United States
Performance
United States
Bruce Lietzke

Full Name

LITZ-key

Pronunciation

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

205 lbs

93 kg

Weight

July 18, 1951

Birthday

2018 (Age 67)

DECEASED

Kansas City, Kansas

Birthplace

Athens, Texas

Residence

Wife, Rosemarie; Stephen Taylor (10/5/83), Christine (10/11/85); one grandson

Family

University of Houston (1973)

College

1974

Turned Pro

$13,891,017

Career Earnings

Dallas, TX, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 1975
  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2001

PGA TOUR Victories (13)

  • 1977 Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open, Hawaiian Open
  • 1978 Canadian Open
  • 1979 Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open
  • 1980 Colonial National Invitation
  • 1981 Bob Hope Desert Classic, Byron Nelson Golf Classic, Wickes/Andy Williams San Diego Open
  • 1982 Canadian Open
  • 1984 Honda Classic
  • 1988 GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
  • 1992 Southwestern Bell Colonial
  • 1994 Las Vegas Invitational

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (7)

  • 2001 3M Championship, SAS Championship
  • 2002 Audi Senior Classic, SAS Championship, TD Waterhouse Championship
  • 2003 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, U.S. Senior Open

International Victories (1)

  • 2002 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Raphael Division [with Bill Rogers]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (6-6)

  • 1977 Defeated Gene Littler, Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open
  • 1977 Lost to Jack Nicklaus, MONY Tournament of Champions
  • 1978 Lost to Barry Jaeckel, Tallahassee Open
  • 1981 Defeated Tom Jenkins, Raymond Floyd, Wickes/Andy Williams San Diego Open
  • 1981 Defeated Tom Watson, Byron Nelson Golf Classic
  • 1984 Defeated Andy Bean, Honda Classic
  • 1988 Defeated Clarence Rose, GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
  • 1992 Lost to Billy Ray Brown, Ben Crenshaw, Raymond Floyd, GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
  • 1992 Defeated Corey Pavin, Southwestern Bell Colonial
  • 1992 Lost to Greg Norman, Canadian Open
  • 1995 Lost to Steve Elkington, Mercedes Championships
  • 1998 Lost to Fred Couples, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic

Personal

  • Playing schedule was envy of many on the PGA TOUR. Never played more than 25 events in any PGA TOUR season and never more than 20 tournaments in a single season after 1988.
  • Lists Don January and Miller Barber as his heroes.
  • Started in golf at age 5 by his brother, Duane. Credits Duane and Henry Homberg, a local Texas professional, for having the greatest influences on his game when he first started playing.
  • Biggest thrill in golf was winning his first PGA TOUR event (1977 Tucson Open) and also being involved in the 1999 Ryder Cup as assistant captain to Ben Crenshaw.
  • Favorite course is Muirfield Village, home of the PGA TOUR's Memorial Tournament.
  • Is a big drag racing and auto racing fan.
  • Has a large collection of muscle cars. The crown jewel of his collection is a 1967 yellow Corvette Stingray convertible, with the largest engine available–a 435-horse big block Chevrolet engine. Bought the car from Gil Morgan in 1982.
  • His dream job would be an engine builder for any race team.
  • First car he ever owned was a 1970 bright orange Plymouth Roadrunner.
  • Lists Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen as his favorite entertainers and drag racing legend Don Garlits as his favorite athlete.
  • Best friend on the Champions Tour is Bill Rogers.
  • Wife, Rose, and Jerry Pate's wife, Soozi, are sisters.

Special Interests

  • Serious fishing, sports car collection

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Did not play in an event during the year.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 1975