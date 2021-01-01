Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (23rd), PGA TOUR Points List (7), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (19), All-Time Money List (9th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1983

1983 PGA TOUR Champions: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

1994 Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament 1995 Colonial National Invitation

Colonial National Invitation 1996 The Open Championship, THE TOUR Championship

The Open Championship, THE TOUR Championship 2000 Phoenix Open

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (12)

2009 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf 2010 Senior PGA Championship

Senior PGA Championship 2011 Allianz Championship, Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, Regions Tradition

Allianz Championship, Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, Regions Tradition 2012 Regions Tradition, Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Regions Tradition, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2014 Encompass Championship

Encompass Championship 2015 SAS Championship

SAS Championship 2017 Tucson Conquistadores Classic

Tucson Conquistadores Classic 2018 Principal Charity Classic

Principal Charity Classic 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)

1990 Ben Hogan Reflection Ridge

Ben Hogan Reflection Ridge 1991 Ben Hogan Gulf Coast Classic, Ben Hogan South Carolina Classic, Ben Hogan Santa Rosa Open

International Victories (3)

1993 Casio World Open [Jpn]

Casio World Open [Jpn] 1997 Loch Lomond World Invitational [Eur]

Loch Lomond World Invitational [Eur] 2009 Torneo de Maestros Copa Personal [Arg]

Additional Victories (8)

1995 Hyundai Team Matches [with Duffy Waldorf]

Hyundai Team Matches [with Duffy Waldorf] 1996 Hyundai Team Matches [with Duffy Waldorf]

Hyundai Team Matches [with Duffy Waldorf] 1996 PGA Grand Slam of Golf

PGA Grand Slam of Golf 1996 Skins Game

Skins Game 1997 Skins Game

Skins Game 1997 Wendy's Three-Tour Challenge [with Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson]

Wendy's Three-Tour Challenge [with Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson] 1999 Target World Challenge

Target World Challenge 2000 Hyundai Team Matches [with Duffy Waldorf]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-3)

1997 Lost to Tiger Woods, Mercedes Championships

Lost to Tiger Woods, Mercedes Championships 1999 Lost to Tim Herron, Bay Hill Invitational

Lost to Tim Herron, Bay Hill Invitational 2006 Lost to Dean Wilson, The INTERNATIONAL

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-2)

2010 Defeated Fred Couples, David Frost, Senior PGA Championship

Defeated Fred Couples, David Frost, Senior PGA Championship 2011 Defeated Peter Senior, Regions Tradition

Defeated Peter Senior, Regions Tradition 2015 Lost to Kenny Perry, Ian Woosnam, Insperity Invitational

Lost to Kenny Perry, Ian Woosnam, Insperity Invitational 2018 Lost to Bernhard Langer, Paul Broadhurst, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

National Teams

1994, 1996, 2000 Presidents Cup

1995, 1997, 1999 Ryder Cup

2006 Ryder Cup Captain

1996 World Cup

1999, 2000 Dunhill Cup

Personal

Credits marriage with giving him focus to do well on TOUR.

Serves on the Board of Elevate Phoenix (elevatephoenix.org), a civic program providing long-term, life-changing relationships with urban youth.

Is also involved with the following groups–Cortney's Place, McKenzie Monks Foundation, Hopekids, Childrens Cancer Research Fund, Phoenix Crisis Pregnancy Center, The Changing Lives Center for Women and Children, Search Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Big Oak Ranch (Birmingham, Ala.).

Says he could never compete successfully in professional golf without the support of his wife and kids.

Brother, Jim Lehman, Jr., is his agent.

His wife, Melissa, was enlisted as his caddie at 1998 Nissan Open when regular caddie Andy Martinez suffered two broken ribs in a pickup basketball game the night before the start of the event. Went to a lighter carry bag instead of the heavier TOUR version.

Lehman Design Group design projects include the Somerby GC in Byron, Minn., former site of the Korn Ferry Tour's Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby; the TPC Twin Cities, done with Arnold Palmer, the site of the 3M Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions in Minneapolis; the Prairie Club Dunes Course, rated in the top-100 courses in America, and The Gallery GC in Tucson, Ariz., co-designed with John Fought, former host of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

His late father, Jim, was a football standout at St. John's University in Minnesota where he played for the legendary coach John Gagliardi.

Special Interests

Fly fishing, golf course design, hunting, all sports

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed with a 1-under 70 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T10, his best finish at the season finale since he finished T9 in 2013. Played in Sunday’s final group for the first time since he won the 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Closed with a 1-under 70 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T10, his best finish at the season finale since he finished T9 in 2013. Played in Sunday’s final group for the first time since he won the 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. The Ally Challenge: Recorded rounds of 70-68-68 and finished T7 at The Ally Challenge, his third straight top-10 at the event.

Recorded rounds of 70-68-68 and finished T7 at The Ally Challenge, his third straight top-10 at the event. Charles Schwab Challenge: Shot a first-round 65 at the Charles Schwab Challenge to become the oldest player to shoot 65 or better on the PGA TOUR since 1980 (age 61). Marked his best score on TOUR since the 2011 Waste Management Phoenix Open (65/R1).

Shot a first-round 65 at the Charles Schwab Challenge to become the oldest player to shoot 65 or better on the PGA TOUR since 1980 (age 61). Marked his best score on TOUR since the 2011 Waste Management Phoenix Open (65/R1). Chubb Classic: Carded a final-round 63 to improve from T40 to T9 at the Chubb Classic, his third straight top-10 at the event.

2019 Season

Won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, his 12th career victory, and finished 23rd in the Charles Schwab Cup. Finished with the 14th-best scoring average (70.06), his best average since 2015.

PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 67-73-69 to finish the PURE Insurance Championship T5, his fifth top-10 finish of the season.

Carded rounds of 67-73-69 to finish the PURE Insurance Championship T5, his fifth top-10 finish of the season. The Ally Challenge: Carded rounds of 69-67-70 and finished T7 at The Ally Challenge, his first top-10 since the Insperity Invitational in May. Lehman is one of three players with top-10s in the event’s first two years (David Toms, Bernhard Langer).

Carded rounds of 69-67-70 and finished T7 at The Ally Challenge, his first top-10 since the Insperity Invitational in May. Lehman is one of three players with top-10s in the event’s first two years (David Toms, Bernhard Langer). 3M Open: Fired a bogey-free 67 in the first round of the 3M Open (T58) at TPC Twin Cities, where he was a consultant on course renovations. Represented lowest score on TOUR since 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (67/R3).

Fired a bogey-free 67 in the first round of the 3M Open (T58) at TPC Twin Cities, where he was a consultant on course renovations. Represented lowest score on TOUR since 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (67/R3). Insperity Invitational: Carded rounds of 67-71-69 to finish sixth at the Insperity Invitational, his seventh top-10 in nine starts at the event.

Carded rounds of 67-71-69 to finish sixth at the Insperity Invitational, his seventh top-10 in nine starts at the event. Chubb Classic: Carded the best final-round score, a 6-under 65, to finish 11-under and T6 at the Chubb Classic.

Carded the best final-round score, a 6-under 65, to finish 11-under and T6 at the Chubb Classic. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Opened the 2019 season with a victory at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai after carding rounds of 69-65-65–199 (-17) and earning $305,000 to take the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup for the first time since winning the Cup for a second-straight year in 2012. Moved to T23 on the all-time victories list on PGA TOUR Champions.

2018 Season

Tallied nine top-10s and his 11th career victory (Principal Charity Classic). Advanced to his ninth straight Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished 19th in the final standings. Finished among the top-five in Greens in Regulation for the ninth straight season, as his career-best mark of 77.78% ranked second on Tour. Also finished fifth in Driving Accuracy (76.56%).

SAS Championship: He was a first-round co-leader after opening with a 10-under 62, tied for a career low on PGA TOUR Champions. He closed with rounds of 70-71 and finished fourth, his fourth top-10 in his last five starts.

He was a first-round co-leader after opening with a 10-under 62, tied for a career low on PGA TOUR Champions. He closed with rounds of 70-71 and finished fourth, his fourth top-10 in his last five starts. The Ally Challenge: Lehman was within one shot of the lead with three holes to play, but a par-par-bogey finish left him at 13-under and tied for third at The Ally Challenge.

Lehman was within one shot of the lead with three holes to play, but a par-par-bogey finish left him at 13-under and tied for third at The Ally Challenge. 3M Championship: Posted his seventh top-10 finish of the season at the 3M Championship with a T10 effort.

Posted his seventh top-10 finish of the season at the 3M Championship with a T10 effort. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Lehman was one of three players to record four rounds under par (68-71-71-69) at St. Andrews during The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. He finished T6 at 9-under.

Lehman was one of three players to record four rounds under par (68-71-71-69) at St. Andrews during The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. He finished T6 at 9-under. Principal Charity Classic: After tee times were delayed by 4 hours, 20 minutes due to thunderstorms in the area, tournament officials cancelled the final round at 1:30 p.m. CT and declared the Principal Charity Classic champion would be second-round leader Tom Lehman. The win was Lehman's 11th of his PGA TOUR Champions career. Lehman won in his seventh start at the Principal Charity Classic, and all 20 of his rounds have been under par. He has seven top-10s and a 68.43 scoring average since the tournament moved to Wakonda Club in 2013.

After tee times were delayed by 4 hours, 20 minutes due to thunderstorms in the area, tournament officials cancelled the final round at 1:30 p.m. CT and declared the Principal Charity Classic champion would be second-round leader Tom Lehman. The win was Lehman's 11th of his PGA TOUR Champions career. Lehman won in his seventh start at the Principal Charity Classic, and all 20 of his rounds have been under par. He has seven top-10s and a 68.43 scoring average since the tournament moved to Wakonda Club in 2013. Insperity Invitational: Opened the Insperity Invitational with a bogey-free 67 and finished with rounds of 72-68 for a T5 effort, marking his fifth top-five in eight career starts at the event.

Opened the Insperity Invitational with a bogey-free 67 and finished with rounds of 72-68 for a T5 effort, marking his fifth top-five in eight career starts at the event. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: With partner Bernhard Langer, lost on the first playoff hole and finished second at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. It was his ninth top-10 in 10 starts at this tournament, including a win in 2009 with Langer, and his career playoff record fell to 4-3.

With partner Bernhard Langer, lost on the first playoff hole and finished second at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. It was his ninth top-10 in 10 starts at this tournament, including a win in 2009 with Langer, and his career playoff record fell to 4-3. Chubb Classic: Posted his second top-10 of the year at the Chubb Classic, carding rounds of 69-67-69 to finish T10.

Posted his second top-10 of the year at the Chubb Classic, carding rounds of 69-67-69 to finish T10. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished T9 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai with a 12-under 204 total for the week.

2017 Season

Had another successful season, winning his 10th career title on Tour and qualifying for his ninth Charles Schwab Cup Championship in the process. Surpassed $10 million in career earnings on Tour. Played some of his best golf in the first six months of the year with four of his top-10 finishes coming during that period, including his win in March. Finished third in greens in regulation for the eighth year.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was on the leaderboard throughout the weekend at the U.S. Senior Open and eventually finished T4.

Was on the leaderboard throughout the weekend at the U.S. Senior Open and eventually finished T4. Principal Charity Classic: Was T5 at the Principal Charity Classic when he posted three rounds in the 60s. It was also his sixth top-10 finish in six starts in Iowa and all 18 of his rounds have been under-par.

Was T5 at the Principal Charity Classic when he posted three rounds in the 60s. It was also his sixth top-10 finish in six starts in Iowa and all 18 of his rounds have been under-par. Regions Tradition: Was T6 at the Regions Tradition, his seventh top-10 finish in nine starts in the event.

Was T6 at the Regions Tradition, his seventh top-10 finish in nine starts in the event. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Was a T8 finisher at April's Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge with teammate Loren Roberts.

Was a T8 finisher at April's Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge with teammate Loren Roberts. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Earned his 10th career victory on PGA TOUR Champions when he prevailed by one stroke over Steve Stricker at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March. Started the final round three behind Stricker, but clutch play down the stretch would prove critical. Trailed by two strokes with three holes remaining but drained a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 16 which would eventually tie the match when Stricker made a three-putt bogey. After each birdied No. 17, he made a two-putt par for the win on No. 18 when Stricker's tee shot found water which led to a bogey.

2016 Season

Enjoyed another successful season but saw it cut short late in the year when he suffered an elbow injury. The injury forced him to withdraw after two rounds at the PowerShares QQQ Championship and subsequently miss the final two Playoff events. Underwent surgery to repair a detached tendon on his left elbow in November.

Ryder Cup: Served as an assistant captain for the victorious U.S. team at the Ryder Cup matches in Minnesota in September.

Served as an assistant captain for the victorious U.S. team at the Ryder Cup matches in Minnesota in September. U.S. Senior Open Championship: A closing-round 66 led to a T11 finish at the U.S. Senior Open.

A closing-round 66 led to a T11 finish at the U.S. Senior Open. Principal Charity Classic: Turned in another solid performance at the Principal Charity Classic in June. Three sub-par rounds led to a T6 finish at the event, his fifth consecutive top-10 effort there with all 15 of his rounds under par.

Turned in another solid performance at the Principal Charity Classic in June. Three sub-par rounds led to a T6 finish at the event, his fifth consecutive top-10 effort there with all 15 of his rounds under par. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Was T8 with Bernhard Langer at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Was T8 with Bernhard Langer at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Back-to-back weekend rounds of 67 were instrumental in his T4 effort at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April near Atlanta.

Back-to-back weekend rounds of 67 were instrumental in his T4 effort at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April near Atlanta. Allianz Championship: Finished fifth in his next start at the Allianz Championship. Trailed Corey Pavin, the 36-hole leader, by just one stroke and remained in contention late into the final round before a bogey on the final hole ended his chances of getting into the playoff.

Finished fifth in his next start at the Allianz Championship. Trailed Corey Pavin, the 36-hole leader, by just one stroke and remained in contention late into the final round before a bogey on the final hole ended his chances of getting into the playoff. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Made a spirited run for his 10th PGA TOUR Champions career victory at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai before finishing one stroke short when Duffy Waldorf birdied the 54th hole for the win in the season-opening event. Appeared in control, leading Waldorf by two strokes with six holes remaining but was unable to convert opportunities down the stretch. Saw his birdie putt lip out at No. 16, while Waldorf birdied three of the final six holes for the win. He tied a pair of PGA TOUR Champions records in the event by making three eagles in the second round and by adding a fourth in the final round.

2015 Season

SAS Championship: Lone victory during the 2015 campaign came in exciting fashion. Broke out of a crowded leaderboard with a blistering finish at the SAS Championship. Was among the half-dozen players vying for the title but took charge down the stretch, finishing his round by going birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie, the best showing by a winner on the PGA TOUR Champions, earning his ninth career win on Tour. The key point in his round came on the 17th hole where after hitting a poor drive, he struck a 3-wood to 20 feet, then sank the eagle putt to take the lead for good. With Joe Durant and Bernhard Langer on his tail, he sank a 12-footer for birdie on the final hole to open a two-stroke margin which essentially ended their chances.

Lone victory during the 2015 campaign came in exciting fashion. Broke out of a crowded leaderboard with a blistering finish at the SAS Championship. Was among the half-dozen players vying for the title but took charge down the stretch, finishing his round by going birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie, the best showing by a winner on the PGA TOUR Champions, earning his ninth career win on Tour. The key point in his round came on the 17th hole where after hitting a poor drive, he struck a 3-wood to 20 feet, then sank the eagle putt to take the lead for good. With Joe Durant and Bernhard Langer on his tail, he sank a 12-footer for birdie on the final hole to open a two-stroke margin which essentially ended their chances. 3M Championship: Despite battling lower-back issues, finished solo sixth at the 3M Championship. Was the first-round leader at TPC Twin Cities after shooting 64 in windy conditions Friday and held the lead until late on the front nine Saturday when he injured his back hitting a long bunker shot on the seventh hole. Still hurting, his tee shot on the par-3 eighth was fat and landed in a hazard that led to a double bogey, dropping him from contention the rest of the weekend.

Despite battling lower-back issues, finished solo sixth at the 3M Championship. Was the first-round leader at TPC Twin Cities after shooting 64 in windy conditions Friday and held the lead until late on the front nine Saturday when he injured his back hitting a long bunker shot on the seventh hole. Still hurting, his tee shot on the par-3 eighth was fat and landed in a hazard that led to a double bogey, dropping him from contention the rest of the weekend. Encompass Championship: Finished T10 in defense of his Encompass Championship title, his third straight top-10 effort at North Shore CC.

Finished T10 in defense of his Encompass Championship title, his third straight top-10 effort at North Shore CC. Regions Tradition: Rebounded from a 4-over-par 76 in the opening round of the Regions Tradition with three straight rounds in the 60s and T5 in Birmingham.

Rebounded from a 4-over-par 76 in the opening round of the Regions Tradition with three straight rounds in the 60s and T5 in Birmingham. Insperity Invitational: Again T2, at the Insperity Invitational, losing in a playoff to Ian Woosnam, that also included Kenny Perry. It was his second consecutive runner-up finish on the Tournament Course at The Woodlands and extended to five his run of years with a top-10 finish at Insperity.

Again T2, at the Insperity Invitational, losing in a playoff to Ian Woosnam, that also included Kenny Perry. It was his second consecutive runner-up finish on the Tournament Course at The Woodlands and extended to five his run of years with a top-10 finish at Insperity. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Also was T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf along with teammate Jeff Sluman.

Also was T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf along with teammate Jeff Sluman. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Was T2, along with Kevin Sutherland, at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, one stroke short of David Frost. Lost a golden opportunity to send the event into a playoff when he missed a 4Â½-foot birdie putt on the last hole.

2014 Season

Scattered seven top-10 finishes over his 20 starts, the highlight of his year coming midway through the campaign when he claimed his first PGA TOUR Champions victory in almost 18 months.

SAS Championship: Had a chance to pick up a second victory late in the season when he played in the final group at the SAS Championship and got within two strokes of eventual-winner Triplett before finishing solo second at Prestonwood, three strokes back. Used a timely eagle on the par-5 17th to jump over Bernhard Langer and Kenny Perry for the runner-up spot.

Had a chance to pick up a second victory late in the season when he played in the final group at the SAS Championship and got within two strokes of eventual-winner Triplett before finishing solo second at Prestonwood, three strokes back. Used a timely eagle on the par-5 17th to jump over Bernhard Langer and Kenny Perry for the runner-up spot. Encompass Championship: Holed a 12-foot birdie putt to win the Encompass Championship near Chicago, his eighth overall PGA TOUR Champions title. After finishing T3 the year prior, went wire to wire to edge Michael Allen and Kirk Triplett by one stroke at North Shore CC.

Holed a 12-foot birdie putt to win the Encompass Championship near Chicago, his eighth overall PGA TOUR Champions title. After finishing T3 the year prior, went wire to wire to edge Michael Allen and Kirk Triplett by one stroke at North Shore CC. Regions Tradition: Shared honors for the low round Sunday at the Regions Tradition (5-under-par 67), a score that was instrumental in helping him to a T3 finish at Shoal Creek. Earned $131,266, which pushed him past the $1-million mark in career earnings in the event.

Shared honors for the low round Sunday at the Regions Tradition (5-under-par 67), a score that was instrumental in helping him to a T3 finish at Shoal Creek. Earned $131,266, which pushed him past the $1-million mark in career earnings in the event. Allianz Championship: Final-round 68 led to a fourth-place finish at the Allianz Championship, the first full-field event of the season.

2013 Season

Didn't win for the first time as a member of the PGA TOUR Champions but was still among the top 10 in over half of his 17 appearances. Made two appearances on the PGA TOUR.

Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was the 36-hole leader by two strokes at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach after consecutive rounds of 67. Closed with a 74 to eventually finish fourth.

Was the 36-hole leader by two strokes at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach after consecutive rounds of 67. Closed with a 74 to eventually finish fourth. Boeing Classic: Was also in contention at the Boeing Classic through 36 holes, but a final-round 70 at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge dropped him into a T4.

Was also in contention at the Boeing Classic through 36 holes, but a final-round 70 at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge dropped him into a T4. The Open Championship: Finished T58 at The Open Championship at Muirfield.

Finished T58 at The Open Championship at Muirfield. Encompass Championship: Was on the leaderboard throughout the final round of the Encompass Championship before earning a T3 finish at North Shore CC.

Was on the leaderboard throughout the final round of the Encompass Championship before earning a T3 finish at North Shore CC. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Missed the cut at the Crowne Plaza Invitational.

Missed the cut at the Crowne Plaza Invitational. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Best effort of the season came in late-April when he closed with a bogey-free 67 that included birdies on three of his last four holes to finish T2 at the inaugural Greater Gwinnett Championship, three strokes back of Bernhard Langer.

Best effort of the season came in late-April when he closed with a bogey-free 67 that included birdies on three of his last four holes to finish T2 at the inaugural Greater Gwinnett Championship, three strokes back of Bernhard Langer. Allianz Championship: Sandwiched rounds of 68-66 around a second-round 73 to finish T6 at the Allianz Championship, an event he won in 2011.

2012 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Capped another highly successful campaign by winning the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in his hometown by six strokes over Jay Haas, adding a second consecutive Charles Schwab Cup title to his career resume in the process. Became the first player to win successive Charles Schwab Cup titles as well as the fifth to win that honor twice, joining Hale Irwin (2002 and 2004), Tom Watson (2003 and 2005), Jay Haas (2006 and 2008) and Loren Roberts (2007 and 2009). His winning 72-hole score of 22-under 258 was an all-time numerical record for a Champions Tour event, and with the win he joined Watson (2005) as the first player to claim the Charles Schwab Cup by winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. With his win at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship he won his second TOUR event in the Phoenix area, 12 years after claiming the 2000 Phoenix Open. Won a second consecutive Jack Nicklaus Award as the Tour's Player of the Year. Selected as the PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Month for June and November. Led the Tour for the second consecutive year in Greens in Regulation as well as Total Driving. His Total Driving number (14) was the second best in Tour annals, surpassed only by Larry Gilbert (13) in 1993.

Capped another highly successful campaign by winning the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in his hometown by six strokes over Jay Haas, adding a second consecutive Charles Schwab Cup title to his career resume in the process. Became the first player to win successive Charles Schwab Cup titles as well as the fifth to win that honor twice, joining Hale Irwin (2002 and 2004), Tom Watson (2003 and 2005), Jay Haas (2006 and 2008) and Loren Roberts (2007 and 2009). His winning 72-hole score of 22-under 258 was an all-time numerical record for a Champions Tour event, and with the win he joined Watson (2005) as the first player to claim the Charles Schwab Cup by winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. With his win at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship he won his second TOUR event in the Phoenix area, 12 years after claiming the 2000 Phoenix Open. Won a second consecutive Jack Nicklaus Award as the Tour's Player of the Year. Selected as the PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Month for June and November. Led the Tour for the second consecutive year in Greens in Regulation as well as Total Driving. His Total Driving number (14) was the second best in Tour annals, surpassed only by Larry Gilbert (13) in 1993. Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Finished T4 at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship in September.

Finished T4 at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship in September. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Also was T3 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, carding three consecutive rounds in the 60s at En-Joie GC.

Also was T3 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, carding three consecutive rounds in the 60s at En-Joie GC. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was T2 after two rounds of The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry, but a 3-over-par 73 in the third round eventually led to a T10 finish.

Was T2 after two rounds of The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry, but a 3-over-par 73 in the third round eventually led to a T10 finish. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Also contended throughout at the U.S. Senior Open at Indianwood but fell two strokes short of Roger Chapman in a four-way tie for second with Corey Pavin, Fred Funk and Bernhard Langer.

Also contended throughout at the U.S. Senior Open at Indianwood but fell two strokes short of Roger Chapman in a four-way tie for second with Corey Pavin, Fred Funk and Bernhard Langer. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Fell short in his bid for consecutive major victories when he finished two strokes shy of Joe Daley at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in July despite four consecutive rounds in the 60s, stretching his string of consecutive sub-70 rounds to 12 at that point in the season.

Fell short in his bid for consecutive major victories when he finished two strokes shy of Joe Daley at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in July despite four consecutive rounds in the 60s, stretching his string of consecutive sub-70 rounds to 12 at that point in the season. Regions Tradition: Earlier in the year, he won his first tournament in just over a year when he repeated at the Regions Tradition by two shots over Bernhard Langer and Chien Soon Lu. Victory in Birmingham was his third major title since joining the Champions Tour and his sixth career win overall on the circuit. Became the first winner of the event to shoot four consecutive rounds in the 60s since Gil Morgan in 1997. Was also the first player since Allen Doyle at the 2005-06 U.S. Senior Open to successfully defend a major.

Earlier in the year, he won his first tournament in just over a year when he repeated at the Regions Tradition by two shots over Bernhard Langer and Chien Soon Lu. Victory in Birmingham was his third major title since joining the Champions Tour and his sixth career win overall on the circuit. Became the first winner of the event to shoot four consecutive rounds in the 60s since Gil Morgan in 1997. Was also the first player since Allen Doyle at the 2005-06 U.S. Senior Open to successfully defend a major. Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: Was also a hard-luck runner-up at the Insperity Championship when Fred Funk birdied four of the last five holes to nip him by a stroke on the Tournament Course at The Woodlands CC. Was up by two strokes through 13 holes Sunday but played the final five in just 1-under par. Had a chance to send the event into a playoff at No. 18, but his 12-foot birdie putt just missed.

Was also a hard-luck runner-up at the Insperity Championship when Fred Funk birdied four of the last five holes to nip him by a stroke on the Tournament Course at The Woodlands CC. Was up by two strokes through 13 holes Sunday but played the final five in just 1-under par. Had a chance to send the event into a playoff at No. 18, but his 12-foot birdie putt just missed. Mayakoba Golf Classic: On the PGA TOUR, Carded a final-round 66 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic to finish T16 in Mexico.

On the PGA TOUR, Carded a final-round 66 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic to finish T16 in Mexico. ACE Group Classic: In contention throughout The ACE Group Classic but could only manage a 72 on Sunday that left him T3 in Naples, a distant six strokes back of Kenny Perry.

2011 Season

With just five PGA TOUR starts, enjoyed a tremendous season on the Champions Tour, netting three wins in 21 starts. His performance earned him Player of the Year honors, giving him the distinction of being the first and only player to win that award on the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR and Champions Tour. Collected his first Charles Schwab Cup as well, holding off Mark Calcavecchia by just 74 points at the season's final event. Took the Schwab Cup lead after the second event of the season (Allianz Championship) and never relinquished it. Was also the circuit's only $2-million man, earning the Arnold Palmer Award with a personal-best $2,081,526. Along with John Cook, led the Champions Tour with three victories and claimed all three of his wins within the first seven of his 21 starts. Hit 77.68 percent of greens in regulation, the second-best percentage in PGA TOUR Champions history, just short of Tom Kite's record of 78 percent in 2000. Chosen as the PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year by the Golf Writers Association of America. Selected as the Champions Tour's Player of the Month for January-February.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: T46 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic.

T46 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic. AT&T Championship: Had a nice showing at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio in October, posting three straight scores in the 60s to finish T3.

Had a nice showing at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio in October, posting three straight scores in the 60s to finish T3. Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: Rebounded from an opening-round 73 to finish fourth at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship at Westchester CC.

Rebounded from an opening-round 73 to finish fourth at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship at Westchester CC. 3M Championship: In his first appearance in his native Minnesota as a PGA TOUR Champions member, was T2 at the 3M Championship, one stroke back of Jay Haas. Missed out on a playoff opportunity when Haas birdied the final hole to win.

In his first appearance in his native Minnesota as a PGA TOUR Champions member, was T2 at the 3M Championship, one stroke back of Jay Haas. Missed out on a playoff opportunity when Haas birdied the final hole to win. The Open Championship: On the PGA TOUR, finished T22 at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's, his fifth consecutive made cut in that event.

On the PGA TOUR, finished T22 at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's, his fifth consecutive made cut in that event. Regions Tradition: Won his second Champions Tour major championship and his third title of the season when he defeated Peter Senior in a two-hole playoff at the Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek. Had started the day two strokes behind 54-hole leader Mark Calcavecchia. Posted a bogey-free, 3-under-par 69 to get into the playoff. After getting up and down on the first extra hole, he two-putted from 21 feet for the win when Senior missed a 5-footer to extend the playoff. The win put him over the $1-million mark in season earnings in just his seventh start. Both of his major titles have now come in playoffs. Played his final 27 holes at Shoal Creek without a bogey, and he did not have a three-putt during the week.

Won his second Champions Tour major championship and his third title of the season when he defeated Peter Senior in a two-hole playoff at the Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek. Had started the day two strokes behind 54-hole leader Mark Calcavecchia. Posted a bogey-free, 3-under-par 69 to get into the playoff. After getting up and down on the first extra hole, he two-putted from 21 feet for the win when Senior missed a 5-footer to extend the playoff. The win put him over the $1-million mark in season earnings in just his seventh start. Both of his major titles have now come in playoffs. Played his final 27 holes at Shoal Creek without a bogey, and he did not have a three-putt during the week. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Corey Pavin to finish T3 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

Teamed with Corey Pavin to finish T3 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Recorded a four-stroke victory over Jeff Sluman, Nick Price and David Frost at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, his fourth overall title on the Champions Tour and second in a span of four starts in 2011. Win near Biloxi came 20 years after he claimed a title on the old Ben Hogan Tour at nearby Windance CC in Gulfport, Miss. Shot a Fallen Oak course-record 64 in the second round to take the 36-hole lead and then used three birdies on the front nine on Sunday to pull away from the field. Final-round 69 at Fallen Oak was his 12th consecutive sub-70 score, tying him for second with Fred Couples for second on the all-time list of consecutive sub-70 rounds, one short of Hale Irwin's record.

Recorded a four-stroke victory over Jeff Sluman, Nick Price and David Frost at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, his fourth overall title on the Champions Tour and second in a span of four starts in 2011. Win near Biloxi came 20 years after he claimed a title on the old Ben Hogan Tour at nearby Windance CC in Gulfport, Miss. Shot a Fallen Oak course-record 64 in the second round to take the 36-hole lead and then used three birdies on the front nine on Sunday to pull away from the field. Final-round 69 at Fallen Oak was his 12th consecutive sub-70 score, tying him for second with Fred Couples for second on the all-time list of consecutive sub-70 rounds, one short of Hale Irwin's record. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Shot rounds of 66-69 on the weekend to finish T13 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Shot rounds of 66-69 on the weekend to finish T13 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Allianz Championship: Captured first win in 2011 when he sank a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole to defeat Jeff Sluman and Rod Spittle at the Allianz Championship in Boca Raton. Birdied two of the final three holes to get into the overtime session.

Captured first win in 2011 when he sank a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole to defeat Jeff Sluman and Rod Spittle at the Allianz Championship in Boca Raton. Birdied two of the final three holes to get into the overtime session. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Was T37 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Was T37 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Started season with a runner-up finish to John Cook at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Closed with a final-round 64 that included a 6-under-par 30 on the back nine. Still finished two strokes back of Cook.

Started season with a runner-up finish to John Cook at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Closed with a final-round 64 that included a 6-under-par 30 on the back nine. Still finished two strokes back of Cook. MCB Tour Championship: Closed his season by winning the final event of the year on the European Senior Tour, the MCB Tour Championship on the island of Mauritius. Went wire to wire, battling David Frost down the stretch and eventually prevailing by one stroke.

2010 Season

Using a one-time exemption for top 50 on the PGA TOUR career money list, failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time in the last 18 seasons. Was the 2010 recipient of the Payne Stewart Award which is presented annually to a player sharing Stewart's respect for the traditions of the game, his commitment to uphold the game's heritage of charitable support and his professional and meticulous presentation of himself and the sport through his dress and conduct.

Ryder Cup: In early February, chosen to be a captain's assistant for the U.S. Ryder Cup team at the biennial match in Wales. U.S. Captain Corey Pavin also named Davis Love III, Jeff Sluman and Paul Goydos as assistants.

In early February, chosen to be a captain's assistant for the U.S. Ryder Cup team at the biennial match in Wales. U.S. Captain Corey Pavin also named Davis Love III, Jeff Sluman and Paul Goydos as assistants. JELD-WEN Tradition: Made a run for a second major title when he held a two-stroke lead after 54 holes at the JELD-WEN Tradition, but closed with a 1-over-par 73 to eventually finish T4.

Made a run for a second major title when he held a two-stroke lead after 54 holes at the JELD-WEN Tradition, but closed with a 1-over-par 73 to eventually finish T4. PGA Championship: Made a hole in one at the 2010 PGA Championship, acing the 217-yard, 17th hole at Whistling Straits in Round 3.

Made a hole in one at the 2010 PGA Championship, acing the 217-yard, 17th hole at Whistling Straits in Round 3. Senior PGA Championship: Highlight of his year came in May when he won his first individual PGA TOUR Champions title and first senior major in a one-hole playoff against David Frost and Fred Couples at the Senior PGA Championship at the Colorado GC. Posted an impressive, 4-under-par 68 in windy conditions to open the event and then followed with successive 71s in his next three rounds to secure a berth in the playoff. Ended the playoff on the first extra hole with a par after both Frost and Couples had made double bogeys. Was the only player in the field to post four consecutive sub-par rounds.

2009 Season

Used a one-time Top 25 on the PGA TOUR Career Money List exemption, with a secondary exemption of a Minor Medical Extension because of tendinitis in his left elbow.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Was T15 at the season-finale Children's Miracle Network Classic. Finished 142nd on the PGA TOUR money list for a second consecutive season.

Was T15 at the season-finale Children's Miracle Network Classic. Finished 142nd on the PGA TOUR money list for a second consecutive season. Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Best effort in a stroke-play event came in early September when he was T3 at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Second-round 65 at Del Monte GC moved him into contention but a final-round 73 ended his chances.

Best effort in a stroke-play event came in early September when he was T3 at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Second-round 65 at Del Monte GC moved him into contention but a final-round 73 ended his chances. The Open Championship: Played in The Open Championship at Turnberry in July, making his third consecutive cut in the event and finishing T60.

Played in The Open Championship at Turnberry in July, making his third consecutive cut in the event and finishing T60. U.S. Open Championship: Made his first cut in a U.S. Open since the 2002 event on Long Island and eventually finished T47 at Bethpage State Park. It was his 12th made cut in 17 U.S. Open appearances.

Made his first cut in a U.S. Open since the 2002 event on Long Island and eventually finished T47 at Bethpage State Park. It was his 12th made cut in 17 U.S. Open appearances. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Recorded four top-25 finishes during the season including a T13 at Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial where he posted four rounds in the 60s.

Recorded four top-25 finishes during the season including a T13 at Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial where he posted four rounds in the 60s. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Had a successful debut on the Champions Tour in April after turning 50 on March 7. Teamed with Bernhard Langer to win the title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in a two-hole playoff with Jeff Sluman and Craig Stadler. After Langer and Stadler traded 45-foot birdie putts on the first extra hole, Lehman made a par on the second hole to claim the title for his team. The victory made him the 13th player to win his Champions Tour debut. The win also made him just one of three players (Ron Streck and Keith Fergus the others) to have won on all three Tours.

Had a successful debut on the Champions Tour in April after turning 50 on March 7. Teamed with Bernhard Langer to win the title at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in a two-hole playoff with Jeff Sluman and Craig Stadler. After Langer and Stadler traded 45-foot birdie putts on the first extra hole, Lehman made a par on the second hole to claim the title for his team. The victory made him the 13th player to win his Champions Tour debut. The win also made him just one of three players (Ron Streck and Keith Fergus the others) to have won on all three Tours. Transitions Championship: Before the Transitions Championship, where he held a one-stroke lead after 54 holes, he had made just $8,658 in five starts, in four of which he missed the cut. A final-round 75 earned a T8 finish in Tampa and a check for $151,200, approximately $17,000 short of his target.

Before the Transitions Championship, where he held a one-stroke lead after 54 holes, he had made just $8,658 in five starts, in four of which he missed the cut. A final-round 75 earned a T8 finish in Tampa and a check for $151,200, approximately $17,000 short of his target. Torneo de Maestros Copa Personal: Ended his season in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he won the Tour de las America's Torneo de Maestros Copa Personal by five strokes.

2008 Season

Recorded two top-10s and placed 142nd on the PGA TOUR money list, his lowest finish since 1991. Also made just 17 starts, the least since 1991, and didn't play after The Barclays.

THE PLAYERS Championship: Best finish was a T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship, his sixth top-10 in his 17th appearance at TPC Sawgrass. Continued success on the par-3 17th where he is 11-under par in 62 career rounds, including hitting land 61 times.

2007 Season

Finished in the top 125 on the money list for the 16th consecutive season on the strength of three top-10s. Awarded the first Byron Nelson Prize by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas at the 2007 EDS Byron Nelson Championship Opening Ceremony. The Byron Nelson Prize is awarded to a person or organization in the golf world who exemplifies the ideals of "giving back" that Byron Nelson personified. The Salesmanship Club of Dallas awarded $100,000 to the McKenzie Monks Foundation, an organization that helps kids cope with cancer. Said Lehman about the honor, "I've been inspired in my life by Byron Nelson. He's inspired me to want to be a better golfer but more importantly a better person."

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Posted T5s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, five strokes behind champion Vijay Singh, and the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

2006 Season

Posted best finish on money list since 2001, dividing time between competition and Ryder Cup Captain duties for the United States squad, which lost at Oakland Hills, Europe 18Â½ to United States 9Â½. Credited much of on-course success to fitness regimen where he lost approximately 25 pounds between August 2005 and February 2006. Withdrew from World Golf Championships-American Express Championship following the Ryder Cup to attend Byron Nelson's funeral.

The INTERNATIONAL: Recorded the 19th runner-up finish of his career, losing to Dean Wilson in a playoff at The INTERNATIONAL. The two ended regulation with 34 points in the Modified Stableford format, but Wilson's birdie on the second extra hole dropped Lehman's career playoff record to 0-3.

Recorded the 19th runner-up finish of his career, losing to Dean Wilson in a playoff at The INTERNATIONAL. The two ended regulation with 34 points in the Modified Stableford format, but Wilson's birdie on the second extra hole dropped Lehman's career playoff record to 0-3. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished fourth at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, falling to Zach Johnson in the consolation match, 1-up.

2005 Season

THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished as runner-up for the second time in his career at THE PLAYERS Championship. Played 27 holes on Monday, including a tournament-best final-round 4-under 68, which carried him into the clubhouse at 8-under 280. Fell one shot short as Fred Funk converted an up-and-down par from a greenside bunker on the 72nd hole.

Finished as runner-up for the second time in his career at THE PLAYERS Championship. Played 27 holes on Monday, including a tournament-best final-round 4-under 68, which carried him into the clubhouse at 8-under 280. Fell one shot short as Fred Funk converted an up-and-down par from a greenside bunker on the 72nd hole. Buick Invitational: T2 at the Buick Invitational. Birdied the last six holes on the North Course during first round to finish at 10-under 62 (matched career low). Increased the lead to three through 36 holes in matching the tournament record at 15-under 129 (Lenny Clements-1996). Shared the 54-hole lead with Luke Donald after a 1-over 73. Paired with eventual winner Tiger Woods for 31 holes on Sunday due to fog delays throughout the first two rounds. Finished three back of Woods after bogeying the final two holes.

2004 Season

On November 3, was named 2006 Ryder Cup captain by the PGA of America. After struggling most of the year, posted top-10s in four of last five starts. In final three starts, held at least a share of the lead entering the final round.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Tied for the lead with Briny Baird entering the final round of the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, but was overtaken by rookie Ryan Palmer's final-round 62. Finished T6.

Tied for the lead with Briny Baird entering the final round of the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, but was overtaken by rookie Ryan Palmer's final-round 62. Finished T6. Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Entered final round of Chrysler Classic of Greensboro tied for the lead with Brent Geiberger at 12-under. Finished T4.

Entered final round of Chrysler Classic of Greensboro tied for the lead with Brent Geiberger at 12-under. Finished T4. Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: At the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas, finished T2, one back of winner Andre Stolz.

At the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas, finished T2, one back of winner Andre Stolz. Bell Canadian Open: Aided by a final-round 64, posted his first top-10 of the year, a T4 at the Bell Canadian Open and the first since a T8 at the 2003 Buick Classic.

2003 Season

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Earned first top-10 with solo second at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, his best finish since T2 at the 2001 Invensys Classic at Las Vegas. Entered 72nd hole tied with Davis Love III at 13-under-par. Love two-putted 18 for birdie to claim one-shot victory

2002 Season

74th on the money list was the lowest since he returned to the TOUR full-time in 1992.

WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf: Converted to a long putter at the WORLDCOM CLASSIC in April.

2001 Season

Winner of Charles Bartlett Award, given by GWAA for unselfish contributions to golf. Has raised several million dollars through his charity tournament in Minneapolis and is involved with "Match Point," a Phoenix program that matches adults with troubled children.

Invensys Classic at Las Vegas: With opening rounds of 63-62 in Invensys Classic, shared first-round lead and held second-round lead outright. Finished T2, one stroke behind Bob Estes. First two rounds tied PGA TOUR record for opening two rounds.

With opening rounds of 63-62 in Invensys Classic, shared first-round lead and held second-round lead outright. Finished T2, one stroke behind Bob Estes. First two rounds tied PGA TOUR record for opening two rounds. Sony Open in Hawaii: Runner-up at Sony Open in Hawaii.

2000 Season

Had most financially rewarding season of 12-year career with earnings of $2,068,499 and a 12th-place finish on the TOUR money list. Kicked off the season in red-hot fashion with three consecutive top-10s, including his first official money TOUR victory since winning the 1996 TOUR Championship.

Williams World Challenge: Prior to official money season, was victorious in unofficial Williams World Challenge.

Prior to official money season, was victorious in unofficial Williams World Challenge. The Presidents Cup: Participated in third Presidents Cup and compiled a 3-2 record while lending support to victorious U.S. team.

Participated in third Presidents Cup and compiled a 3-2 record while lending support to victorious U.S. team. The International Presented by Qwest: Withdrew from The INTERNATIONAL due to torn cartilage in right knee, then underwent surgery prior to PGA Championship.

Withdrew from The INTERNATIONAL due to torn cartilage in right knee, then underwent surgery prior to PGA Championship. MCI Classic: Came close at MCI Classic, where he held clubhouse lead on Sunday after shooting 65. Stewart Cink's own closing 65 snatched away win.

Came close at MCI Classic, where he held clubhouse lead on Sunday after shooting 65. Stewart Cink's own closing 65 snatched away win. Phoenix Open: At the Phoenix Open, earned his fifth PGA TOUR title. Drained 10-foot putt for par on final hole then watched Robert Allenby miss a five-footer that would have forced a playoff.

1999 Season

Made successful return to form from off-season shoulder surgery. Four runner-up finishes that year were most ever for him in a single season.

Buick Open: Was runner-up at the Buick Open.

Was runner-up at the Buick Open. Greater Milwaukee Open: Was runner-up at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

Was runner-up at the Greater Milwaukee Open. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Was runner-up at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Was runner-up at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Bay Hill Invitational: Was runner-up at the Bay Hill Invitational.

1998 Season

The Open Championship: Did not make the cut at The Open Championship after suffering a separated right shoulder just prior to the event while on a family outing in England. Was attempting a handstand for his children when the mishap occurred and played with the injury the remainder of the year before undergoing surgery in November in the Los Angeles area.

Did not make the cut at The Open Championship after suffering a separated right shoulder just prior to the event while on a family outing in England. Was attempting a handstand for his children when the mishap occurred and played with the injury the remainder of the year before undergoing surgery in November in the Los Angeles area. U.S. Open Championship: Had a T5 finish at the U.S. Open, his third straight top-five finish at the event.

Had a T5 finish at the U.S. Open, his third straight top-five finish at the event. THE PLAYERS Championship: Turned in T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

1997 Season

U.S. Open Championship: At U.S. Open, water at 71st hole kept him from chance at victory and finished third, two strokes behind Ernie Els. Joined Bobby Jones as only player to lead U.S. Open after three rounds three straight years.

At U.S. Open, water at 71st hole kept him from chance at victory and finished third, two strokes behind Ernie Els. Joined Bobby Jones as only player to lead U.S. Open after three rounds three straight years. MCI Classic: With T4 at MCI Classic, moved to No. 1 in Official World Golf Ranking. Only second player from the United States to lead World Ranking at the time, following Fred Couples, who led for 15 weeks in 1992. Relinquished spot the next week when Greg Norman was second at Spanish Open.

With T4 at MCI Classic, moved to No. 1 in Official World Golf Ranking. Only second player from the United States to lead World Ranking at the time, following Fred Couples, who led for 15 weeks in 1992. Relinquished spot the next week when Greg Norman was second at Spanish Open. Mercedes Championships: Tied with Tiger Woods after 54 holes at the Mercedes Championships and after final round was canceled, the two played off at the par-3 seventh hole. Lehman hit his tee shot in the water, Woods then hit to tap-in range for victory.

1996 Season

PGA TOUR Player of the Year. Leading money-winner with then-record $1,780,159.

THE TOUR Championship: Closed out year with dominant performance at TOUR Championship. After sharing first-round lead with Vijay Singh at 66, shot 67 to open a four-stroke margin after 36 holes. Led by nine after bogey-free 64, eventually winning by six over Brad Faxon.

Closed out year with dominant performance at TOUR Championship. After sharing first-round lead with Vijay Singh at 66, shot 67 to open a four-stroke margin after 36 holes. Led by nine after bogey-free 64, eventually winning by six over Brad Faxon. The Open Championship: First victory came at The Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St. Annes. After consecutive 67s, shared 36-hole lead with Paul McGinley. Followed with a course-record 64 in third round to lead Nick Faldo by six strokes and his closing round 73 was enough for a two-stroke victory over Ernie Els and Mark McCumber. First American professional to win at that venue and the first since amateur Bobby Jones in 1926.

1995 Season

After MCI Classic, missed a month of the season due to colon surgery.

U.S. Open Championship: Third at U.S. Open after sharing 54-hole lead with Greg Norman.

Third at U.S. Open after sharing 54-hole lead with Greg Norman. Colonial National Invitation: Earned second win at Colonial National Invitation.

Earned second win at Colonial National Invitation. United Airlines Hawaiian Open: Opened that season with second at United Airlines Hawaiian Open.

1994 Season

Memorial Tournament: First served notice of things to come with breakthrough season that included his first TOUR victory at Memorial Tournament. That win helped him secure first $1-million season on TOUR.

First served notice of things to come with breakthrough season that included his first TOUR victory at Memorial Tournament. That win helped him secure first $1-million season on TOUR. Masters Tournament: Earlier that year was runner-up to Jose Maria Olazabal at Masters.

1992 Season

Hardee's Golf Classic: In first year back on PGA TOUR was 24th on money list, including T2 at Hardee's Golf Classic.

1991 Season

Won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour. Was that tour's top money-winner and Player of the Year.

1990 Season

Won once on the Korn Ferry Tour.

1985 Season

After three lukewarm seasons on TOUR from 1983-85, played in Asia, South Africa and elsewhere for the rest of the 1980s.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE