship: Earned first major championship title, at the PGA Championship at Winged Foot CC. Rounds of 66-71-66-66 gave him five-stroke victory over Justin Leonard.

Earned first major championship title, at the PGA Championship at Winged Foot CC. Rounds of 66-71-66-66 gave him five-stroke victory over Justin Leonard. Accenture WCG-United States: In April, at the unoffical Andersen Consulting World Championship of Golf in Georgia, defeated Phil Mickelson in the final match, in overtime, to win. Earlier in the day, he defeated Tom Lehman in the semifinals, 3 and 2, to earn the right to face Mickelson.

In April, at the unoffical Andersen Consulting World Championship of Golf in Georgia, defeated Phil Mickelson in the final match, in overtime, to win. Earlier in the day, he defeated Tom Lehman in the semifinals, 3 and 2, to earn the right to face Mickelson. Masters Tournament: Added a T7 in April at the Masters Tournament.

Added a T7 in April at the Masters Tournament. Mercedes Championships: Opened his season with a T6 at the weather-shortened Mercedes Championships in Hawaii.

1996 Season

Three-time runner-up that year, finishing one behind Steve Jones at U.S. Open and losing playoffs to Michael Bradley at Buick Challenge and Tiger Woods at Las Vegas Invitational.

The Presidents Cup: Played in his second Presidents Cup, compiling a 3-2-0 record, including a 5-and-4 singles win over Jumbo Ozaki.

Played in his second Presidents Cup, compiling a 3-2-0 record, including a 5-and-4 singles win over Jumbo Ozaki. Buick Invitational: In third start of season, trailed by four after 54 holes of Buick Invitational before posting final-round 64 for three-stroke win over Phil Mickelson.

1995 Season

World Cup Golf by Heineken: Won the World Cup team title for a fourth consecutive year, with the U.S. team routing Australia (Brett Ogle-Robert Allenby) by 14 strokes at Mission Hills GC in Shenzhen, China. Doubled up, winning the individual title (International Trophy), defeating Hisayuki Sasaki of Japan in a playoff.

Won the World Cup team title for a fourth consecutive year, with the U.S. team routing Australia (Brett Ogle-Robert Allenby) by 14 strokes at Mission Hills GC in Shenzhen, China. Doubled up, winning the individual title (International Trophy), defeating Hisayuki Sasaki of Japan in a playoff. Masters Tournament: At Augusta National, was tied for 11th, three strokes behind the leaders through 54 holes. Closed with a 66 to finish second, one behind Ben Crenshaw.

At Augusta National, was tied for 11th, three strokes behind the leaders through 54 holes. Closed with a 66 to finish second, one behind Ben Crenshaw. Freeport-McMoRan Classic: After going winless in official events the year earlier, won the Freeport-McMoRan Classic in playoff over Mike Heinen to earn an invitation in the following week's Masters Tournament.

1994 Season

Saw his streak of winning at least one PGA TOUR event end at four years when he went winless.

JCPenney Classic: Was T3 at the JC Penney Classic, again with Beth Daniel as his partner.

Was T3 at the JC Penney Classic, again with Beth Daniel as his partner. Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International: Won the World Cup for a third consecutive time, with him and Fred Couples again defeating Zimbabwe (Mark McNulty-Tony Johnstone), this time overwhelming the field with a 14-shot victory.

Won the World Cup for a third consecutive time, with him and Fred Couples again defeating Zimbabwe (Mark McNulty-Tony Johnstone), this time overwhelming the field with a 14-shot victory. The Presidents Cup: Playing in his first Presidents Cup, he had a 4-0-1 record as the U.S. routed the International team, 20-12. Won his singles match, 1-up, over Steve Elkington, won both of his four-ball matches, with Fred Couples as his partner, and won one foursomes match with Jim Gallagher, Jr. and halved the other, also with Gallagher.

Playing in his first Presidents Cup, he had a 4-0-1 record as the U.S. routed the International team, 20-12. Won his singles match, 1-up, over Steve Elkington, won both of his four-ball matches, with Fred Couples as his partner, and won one foursomes match with Jim Gallagher, Jr. and halved the other, also with Gallagher. Sprint International: In the International Trophy, was solo-third, six shots behind winner Fred Couples.

In the International Trophy, was solo-third, six shots behind winner Fred Couples. THE PLAYERS Championship: T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship. United Airlines Hawaiian Open: Came close to victory at the United Airlines Hawaiian Open. Held a two-shot lead through three rounds but watched as Brett Ogle came from behind to win by a shot.

1993 Season

Won twice, at the season-opening Infiniti Tournament of Champions and at year's final full-field event, the Las Vegas Invitational.

Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International: Added a third-place showing at the Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International and then joined forces with Kite at the Franklin Funds Shark Shootout at Sherwood CC in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Entered the final round of the three-round event tied for 11th. In the best-ball affair, the duo shot a 16-under 56 but came up a shot short of the winning team of Steve Elkington-Raymond Floyd.

Added a third-place showing at the Lincoln-Mercury Kapalua International and then joined forces with Kite at the Franklin Funds Shark Shootout at Sherwood CC in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Entered the final round of the three-round event tied for 11th. In the best-ball affair, the duo shot a 16-under 56 but came up a shot short of the winning team of Steve Elkington-Raymond Floyd. Las Vegas Invitational: In Las Vegas, he never had a round worse than 67 in the five-round tournament and coasted to an eight-shot victory over Craig Stadler. Shot rounds of 67-66-67-65-66 at the event played on three Las Vegas courses.

In Las Vegas, he never had a round worse than 67 in the five-round tournament and coasted to an eight-shot victory over Craig Stadler. Shot rounds of 67-66-67-65-66 at the event played on three Las Vegas courses. Ryder Cup Matches: Qualified for his first Ryder Cup, recording a 2-1-1 record in the U.S.'s two-point win over Europe at The Belfry in England. Teamed with Kite to win foursomes (over Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal) and won his singles match, 1-up, over Costantino Rocca.

Qualified for his first Ryder Cup, recording a 2-1-1 record in the U.S.'s two-point win over Europe at The Belfry in England. Teamed with Kite to win foursomes (over Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal) and won his singles match, 1-up, over Costantino Rocca. The International: Was T7 in the International Trophy.

Was T7 in the International Trophy. Infiniti Tournament of Champions: At the Tournament of Champions at La Costa CC, he parlayed four sub-70 rounds into a one-shot victory over Tom Kite.

1992 Season

Enjoyed his first $1-million season, when he won three times in a five-week stretch and was second on the money list. Victories came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he came from three strokes off the pace with closing 67 for four-stroke victory.

MCI Heritage Golf Classic: Won his third MCI Classic (previous wins 1987 and 1991) and the Kmart Greater Greensboro Open. Erased three-stroke deficit entering final round in Greensboro, with a closing 62.

Won his third MCI Classic (previous wins 1987 and 1991) and the Kmart Greater Greensboro Open. Erased three-stroke deficit entering final round in Greensboro, with a closing 62. World Cup: Represented the U.S. at the World Cup for the first time. Joined with Fred Couples at La Moraleja in Madrid, Spain, and hung on to defeat Sweden (Per-Ulrik Johansson-Anders Forsbrand) by a shot. Finished sixth in the International Trophy, four shots out of the Brett Ogle (Australia) and Ian Woosnam (Wales) playoff.

1991 Season

Broke into the top 10 on the money list for the first time in his career. Won for a second consecutive year and recorded eight top-10s. In three Challenge Season starts, he lost in a playoff at the Isuzu Kapalua International (to Mike Hulbert), was solo-third at the Shark Shootout (teaming with Tom Kite) and was T3 in defense of the JC Penney Classic title, again with Beth Daniel as his partner.

NEC World Series of Golf: Had a big disappintment at the NEC World Series of Golf. Shot a 1-under 69 at Firestone CC's South Course on a day when there were only 10 sub-70 rounds among the 48 players. He finished in a tie with Tom Purtzer and Jim Gallagher, Jr., with Purtzer winning in overtime.

Had a big disappintment at the NEC World Series of Golf. Shot a 1-under 69 at Firestone CC's South Course on a day when there were only 10 sub-70 rounds among the 48 players. He finished in a tie with Tom Purtzer and Jim Gallagher, Jr., with Purtzer winning in overtime. MCI Heritage Golf Classic: At the MCI Heritaage Golf Classic, he opened with a 65 and hung on to edge Ian Baker-Finch by two strokes in South Carolina, his second win at Harbour Town GL to go with his 1987 title.

1990 Season

JCPenney Classic: Had a strong Challenge Season. Won the JC Penney Classic with the LPGA's Beth Daniel as his partner in Tarpon Springs, Fla. In the best-ball format, the duo easily outdistanced the team of Jay Haas-Nancy Lopez by five shots.

Had a strong Challenge Season. Won the JC Penney Classic with the LPGA's Beth Daniel as his partner in Tarpon Springs, Fla. In the best-ball format, the duo easily outdistanced the team of Jay Haas-Nancy Lopez by five shots. Isuzu Kapalua: A month earlier, at the Isuzu Kapalua International in Hawaii, despite four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round, 8-under 63, he still finished a distant five shots behind winner David Peoples.

A month earlier, at the Isuzu Kapalua International in Hawaii, despite four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round, 8-under 63, he still finished a distant five shots behind winner David Peoples. Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: First top-10 of the year came at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Invitational outside Orlando, Fla. His 68-65-66-67 week left him solo third, two shots behind winner Tim Simpson.

First top-10 of the year came at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Invitational outside Orlando, Fla. His 68-65-66-67 week left him solo third, two shots behind winner Tim Simpson. The International: Won for a second time on the PGA TOUR with his victory at The International. In the final round at Castle Pines GC, he had nine birdies in the Modified Stableford System scoring format, holding on a for a three-point victory over Steve Pate, Peter Senior and Eduardo Romero despite Pate's double eagle (worth eight points).

Won for a second time on the PGA TOUR with his victory at The International. In the final round at Castle Pines GC, he had nine birdies in the Modified Stableford System scoring format, holding on a for a three-point victory over Steve Pate, Peter Senior and Eduardo Romero despite Pate's double eagle (worth eight points). Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: The following week, he was T7 at the five-round Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. His final-round 67 allowed him to move from tied for 14th into the top 10.

The following week, he was T7 at the five-round Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. His final-round 67 allowed him to move from tied for 14th into the top 10. Northern Telecom Tucson Open: Initial top-10 of the year came at the Northern Telecom Tucson Open in his first start of the year (T4).

1989 Season

Had his best money-list finish in his first four years on the TOUR (44th). Although he didn't win, he had a runner-up finish as well as a third-place showing.

Texas Open: Final top-10 of the campaign came in San Antonio, at the Texas Open (T9).

Final top-10 of the campaign came in San Antonio, at the Texas Open (T9). BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic: Was in position to win again, at the BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic in May. Had four under-par rounds at Atlanta CC to T3, a stroke out of the Scott Simpson-Bob Tway playoff.

Was in position to win again, at the BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic in May. Had four under-par rounds at Atlanta CC to T3, a stroke out of the Scott Simpson-Bob Tway playoff. Nestle Invitational: Lost in heartbreaking fashion at the Nestle Invitational. Held a two-shot lead through 54 holes, but Tom Kite chased him down at the end, forcing a playoff that Kite won with a par on the second extra hole at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla.

1988 Season

The International: Waited until mid-August for his next top-10, a solo sixth at The International outside Denver.

Waited until mid-August for his next top-10, a solo sixth at The International outside Denver. Phoenix Open: In his third start of the year, he opened with an 8-under 63 at the Phoenix Open, followed with a 68-66 in the middle rounds at TPC Scottsdale and held a two-shot lead over Fred Couples entering the final round. A seven-bogey, two-birdie 76 Sunday dropped him into a solo fourth.

1987 Season

Beatrice Western Open: Next top-10 came at the Beatrice Western Open at Butler National GC in late August. In the weather-shortened event, he had three 70s to T8.

Next top-10 came at the Beatrice Western Open at Butler National GC in late August. In the weather-shortened event, he had three 70s to T8. Colonial National Invitation: A month later, he flirted with with victory again, with four rounds in the 60s at the Colonial National Invitational. Despite shooting 65-66 on the weekend at Colonial CC (9-under), lost by three shots to Keith Clearwater.

A month later, he flirted with with victory again, with four rounds in the 60s at the Colonial National Invitational. Despite shooting 65-66 on the weekend at Colonial CC (9-under), lost by three shots to Keith Clearwater. MCI Heritage Golf Classic: Won his first PGA TOUR title, at the MCI Heritage Golf Classic on Hilton Head Island, S.C. After opening with a 70 at Harbour Town GL, reeled off three consecutive 67s to win by a shot over Steve Jones.

1986 Season

Isuzu Kapalua International: Late in the season, at the unoficial Isuzu Kapalua International in Hawaii, he held a one-shot lead over Andy Bean going into the final round. Shot a 2-over 73 to finish as runner-up, falling to Bean by two.

Late in the season, at the unoficial Isuzu Kapalua International in Hawaii, he held a one-shot lead over Andy Bean going into the final round. Shot a 2-over 73 to finish as runner-up, falling to Bean by two. Buick Open: Opened with a 65 at the Buick Open, shot three more under-par rounds in Michigan and T5.

Opened with a 65 at the Buick Open, shot three more under-par rounds in Michigan and T5. Canadian Open: Came close to winning the Canadian Open at Glen Abbey GC in June. Trailed Bob Murphy by a stroke entering the final round. Stumbled to a 2-over 74 Sunday to finish T3, four back of Murphy.

Came close to winning the Canadian Open at Glen Abbey GC in June. Trailed Bob Murphy by a stroke entering the final round. Stumbled to a 2-over 74 Sunday to finish T3, four back of Murphy. Bahamas Classic: Opened his year with a third-place finish at the unofficial Bahamas Classic. Held a share of the 36-hole lead with Bob Lohr before a third-round 73 dropped him back.

Amateur Highlights

Winner of 1984 North and South Amateur and the ACC Championship.

Played in his first PGA TOUR event, the Georgia-Pacific Atlanta Classic, missing the cut after rounds of 74-78.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE