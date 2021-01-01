Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Eligible to Event Qualify

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1991

1991 PGA TOUR Champions: 2014

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)

1994 NIKE Inland Empire Open, NIKE Carolina Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-3)

1998 Lost to Scott Simpson, Buick Invitational

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2007 Defeated Paul Claxton, Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries

Personal

Lists Brian Mogg and James Sieckmann as instructors.

Says Harbour Town GL and Milwaukee CC are his favorite courses and would like to play Pine Valley. Favorite college team is UNLV, and the Green Bay Packers are his favorite pro team. Favorite TV show is "24," and "Apollo 13" is his favorite movie. Favorite food is sushi. Michael Jordan is his favorite athlete to watch. Sh*t My Father Says is his favorite book. Melbourne is his favorite city to visit and Barbados is his favorite vacation spot.

Never travels without his noise machine.

First car was a Datsun B210.

Would include Arnold Palmer, Ronald Reagan and George Washington in a dream foursome.

Not many people know that he enjoys gardening.

Bucket list includes traveling without playing golf.

Attended Nicolet High School in Milwaukee, the same high school as Oprah Winfrey.

Serves as host for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin/Skip Kendall Pro-Am for Kids, which began in 2000.

Credited with showing the "claw" putting grip to Chris DiMarco in 1995. Putts with conventional grip.

In 1994, became first Korn Ferry Tour player to serve as host of "Inside the PGA TOUR."

Special Interests

Reading, sports, Green Bay Packers, gardening

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Made 16 starts in the 2019 season with a T25 finish in his final start at the SAS Championship. Finished No. 82 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

2016 Season

Played in just four events with his best showing a T17 at the Principal Charity Classic in June in Iowa where he was playing on a sponsor's exemption. Was also T29 at the American Family Insurance Championship.

PGA TOUR Champions Q-School: Capped his 2016 season by securing one of the five fully-exempt spots for 2017 at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament where he finished T4 and survived a three-man playoff with Fran Quinn and Gibby Gilbert III for the final two spots. Quinn secured the fourth spot with a birdie on the first playoff hole and Kendall the fifth and final spot, hitting his approach shot from a hazard to six feet for a birdie on the second extra hole.

2015 Season

Played in nine events. Open-qualified for the Allianz Championship where he finished T32. Played in the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open (March) and the Barbasol Championship (July), missing the cut in both events.

Shaw Charity Classic: Parlayed a sponsor's exemption at the Shaw Charity Classic into a T10 finish in Calgary in August.

2014 Season

Played in five Champions Tour events after turning 50 in September. Prior to joining the Champions Tour, he competed in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making nine cuts. Best finish was a T35 at the Cleveland Open.

Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Thanks to rounds of 65-66 on the weekend at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic, he posted a T6 finish in October and it helped him secure a berth in the AT&T Championship the following week as a top-10 finisher not previously exempt.

2013 Season

Made the cut in each of his two PGA TOUR starts with best effort a T54 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Made eight of 18 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with no top-10s.

2012 Season

Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Earned his third career title, with a one-stroke win at the season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship when he rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole. Fired an even-par 71 on the final day for a 10-under-274 total, one better than Andres Gonzales and Andrew Svoboda. Shared the 54-hole lead with Svoboda but fell behind early with back-to-back bogeys on his first two holes. Was steady the rest of the day and moved into first place on the back nine. A bogey at No. 16 dropped him into a tie for the lead. After rolling in birdie putt at No. 18, he had to wait to celebrate until playing partner Svoboda missed a 20-foot birdie putt to tie. Became the fourth-oldest winner in Tour history (47 years, 5 years, 10 months) and the third consecutive player in his 40s to win in Bogota, joining Steve Pate (2010) and Brenden Pappas (2011).

2011 Season

Played on a Major Medical Extension in 2012. Had 11 starts and needed to earn $22,993 to maintain conditional status. Needed to earn $81,390 to maintain fully exempt status. Made the cut in one of five starts on the PGA TOUR (Arnold Palmer Invitational).

Children's Hospital Classic: Made the cut in three of five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and was T10 at the Children's Hospital Classic in October. Missed the better part of the season (mid-April to mid-October) after undergoing thumb surgery.

2010 Season

Made 11 of 18 cuts on the PGA TOUR, with one top-10 and his best money-list finish since 2006. Also made six of 10 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour with one top-10.

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Carded a final-round, 7-under 64, equaling the low round of the week (Joe Durant, first round) and his best score on TOUR since the 2007 Mayakoba Golf Classic, where he finished T4, his best finish on TOUR since a runner-up at the 2004 Bob Hope Classic. The top-10 effort earned a spot in the following week's Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2009 Season

Played just three events on TOUR, making two cuts, including a T18 finish at his hometown U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Also recorded four top-10s in 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour to finish 58th on the money list.

2008 Season

Made only one of six cuts on TOUR. Made the cut in 15 of 24 Korn Ferry Tour events with two third-place finishes.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 23 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, including five top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 26 on the money list, with $195,802, just $1,094 behind Jimmy Walker, who claimed the final PGA TOUR card for 2008.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Recorded his third Korn Ferry Tour win when he captured the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, defeating Paul Claxton with a birdie on the third playoff hole.

2006 Season

Spent most of season on TOUR (14 of 22 cuts) but also made two cuts in four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Buick Championship: Only top-10 was a T9 at the PGA TOUR's Buick Championship.

2005 Season

Fell out of the top-125 (No. 202) for the first time since 1996.

2004 Season

Finished inside the top 125 on the PGA TOUR money list for the eighth straight season. No. 64 was highest finish on TOUR since finishing No. 50 in 2000. Career high in earnings, with $1,206,438, passing $1-million mark for second year in a row.

The Open Championship: Held a one-stroke lead over Thomas Levet after 36 holes of The Open Championship in Scotland before finishing T11.

2003 Season

Had only two top-10s, but was able to parlay making 24 cuts in 30 starts into a very respectable year in which he earned over $1 million for the first time in his career.

the Memorial Tournament: Two days before the start of the Memorial Tournament, cut most of the top of his left index finger above the first knuckle off while cutting a bagel for breakfast. He put the finger tip on ice and rushed to a Columbus, Ohio, hospital and had a two-hour procedure to reattach the finger, complete with 16 stitches. Ten days later, was able to resume practice. Three weeks after the accident, returned to the TOUR with a reverse overlap grip at the Buick Open, was tied for the third-round lead and finished in a season-best T4.

2002 Season

Managed to stay in the top 125 on the TOUR money list with two top-10s and eight top-25s.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Added T10 at the Greater Milwaukee Open. Aced the 215-yard, par-3 seventh hole with a 5-iron during the final round. His $80,600 payday in Milwaukee moved him over the $600,000 mark to secure his TOUR card for 2003.

2001 Season

Made 23 cuts in a career-high 33 starts.

National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: Only top-10 was a T6 in the National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Performance was highlighted by a third-round 64.

2000 Season

Recorded third consecutive top-50 finish on the official money list.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Three top-10s included runner-up finish for third consecutive year, which came in season's final week at Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Started the final day four strokes behind leader Steve Lowery, then posted a 66 on Sunday to force a playoff. Lost when Lowery sank a 45-foot putt from off the fringe for birdie on first playoff hole. Along with Lowery, established new tournament record for low 72 holes with 266.

1999 Season

PGA Championship: Set competitive course record at Medinah with 65 in second round of PGA Championship.

Set competitive course record at Medinah with 65 in second round of PGA Championship. Canon Greater Hartford Open: At Canon Greater Hartford Open, shared first-round lead after opening 63. Closed with 68-68-66 for second career runner-up finish, three strokes behind Brent Geiberger.

1998 Season

Buick Invitational: Posted first career runner-up finish, losing playoff to Scott Simpson in Buick Invitational. Birdied final hole from nine feet to force playoff.

1997 Season

Earned more than he had in first five TOUR seasons combined--$320,800.

Sprint International: Best finish, a third-place showing, came at Sprint International.

1996 Season

NIKE Tri-Cities Open: Returned to Korn Ferry Tour and finished ninth on money list, thanks to nine top-10s, including second at Tri-Cities Open.

1994 Season

Finished fifth in earnings on Korn Ferry Tour money list. Won Inland Empire Open and Carolina Classic.

1993 Season

First year on TOUR after earning co-medalist honors at 1992 Qualifying Tournament, despite opening-round 79.

The International: Best finish of year was eighth at Sprint International.

