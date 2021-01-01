JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 1975
PGA TOUR Champions: 2001
PGA TOUR Victories (13)
- 1977 Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open, Hawaiian Open
- 1978 Canadian Open
- 1979 Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open
- 1980 Colonial National Invitation
- 1981 Bob Hope Desert Classic, Byron Nelson Golf Classic, Wickes/Andy Williams San Diego Open
- 1982 Canadian Open
- 1984 Honda Classic
- 1988 GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
- 1992 Southwestern Bell Colonial
- 1994 Las Vegas Invitational
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (7)
- 2001 3M Championship, SAS Championship
- 2002 Audi Senior Classic, SAS Championship, TD Waterhouse Championship
- 2003 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, U.S. Senior Open
International Victories (1)
2002 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Raphael Division [with Bill Rogers]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (6-6)
1977 Defeated Gene Littler, Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open
1977 Lost to Jack Nicklaus, MONY Tournament of Champions
1978 Lost to Barry Jaeckel, Tallahassee Open
1981 Defeated Tom Jenkins, Raymond Floyd, Wickes/Andy Williams San Diego Open
1981 Defeated Tom Watson, Byron Nelson Golf Classic
1984 Defeated Andy Bean, Honda Classic
1988 Defeated Clarence Rose, GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
1992 Lost to Billy Ray Brown, Ben Crenshaw, Raymond Floyd, GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
1992 Defeated Corey Pavin, Southwestern Bell Colonial
1992 Lost to Greg Norman, Canadian Open
1995 Lost to Steve Elkington, Mercedes Championships
1998 Lost to Fred Couples, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
Personal
- Playing schedule was envy of many on the PGA TOUR. Never played more than 25 events in any PGA TOUR season and never more than 20 tournaments in a single season after 1988.
- Lists Don January and Miller Barber as his heroes.
- Started in golf at age 5 by his brother, Duane. Credits Duane and Henry Homberg, a local Texas professional, for having the greatest influences on his game when he first started playing.
- Biggest thrill in golf was winning his first PGA TOUR event (1977 Tucson Open) and also being involved in the 1999 Ryder Cup as assistant captain to Ben Crenshaw.
- Favorite course is Muirfield Village, home of the PGA TOUR's Memorial Tournament.
- Is a big drag racing and auto racing fan.
- Has a large collection of muscle cars. The crown jewel of his collection is a 1967 yellow Corvette Stingray convertible, with the largest engine available–a 435-horse big block Chevrolet engine. Bought the car from Gil Morgan in 1982.
- His dream job would be an engine builder for any race team.
- First car he ever owned was a 1970 bright orange Plymouth Roadrunner.
- Lists Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen as his favorite entertainers and drag racing legend Don Garlits as his favorite athlete.
- Best friend on the Champions Tour is Bill Rogers.
- Wife, Rose, and Jerry Pate's wife, Soozi, are sisters.
Special Interests
- Serious fishing, sports car collection
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Did not play in an event during the year.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE