Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (26), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (52), All-Time Money (14th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1968

1968 PGA TOUR Champions: 1995

PGA TOUR Victories (20)

1971 Sea Pines Heritage Classic

Sea Pines Heritage Classic 1973 Sea Pines Heritage Classic

Sea Pines Heritage Classic 1974 U.S. Open Championship

U.S. Open Championship 1975 Atlanta Classic, Western Open

Atlanta Classic, Western Open 1976 Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open, Florida Citrus Open

Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open, Florida Citrus Open 1977 Atlanta Classic, Colgate Hall of Fame Golf Classic, San Antonio Texas Open

Atlanta Classic, Colgate Hall of Fame Golf Classic, San Antonio Texas Open 1979 U.S. Open Championship

U.S. Open Championship 1981 Hawaiian Open, Buick Open

Hawaiian Open, Buick Open 1982 Honda Inverrary Classic

Honda Inverrary Classic 1983 Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament 1984 Bing Crosby National Pro-Am

Bing Crosby National Pro-Am 1985 Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament 1990 U.S. Open Championship, Buick Classic

U.S. Open Championship, Buick Classic 1994 MCI Heritage Golf Classic

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (45)

1995 Ameritech Senior Open, Vantage Championship

Ameritech Senior Open, Vantage Championship 1996 American Express Invitational, PGA Seniors' Championship

American Express Invitational, PGA Seniors' Championship 1997 MasterCard Championship, LG Championship, PGA Seniors' Championship, Las Vegas Senior Classic, Burnet Senior Classic, BankBoston Classic, Boone Valley Classic, Vantage Championship, Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic

MasterCard Championship, LG Championship, PGA Seniors' Championship, Las Vegas Senior Classic, Burnet Senior Classic, BankBoston Classic, Boone Valley Classic, Vantage Championship, Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic 1998 Toshiba Senior Classic, PGA Seniors' Championship, Las Vegas Senior Classic, Ameritech Senior Open, U.S. Senior Open, BankBoston Classic, Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship

Toshiba Senior Classic, PGA Seniors' Championship, Las Vegas Senior Classic, Ameritech Senior Open, U.S. Senior Open, BankBoston Classic, Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship 1999 Nationwide Championship, Boone Valley Classic, Ford Senior Players Championship, Ameritech Senior Open, Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic

Nationwide Championship, Boone Valley Classic, Ford Senior Players Championship, Ameritech Senior Open, Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic 2000 Nationwide Championship, BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland, U.S. Senior Open, EMC Kaanapali Classic

Nationwide Championship, BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland, U.S. Senior Open, EMC Kaanapali Classic 2001 Siebel Classic in Silicon Valley, Bruno's Memorial Classic, Turtle Bay Championship

Siebel Classic in Silicon Valley, Bruno's Memorial Classic, Turtle Bay Championship 2002 ACE Group Classic, Toshiba Senior Classic, 3M Championship, Turtle Bay Championship

ACE Group Classic, Toshiba Senior Classic, 3M Championship, Turtle Bay Championship 2003 Kinko's Classic of Austin, Turtle Bay Championship

Kinko's Classic of Austin, Turtle Bay Championship 2004 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, Senior PGA Championship

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, Senior PGA Championship 2005 Turtle Bay Championship, Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, SAS Championship

Turtle Bay Championship, Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, SAS Championship 2007 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai

International Victories (17)

1974 Piccadilly World Match Play [Eur]

Piccadilly World Match Play [Eur] 1975 Piccadilly World Match Play [Eur]

Piccadilly World Match Play [Eur] 1978 Australian PGA [Aus]

Australian PGA [Aus] 1978 South African PGA Championship [SAf]

South African PGA Championship [SAf] 1979 World Cup [indiv]

World Cup [indiv] 1981 Bridgestone Classic [Jpn]

Bridgestone Classic [Jpn] 1982 Brazilian Open

Brazilian Open 1986 Bahamas Classic

Bahamas Classic 1996 Lexus Challenge [with Sean Connery]

Lexus Challenge [with Sean Connery] 1998 Senior Slam at Los Cabos

Senior Slam at Los Cabos 1998 Senior Match Play Challenge

Senior Match Play Challenge 1999 Senior Skins Game, Wendy's Three-Tour Challenge [with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson]

Senior Skins Game, Wendy's Three-Tour Challenge [with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson] 2000 Our Lucaya Senior Slam

Our Lucaya Senior Slam 2001 Senior Skins Game

Senior Skins Game 2002 Senior Skins Game

Senior Skins Game 2003 Office Depot Father/Son Challenge [with Steve]

Office Depot Father/Son Challenge [with Steve] 2005 Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge [with Jay Haas and Craig Stadler]

Additional Victories (12)

1967 NCAA Championship [indiv]

NCAA Championship [indiv] 1974 Piccadilly World Match Play

Piccadilly World Match Play 1975 Piccadilly World Match Play

Piccadilly World Match Play 1978 Australian PGA

Australian PGA 1979 South African PGA

South African PGA 1979 World Cup [indiv]

World Cup [indiv] 1979 World Cup [with John Mahaffey]

World Cup [with John Mahaffey] 1981 Bridgestone Classic

Bridgestone Classic 1982 Brazilian Open

Brazilian Open 1986 Bahamas Classic

Bahamas Classic 1987 Fila Classic

Fila Classic 2003 Office Depot Father-Son Challenge [with Steve]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (4-5)

1970 Lost to Billy Casper, Los Angeles Open

Lost to Billy Casper, Los Angeles Open 1972 Lost to David Graham, Lou Graham, Larry Ziegler, Liggett & Myers Open

Lost to David Graham, Lou Graham, Larry Ziegler, Liggett & Myers Open 1976 Defeated Kermit Zarley, Florida Citrus Open

Defeated Kermit Zarley, Florida Citrus Open 1976 Lost to Roger Maltbie, Memorial Tournament

Lost to Roger Maltbie, Memorial Tournament 1981 Lost to John Cook, Ben Crenshaw, Barney Thompson, Bobby Clampett, Bing Crosby National Pro-Am

Lost to John Cook, Ben Crenshaw, Barney Thompson, Bobby Clampett, Bing Crosby National Pro-Am 1981 Defeated Bobby Clampett, Peter Jacobsen, Gil Morgan, Buick Open

Defeated Bobby Clampett, Peter Jacobsen, Gil Morgan, Buick Open 1984 Defeated Jim Nelford, Bing Crosby National Pro-Am

Defeated Jim Nelford, Bing Crosby National Pro-Am 1990 Defeated Mike Donald, U.S. Open Championship

Defeated Mike Donald, U.S. Open Championship 1991 Lost to Kenny Perry, Memorial Tournament

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-6)

1996 Lost to Gibby Gilbert, Boone Valley Classic

Lost to Gibby Gilbert, Boone Valley Classic 1999 Lost to Tom McGinnis, BankBoston Classic

Lost to Tom McGinnis, BankBoston Classic 1999 Lost to Jim Ahern, AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship

Lost to Jim Ahern, AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship 2002 Lost to Bob Gilder, SBC Senior Open

Lost to Bob Gilder, SBC Senior Open 2002 Lost to Hubert Green, Lightpath Long Island Classic

Lost to Hubert Green, Lightpath Long Island Classic 2002 Defeated Gary McCord, Turtle Bay Championship

Defeated Gary McCord, Turtle Bay Championship 2003 Defeated Tom Watson, Kinko's Classic of Austin

Defeated Tom Watson, Kinko's Classic of Austin 2004 Lost to Larry Nelson, Administaff Small Business Classic presented by KBR

National Teams

1994 The Presidents Cup

1975, 1977, 1979, 1981, 1991 Ryder Cup

1974, 1979 World Cup

1983 USA vs. Japan

Personal

Was an academic All-American.

Member of Colorado's All-Century Football Team.

Son Steve also played on the Colorado golf team.

Got his start in golf at age 4 through his father.

Actively involved in his own course design business, including the TPC at Wakefield Plantation, the site of the Carolina Classic on the Nationwide Tour.

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.

Biggest thrills in golf were his first TOUR win in 1971 at Hilton Head Island, SC, his three U.S. Open victories, his two U.S. Senior Open wins and playing on the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team in 1991.

For 25 years, he participated in a charity golf tournament in St. Louis each year to benefit the St. Louis Children's Hospital and Hale Irwin Center for Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at the facility that bears his name.

Was the recipient of the Ambassador of Golf Award by the Northern Ohio Golf Charities at the 2009 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron.

Says if he could meet one famous person dead or alive his choice would be Abraham Lincoln, because he came along at a very tumultuous time in our history and had a positive influence.

His favorite golf courses in the United States are Cypress Point and Winged Foot, while overseas he gives the nod to Royal Melbourne in Australia.

Leans toward the 2-iron he hit at the last hole to win the 1974 U.S. Open at Winged Foot as his all-time favorite shot.

Broke 70 for the first time at age 14.

Favorite all-time athlete is Byron "Whizzer" White, a fellow CU football standout and the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Special Interests

Photography, golf course design, fishing, bird hunting

Career Highlights

2018 Season

PURE Insurance Championship: At age 73, Irwin opened with a 5-under 67 at Pebble Beach and was T2 after the first round at the PURE Insurance Championship. It was the 39th time he shot or bettered his age on PGA TOUR Champions. Followed with rounds of 75-76 and finished T42.

At age 73, Irwin opened with a 5-under 67 at Pebble Beach and was T2 after the first round at the PURE Insurance Championship. It was the 39th time he shot or bettered his age on PGA TOUR Champions. Followed with rounds of 75-76 and finished T42. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Irwin shot his age on Thursday (73) and bettered his age on Saturday (70) and Sunday (72) at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. He has shot or bettered his age 38 times on PGA TOUR Champions, and 2018 is the ninth consecutive season he's accomplished the feat. The nine-year streak started when he shot his age (65) at the 2010 AT&T Championship.

2017 Season

Continued to play a reduced schedule with just eight starts to his credit for the second year in succession.

SAS Championship: Matched his age for the 16th time in his career with an even-par 72 in the second round of the SAS Championship.

Matched his age for the 16th time in his career with an even-par 72 in the second round of the SAS Championship. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Best finish came in his first start in January at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai where he was T28.

2014 Season

Completed his 20th season as a Champions Tour members.

AT&T Championship: Matched his age for the seventh time in his Champions Tour career for the eighth time with a second-round 69 at the AT&T Championship.

Matched his age for the seventh time in his Champions Tour career for the eighth time with a second-round 69 at the AT&T Championship. SAS Championship: Shot another 68, bettering his age again, in the opening round of the SAS Championship, bringing his carer total in that category to nine.

Shot another 68, bettering his age again, in the opening round of the SAS Championship, bringing his carer total in that category to nine. Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Later in the year bettered his age again with a 68 in the first round of the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship.

Later in the year bettered his age again with a 68 in the first round of the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship. 3M Championship: Three consecutive rounds in the 60s helped him to a T9 finish at the 3M Championship in August, his 210th career top-10. Highlight of the event was bettering his age in all three rounds (68-66-68) to became the first player to do so in all three rounds since Gary Player at the 2009 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Three consecutive rounds in the 60s helped him to a T9 finish at the 3M Championship in August, his 210th career top-10. Highlight of the event was bettering his age in all three rounds (68-66-68) to became the first player to do so in all three rounds since Gary Player at the 2009 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Encompass Championship: Matched his age for the seventh time in his Champions Tour career when he closed with 69 at North Shore CC at the Encompass Championship in June.

Matched his age for the seventh time in his Champions Tour career when he closed with 69 at North Shore CC at the Encompass Championship in June. Toshiba Classic: Bettered his age again with a 66 in the second round at the Toshiba Classic, marking the fourth time he had bettered his age.

Bettered his age again with a 66 in the second round at the Toshiba Classic, marking the fourth time he had bettered his age. Allianz Championship: Bettered his age for the third time in February when he shot a 5-under-par 67 at the Allianz Championship in the opening round.

2013 Season

Shaw Charity Classic: Had a masterful final round at the Shaw Charity Classic in early September when he bettered his age by four strokes, shooting a 7-under-par 64 at the first-year event. It was the second time in his career he had bettered his age.

Had a masterful final round at the Shaw Charity Classic in early September when he bettered his age by four strokes, shooting a 7-under-par 64 at the first-year event. It was the second time in his career he had bettered his age. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Posted his 209th career top-10 finish when he opened his year with a T9 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Playing in his 400th career Tour event, it was his eighth top-10 showing in the Big Island tournament, one shy of Tom Watson's record of nine in the tournament.

Posted his 209th career top-10 finish when he opened his year with a T9 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Playing in his 400th career Tour event, it was his eighth top-10 showing in the Big Island tournament, one shy of Tom Watson's record of nine in the tournament. NZ PGA Pro-AM Championship: Competed in the New Zealand PGA Championship in late-February but missed the cut following rounds of 80-71 at The Hills in Queenstown.

2012 Season

3M Championship: Bettered his age for the first time, thanks to a final-round, 7-under 65 at the 3M Championship in August.

Bettered his age for the first time, thanks to a final-round, 7-under 65 at the 3M Championship in August. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Recorded his 208th career top-10 finish, posting rounds of 68-69 on the weekend on the Monterey Peninsula for a T6 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

Recorded his 208th career top-10 finish, posting rounds of 68-69 on the weekend on the Monterey Peninsula for a T6 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Matched his age for the fifth time when he eagled the 72nd hole to shoot a 3-under-par 67 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Matched his age for the fifth time when he eagled the 72nd hole to shoot a 3-under-par 67 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Just seven days shy of his 67th birthday, played his last four holes in 4-under to move into solo third place at the Senior PGA Championship, his best performance in a senior major since finishing second at the 2005 Ford Senior Players Championship. Overall, it was his 207th top-10 finish of his Champions Tour career and 26th top-five performance in senior majors. At 66 years, 11 months, 24 days, extended his record as the oldest player to record a top-five finish in a senior major. Second-round 66 at Harbor Shores matched his age, the fourth time in his career to do so.

Just seven days shy of his 67th birthday, played his last four holes in 4-under to move into solo third place at the Senior PGA Championship, his best performance in a senior major since finishing second at the 2005 Ford Senior Players Championship. Overall, it was his 207th top-10 finish of his Champions Tour career and 26th top-five performance in senior majors. At 66 years, 11 months, 24 days, extended his record as the oldest player to record a top-five finish in a senior major. Second-round 66 at Harbor Shores matched his age, the fourth time in his career to do so. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: He and teammate Ian Baker-Finch finished T9 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.

2011 Season

Rebounded from three sub-par seasons to finish 27th on the final money list, his best showing since 2007. Nearly matched his total earnings for his two previous years. His seven top-10 finishes were four more than he had in the previous three years combined.

Boeing Classic: Made the first hole-in-one of his Champions Tour career when he aced No. 9 in the opening round of the Boeing Classic. He used a 6-iron on the 185-yard hole for his 10th career hole-in-one.

Made the first hole-in-one of his Champions Tour career when he aced No. 9 in the opening round of the Boeing Classic. He used a 6-iron on the 185-yard hole for his 10th career hole-in-one. 3M Championship: Followed up U.S. Senior Open with a T8 at the 3M Championship. Carded a 66 Sunday, matching his age for the third time in his career.

Followed up U.S. Senior Open with a T8 at the 3M Championship. Carded a 66 Sunday, matching his age for the third time in his career. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Added another record to his impressive Champions Tour resume in July when he was T4 at the U.S. Senior Open at Inverness. It was the 204th top-10 finish of his Champions Tour career, which moved him into first place all time in that category, one ahead of Bob Charles. Finished the event with an impressive 10-under-par 274, which included a 5-under-par 66 in the third round. With his T4 finish he became the oldest player to finish in a top five in a major championship on the Champions Tour at 66 years, 1 month, 28 days. Had set the mark earlier when he was fourth at the Senior PGA Championship at 65 years, 11 months, 26 days.

Added another record to his impressive Champions Tour resume in July when he was T4 at the U.S. Senior Open at Inverness. It was the 204th top-10 finish of his Champions Tour career, which moved him into first place all time in that category, one ahead of Bob Charles. Finished the event with an impressive 10-under-par 274, which included a 5-under-par 66 in the third round. With his T4 finish he became the oldest player to finish in a top five in a major championship on the Champions Tour at 66 years, 1 month, 28 days. Had set the mark earlier when he was fourth at the Senior PGA Championship at 65 years, 11 months, 26 days. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Final-round 67 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open moved him into a T10 at En-Joie GC, his 203rd career top-10 finish, tying him with Charles for most career top-10s.

Final-round 67 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open moved him into a T10 at En-Joie GC, his 203rd career top-10 finish, tying him with Charles for most career top-10s. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Nearly became the oldest winner on the Champions Tour in late May when he was in contention all four rounds at the Senior PGA Championship at Valhalla. Seven years after winning the tournament at the same venue, he shared the 54-hole lead with Japan's Kiyoshi Murota but struggled with his putter Sunday, eventually finishing fourth.

Nearly became the oldest winner on the Champions Tour in late May when he was in contention all four rounds at the Senior PGA Championship at Valhalla. Seven years after winning the tournament at the same venue, he shared the 54-hole lead with Japan's Kiyoshi Murota but struggled with his putter Sunday, eventually finishing fourth. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Reached a milestone at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic when he was T7 at Fallen Oak, thanks to back-to-back weekend rounds of 68. Performance was his 200th top-10 finish on the Champions Tour and also made him the oldest player to record a top 10 since 66-year-old Dave Stockton finished T4 at the 2008 Administaff Small Business Classic.

2010 Season

AT&T Championship: Matched his age for the first time when he shot a 6-under-par 65 in the opening round at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio in October.

Matched his age for the first time when he shot a 6-under-par 65 in the opening round at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio in October. Ensure Classic at Rock Barn: Tied a Champions Tour record when he hit all 42 fairways at the Ensure Classic at Rock Barn. Calvin Peete set the mark in 1996 at the VFW Senior Championship and Ed Dougherty later matched it at the 2005 The ACE Group Classic.

Tied a Champions Tour record when he hit all 42 fairways at the Ensure Classic at Rock Barn. Calvin Peete set the mark in 1996 at the VFW Senior Championship and Ed Dougherty later matched it at the 2005 The ACE Group Classic. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Played in his 1,000th combined PGA TOUR-Champions Tour event when he teed it up at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am in April.

Played in his 1,000th combined PGA TOUR-Champions Tour event when he teed it up at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am in April. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Opened campaign with a solo fifth-place finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Carded three consecutive sub-70 rounds at Hualalai, a first for him since the 2007 Ginn Championship at Hammock Beach.

2009 Season

Received the Ambassador of Golf Award at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in August. The award is annually given by the Northern Ohio Golf Charities, presented annually to a person who has fostered the ideals of the game on an international level and whose concern for others extends beyond the golf course.

AT&T Championship: Ended a string of 41 consecutive starts without a top-10 when he closed the year with a sixth-place finish at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio. Made just one bogey over his final 36 holes. It was his 196th career top-10 Champions Tour finish, leaving him second in that category behind Bob Charles.

Ended a string of 41 consecutive starts without a top-10 when he closed the year with a sixth-place finish at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio. Made just one bogey over his final 36 holes. It was his 196th career top-10 Champions Tour finish, leaving him second in that category behind Bob Charles. The Cap Cana Championship: Went over the $25-million mark in Champions Tour earnings with his $8,610 payday that came with his T43 finish at The Cap Cana Championship.

2008 Season

Did not register a top-10 finish during the season for the first time in his Champions Tour career and saw his streak of years among the top-30 money-winners end at 13 consecutive.

3M Championship: Best effort of the campaign was a solo 12th at the 3M Championship, where he posted three consecutive sub-par scores in an event for the only time during the year.

Best effort of the campaign was a solo 12th at the 3M Championship, where he posted three consecutive sub-par scores in an event for the only time during the year. Allianz Championship: Had a Top-20 performance, a T18 at the Allianz Championship.

2007 Season

Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Eclipsed the $30-million mark in combined career (PGA TOUR-Champions Tour) earnings when he finished T7 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

Eclipsed the $30-million mark in combined career (PGA TOUR-Champions Tour) earnings when he finished T7 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. MasterCard Championship at Hualalai: Was a five-stroke winner at the season-opening MasterCard Championship at Hualalai in Hawaii. Tied his career-low round on the Champions Tour with a second-round, 10-under 62 and was never threatened Sunday on his way to his 45th career Champions Tour victory. It was his ninth win in the Aloha State, including eight on the Champions Tour, and it was also his second victory in the event. Win at Hualalai also marked the 13th time he had won the same event on the Champions Tour, and his 23-under-par total of 193 was his career-low total in a 54-hole Champions Tour event.

2006 Season

Did not win an event for the first time since joining the Champions Tour (streak was 11 in a row) and did not win at least $1 million in a season (streak ended at 10). In addition, record streak of top-10 finishes on the money list ended at 11.

Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Best performance of the year came in defense of his title at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, a T2 at TPC Tampa Bay after holding a one-stroke lead with two holes remaining.

2005 Season

Enjoyed another record-setting year as he led all players with four wins and narrowly missed earning $2 million for the eighth time in his career. Voted Champions Tour's Player of the Month for January/February as well as September.

SAS Championship: Added a fourth title and 44th career crown when he was a two-stroke victor at the SAS Championship near Raleigh in October. Entered the final round four strokes behind 36-hole leader R.W. Eaks, but eventually won by two strokes over Bob Gilder and Tom Jenkins. Battled several contenders down the stretch but sealed the win with a clutch eagle putt on the 17th hole. Victory made him the first player over 60 to win two events in the same year. The win also marked the eighth time in his career he had won consecutive starts on the Champions Tour.

Added a fourth title and 44th career crown when he was a two-stroke victor at the SAS Championship near Raleigh in October. Entered the final round four strokes behind 36-hole leader R.W. Eaks, but eventually won by two strokes over Bob Gilder and Tom Jenkins. Battled several contenders down the stretch but sealed the win with a clutch eagle putt on the 17th hole. Victory made him the first player over 60 to win two events in the same year. The win also marked the eighth time in his career he had won consecutive starts on the Champions Tour. Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Won for the 43rd time on the Champions Tour when he prevailed by one stroke over Craig Stadler, Morris Hatalsky and Gil Morgan at the Walmart First Tee Open. Shared the 36-hole lead with Morgan, and his final-round, 4-under-par 68 made him the year's first three-time champion. The win also marked the 12th time a player won a Champions Tour and PGA TOUR on the same venue (he also did it at Riviera CC near Los Angeles) and made him the 14th player over age 60 (60 years, 3 months, 1 day) to win a Champions Tour event.

Won for the 43rd time on the Champions Tour when he prevailed by one stroke over Craig Stadler, Morris Hatalsky and Gil Morgan at the Walmart First Tee Open. Shared the 36-hole lead with Morgan, and his final-round, 4-under-par 68 made him the year's first three-time champion. The win also marked the 12th time a player won a Champions Tour and PGA TOUR on the same venue (he also did it at Riviera CC near Los Angeles) and made him the 14th player over age 60 (60 years, 3 months, 1 day) to win a Champions Tour event. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Won his 42nd career title at the rain-shortened Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am near Tampa. Monday finish resulted in a one-stroke victory over Morris Hatalsky and Mark McNulty. Found himself one stroke back of Hatalsky after playing three holes on Sunday before play was suspended for the day. Eventually made two birdies and a 5-foot par save on the final hole to prevail on Monday afternoon. Win in Tampa was his 22nd different tournament victory and ran his streak of years with multiple titles to a record 11 straight seasons.

Won his 42nd career title at the rain-shortened Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am near Tampa. Monday finish resulted in a one-stroke victory over Morris Hatalsky and Mark McNulty. Found himself one stroke back of Hatalsky after playing three holes on Sunday before play was suspended for the day. Eventually made two birdies and a 5-foot par save on the final hole to prevail on Monday afternoon. Win in Tampa was his 22nd different tournament victory and ran his streak of years with multiple titles to a record 11 straight seasons. Turtle Bay Championship: Made history in late January when he rolled to a five-stroke victory at the Turtle Bay Championship. Win gave him five straight titles at the event, the first time a player had ever won a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament five straight times. Win was also his sixth overall at the event and was his 100th top-three finish in his 230th start on the Champions Tour.

2004 Season

Continued to defy the odds and again put together a remarkable season that contained multiple victories, despite having to deal with a tender lower back and assorted neck and shoulder pain late in the year.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was T7 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, helped him hold off Craig Stadler by a mere 39 points in the season's final event to earn his second Charles Schwab Cup. Led the Schwab Cup race for 11 weeks during the summer.

Was T7 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, helped him hold off Craig Stadler by a mere 39 points in the season's final event to earn his second Charles Schwab Cup. Led the Schwab Cup race for 11 weeks during the summer. Administaff Small Business Classic presented by KBR: Slipped into second place for four weeks before regaining the top spot for good after his runner-up finish at the Administaff Small Business Classic.

Slipped into second place for four weeks before regaining the top spot for good after his runner-up finish at the Administaff Small Business Classic. PGA Championship: Made an ace during the first round of the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. Used a 3-iron from 185 yards on the par-3 seventh hole.

Made an ace during the first round of the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. Used a 3-iron from 185 yards on the par-3 seventh hole. U.S. Open Championship: Did not participate in the U.S. Open, ending a streak of 33 consecutive appearances in the event.

Did not participate in the U.S. Open, ending a streak of 33 consecutive appearances in the event. Senior PGA Championship: Survived a grueling week at Valhalla to claim his fourth Senior PGA Championship and his 40th career Champions Tour title. Two-putted from 40 feet to birdie the 72nd hole to claim the weather-plagued event by one stroke over Jay Haas. Victory came just three days short of his 59th birthday, making him the oldest winner of a major since the start of the Champions Tour. Win was his seventh senior major title and he joined Jack Nicklaus (JELD-WEN Tradition) as the only other player to win the same major four times.

Survived a grueling week at Valhalla to claim his fourth Senior PGA Championship and his 40th career Champions Tour title. Two-putted from 40 feet to birdie the 72nd hole to claim the weather-plagued event by one stroke over Jay Haas. Victory came just three days short of his 59th birthday, making him the oldest winner of a major since the start of the Champions Tour. Win was his seventh senior major title and he joined Jack Nicklaus (JELD-WEN Tradition) as the only other player to win the same major four times. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Held off Gil Morgan in late April for the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf crown. Managed to eke out a one-stroke victory after making par on the final hole while Morgan two-putted from 20 feet for a bogey.

2003 Season

Selected as the Champions Tour Player of the Month for May.

Turtle Bay Championship: Despite back woes for the final four months of the season, made history when he won his 38th career title at the Turtle Bay Championship. Made up two strokes on second-round leader Tom Kite the final day, and the pair battled down to the wire before he emerged victorious, thanks to a birdie on the 17th hole. In the process, became the first Champions Tour player to win the same event four times in succession and also became the first to win the same event five times

Despite back woes for the final four months of the season, made history when he won his 38th career title at the Turtle Bay Championship. Made up two strokes on second-round leader Tom Kite the final day, and the pair battled down to the wire before he emerged victorious, thanks to a birdie on the 17th hole. In the process, became the first Champions Tour player to win the same event four times in succession and also became the first to win the same event five times U.S. Open Championship: Earned a special exemption into the U.S. Open, his 33rd consecutive appearance in the event. Was forced to withdraw after 11 holes in the opening round with severe back spasms. It was the first time since 1966 that he did not finish at least one tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Earned a special exemption into the U.S. Open, his 33rd consecutive appearance in the event. Was forced to withdraw after 11 holes in the opening round with severe back spasms. It was the first time since 1966 that he did not finish at least one tournament on the PGA TOUR. Kinko's Classic of Austin: Overcame a triple bogey on the front nine in Sunday's final round to win the inaugural Kinko's Classic of Austin, his 37th career title. Made birdie on the second playoff hole to defeat Tom Watson at The Hills CC. Win allowed him to set the all-time Champions Tour record for consecutive seasons with at least one title (10).

2002 Season

Voted by his peers as the Champions Tour's Player of the Year for a third time. Established a Champions Tour record for earnings in a season with $3,028,304, breaking his own mark of $2,861,945 and, in the process, became the oldest player at the time to win the money title (Arnold Palmer Award) at age 57 (previous mark was by Peter Thomson, who won the 1985 money title at age 56).

SENIOR TOUR Championship at Gaillardia: Became the first over the $3-million mark in season earnings with his fourth-place finish at the SENIOR TOUR Championship in Gaillardia.

Became the first over the $3-million mark in season earnings with his fourth-place finish at the SENIOR TOUR Championship in Gaillardia. Turtle Bay Championship: Clinched his first Charles Schwab Cup and the money title with his fourth victory of the year at the Turtle Bay Championship in Hawaii. Birdied the first extra playoff hole to defeat Gary McCord. Win allowed him to tie Jack Nicklaus (four wins at The Countrywide Tradition) for most victories in the same event and also was his first playoff win ever on the Champions Tour in six tries.

Clinched his first Charles Schwab Cup and the money title with his fourth victory of the year at the Turtle Bay Championship in Hawaii. Birdied the first extra playoff hole to defeat Gary McCord. Win allowed him to tie Jack Nicklaus (four wins at The Countrywide Tradition) for most victories in the same event and also was his first playoff win ever on the Champions Tour in six tries. 3M Championship: Also won his third 3M Championship in Minnesota. Was tied with James Mason after 36 holes, but broke away from the pack for a three-stroke victory. Win at the TPC Twin Cities also marked the sixth consecutive season he had won at least three times.

Also won his third 3M Championship in Minnesota. Was tied with James Mason after 36 holes, but broke away from the pack for a three-stroke victory. Win at the TPC Twin Cities also marked the sixth consecutive season he had won at least three times. Siebel Classic in Silicon Valley: Broke out of a tie with Lee Trevino atop the all-time victory list by claiming the inaugural Siebel Classic in Silicon Valley, his 30th career win in his 135th start on the Champions Tour.

Broke out of a tie with Lee Trevino atop the all-time victory list by claiming the inaugural Siebel Classic in Silicon Valley, his 30th career win in his 135th start on the Champions Tour. Toshiba Senior Classic: Won the Toshiba Senior Classic by five strokes with a then record-setting 196 total, his second win in Newport Beach.

Won the Toshiba Senior Classic by five strokes with a then record-setting 196 total, his second win in Newport Beach. Audi Senior Classic: Set a Champions Tour record when he posted his 75th career top-three finish, a T2 at the Audi Senior Classic in Mexico, breaking Bob Charles' mark of 74.

Set a Champions Tour record when he posted his 75th career top-three finish, a T2 at the Audi Senior Classic in Mexico, breaking Bob Charles' mark of 74. ACE Group Classic: Captured his 33rd career title on the Champions Tour at The ACE Group Classic in Naples. Dueled Tom Watson down the stretch before defeating him by a stroke at The Club at TwinEagles.

Captured his 33rd career title on the Champions Tour at The ACE Group Classic in Naples. Dueled Tom Watson down the stretch before defeating him by a stroke at The Club at TwinEagles. Senior Skins Game: Started the year by winning his third straight Senior Skins (1999, 2001 and 2002; did not play in 2000) title on the island of Maui. Prevailed over Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Fuzzy Zoeller at Wailea GC. Won five skins and $260,000 on the final hole to help him earn a record $450,000, breaking Raymond Floyd's mark of $420,000 in 1995.

2001 Season

Won three official events, the fifth straight year he's won at least three times in a season, tying him with Miller Barber and Lee Trevino for the most in Champions Tour history.

The Transamerica: Eclipsed the $2-million mark for an unprecedented fifth straight campaign at The Transamerica.

Eclipsed the $2-million mark for an unprecedented fifth straight campaign at The Transamerica. Turtle Bay Championship: Notched his 32nd title late in the campaign at the Turtle Bay Championship in Hawaii.

Notched his 32nd title late in the campaign at the Turtle Bay Championship in Hawaii. U.S. Open Championship: Made his 27th and final U.S Open cut, finishing T52.

Made his 27th and final U.S Open cut, finishing T52. Bruno's Memorial Classic: Posted three consecutive rounds of 65 and shattered the Bruno's Memorial Classic tournament record by six strokes with a 21-under 195 total. Easily outdistanced Stewart Ginn by four strokes in Birmingham for his 31st Champions Tour victory.

2000 Season

Claimed four official victories, the fourth straight year he won four or more titles in a season.

EMC Kaanapali Classic: Tied Lee Trevino atop the all-time victory list when he won his second EMC Kaanapali Classic, besting Joe Inman by four strokes.

Tied Lee Trevino atop the all-time victory list when he won his second EMC Kaanapali Classic, besting Joe Inman by four strokes. U.S. Senior Open: Biggest victory of his season came in early July when he triumphed at the U.S. Senior Open for a second time. Carded rounds of 65-65 on the weekend at Saucon Valley and overtook Bruce Fleisher on the final day to win by three strokes. His 267 total was the lowest four-round score in any U.S. Senior Open Championship and gave him a sixth senior major title.

Biggest victory of his season came in early July when he triumphed at the U.S. Senior Open for a second time. Carded rounds of 65-65 on the weekend at Saucon Valley and overtook Bruce Fleisher on the final day to win by three strokes. His 267 total was the lowest four-round score in any U.S. Senior Open Championship and gave him a sixth senior major title. U.S. Open Championship: Lone PGA TOUR start came at the U.S. Open. Following a third-round 81, he recovered for a 2-under 69 at Pebble Beach GL to T27.

Lone PGA TOUR start came at the U.S. Open. Following a third-round 81, he recovered for a 2-under 69 at Pebble Beach GL to T27. BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland: Picked up his second title when he held off Gil Morgan by a stroke for the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland crown.

Picked up his second title when he held off Gil Morgan by a stroke for the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland crown. Nationwide Championship: Successfully defended his Nationwide Championship crown, at the time, the sixth successful defense of his senior career. Made just one bogey over 54 holes and edged Tom Jenkins and Vicente Fernandez by one stroke.

Successfully defended his Nationwide Championship crown, at the time, the sixth successful defense of his senior career. Made just one bogey over 54 holes and edged Tom Jenkins and Vicente Fernandez by one stroke. GTE Classic: Underwent LASIK surgery the week prior to the GTE Classic and went on to T3 in Tampa.

1999 Season

Became the first player in the history of the Champions Tour to win five or more official tournaments three years in a row. Won all five of his events from early May until late August. Set a Champions Tour record for consecutive sub-70 rounds with 13 in a row (second round/Ameritech Senior Open through second round/AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship).

PGA Championship: Opened 70-69 at the PGA Championship before faltering to a 78-75 finish to T41.

Opened 70-69 at the PGA Championship before faltering to a 78-75 finish to T41. Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic: Captured the Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic the next week in wire-to-wire fashion, defeating Jim Dent and Dale Douglass by two shots. Win in Minnesota moved him past Miller Barber into solo second place on the all-time Champions Tour victory list.

Captured the Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic the next week in wire-to-wire fashion, defeating Jim Dent and Dale Douglass by two shots. Win in Minnesota moved him past Miller Barber into solo second place on the all-time Champions Tour victory list. Ameritech Senior Open: Rallied from an opening-round 73 to successfully defend his Ameritech Senior Open title by one stroke over Gary McCord, Bruce Fleisher and Raymond Floyd.

Rallied from an opening-round 73 to successfully defend his Ameritech Senior Open title by one stroke over Gary McCord, Bruce Fleisher and Raymond Floyd. Ford Senior Players Championship: Biggest win of the year came at the Ford Senior Players Championship, when he captured his fifth senior major despite a sore right rotator cuff. Used a final-round 65 to blow away the field by seven shots, the largest margin of victory ever at the TPC Michigan. His 72-hole score of 21-under 267 also equaled Gil Morgan's tournament record set in Dearborn in 1998.

Biggest win of the year came at the Ford Senior Players Championship, when he captured his fifth senior major despite a sore right rotator cuff. Used a final-round 65 to blow away the field by seven shots, the largest margin of victory ever at the TPC Michigan. His 72-hole score of 21-under 267 also equaled Gil Morgan's tournament record set in Dearborn in 1998. Boone Valley Classic: Closed with a 66 to defeat Al Geiberger by two strokes at the Boone Valley Classic.

Closed with a 66 to defeat Al Geiberger by two strokes at the Boone Valley Classic. Nationwide Championship: Started the run with a dramatic victory at the Nationwide Championship. Holed a 74-yard wedge shot for an eagle on the final hole to break a tie with Bob Murphy.

1998 Season

Voted the circuit's Player of the Year for the second straight season after seven victories, including two major championships. Spent most of his time rewriting Champions Tour record books. In 22 starts, amazingly finished in the top five in all but two tournaments. Posted an all-time record 19 consecutive top-five finishes (starting at 1997 Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship) before string ended at the Boone Valley Classic (T13). Won his second consecutive Arnold Palmer Award as the circuit's leading money-winner and averaged $130,088 per start. Also garnered his third straight Byron Nelson Award for the lowest scoring average (68.59), breaking Lee Trevino's all-time mark of 68.89 set in 1990.

Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship: Closed out the year with a five-stroke triumph at the Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship in Myrtle Beach.

Closed out the year with a five-stroke triumph at the Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship in Myrtle Beach. BankBoston Classic: Sixth victory at the BankBoston Classic was another successful title defense.

Sixth victory at the BankBoston Classic was another successful title defense. U.S. Senior Open: Despite an opening-round 77, made birdie on the 72nd hole to nip Vicente Fernandez at the U.S. Senior Open at Riviera CC. Became just the 10th player to claim a PGA TOUR and Champions Tour event at the same venue. First-round score was also the highest ever by a winner in Champions Tour annals.

Despite an opening-round 77, made birdie on the 72nd hole to nip Vicente Fernandez at the U.S. Senior Open at Riviera CC. Became just the 10th player to claim a PGA TOUR and Champions Tour event at the same venue. First-round score was also the highest ever by a winner in Champions Tour annals. Ameritech Senior Open: Fourth title of the campaign came in wire-to-wire fashion at the Ameritech Senior Open, his second senior victory in Chicago.

Fourth title of the campaign came in wire-to-wire fashion at the Ameritech Senior Open, his second senior victory in Chicago. BellSouth Classic: Only made PGA TOUR cut was a T47 at the BellSouth Classic outside Atlanta.

Only made PGA TOUR cut was a T47 at the BellSouth Classic outside Atlanta. Las Vegas Senior Classic: Successfully defended his title at the Las Vegas Senior Classic.

Successfully defended his title at the Las Vegas Senior Classic. PGA Seniors' Championship: Won his third consecutive PGA Seniors' Championship, matching Eddie Williams' mark for consecutive wins in the event (1942, 1945 and 1946).

Won his third consecutive PGA Seniors' Championship, matching Eddie Williams' mark for consecutive wins in the event (1942, 1945 and 1946). Toshiba Senior Classic: Fired a then course-record 62 in the final round of the Toshiba Senior Classic, tying his Champions Tour career-low score, to come from five strokes back and overtake Hubert Green for the title.

1997 Season

Had nine victories to tie Peter Thomson's all-time record set in 1985 for most wins in a season. Nine wins came in just 23 starts (18 top-10 finishes). Claimed his first four titles in just seven starts, the fastest ever to that number in a season. Of the 74 rounds he played during the year, 57 were below par (77 percent) and only 13 were over par. More than half (41 of 74/55 percent) of his rounds were in the 60s. Made three PGA TOUR starts, with his two made cuts coming at major championships. Won the Arnold Palmer Award as the leading money-winner and notched his second consecutive Byron Nelson Award as the Champions Tour scoring leader (68.92). Became the first player to hit the $2-million mark in one season when he won his eighth title at the Vantage Championship and pocketed $225,000.

Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic: Tied Peter Thomson's record for wins in a single season with his ninth victory at the Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic, defeating Mike Hill and Bruce Summerhays by three strokes.

Tied Peter Thomson's record for wins in a single season with his ninth victory at the Hyatt Regency Maui Kaanapali Classic, defeating Mike Hill and Bruce Summerhays by three strokes. Vantage Championship: Played another bogey-free event at the Vantage Championship and used a 62 at Tanglewood in the second round to eventually edge Dave Eichelberger.

Played another bogey-free event at the Vantage Championship and used a 62 at Tanglewood in the second round to eventually edge Dave Eichelberger. Boone Valley Classic: Claimed the Boone Valley Classic near his home in St. Louis, playing all 54 holes without a bogey.

Claimed the Boone Valley Classic near his home in St. Louis, playing all 54 holes without a bogey. PGA Championship: Finished T52 at the PGA Championship.

Finished T52 at the PGA Championship. BankBoston Classic: Made birdies on the final two holes for a two-stroke win at the BankBoston Classic.

Made birdies on the final two holes for a two-stroke win at the BankBoston Classic. Burnet Senior Classic: Took control of the Burnet Senior Classic near Minneapolis with a birdie at the 17th hole and slipped past Lee Trevino.

Took control of the Burnet Senior Classic near Minneapolis with a birdie at the 17th hole and slipped past Lee Trevino. U.S. Open Championship: Was T52 at the U.S. Open.

Was T52 at the U.S. Open. Las Vegas Senior Classic: Edged Isao Aoki with a birdie putt at the final hole of the Las Vegas Senior Classic.

Edged Isao Aoki with a birdie putt at the final hole of the Las Vegas Senior Classic. PGA Seniors' Championship: Set a standard by successfully defending his PGA Seniors' Championship, winning by a Champions Tour all-time record 12 strokes.

Set a standard by successfully defending his PGA Seniors' Championship, winning by a Champions Tour all-time record 12 strokes. LG Championship: Outdueled Bob Murphy to win the LG Championship in Naples.

Outdueled Bob Murphy to win the LG Championship in Naples. MasterCard Championship: Got his year off to a great beginning with a two-stroke victory over Gil Morgan at the MasterCard Championship in Hawaii.

1996 Season

Averaged $70,250 per start for the year with wins at PGA Seniors' Championship and American Express Invitational. Led the Champions Tour with 21 top-10 finishes and was under par in 21 of 23 events. Made three PGA TOUR starts. Won his first Byron Nelson Award as the Champions Tour scoring leader (69.47).

Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout: In November, teamed with Lee Janzen to T2 at the Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout at Sherwood CC in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

In November, teamed with Lee Janzen to T2 at the Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout at Sherwood CC in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship: Just missed winning money title by $12,121 when he was passed by Jim Colbert on the final day at the Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship, thanks to a birdie on the 72nd hole.

Just missed winning money title by $12,121 when he was passed by Jim Colbert on the final day at the Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship, thanks to a birdie on the 72nd hole. U.S. Open Championship: Made the cut at the U.S. Open (T50).

Made the cut at the U.S. Open (T50). Masters Tournament: Made the cut at the Masters (T29).

Made the cut at the Masters (T29). THE PLAYERS Championship: Made the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship (T46).

Made the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship (T46). American Express Invitational: Victory at the American Express Invitational pushed him past $1 million in Champions Tour earnings in his 16th event, the fastest to do so at the time.

1995 Season

Played 12 PGA TOUR events before turning 50 on June 3 and focusing his attention on the Champions Tour. Made his first nine cuts of the year. On the Champions Tour, finished 10th on the money list, with $799,175 in earnings and earned Rookie of the Year honors. Collected two victories–at the Ameritech Senior Open and the Vantage Championship and had 11 top-10s in his 12 starts. Only had two PGA TOUR starts after turning 50.

Vantage Championship: Did not make a bogey all week at the Vantage Championship and bested Dave Stockton by four strokes. Had only four 5s on his scorecard for the 54 holes.

Did not make a bogey all week at the Vantage Championship and bested Dave Stockton by four strokes. Had only four 5s on his scorecard for the 54 holes. PGA Championship: Finished T54 at the PGA Championship.

Finished T54 at the PGA Championship. Ameritech Senior Open: First victory was his third career title in the Chicago area (to go with his 1975 Western Open and 1990 U.S. Open wins). Defeated Kermit Zarley by a dominating seven shots, equaling the largest margin of victory for the season. His 21-under total of 195 smashed the Ameritech Senior Open record by five shots and was just one short of the all-time 54-hole scoring mark in relation to par at the time.

First victory was his third career title in the Chicago area (to go with his 1975 Western Open and 1990 U.S. Open wins). Defeated Kermit Zarley by a dominating seven shots, equaling the largest margin of victory for the season. His 21-under total of 195 smashed the Ameritech Senior Open record by five shots and was just one short of the all-time 54-hole scoring mark in relation to par at the time. U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

Missed the cut at the U.S. Open. BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland: Made his Champions Tour debut at the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland, where he T4.

Made his Champions Tour debut at the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland, where he T4. Masters Tournament: Shot par or better in all four rounds at the Masters to finish T14.

Shot par or better in all four rounds at the Masters to finish T14. Doral-Ryder Open: Was also T7 at the Doral-Ryder Open, three strokes behind winner Nick Faldo.

Was also T7 at the Doral-Ryder Open, three strokes behind winner Nick Faldo. Phoenix Open: Opened with a pair of 66s at the Phoenix Open to share the 36 hole lead with Ben Crenshaw. Fell two strokes off the pace with a third-round 72 then closed with a 69 for a T7.

1994 Season

Posted two of his six top-10s after turning 49 in June. Went on to complete the second-best season of his 27-year TOUR career, with earnings of $814,436. Carried added responsibilities all season as he served as U.S. captain at the inaugural Presidents Cup in Virginia.

The Presidents Cup: Selected as first captain of the U.S. Presidents Cup team and earned spot on the roster that defeated International squad, 20-12. Posted a 2-1 record in the competition.

Selected as first captain of the U.S. Presidents Cup team and earned spot on the roster that defeated International squad, 20-12. Posted a 2-1 record in the competition. NEC World Series of Golf: Final top-10 of the campaign was a T10 at the NEC World Series of Golf in Akron, Ohio, where he had his fourth PGA TOUR hole-in-one and first since 1990.

Final top-10 of the campaign was a T10 at the NEC World Series of Golf in Akron, Ohio, where he had his fourth PGA TOUR hole-in-one and first since 1990. Buick Classic: Added a T8 at the Buick Classic in Michigan.

Added a T8 at the Buick Classic in Michigan. Southwestern Bell Colonial: In late May, opened with a 6-under 64 at the Southwestern Bell Colonial and then finished with a 65 only to fall one shot short of the Nick Price-Scott Simpson playoff at Colonial CC.

In late May, opened with a 6-under 64 at the Southwestern Bell Colonial and then finished with a 65 only to fall one shot short of the Nick Price-Scott Simpson playoff at Colonial CC. KMart Greater Greensboro Open: Made a run at two titles in a row, opening with a 65 at the Kmart Greater Greensboro Open. Was tied for fifth, six shots behind 54-hole leader Mike Springer, shot a final-round 69 at Forest Oaks CC to T2 with Brad Bryant and Ed Humenik, three strokes short of Springer.

Made a run at two titles in a row, opening with a 65 at the Kmart Greater Greensboro Open. Was tied for fifth, six shots behind 54-hole leader Mike Springer, shot a final-round 69 at Forest Oaks CC to T2 with Brad Bryant and Ed Humenik, three strokes short of Springer. MCI Heritage Golf Classic: Twenty-three years after recording his first TOUR win, he won his last PGA TOUR title, also at the MCI Heritage Classic. Defeated Greg Norman by two shots on Hilton Head Island.

Twenty-three years after recording his first TOUR win, he won his last PGA TOUR title, also at the MCI Heritage Classic. Defeated Greg Norman by two shots on Hilton Head Island. THE PLAYERS Championship: In March, never contended at THE PLAYERS Championship as Norman stormed to victory, but he did have four under-par rounds at TPC Sawgrass to finish solo fourth, 12 shots behind Norman, winning the second-biggest check of year, $120,000.

1993 Season

Rebounded from 1992 to have his fifth most productive year from an earnings standpoint. In his final, full PGA TOUR season, finished 65th on the money list, with two top-10s to his credit along with three additional T11s.

Franklin Funds Shark Shootout: In the unofficial Franklin Funds Shootout at Sherwood CC in California, teamed with Bruce Lietzke to finish at 27-under for the three-round event, good for a T2 with three other teams, a shot behind the winning duo of Steve Elkington-Raymond Floyd.

In the unofficial Franklin Funds Shootout at Sherwood CC in California, teamed with Bruce Lietzke to finish at 27-under for the three-round event, good for a T2 with three other teams, a shot behind the winning duo of Steve Elkington-Raymond Floyd. Greater Milwaukee Open: Added a T8 at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

Added a T8 at the Greater Milwaukee Open. PGA Championship: In his final major start of the season, finished T6 at the PGA Championship in what turned out to be a disappointing result. Through 54 holes at Inverness Club, the site of his 1979 U.S. Open win, was tied for second on a bunched leaderboard with Paul Azinger, Bob Estes, Vijay Singh, Lanny Wadkins and Tom Watson, a stroke behind leader Greg Norman. Fired a 2-over 73 on the final day to drop into a T6 with seven others, five shots out of the Azinger-Norman playoff that Azinger won.

1992 Season

Highlight of the year came when the World Golf Hall of Fame inducted him. Finished with earnings of less than $100,000 for only the second time since 1971 when he fell $1,792 short of the six-figure earnings mark, and his No. 131 position on the money list was the worst of his career. Made the cut in 13 of 20 starts.

Southwestern Bell Colonial: Had a T25 at the Southwestern Bell Colonial, where he closed with a 68.

Had a T25 at the Southwestern Bell Colonial, where he closed with a 68. Nestle Invitational: Other than his performance at the Southwestern Bell Colonial, his only other Top-30 showing was a T29 at the Nestle Invitational.

Other than his performance at the Southwestern Bell Colonial, his only other Top-30 showing was a T29 at the Nestle Invitational. Doral-Ryder Open: Finished T7 at the Doral-Ryder Open for his lone top-10 showing of the campaign.

1991 Season

Had a strong, five-tournament run midway through the season that saw him record four top-fives and an 11th-place showing at the U.S. Open.

Ryder Cup Matches: Played in his fifth and final Ryder Cup, but his first since 1981. Was 2-1-1 in his matches, teaming with Wadkins for two foursomes victories (over David Gilford and Colin Montgomerie on the first day and a victory over David Feherty and Sam Torrance on the second day). Halved his singles match with Bernhard Langer, the match that decided the tournament won by the U.S. at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C.

Played in his fifth and final Ryder Cup, but his first since 1981. Was 2-1-1 in his matches, teaming with Wadkins for two foursomes victories (over David Gilford and Colin Montgomerie on the first day and a victory over David Feherty and Sam Torrance on the second day). Halved his singles match with Bernhard Langer, the match that decided the tournament won by the U.S. at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C. U.S. Open Championship: At Hazeltine National CC, needed a strong final round as he trailed by six shots at the U.S. Open. Instead, fired a 1-over 73 to T11.

At Hazeltine National CC, needed a strong final round as he trailed by six shots at the U.S. Open. Instead, fired a 1-over 73 to T11. Buick Classic: Held a one-shot lead through 54 holes at the Buick Classic until a final-round 73 undid his title hopes, dropping him into a T3.

Held a one-shot lead through 54 holes at the Buick Classic until a final-round 73 undid his title hopes, dropping him into a T3. Memorial Tournament: The following week, did make it into a playoff, at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio. Tied Kenny Perry at the end of regulation with a final-round 66 at Muirfield Village GC. Lost the tournament to Perry when Perry made a birdie on the first extra hole.

The following week, did make it into a playoff, at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio. Tied Kenny Perry at the end of regulation with a final-round 66 at Muirfield Village GC. Lost the tournament to Perry when Perry made a birdie on the first extra hole. BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic: Was T3 at the BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic. Played his final 54 holes in 14-under at Atlanta CC to land one shot out of the Corey Pavin-Steve Pate playoff.

Was T3 at the BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic. Played his final 54 holes in 14-under at Atlanta CC to land one shot out of the Corey Pavin-Steve Pate playoff. MCI Heritage Golf Classic: At the MCI Heritage Golf Classic, had four under-par scores led to a T4 on Hilton Head Island.

At the MCI Heritage Golf Classic, had four under-par scores led to a T4 on Hilton Head Island. United Hawaiian Open: First top-10 of the year came in his second start, at the United Airlines Hawaiian Open. Was four strokes off the lead through 54 holes then stumbled to a 1-over 73 on the final day. Still moved up one spot on the leaderboard into a T4, six shots behind winner Lanny Wadkins.

1990 Season

After the US Open, went on to have his finest earnings year on the PGA TOUR (sixth on the money list, with $838,249).

Buick Classic: Followed his US Open win with another win at the Buick Classic. Opened the tournament with a 66 and cruised from there in New York. Followed with rounds of 69-68-66 to capture a two-shot triumph over Paul Azinger at Westchester CC. That week, also made his third PGA TOUR ace, on No. 6 in the first round.

Followed his US Open win with another win at the Buick Classic. Opened the tournament with a 66 and cruised from there in New York. Followed with rounds of 69-68-66 to capture a two-shot triumph over Paul Azinger at Westchester CC. That week, also made his third PGA TOUR ace, on No. 6 in the first round. U.S. Open Championship: Illustrious 29-year PGA TOUR career was highlighted by winning his U.S. Open title. His third U.S. Open win came in a grueling 19-hole playoff with Mike Donald at Medinah CC. Sank a 45-foot putt on the 72nd hole Sunday to force overtime the next day and then eventually won with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first sudden-death hole following the 18-hole overtime session. Victory at age 45 made him the oldest to win a U.S. Open.

Illustrious 29-year PGA TOUR career was highlighted by winning his U.S. Open title. His third U.S. Open win came in a grueling 19-hole playoff with Mike Donald at Medinah CC. Sank a 45-foot putt on the 72nd hole Sunday to force overtime the next day and then eventually won with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first sudden-death hole following the 18-hole overtime session. Victory at age 45 made him the oldest to win a U.S. Open. Kemper Open: Sandwiched an opening-round 69 and weekend rounds of 65-69 around a Friday 73 at the Kemper Open, good for a T3.

Sandwiched an opening-round 69 and weekend rounds of 65-69 around a Friday 73 at the Kemper Open, good for a T3. THE PLAYERS Championship: Had a strong start at THE PLAYERS Championship (70-68) and still earned a T5 despite a 74-73 weekend performance at TPC Sawgrass.

1989 Season

RMCC Invitational: Paired with Steve Jones to T6 in the 10-team RMCC Invitational Hosted by Greg Norman at Sherwood CC in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Paired with Steve Jones to T6 in the 10-team RMCC Invitational Hosted by Greg Norman at Sherwood CC in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Centel Classic: Only other top-10 came at the Centel Classic, a weather-shortened event at Killearn G&CC in Tallahassee, Fla. Finished T7 after a final-round 67.

Only other top-10 came at the Centel Classic, a weather-shortened event at Killearn G&CC in Tallahassee, Fla. Finished T7 after a final-round 67. Nissan Los Angeles Open: Early in the season, earned his first top-10, a third-place effort at the Nissan Los Angeles Open. Rounds of 70-67-69-68 left him two shots behind winner Mark Calcavecchia at Riviera CC.

1988 Season

Finished 72nd on the money list, making 14 cuts in 23 official appearances.

Beatrice Western Open: Only other top-10 was a T7 at the Beatrice Western Open in early July.

Only other top-10 was a T7 at the Beatrice Western Open in early July. Memorial Tournament: Came close to winning for the first time since the 1995 Memorial Tournament when he was the runner-up at the Dublin, Ohio, event. Opened 70-68-68 and led David Frost and Curtis Strange with a round to play at Muirfield Village GC. On the final day, shot a 2-under 70, including a birdie on the 18th hole, but it wasn't enough to hold off Strange, who shot a 67 and won by two.

1987 Season

Had a slow start to his season, missing his first three cuts and not recording a top-10 until late-September.

Southern Open: At the Southern Open, a 66-68-69 start put him in a tie for second with Mike Hulbert with 18 holes to play. He shot a final-day, 3-over 73 at Green Island CC.

At the Southern Open, a 66-68-69 start put him in a tie for second with Mike Hulbert with 18 holes to play. He shot a final-day, 3-over 73 at Green Island CC. Southwest Golf Classic: Finished T10 at the Southwest Golf Classic. The finish was disappointing as he entered the final round tied for second with Bob Eastwood, a stroke behind leader David Edwards. Posted a Sunday, 4-over 76 at Fairway Oaks GC drop down the leaderboard.

1986 Season

Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic: Waited until mid-July to record his first top-10 of the campaign, finishing T10 at the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic.

Waited until mid-July to record his first top-10 of the campaign, finishing T10 at the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic. MONY Tournament of Champions: Was T11 in his first official start of the year, at the MONY Tournament of Champions.

Was T11 in his first official start of the year, at the MONY Tournament of Champions. Bahamas Classic: Began his year in the Bahamas, winning the unofficial Bahamas Classic by six strokes over Donnie Hammond. After a 70-68 opening 36 holes, was completely dominant during the final two rounds, going 64-67 at Paradise Island as part of the 44-player field.

1985 Season

Memorial Tournament: Won a tournament for a fifth consecutive year, capturing the Memorial Tournament for a second time. Took a four-stroke lead into the weekend after shooting consecutive 68s. Was unable to break par on the weekend (73-72) on the par-72 Muirfield Village GC but hung on to defeat Lanny Wadkins by a shot.

Won a tournament for a fifth consecutive year, capturing the Memorial Tournament for a second time. Took a four-stroke lead into the weekend after shooting consecutive 68s. Was unable to break par on the weekend (73-72) on the par-72 Muirfield Village GC but hung on to defeat Lanny Wadkins by a shot. Tournament Players Championship: Earlier in the year, was in the mix at the Tournament Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in March in Ponte Vedra Beach. Along with Calvin Peete and D.A. Weibring, the trio shared the 54-hole lead. Had two bogeys and a double bogey on his first five holes Sunday to fall from contention. Eventually finished T5 with Dan Halldorson, nine shots behind Peete's winning score.

1984 Season

Had a top-ten finish at the Tournament Players Championship. Of his three other top-15 finishes, his best were a pair of 12th-place efforts on back-to-back weekends in April.

U.S. Open Championship: Appeared ready to win his third U.S. Open title as the only player in the field to shoot under-par rounds in each of his first three days (68-68-69). Led Fuzzy Zoeller by a shot at Winged Foot CC in New York. On the final day, made bogey on three of his first five holes, only made one birdie all day and eventually shot a 9-over 79 to T4 with Johnny Miller, six shots short of Zoeller's winning score.

Appeared ready to win his third U.S. Open title as the only player in the field to shoot under-par rounds in each of his first three days (68-68-69). Led Fuzzy Zoeller by a shot at Winged Foot CC in New York. On the final day, made bogey on three of his first five holes, only made one birdie all day and eventually shot a 9-over 79 to T4 with Johnny Miller, six shots short of Zoeller's winning score. Kemper Open: Was T9 again at the Kemper Open.

Was T9 again at the Kemper Open. MONY Tournament of Champions: Next top-10 came at the MONY Tournament of Championship in May, a T9.

Next top-10 came at the MONY Tournament of Championship in May, a T9. Houston Coca-Cola Open: Made a 12th place effort at the Houston Open.

Made a 12th place effort at the Houston Open. Sea Pines Heritage: Made a 12th place effort at the Sea Pines Heritage in April,

Made a 12th place effort at the Sea Pines Heritage in April, Hawaiian Open: Added a solid T8 at the Hawaiian Open, thanks to four consecutive under-par rounds in Honolulu.

Added a solid T8 at the Hawaiian Open, thanks to four consecutive under-par rounds in Honolulu. Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: Began his season on a high note when he won the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am in a playoff over Jim Nelford at Pebble Beach. Led David Edwards by two strokes when the final round began after a 69-69-68 start. Shot an even-par 72 at Pebble Beach GL to fall into a tie with Nelford, who shot a 68. Beat Nelford on the second extra hole with a birdie.

1983 Season

Besides his victory and runner-up performance, he added seven other top-10s. Had back-to-back top-10s in April. In his final four starts of the campaign, made four consecutive top-10s.

Panasonic Las Vegas Pro Celebrity Classic: Had a top-ten finish at the Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Am (T6).

Had a top-ten finish at the Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Am (T6). World Series of Golf: Had a top-ten finish at the World Series of Golf (T4).

Had a top-ten finish at the World Series of Golf (T4). Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open: Had a top-ten finish at the Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open (T5).

Had a top-ten finish at the Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open (T5). The Open Championship: Biggest disappointment of the season came at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale GC. Began the final round four shots behind leader Tom Watson. Matched Andy Bean with a 3-under 67 on the final day but the duo still came up a shot short of Watson's winning score.

Biggest disappointment of the season came at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale GC. Began the final round four shots behind leader Tom Watson. Matched Andy Bean with a 3-under 67 on the final day but the duo still came up a shot short of Watson's winning score. Memorial Tournament: Continued his winning ways when he won the Memorial Tournament in late-May. Shot stead rounds of 71-71-70-69 at Muirfield Village GC to outlast Ben Crenshaw and David Graham by a shot.

Continued his winning ways when he won the Memorial Tournament in late-May. Shot stead rounds of 71-71-70-69 at Muirfield Village GC to outlast Ben Crenshaw and David Graham by a shot. Sea Pines Heritage: In April, had the second of back-to-back top-ten's at the Sea Pines Heritage (T5).

In April, had the second of back-to-back top-ten's at the Sea Pines Heritage (T5). Masters Tournament: In April, had the first of back-to-back top-ten's at the Masters Tournament (T6).

In April, had the first of back-to-back top-ten's at the Masters Tournament (T6). Bay Hill Classic: Added a T5 at the Bay Hill Classic in March. Made a hole-in-one at Bay Hill's 17th hole in the final round.

Added a T5 at the Bay Hill Classic in March. Made a hole-in-one at Bay Hill's 17th hole in the final round. Hawaiian Open: At the Hawaiian Open, he used rounds of 67-67-65 over his final 54 holes to T4.

1982 Season

Southern Open: Just missed picking up a second win on the campaign when he fell short at the Southern Open. His final-round 61 was his career-low PGA TOUR round. Began the final round tied for 15th, six shots behind Burns. His 9-under day wasn't enough, though, as he finished solo second, two shots behind winner Bobby Clampett.

Just missed picking up a second win on the campaign when he fell short at the Southern Open. His final-round 61 was his career-low PGA TOUR round. Began the final round tied for 15th, six shots behind Burns. His 9-under day wasn't enough, though, as he finished solo second, two shots behind winner Bobby Clampett. Buick Open: Finished in the top-ten at the Buick Open (T6) in August.

Finished in the top-ten at the Buick Open (T6) in August. Honda Inverrary Classic: Won for a second consecutive year when he captured the Honda Inverrary Classic in March, opening with a 65 and then shooting rounds of 67-66 on the weekend in South Florida. Trailed George Burns by three shots with a round to play in Lauderhill before making up the deficit on the final day to defeat Burns and Tom Kite by a stroke.

Won for a second consecutive year when he captured the Honda Inverrary Classic in March, opening with a 65 and then shooting rounds of 67-66 on the weekend in South Florida. Trailed George Burns by three shots with a round to play in Lauderhill before making up the deficit on the final day to defeat Burns and Tom Kite by a stroke. Wickes-Andy Williams San Diego Open: Posted a top-10 at the Wickes-Andy Williams San Diego Open (T7, after a final-round 65 at Torrey Pines GC's South Course).

Posted a top-10 at the Wickes-Andy Williams San Diego Open (T7, after a final-round 65 at Torrey Pines GC's South Course). Brazil Open: At the Brazilian Open in late-November in Rio de Janeiro, shot rounds of 67-67-66-65 at the par-68 Gavea GC to defeat Curtis Strange and Spain's Manuel Calero by two shots.

1981 Season

Bounced back from the winless campaign of a year earlier by securing two titles and adding four second-place finishes during a season that saw him finish seventh on the money list. Had a pair of back-to-back, runner-up performances in May.

Ryder Cup Matches: At the Ryder Cup, was 2-2-0 in his four matches. Defeated Jose Maria Canizares, 1-up, in singles at Walton Heath GC in the U.S.'s nine-point triumph.

At the Ryder Cup, was 2-2-0 in his four matches. Defeated Jose Maria Canizares, 1-up, in singles at Walton Heath GC in the U.S.'s nine-point triumph. World Series of Golf: Came back and recorded a T3 at the World Series of Golf.

Came back and recorded a T3 at the World Series of Golf. Buick Open: Added a second victory, in mid-August, when he took home the Buick Open title in playoff fashion in Michigan. Held a one-shot lead at Warwick Hills G&CC over Bill Rogers but could only shoot an even-par 72 on the final day. That allowed Peter Jacobsen, Clampett and Gil Morgan to catch him and force a playoff, an overtime he would win.

Added a second victory, in mid-August, when he took home the Buick Open title in playoff fashion in Michigan. Held a one-shot lead at Warwick Hills G&CC over Bill Rogers but could only shoot an even-par 72 on the final day. That allowed Peter Jacobsen, Clampett and Gil Morgan to catch him and force a playoff, an overtime he would win. Colonial National Invitation: Also in the Lone Star State, finished at 2-under at the the Colonial National Invitation, good for a second-place finish, four shots behind winner Fuzzy Zoeller.

Also in the Lone Star State, finished at 2-under at the the Colonial National Invitation, good for a second-place finish, four shots behind winner Fuzzy Zoeller. Michelob-Houston Open: T2 at another weather-shortened event, the Michelob-Houston Open. Lost by three strokes to Ron Streck.

T2 at another weather-shortened event, the Michelob-Houston Open. Lost by three strokes to Ron Streck. Sea Pines Heritage: Other runner-up finish came in late-March, when rounds of 68-70-73-68 left him T2 at the Sea Pines Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C., tied with Bruce Devlin, Morgan and Stadler, a shot behind Rogers' winning score.

Other runner-up finish came in late-March, when rounds of 68-70-73-68 left him T2 at the Sea Pines Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C., tied with Bruce Devlin, Morgan and Stadler, a shot behind Rogers' winning score. Hawaiian Open: First win came at the Hawaiian Open, where he dominated the field on his way to a six-shot victory over Don January. Took control of the tournament in the third round when he fashioned a 10-under 62 at Waialae CC to break free from the pack. The victory was nice redemption from two weeks earlier, when he lost in a playoff at the weather-shortened Bing Crosby National Pro-Am to John Cook, an extra session that also included Bobby Clampett and Ben Crenshaw.

1980 Season

Went winless but did turn nine top-10s–including a third-place finish–into a 38th-place spot on the final money list. Added a pair of T4s late in the season.

Southern Open: Had four par-or-better rounds at the Southern Open in October, including a 68-69 finish, to T4 at Green Island CC.

Had four par-or-better rounds at the Southern Open in October, including a 68-69 finish, to T4 at Green Island CC. World Series of Golf: With a 66-66 weekend at the World Series of Golf, finished T4 in Ohio.

With a 66-66 weekend at the World Series of Golf, finished T4 in Ohio. Western Open: Shot rounds of 69-71-74-73 to T3 at the Western Open for his top outing of the campaign. His 3-over weekend at Butler National GC kept him from putting any pressure on the leaders, tying with Don Pooley, six shots shy of winner Scott Simpson.

1979 Season

Highlight of his season came when he joined a select group of players who have won multiple U.S. Open titles. After the U.S. Open, turned in four other top-fives, including three third-place finishes.

U.S. Open Championship: Opened with a 74 at the U.S. Open at Inverness Club in Toledo and was tied for 29th after 18 holes. Moved into contention when he was one of only five players to break par Friday, his 3-under 68 tying him for low-round-of-the-day honors. Followed with a 67 in the third round, opening a three-shot lead over Tom Weiskopf. Despite a closing 75 on a day when only three players broke par, was able to hang out and defeat the duo of Jerry Pate and Gary Player by two shots.

Opened with a 74 at the U.S. Open at Inverness Club in Toledo and was tied for 29th after 18 holes. Moved into contention when he was one of only five players to break par Friday, his 3-under 68 tying him for low-round-of-the-day honors. Followed with a 67 in the third round, opening a three-shot lead over Tom Weiskopf. Despite a closing 75 on a day when only three players broke par, was able to hang out and defeat the duo of Jerry Pate and Gary Player by two shots. Houston Open: Final T3 was at the Houston Open, where a solid second round again secured his high finish. Shot a 7-under 64 at the Woodlands CC to finish deadlocked with Bob Gilder, Orville Moody and Sammy Rachels, four shots behind winner Wayne Levi.

Final T3 was at the Houston Open, where a solid second round again secured his high finish. Shot a 7-under 64 at the Woodlands CC to finish deadlocked with Bob Gilder, Orville Moody and Sammy Rachels, four shots behind winner Wayne Levi. Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic: Was solo third at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic in South Florida. Only broke par in one round, but that was a 10-under 62 in the second round. Finished six shots short of champion Larry Nelson.

Was solo third at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic in South Florida. Only broke par in one round, but that was a 10-under 62 in the second round. Finished six shots short of champion Larry Nelson. Bay Hill Citrus Classic: Third place finish came at the Bay Hill Citrus Classic in Orlando in March. A final-round 68 moved him up eight spots on the final leaderboard, a stroke behind winner Bob Byman.

1978 Season

In a season where he didn't win, was still able to finish inside the top 10 on the money list, thanks to two runner-up efforts and an additional four third-place finishes.

Colgate Hall of Fame Classic: Final second-place outing was a T2 at the Colgate Hall of Fame Classic in August at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course in North Carolina. Had the round of the day Friday, a second-round 63, but it wasn't enough to catch Tom Watson, who won the title by a stroke.

Final second-place outing was a T2 at the Colgate Hall of Fame Classic in August at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course in North Carolina. Had the round of the day Friday, a second-round 63, but it wasn't enough to catch Tom Watson, who won the title by a stroke. IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic: Added a T3 in July with bookend 67s at the IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic. Finished tied with Gil Morgan and Jerry Pate, three shots behind Jack Nicklaus at Whitemarsh Valley CC.

Added a T3 in July with bookend 67s at the IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic. Finished tied with Gil Morgan and Jerry Pate, three shots behind Jack Nicklaus at Whitemarsh Valley CC. Western Open: T4 at the Western Open.

T4 at the Western Open. U.S. Open Championship: T4 at the U.S. Open.

T4 at the U.S. Open. Kemper Open: Had a solid run, beginning in June at the Kemper Open, where he T5.

Had a solid run, beginning in June at the Kemper Open, where he T5. Heritage Classic: At the Heritage Classic at Harbour Town GL, finished solo second, three shots behind winner Hubert Green in South Carolina.

At the Heritage Classic at Harbour Town GL, finished solo second, three shots behind winner Hubert Green in South Carolina. Florida Citrus Open: Finished fifth at the Florida Citrus Open.

Finished fifth at the Florida Citrus Open. Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic: Finished third at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic.

Finished third at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic. Hawaiian Open: Was T3 at the Hawaiian Open.

Was T3 at the Hawaiian Open. Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: Finished third at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am.

Finished third at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am. Australian PGA Championship: Fired an opening, 7-under 64 at Royal Melbourne GC in mid-November, setting a course record in the process at the Australian PGA Championship. Fell to second place with a second-round 75. Rebounded with a 1-under 70 to take the 54-hole lead from Australia's Graham Marsh. Capped the victory with a 69 that led to an eight-shot title over Marsh and made him only the second non-Australian, along with Gary Player in 1957, to win the event at the time.

1977 Season

Won a career-best three tournaments and finished fourth on the money list, with $221,456 in earnings.

San Antonio Texas Open: Played in the San Antonio Texas Open at Oak Hill. Cruised to a two-shot triumph over Miller Barber on the strength of four rounds in the 60s–including a 6-under 64 in the third round.

Played in the San Antonio Texas Open at Oak Hill. Cruised to a two-shot triumph over Miller Barber on the strength of four rounds in the 60s–including a 6-under 64 in the third round. Ryder Cup Matches: At the U.S. in the Ryder Cup, an event at Royal Lytham and St. Annes, he went 2-1-0 in his three matches (losing in singles to Brian Barnes, 1-down).

At the U.S. in the Ryder Cup, an event at Royal Lytham and St. Annes, he went 2-1-0 in his three matches (losing in singles to Brian Barnes, 1-down). World Series of Golf: Played at the World Series of Golf and almost made it two wins in as many tries, a 1-over 71 betraying him after an opening 67 and a closing 65-69 effort. Tied with Tom Weiskopf, five shots behind winner Lanny Wadkins.

Played at the World Series of Golf and almost made it two wins in as many tries, a 1-over 71 betraying him after an opening 67 and a closing 65-69 effort. Tied with Tom Weiskopf, five shots behind winner Lanny Wadkins. Colgate Hall of Fame Golf Classic: Second win of the year came in impressive fashion at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course. Fired a second-round 62 and enjoyed four rounds in the 60s in North Carolina to roll past Leonard Thompson by five shots.

Second win of the year came in impressive fashion at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course. Fired a second-round 62 and enjoyed four rounds in the 60s in North Carolina to roll past Leonard Thompson by five shots. Atlanta Classic: Win No. 1 came at the Atlanta Classic in late-May. Weekend rounds of 66-67, including a birdie on the 72nd hole, allowed him to avoid a playoff and defeat Steve Veriato by a shot.

Win No. 1 came at the Atlanta Classic in late-May. Weekend rounds of 66-67, including a birdie on the 72nd hole, allowed him to avoid a playoff and defeat Steve Veriato by a shot. Masters Tournament: Shot a final-round 68 at Augusta National in April to finish fifth at the Masters Tournament.

Shot a final-round 68 at Augusta National in April to finish fifth at the Masters Tournament. Tournament Players Championship: Had a disappointing finish at the Tournament Players Championship at Sawgrass CC in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. After recording the only under-par round, a 69, at the par-70 course, fired a final-round, 2-over 74 to T3 with Bruce Devlin, three strokes behind winner Mark Hayes.

1976 Season

Enjoyed a season where he captured two titles, finishing second in three others. Finished third on the money list, his career-best position.

World Open Golf Championship: Top-five finish came at the World Open Golf Champions (T5).

Top-five finish came at the World Open Golf Champions (T5). World Series of Golf: Final runner-up showing came at the World Series of Golf in Akron in early September. Made a late rally, shooting a Sunday 67 at Firestone CC but started the day too far back. Finished four shots behind winner Jack Nicklaus.

Final runner-up showing came at the World Series of Golf in Akron in early September. Made a late rally, shooting a Sunday 67 at Firestone CC but started the day too far back. Finished four shots behind winner Jack Nicklaus. Western Open: Top-five finish came at the Western Open (T3).

Top-five finish came at the Western Open (T3). Memorial Tournament: Lost in playoff in the inaugural Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, falling to Roger Maltbie at Muirfield Village GC.

Lost in playoff in the inaugural Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, falling to Roger Maltbie at Muirfield Village GC. Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Top-five finish came at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic (fourth).

Top-five finish came at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic (fourth). Masters Tournament: Top-five finish came at the Masters Tournament (T5), where only a second-round 77 kept him from contending.

Top-five finish came at the Masters Tournament (T5), where only a second-round 77 kept him from contending. Sea Pines Heritage Classic: Other top-five came at the Sea Pines Heritage (T3).

Other top-five came at the Sea Pines Heritage (T3). Florida Citrus Open: Was again hoisting a trophy, this time at the Florida Citrus Open in Orlando. Started slowly at Rio Pinar CC, opening with a 2-over 74. Played his final 54 holes in 20-under, including a third-round 64, that was enough to force a playoff with Kermit Zarley. In one of the longer overtime sessions in TOUR history and the first playoff in the tournament's history, he outlasted Zarley by making a par on the sixth extra hole.

Was again hoisting a trophy, this time at the Florida Citrus Open in Orlando. Started slowly at Rio Pinar CC, opening with a 2-over 74. Played his final 54 holes in 20-under, including a third-round 64, that was enough to force a playoff with Kermit Zarley. In one of the longer overtime sessions in TOUR history and the first playoff in the tournament's history, he outlasted Zarley by making a par on the sixth extra hole. Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Received redemption when he strung together four consecutive sub-70 rounds at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open. Shot a third-round 66 but still trailed Tom Watson by three shots with 18 holes to play. In the final round at Riviera CC, shot a 3-under 68 to Watson's 73 to win by two.

Received redemption when he strung together four consecutive sub-70 rounds at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open. Shot a third-round 66 but still trailed Tom Watson by three shots with 18 holes to play. In the final round at Riviera CC, shot a 3-under 68 to Watson's 73 to win by two. Hawaiian Open: First runner-up of the season came at the Hawaiian Open. Held a one-stroke, 54-hole lead over Bob Murphy after opening 66-69-66 at Waialae CC. Struggled Sunday to a 1-over 73 to fall into a T2 with Larry Nelson, four shots short of winner Ben Crenshaw.

1975 Season

Started a streak of 86 tournaments without missing a cut that ended in 1978. It is the third-best streak on TOUR for consecutive events in the money. Won multiple tournaments for the first time and finished fourth on the final money list. Had three "consecutive top-10 streaks" during the season.

Ryder Cyp Matches: Played in his first Ryder Cup, qualifying for the U.S. team and then proceeding to record a 3-0-1 record in his four matches, including a 2-and-1 victory in one of his singles matches, defeating John O'Leary. He halved his other singles match, against Tommy Horton, in the U.S.'s 10-point rout at Laurel Valley GC in Pennsylvania.

Played in his first Ryder Cup, qualifying for the U.S. team and then proceeding to record a 3-0-1 record in his four matches, including a 2-and-1 victory in one of his singles matches, defeating John O'Leary. He halved his other singles match, against Tommy Horton, in the U.S.'s 10-point rout at Laurel Valley GC in Pennsylvania. Tournament Players Championship: Finished seventh at the Tournament Players Championship.

Finished seventh at the Tournament Players Championship. PGA Championship: Finished at the T5 at the PGA Championship.

Finished at the T5 at the PGA Championship. Westchester Classic: Finished T6 at the Westchester Classic.

Finished T6 at the Westchester Classic. Pleasant Valley Classic: Finished T9 at the Pleasant Valley Classic.

Finished T9 at the Pleasant Valley Classic. The Open Championship: Following his Western Open victory, he was ninth at The Open Championship.

Following his Western Open victory, he was ninth at The Open Championship. Western Open: Won again at the Western Open at Butler National GC outside Chicago. Despite a final-round, 2-over 73, was able to hang on and defeat Bobby Cole by a stroke.

Won again at the Western Open at Butler National GC outside Chicago. Despite a final-round, 2-over 73, was able to hang on and defeat Bobby Cole by a stroke. U.S. Open Championship: Prior to his Western Open victory, was T3 at the U.S. Open.

Prior to his Western Open victory, was T3 at the U.S. Open. Atlanta Classic: First win came at the Atlanta Classic, where he cruised to a four-shot victory over Tom Watson.

First win came at the Atlanta Classic, where he cruised to a four-shot victory over Tom Watson. MONY Tournament of Champions: Finished T5 at the MONY Tournament of Champions.

Finished T5 at the MONY Tournament of Champions. Masters Tournament: Finished T4 at the Masters Tournament.

Finished T4 at the Masters Tournament. Sea Pines Heritage Classic: Went T9 at the Sea Pines Heritage Classic.

Went T9 at the Sea Pines Heritage Classic. Florida Citrus Open: Just missed on another title when he shot a final-round 68 at the Florida Citrus Open in Orlando but could only finish second, a stroke behind winner Lee Trevino at Rio Pinar CC. That second-place finish ended a streak of four consecutive top-10s.

Just missed on another title when he shot a final-round 68 at the Florida Citrus Open in Orlando but could only finish second, a stroke behind winner Lee Trevino at Rio Pinar CC. That second-place finish ended a streak of four consecutive top-10s. Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic: Finished in the top-10 at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary (T5). Finish was one of four consecutive top-10s.

Finished in the top-10 at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary (T5). Finish was one of four consecutive top-10s. Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Finished in the top-10 at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open (T4). Finish was one of four consecutive top-10s.

Finished in the top-10 at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open (T4). Finish was one of four consecutive top-10s. Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational: Finished in the top-10 at the Andy Williams-San Diego Open (T6). Finish was one of four consecutive top-10s.

Finished in the top-10 at the Andy Williams-San Diego Open (T6). Finish was one of four consecutive top-10s. Piccadilly World Match Play Championship: Rolled to the quarterfinals of the Piccadilly World Match Play Championship in England, defeating Peter Oosterhuis, 9 and 8, at Wentworth Club. In Friday's semifinals, turned back Jack Newton, 4 and 3, and advanced to the 36-hole finals against Al Geiberger. After leads see-sawed in Saturday's early rounds, Irwin went ahead to stay at the 16th hole, wrapping up the match with a birdie putt on the 34th hole after a perfect 6-iron to the green. His 4-and-2 victory earned him the distinction of being only the second man in the then 12-year tournament history to successfully defend his crown (Gary Player in 1965-66).

1974 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Broke through in a major way in June when he won the U.S. Open at Winged Foot GC, never breaking par in any of his rounds but ultimately cruising to a two-shot victory over Forrest Fezler. In 12 previous major championship starts, had never enjoyed a top-five finish, with a T9 at the 1973 PGA Championship his previous-best major showing. Was 4-over on the weekend and 7-over for the tournament.

Broke through in a major way in June when he won the U.S. Open at Winged Foot GC, never breaking par in any of his rounds but ultimately cruising to a two-shot victory over Forrest Fezler. In 12 previous major championship starts, had never enjoyed a top-five finish, with a T9 at the 1973 PGA Championship his previous-best major showing. Was 4-over on the weekend and 7-over for the tournament. IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic: Came up just short in his quest for a title when he was the runner-up at the IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic. Despite a 68-66 weekend at Whitemarsh Valley CC, still dropped a four-shot decision to winner Hubert Green.

Came up just short in his quest for a title when he was the runner-up at the IVB-Philadelphia Golf Classic. Despite a 68-66 weekend at Whitemarsh Valley CC, still dropped a four-shot decision to winner Hubert Green. Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic: Initial second-place showing came at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic in South Florida. Opened with a 1-over 73 at Inverrary G&CC's East Course then rebounded with rounds of 69-69-68 over his final 54 holes only to come up a stroke short to Leonard Thompson.

Initial second-place showing came at the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic in South Florida. Opened with a 1-over 73 at Inverrary G&CC's East Course then rebounded with rounds of 69-69-68 over his final 54 holes only to come up a stroke short to Leonard Thompson. Piccadilly World Match Play Championship: At the Piccadillly World Match Play in October, made it to the quarterfinals and knocked out New Zealand's Bob Charles, 4 and 2, over 36 holes. A day later, playing against Tony Jacklin, the two halved the first 12 holes of their match setting a tournament record in the process. Finished the morning 3-up on Jacklin and then cruised to a 5-and-4 victory. In the finals, defeated Gary Player, 3 and 1, handing, in the process, Player's first defeat in a final after five previous Piccadilly World Match Play victories.

1973 Season

Won on TOUR for a second time and finished inside the top 10 on the money list for the first time in his career.

Kaiser International Open Invitational: Also contended at the Kaiser International Open in Napa, Calif., in mid-October. Trailed 54-hole leaders John Schlee and Ed Sneed by a stroke with a round to play but couldn't make a Sunday charge, shooting a 73 to finish a stroke out of the Sneed-Schlee playoff that Sneed won.

Also contended at the Kaiser International Open in Napa, Calif., in mid-October. Trailed 54-hole leaders John Schlee and Ed Sneed by a stroke with a round to play but couldn't make a Sunday charge, shooting a 73 to finish a stroke out of the Sneed-Schlee playoff that Sneed won. Sea Pines Heritage Classic: Had to wait until September to win but did so in impressive fashion at the Sea Pines Heritage Classic. Jumped to a seven-shot advantage over Jerry Heard through 54 holes after opening 69-66-65 at Harbour Town GL. Despite a lackluster final round, a 1-over 72, still won by five over Heard.

Had to wait until September to win but did so in impressive fashion at the Sea Pines Heritage Classic. Jumped to a seven-shot advantage over Jerry Heard through 54 holes after opening 69-66-65 at Harbour Town GL. Despite a lackluster final round, a 1-over 72, still won by five over Heard. Canadian Open: Top-five came at the Canadian Open (fourth).

Top-five came at the Canadian Open (fourth). Western Open: Came up shy in early July at the Western Open when he used four par-or-better rounds to stay in contention all week at Midlothian CC in Illinois. Shot a final-round, 2-under 69 only to finish a stroke behind winner Billy Casper.

Came up shy in early July at the Western Open when he used four par-or-better rounds to stay in contention all week at Midlothian CC in Illinois. Shot a final-round, 2-under 69 only to finish a stroke behind winner Billy Casper. Danny Thomas Memphis Classic: Top-five came at the Danny Thomas-Memphis Classic (T4).

1972 Season

A year after picking up a pair of runner-up finishes, added three more in a season that saw him finish 14th on the final money list, with 11 top-10s in his 27 made cuts.

Sahara Invitational: Was again in contention at the Sahara Invitational in Las Vegas. Rounds of 70-69-67-69 led to a T3 finish with Gay Brewer, two shots behind winner Lanny Wadkins.

Was again in contention at the Sahara Invitational in Las Vegas. Rounds of 70-69-67-69 led to a T3 finish with Gay Brewer, two shots behind winner Lanny Wadkins. Kaiser International Open Invitational: At the Kaiser International Open in October in Napa, Calif., fell three strokes shy of winner George Knudson, settling for a T2 with Bobby Nichols.

At the Kaiser International Open in October in Napa, Calif., fell three strokes shy of winner George Knudson, settling for a T2 with Bobby Nichols. USI Classic: Top-10 came at the USI Classic (T9).

Top-10 came at the USI Classic (T9). American Golf Classic: Second third-place showing came at Firestone CC when he was solo third at the American Golf Classic in July in Akron, Ohio.

Second third-place showing came at Firestone CC when he was solo third at the American Golf Classic in July in Akron, Ohio. Western Open: First third-place performance was at the Western Open, a T3 in June, thanks to a final-round 68 at Sunset Ridge in Winnetka, Ill.

First third-place performance was at the Western Open, a T3 in June, thanks to a final-round 68 at Sunset Ridge in Winnetka, Ill. Houston Open: Top-10 came at the Houston Open (eighth).

Top-10 came at the Houston Open (eighth). Greater Greensboro Open: Top-10 came at the Greater Greensboro Open (T10).

Top-10 came at the Greater Greensboro Open (T10). Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational: First runner-up effort came at the Andy Williams-San Diego Open. Carried a one-shot lead over Paul Harney into the final round at Torrey Pines GC. Fashioned an even-par final day but watched as Harney came in with a 2-under 70 to steal the victory by a stroke.

First runner-up effort came at the Andy Williams-San Diego Open. Carried a one-shot lead over Paul Harney into the final round at Torrey Pines GC. Fashioned an even-par final day but watched as Harney came in with a 2-under 70 to steal the victory by a stroke. Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: Top-10 came at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open (T5).

Top-10 came at the Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open (T5). Liggett & Myers Open: Lost in a playoff in August at the Liggett & Myers Open, an extra session that included Lou Graham (winner), David Graham and Larry Ziegler.

1971 Season

Walt Disney World Open Invitational: Finished T5 at the Walt Disney World Open in his final start of the year.

Finished T5 at the Walt Disney World Open in his final start of the year. Sea Pines Heritage Classic: Broke through in a big way when he won his first official event, after coming close but finishing as a runner-up at both the Westchester Classic and the Danny Thomas-Memphis Classic. At the Sea Pines Heritage Classic on Hilton Head Island, S.C., shot weekend rounds of 68-70 to hold off Bob Lunn by a stroke at Harbour Town GL. The win was worth $22,000 and helped him to a 12th-place finish on the final money list.

Broke through in a big way when he won his first official event, after coming close but finishing as a runner-up at both the Westchester Classic and the Danny Thomas-Memphis Classic. At the Sea Pines Heritage Classic on Hilton Head Island, S.C., shot weekend rounds of 68-70 to hold off Bob Lunn by a stroke at Harbour Town GL. The win was worth $22,000 and helped him to a 12th-place finish on the final money list. Kaiser International Open Invitational: Added a top-10 at the Kaiser International (T7).

Added a top-10 at the Kaiser International (T7). Westchester Classic: Second close call came at Westchester CC. Weekend rounds of 67-68 were not enough to catch winner Arnold Palmer, as he settled for a T2 with Gibby Gilbert.

Second close call came at Westchester CC. Weekend rounds of 67-68 were not enough to catch winner Arnold Palmer, as he settled for a T2 with Gibby Gilbert. Danny Thomas Memphis Classic: In Memphis, rounds of 69-69-66 left him in a tie for third with Ted Hayes and Larry Ziegler, three shots behind 54-hole leader Lee Trevino. Shot a 2-under 68 on the final day, but it wasn't enough to catch Trevino, who won by four shots.

In Memphis, rounds of 69-69-66 left him in a tie for third with Ted Hayes and Larry Ziegler, three shots behind 54-hole leader Lee Trevino. Shot a 2-under 68 on the final day, but it wasn't enough to catch Trevino, who won by four shots. Masters Tournament: Played in his first major championship as a professional. Finished T13 at the Masters.

Played in his first major championship as a professional. Finished T13 at the Masters. Tucson Open Invitational: After a slow start at the Tucson Open (72-74), played well on the weekend, producing a 66-67 finish to T3.

After a slow start at the Tucson Open (72-74), played well on the weekend, producing a 66-67 finish to T3. Phoenix Open Invitational: First Arizona top-10 came a month earlier when he T7 at the Phoenix Open following rounds of 66-65-68-66.

1970 Season

Robinson Open Golf Classic: Final top-10 of the year came at the Robinson Open Golf Classic, a T9.

Final top-10 of the year came at the Robinson Open Golf Classic, a T9. Colonial National Invitational: After opening with a 3-over 73 at the Colonial National Invitation, recorded rounds of 68-69-69 to T5 at Colonial CC.

After opening with a 3-over 73 at the Colonial National Invitation, recorded rounds of 68-69-69 to T5 at Colonial CC. Greater Jacksonville Open: Picked up his second top-10 when he was T8 at the Greater Jacksonville Open in March.

Picked up his second top-10 when he was T8 at the Greater Jacksonville Open in March. Los Angeles Open: Contended for a title for the first time, at the Los Angeles Open. Finished regulation at Rancho Municipal GC tied with Billy Casper after he shot a 2-over 73 Sunday to Casper's 72. On the first hole of sudden death, Casper prevailed with a birdie.

1969 Season

Minnesota Golf Classic: Added an additional seven top-25s, his best showings a T11 at the Minnesota Golf Classic.

Added an additional seven top-25s, his best showings a T11 at the Minnesota Golf Classic. Memphis Open Invitational: Enjoyed his first PGA TOUR top-10, at the Memphis Open. Opened with a 67-65 at Colonial CC to sit a stroke behind 36-hole leaders Lee Elder and Bert Yancey. Solid play left him on the weekend, but still shot a 72-68 final 36 holes to T10.

1968 Season

In his first full TOUR season, made 11 cuts.

Philadelphia Golf Classic: Top effort of the year was a T24 at the Philadelphia Golf Classic.

Top effort of the year was a T24 at the Philadelphia Golf Classic. Memphis Open Invitational: Made his first PGA TOUR cut as a professional, at the Memphis Open. Rounds of 72-70-71-72 led to a T65 finish.

1967 Season

Houston Champions International: Played in the 1967 Houston Champions International, finishing 73rd.

1966 Season

U.S. Open Championship: .Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the 1966 U.S. Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. Made the cut and finished T61.

Amateur Highlights