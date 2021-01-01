JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1954

1954 PGA TOUR Champions: 1983

PGA TOUR Victories (29)

1954 San Diego Open

San Diego Open 1955 Los Angeles Open, Phoenix Open, Tournament of Champions, Labatt Open

Los Angeles Open, Phoenix Open, Tournament of Champions, Labatt Open 1956 Texas Open Invitational, Tournament of Champions, Palm Beach Round Robin

Texas Open Invitational, Tournament of Champions, Palm Beach Round Robin 1957 Tournament of Champions

Tournament of Champions 1959 Phoenix Open Invitational, Tucson Open Invitational, Arlington Hotel Open, Insurance City Open Invitational, Miller Open Invitational

Phoenix Open Invitational, Tucson Open Invitational, Arlington Hotel Open, Insurance City Open Invitational, Miller Open Invitational 1960 Oklahoma City Open Invitational, Eastern Open Invitational

Oklahoma City Open Invitational, Eastern Open Invitational 1961 U.S. Open Championship

U.S. Open Championship 1962 Lucky International Open, Thunderbird Classic Invitational

Lucky International Open, Thunderbird Classic Invitational 1965 Canadian Open

Canadian Open 1969 Phoenix Open Invitational, Greater Greensboro Open

Phoenix Open Invitational, Greater Greensboro Open 1971 Monsanto Open Invitational, Colonial National Invitational

Monsanto Open Invitational, Colonial National Invitational 1973 St. Louis Children's Hospital

St. Louis Children's Hospital 1975 Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, Danny Thomas Memphis Classic, Westchester Classic

Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, Danny Thomas Memphis Classic, Westchester Classic 1977 Houston Open

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (8)

1983 Daytona Beach Seniors Golf Classic, Greater Syracuse Classic

Daytona Beach Seniors Golf Classic, Greater Syracuse Classic 1984 Senior Seiko/Tucson Match Play Champ

Senior Seiko/Tucson Match Play Champ 1986 Sunwest Bank Classic, Bank One Senior Golf Classic

Sunwest Bank Classic, Bank One Senior Golf Classic 1987 NYNEX/Golf Digest Commemorative, Gus Machado Classic

NYNEX/Golf Digest Commemorative, Gus Machado Classic 1989 Aetna Challenge

International Victories (4)

1974 Taiheiyo Masters [Jpn].

Taiheiyo Masters [Jpn]. 1975 Taiheiyo Masters [Jpn].

Taiheiyo Masters [Jpn]. 1985 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [with Don January]

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [with Don January] 1986 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [with Don January]

Additional Victories (4)

1953 Palm Springs Invitational

Palm Springs Invitational 1954 Santa Anita Open

Santa Anita Open 1986 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [with Don January]

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [with Don January] 1985 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [with Don January]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-8)

1955 Defeated Stan Leonard, Labatt Open

Defeated Stan Leonard, Labatt Open 1956 Lost to Cary Middlecoff, Peter Thomson, Texas International Open

Lost to Cary Middlecoff, Peter Thomson, Texas International Open 1957 Lost to George Bayer, Doug Ford, Billy Maxwell, Western Open

Lost to George Bayer, Doug Ford, Billy Maxwell, Western Open 1960 Lost to Tommy Bolt, Ben Hogan, Memphis Open Invitational

Lost to Tommy Bolt, Ben Hogan, Memphis Open Invitational 1962 Lost to Lionel Hebert, Gary Player, Memphis Open Invitational

Lost to Lionel Hebert, Gary Player, Memphis Open Invitational 1966 Lost to Joe Campbell, Tucson Open Invitational

Lost to Joe Campbell, Tucson Open Invitational 1969 Defeated Orville Moody, Tom Weiskopf, Julius Boros, Greater Greensboro Open

Defeated Orville Moody, Tom Weiskopf, Julius Boros, Greater Greensboro Open 1970 Lost to Billy Casper, Masters Tournament

Lost to Billy Casper, Masters Tournament 1975 Defeated Julius Boros, Westchester Classic

Defeated Julius Boros, Westchester Classic 1977 Lost to Bruce Lietzke, Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open

Lost to Bruce Lietzke, Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open 1977 Lost to Lanny Wadkins, PGA Championship

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-2)

1981 Lost to Miller Barber, Peter Jackson Champions

Lost to Miller Barber, Peter Jackson Champions 1986 Lost to Jim Ferree, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Greater Grand Rapids Open

Lost to Jim Ferree, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Greater Grand Rapids Open 1986 Defeated Miller Barber, Bob Goalby, Bank One Senior Golf Classic

National Teams

1953 World Cup

1961, 1963, 1965, 1967, 1969, 1971, 1975 Ryder Cup

Personal

Nicknamed "The Machine" because of his smooth tempo swinging the golf club.

Began playing golf when his parents joined La Jolla CC. Besides golf, participated in gymnastics and put the shot for the track and field team in high school.

Special Interests

Classic automobiles

Career Highlights

2003 Season

Played in just two official events.

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Finished T2 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf's Demaret Division. With Don January, they shot two 66s, four strokes bck of Miller Barber-Jim Ferree.

2002 Season

FleetBoston Classic: Became the fifth of five players to better his age when he shot a 3-under 69 in the second round of the FleetBoston Classic in July. The score bettered his age by three strokes, the third time in his career he's accomplished the feat.

Became the fifth of five players to better his age when he shot a 3-under 69 in the second round of the FleetBoston Classic in July. The score bettered his age by three strokes, the third time in his career he's accomplished the feat. BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland: Earlier in the year, he had matched his age when he shot 71 in the opening round of the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland in Nashville, Tenn.

2001 Season

Gold Rush Classic: Had a 3-under 69 in the first round of the Gold Rush Classic.

Had a 3-under 69 in the first round of the Gold Rush Classic. Bruno's Memorial Classic: Made 15 official appearances and bettered his age twice. Finished T38 at the Bruno's Memorial Classic in Alabama, thanks to a 5-under 67 on the opening day, his lowest PGA TOUR Champions round since firing a 65 at the 1994 GTE West Classic.

Made 15 official appearances and bettered his age twice. Finished T38 at the Bruno's Memorial Classic in Alabama, thanks to a 5-under 67 on the opening day, his lowest PGA TOUR Champions round since firing a 65 at the 1994 GTE West Classic. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Partnered with Don January to victory in the Demaret Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. The duo shot a 27-hole better-ball score of 8-under 100 and outdistance the team of Joe Jimenez-Charles Sifford by five strokes.

2000 Season

Competed in 16 events, with his best finish a T25 in the first full-field event of the year, the Royal Caribbean Classic. Also had his highest finish in the Georgia-Pacific Super Seniors competition there, a solo sixth.

Kroger Senior Classic: Twice bettered his age, with rounds of 69 in the final round of the Kroger Senior Classic and in the second round of the Gold Rush Classic.

1999 Season

Ameritech Senior Open: Best finish in 17 official PGA TOUR Champions starts came in the middle of the year when he T26 at the Ameritech Senior Open.

Best finish in 17 official PGA TOUR Champions starts came in the middle of the year when he T26 at the Ameritech Senior Open. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Don January to finish T2 in the Legendary Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf at the World Golf Village outside St. Augustine, Fla.

1998 Season

Made 16 PGA TOUR Champions appearances, with his best effort coming in his final start of the year, at the Pacific Bell Senior Classic in Los Angeles. Shot rounds of 73-69-74 and was T44 in the overall field and T3 in the MasterCard Champions competition. That second-round 69 was his low round of the year.

1997 Season

Raley's Gold Rush Classic: Had a 4-under 68 on the final day of the Raley's Gold Rush Classic outside Sacramento, hos low round of the year. Finished T28 in California.

Had a 4-under 68 on the final day of the Raley's Gold Rush Classic outside Sacramento, hos low round of the year. Finished T28 in California. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Don January to win the Legendary Champions Diviison of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, with a 16-under par 128 in the 36-hole event.

Teamed with Don January to win the Legendary Champions Diviison of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, with a 16-under par 128 in the 36-hole event. GTE Classic: Had just one top-20 finish, a T19 at the GTE Classic near Tampa, Fla.

Had just one top-20 finish, a T19 at the GTE Classic near Tampa, Fla. MasterCard Championship: Also had his best finish in the MasterCard Champions at that tournament, a runner-up showing to Bob Charles by one stroke.

1996 Season

Healthy for the first full season since 1992 and was among the top 25 twice, with both efforts coming in the early part of the year. Came up short in the Legendary Champions Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf with Don January. Was T7 in the 54-hole full-field tournament.

SBC Dominion Seniors: Was T22 at the SBC Dominion Seniors, his best overall effort of the year.

Was T22 at the SBC Dominion Seniors, his best overall effort of the year. Toshiba Senior Classic: Finished T23 at the Toshiba Senior Classic, thanks to a final-round 68, his best 18-hole score of the season.

1995 Season

With Don January, was T4 in defense of his Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Legendary Champions Division and T22 overall in the 54-hole tournament.

Brickyard Crossing Championship: Top finish was a T35 at the Brickyard Crossing Championship in Indianapolis in September.

1994 Season

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Won the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf's 36-hole Legendary Division, with Don January. The duo finished T10 in the overall in the overall tournament.

Won the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf's 36-hole Legendary Division, with Don January. The duo finished T10 in the overall in the overall tournament. GTE West Classic: Best official performance was a T16 at the GTE West Classic. Opened with a 5-under 65 at Ojai Valley Inn and GC on his way to a 70-70 finish.

1993 Season

Cadillac NFL Golf Classic: Top finish was a T17 at the Cadillac NFL Golf Classic in New Jersey. Did not play after June.

Top finish was a T17 at the Cadillac NFL Golf Classic in New Jersey. Did not play after June. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was T10 in the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf's Legendary Champions Division, with Don January.

1992 Season

Surpassed his combined total of top-10 finishes in 1990 and 1991 and went over the $200,000 mark in official earnings for the first time in three years. Led the Vantage Classics in victories, with seven, including three in a row in August. Third on the Classics earnings list, with $151,217.

Kroger Senior Classic: Fired three sub-70 rounds to T5 in Cincinnati at the Kroger Senior Classic.

Fired three sub-70 rounds to T5 in Cincinnati at the Kroger Senior Classic. PaineWebber Invitational: Turned in his top outing, in Charlotte, a T3 at the PaineWebber Invitational after being one shot back after 36 holes.

1991 Season

Rebounded to have a solid year, with six top-10 finishes in 22 appearances, making almost three times the amount he earned in 1990. Shot 65-69 in the final two days of the Murata Reunion Pro-Am and T3, only one shot out of the Chi Chi Rodriguez-Jim Colbert playoff. Captured six Vantage Classics events, including three in a row during the spring and ended the year fourth on the Classics money list. Was also T6 at both the Showdown Classic (Utah), the GTE North Classic (Indianapolis) and solo seventh at the First Development Kaanapali Classic.

First of America Classic: Best showing of his other five top-10s was a T5 at the First of America Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich.

1990 Season

Highlight of his year and of his career came when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Recorded only two top-10s among his 20 starts. Was T10 at the Aetna Challenge in his fourth start of the year and then waited until early December, in his final full-field start, to finish solo ninth at the GTE Kaanapali Classic.

1989 Season

Contended in numerous other events, recording 13 top-10s in his 24 official starts. Beside his victory, he was T3 at the MONY Arizona Classic, finishing two strokes behind winner Bruce Crampton at The Pointe GC. Had a pair of fourth-place performances–at the MONY Syracuse Senior Classic (solo fourth, four shots behind winner Jim Dent) and at the Sunwest-Charley Pride Classic in New Mexico. Shot a tournament-best, 7-under 65 the final day to move into a T4.

GTE Kaanapali Classic: Late in the year, was T5 at the weather-shortened GTE Kaanapali Classic in Hawaii.

Late in the year, was T5 at the weather-shortened GTE Kaanapali Classic in Hawaii. RJR Bank One Classic: Added a T8 at the RJR Bank One Classic in Kentucky in September.

Added a T8 at the RJR Bank One Classic in Kentucky in September. Showdown Classic: Was also fifth at the Showdown Classic in Park City, Utah. Couldn't overcome a second-round 75 at Jeremy Ranch GC and ended four shots short of Tom Shaw.

Was also fifth at the Showdown Classic in Park City, Utah. Couldn't overcome a second-round 75 at Jeremy Ranch GC and ended four shots short of Tom Shaw. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Don January to finish T9 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

Teamed with Don January to finish T9 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Aetna Challenge: Last of his eight PGA TOUR Champions wins came at the Aetna Challenge in his second start of the year. Was a two-stroke victor over Harold Henning, winning by two strokes at the Club at Pelican Bay in Naples, Fla.

1988 Season

Played a career-high 28 PGA TOUR Champions tournaments, with 10 top-10s and a third-place showing his top finish. Was third at the Southwestern Bell Classic, bookending 68s around a second-round 70 to end three shots out of the Gary Player-Harold Henning playoff that Player won. Added a T4 at the Vantage at The Dominion in May, a T5 and a T6 on back-to-back weekends at the Crestar Classic (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) and the PaineWebber Invitational in (Charlotte, N.C.) in September.

Mazda Champions: Teamed with the LPGA's Ok Hee-Ku to T9 at the Mazda Champions in Puerto Rico.

Teamed with the LPGA's Ok Hee-Ku to T9 at the Mazda Champions in Puerto Rico. Vantage Bank One Senior Golf Classic: Was also T8 at the Vantage Bank One Senior Golf Classic.

Was also T8 at the Vantage Bank One Senior Golf Classic. Northville Long Island Classic: Was T5 at the Northville Long Island Classic, finishing with back-to-back 68s at Meadow Brook Club.

1987 Season

Won multiple titles for a second consecutive season, capturing wins at the NYNEX/Golf Digest Commemorative in Scarborough, N.Y. Lurked around the lead then made his move in the final round with a 5-under 65 to sneak past second-round leader Dale Douglass by a stroke at Sleepy Hollow CC. Was T5 at the Bank One Senior Golf Classic, T6 at both the Crestar Classic and the Fairfield Barnett Senor Classic and T7 at the Denver Post Champions of Golf.

Mazda Champions: Teamed with the LPGA's Jody Rosenthal at the Mazda Champions in Jamaica to T5.

Teamed with the LPGA's Jody Rosenthal at the Mazda Champions in Jamaica to T5. Gus Machado Classic: Second title of the year came right before Thanksgiving, at the Gus Machado Senior Classic in Key Biscayne, Fla. Opened with an even-par 71 but recovered nicely and eventually cruised to a three-shot win over Orville Moody after rounds of 67-69 over the final 365 holes at Key Biscayne GC.

Second title of the year came right before Thanksgiving, at the Gus Machado Senior Classic in Key Biscayne, Fla. Opened with an even-par 71 but recovered nicely and eventually cruised to a three-shot win over Orville Moody after rounds of 67-69 over the final 365 holes at Key Biscayne GC. Pepsi Senior Challenge: Lone runner-up showing was at the Pepsi Senior Challenge outside Atlanta. At Horseshoe Bend CC, matched Larry Mowry's closing, 6-under 66 but lost to Mowry by two shots.

Lone runner-up showing was at the Pepsi Senior Challenge outside Atlanta. At Horseshoe Bend CC, matched Larry Mowry's closing, 6-under 66 but lost to Mowry by two shots. Vantage Championship: At the Vantage Championship in North Carolina, he held a one-shot lead over Gay Brewer through 36 holes but stumbled to a 2-over 72 at Tanglewood Park to finish solo third, three behind Al Geiberger.

At the Vantage Championship in North Carolina, he held a one-shot lead over Gay Brewer through 36 holes but stumbled to a 2-over 72 at Tanglewood Park to finish solo third, three behind Al Geiberger. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: In defense of the duo's Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf title, finished solo sixth, seven shots behind the Bruce Crampton-Moody winning team.

In defense of the duo's Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf title, finished solo sixth, seven shots behind the Bruce Crampton-Moody winning team. MONY Senior Tournament of Champions: Opened his season with a T4 at the 10-player MONY Senior Tournament of Champions at La Costa CC.

1986 Season

Played in 26 PGA TOUR Champions events, winning two official and events and one unofficial and finishing 10th on the money list. Other top-10s came at the GTE Northwest Classic (T6), the U.S. Senior Open, the MONY Syracuse Senior Classic and Pepsi Senior Challenge (eighth) and the Senior Tournament Players Championship (T10).

Mazda Champions: Was T4 at the unofficial Mazda Champions in Jamaica, teaming with Becky Pearson, a shot out of the three-team playoff won by Bob Charles-Amy Alcott.

Was T4 at the unofficial Mazda Champions in Jamaica, teaming with Becky Pearson, a shot out of the three-team playoff won by Bob Charles-Amy Alcott. Senior Seiko/Tucson Match Play Champ: Lost in the second round of the Seiko/Tucson Match Play Championship.

Lost in the second round of the Seiko/Tucson Match Play Championship. Bank One Senior Golf Classic: Won in the late-summer, at the Bank One Senior Golf Classic. Finished regulation tied with Miller Barber and Bob Goalby and then won the extra session.

Won in the late-summer, at the Bank One Senior Golf Classic. Finished regulation tied with Miller Barber and Bob Goalby and then won the extra session. Showdown Classic: Finished T6 at the Showdown Classic with Andy North as his PGA TOUR partner.

Finished T6 at the Showdown Classic with Andy North as his PGA TOUR partner. The Commemorative: Also contended at the Merrill Lynch/Golf Digest Commemorative, shooting a final-round, 3-under 67 to finish solo third at Sleepy Hollow CC in Scarborough, N.Y., three shots behind Lee Elder.

Also contended at the Merrill Lynch/Golf Digest Commemorative, shooting a final-round, 3-under 67 to finish solo third at Sleepy Hollow CC in Scarborough, N.Y., three shots behind Lee Elder. Greater Grand Rapids Open: Lost in a playoff to Jim Ferree (the playoff also included Chi Chi Rodriguez) at the Greater Grand Rapids Open at Elks CC in Michigan.

Lost in a playoff to Jim Ferree (the playoff also included Chi Chi Rodriguez) at the Greater Grand Rapids Open at Elks CC in Michigan. Sunwest Bank Classic: Beat January at the Sunwest Bank/Charley Pride Seniors at Four Hills CC in Albuquerque, N.M. Led January by five shots through 36 holes, shot a 1-under 71 in the final round and won by two.

Beat January at the Sunwest Bank/Charley Pride Seniors at Four Hills CC in Albuquerque, N.M. Led January by five shots through 36 holes, shot a 1-under 71 in the final round and won by two. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Don January to successfully defend the duo's Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Edged the team of Jim Ferree and Charles Sifford by two strokes.

Teamed with Don January to successfully defend the duo's Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Edged the team of Jim Ferree and Charles Sifford by two strokes. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Made his final PGA TOUR appearance, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, missing the cut on the Monterey Peninsula.

1985 Season

Went winless and finished second four times. Other top-10s came at the American Golf Carta Blanca Johnny Mathis Classic (third), the Vintage Invitational (T4), the Champions Classic (T5), the Senior Players Reunion Pro-Am (T6), the Merrill Lynch/Golf Digest Pro-Am (sixth), the Denver Post Champions of Golf and Citizens Union Senior Golf Classic (T7s), the U.S. Senior Open (T8), the du Maurier Champions (T8) and the Greenbrier American Express Classic and Quadel Senior Classic (T9s).

Senior Seiko/Tucson Match Play Champ: In defense of his Seiko/Tucson Senior Match Play Championship, made it all the way to the semifinals (with wins over Pete Brown, Ken Still and Jim Ferree) before losing to Dan Sikes, 1-up. Beat Lee Elder in the consolation match, 6 and 4.

In defense of his Seiko/Tucson Senior Match Play Championship, made it all the way to the semifinals (with wins over Pete Brown, Ken Still and Jim Ferree) before losing to Dan Sikes, 1-up. Beat Lee Elder in the consolation match, 6 and 4. Hilton Head Seniors International: Was T2 with Al Chandler and Orville Moody at the Hilton Head Seniors International at Planters Row GC, two shots behind winner Mike Fetchick, who, at age 63, became the oldest PGA TOUR Champions winner in history.

Was T2 with Al Chandler and Orville Moody at the Hilton Head Seniors International at Planters Row GC, two shots behind winner Mike Fetchick, who, at age 63, became the oldest PGA TOUR Champions winner in history. The Shootout at Jeremy Ranch: Teamed with PGA TOUR player John Mahaffey to finish regulation tied with Miller Barber and Ben Crenshaw at the Shootout at Jeremy Ranch in Utah only to lose in a playoff.

Teamed with PGA TOUR player John Mahaffey to finish regulation tied with Miller Barber and Ben Crenshaw at the Shootout at Jeremy Ranch in Utah only to lose in a playoff. Senior Tournament Players Championship: Second runner-up effort came in June at the Senior Tournament Players Championship. Was never in contention as he tied with Barber and Elder, 11 shots behind winner Arnold Palmer at Canterbury GC.

Second runner-up effort came in June at the Senior Tournament Players Championship. Was never in contention as he tied with Barber and Elder, 11 shots behind winner Arnold Palmer at Canterbury GC. MONY Senior Tournament of Champions: Was T2 at the MONY Syracuse Senior Classic, two strokes short of Peter Thomson's winning 9-under total.

Was T2 at the MONY Syracuse Senior Classic, two strokes short of Peter Thomson's winning 9-under total. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Did win the unofficial Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, with Don January as his partner. The duo shot a pair of 65s to open the tournament then finished 63-64 to edge Miller Barber-Lee Elder, Sam Snead-Bob Goalby and Billy Casper-Gay Brewer by a stroke in Austin, Texas.

Did win the unofficial Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, with Don January as his partner. The duo shot a pair of 65s to open the tournament then finished 63-64 to edge Miller Barber-Lee Elder, Sam Snead-Bob Goalby and Billy Casper-Gay Brewer by a stroke in Austin, Texas. SENIOR PGA TOUR Roundup: Despite shooting rounds of 68-67-66 (including a hole-in-one) at the Senior PGA Tour Roundup at Hillcrest GC outside Los Angeles, finished three strokes behind Don January in March. It was his second consecutive year with an ace.

Despite shooting rounds of 68-67-66 (including a hole-in-one) at the Senior PGA Tour Roundup at Hillcrest GC outside Los Angeles, finished three strokes behind Don January in March. It was his second consecutive year with an ace. Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open: Played on the weekend for the final time on the PGA TOUR, at the Isuzu-Andy Williams San Diego Open. Opened with a 7-under 65 and was one shot off the pace after 18 holes. Ballooned to a final-round 86, 21 shots worse than his opening score to finish solo 74th.

1984 Season

Was ninth at the Citizens Union Senor Golf Classic in Lexington, Ky., in September, was T7 at both the United Virginia Bank Seniors at Hermitage CC in Richmond and at the Suntree Classic in Melbourne, Fla., and was T9 at the Hilton Head Seniors International in South Carolina in October.

du Maurier Champions: Returned to action at the du Maurier Champions in Canada. Was T6 at Royal Ottawa GC, with the highlight of the tournament his hole-in-one, his first in tournament play since the 1978 IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic on the PGA TOUR.

Returned to action at the du Maurier Champions in Canada. Was T6 at Royal Ottawa GC, with the highlight of the tournament his hole-in-one, his first in tournament play since the 1978 IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic on the PGA TOUR. Hawaiian Open: Top PGA TOUR finish was a T69 at the Hawaiian Open in Honolulu.

Top PGA TOUR finish was a T69 at the Hawaiian Open in Honolulu. Senior Seiko/Tucson Match Play Champ: Won the opening event of his campaign, the Senior Seiko/Tucson Match Play Championship. After a first-round bye, he defeated Howie Johnson, 5 and 4, in the second round, Charles Sifford, 4 and 3, in the quarterfinals, Peter Thomson, 4 and 3, in the semifinals and Don January, 1-up in the finals at Randolph Park GC.

Won the opening event of his campaign, the Senior Seiko/Tucson Match Play Championship. After a first-round bye, he defeated Howie Johnson, 5 and 4, in the second round, Charles Sifford, 4 and 3, in the quarterfinals, Peter Thomson, 4 and 3, in the semifinals and Don January, 1-up in the finals at Randolph Park GC. Accident: Suffered a freak accident at his home a few weeks later, breaking his left arm that left him sidelined until early August. Had a steel rod inserted in his arm and was still able to play prior to surgeons removing the rod in October.

1983 Season

Added three T7s–at the Peter Jackson Champions in Canada, the Merrill Lynch/Golf Digest Pro-Am in Rhode Island and the World Seniors Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

Hilton Head Seniors International: Battled all week at Shipyard GC at the Hilton Head Seniors Invitational only to finish T2 with Jim Ferree and Gay Brewer, three shots behind champion Miller Barber.

Battled all week at Shipyard GC at the Hilton Head Seniors Invitational only to finish T2 with Jim Ferree and Gay Brewer, three shots behind champion Miller Barber. Suntree Classic: Established a PGA TOUR Champions record at the Suntree Classic. Opened his third round with seven consecutive birdies, made birdies on eight of his first nine holes and shot an 8-under 28 (a record later matched by Jay Sigel in 1998 and then broken by Seiji Ebihara in 2002 when he shot a 27). Shot a 9-under 63 and eventually finished T4 in Melbourne, Fla.

Established a PGA TOUR Champions record at the Suntree Classic. Opened his third round with seven consecutive birdies, made birdies on eight of his first nine holes and shot an 8-under 28 (a record later matched by Jay Sigel in 1998 and then broken by Seiji Ebihara in 2002 when he shot a 27). Shot a 9-under 63 and eventually finished T4 in Melbourne, Fla. PGA Championship: Played in his final major championship, making an appearance at the PGA Championship. Missed the cut at Riviera CC in Pacific Palisades, Calif., after rounds of 75-78.

Played in his final major championship, making an appearance at the PGA Championship. Missed the cut at Riviera CC in Pacific Palisades, Calif., after rounds of 75-78. Greater Syracuse Classic: Won the Greater Syracuse Classic by two shots over friend Don January in July at Bellevue CC. A final-round 67 allowed him to erase the three-shot margin January held.

Won the Greater Syracuse Classic by two shots over friend Don January in July at Bellevue CC. A final-round 67 allowed him to erase the three-shot margin January held. Senior Tournament Players Championship: Turned the Senior Tournament Players Championship into a two-man affair with Miller Barber. At Canterbury GC in Beechwood, Ohio, he was tied with Barber after 36 holes, trailed by one with a round to play and then matched Barber's 68 to fall by a stroke.

Turned the Senior Tournament Players Championship into a two-man affair with Miller Barber. At Canterbury GC in Beechwood, Ohio, he was tied with Barber after 36 holes, trailed by one with a round to play and then matched Barber's 68 to fall by a stroke. Daytona Beach Seniors Golf Classic: Opened his season with a resounding victory, capturing the Daytona Beach Seniors Golf Classic in Florida by six strokes over Guy Wolstenholme.

Opened his season with a resounding victory, capturing the Daytona Beach Seniors Golf Classic in Florida by six strokes over Guy Wolstenholme. Vintage Invitational: Won in his next start, at the Vintage Invitational in California. Fired a final-round 66 to come from five shots behind when the day began to win by three strokes over Paul Harney.

1982 Season

Inducted into the PGA Hall of Fame.

Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: Enjoyed his final PGA TOUR top-10, shooting rounds of 70-71-71-69 at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am to finish T8.

1981 Season

Made eight of 17 cuts on the PGA TOUR, a T24 at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic his top performance.

1980 Season

Masters Tournament: Played in his final Masters Tournament, opening 72-72 and eventually finishing 49th at Augusta National.

1979 Season

Masters Tournament: Posted his final top-10 in a major championship, turning in Friday and Saturday rounds of 71-69 to T10 at the Masters.

1978 Season

Hawaiian Open: Came back and was solo sixth at the Hawaiian Open after opening with a first-round 65 at Waialae CC. Didn't record a top-10 the remainder of the season, his top finish a T11 at the Bob Hope Desert Classic.

Came back and was solo sixth at the Hawaiian Open after opening with a first-round 65 at Waialae CC. Didn't record a top-10 the remainder of the season, his top finish a T11 at the Bob Hope Desert Classic. Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational: At the Andy Williams-San Diego Open, was solo second through 54 holes at his hometown event, a stroke behind Jay Haas. Shot an even-par 72 Sunday at Torrey Pines' South Course to finish T2 with Andy Bean and John Schroeder, three behind Haas.

1977 Season

Added top-10 showings at the Masters T8 and the Danny Thomas-Memphis Classic (T9).

PGA Championship: Couldn't take down Wadkins a second time. The duo battled all week at the PGA Championship at Pebble Beach GL. Appeared ready to notch his second major championship when he took a four-shot lead over Jack Nicklaus into the final round. Again struggled on Sunday, shooting a 4-over 76, including five bogeys between holes 10 and 14 that allowed Wadkins to catch him at the end of regulation. Lost the first sudden-death playoff in major championship history when Wadkins made a 6-foot par putt on the third extra hole.

Couldn't take down Wadkins a second time. The duo battled all week at the PGA Championship at Pebble Beach GL. Appeared ready to notch his second major championship when he took a four-shot lead over Jack Nicklaus into the final round. Again struggled on Sunday, shooting a 4-over 76, including five bogeys between holes 10 and 14 that allowed Wadkins to catch him at the end of regulation. Lost the first sudden-death playoff in major championship history when Wadkins made a 6-foot par putt on the third extra hole. Houston Open: Won his final of 29 PGA TOUR titles, taking the Houston Open. Held a comfortable, five-stroke lead over George Burns going into the final round at Woodlands CC. Despite stumbling to a 4-over 75 Sunday, still outdistanced Lanny Wadkins by three shots.

Won his final of 29 PGA TOUR titles, taking the Houston Open. Held a comfortable, five-stroke lead over George Burns going into the final round at Woodlands CC. Despite stumbling to a 4-over 75 Sunday, still outdistanced Lanny Wadkins by three shots. Heritage Classic: Shot a final-round 65 on Hilton Head Island, S.C., to move into the discussion at The Heritage. Eventually finished T4.

Shot a final-round 65 on Hilton Head Island, S.C., to move into the discussion at The Heritage. Eventually finished T4. Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open: Had a disappointing playoff loss in the second start of his season, at the Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open. Finished 72 holes tied with Bruce Lietzke, with Lietzke winning the overtime duel when he canned an 82-foot birdie putt on the fourth extra hole, giving him the title.

1976 Season

Although he didn't win, had seven top-10s among his 18 made cuts, with his best finish a T4 at the First NBC New Orleans Open. Added top 10s at the Hawaiian Open (T8), the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open (T7), the Doral-Eastern Open (T9), the Greater Greensboro Open (T10) and the Danny Thomas-Memphis Classic (T8).

1975 Season

Earned $182,883, his best PGA TOUR earnings season. Turned in his last multi-win PGA TOUR campaign, securing three titles. First victory of the year was at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am. Took a share of the lead with Tom Watson at the halfway point, upped his advantage to four strokes through three rounds and coasted to a four-shot win over Hubert Green. Also had top-10s at the Phoenix Open (T7), the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic (T9), the MONY Tournament of Champions (T7) and the Kaiser International Open. At the Kaiser, was only a stroke off Johnny Miller's 54-hole lead as he looked to win his fourth title of the year. Could only shoot an even-par 72 in the final round to T3, with Marty Fleckman and Lee Trevino, four shots behind Miller.

Ryder Cyp Matches: Played in his final Ryder Cup after not playing in the 1973 Ryder Cup. Rreturned to the biennial competition for a seventh and final time, playing an instrumental role–going undefeated–in the U.S.'s 10-point win over Great Britain and Ireland at Laurel Valley GC in Ligonier, Pa. Won his lone foursomes match, with Hale Irwin, and paired with Lou Graham to record a 5-and-3 win in four-balls over Brian Barnes and Bernard Gallacher. Won his singles match over Brian Huggett, 4 and 2. Final record in his 27 overall matches was 14-5-8, his eight halved matches a Ryder Cup record.

Played in his final Ryder Cup after not playing in the 1973 Ryder Cup. Rreturned to the biennial competition for a seventh and final time, playing an instrumental role–going undefeated–in the U.S.'s 10-point win over Great Britain and Ireland at Laurel Valley GC in Ligonier, Pa. Won his lone foursomes match, with Hale Irwin, and paired with Lou Graham to record a 5-and-3 win in four-balls over Brian Barnes and Bernard Gallacher. Won his singles match over Brian Huggett, 4 and 2. Final record in his 27 overall matches was 14-5-8, his eight halved matches a Ryder Cup record. PGA Championship: Was T7 at the PGA Championship, a third-round 66 at Firestone CC's South Course the highlight.

Was T7 at the PGA Championship, a third-round 66 at Firestone CC's South Course the highlight. Westchester Classic: It was a 55-year-old Julius Boros battling his 45-year-old counterpart shot for shot in the final round of the Westchester Classic in late July-early August. He had a 6-under 66 to Boros' low round of the day, a 65 at Westchester CC, with the pair finishing in a tie at the end of regulation when he caught Boros with a birdie on the 72nd hole, the duo finishing tied, a stroke ahead of third-round leader Tom Weiskopf. His 66 came courtesy of a pair of final-round eagles–on the fifth hole and a hole-in-one on the 14th. In the playoff, he made a routine par to Boros' double bogey.

It was a 55-year-old Julius Boros battling his 45-year-old counterpart shot for shot in the final round of the Westchester Classic in late July-early August. He had a 6-under 66 to Boros' low round of the day, a 65 at Westchester CC, with the pair finishing in a tie at the end of regulation when he caught Boros with a birdie on the 72nd hole, the duo finishing tied, a stroke ahead of third-round leader Tom Weiskopf. His 66 came courtesy of a pair of final-round eagles–on the fifth hole and a hole-in-one on the 14th. In the playoff, he made a routine par to Boros' double bogey. Danny Thomas Memphis Classic: Didn't win again until May, at the Danny Thomas-Memphis Classic. Had four sub-70 rounds at Colonial CC's South Course, including a closing 66 to beat John Mahaffey by five strokes.

Didn't win again until May, at the Danny Thomas-Memphis Classic. Had four sub-70 rounds at Colonial CC's South Course, including a closing 66 to beat John Mahaffey by five strokes. Taiheiyo Masters: Won the Taiheiyo Club Masters in Japan for a second consecutive year. Began the final round playing in steady rain, three strokes behind Lee Elder. But a 1-under 70 gave him a one-stroke win over Elder, Green, Allen Miller and Jumbo Ozaki.

1974 Season

Made 22 PGA TOUR cuts, with a second-place effort at the Andy Williams-San Diego Open his top showing. Came close to winning his hometown event for the first time as a professional but came up a stroke short of Bobby Nichols, tying with Rod Curl. It was his seventh top-10 in the event and second runner-up finish.Picked up back-to-back top-10s prior to his San Diego performance, finishing T6 at the Phoenix Open and T9 at the Dean Martin-Tucson Open. Closed his PGA TOUR season with a T6 at the World Open in North Carolina and a T7 at the Kaiser International Open.

Western Open: Was T5 at the Western Open earlier in the year despite shooting a third-round 79 that ended any hopes he had of winning the event at Butler National GC.

Was T5 at the Western Open earlier in the year despite shooting a third-round 79 that ended any hopes he had of winning the event at Butler National GC. Tournament of Champions: In the inaugural Tournament Players Championship, rebounded from an opening 72 at Atlanta CC to shoot consecutive rounds of 69-69-67 to finish solo fourth.

In the inaugural Tournament Players Championship, rebounded from an opening 72 at Atlanta CC to shoot consecutive rounds of 69-69-67 to finish solo fourth. Tournament of Champions: Back in California, was T5 at the Tournament of Champions in Carlsbad, not far from San Diego.

Back in California, was T5 at the Tournament of Champions in Carlsbad, not far from San Diego. Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic: Went to Florida following the season-opening events in California and Arizona and was T8 at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic. Didn't play well in the second and third rounds (75-74) but played strong golf in the first and final rounds (67-66).

Went to Florida following the season-opening events in California and Arizona and was T8 at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic. Didn't play well in the second and third rounds (75-74) but played strong golf in the first and final rounds (67-66). Taiheiyo Masters: In Inzaimachi, Japan, in November, fired a 2-under 69 in a torrential downpour to win the Taiheiyo Masters by five strokes over Bert Yancey. Toured the Sobu CC course in 5-under 279, earning the largest payday of his career, $65,000 in the $300,000 event.

1973 Season

Returned to a full slate of action, with seven top-10s among his 19 made cuts, culminating in his victory at the St. Louis Children's Hospital Classic. Played dominant golf all week, opening with consecutive 66s and closing with a pair of 68s to hold off Bruce Crampton by a stroke. Was T4 at the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic and seventh at the American Golf Classic. Received the Bob Jones and Ben Hogan Awards for his comeback from cancer.

USI Classic: Was T10 at the USI Classic.

Was T10 at the USI Classic. Westchester Classic: Added a T5 at the Westchester Classic, closing with a 66 at Westchester CC in New York to move up the leaderboard.

Added a T5 at the Westchester Classic, closing with a 66 at Westchester CC in New York to move up the leaderboard. Phoenix Open: Again had a top-10 at the Phoenix Open (T8), his 10th top-10 and fifth in six starts in the desert.

Again had a top-10 at the Phoenix Open (T8), his 10th top-10 and fifth in six starts in the desert. Taiheiyo Masters: At the Taiheiyo Masters, was T3 behind winner Jumbo Ozaki, one stroke out of the Ozaki-Bert Yancey playoff.

1972 Season

After playing early in the season, including a T4 at the Phoenix Open, he went to the sidelines to undergo surgery for cancer of the lymph system in the spring and returned to action that fall. Last event before his surgery was a T31 at the Doral-Eastern Open. Returned to action in Octobert, at the Kaiser International Open, where he T35. Missed the cut at the San Antonio Texas Open and the Walt Disney World Open.

Taiheiyo Masters: Played in the first annual Taiheiyo Masters in Japan, finishing T7 at Sobu CC.

1971 Season

Only other top-10s of the campaign came at the Cleveland Open in June (T7) and the U.S. Professional Match Play Championship (T9, beating Dan Sikes and Dave Hill before falling to Phil Rodgers).

Ryder Cup Matches: Played in his sixth consecutive Ryder Cup. Didn't play on the first day but paired with Jack Nicklaus in four-balls at Old Warson CC in St. Louis to defeat Peter Townsend and Harry Bannerman, 2 and 1. That same afternoon, won four-balls again, this time with J.C. Snead as his partner (beating Neil Coles and John Garner). In his lone singles match, dropped a 4-and-3 decision to Peter Oosterhuis.

Played in his sixth consecutive Ryder Cup. Didn't play on the first day but paired with Jack Nicklaus in four-balls at Old Warson CC in St. Louis to defeat Peter Townsend and Harry Bannerman, 2 and 1. That same afternoon, won four-balls again, this time with J.C. Snead as his partner (beating Neil Coles and John Garner). In his lone singles match, dropped a 4-and-3 decision to Peter Oosterhuis. Colonial National Invitational: After years of close calls in Fort Worth, finally broke through and won the Colonial National Invitation. Was nine strokes worse than he was during his runner-up performance in 1970, however his final-round 69 at the par-70 Colonial CC was enough for him to secure a one-shot win over Bert Yancey.

After years of close calls in Fort Worth, finally broke through and won the Colonial National Invitation. Was nine strokes worse than he was during his runner-up performance in 1970, however his final-round 69 at the par-70 Colonial CC was enough for him to secure a one-shot win over Bert Yancey. Tournament of Champions: After his win in Pensacola, was solo fifth at the Tournament of Champions.

After his win in Pensacola, was solo fifth at the Tournament of Champions. Monsanto Open Invitational: Before his win at Colonial, won the Monsanto Open in Pensacola, Fla., shooting a pair of 67s in the second and final rounds to outlast George Archer and Pete Brown by three shots.

Before his win at Colonial, won the Monsanto Open in Pensacola, Fla., shooting a pair of 67s in the second and final rounds to outlast George Archer and Pete Brown by three shots. Masters Tournament: Was T4 at the Masters Tournament in April, four shots behind Charles Coody.

1970 Season

PGA Championship: Made a run at the PGA Championship title, falling three strokes short of winner Dave Stockton at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa, Okla.

Made a run at the PGA Championship title, falling three strokes short of winner Dave Stockton at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa, Okla. National Four-Ball Championship: At the National Four-Ball Championship, teamed with Ken Still to T5, four shots behind the winning team of Jack Nicklaus-Arnold Palmer.

At the National Four-Ball Championship, teamed with Ken Still to T5, four shots behind the winning team of Jack Nicklaus-Arnold Palmer. Kemper Open: Ended the season with a T7 at the Kaiser International Open in California, closing with a 67 in Napa.

Ended the season with a T7 at the Kaiser International Open in California, closing with a 67 in Napa. Colonial National Invitational: Despite eight top-10 finishes and 16 previous appearances at the Colonial National Invitation, he broke par in the Fort Worth event for the first time. Finished runner-up for the second time in three years in Fort Worth, shooting weekend rounds of 66-67 only to drop a one-stroke decision to Homero Blancas.

Despite eight top-10 finishes and 16 previous appearances at the Colonial National Invitation, he broke par in the Fort Worth event for the first time. Finished runner-up for the second time in three years in Fort Worth, shooting weekend rounds of 66-67 only to drop a one-stroke decision to Homero Blancas. Masters Tournament: Fell to Billy Casper in an 18-hole playoff at the Masters, the last 18-hole playoff at Augusta National. Shot a 2-over 74 to Casper's 3-under 69 in the Monday finish.

Fell to Billy Casper in an 18-hole playoff at the Masters, the last 18-hole playoff at Augusta National. Shot a 2-over 74 to Casper's 3-under 69 in the Monday finish. Phoenix Open Invitational: Almost made it two Phoenix Open titles in as many years but fell short, one stroke behind winner Dale Douglass at Phoenix CC.

1969 Season

After a three-year absence from the winner's circle, he returned with a vengeance, winning twice in a six-week period and finished eighth on the money list, breaking the $100,000 earnings mark for the first time in his career ($100,555). Won the Phoenix Open for a second time, 10 years after his first triumph in the desert. Had four rounds in the 60s at Arizona CC–including a third-round 62–and hung on to beat Miller Barber, Don January and Billy Maxwell by two strokes.

Alcan Open: At the unofficial Alcan Open in late September, was eighth.

At the unofficial Alcan Open in late September, was eighth. Ryder Cup Matches: Went undefeated in his three Ryder Cup matches in the tie between the U.S. and Great Britain. Joined with Lee Trevino to win foursomes on the first day of play at Royal Birkdale GC, won four-balls with Trevino again as his partner on the second day, beating Brian Barnes and Peter Alliss, 1-up, and then edged Christy O'Connor, Sr. in singles on the third day, 2 and 1.

Went undefeated in his three Ryder Cup matches in the tie between the U.S. and Great Britain. Joined with Lee Trevino to win foursomes on the first day of play at Royal Birkdale GC, won four-balls with Trevino again as his partner on the second day, beating Brian Barnes and Peter Alliss, 1-up, and then edged Christy O'Connor, Sr. in singles on the third day, 2 and 1. American Golf Classic: Added a T4 at the American Golf Classic July, shooting a final-round 68 to move up the leaderboard.

Added a T4 at the American Golf Classic July, shooting a final-round 68 to move up the leaderboard. Masters Tournament: Followed his victory with a T8 at the Masters Tournament the next week, followed by a fifth-place showing at the Tournament of Champions.

Followed his victory with a T8 at the Masters Tournament the next week, followed by a fifth-place showing at the Tournament of Champions. Greater Jacksonville Open: After two consecutive close calls at the Greater Greensboro Open, he came through there for his first victory in the event, defeating Orville Moody, Julius Boros and Tom Weiskopf in a sudden-death playoff. It took five extra holes before he finally prevailed with a birdie.

After two consecutive close calls at the Greater Greensboro Open, he came through there for his first victory in the event, defeating Orville Moody, Julius Boros and Tom Weiskopf in a sudden-death playoff. It took five extra holes before he finally prevailed with a birdie. Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational: Early in the year, had the Andy Williams-San Diego Open in his grasp, with a two-shot lead over Jack Nicklaus through 54 holes. Played poorly in the final round at Torrey Pines GC's South Course, shooting a 4-over 76 to lose to Nicklaus by a stroke.

1968 Season

Also claimed top-10s at the Phoenix Open (T7), the Lucky International Open (T9) and the Hawaiian Open (T8).

Colonial National Invitation: Continued his consistent play at the Colonial National Invitation, coming tantalizingly close to winning the Fort Worth event for the first time. On the strength of a 69-68 finish, he moved into solo second behind only Billy Casper at Colonial CC. Finished at even-par, the first time he had enjoyed a par-or-better tournament there in 14 previous starts.

Continued his consistent play at the Colonial National Invitation, coming tantalizingly close to winning the Fort Worth event for the first time. On the strength of a 69-68 finish, he moved into solo second behind only Billy Casper at Colonial CC. Finished at even-par, the first time he had enjoyed a par-or-better tournament there in 14 previous starts. Greater Greensboro Open: A year after finishing T6 at the Greater Greensboro Open, shot rounds of 69-66-69-67 to T2 at Sedgefield CC. Finished at 13-under with George Archer and Bobby Nichols, four shots behind Billy Casper.

A year after finishing T6 at the Greater Greensboro Open, shot rounds of 69-66-69-67 to T2 at Sedgefield CC. Finished at 13-under with George Archer and Bobby Nichols, four shots behind Billy Casper. Kaiser International Open Invitational: Contended all week at the Kaiser International Open, turning in a T3 in Napa, Calif.

1967 Season

Had three top-10 finishes on the season but was never in serious contention in any of the tournaments. Was solo sixth at the Greensboro Open in April in North Carolina. Highlight was a final-round 67.

Ryder Cup matches: Again played for the U.S. in the Ryder Cup, going 1-1-1 in his foursomes and four-ball matches. In singles, he halved his match with Dave Thomas.

Again played for the U.S. in the Ryder Cup, going 1-1-1 in his foursomes and four-ball matches. In singles, he halved his match with Dave Thomas. PGA Championship: Was T7 at the PGA Championship at Columbine CC outside Denver. Was four shots out of the Don January-Don Massengale playoff.

Was T7 at the PGA Championship at Columbine CC outside Denver. Was four shots out of the Don January-Don Massengale playoff. 500 Festival Open Invitation: Had his second consecutive top-five at the 500 Festival Open, finishing solo fifth in Indiana.

Had his second consecutive top-five at the 500 Festival Open, finishing solo fifth in Indiana. Colonial National Invitation: Had his fifth consecutive top-10 finish at the Colonial National Invitation in Fort Worth, Texas, when he finished solo fifth, five shots behind winner Dave Stockton.

1966 Season

It was a what-might-have-been season as he was in prime position to win three tournaments but finished second in all of them. Also had three runner-up finishes as he finished ninth on the money list, earning a career-best $68,346. First runner-up showing of the campaign came in playoff fashion at the Tucson Open, a week after finishing third at the Phoenix Open. In Tucson, dropped his overtime session with Joe Campbell after both players finished two ahead of a trio of players.

Hawaiian Open: Final top-five of the year was a solo fourth at the Hawaiian Open at Waialae CC.

Final top-five of the year was a solo fourth at the Hawaiian Open at Waialae CC. Canadian Open: In defense of his Canadian Open title, finished T35 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

In defense of his Canadian Open title, finished T35 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Philadelphia Golf Classic: At the Philadelphia Golf Classic, was T3 with three 71s and a 68 (second round). Was three strokes behind Don January.

At the Philadelphia Golf Classic, was T3 with three 71s and a 68 (second round). Was three strokes behind Don January. Cleveland Open Invitational: Was T8, with opening and closing 68s sandwiched around a 69 and 72 in Ohio.

Was T8, with opening and closing 68s sandwiched around a 69 and 72 in Ohio. 500 Festival Open Invitation: Came right back and put himself into contention to win again, at the 500 Festival Open in Indianapolis, eventually finishing solo fourth.

Came right back and put himself into contention to win again, at the 500 Festival Open in Indianapolis, eventually finishing solo fourth. PGA Championship: Made a run at winning the PGA Championship, firing a final-round 69 at Firestone CC, one of only five under-par rounds on the day. Ended T3 with Billy Casper and Gary Player.

Made a run at winning the PGA Championship, firing a final-round 69 at Firestone CC, one of only five under-par rounds on the day. Ended T3 with Billy Casper and Gary Player. Colonial National Invitation: Following another top-10 at the Colonial National Invitation (T7), was again done in by a poor final round. Shot consecutive 66s to take a one-shot, 54-hole lead over Bert Yancey. In the final round, was 2-over and finished solo second, losing to Yancey by five strokes.

Following another top-10 at the Colonial National Invitation (T7), was again done in by a poor final round. Shot consecutive 66s to take a one-shot, 54-hole lead over Bert Yancey. In the final round, was 2-over and finished solo second, losing to Yancey by five strokes. Texas Open Invitational: Was T2 in June, at the Texas Open. Began the San Antonio tournament with a 5-under 65 to take a share of the lead. Regained the lead following a third-round 67 at Oak Hills CC, a shot ahead of Jerry Edwards. Couldn't keep the momentum going, stumbling to a 3-over 73 on the final day to finish three strokes short of Harold Henning.

1965 Season

Added top-10's at the Colonial National Invitation (T8) followed by a T7 at the Greater New Orleans Open.

Ryder Cup Matches: Made his third consecutive U.S. Ryder Cup team. Paired with fellow San Diego native Billy Casper in two foursomes and two four-ball matches. The duo recorded a 1-1-2 showing, and he went on to split both of his singles matches, beating George Will, 2 and 1, and losing to Bernard Hunt, 2-down.

Made his third consecutive U.S. Ryder Cup team. Paired with fellow San Diego native Billy Casper in two foursomes and two four-ball matches. The duo recorded a 1-1-2 showing, and he went on to split both of his singles matches, beating George Will, 2 and 1, and losing to Bernard Hunt, 2-down. Canadian Open: Earned a title for the first time since 1962, taking the trophy at the Canadian Open. Trailed Bruce Devlin by two strokes when the final round began at Mississaugua G&CC outside Toronto, turned in a 4-under 66, tying him for low-round-of-the-tournament honors and edged Jack Nicklaus by a shot.

Earned a title for the first time since 1962, taking the trophy at the Canadian Open. Trailed Bruce Devlin by two strokes when the final round began at Mississaugua G&CC outside Toronto, turned in a 4-under 66, tying him for low-round-of-the-tournament honors and edged Jack Nicklaus by a shot. Western Open: At Tam O'Shanter CC in Niles, Ill., shot a final-round 64 after a third-round 73 to move into a T4 at the Western Open.

At Tam O'Shanter CC in Niles, Ill., shot a final-round 64 after a third-round 73 to move into a T4 at the Western Open. St. Paul Open Invitational: Made a run at a title at the St. Paul Open, stringing together two 67s in the first and third rounds around a pair of 70s to T2, four shots behind Raymond Floyd.

Made a run at a title at the St. Paul Open, stringing together two 67s in the first and third rounds around a pair of 70s to T2, four shots behind Raymond Floyd. U.S. Open Championship: Enjoyed another top-10 at the U.S. Open, a T8 at Bellerive CC in Missouri.

Enjoyed another top-10 at the U.S. Open, a T8 at Bellerive CC in Missouri. Masters Tournament: Recorded his first top-10 at the Masters since 1961 when he T6 at Augusta National.

1964 Season

Didn't win a tournament for a second consecutive year and dropped to 15th on the money list even though he won a little more than $500 more than in 1963. Other three top-10s came at the Lucky International Open in San Francisco (T5), the 500 Festival Open (T10) and the Carling World Open (T8).

Colonial National Invitation: After his Colonial National Invitation performance, was T4 at the Memphis Open, again in a battle with Casper. Through 54 holes, was tied with Casper, Doug Sanders and Mike Souchak after he shot a third-round 66. Shot a 1-over 71 in the final round, dropping into a six-way T4, two strokes shy of Souchak.

After his Colonial National Invitation performance, was T4 at the Memphis Open, again in a battle with Casper. Through 54 holes, was tied with Casper, Doug Sanders and Mike Souchak after he shot a third-round 66. Shot a 1-over 71 in the final round, dropping into a six-way T4, two strokes shy of Souchak. Colonial National Invitation: Best finishes of the campaign were a solo third at the Colonial National Invitation and a T3 at the Phoenix Open. At Colonial, he enjoyed his fourth top-10 in the event in his last five attempts. Was again in position to win, a stroke behind Billy Casper through 54 holes. Had a difficult final round, falling to a 5-over 75, six shots short of Casper's winning total.

Best finishes of the campaign were a solo third at the Colonial National Invitation and a T3 at the Phoenix Open. At Colonial, he enjoyed his fourth top-10 in the event in his last five attempts. Was again in position to win, a stroke behind Billy Casper through 54 holes. Had a difficult final round, falling to a 5-over 75, six shots short of Casper's winning total. Phoenix Open Invitational: In February, came in with a 68-69-67 finish to tie with Gary Player, three shots behind Jack Nicklaus.

1963 Season

Went winless for the first time since 1958 and dropped to 12th on the money list after finishing second the year previous. A year after finishing T3 at the Tucson Open, was T2 there, giving him four top-three finishes in seven starts there. Really never contended there, though, placing T2 with defending champion Phil Rodgers, 11 strokes behind winner Don January. Had back-to-back top-10s in early May, finishing T8 at the Tournament of Champions and T6 at the Colonial National Invitation. Final top-10s came in Minnesota (T8 at the St. Paul Open) and Pennsylvania (T7 at the Whitemarsh Open).

Thunderbird Classic Invitational: Was solo third at the Thunderbird Classic.

Was solo third at the Thunderbird Classic. Buick Open Invitational: Took a week off then returned to action, at the Buick Open, where he T5 in Michigan.

Took a week off then returned to action, at the Buick Open, where he T5 in Michigan. Memphis Open Invitational: Added another T6 at another Colonial CC, at the Memphis Open. Shot a tournament-record, third-round 63 in Tennessee.

Added another T6 at another Colonial CC, at the Memphis Open. Shot a tournament-record, third-round 63 in Tennessee. Ryder Cup Professional-Amateur: Again represented the U.S. at the Ryder Cup. After not winning a match in 1961, he came back strong in his second appearance in the biennial event, this time contested at Atlanta's East Lake CC. Won both of his singles matches (over Christy O'Connor, Sr. and Tom Haliburton). Also teamed with Dow Finsterwald to win one foursomes match and halve the other, also halving his four-ball match alongside Julius Boros against Peter Alliss and Bernard Hunt.

Again represented the U.S. at the Ryder Cup. After not winning a match in 1961, he came back strong in his second appearance in the biennial event, this time contested at Atlanta's East Lake CC. Won both of his singles matches (over Christy O'Connor, Sr. and Tom Haliburton). Also teamed with Dow Finsterwald to win one foursomes match and halve the other, also halving his four-ball match alongside Julius Boros against Peter Alliss and Bernard Hunt. Azalea Open Invitational: Added a T7 at the Azalea Open the following week in North Carolina.

Added a T7 at the Azalea Open the following week in North Carolina. Doral C.C. Open Invitational: Left the West Coast for Florida and promptly was T9 at the Doral Country Club Open. Was in prime position to win, a stroke off the lead going into the final round but dropped precipitously when he shot a 5-over 77 at Doral CC's Blue Course.

Left the West Coast for Florida and promptly was T9 at the Doral Country Club Open. Was in prime position to win, a stroke off the lead going into the final round but dropped precipitously when he shot a 5-over 77 at Doral CC's Blue Course. Palm Springs Golf Classic: Had another T4 a month later, at the Palm Springs Golf Classic. In the five-round affair, he shot a 64 in the final round to narrow the 10-stroke deficit he had when the day began to a mere two strokes behind winner Jack Nicklaus.

Had another T4 a month later, at the Palm Springs Golf Classic. In the five-round affair, he shot a 64 in the final round to narrow the 10-stroke deficit he had when the day began to a mere two strokes behind winner Jack Nicklaus. Los Angeles Open: Began his season with a T4 at the Los Angeles Open, taking the first-round lead at Rancho GC.

1962 Season

Finished second on the money list, behind two wins, three seconds and one third-place finish. First win came in San Francisco, at the Lucky International Open. Had eight other top-10s, his best a pair of T5s, at the Insurance City Open and the Dallas Open.

Thunderbird Classic Invitational: Second championship of the season was a two-shot win over Jack Nicklaus at the Upper Montclair CC in New Jersey. Was a stroke behind third-round leaders Jack Nicklaus and Dow Finsterwald when the final round began but a final-round 67 gave him the title.

Second championship of the season was a two-shot win over Jack Nicklaus at the Upper Montclair CC in New Jersey. Was a stroke behind third-round leaders Jack Nicklaus and Dow Finsterwald when the final round began but a final-round 67 gave him the title. Memphis Open Invitational: Preceded his Thunderbird Classic title with a playoff loss to Lionel Hebert at the Memphis Open in early June. Along with Gary Player, watched as Hebert sank a 30-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole of sudden-death to win.

Preceded his Thunderbird Classic title with a playoff loss to Lionel Hebert at the Memphis Open in early June. Along with Gary Player, watched as Hebert sank a 30-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole of sudden-death to win. Texas Open Invitational: Third runner-up effort of the year was at the Texas Open. Fell along with Mason Rudolph and Joe Campbell by a stroke to winner Arnold Palmer at Oak Hills CC.

Third runner-up effort of the year was at the Texas Open. Fell along with Mason Rudolph and Joe Campbell by a stroke to winner Arnold Palmer at Oak Hills CC. Masters Tournament: Made a run at his first major championship but ultimately settled for a solo-fourth showing at the Masters Tournament when he couldn't do better than par-72 on the final day at Augusta National, finishing two shots out of the Palmer-Finsterwald-Gary Player playoff.

Made a run at his first major championship but ultimately settled for a solo-fourth showing at the Masters Tournament when he couldn't do better than par-72 on the final day at Augusta National, finishing two shots out of the Palmer-Finsterwald-Gary Player playoff. Tucson Open Invitational: Also finished T3 at the Tucson Open, four back of winner Phil Rodgers.

Also finished T3 at the Tucson Open, four back of winner Phil Rodgers. Palm Springs Golf Classic: In an effort to win two consecutive titles, was T2 at the Palm Springs Golf Classic, three shots short of winner Arnold Palmer at the four-course, 90-hole event.

In an effort to win two consecutive titles, was T2 at the Palm Springs Golf Classic, three shots short of winner Arnold Palmer at the four-course, 90-hole event. Lucky International Open: Began the tournament with a 65 then followed with consecutive 68s to open a six-shot lead over Billy Casper, George Knudson and Bob Rosburg. Stumbled in the final round, shooting a 73, but still hung on for a two-shot triumph over Littler.

1961 Season

Named the California Athlete of the Year.

Ryder Cyp Matches: Made his first Ryder Cup team, playing for the U.S. at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in England. Lost with teammate Doug Ford in foursomes to the duo of Christy O'Connor, Sr.-Peter Alliss and then halved both of his singles matches–with Neil Coles in the morning and O'Connor in the afternoon of the U.S.'s five-point triumph.

Made his first Ryder Cup team, playing for the U.S. at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in England. Lost with teammate Doug Ford in foursomes to the duo of Christy O'Connor, Sr.-Peter Alliss and then halved both of his singles matches–with Neil Coles in the morning and O'Connor in the afternoon of the U.S.'s five-point triumph. Insurance City Open Invitational: Was T7 at the Insurance City Open and T10 at the Greater Greensboro Open for his other top-10s.

Was T7 at the Insurance City Open and T10 at the Greater Greensboro Open for his other top-10s. Western Open: Stayed in Michigan, coming back the following week at the Western Open to shoot three rounds in the 60s at Blythefield CC in Belmont. His undoing was a 3-over 74 in the second round.

Stayed in Michigan, coming back the following week at the Western Open to shoot three rounds in the 60s at Blythefield CC in Belmont. His undoing was a 3-over 74 in the second round. U.S. Open Championship: Secured his position as one of the best players in the game when he won the U.S. Open at Oakland Hills CC in Michigan. Entered the final round tied for seventh, three shots behind Doug Sanders but ended up winning the event by a shot over Bob Goalby and Sanders.

Secured his position as one of the best players in the game when he won the U.S. Open at Oakland Hills CC in Michigan. Entered the final round tied for seventh, three shots behind Doug Sanders but ended up winning the event by a shot over Bob Goalby and Sanders. Memphis Open Invitational: Had a T5 at the Memphis Open–with four sub-70 rounds (66-69-69-69).

Had a T5 at the Memphis Open–with four sub-70 rounds (66-69-69-69). Colonial National Invitation: Again, contended at the Colonial National Invitation. Finished 4-over at the event, three strokes behind Doug Sanders.

1960 Season

Two victories came six weeks apart–winning the Oklahoma City Open followed by a victory at the Eastern Open. In Oklahoma City, rode the wave of a second-round 64 to victory, taking a one-shot triumph over Art Wall. Was T4 at the Buick Open in early July, T9 the following week at the Canadian Open and T3 the week after, at the Western Open. Shot an opening, 1-over73 at the Western G&CC in Redford, Mich., then recovered with three under-par rounds (69-68-69) to finish a stroke out of the Wall-Stan Leonard playoff won by Leonard.

Hotel Del Coronado Pro-Am: Won the unofficial Hotel Del Coronado Pro-Am in early November not far from his home. Was tied with Bob Rosburg going into the final round of the 72-hole event and pulled away from Billy Casper to win by three shots, thanks to a 3-under 69.

Won the unofficial Hotel Del Coronado Pro-Am in early November not far from his home. Was tied with Bob Rosburg going into the final round of the 72-hole event and pulled away from Billy Casper to win by three shots, thanks to a 3-under 69. Borrego Springs Pro-Am: Finished second to George Bayer at the unofficial, 36-hole Borrego Springs Pro-Am. Shot 67-70 to fall by four shots.

Finished second to George Bayer at the unofficial, 36-hole Borrego Springs Pro-Am. Shot 67-70 to fall by four shots. Eastern Open Invitational: At the Eastern Open at Pine Ridge GC in Baltimore, went wire to wire for the win. He took a two-shot 18-hole lead with an opening 65 and maintained that advantage through 36 holes, leading Doug Ford and Chi Chi Rodriguez by a shot. Shot a third-round 73 but stayed in the lead, a stroke ahead of a trio of players. Shot a final-round 67 to outlast Gary Player by two.

At the Eastern Open at Pine Ridge GC in Baltimore, went wire to wire for the win. He took a two-shot 18-hole lead with an opening 65 and maintained that advantage through 36 holes, leading Doug Ford and Chi Chi Rodriguez by a shot. Shot a third-round 73 but stayed in the lead, a stroke ahead of a trio of players. Shot a final-round 67 to outlast Gary Player by two. Memphis Open Invitational: Played incredible golf on the weekend at the Memphis Open, shooting rounds of 65-64 to get into a playoff with Tommy Bolt and Ben Hogan. In the playoff, Bolt won with a birdie on the first extra hole.

Played incredible golf on the weekend at the Memphis Open, shooting rounds of 65-64 to get into a playoff with Tommy Bolt and Ben Hogan. In the playoff, Bolt won with a birdie on the first extra hole. 500 Festival Open Invitation: Other top-10 was at the 500 Festival Open on Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis.

Other top-10 was at the 500 Festival Open on Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis. Colonial National Invitation: His first runner-up of the season came at the Colonial National Invitation. Finished the tournament at 1-over, a stroke behind Julius Boros' even-par 280. Was tied for the 54-hole lead with Kel Nagle but shot a 2-over 72 on the final day.

1959 Season

Began a streak of four consecutive years where he would finish in the top-10 on the money list. Finished second on the earnings chart, with $38,296–a career-high at the time. Also began a new streak of consecutive years winning, thanks to five tournament wins. First triumph came at the Phoenix Open, his second victory in that event to go with his 1955 title. Opened 67-63-67 and held a five-shot lead over Dave Ragan at the 54-hole mark. Shot a 1-over 71 on the final day at Arizona CC and had to hold off Art Wall, who had a final-round 66 but eventually fell by a stroke.

Arlington Hotel Open: His third win came three months later, at the Arlington Hotel Open, where he edged Jim Ferree by a stroke for the title in Hot Springs, Ark.

His third win came three months later, at the Arlington Hotel Open, where he edged Jim Ferree by a stroke for the title in Hot Springs, Ark. Tucson Open Invitational: Kept his momentum in Tucson. Again opened strong there, with four sub-70 rounds, good enough for a one-shot victory, again over Wall, as well as Joe Campbell.

1958 Season

Saw his streak of winning end at three years. At the Hesperia Open in California in mid-October, finished solo second, a stroke behind winner John McMullen. He took control of the tournament at the halfway mark, opening a two-shot lead over Jerry Barber after a second-round 62. Added top 10s at the Kansas City Open (T6) and the Arlington Hotel Open (T9).

Tournament of Champions: Added a T4 at the Tournament of Champions in April at the Desert Inn in Las Vegas. Fell from contention with a second-round, 2-over 74 from which he could never recover. Ended six shots behind winner Stan Leonard.

Added a T4 at the Tournament of Champions in April at the Desert Inn in Las Vegas. Fell from contention with a second-round, 2-over 74 from which he could never recover. Ended six shots behind winner Stan Leonard. Port Arthur Pro-Amateur: Did win the unofficial Port Arthur Pro-Am in Texas in February, teaming with Ted Kroll for a 4-under 67 best-ball score in the 18-hole event that followed the Houston Open.

Did win the unofficial Port Arthur Pro-Am in Texas in February, teaming with Ted Kroll for a 4-under 67 best-ball score in the 18-hole event that followed the Houston Open. Thunderbird Invitational: Was also T2 at the unofficial Thunderbird Invitational in January. Joined Jimmy Demaret in second, four shots behind winner Ken Venturi.

Was also T2 at the unofficial Thunderbird Invitational in January. Joined Jimmy Demaret in second, four shots behind winner Ken Venturi. Tijuana Open Invitational: First top-10 of the year came at the Tijuana Open in Mexico. Closed with an even-par 72 to finish T6, two strokes behind winner Dutch Harrison.

1957 Season

Won a PGA TOUR title for a third consecutive season, taking the Tournament of Champions by three strokes over Billy Casper, Jimmy Demaret, Dow Finsterwald and Billy Maxwell at Desert Inn CC in Las Vegas. First top-10 of the season came at the Pensacola Open (T10) and had another top-10 in the Sunshine State a week later, placing T87 at the St. Petersburg Open.

Hesperia Open Invitational: Had one more top-10 at the end of the season, a solo 10th at the Hesperia Open in California.

Had one more top-10 at the end of the season, a solo 10th at the Hesperia Open in California. World Championship of Golf: At the same course–the Tam O'Shanter Club–the following week, for the World Championship of Golf, he was T4, two back of winner Dick Mayer.

At the same course–the Tam O'Shanter Club–the following week, for the World Championship of Golf, he was T4, two back of winner Dick Mayer. All American Open: Made another run at victory but was too late at the All American Open outside Chicago. Opened 72-71-71 and sat in a tie for 15th with a round to play. Had the round of the tournament, a final-round 63 that tied the tournament record set by Lloyd Mangrum in 1948. Still came up four strokes shy of winner Roberto De Vicenzo. Missed by a stroke of earning a $10,000 bonus for breaking the All American Open's 18-hole record.

Made another run at victory but was too late at the All American Open outside Chicago. Opened 72-71-71 and sat in a tie for 15th with a round to play. Had the round of the tournament, a final-round 63 that tied the tournament record set by Lloyd Mangrum in 1948. Still came up four strokes shy of winner Roberto De Vicenzo. Missed by a stroke of earning a $10,000 bonus for breaking the All American Open's 18-hole record. Western Open: Earlier in the summer, at Plum Hollow GC in Detroit, Mich., lost in a four-man playoff to Doug Ford, an overtime that also included George Bayer and Maxwell.

Earlier in the summer, at Plum Hollow GC in Detroit, Mich., lost in a four-man playoff to Doug Ford, an overtime that also included George Bayer and Maxwell. Colonial National Invitational: Was also T8 at the Colonial National Invitation in May in Fort Worth.

1956 Season

Followed up his four-victory season with three additional victories. Had two additional runner-up finishes, as well as three third-place showings. Was poised to win in Dallas for a second time on the season. Lost in a three-man playoff at the Texas International Open after Peter Thomson caught him and Middlecoff at the end of regulation by shooting a 7-under 63 on the final day at Preston Hollow GC. After all three birdied the first extra hole, Middlecoff hit into the water on the second hole, eliminating him. Thomson won the playoff with a 12-foot birdie putt. Also had three third-place showings–at the Thunderbird Invitational (a second-round 76 his undoing), at the Azalea Open and the Insurance City Open in Connecticut.Was also T5 at the Kansas City Open, fifth at the Phoenix Open, T6 at the Agua Caliente Open in Mexico and T7 at the Canadian Open.

Miller High Life Open: Was also a runner-up at the Miller High Life Open in Milwaukee. Opened with a 64 and closed with a 66 but couldn't overcome Ed Furgol, who opened with a 63 and closed with a 65 to win by four strokes.

Was also a runner-up at the Miller High Life Open in Milwaukee. Opened with a 64 and closed with a 66 but couldn't overcome Ed Furgol, who opened with a 63 and closed with a 65 to win by four strokes. Palm Beach Round Robin: At the Palm Beach Round Robin at Wykagyl CC, he easily outdistanced Ted Kroll to win the points-based event in New Rochelle, N.Y. He played 15 events and gained (or lost) points based on how many strokes he beat the others in his foursome. He ended up winning by 24 points, the biggest rout in the 15-year history of the event to that point. Shot rounds of 69-69-68-68-70–344, which was also enough, had it mattered, to give him a two-stroke medal-play victory over Kroll.

At the Palm Beach Round Robin at Wykagyl CC, he easily outdistanced Ted Kroll to win the points-based event in New Rochelle, N.Y. He played 15 events and gained (or lost) points based on how many strokes he beat the others in his foursome. He ended up winning by 24 points, the biggest rout in the 15-year history of the event to that point. Shot rounds of 69-69-68-68-70–344, which was also enough, had it mattered, to give him a two-stroke medal-play victory over Kroll. Tournament of Champions: Successfully defended his Tournament of Champions title. Had to work a little harder than the previous year but still won going away, by four shots, over Cary Middlecoff.

Successfully defended his Tournament of Champions title. Had to work a little harder than the previous year but still won going away, by four shots, over Cary Middlecoff. Texas Open Invitational: After finishing third at the Texas Open a year earlier, came through with a strong performance, thanks to a final-round 65 at Fort Sam Houston GC. His 7-under final-day score led to a two-shot win over Mike Fetchick, Ernie Vossler and Frank Stranahan.

After finishing third at the Texas Open a year earlier, came through with a strong performance, thanks to a final-round 65 at Fort Sam Houston GC. His 7-under final-day score led to a two-shot win over Mike Fetchick, Ernie Vossler and Frank Stranahan. Tucson Open Invitational: Had another third-place performance, at the Tucson Open, in mid-February. Shot impressive rounds of 68-66-69-65 but still finished four shots behind Kroll's winning 264 total.

Had another third-place performance, at the Tucson Open, in mid-February. Shot impressive rounds of 68-66-69-65 but still finished four shots behind Kroll's winning 264 total. Thunderbird Invitational: In late March, was solo third at the Thunderbird Invitational in Palm Springs, eight shots behind winner Jimmy Demaret.

1955 Season

Won his first PGA TOUR title as a professional and collected four titles overall. Began his year quickly, winning the Los Angeles Open in early January. Played his final 54 holes in 12 under to beat Ted Kroll by two strokes at Inglewood CC and had three chip-in birdies during the week. Final win of the season was in playoff fashion at the Labatt Open in Montreal. Made a routine par on the first extra hole at Summerlea G&CC to win his first international title. Of his 26 made cuts, he had 22 top-25s and 15 top-10s. Had disappointing third-place finishes at the Texas Open, the Western Open, the World Championship of Golf and the Cavalcade of Golf.

Cavalcade of Golf: Again was T3 behind Middlecoff, this time at the Cavalcade of Golf in Scotch Plains, N.J., in mid-September.

Again was T3 behind Middlecoff, this time at the Cavalcade of Golf in Scotch Plains, N.J., in mid-September. Insurance City Open: Made his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one when he aced the 13th hole at Wethersfield CC during the first round of the Insurance City Open. His ace came the same day Bill Whedon made PGA TOUR history by making two holes-in-one in the first round of that tournament.

Made his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one when he aced the 13th hole at Wethersfield CC during the first round of the Insurance City Open. His ace came the same day Bill Whedon made PGA TOUR history by making two holes-in-one in the first round of that tournament. World Championship of Golf: Had a solid 66 to take the opening-day lead at the World Championship of Golf in Chicago. Couldn't break 70 the rest of the way and finished T3 with Peter Thomson and Henry Ransom, three strokes short of Julius Boros.

Had a solid 66 to take the opening-day lead at the World Championship of Golf in Chicago. Couldn't break 70 the rest of the way and finished T3 with Peter Thomson and Henry Ransom, three strokes short of Julius Boros. Western Open: At the Western Open at Portland GC in Oregon, had four under-par rounds but finished three shots behind winner Cary Middlecoff.

At the Western Open at Portland GC in Oregon, had four under-par rounds but finished three shots behind winner Cary Middlecoff. Tournament of Champions: At the winner's only Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas, he dominated the 21-player field, fashioning rounds of 69-71-68-72 at Desert Inn CC to roll to a 13-stroke victory over Jerry Barber, Pete Cooper and Bob Toski. Took a three-shot lead at the 36-hole juncture and increased his margin to 10 through 54 holes.

At the winner's only Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas, he dominated the 21-player field, fashioning rounds of 69-71-68-72 at Desert Inn CC to roll to a 13-stroke victory over Jerry Barber, Pete Cooper and Bob Toski. Took a three-shot lead at the 36-hole juncture and increased his margin to 10 through 54 holes. Texas Open: At the Texas Open in San Antonio, despite a 67-67-64 opening, still found himself six shots behind 54-hole leader Mike Souchak. Shot an even-par 71 at Brackenridge Park GC and never made a charge, eventually finishing 12 shots back.

At the Texas Open in San Antonio, despite a 67-67-64 opening, still found himself six shots behind 54-hole leader Mike Souchak. Shot an even-par 71 at Brackenridge Park GC and never made a charge, eventually finishing 12 shots back. Phoenix Open: At the Phoenix Open won for a second time of the season, with a one-stroke triumph over Billy Maxwell.

1954 Season

Joined the PGA TOUR shortly after winning the 1954 San Diego Open as an amateur and never had to qualify to play in a TOUR event.

National Celebrities Open: Added one more top 10, at the National Celebrities Open in September. Opened 69-66 but had difficulties over his final 36 holes, shooting rounds of 75-72.

Added one more top 10, at the National Celebrities Open in September. Opened 69-66 but had difficulties over his final 36 holes, shooting rounds of 75-72. Insurance City Open: Came back with a T7 showing at the Insurance City Open outside Hartford, Conn., and then had three consecutive runner-up performances in his next three events–the Motor City Open (two back of winner Cary Middlecoff), the Kansas City Open (two behind winner Wally Ulrich) and the All American Open outside Chicago (a stroke behind champion Jerry Barber).

Came back with a T7 showing at the Insurance City Open outside Hartford, Conn., and then had three consecutive runner-up performances in his next three events–the Motor City Open (two back of winner Cary Middlecoff), the Kansas City Open (two behind winner Wally Ulrich) and the All American Open outside Chicago (a stroke behind champion Jerry Barber). U.S. Open Championship: At the U.S. Open, opened with an even-par 70 and a 1-under 69 at Baltusrol GC in New Jersey. Had a difficult third round, a 6-over 76, but recovered nicely with an even-par 70 in the final round that wasn't quite enough, leaving him a stroke behind winner Ed Furgol.

At the U.S. Open, opened with an even-par 70 and a 1-under 69 at Baltusrol GC in New Jersey. Had a difficult third round, a 6-over 76, but recovered nicely with an even-par 70 in the final round that wasn't quite enough, leaving him a stroke behind winner Ed Furgol. Western Open: At the Western Open at Kenwood CC in Cincinnati, Ohio, he T5, shooting a third-round 66 to move into contention. Was 2-under 70 in the final round and finished four strokes out of the Lloyd Mangrum-Ted Kroll playoff.

At the Western Open at Kenwood CC in Cincinnati, Ohio, he T5, shooting a third-round 66 to move into contention. Was 2-under 70 in the final round and finished four strokes out of the Lloyd Mangrum-Ted Kroll playoff. Tournament of Champions: On the strength of his Palm Springs Open victory a year earlier, received an invited to the Tournament of Champions at Desert Inn CC in Las Vegas. Finished T7 after opening 69-68.

On the strength of his Palm Springs Open victory a year earlier, received an invited to the Tournament of Champions at Desert Inn CC in Las Vegas. Finished T7 after opening 69-68. Masters Tournament: In his first Masters Tournament, was T22 at Augusta National, shooting an even-par 72 in his final round.

In his first Masters Tournament, was T22 at Augusta National, shooting an even-par 72 in his final round. Mexican National Open: Made his debut as a professional, finishing T15 at the Mexican Open.

Made his debut as a professional, finishing T15 at the Mexican Open. Thunderbird Invitational: His professional PGA TOUR debut came at the Thunderbird Invitational in Palm Springs, where he T12 with Shelley Mayfield.

Amateur Highlights