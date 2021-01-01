Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points List (4th), PGA TOUR Points List (7), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (51), All-Time Money List (7th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1985

1985 PGA TOUR: 2001

2001 PGA TOUR Champions: 2007

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

1985 Masters Tournament, Sea Pines Heritage

Masters Tournament, Sea Pines Heritage 1993 Masters Tournament

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (41)

2007 Administaff Small Business Classic

Administaff Small Business Classic 2008 Toshiba Classic, Ginn Championship Hammock Beach Resort, Administaff Small Business Classic

Toshiba Classic, Ginn Championship Hammock Beach Resort, Administaff Small Business Classic 2009 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, Triton Financial Classic, 3M Championship

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, Triton Financial Classic, 3M Championship 2010 Allianz Championship, Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, The Senior Open Championship, U.S. Senior Open Championship, Boeing Classic

Allianz Championship, Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, The Senior Open Championship, U.S. Senior Open Championship, Boeing Classic 2011 The ACE Group Classic

The ACE Group Classic 2012 3M Championship, SAS Championship

3M Championship, SAS Championship 2013 ACE Group Classic, Greater Gwinnett Championship

ACE Group Classic, Greater Gwinnett Championship 2014 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Insperity Invitational, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex

Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Insperity Invitational, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex 2015 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, San Antonio Championship

Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, San Antonio Championship 2016 Chubb Classic, Regions Tradition, Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Boeing Classic

Chubb Classic, Regions Tradition, Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Boeing Classic 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Regions Tradition, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, PURE Insurance Championship, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, PowerShares QQQ Championship

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Regions Tradition, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, PURE Insurance Championship, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, PowerShares QQQ Championship 2018 Insperity Invitational, SAS Championship

Insperity Invitational, SAS Championship 2019 Oasis Championship, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex

Oasis Championship, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex 2020 Cologuard Classic

International Victories (61)

1974 German Open

German Open 1977 German Open

German Open 1979 German Open

German Open 1980 Dunlop Masters

Dunlop Masters 1980 Colombian Open

Colombian Open 1981 German Open

German Open 1981 Bob Hope British Classic

Bob Hope British Classic 1982 Lufthansa German Open

Lufthansa German Open 1983 Italian Open

Italian Open 1983 Glasgow Golf Classic

Glasgow Golf Classic 1983 St. Mellion Timeshare TPC

St. Mellion Timeshare TPC 1983 Casio World Open [Jpn]

Casio World Open [Jpn] 1984 Peugeot Open de France

Peugeot Open de France 1984 KLM Dutch Open

KLM Dutch Open 1984 Carroll's Irish Open

Carroll's Irish Open 1984 Benson & Hedges Spanish Open

Benson & Hedges Spanish Open 1984 German Open

German Open 1985 Lufthansa German Open

Lufthansa German Open 1985 Panasonic European Open

Panasonic European Open 1985 Australian Masters

Australian Masters 1985 German Open

German Open 1986 Lufthansa German Open

Lufthansa German Open 1986 Lancome Trophy

Lancome Trophy 1986 German Open

German Open 1987 Whyte & Mackay PGA Championship

Whyte & Mackay PGA Championship 1987 Carroll's Irish Open

Carroll's Irish Open 1987 German Open

German Open 1988 Epson Grand Prix of Europe

Epson Grand Prix of Europe 1988 German Open

German Open 1989 Peugeot Spanish Open

Peugeot Spanish Open 1989 German Masters

German Masters 1989 German Open

German Open 1990 Cepsa Madrid Open

Cepsa Madrid Open 1990 Austrian Open

Austrian Open 1990 German Open

German Open 1991 Benson & Hedges International Open

Benson & Hedges International Open 1991 Mercedes German Masters

Mercedes German Masters 1991 German Open

German Open 1991 Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong Open 1992 Heineken Dutch Open

Heineken Dutch Open 1992 Honda Open

Honda Open 1992 German Open

German Open 1993 Volvo PGA Championship

Volvo PGA Championship 1993 Volvo German Open

Volvo German Open 1993 World Cup [indiv]

World Cup [indiv] 1994 Murphy's Irish Open

Murphy's Irish Open 1994 Volvo Masters

Volvo Masters 1995 Volvo PGA Championship

Volvo PGA Championship 1995 Deutsche Bank Open TPC of Europe

Deutsche Bank Open TPC of Europe 1995 Smurfit European Open

Smurfit European Open 1996 Alfred Dunhill Masters

Alfred Dunhill Masters 1997 Conte of Florence Italian Open

Conte of Florence Italian Open 1997 Benson & Hedges International Open

Benson & Hedges International Open 1997 Chemapol Trophy Czech Open

Chemapol Trophy Czech Open 1997 Linde German Masters

Linde German Masters 1997 Argentinian Masters [SA]

Argentinian Masters [SA] 2001 The TNT Open

The TNT Open 2001 Linde German Masters

Linde German Masters 2002 Volvo Masters [tie, with Colin Montgomerie]

Volvo Masters [tie, with Colin Montgomerie] 2008 Casa Serena Open

Casa Serena Open 2012 Nedbank Champions Challenge

Additional Victories (5)

2005 MBNA WorldPoints Father-Son Challenge [with Stefan].

MBNA WorldPoints Father-Son Challenge [with Stefan]. 2006 Del Webb Father-Son Challenge [with Stefan]

Del Webb Father-Son Challenge [with Stefan] 2006 World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup [with Marcel Siem]

World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup [with Marcel Siem] 2014 PNC Father/Son Challenge [with Jason]

PNC Father/Son Challenge [with Jason] 2019 PNC Father/Son Challenge [with Jason]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

1985 Defeated Bobby Wadkins, Sea Pines Heritage

Defeated Bobby Wadkins, Sea Pines Heritage 1986 Lost to Bob Tway, Shearson Lehman Brothers Andy Williams Open

Lost to Bob Tway, Shearson Lehman Brothers Andy Williams Open 2007 Lost to Jim Furyk, Rory Sabbatini, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (6-9)

2008 Defeated Jay Haas, Toshiba Classic

Defeated Jay Haas, Toshiba Classic 2009 Defeated Craig Stadler, Jeff Sluman, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf

Defeated Craig Stadler, Jeff Sluman, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf 2010 Defeated John Cook, Allianz Championship

Defeated John Cook, Allianz Championship 2012 Lost to David Frost, AT&T Championship

Lost to David Frost, AT&T Championship 2013 Lost to Mark Wiebe, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex

Lost to Mark Wiebe, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex 2013 Lost to Kenny Perry, AT&T Championship

Lost to Kenny Perry, AT&T Championship 2014 Defeated Jeff Sluman, Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Defeated Jeff Sluman, Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship 2015 Lost to Billy Andrade, Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Lost to Billy Andrade, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2016 Defeated Kevin Sutherland, Woody Austin, Boeing Classic

Defeated Kevin Sutherland, Woody Austin, Boeing Classic 2017 Defeated Miguel Angel Jiménez, PowerShares QQQ Championship

Defeated Miguel Angel Jiménez, PowerShares QQQ Championship 2018 Lost to Steve Flesch, Scott Parel, Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Lost to Steve Flesch, Scott Parel, Mitsubishi Electric Classic 2018 Lost to Tom Lehman, Paul Broadhurst, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

Lost to Tom Lehman, Paul Broadhurst, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge 2019 Lost to Olin Browne, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Chubb Classic

Lost to Olin Browne, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Chubb Classic 2019 Lost to Colin Montgomerie, Invesco QQQ Championship

Lost to Colin Montgomerie, Invesco QQQ Championship 2020 Lost to Kenny Perry, Glen Day, Shane Bertsch, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge

National Teams

1981, 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 2002 Ryder Cup

2004 Ryder Cup Captain

1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 2006 World Cup

2000 Seve Trophy

1976, 1978, 1980, 1982 Hennessy Cognac Cup

1985, 1986 Nissan Cup

1989, 1990 Asahi Glass Four Tours

1992, 2000 Dunhill Cup

Personal

To combat putting yips, has used a variety of putting grips, most recently utilizing a long putter that he began using at the end of the 1996 season.

Father settled in Bavaria after jumping a Russian prisoner-of-war train bound for Siberia.

Developed fever cramps several times as a child (ages 2-5) and nearly died as a result.

Took up golf at age 7 through caddying and turned pro at 15.

Developed back problems when he was 19, during an 18-month stint as a member of the German Air Force. Marching with 30-pound pack and rifle led to two stress fractures and bulging discs.

Devout Christian, helped organize the regular meetings of the European Tour Bible Class.

Started skiing at age 4 and would say he's a "scratch skier."

Also enjoys driving fast cars.

Conducts an annual charity event for Youth for Christ. Event has raised $140,000.

Favorite courses are Cypress Point and Augusta National.

Dream foursome would include Lee Trevino, Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson.

Admires Mother Teresa.

Best tip he ever received is to pay attention to fundamentals.

Favorite book is The Bible.

Top athlete is Bjorn Borg.

First job was as a teaching professional.

Daughter, Christina, plays golf at Florida Atlantic University.

Special Interests

Skiing, football, tennis, cycle riding, Christianity

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Chubb Classic: Finished T6 at the Chubb Classic in April.

2020 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed with a 7-under 64 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T5, his ninth top-10 in 13 starts at the season finale.

Closed with a 7-under 64 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T5, his ninth top-10 in 13 starts at the season finale. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Carded a final-round 5-under 67 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to finish T4, his fifth straight top-six finish at the event.

Carded a final-round 5-under 67 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to finish T4, his fifth straight top-six finish at the event. PURE Insurance Championship: Recorded rounds of 68-73-68 and finished T8 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his sixth top-10 in seven starts at the event.

Recorded rounds of 68-73-68 and finished T8 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his sixth top-10 in seven starts at the event. Sanford International: Shared the lead on the back nine Sunday at the Sanford International, but settled for a T3 finish at 12-under. He led the field with just one bogey on the week en route to his fifth top-five finish of the season. With the T3 finish, he surpassed $1 million in winnings for the ninth straight year.

Shared the lead on the back nine Sunday at the Sanford International, but settled for a T3 finish at 12-under. He led the field with just one bogey on the week en route to his fifth top-five finish of the season. With the T3 finish, he surpassed $1 million in winnings for the ninth straight year. Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge: Lost in a four-man playoff and finished T2 at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. It was his Tour-record 15th playoff appearance (6-9) and the ninth straight season he has played in a playoff. It was his fifth consecutive playoff loss; his last win was at the 2017 Invesco QQQ Championship where he defeated Miguel Angel Jiménez.

Lost in a four-man playoff and finished T2 at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. It was his Tour-record 15th playoff appearance (6-9) and the ninth straight season he has played in a playoff. It was his fifth consecutive playoff loss; his last win was at the 2017 Invesco QQQ Championship where he defeated Miguel Angel Jiménez. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T10 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his sixth top-10 finish in seven starts this season and 10th top-10 in 13 starts at the event.

Finished T10 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his sixth top-10 finish in seven starts this season and 10th top-10 in 13 starts at the event. The Ally Challenge: Recorded rounds of 67-70-69 and finished T7 at The Ally Challenge, his third straight top-10 at the event.

Recorded rounds of 67-70-69 and finished T7 at The Ally Challenge, his third straight top-10 at the event. Cologuard Classic: Claimed his 41st victory on PGA TOUR Champions at the Cologuard Classic, moving him just four wins short of all-time leader Hale Irwin. Marked Langer’s 14th straight year with at least one win and eighth win at age 60 or older.

Claimed his 41st victory on PGA TOUR Champions at the Cologuard Classic, moving him just four wins short of all-time leader Hale Irwin. Marked Langer’s 14th straight year with at least one win and eighth win at age 60 or older. Chubb Classic: Played in Sunday’s final group for the third tournament in a row and finished T3 at the Chubb Classic after a final-round 69. In 12 starts in Naples, Florida, he has three wins, three runner-ups and two third-place finishes.

Played in Sunday’s final group for the third tournament in a row and finished T3 at the Chubb Classic after a final-round 69. In 12 starts in Naples, Florida, he has three wins, three runner-ups and two third-place finishes. Morocco Champions: Carded rounds of 67-68-71 to finish T5 at the inaugural Morocco Champions and claim his second top-10 finish in two starts this season.

2019 Season

Posted two wins and extended his streak to eight straight years with multiple victories. Won his record 11th major title at The Senior Open Championship, bringing his career total to 40 wins. Finished with the second-best scoring average (69.26). Finished fourth in the Charles Schwab Cup and fourth on the money list ($1,831,622), the first time he has played a full season and not won the money title.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Made his second career hole-in-one in the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (6-iron on the 194-yard eighth hole). He closed with a 4-under 67 and finished T4 at 16-under. Was one of three players to post three top-five finishes in the Playoffs.

Made his second career hole-in-one in the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (6-iron on the 194-yard eighth hole). He closed with a 4-under 67 and finished T4 at 16-under. Was one of three players to post three top-five finishes in the Playoffs. Invesco QQQ Championship: Fell to Colin Montgomerie in a one-hole playoff at the Invesco QQQ Championship. Improved to No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup entering the final event.

Fell to Colin Montgomerie in a one-hole playoff at the Invesco QQQ Championship. Improved to No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup entering the final event. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Played his last 43 holes bogey free at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and finished T4, his seventh top-10 in a Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs event. Has top-six finishes in all four of his starts in Richmond.

Played his last 43 holes bogey free at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and finished T4, his seventh top-10 in a Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs event. Has top-six finishes in all four of his starts in Richmond. PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 71-69-70 to finish the PURE Insurance Championship T9, his sixth top-10 of the season.

Carded rounds of 71-69-70 to finish the PURE Insurance Championship T9, his sixth top-10 of the season. The Ally Challenge: Carded rounds of 68-67-71 and finished T7 at The Ally Challenge, his eighth top-10 of the year. Langer is one of three players with top-10s in the event’s first two years (David Toms, Tom Lehman).

Carded rounds of 68-67-71 and finished T7 at The Ally Challenge, his eighth top-10 of the year. Langer is one of three players with top-10s in the event’s first two years (David Toms, Tom Lehman). Boeing Classic: Carded rounds of 66-68-72 to finish the Boeing Classic T7, his seventh top-10 finish of the year.

Carded rounds of 66-68-72 to finish the Boeing Classic T7, his seventh top-10 finish of the year. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Shot a final-round 66 to overcome a three-shot deficit and win The Senior Open Championship for the fourth time. It was his 40th win and his Tour-record 11th senior major, and he became the third player to win the same major four times. At age 61 years, 11 months and 1 day, he became the oldest major winner in Tour history (since 1980) and he is the Tour’s sixth-oldest winner. It was his seventh win at age 60 or olde??r.

Shot a final-round 66 to overcome a three-shot deficit and win The Senior Open Championship for the fourth time. It was his 40th win and his Tour-record 11th senior major, and he became the third player to win the same major four times. At age 61 years, 11 months and 1 day, he became the oldest major winner in Tour history (since 1980) and he is the Tour’s sixth-oldest winner. It was his seventh win at age 60 or olde??r. Regions Tradition: Carded rounds of 69-67-68-75—279 to finish the Regions Tradition T6, his fifth top-10 in seven starts this season.

Carded rounds of 69-67-68-75—279 to finish the Regions Tradition T6, his fifth top-10 in seven starts this season. Rapiscan Systems Classic: Carded rounds of 71-72-69—212 to finish T5 at the Rapiscan Systems Classic in his first appearance after two weeks off due to injury.

Carded rounds of 71-72-69—212 to finish T5 at the Rapiscan Systems Classic in his first appearance after two weeks off due to injury. Chubb Classic: Bogeyed the first playoff hole and lost to Miguel Angel Jimenez in a three-man playoff at the Chubb Classic. Has the most playoff wins (6), losses (7) and appearances (13) in PGA TOUR Champions history. The T2 finish was his ninth top-10 in 11 starts at the Chubb Classic.

Bogeyed the first playoff hole and lost to Miguel Angel Jimenez in a three-man playoff at the Chubb Classic. Has the most playoff wins (6), losses (7) and appearances (13) in PGA TOUR Champions history. The T2 finish was his ninth top-10 in 11 starts at the Chubb Classic. Oasis Championship: Birdied five of his first seven holes in the final round to earn a five-stroke victory at the Oasis Championship. Claimed his 39th PGA TOUR Champions title and became the tournament's first repeat winner. Moved to No. 1 on the Tour's all-time money list, surpassing Hale Irwin.

Birdied five of his first seven holes in the final round to earn a five-stroke victory at the Oasis Championship. Claimed his 39th PGA TOUR Champions title and became the tournament's first repeat winner. Moved to No. 1 on the Tour's all-time money list, surpassing Hale Irwin. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Carded rounds of 70-65-67–202 to finish T3 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Marked his sixth top-three finish in 12 career starts at the event.

2018 Season

Captured his record fifth Charles Schwab Cup, won the money title ($2,222,154) for the seventh consecutive year and finished with the Tour's best scoring average (69.01) for the fifth consecutive year. With wins at the Insperity Invitational and SAS Championship, he posted his seventh consecutive multi-win season, the second-longest streak in Tour history. He has a Tour-record five wins at the age of 60 or older, and 38 victories overall. He led the Tour with 14 top-10s, and his six runner-up finishes were his most in a single season.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Clinched his Tour-record fifth Charles Schwab Cup with a T13 finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He entered the season finale with a 253,048-point lead over Scott Parel and was one of six players mathematically capable of winning the Charles Schwab Cup. Had Scott McCarron converted his 54-hole lead into a victory, Langer would have finished second in the final standings.

Clinched his Tour-record fifth Charles Schwab Cup with a T13 finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He entered the season finale with a 253,048-point lead over Scott Parel and was one of six players mathematically capable of winning the Charles Schwab Cup. Had Scott McCarron converted his 54-hole lead into a victory, Langer would have finished second in the final standings. Invesco QQQ Championship: Finished the Invesco QQQ Championship at 8-under 208 for a T6. Maintained his spot atop the Charles Schwab Cup heading into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Finished the Invesco QQQ Championship at 8-under 208 for a T6. Maintained his spot atop the Charles Schwab Cup heading into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: As the defending champion, Langer posted rounds of 70-66-70 and finished at 10-under, one shot behind Woody Austin at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. It was his sixth runner-up finish of the season, the most he's had in a season on PGA TOUR Champions.

As the defending champion, Langer posted rounds of 70-66-70 and finished at 10-under, one shot behind Woody Austin at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. It was his sixth runner-up finish of the season, the most he's had in a season on PGA TOUR Champions. SAS Championship: He posted a tournament-record 22-under 194 en route to a six-shot victory, his second at the SAS Championship and 38th of his career. At the age of 61 years, 1 month, 17 days, he became the 10th-oldest winner in Tour history and it was his fifth win at age 60 or older, extending his Tour record. He regained the No. 1 spot in the Charles Schwab Cup, and he began the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs as the top-ranked player for the third year in a row.

He posted a tournament-record 22-under 194 en route to a six-shot victory, his second at the SAS Championship and 38th of his career. At the age of 61 years, 1 month, 17 days, he became the 10th-oldest winner in Tour history and it was his fifth win at age 60 or older, extending his Tour record. He regained the No. 1 spot in the Charles Schwab Cup, and he began the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs as the top-ranked player for the third year in a row. Payne Stewart Award: In recognition of his supreme level of character and sportsmanship, his professionalism and the distinguished manner in which he embraces the values of golf, Bernhard Langer has been named the recipient of the PGA TOUR's 2018 Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company. The Payne Stewart Award is presented annually by the PGA TOUR to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart's steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship.

In recognition of his supreme level of character and sportsmanship, his professionalism and the distinguished manner in which he embraces the values of golf, Bernhard Langer has been named the recipient of the PGA TOUR's 2018 Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company. The Payne Stewart Award is presented annually by the PGA TOUR to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart's steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship. The Ally Challenge: Langer posted rounds of 70-67-69 and finished T8 at The Ally Challenge, his 11th top-10 of the year. This is the seventh straight season Langer has posted at least 10 top-10s.

Langer posted rounds of 70-67-69 and finished T8 at The Ally Challenge, his 11th top-10 of the year. This is the seventh straight season Langer has posted at least 10 top-10s. Shaw Charity Classic: Carded back-to-back 65s over the weekend to finish the Shaw Charity Classic at 11-under 199 (T6). It was his 10th top-10 finish of the year.

Carded back-to-back 65s over the weekend to finish the Shaw Charity Classic at 11-under 199 (T6). It was his 10th top-10 finish of the year. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Langer posted his ninth top-10 of the season at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, finishing T10 at 10-under (70-69-67).

Langer posted his ninth top-10 of the season at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, finishing T10 at 10-under (70-69-67). The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Langer was runner-up at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, finishing one shot behind champion Miguel Angel Jimenez. In 11 career starts at The Senior Open, Langer has three wins (2010, 2014, 2017) and three runner-ups (2013, 2015, 2018). Langer did not win a major in 2018, marking the first time that's happened since the 2013 season.

Langer was runner-up at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, finishing one shot behind champion Miguel Angel Jimenez. In 11 career starts at The Senior Open, Langer has three wins (2010, 2014, 2017) and three runner-ups (2013, 2015, 2018). Langer did not win a major in 2018, marking the first time that's happened since the 2013 season. The Open Championship: As the oldest player in the field at 60, finished T24 at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie. His third-round 3-under 68 marked his lowest round in a major championship since 68 in the first round of the 2005 PGA Championship.

As the oldest player in the field at 60, finished T24 at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie. His third-round 3-under 68 marked his lowest round in a major championship since 68 in the first round of the 2005 PGA Championship. American Family Insurance Championship: Langer carded rounds of 68-69-69 and finished T10 at the American Family Insurance Championship. It was the 156th top-10 of his career, which moved him to No. 5 on the Tour's all-time list.

Langer carded rounds of 68-69-69 and finished T10 at the American Family Insurance Championship. It was the 156th top-10 of his career, which moved him to No. 5 on the Tour's all-time list. Principal Charity Classic: The T2 finish at the weather-shortened Principal Charity Classic was Langer's fourth runner-up of the season, bringing his career total to 31. It is the sixth season he has had at least four second-place finishes.

The T2 finish at the weather-shortened Principal Charity Classic was Langer's fourth runner-up of the season, bringing his career total to 31. It is the sixth season he has had at least four second-place finishes. Insperity Invitational: Claimed his first title of the year with his fourth career victory in wire-to-wire fashion at the Insperity Invitational after rounds of 63-72-70--205 (11-under). Moved to No. 1 on the Charles Schwab Cup money list for the first time in 2018, marking the seventh consecutive year he has been No. 1 at some point in the season. Became the third player to win a tournament four times or more, joining Hale Irwin and Jack Nicklaus. Win marked his record-setting 12th straight season with a victory and his fourth since turning 60, also a record.

Claimed his first title of the year with his fourth career victory in wire-to-wire fashion at the Insperity Invitational after rounds of 63-72-70--205 (11-under). Moved to No. 1 on the Charles Schwab Cup money list for the first time in 2018, marking the seventh consecutive year he has been No. 1 at some point in the season. Became the third player to win a tournament four times or more, joining Hale Irwin and Jack Nicklaus. Win marked his record-setting 12th straight season with a victory and his fourth since turning 60, also a record. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Langer, with partner Tom Lehman, lost on the first playoff hole and finished second at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. It was the second consecutive week Langer lost in sudden death. His PGA TOUR Champions playoff moved to 6-6, and he became the Tour's all-time leader in playoff appearances (12).

Langer, with partner Tom Lehman, lost on the first playoff hole and finished second at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. It was the second consecutive week Langer lost in sudden death. His PGA TOUR Champions playoff moved to 6-6, and he became the Tour's all-time leader in playoff appearances (12). Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Carded an 11-under 205 (67-69-69) to get into a playoff with Scott Parel and champion Steve Flesch at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Parred the first playoff hole, was eliminated, and had to settle for his fourth runner-up finish at the event.

Carded an 11-under 205 (67-69-69) to get into a playoff with Scott Parel and champion Steve Flesch at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Parred the first playoff hole, was eliminated, and had to settle for his fourth runner-up finish at the event. Rapiscan Systems Classic: Coming off T54 and T58 finishes, carded 6-under 66 on Sunday to finish the Rapiscan Systems Classic tied for ninth.

Coming off T54 and T58 finishes, carded 6-under 66 on Sunday to finish the Rapiscan Systems Classic tied for ninth. Boca Raton Championship: At the Boca Raton Championship, he trailed by as many as four shots in the final round, but was tied for the lead with two holes to go. Langer bogeyed Nos. 17 and 18 and finished second, two shots behind Mark Calcavecchia. It was his 150th career top-10 finish.

2017 Season

Showed no signs of slowing down in his 10th full season on PGA TOUR Champions, posting seven victories, including three major championships as well as setting a new Tour mark for season earnings ($3,677,359). Three of his seven victories came at age 60 and two came in back-to-back Charles Schwab Cup playoff events. Led the Tour in numerous statistical categories, including scoring average (68.03), putting average, all-around, total driving and finished second in greens in regulation. Also led all players in three-putt avoidance with just 19 three-putts all year. After leading the Charles Schwab Cup race for the majority of the season, he narrowly missed claiming a fourth consecutive title and fifth overall when he finished second to Kevin Sutherland, who claimed the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Despite a 7-under-par 64 in the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship he was unable to lay claim to his fourth consecutive Charles Schwab Cup. His T12 finish left him second in the race, 1,046 points behind Kevin Sutherland.

Despite a 7-under-par 64 in the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship he was unable to lay claim to his fourth consecutive Charles Schwab Cup. His T12 finish left him second in the race, 1,046 points behind Kevin Sutherland. PowerShares QQQ Championship: Won for the seventh time in 2017 and added career victory No. 36 to his resume in his next start when he prevailed in a two-hole playoff with Miguel Angel Jimenez. Sank a 25-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win for the second week in succession and for the third time in his last four starts. He was 1-over-par after four holes on Sunday, but played his final 14 holes in 5-under-par for the win. Had a chance to win in regulation but his birdie putt on the 54th hole did a 360-degree lip out and he had to settle for a tap-in par.

Won for the seventh time in 2017 and added career victory No. 36 to his resume in his next start when he prevailed in a two-hole playoff with Miguel Angel Jimenez. Sank a 25-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win for the second week in succession and for the third time in his last four starts. He was 1-over-par after four holes on Sunday, but played his final 14 holes in 5-under-par for the win. Had a chance to win in regulation but his birdie putt on the 54th hole did a 360-degree lip out and he had to settle for a tap-in par. Dominion Energy Charity Classic: His 35th career victory on PGA TOUR Champions was a dramatic one. With just one hole remaining at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, he made an 18-foot eagle putt to erase Scott Verplank's one-stroke advantage and won for the sixth time of the campaign and the second in his last three starts.

His 35th career victory on PGA TOUR Champions was a dramatic one. With just one hole remaining at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, he made an 18-foot eagle putt to erase Scott Verplank's one-stroke advantage and won for the sixth time of the campaign and the second in his last three starts. PURE Insurance Championship: Earned his 34th career victory on PGA TOUR Champions in September when he enjoyed a three-stroke victory over Jerry Kelly at the PURE Insurance Championship. Took charge on the back nine, shooting a 4-under-par 32 which included key birdies on Nos. 13-15. Finished the event with 23 birdies, the most in tournament history. Also teamed with junior Justin Potwora (The First Tee of Greater Portland) to win the pro-junior competition by two strokes.

Earned his 34th career victory on PGA TOUR Champions in September when he enjoyed a three-stroke victory over Jerry Kelly at the PURE Insurance Championship. Took charge on the back nine, shooting a 4-under-par 32 which included key birdies on Nos. 13-15. Finished the event with 23 birdies, the most in tournament history. Also teamed with junior Justin Potwora (The First Tee of Greater Portland) to win the pro-junior competition by two strokes. Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Finished T5 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship.

Finished T5 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship. Boeing Classic: He celebrated his 60th birthday with a T3 effort in defense of his title at the Boeing Classic thanks to a pair of 7-under-par 65s on the weekend.

He celebrated his 60th birthday with a T3 effort in defense of his title at the Boeing Classic thanks to a pair of 7-under-par 65s on the weekend. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Finished sixth at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

Finished sixth at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: His steady play in difficult conditions led to career win No. 33 in July at the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. A bogey-free 6-under-par 65 in the third round gave him a four-stroke advantage after 54 holes and he would go on to a three-stroke victory, his third in this event, the third major title in 2017 and his 10th major title overall on Tour. Victory was his fifth major title in the last 10 and the victory earns him a berth in the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie, site of his first Senior Open Championship in 2010.

His steady play in difficult conditions led to career win No. 33 in July at the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. A bogey-free 6-under-par 65 in the third round gave him a four-stroke advantage after 54 holes and he would go on to a three-stroke victory, his third in this event, the third major title in 2017 and his 10th major title overall on Tour. Victory was his fifth major title in the last 10 and the victory earns him a berth in the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie, site of his first Senior Open Championship in 2010. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Saw his chances for a fourth consecutive Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship slip away on the 71st hole when he made a disastrous double bogey at Caves Valley GC. Was holding a one-stroke advantage over eventual winner Scott McCarron when his tee ball found water which would eventually drop him one back. Nearly made a birdie on the 72nd hole which would have forced a playoff, but his putt lipped out leaving him T2 with Brandt Jobe.

Saw his chances for a fourth consecutive Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship slip away on the 71st hole when he made a disastrous double bogey at Caves Valley GC. Was holding a one-stroke advantage over eventual winner Scott McCarron when his tee ball found water which would eventually drop him one back. Nearly made a birdie on the 72nd hole which would have forced a playoff, but his putt lipped out leaving him T2 with Brandt Jobe. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was T4 after two rounds at the U.S. Senior Open in his bid for a third consecutive major championship, but faltered on the weekend with rounds of 72-74 to finish T18.

Was T4 after two rounds at the U.S. Senior Open in his bid for a third consecutive major championship, but faltered on the weekend with rounds of 72-74 to finish T18. Principal Charity Classic: Made a spirited run for a third consecutive win in early June when he posted a bogey-free 5-under-par 67 on Sunday which led to a fourth-place finish at the Principal Charity Classic. Five bogeys in his second round proved critical.

Made a spirited run for a third consecutive win in early June when he posted a bogey-free 5-under-par 67 on Sunday which led to a fourth-place finish at the Principal Charity Classic. Five bogeys in his second round proved critical. KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Became the first player since Kenny Perry in 2013 to win back-to-back major championship when he outlasted Vijay Singh by one stroke to win the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship near the nation's capital. Made a critical 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 which allowed him to take the lead in the final round and proved instrumental in his win. Victory was his 32nd career title and his ninth major championship on PGA TOUR Champions, surpassing Jack Nicklaus as the all-time leader for major titles. Led all players in driving accuracy and greens in regulation in the event and became the fifth international winner in the last six years in the event. Has now won at least two major titles four times in a season (2010, 2014, 2016 and 2017).

Became the first player since Kenny Perry in 2013 to win back-to-back major championship when he outlasted Vijay Singh by one stroke to win the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship near the nation's capital. Made a critical 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 which allowed him to take the lead in the final round and proved instrumental in his win. Victory was his 32nd career title and his ninth major championship on PGA TOUR Champions, surpassing Jack Nicklaus as the all-time leader for major titles. Led all players in driving accuracy and greens in regulation in the event and became the fifth international winner in the last six years in the event. Has now won at least two major titles four times in a season (2010, 2014, 2016 and 2017). Regions Tradition: Claimed his 31st career PGA TOUR Champions title when he defended his Regions Tradition title by five strokes in May and won his eighth major title on Tour, matching Jack Nicklaus' with eight wins. The victory was, at the time, his 12th come-from-behind win on Tour, and the eighth comeback of two strokes or more. It was also the seventh time on Tour he had won by five or more strokes. His final-round 8-under-par 64 was his eighth consecutive round in the 60s at Greystone Golf & Country Club and in the tournament's two years at the course, has a 67.38 scoring average. Carded rounds of 66-64 on the weekend which tied the mark for the best closing 36 holes in tournament history, matching Jack Nicklaus' 1996 effort. This marked the fourth time he won a tournament as the defending champion. He won the 2007 and 2008 Insperity Invitationals, and he won the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championships.

Claimed his 31st career PGA TOUR Champions title when he defended his Regions Tradition title by five strokes in May and won his eighth major title on Tour, matching Jack Nicklaus' with eight wins. The victory was, at the time, his 12th come-from-behind win on Tour, and the eighth comeback of two strokes or more. It was also the seventh time on Tour he had won by five or more strokes. His final-round 8-under-par 64 was his eighth consecutive round in the 60s at Greystone Golf & Country Club and in the tournament's two years at the course, has a 67.38 scoring average. Carded rounds of 66-64 on the weekend which tied the mark for the best closing 36 holes in tournament history, matching Jack Nicklaus' 1996 effort. This marked the fourth time he won a tournament as the defending champion. He won the 2007 and 2008 Insperity Invitationals, and he won the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championships. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Watched his record streak of consecutive sub-par rounds come to a close at 36 when he shot a 1-over-par 73 in the second round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April. He had started the streak at the 2016 Boeing Classic, and of his 36 rounds, 28 were in the 60s and he averaged 67.69 during his impressive run. However, one day after his streak ended, he rebounded with a 7-under-par 65 in the final round to finish second to Stephen Ames at TPC Sugarloaf. It was his third runner-up finish in the tournament and he was also the victor in the inaugural event in 2013.

Watched his record streak of consecutive sub-par rounds come to a close at 36 when he shot a 1-over-par 73 in the second round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April. He had started the streak at the 2016 Boeing Classic, and of his 36 rounds, 28 were in the 60s and he averaged 67.69 during his impressive run. However, one day after his streak ended, he rebounded with a 7-under-par 65 in the final round to finish second to Stephen Ames at TPC Sugarloaf. It was his third runner-up finish in the tournament and he was also the victor in the inaugural event in 2013. Masters Tournament: Played in his 34th Masters Tournament but missed the cut after rounds of 75-78.

Played in his 34th Masters Tournament but missed the cut after rounds of 75-78. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Rounds of 66-67 on the weekend were good enough to help him secure a T3 finish at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic where he earned $105,600 to re-take the lead from Fred Couples in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup race.

Rounds of 66-67 on the weekend were good enough to help him secure a T3 finish at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic where he earned $105,600 to re-take the lead from Fred Couples in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup race. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Finished solo third at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic where he set a new PGA TOUR Champions record for consecutive sub-par rounds at 32, breaking Gil Morgan's 17-year-old record. Closed with a bogey-free 8-under-par 65 to secure the record.

Finished solo third at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic where he set a new PGA TOUR Champions record for consecutive sub-par rounds at 32, breaking Gil Morgan's 17-year-old record. Closed with a bogey-free 8-under-par 65 to secure the record. Chubb Classic: Was in contention during much of Sunday's final round in defense of his title at the Chubb Classic before disaster struck on hole No. 17. His second shot from the fairway went into a greenside hazard, and following his drop, his fourth also found the hazard resulting in a triple bogey which essentially ended his chances. Finished T6.

Was in contention during much of Sunday's final round in defense of his title at the Chubb Classic before disaster struck on hole No. 17. His second shot from the fairway went into a greenside hazard, and following his drop, his fourth also found the hazard resulting in a triple bogey which essentially ended his chances. Finished T6. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Secured his 30th career victory on PGA TOUR Champions when he edged Fred Couples by one stroke at the weather-shortened Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Had opened play with rounds of 64-65 and had just started his final round when wind gusts to 45 mph caused a suspension of play and ultimately a cancellation of the final round. The win broke a tie for second place in career victories with Lee Trevino at 29 and moved him into sole possession of second place behind Hale Irwin, who owns 45 career titles. His victory was also the third in this event and it marked the fourth time he had won an event on PGA TOUR Champions three times. The others were the Insperity Invitational, Chubb Classic and the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

2016 Season

Capped another stellar year by securing a record fourth Charles Schwab Cup title, a record eighth Arnold Palmer Award as the Tour's leading money winner as well as a record sixth Jack Nicklaus Award as the Player of the Year. He also won the Byron Nelson Award for the lowest scoring average for the fifth time, matching Don January's record.

Dominion Charity Classic: Came back in the second playoff event to finish T6 at the Dominion Charity Classic.

Came back in the second playoff event to finish T6 at the Dominion Charity Classic. PowerShares QQQ Championship: Missed the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the first Charles Schwab Cup playoff event due to a balky left knee.

Missed the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the first Charles Schwab Cup playoff event due to a balky left knee. SAS Championship: Was the 36-hole leader by two strokes at the SAS Championship in October, but despite a closing-round 70, could not hold off a final-round charge from Doug Garwood, and finished second overall.

Was the 36-hole leader by two strokes at the SAS Championship in October, but despite a closing-round 70, could not hold off a final-round charge from Doug Garwood, and finished second overall. Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Was T7 in Canada at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship where he closed with an 8-under-par 63 on Sunday, including a 7-under-par 28 on the front nine, one shy of the PGA TOUR Champions nine-hole record.

Was T7 in Canada at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship where he closed with an 8-under-par 63 on Sunday, including a 7-under-par 28 on the front nine, one shy of the PGA TOUR Champions nine-hole record. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Fashioned a late rally on Sunday at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach with four birdies on his back nine, including a critical one at No. 18 which led to a 6-under-par 66. However, moments after taking the clubhouse lead at 10-under-par 205, Paul Broadhurst ended his chances with a birdie at No. 18 to win by one stroke, leaving him and Kevin Sutherland T2.

Fashioned a late rally on Sunday at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach with four birdies on his back nine, including a critical one at No. 18 which led to a 6-under-par 66. However, moments after taking the clubhouse lead at 10-under-par 205, Paul Broadhurst ended his chances with a birdie at No. 18 to win by one stroke, leaving him and Kevin Sutherland T2. Shaw Charity Classic: Finished second at the Shaw Charity Classic on the strength of three straight rounds in the 60s. During that two-week stretch in Washington and Canada, he made just three bogeys in 108 holes and had a string of 56 straight at one point without a bogey.

Finished second at the Shaw Charity Classic on the strength of three straight rounds in the 60s. During that two-week stretch in Washington and Canada, he made just three bogeys in 108 holes and had a string of 56 straight at one point without a bogey. Boeing Classic: Reached another milestone in his career when he posted his 29th career win on PGA TOUR Champions at the Boeing Classic, tying Lee Trevino for second place on the all-time victory list. Sank a four-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Woody Austin and Kevin Sutherland at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. Posted a blistering back nine on Sunday which included a 6-under-par 30 and birdies on five of his first six holes on the back nine. His six-foot birdie on the 54th hole helped him grab a spot in the playoff. The win, which came one day after his 59th birthday, was his second in the event, joining Tom Kite as a two-time winner and his $300,000 first-place check helped him surpass the $2 million mark in season earnings for the eight time in the last nine years.

Reached another milestone in his career when he posted his 29th career win on PGA TOUR Champions at the Boeing Classic, tying Lee Trevino for second place on the all-time victory list. Sank a four-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Woody Austin and Kevin Sutherland at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. Posted a blistering back nine on Sunday which included a 6-under-par 30 and birdies on five of his first six holes on the back nine. His six-foot birdie on the 54th hole helped him grab a spot in the playoff. The win, which came one day after his 59th birthday, was his second in the event, joining Tom Kite as a two-time winner and his $300,000 first-place check helped him surpass the $2 million mark in season earnings for the eight time in the last nine years. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Posted a T11 finish at the U.S. Senior Open in August, in turn ending his streak of 15 consecutive top-10 finishes in majors.

Posted a T11 finish at the U.S. Senior Open in August, in turn ending his streak of 15 consecutive top-10 finishes in majors. 3M Championship: Had another strong performance at August's 3M Championship where he finished T3. Has now posted 24 consecutive sub-par rounds at the event, including 22 in the 60s.

Had another strong performance at August's 3M Championship where he finished T3. Has now posted 24 consecutive sub-par rounds at the event, including 22 in the 60s. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Finished T9 at the Senior Open Championship in July which was his 15th consecutive top-10 finish in a major championship on PGA TOUR Champions.

Finished T9 at the Senior Open Championship in July which was his 15th consecutive top-10 finish in a major championship on PGA TOUR Champions. American Family Insurance Championship: His impressive season resume included four victories, including two major titles, as well as 18 top-10 finishes in 21 starts. His lowest finish was a T13 at the American Family Insurance Championship.

His impressive season resume included four victories, including two major titles, as well as 18 top-10 finishes in 21 starts. His lowest finish was a T13 at the American Family Insurance Championship. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Converted a 12-foot par putt on the 72nd hole at The Philadelphia Cricket Club to win the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship by one shot over Miguel Angel Jimenez and Joe Durant. His winning total of 1-over 281 marked the first over-par score to win a PGA TOUR Champions event since the 2008 Senior PGA Championship, where Jay Haas was victorious with a 7-over 287 total. The win was the 28th of his PGA TOUR Champions career, which kept him in third place on the all-time victories list, trailing only Hale Irwin (45) and Lee Trevino (29). The win marked his seventh senior major championship, which put him in a tie for second place with Irwin on the all-time list for major titles on Tour. Jack Nicklaus owns the most senior major titles with eight.

Converted a 12-foot par putt on the 72nd hole at The Philadelphia Cricket Club to win the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship by one shot over Miguel Angel Jimenez and Joe Durant. His winning total of 1-over 281 marked the first over-par score to win a PGA TOUR Champions event since the 2008 Senior PGA Championship, where Jay Haas was victorious with a 7-over 287 total. The win was the 28th of his PGA TOUR Champions career, which kept him in third place on the all-time victories list, trailing only Hale Irwin (45) and Lee Trevino (29). The win marked his seventh senior major championship, which put him in a tie for second place with Irwin on the all-time list for major titles on Tour. Jack Nicklaus owns the most senior major titles with eight. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Made a late run in Sunday's final round at the Senior PGA Championship to complete the PGA TOUR Champions Slam. Began climbing the Sunday leaderboard after a five-hole stretch (Nos. 7-11) which he played in six-under par (B-B-E-B-B)but his run was derailed by bogeys on his final two holes at Harbor Shores. Did earn $161,000 which moved his season earnings past the $1 million mark for the eighth time in his nine full seasons on Tour.

Made a late run in Sunday's final round at the Senior PGA Championship to complete the PGA TOUR Champions Slam. Began climbing the Sunday leaderboard after a five-hole stretch (Nos. 7-11) which he played in six-under par (B-B-E-B-B)but his run was derailed by bogeys on his final two holes at Harbor Shores. Did earn $161,000 which moved his season earnings past the $1 million mark for the eighth time in his nine full seasons on Tour. Regions Tradition: Notched his sixth major championship on PGA TOUR Champions when he was a six-stroke victor over Olin Browne at the Regions Tradition. Led by four strokes after 54 holes and saw his lead drop to just two strokes during the final round but closed with a flurry, making birdies on five of his final seven holes including his final three to pull away for the win. It was his 27th career victory on Tour, and it marked the eighth time in nine full seasons that he had posted multiple wins in a season. He was the only player to record four rounds in the 60s in the event and his six-stroke margin of victory in the tournament was the largest since Doug Tewell won by nine in 2001.

Notched his sixth major championship on PGA TOUR Champions when he was a six-stroke victor over Olin Browne at the Regions Tradition. Led by four strokes after 54 holes and saw his lead drop to just two strokes during the final round but closed with a flurry, making birdies on five of his final seven holes including his final three to pull away for the win. It was his 27th career victory on Tour, and it marked the eighth time in nine full seasons that he had posted multiple wins in a season. He was the only player to record four rounds in the 60s in the event and his six-stroke margin of victory in the tournament was the largest since Doug Tewell won by nine in 2001. THE PLAYERS Championship: Played in his 25th THE PLAYERS Championship in May but missed the cut after consecutive rounds of 72.

Played in his 25th THE PLAYERS Championship in May but missed the cut after consecutive rounds of 72. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: T8 with Tom Lehman at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.

T8 with Tom Lehman at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April. Masters Tournament: Had an impressive showing at the Masters Tournament in April. Was T3 and just two strokes shy of 54-hole leader Jordan Spieth, but a closing-round 79 left him T24 at the finish in his 33rd appearance in Augusta.

Had an impressive showing at the Masters Tournament in April. Was T3 and just two strokes shy of 54-hole leader Jordan Spieth, but a closing-round 79 left him T24 at the finish in his 33rd appearance in Augusta. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Was T6 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

Was T6 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Made a late run Sunday at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic with four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16 but saw his chances slip away with consecutive bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 to finish third overall.

Made a late run Sunday at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic with four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16 but saw his chances slip away with consecutive bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 to finish third overall. Chubb Classic: Made history in mid-February when he went wire to wire to win the Chubb Classic in Naples, win No. 26 in his PGA TOUR Champions career. The victory moved him into third place on the all-time wins list behind Hale Irwin (45 wins) and Lee Trevino (29 wins). Opened with a 10-under-par 62 and led by seven strokes after 36 holes. Despite a closing-round 1-over-par 73, he still won by three strokes, holding off a late charge by Fred Couples, who finished second. The win was his third in tournament history (also 2011, 2013), the sixth wire-to-wire win in his career on Tour and the fourth year in succession he's posted a wire-to-wire victory. It was also his sixth PGA TOUR Champions win in Florida, and it gave him at least one victory 10 years in succession, one shy of Hale Irwin's record (1995-2005).

Made history in mid-February when he went wire to wire to win the Chubb Classic in Naples, win No. 26 in his PGA TOUR Champions career. The victory moved him into third place on the all-time wins list behind Hale Irwin (45 wins) and Lee Trevino (29 wins). Opened with a 10-under-par 62 and led by seven strokes after 36 holes. Despite a closing-round 1-over-par 73, he still won by three strokes, holding off a late charge by Fred Couples, who finished second. The win was his third in tournament history (also 2011, 2013), the sixth wire-to-wire win in his career on Tour and the fourth year in succession he's posted a wire-to-wire victory. It was also his sixth PGA TOUR Champions win in Florida, and it gave him at least one victory 10 years in succession, one shy of Hale Irwin's record (1995-2005). Allianz Championship: Was T10 in his next start at the Allianz Championship near his home in Boca Raton.

Was T10 in his next start at the Allianz Championship near his home in Boca Raton. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Opened his year with a T8-finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai where he closed with consecutive rounds of 5-under-par 67.

Opened his year with a T8-finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai where he closed with consecutive rounds of 5-under-par 67. WINSTON golf Senior Open: Finished T3 at the European Senior Tour's WINSTON golf Senior Open in Germany in July.

2015 Season

Claimed his second-consecutive Charles Schwab Cup, and became the first player to win the Charles Schwab Cup three times in his career, earning a $1-million bonus for the third time. Finished second to Billy Andrade at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, losing in a playoff. However, he earned 508 points at Desert Mountain and rallied from third place to overtake both Jeff Maggert and Colin Montgomerie in the final Schwab Cup standings. Also earned a second consecutive Byron Nelson Award, his fourth overall, for best scoring average (68.69). Collected the Arnold Palmer Award as the leading money winner for a record seventh time in eight years on Tour. Won multiple titles in a season for the fourth straight year and seventh time overall in his PGA TOUR Champions career. Missed the cut at both the Masters and PLAYERS Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: At the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, opened with a 7-under-par 63 at the Cochise Course at the Desert Mountain Club and was among the leaders in all four rounds before eventually losing in a one-hole playoff with Billy Andrade. Came to the final hole trailing Andrade by one stroke but saw his eagle attempt for the win lip out at No. 18 and then fell in the playoff when Andrade made birdie on the first extra hole.

At the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, opened with a 7-under-par 63 at the Cochise Course at the Desert Mountain Club and was among the leaders in all four rounds before eventually losing in a one-hole playoff with Billy Andrade. Came to the final hole trailing Andrade by one stroke but saw his eagle attempt for the win lip out at No. 18 and then fell in the playoff when Andrade made birdie on the first extra hole. San Antonio Championship: Claimed his 25th career victory at the San Antonio Championship. Fired a 7-under 65 in the final round at TPC San Antonio's AT&T Canyons Course and defeated Scott Dunlap by three strokes. Win came in his 164th career start on the PGA TOUR Champions and tied him with Gil Morgan for third on the all-time victory list. Win was also his 18th different title on the PGA TOUR Champions and fifth in the state of Texas. His gritty play at The Senior Open Championship in late-July at Sunningdale near London nearly led to a second consecutive title in the event. Had just one bogey over his final two rounds and battled eventual-winner Marco Dawson to the end before Dawson won the event on No. 18 with a 22-foot birdie putt. With his runner-up finish, was the only player to finish in the top 10 in all five major championships for the second consecutive year and now has 11 consecutive top-10s in majors dating back to the 2013 season.

Claimed his 25th career victory at the San Antonio Championship. Fired a 7-under 65 in the final round at TPC San Antonio's AT&T Canyons Course and defeated Scott Dunlap by three strokes. Win came in his 164th career start on the PGA TOUR Champions and tied him with Gil Morgan for third on the all-time victory list. Win was also his 18th different title on the PGA TOUR Champions and fifth in the state of Texas. His gritty play at The Senior Open Championship in late-July at Sunningdale near London nearly led to a second consecutive title in the event. Had just one bogey over his final two rounds and battled eventual-winner Marco Dawson to the end before Dawson won the event on No. 18 with a 22-foot birdie putt. With his runner-up finish, was the only player to finish in the top 10 in all five major championships for the second consecutive year and now has 11 consecutive top-10s in majors dating back to the 2013 season. SAS Championship: Was T3 at the SAS Championship in October. Was the first-round leader at the SAS Championship after a 7-under-par 65. Struggled in the second round, shooting a 1-over-par 73 to drop two strokes behind Kenny Perry after 36 holes. However, after a slow start Sunday, he made a late charge with five birdies in a six-hole stretch late but could not hold off an even better finish by Tom Lehman, who played his final four holes in 5-under par to win the event.

Was T3 at the SAS Championship in October. Was the first-round leader at the SAS Championship after a 7-under-par 65. Struggled in the second round, shooting a 1-over-par 73 to drop two strokes behind Kenny Perry after 36 holes. However, after a slow start Sunday, he made a late charge with five birdies in a six-hole stretch late but could not hold off an even better finish by Tom Lehman, who played his final four holes in 5-under par to win the event. Boeing Classic: Made a late run in his next start at the Boeing Classic, making birdies on his final two holes, but fell one shy of eventual winner Billy Andrade at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge to finish second.

Made a late run in his next start at the Boeing Classic, making birdies on his final two holes, but fell one shy of eventual winner Billy Andrade at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge to finish second. 3M Championship: Was also a runner-up for a second consecutive year at the 3M Championship, four strokes behind Kenny Perry along with Kevin Sutherland and Scott Dunlap.

Was also a runner-up for a second consecutive year at the 3M Championship, four strokes behind Kenny Perry along with Kevin Sutherland and Scott Dunlap. The Open Championship: Finished T78 at The Open Championship in July at St. Andrews.

Finished T78 at The Open Championship in July at St. Andrews. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Made another run at a major title at the U.S. Senior Open in June at Del Paso CC in Sacramento. After opening with a 1-over-par 71, fashioned rounds of 66-68-68 and was near the top of the leaderboard for most of the final three rounds. Shared the 54-hole lead with Jeff Maggert and briefly held an early lead Sunday before pair of bogeys on the front nine (Nos. 6 and 8), and two more on the back nine, proved his undoing. He eventually T3.

Made another run at a major title at the U.S. Senior Open in June at Del Paso CC in Sacramento. After opening with a 1-over-par 71, fashioned rounds of 66-68-68 and was near the top of the leaderboard for most of the final three rounds. Shared the 54-hole lead with Jeff Maggert and briefly held an early lead Sunday before pair of bogeys on the front nine (Nos. 6 and 8), and two more on the back nine, proved his undoing. He eventually T3. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Notched career victory No. 24 when he successfully defended his Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS title at Belmont CC near Boston, waltzing to a six-stroke triumph over Kirk Triplett. Became the first player since Arnold Palmer (1984-85) to win consecutive Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS titles. Also tied Miller Barber for fourth place on the all-time victory list. Shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s and went wire to wire, joining Palmer (1985) and Jack Nicklaus (1990) as players to win the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS leading from start to finish. Win was also his fifth career major title and extended his streak of consecutive years' winning at least one PGA TOUR Champions event to nine, matching the second longest streak in PGA TOUR Champions history. At 57 years, 9 months, 18 days, became the second-oldest winner of the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS (Raymond Floyd, 57 years, 10 months, 12 days in 2000). Victory in Boston ended a win drought of just over nine months, and it was the first time since 2012 that he had not won a title before the start of June.

Notched career victory No. 24 when he successfully defended his Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS title at Belmont CC near Boston, waltzing to a six-stroke triumph over Kirk Triplett. Became the first player since Arnold Palmer (1984-85) to win consecutive Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS titles. Also tied Miller Barber for fourth place on the all-time victory list. Shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s and went wire to wire, joining Palmer (1985) and Jack Nicklaus (1990) as players to win the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS leading from start to finish. Win was also his fifth career major title and extended his streak of consecutive years' winning at least one PGA TOUR Champions event to nine, matching the second longest streak in PGA TOUR Champions history. At 57 years, 9 months, 18 days, became the second-oldest winner of the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS (Raymond Floyd, 57 years, 10 months, 12 days in 2000). Victory in Boston ended a win drought of just over nine months, and it was the first time since 2012 that he had not won a title before the start of June. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Trailed Colin Montgomerie by three strokes entering the final round of the Senior PGA Championship, but an early double bogey led to a 74 and a leaderboard drop to solo sixth, his fourth top-10 effort in seven appearances at the tournament.

Trailed Colin Montgomerie by three strokes entering the final round of the Senior PGA Championship, but an early double bogey led to a 74 and a leaderboard drop to solo sixth, his fourth top-10 effort in seven appearances at the tournament. Regions Tradition: Was also T5 at the Regions Tradition, the fifth consecutive top-10 finish in the event for him.

Was also T5 at the Regions Tradition, the fifth consecutive top-10 finish in the event for him. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Earlier in the season, despite a birdie-eagle finish Saturday at the Greater Gwinnett Championship, came up one stroke short of Olin Browne after rain wiped out the final round. Performance at TPC Sugarloaf was his second consecutive runner-up in the event after winning the inaugural tournament in 2013.

Earlier in the season, despite a birdie-eagle finish Saturday at the Greater Gwinnett Championship, came up one stroke short of Olin Browne after rain wiped out the final round. Performance at TPC Sugarloaf was his second consecutive runner-up in the event after winning the inaugural tournament in 2013. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Rebounded nicely after making a near-disastrous 10 on hole No. 7 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, which led to an even-par 72 in the first round. Followed with rounds of 65-67 on the weekend to T5 in Hawaii in defense of his title.

Rebounded nicely after making a near-disastrous 10 on hole No. 7 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, which led to an even-par 72 in the first round. Followed with rounds of 65-67 on the weekend to T5 in Hawaii in defense of his title. Porsche European Open: Finished T24 at the European Tour's Porsche European Open in September.

2014 Season

Even in his mid-50s, left no doubt he was the best player on the PGA TOUR Champions. Earned Player of the Year honors for an unprecedented fourth time (2008-10) and 2014 on the strength of five victories, the most by a player in a season since he won five in 2010. A pair of titles came in major championships. In addition to his two majors, was among the top-10 finishers in the other three PGA TOUR Champions majors, and he claimed his first Charles Schwab Cup since 2010, clinching the season-long points race in the final full-field event of the season, a T6 at the AT&T Championship. Broke Hale Irwin's all-time record for most money earned in a year ($3,028,304 in 2002) when he finished with $3,074,189 after his T4 performance at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the year's final event. It was the sixth time in the last seven years he has collected the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA TOUR Champions's leader in yearly earnings. During this span, the only time he failed to do so was in 2011 when he was sidelined for part of the year with a thumb injury. Collected the Byron Nelson Award for a third time (2008-09) with a Scoring Average of 68.03, second only to Fred Couples' all-time mark (67.96) in 2010. Set an all-time record on any Tour for Greens In Regulation, hitting an amazing 78.35 percent over his 66 rounds. Highlights of his year were multiple major titles during the summer, the second time he's won a pair of major championships in the same season (2010), and he joined Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, becoming just the third player to claim multiple majors in a season twice. Was also second in four tournaments, including three times over a four-event stretch early in the season.

PNC Father Son Challenge: Closed out his stellar season in December when he teamed with his son, Jason, to win the PNC Father/Son Challenge in Orlando by two strokes over Davis Love III and son, Dru.

Closed out his stellar season in December when he teamed with his son, Jason, to win the PNC Father/Son Challenge in Orlando by two strokes over Davis Love III and son, Dru. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Tied Bob Charles for fifth place on the PGA TOUR Champions's all-time victory list when he picked up his 23rd career title at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Came from four strokes back to edge both Woody Austin and Mark O'Meara for the title and went all 54 holes at En-Joie without making a bogey, a first for him in his career. Victory in Endicott, N.Y., was his fifth title of the season, matching his career-best in 2010.

Tied Bob Charles for fifth place on the PGA TOUR Champions's all-time victory list when he picked up his 23rd career title at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Came from four strokes back to edge both Woody Austin and Mark O'Meara for the title and went all 54 holes at En-Joie without making a bogey, a first for him in his career. Victory in Endicott, N.Y., was his fifth title of the season, matching his career-best in 2010. 3M Championship: Almost won in Minnesota between his victory at the Senior Open Championship and the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Staged a late back-nine rally at the 3M Championship only to fall one stroke short against Kenny Perry. Trailed by four strokes at the turn, but climbed into contention after making birdies on five of his first six holes on the back nine. Finally tied for the lead with a birdie at No. 17 only to see Perry win minutes later when he made a 15-foot birdie on No. 18. His 54-hole total of 22-under-par 194 was the second-lowest score to not win an event. Only Don Pooley's 24-under-par 192 at the 2006 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai was lower.

Almost won in Minnesota between his victory at the Senior Open Championship and the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Staged a late back-nine rally at the 3M Championship only to fall one stroke short against Kenny Perry. Trailed by four strokes at the turn, but climbed into contention after making birdies on five of his first six holes on the back nine. Finally tied for the lead with a birdie at No. 17 only to see Perry win minutes later when he made a 15-foot birdie on No. 18. His 54-hole total of 22-under-par 194 was the second-lowest score to not win an event. Only Don Pooley's 24-under-par 192 at the 2006 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai was lower. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: At Royal Porthcawl in Wales, claimed his second Senior Open Championship with the most-dominating performance in the history of the circuit. Cruised to a 13-stroke win over Colin Montgomerie with four consecutive rounds in the 60s. His 18-under 266 total was a championship record to par. Winning margin eclipsed Irwin's 12-stroke triumph at the 1997 Senior PGA Championship. He joined Tom Watson, Gary Player, Bob Charles, Brian Barnes, Christy O'Connor, Jr., and Loren Roberts as the seventh multiple winner of The Senior Open Championship. Victory in Wales also lifted him over the $2-million mark in 2014 earnings in his 14th appearance of the year.

At Royal Porthcawl in Wales, claimed his second Senior Open Championship with the most-dominating performance in the history of the circuit. Cruised to a 13-stroke win over Colin Montgomerie with four consecutive rounds in the 60s. His 18-under 266 total was a championship record to par. Winning margin eclipsed Irwin's 12-stroke triumph at the 1997 Senior PGA Championship. He joined Tom Watson, Gary Player, Bob Charles, Brian Barnes, Christy O'Connor, Jr., and Loren Roberts as the seventh multiple winner of The Senior Open Championship. Victory in Wales also lifted him over the $2-million mark in 2014 earnings in his 14th appearance of the year. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Sank a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Jeff Sluman and win the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. The victory was his 21st of his PGA TOUR Champions career and his third different major title, becoming the first player to collect U.S. Senior Open (2010), Senior Open Championship (2010) and Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS titles in a career. Victory at Fox Chapel GC, coupled with countryman Martin Kaymer's win earlier in the season on the PGA TOUR at THE PLAYERS, marked the first time professionals from the same country other than the United States claimed both PLAYERS' titles in the same season. Win near Pittsburgh also marked the fourth time in his career he's claimed three or more titles in a PGA TOUR Champions season. Held a three-stroke lead over Kenny Perry after 54 holes, but shot 70 in the final round and had to earn a playoff spot with Sluman when he holed a miraculous 50-foot birdie putt on the 71st hole, the par-3 17th. After both players made par on the first extra hole, he pitched his third shot from 30 yards to within five feet on the par-5 18th and converted the putt for the win.

Sank a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Jeff Sluman and win the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. The victory was his 21st of his PGA TOUR Champions career and his third different major title, becoming the first player to collect U.S. Senior Open (2010), Senior Open Championship (2010) and Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS titles in a career. Victory at Fox Chapel GC, coupled with countryman Martin Kaymer's win earlier in the season on the PGA TOUR at THE PLAYERS, marked the first time professionals from the same country other than the United States claimed both PLAYERS' titles in the same season. Win near Pittsburgh also marked the fourth time in his career he's claimed three or more titles in a PGA TOUR Champions season. Held a three-stroke lead over Kenny Perry after 54 holes, but shot 70 in the final round and had to earn a playoff spot with Sluman when he holed a miraculous 50-foot birdie putt on the 71st hole, the par-3 17th. After both players made par on the first extra hole, he pitched his third shot from 30 yards to within five feet on the par-5 18th and converted the putt for the win. Encompass Championship: Also saw a run of 20 straight top-10 finishes come to an end in Chicago when he was T20 at the Encompass Championship. Streak had dated to the summer of 2013 after he was T14 at the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha on July 14.

Also saw a run of 20 straight top-10 finishes come to an end in Chicago when he was T20 at the Encompass Championship. Streak had dated to the summer of 2013 after he was T14 at the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha on July 14. Regions Tradition: At one point dating back to the 2013 season, had a streak of 22 straight sub-par rounds and 31 scores of par/better that eventually was snapped when he opened with a 2-over-par 74 at the Regions Tradition.

At one point dating back to the 2013 season, had a streak of 22 straight sub-par rounds and 31 scores of par/better that eventually was snapped when he opened with a 2-over-par 74 at the Regions Tradition. Insperity Invitational: Notched his 20th career victory, and third Insperity Invitational title, holding off Couples by a stroke at The Woodlands. It marked the first time in his PGA TOUR Champions career that he won the same tournament three times. Win near Houston made him the 10th player in PGA TOUR Champions history with 20 wins or more in his career. Became the first player to reach the 20-win plateau since Gil Morgan on June 17, 2001, at the Instinet Classic. Victory at the Insperity Invitational made him the first multiple winner on the circuit in 2014 and gave him multiple wins in six of seven full seasons on the PGA TOUR Champions. Victory also lifted him over the $1-million mark in 2014 earnings in just his seventh start.

Notched his 20th career victory, and third Insperity Invitational title, holding off Couples by a stroke at The Woodlands. It marked the first time in his PGA TOUR Champions career that he won the same tournament three times. Win near Houston made him the 10th player in PGA TOUR Champions history with 20 wins or more in his career. Became the first player to reach the 20-win plateau since Gil Morgan on June 17, 2001, at the Instinet Classic. Victory at the Insperity Invitational made him the first multiple winner on the circuit in 2014 and gave him multiple wins in six of seven full seasons on the PGA TOUR Champions. Victory also lifted him over the $1-million mark in 2014 earnings in just his seventh start. Greater Gwinnett Championship: In mid-April, carded three straight rounds of 68 in defense of his Greater Gwinnett Championship title near Atlanta but was still second to Miguel Angel Jimenez by two strokes.

In mid-April, carded three straight rounds of 68 in defense of his Greater Gwinnett Championship title near Atlanta but was still second to Miguel Angel Jimenez by two strokes. Masters Tournament: In his 31st Masters Tournament appearance, made the cut for the 23rd time and closed with a 3-under-par 69 to finish T8. It was his best showing at Augusta National since 2004, when he was T4.

In his 31st Masters Tournament appearance, made the cut for the 23rd time and closed with a 3-under-par 69 to finish T8. It was his best showing at Augusta National since 2004, when he was T4. Toshiba Classic: Was again T2 in his next start at the Toshiba Classic. Was the 18- and 36-hole leader and rebounded from a pair of bogeys on the front nine Sunday to get back into contention. However, was unable to catch eventual-winner Couples even though he made three birdies on his final nine.

Was again T2 in his next start at the Toshiba Classic. Was the 18- and 36-hole leader and rebounded from a pair of bogeys on the front nine Sunday to get back into contention. However, was unable to catch eventual-winner Couples even though he made three birdies on his final nine. ACE Group Classic: Shared the 36-hole lead with eventual winner Kirk Triplett at The ACE Group Classic but saw his chances slip away when he bogeyed the final hole and Triplett made a clutch par putt.

Shared the 36-hole lead with eventual winner Kirk Triplett at The ACE Group Classic but saw his chances slip away when he bogeyed the final hole and Triplett made a clutch par putt. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Opened the PGA TOUR Champions's 35th season by winning his second Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Used a run of five consecutive birdies over the last six holes to pull away from Couples and Sluman. Trailed Sluman by a stroke early on the back nine but tied him at the 13th hole, with the first of five consecutive birdies. Winning total of 22-under 194 proved to be the second lowest winning 54-hole score of the year. His 19th career victory extended his streak of years with at least one title to eight.

Opened the PGA TOUR Champions's 35th season by winning his second Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Used a run of five consecutive birdies over the last six holes to pull away from Couples and Sluman. Trailed Sluman by a stroke early on the back nine but tied him at the 13th hole, with the first of five consecutive birdies. Winning total of 22-under 194 proved to be the second lowest winning 54-hole score of the year. His 19th career victory extended his streak of years with at least one title to eight. Winstongolf Senior Open: Made one appearance on the European Senior Tour, losing in a playoff at the Winstongolf Senior Open in Vorbeck, Germany. Was tied at the close of 54 holes with Paul Wesselingh and Phil Golding. However, he lost the event when Wesselingh won with a birdie on the third extra hole.

2013 Season

Earned his fifth Arnold Palmer Award as the leading money-winner in the last six years when he claimed the title, earning $2,448,428 in official money, $200,000 more than runner-up Kenny Perry. Also finished second to Fred Couples for the Byron Nelson Trophy despite a scoring average of 68.92. Led the Champions Tour in top-10s, with 18, over his 24 starts. Won a pair of titles early in the campaign and then missed on a number of chances for a third victory during the last half of the season.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was unable to overcome Perry's lead in the Charles Schwab Cup in the final few weeks of the season and eventually finished second in the season-long race when he was T2 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and needed a victory to have any chance at overtaking Perry.

Was unable to overcome Perry's lead in the Charles Schwab Cup in the final few weeks of the season and eventually finished second in the season-long race when he was T2 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and needed a victory to have any chance at overtaking Perry. AT&T Championship: Suffered disappointment for the second year in a row at the AT&T Championship. Was one of five players tied for the lead after 36 holes, finished regulation tied then lost in a one-hole playoff to Perry, a year after losing in a playoff to David Frost. Made a clutch birdie at the 17th hole Sunday to grab a share of the lead with Perry but could not close things out. Had to settle for a par on the 54th hole and then after his third shot came up short on the first extra hole, Perry drained a 10-footer for a birdie and the win.

Suffered disappointment for the second year in a row at the AT&T Championship. Was one of five players tied for the lead after 36 holes, finished regulation tied then lost in a one-hole playoff to Perry, a year after losing in a playoff to David Frost. Made a clutch birdie at the 17th hole Sunday to grab a share of the lead with Perry but could not close things out. Had to settle for a par on the 54th hole and then after his third shot came up short on the first extra hole, Perry drained a 10-footer for a birdie and the win. Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Was the 36-hole leader by two at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, but a 1-under 69 in the final round left him two strokes short of a playoff. Was in contention down the stretch, but a three-putt bogey from 50 feet at the par-3 17th at Rock Barn ended his chances.

Was the 36-hole leader by two at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, but a 1-under 69 in the final round left him two strokes short of a playoff. Was in contention down the stretch, but a three-putt bogey from 50 feet at the par-3 17th at Rock Barn ended his chances. SAS Championship: Played in the final group at the SAS Championship and finished T8 in defense of his title.

Played in the final group at the SAS Championship and finished T8 in defense of his title. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Tied the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach tournament 18-hole scoring record with a 9-under-par 63 in the opening round at Del Monte GC. However, consecutive 74s on the weekend led to a eighth-place finish.

Tied the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach tournament 18-hole scoring record with a 9-under-par 63 in the opening round at Del Monte GC. However, consecutive 74s on the weekend led to a eighth-place finish. Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Made a late bid for the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship before finishing one stroke out of a playoff at Kapolei. Three-putt from 16 feet at the 16th hole proved costly after he tied for the lead with a birdie a hole earlier.

Made a late bid for the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship before finishing one stroke out of a playoff at Kapolei. Three-putt from 16 feet at the 16th hole proved costly after he tied for the lead with a birdie a hole earlier. Montreal Championship: Was the 36-hole leader at the Montreal Championship in September, but a pair of double bogeys in the final round eventually led to a T4 finish, two strokes shy of making the playoff between Perry and eventual winner Esteban Toledo.

Was the 36-hole leader at the Montreal Championship in September, but a pair of double bogeys in the final round eventually led to a T4 finish, two strokes shy of making the playoff between Perry and eventual winner Esteban Toledo. Boeing Classic: Led the Boeing Classic with nine holes to play, but a back-nine 38 dropped him down into a T4 near Seattle.

Led the Boeing Classic with nine holes to play, but a back-nine 38 dropped him down into a T4 near Seattle. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: In late July, squandered a golden opportunity to win the Senior Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Eventually lost to Mark Wiebe on the fifth hole of a playoff after making double bogey on the 72nd hole to fall into the overtime session. Found the greenside bunker on the par-4 18th and then left his third shot in the bunker before eventually missing a 7-foot bogey putt that would have given him the win.

In late July, squandered a golden opportunity to win the Senior Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Eventually lost to Mark Wiebe on the fifth hole of a playoff after making double bogey on the 72nd hole to fall into the overtime session. Found the greenside bunker on the par-4 18th and then left his third shot in the bunker before eventually missing a 7-foot bogey putt that would have given him the win. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished eighth at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, where he posted a third-round 63, the best third-round score in tournament history (matched later in the day by Perry).

Finished eighth at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, where he posted a third-round 63, the best third-round score in tournament history (matched later in the day by Perry). Encompass Championship: One of just two players with three straight rounds in the 60s at North Shore CC and was T3 at the inaugural Encompass Championship. Made a late run at Craig Stadler, but a bogey at the par-5 16th hole ended his chances.

One of just two players with three straight rounds in the 60s at North Shore CC and was T3 at the inaugural Encompass Championship. Made a late run at Craig Stadler, but a bogey at the par-5 16th hole ended his chances. Regions Tradition: Tied the Shoal Creek competitive course record with a closing-round, 9-under-par 63 at the Regions Tradition.

Tied the Shoal Creek competitive course record with a closing-round, 9-under-par 63 at the Regions Tradition. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Claimed his 18th career Champions Tour title at the inaugural Greater Gwinnett Championship. Victory near Atlanta made him the first of eight multiple winners on the season. Shot a final-round 67 that included a clutch chip-in birdie at the 10th hole to ease past Tom Lehman and Tom Pernice, Jr., by three strokes at TPC Sugarloaf. Opening-round 73 was the highest start by a winner since Russ Cochran shot a first-round 73 at the 2009 Posco E&C Songdo Championship in South Korea and won.

Claimed his 18th career Champions Tour title at the inaugural Greater Gwinnett Championship. Victory near Atlanta made him the first of eight multiple winners on the season. Shot a final-round 67 that included a clutch chip-in birdie at the 10th hole to ease past Tom Lehman and Tom Pernice, Jr., by three strokes at TPC Sugarloaf. Opening-round 73 was the highest start by a winner since Russ Cochran shot a first-round 73 at the 2009 Posco E&C Songdo Championship in South Korea and won. Masters Tournament: Placed T25 in his 31st appearance at the Masters. Was tied for ninth after 54 holes and climbed into contention with three consecutive birdies to start his final round. Played his final 15 holes at 7-over to fall out of contention.

Placed T25 in his 31st appearance at the Masters. Was tied for ninth after 54 holes and climbed into contention with three consecutive birdies to start his final round. Played his final 15 holes at 7-over to fall out of contention. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Had another runner-up finish in March when he was one-stroke shy of Michael Allen at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Was one of four players tied for the lead after 36 holes and was tied with Allen late in his final round, but a costly bogey on the 16th hole ended his chances when his second shot plugged in a bunker leaving him with virtualy no third shot on the par-4 hole that eventually led to his bogey.

Had another runner-up finish in March when he was one-stroke shy of Michael Allen at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Was one of four players tied for the lead after 36 holes and was tied with Allen late in his final round, but a costly bogey on the 16th hole ended his chances when his second shot plugged in a bunker leaving him with virtualy no third shot on the par-4 hole that eventually led to his bogey. ACE Group Classic: In mid-February, won for the second time in three years in Naples, claiming The ACE Group Classic in wire-to-wire fashion, edging Jay Don Blake by a stroke. It marked the seventh straight year he's claimed at least one Champions Tour event, currently the longest active streak. Opened with a 62 Friday, which proved to be the best start by a winner in event history, and his final-round 72 was the highest final-round score by an ACE Group Classic champion.

In mid-February, won for the second time in three years in Naples, claiming The ACE Group Classic in wire-to-wire fashion, edging Jay Don Blake by a stroke. It marked the seventh straight year he's claimed at least one Champions Tour event, currently the longest active streak. Opened with a 62 Friday, which proved to be the best start by a winner in event history, and his final-round 72 was the highest final-round score by an ACE Group Classic champion. Allianz Championship: Finished T2 in his next outing at the Allianz Championship. Put together three consecutive rounds in the 60s and battled Tom Pernice, Jr., and eventual-winner Rocco Mediate throughout the final round before falling two strokes shy.

Finished T2 in his next outing at the Allianz Championship. Put together three consecutive rounds in the 60s and battled Tom Pernice, Jr., and eventual-winner Rocco Mediate throughout the final round before falling two strokes shy. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Started his year by making a late run at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, shooting an 8-under-par 64 to tie Perry for the event's low round. Sunday effort came up one stroke shy of a berth in the playoff between David Frost and eventual-winner John Cook. At one point in his final round, made nine birdies in an 11-hole stretch, including five straight.

Started his year by making a late run at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, shooting an 8-under-par 64 to tie Perry for the event's low round. Sunday effort came up one stroke shy of a berth in the playoff between David Frost and eventual-winner John Cook. At one point in his final round, made nine birdies in an 11-hole stretch, including five straight. Berenberg Masters: Made one appearance on the European Senior Tour, finishing second at the Berenberg Masters, one stroke back of Steen Tinning in Germany.

2012 Season

Became the Champions Tour's first four-time winner of the Arnold Palmer Award as the leading money-winner when he went past the $2-million mark ($2,140,296) for the fourth time in the last five years. Finished in the top 10 in 14 of his last 15 starts and placed second to Tom Lehman in the year-long Charles Schwab Cup race, losing by 435 points.

AT&T Championship: Lost in a playoff to David Frost at the AT&T Championship despite shooting a final-round 66 to come from six strokes back to get into the overtime session. Fell to Frost on the second extra hole after lipping out his birdie putt for victory on the first extra hole. Runner-up effort in San Antonio lifted him over the $2 million mark in earnings for the fourth time in five years and also allowed him to surpass $20 million in career earnings.

Lost in a playoff to David Frost at the AT&T Championship despite shooting a final-round 66 to come from six strokes back to get into the overtime session. Fell to Frost on the second extra hole after lipping out his birdie putt for victory on the first extra hole. Runner-up effort in San Antonio lifted him over the $2 million mark in earnings for the fourth time in five years and also allowed him to surpass $20 million in career earnings. SAS Championship: Added a second win to his season ledger when he finished two strokes better than Jay Don Blake at the SAS Championship in North Carolina in October. Shot a bogey-free, 9-under-par 63 and took control of the tournament on the back nine Sunday and used some clutch putting to post his 16th career Champions Tour title. One-putted five of his final six holes and birdied Nos. 17 and 18, which proved critical. The win also gave him multiple titles in four of his six seasons on Tour and his closing-round 63 was the best closing-round by a winner in SAS Championship history.

Added a second win to his season ledger when he finished two strokes better than Jay Don Blake at the SAS Championship in North Carolina in October. Shot a bogey-free, 9-under-par 63 and took control of the tournament on the back nine Sunday and used some clutch putting to post his 16th career Champions Tour title. One-putted five of his final six holes and birdied Nos. 17 and 18, which proved critical. The win also gave him multiple titles in four of his six seasons on Tour and his closing-round 63 was the best closing-round by a winner in SAS Championship history. 3M Championship: Ended a 24-event victory drought in dramatic fashion in August when he closed with 10-under 62 and went past David Peoples to claim the 3M Championship, his 15th career Champions Tour title and his second win in Minnesota in four years. The victory gave him at least one win on the circuit in six consecutive seasons. It was his first title in more than 17 months, and his six-shot comeback was the largest in tournament history and the biggest on the Champions Tour since Jeff Sluman did the same thing at the 2009 Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. His 10-under score at TPC Twin Cities on Sunday was one stroke off the Champions Tour record for lowest final round by a winner and was the best by a champion since Gary Hallberg's 61 in the last round of the 2010 Ensure Classic at Rock Barn.

Ended a 24-event victory drought in dramatic fashion in August when he closed with 10-under 62 and went past David Peoples to claim the 3M Championship, his 15th career Champions Tour title and his second win in Minnesota in four years. The victory gave him at least one win on the circuit in six consecutive seasons. It was his first title in more than 17 months, and his six-shot comeback was the largest in tournament history and the biggest on the Champions Tour since Jeff Sluman did the same thing at the 2009 Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. His 10-under score at TPC Twin Cities on Sunday was one stroke off the Champions Tour record for lowest final round by a winner and was the best by a champion since Gary Hallberg's 61 in the last round of the 2010 Ensure Classic at Rock Barn. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was the 18- and 54-hole leader in his next start at The Senior Open Championship, where he was bidding for his second win in three years at that event. Opened with a 6-under-par 64 at Turnberry to match the best opening-round score in tournament history and posted a third-round, 4-under 66. However a disastrous back-nine, 5-over-par 40 was his downfall, leading to a closing-round, 5-over 75 and a T6 finish.

Was the 18- and 54-hole leader in his next start at The Senior Open Championship, where he was bidding for his second win in three years at that event. Opened with a 6-under-par 64 at Turnberry to match the best opening-round score in tournament history and posted a third-round, 4-under 66. However a disastrous back-nine, 5-over-par 40 was his downfall, leading to a closing-round, 5-over 75 and a T6 finish. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Enjoyed a four-stroke lead after 54 holes of the U.S. Senior Open, but a 2-over 72 Sunday left him T2 with Lehman, Corey Pavin and Fred Funk, two strokes back of Roger Chapman. Appeared in command after making nine birdies and carding a 6-under 64 Saturday, the low round of the championship. But he double-bogeyed No. 2 in the final round and did not make his first birdie of the day until No. 15.

Enjoyed a four-stroke lead after 54 holes of the U.S. Senior Open, but a 2-over 72 Sunday left him T2 with Lehman, Corey Pavin and Fred Funk, two strokes back of Roger Chapman. Appeared in command after making nine birdies and carding a 6-under 64 Saturday, the low round of the championship. But he double-bogeyed No. 2 in the final round and did not make his first birdie of the day until No. 15. Regions Tradition: Closed with a 6-under 66 at Shoal Creek to finish T2 at the Regions Tradition. Was tied with Lehman early in the final round but eventually fell two strokes short of him.

Closed with a 6-under 66 at Shoal Creek to finish T2 at the Regions Tradition. Was tied with Lehman early in the final round but eventually fell two strokes short of him. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Also was T4 at the Senior PGA Championship, thanks to a final-round 65 at Harbor Shores.

Also was T4 at the Senior PGA Championship, thanks to a final-round 65 at Harbor Shores. Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: Shot a final-round 69 at The Woodlands CC to finish T4 at the Insperity Championship.

Shot a final-round 69 at The Woodlands CC to finish T4 at the Insperity Championship. Masters Tournament: Returned to the Masters for the first time in two years after missing the 2011 event due to his thumb injury but missed the cut.

Returned to the Masters for the first time in two years after missing the 2011 event due to his thumb injury but missed the cut. Toshiba Classic: Was also one of three players to T2 behind Loren Roberts at the Toshiba Classic. Shared the first-round lead after a 6-under-par 65 and trailed by three after two rounds. Despite a birdie on the 54th hole, saw his chances disappear when he made a double bogey at No. 17.

Was also one of three players to T2 behind Loren Roberts at the Toshiba Classic. Shared the first-round lead after a 6-under-par 65 and trailed by three after two rounds. Despite a birdie on the 54th hole, saw his chances disappear when he made a double bogey at No. 17. ACE Group Classic: Finished a distant second to Kenny Perry in defense of his ACE Group Classic title. Started with 66-65 but was five back of Perry through 36 holes at TwinEagles. Eventually moved into the runner-up slot with steady play Sunday when breezes were taking their toll on the contenders. Eagled the par-5 17th hole all three days, a three-eagle first on the Champions Tour since the 2010 Boeing Classic (Dave Rummells, No. 1 at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge).

Finished a distant second to Kenny Perry in defense of his ACE Group Classic title. Started with 66-65 but was five back of Perry through 36 holes at TwinEagles. Eventually moved into the runner-up slot with steady play Sunday when breezes were taking their toll on the contenders. Eagled the par-5 17th hole all three days, a three-eagle first on the Champions Tour since the 2010 Boeing Classic (Dave Rummells, No. 1 at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge). Nedbank Champions Challenge: Won the Nedbank Champions Challenge in November in South Africa.

Won the Nedbank Champions Challenge in November in South Africa. Berenberg Bank Masters: Finished fifth at the Berenberg Bank Masters on the European Seniors Tour.

Finished fifth at the Berenberg Bank Masters on the European Seniors Tour. BMW International Open: Played in his native Germany on the European Tour in June. Jumped into contention through 36 holes of the BMW International Open but shot even-par 72-72 on the weekend to T23 in Cologne.

2011 Season

Made just 14 Champions Tour appearances due to a left-thumb surgery that kept him out of action from late March until mid-June. Underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament of the metacarpal joint on his left thumb on March 23 after suffering an injury in a freak biking accident in the off-season prior to the start of the 2011 campaign. Returned to competition on the European Senior Tour at the Berenberg Bank Masters and finished T11.

U.S. Senior Open Championship: Managed to record a pair of top-10 performances in major championships. Posted four straight sub-par scores at Inverness and finished T9 in defense of his U.S. Senior Open title. Also shot the lowest 36-hole score on the weekend (66-67) at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship and finished T6 at Westchester CC.

Managed to record a pair of top-10 performances in major championships. Posted four straight sub-par scores at Inverness and finished T9 in defense of his U.S. Senior Open title. Also shot the lowest 36-hole score on the weekend (66-67) at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship and finished T6 at Westchester CC. The Open Championship: Made his first appearance in The Open Championship since 2006 by virtue of his victory in the 2010 Senior Open Championship but missed the cut after carding rounds of 75-73 at Royal St. George's.

Made his first appearance in The Open Championship since 2006 by virtue of his victory in the 2010 Senior Open Championship but missed the cut after carding rounds of 75-73 at Royal St. George's. Masters Tournament: Saw his streak of years appearing in the Masters end at 27 straight as a result of the thumb surgery operation.

Saw his streak of years appearing in the Masters end at 27 straight as a result of the thumb surgery operation. The ACE Group Classic: Highlight of his year came in his third start as he played through pain to win The ACE Group Classic. His 20-under-par 196 total at The Quarry in Naples was four strokes better than Fred Funk and was also a tournament record. Victory in Naples was the 14th title of his Champions Tour career.

Highlight of his year came in his third start as he played through pain to win The ACE Group Classic. His 20-under-par 196 total at The Quarry in Naples was four strokes better than Fred Funk and was also a tournament record. Victory in Naples was the 14th title of his Champions Tour career. Champions Skins Game: In late January, teamed with Mark O'Meara to finish second in the Kaanapali Champions Skins Game. Duo enjoyed lead after the first day, but ended up $10,000 back of Jack Nicklaus-Tom Watson with seven skins and $300,000 total.

In late January, teamed with Mark O'Meara to finish second in the Kaanapali Champions Skins Game. Duo enjoyed lead after the first day, but ended up $10,000 back of Jack Nicklaus-Tom Watson with seven skins and $300,000 total. Nedbank Senior Challenge: Finished T2 at the Nedbank Senior Challenge in December in South Africa.

2010 Season

Capped his stellar year by winning nearly all the Champions Tour major awards, including the Charles Schwab Cup (points leader), the Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and the Arnold Palmer Award (leading money-winner). He also became the first Champions Tour players to win the Jack Nicklaus Award and the Arnold Palmer Award three consecutive years. His season earnings of $2,648,939 was the fourth-best total in Champions Tour annals, and he averaged $115,171 per start while posting five wins. The five victories were the most in a season since Craig Stadler also won five in 2004, and he was also the first international player to win five times in a season since Bob Charles in 1989. Earned Player of the Month honors for July when he claimed consecutive major titles on the Champions Tour, a first on the circuit since Tom Watson in 2003. Led all players in Rounds in the 60s (49), Sub-Par Rounds (54) and Top-10 Finishes (15).

Boeing Classic: Won for the fifth time the following week when he prevailed by three strokes at the Boeing Classic. Took the 36-hole lead after a second-round, 9-under-par 63 and then battled Nick Price for much of the final round before pulling away with birdies on three of his final four holes. Victory near Seattle also moved him past the $2-million mark in season earnings for the third straight year and he joined Lee Trevino (New York area) and Hale Irwin (Los Angeles area) with two victories in the same metropolitan area in a season.

Won for the fifth time the following week when he prevailed by three strokes at the Boeing Classic. Took the 36-hole lead after a second-round, 9-under-par 63 and then battled Nick Price for much of the final round before pulling away with birdies on three of his final four holes. Victory near Seattle also moved him past the $2-million mark in season earnings for the third straight year and he joined Lee Trevino (New York area) and Hale Irwin (Los Angeles area) with two victories in the same metropolitan area in a season. JELD-WEN Tradition: Fell short in his bid for a third straight major title when he finished T10 at the JELD-WEN Tradition. Was among three players T2 after 54 holes, but his bid ended with a closing round 73.

Fell short in his bid for a third straight major title when he finished T10 at the JELD-WEN Tradition. Was among three players T2 after 54 holes, but his bid ended with a closing round 73. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Became Germany's first USGA champion when he held off hometown favorite Fred Couples near Seattle for the U.S. Senior Open title. Three-stroke victory came as a result of four straight rounds in the 60s at Sahalee, a first in his Champions Tour career. Trailed by one stroke after the first hole on Sunday but benefitted from a four-stroke turnaround at No. 2 when he birdied and Couples made triple bogey. Became the sixth different international player to triumph at the U.S. Senior Open and win made him the first foreign-born player to hold multiple major titles since Gary Player in 1987. Victory at Sahalee also was his fourth title of the season, equaling his win total for 2009.

Became Germany's first USGA champion when he held off hometown favorite Fred Couples near Seattle for the U.S. Senior Open title. Three-stroke victory came as a result of four straight rounds in the 60s at Sahalee, a first in his Champions Tour career. Trailed by one stroke after the first hole on Sunday but benefitted from a four-stroke turnaround at No. 2 when he birdied and Couples made triple bogey. Became the sixth different international player to triumph at the U.S. Senior Open and win made him the first foreign-born player to hold multiple major titles since Gary Player in 1987. Victory at Sahalee also was his fourth title of the season, equaling his win total for 2009. The Senior Open Championship: Claimed his first major when he prevailed by one stroke over Corey Pavin at The Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie. Started with a 4-under-par 67 and shared the 18- and 36-hole leads before opening a three-stroke margin at the 54-hole mark. Closed with a 1-over-par 72 in the final round but still withstood a late challenge from Pavin. Victory pushed him past the $1-million mark in season earnings for the third consecutive year and allowed him to grab the lead in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup race for good. He also became the first non-U.S. player to win the tournament since Noboru Sugai in 2002.

Claimed his first major when he prevailed by one stroke over Corey Pavin at The Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie. Started with a 4-under-par 67 and shared the 18- and 36-hole leads before opening a three-stroke margin at the 54-hole mark. Closed with a 1-over-par 72 in the final round but still withstood a late challenge from Pavin. Victory pushed him past the $1-million mark in season earnings for the third consecutive year and allowed him to grab the lead in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup race for good. He also became the first non-U.S. player to win the tournament since Noboru Sugai in 2002. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Second victory came near Tampa at the rain-shortened Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am. His 6-iron shot to five feet and subsequent birdie putt on No. 18 proved to be the difference when play was canceled Sunday due to heavy rains during the morning. Birdie on the final hole Saturday gave him a one-stroke win over Mark O'Meara and Mike Reid.

Second victory came near Tampa at the rain-shortened Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am. His 6-iron shot to five feet and subsequent birdie putt on No. 18 proved to be the difference when play was canceled Sunday due to heavy rains during the morning. Birdie on the final hole Saturday gave him a one-stroke win over Mark O'Meara and Mike Reid. Allianz Championship: First of five wins in 2010 came in dramatic fashion at the Allianz Championship. After making a short birdie putt on the last hole of regulation to tie John Cook, holed a dramatic 45-foot bunker shot from a plugged lie for an eagle on the first playoff hole for the victory in front of his adopted hometown fans in Boca Raton.

2009 Season

Won his second consecutive Arnold Palmer Award as the leading money-winner and also picked up his second straight Byron Nelson Award for the lowest scoring average on the Champions Tour (68.92). It was the lowest mark since Tom Watson has a 68.81 in 2003. His 15 top-10 finishes and 68.32 final-round scoring average led all players in those categories. Selected as the Champions Tour Player of the Month for January/February and again in June. Finished fourth in the final Charles Schwab Cup race.

3M Championship: Continued his stellar play in his next start on the Champions Tour. Sank a 20-foot eagle chip on the final hole to claim the 3M Championship by one stroke over Bean at TPC Twin Cities in July. In the process, he became the first player to win an event with an eagle on the final hole since Loren Roberts at the 2006 Turtle Bay Championship.

Continued his stellar play in his next start on the Champions Tour. Sank a 20-foot eagle chip on the final hole to claim the 3M Championship by one stroke over Bean at TPC Twin Cities in July. In the process, he became the first player to win an event with an eagle on the final hole since Loren Roberts at the 2006 Turtle Bay Championship. Triton Financial Classic: Became the first player to go over the $1-million mark for the season when he ran away from the field at the Triton Financial Classic. His six-stroke, wire-to-wire victory, his third of the year, was the largest winning margin in tournament history and his 54-hole total of 15-under-par 201 tied the tournament mark set in 2007 by Scott Hoch. The win was his third in Texas on the Champions Tour.

Became the first player to go over the $1-million mark for the season when he ran away from the field at the Triton Financial Classic. His six-stroke, wire-to-wire victory, his third of the year, was the largest winning margin in tournament history and his 54-hole total of 15-under-par 201 tied the tournament mark set in 2007 by Scott Hoch. The win was his third in Texas on the Champions Tour. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Captured a second title in April when he and teammate Tom Lehman captured a two-hole playoff victory over the team of Jeff Sluman/Craig Stadler. Drained a 45-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole only to have Stadler match it moments later. However, Lehman ended the playoff with a par on the second extra hole in Savannah.

Captured a second title in April when he and teammate Tom Lehman captured a two-hole playoff victory over the team of Jeff Sluman/Craig Stadler. Drained a 45-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole only to have Stadler match it moments later. However, Lehman ended the playoff with a par on the second extra hole in Savannah. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Went wire-to-wire in the money race after getting his year off to a fast start with a win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, his fifth Champions Tour career title in just his 26th start. Started the final round one stroke behind Brad Bryant and held off a late charge by eventual runner-up Andy Bean for his one-shot win.

2008 Season

Was a major force in his first full season on the Champions Tour and was the only player to finish among the top 10 in all five senior majors. Won the Arnold Palmer Award as the Champions Tour's leading money winner, with $2,035,073 and narrowly earned the Byron Nelson Award as the scoring leader over Jay Haas. Finished with a 69.65 to 69.66 for Haas. Finished third in the Charles Schwab Cup race, only 96 points behind Haas and went on to earn Player of the Year honors. Tied for second in Top-10 Finishes, with Haas, one shy of John Cook's Champions Tour's best of 15. Named the Player of the Month in March as a result of a pair of victories during the month.

Administaff Small Business Classic: Added a third crown when he prevailed by two strokes over Lonnie Nielsen at the Administaff Small Business Classic in October. Trailed Nielsen by one stroke after nine holes in the final round but birdied Nos. 11, 13 and 14 to grab the lead and never relinquished it as he successfully defended his title near Houston.

Added a third crown when he prevailed by two strokes over Lonnie Nielsen at the Administaff Small Business Classic in October. Trailed Nielsen by one stroke after nine holes in the final round but birdied Nos. 11, 13 and 14 to grab the lead and never relinquished it as he successfully defended his title near Houston. 3M Championship: Also a distant second along with Gary Hallberg at the 3M Championship, six strokes back of R.W. Eaks.

Also a distant second along with Gary Hallberg at the 3M Championship, six strokes back of R.W. Eaks. Senior PGA Championship: Was the third-round leader at the Senior PGA Championship, but final-round 76 at Oak Hill left him in second place, one stroke short of Haas.

Was the third-round leader at the Senior PGA Championship, but final-round 76 at Oak Hill left him in second place, one stroke short of Haas. Ginn Championship Hammock Beach Resort: Claimed a second title two starts later when he steamrolled the field at The Ginn Championship at Hammock Beach. Led by two strokes after 36 holes and cruised to an easy victory in northern Florida with a final-round 71 in windy conditions, one of just three Sunday rounds under par on the Ocean Course. Third career win on the circuit matched his entire PGA TOUR career victory total.

Claimed a second title two starts later when he steamrolled the field at The Ginn Championship at Hammock Beach. Led by two strokes after 36 holes and cruised to an easy victory in northern Florida with a final-round 71 in windy conditions, one of just three Sunday rounds under par on the Ocean Course. Third career win on the circuit matched his entire PGA TOUR career victory total. Toshiba Classic: First battled Haas over the course of seven playoff holes to claim the Toshiba Classic title. Started the final round with a three-stroke lead but had to hole a 12-foot birdie putt on the 54th hole to get into a playoff with Haas. After the pair traded punches for six holes, he emerged with his second Champions Tour title with a tap-in birdie on the seventh hole to end Haas' bid to defend his 2007 title.

First battled Haas over the course of seven playoff holes to claim the Toshiba Classic title. Started the final round with a three-stroke lead but had to hole a 12-foot birdie putt on the 54th hole to get into a playoff with Haas. After the pair traded punches for six holes, he emerged with his second Champions Tour title with a tap-in birdie on the seventh hole to end Haas' bid to defend his 2007 title. Casa Serena Open: Claimed the inaugural Casa Serena Open on the European Seniors Tour in September in Prague, where he bested Ian Woosnam by three strokes.

2007 Season

Notched four top-10s in 14 starts on TOUR, including a playoff loss at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, and captured his first Champions Tour title late in the 2007 season. After turning 50 on August 27, did not play the PGA TOUR for the rest of the year and did not participate in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup.

Administaff Small Business Classic: Dominated the field at the Administaff Small Business Classic near Houston, earning his first Champions Tour title in his fourth start on the circuit. Opened the event with a course-record, 10-under 62 at Augusta Pines and eventually equaled the all-time Champions Tour 54-hole scoring mark of 25-under 191 (Loren Roberts, 2006 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai; Bruce Fleisher, 2002 RJR Championship; David Frost, 2010 3M Championship). Eight-stroke triumph over Mark O'Meara was the second-largest victory margin of the season.

Dominated the field at the Administaff Small Business Classic near Houston, earning his first Champions Tour title in his fourth start on the circuit. Opened the event with a course-record, 10-under 62 at Augusta Pines and eventually equaled the all-time Champions Tour 54-hole scoring mark of 25-under 191 (Loren Roberts, 2006 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai; Bruce Fleisher, 2002 RJR Championship; David Frost, 2010 3M Championship). Eight-stroke triumph over Mark O'Meara was the second-largest victory margin of the season. Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Debuted on the Champions Tour in early September at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach and T10.

Debuted on the Champions Tour in early September at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach and T10. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Best finish since the 2001 FedEx St. Jude Classic (2nd) came in late May after firing four rounds in the 60s at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial to force a playoff with Rory Sabbatini and Jim Furyk. Missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to finish T2 with Furyk after Sabbatini made a 15-footer. The finish came just three months shy of his 50th birthday.

Best finish since the 2001 FedEx St. Jude Classic (2nd) came in late May after firing four rounds in the 60s at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial to force a playoff with Rory Sabbatini and Jim Furyk. Missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to finish T2 with Furyk after Sabbatini made a 15-footer. The finish came just three months shy of his 50th birthday. Wachovia Championship: Finished T10 at the Wachovia Championship thanks to a final-round 69, which tied the low round of the day.

Finished T10 at the Wachovia Championship thanks to a final-round 69, which tied the low round of the day. Shell Houston Open: Posted four rounds under par to finish T9 at the Shell Houston Open.

Posted four rounds under par to finish T9 at the Shell Houston Open. The Honda Classic: Opened with a 4-under-par 66 at The Honda Classic en route to a T10 finish.

Opened with a 4-under-par 66 at The Honda Classic en route to a T10 finish. BMW International Open: Also made three starts on the European Tour and finished among the top three in two events. Was T3 at the BMW International Open in June and then T2 at the KLM Open in the Netherlands in August, where he was joined in the field by his son Stefan.

2006 Season

Played 24 events on the PGA TOUR with 16 made cuts. Lone top-10 was a T10 at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in first start.

World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup: Teamed with Marcel Siem to win the World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup for Germany.

Teamed with Marcel Siem to win the World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup for Germany. Del Webb Father-Son Challenge: Teamed with son Stefan in early December to win a second consecutive Del Webb Father/Son Challenge in Orlando, Fla.

2005 Season

Finished 84th on the money list and totaled just under $1 million in earnings.

The Open Championship: Finished T5 in The Open Championship at St. Andrews after being added to the field on Monday afternoon when Japan's Shingo Katayama withdrew. He and Tiger Woods were the only two players to post four sub-par rounds at St. Andrews.

2004 Season

Despite carrying the extra burdens of his captaincy, finished in the top 100 (83rd) on the TOUR money list for just the third time in his last 10 seasons. Four top-10s on TOUR were most since seven in 2001.

Ryder Cup: Highlight of the season was leading the European Ryder Cup team as its Captain to a record 18Â½-9Â½ victory over the Americans in the 35th Ryder Cup matches held at Oakland Hills CC in Bloomfield, MI.

Highlight of the season was leading the European Ryder Cup team as its Captain to a record 18Â½-9Â½ victory over the Americans in the 35th Ryder Cup matches held at Oakland Hills CC in Bloomfield, MI. Masters Tournament: Playing in his 22nd Masters, two-time champion finished T4. Co-leader early on Sunday after opening birdie-birdie.

2003 Season

Named 2004 Ryder Cup Captain in July. Competed in 21 TOUR events, tying the 1986 season for most starts of TOUR career, but managed only two top-10s.

Masters Tournament: Streak of 19 consecutive made cuts at the Masters came to an end with rounds of 79-76.

2002 Season

Inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame.

WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf: Although he missed just three of 16 cuts, his lone top top-10 was a fourth-place finish at the WORLDCOM CLASSIC.

Although he missed just three of 16 cuts, his lone top top-10 was a fourth-place finish at the WORLDCOM CLASSIC. Volvo Masters: Finished European Tour season as co-champion of Volvo Masters with Colin Montgomerie. The pair was declared co-champions after posting 3-under 281s, then playing two sudden-death holes before darkness.

2001 Season

Posted seven top-10s on TOUR for first time since 1987 season including a second and three third-place finishes–THE PLAYERS Championship, WORLDCOM CLASSIC and The Open Championship. First German to be elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame via International Ballot and was slated for induction in the Fall of 2002.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Second-place finish at FedEx St. Jude Classic, one stroke behind Bob Estes. Best finish at TOUR event since runner-up at 1995 THE PLAYERS Championship.

Second-place finish at FedEx St. Jude Classic, one stroke behind Bob Estes. Best finish at TOUR event since runner-up at 1995 THE PLAYERS Championship. Linde German Masters: Won Linde German Masters, boosting him to third on the Order of Merit. He finished the year sixth on the European Tour money list.

Won Linde German Masters, boosting him to third on the Order of Merit. He finished the year sixth on the European Tour money list. The TNT Open: Won The TNT Open, his 38th victory on the European Tour and 64th worldwide.

2000 Season

Made appearances in 10 PGA TOUR events, the most since 14 in 1988. Participated in 12 European Tour events, where he finished runner-up twice–at the TNT Dutch Open and the BMW International Open. The latter is the only event held in Germany he never won.

1999 Season

Ryder Cup: Made a bold bid for a 10th successive Ryder Cup appearance, but finished 14th in the qualifying table.

1996 Season

The only time he has been outside the top 30 in the Order of Merit since 1980, finishing 39th.

1993 Season

Masters Tournament: Won his second Masters, by four strokes over Chip Beck.

1992 Season

German National Open Championship: Won German National Open Championship for 12th time in his career.

1985 Season