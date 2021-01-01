Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (8)
- 1988 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
- 1989 MONY Tournament of Champions, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, Canadian Open
- 1996 U.S. Open Championship
- 1997 Phoenix Open, Bell Canadian Open
- 1998 Quad City Classic
Additional Victories (1)
1987 JCPenney Classic [with Jane Crafter]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (2-1)
1988 Defeated Bob Tway, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
1989 Defeated Paul Azinger, Sandy Lyle, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
1990 Lost to Larry Mize, Payne Stewart, MCI Heritage Golf Classic
Personal
- Reverse overlap grip he uses is a by-product of an injury to his left-index finger two years after original injury to his left-ring finger.
- Play at U.S. Open inspired by Ben Hogan book sent to him by friend.
- In addition to golf, ran track and was an all-state basketball player in high school.
- Started playing golf at age 12 in Yuma, Colorado.
- A two-time Colorado state sand greens champion.
- Favorite course is Cypress Point GC.
- Major championship member of The 27 Club (opens 2014) in Tianjin, China, where he designed a hole with his favorite elements reflecting the character of his individual game.
- Supports various Christian ministries, including Clydehurst Christian Ranch in Montana.
Special Interests
- Bow and rifle hunting, fly fishing
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made 15 starts during the 2019 season with a season-best T17 finish at the U.S. Senior Open Championship. Finished No. 66 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
2018 Season
Finished T6 in his first start of the year at the Toshiba Classic. Made seven starts in his sixth year on PGA TOUR Champions. Finished No. 81 in the standings.
Toshiba Classic: Jones, an eight-time PGA TOUR winner and the 1996 U.S. Open champion, finished T6 at 7-under in his first start on PGA TOUR Champions since the 2015 Toshiba Classic.
2015 Season
Played in 13 events, including three as an open qualifier.
Champions Tour Q-School: Returned to the National Qualifying Tournament in early December and placed 10th for a conditional exemption, losing to Stan Utley in a playoff after both players had completed 72 holes with a 12-under 272 total.
Toshiba Classic: Made a hole-in-one in the second round at the Toshiba Classic, sinking an 8-iron from 152 yards at Newport Beach CC.
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Recorded a double eagle in the opening round of The Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale. Used a driver, 6-iron from 179 yards on the first hole for his albatross.
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Moved up the leaderboard with a 4-under 68 in the third round to post a T9 finish at the Senior PGA Championship, his first top-10 effort in his 51st career start on Tour.
2014 Season
Played in 11 events, including three as an open qualifier.
Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Best finish was a T40 at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship. Opened with rounds of 68-67 then closed with a 74.
2013 Season
Played in 15 events, including a pair as an open qualifier.
SAS Championship: Finished T22 at the SAS Championship.
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was also T21 at The Senior Open Championship.
Insperity Championship: Best finish came in May when he was T20 at the Insperity Championship near Houston.
2012 Season
Was among the top 25 five times in 12 official starts.
Champions Tour Q-School: Earned conditional status for 2013 season by virtue of his T11 at the Champions Tour's National Qualifying Tournament in mid-November.
SAS Championship: Was also T17 at the SAS Championship.
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was T13 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach when he shot 70-69 on the weekend at the Monterey Peninsula.
2011 Season
The Senior Open Championship: Best individual effort among his 10 official starts was a T16 at The Senior Open Championship at Walton Heath.
Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Made his long-awaited Champions Tour debut at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, teaming with Doug Tewell to T10 in the Raphael Division.
2006 Season
Made 15 cuts in 27 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2006 with two top-25s. Finished T18 at the 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii and T17 at the 2006 John Deere Classic, where he won in 1998.
2005 Season
Former U.S. Open champion unable to post a top-10 in 20 starts.
THE PLAYERS Championship: Held a three-stroke lead after first round of THE PLAYERS Championship, as 8-under 64 was one off the tournament best for an opening round at THE PLAYERS. Finished T75.
2004 Season
Served as Hal Sutton's Assistant Captain for the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills, where Jones won the 1996 U.S. Open. Sidelined for part of the 2003 season and all of 2004 following elbow surgery.
2003 Season
Made five cuts in 11 appearances early in the season. Last event he played in was the Wachovia Championship in early May. Missed the rest of the season due to tennis elbow in his right elbow. Was having problems with both elbows throughout the summer and finally had surgery on his right elbow on August 7. Continued rehabilitation on both elbows throughout the season.
2002 Season
Troubled by an irregular heartbeat, called superventricular tachycardia, for most of the past four seasons. Underwent a laser procedure to correct the condition on Aug. 14. The ailment isn't life threatening, but mirrors symptoms of a heart attack. Phil Tataurangi underwent the procedure a month earlier and David Toms did so in late 2005.
Invensys Classic at Las Vegas: Shared the first-round lead at the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas, finished T42.
The Open Championship: Was one back of the lead through first round of The Open Championship after opening with 67, finished T43.
2001 Season
The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest: Placed T20 at The INTERNATIONAL.
John Deere Classic: Best effort was T15 at John Deere Classic.
Masters Tournament: His T27 finish at Masters was sixth top-30 finish in nine trips to Augusta National.
2000 Season
Continued to regain old form after battling through injury-plagued 1999 season. Finished with two top-10s and ranked 87th on money list.
BellSouth Classic: Posted another T5 at weather-shortened BellSouth Classic.
Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Recorded best opening score of season with 66 at Touchstone Energy Tucson Open. Finished 70-67-69 to earn T5 and season-best $114,000.
1999 Season
Recorded three top-10 finishes in abbreviated season in which he logged 19 appearances. Suffered from an irregular heartbeat first two months of season and a shoulder injury sidelined him from Masters through John Deere Classic, with exception of U.S. Open. After missing cut at Augusta National, did not touch a club during nine weeks of shoulder rehab.
1998 Season
Quad City Classic: Won for third straight year with victory at the Quad City Classic. Started final round in four-way tie for third and had share of 36-hole tournament record with Frank Lickliter II at 11-under-par 129. Closed with 66 for one-stroke victory over Scott Gump.
1997 Season
Followed up U.S. Open victory with second multiple-victory season of career.
Bell Canadian Open: Lead after 36 holes (126), was one stroke off 54-hole mark and held one-stroke lead through 54 holes at Bell Canadian Open. Closed with 69 for one-stroke victory over Greg Norman.
Phoenix Open: Dominated Phoenix Open, winning by 11 strokes over Jesper Parnevik. Total of 258 equaled third-lowest 72-hole score in PGA TOUR history.
1996 Season
U.S. Open Championship: After spending nearly three years off TOUR due to ligament and joint damage to left ring finger suffered in Nov. 25, 1991 dirt-bike accident, completed comeback with victory in U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. Became first sectional qualifier to win since Jerry Pate in 1976. After first-round 74, shot 66-69 to trail Tom Lehman by one stroke through 54 holes. Led by one after 71 holes, then parred 18 to defeat Lehman and Davis Love III by a stroke. Winning score of 2-under-par 278 was lowest in a U.S. Open at Oakland Hills.
1989 Season
Won three times, opening year with back-to-back wins.
-
Canadian Open: Third win came at Canadian Open.
-
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Followed with playoff win over Paul Azinger and Sandy Lyle at Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.
-
MONY Tournament of Champions: Defeated Jay Haas and David Frost by two at MONY Tournament of Champions.
1988 Season
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Earned first TOUR victory in playoff over Bob Tway at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
1986 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Medalist at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
Amateur Highlights
- Second-team All-American at University of Colorado.
- Semifinalist at 1976 U.S. Junior Amateur.