Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (7), All-Time Money List (50th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 2011

PGA TOUR Victories (7)

1990 Honda Classic

Honda Classic 1992 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic

Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic 1994 Doral-Ryder Open

Doral-Ryder Open 1998 United Airlines Hawaiian Open, National Car Rental Golf Classic/Disney

United Airlines Hawaiian Open, National Car Rental Golf Classic/Disney 2000 Tampa Bay Classic

Tampa Bay Classic 2003 Southern Farm Bureau Classic

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2011 Dick's Sporting Goods Open

Additional Victories (2)

1988 JCPenney Classic [with Amy Benz]

JCPenney Classic [with Amy Benz] 1995 Florida Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

1993 Lost to Jim McGovern, Shell Houston Open

Personal

His sister Julie Jones caddied for him during record-breaking performance at 1998 United Airlines Hawaiian Open.

With daughter Jessica, won the father-daughter tournament at 1997 National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World.

Suffered bursitis in left shoulder in 1997.

Sleeps on magnetic mattress cover and wears magnets in soles of shoes for relief.

Favorites include the TV show "Dexter" and movie "The Shawshank Redemption." Also frequents priceline.com. Favorite city is Atlanta and his top vacation spot is Beaver Creek, Colo., since he and his wife enjoy skiing. Enjoys college and pro football.

Says his career highlight was winning the United Airlines Hawaiian Open with a 28-under-par total.

Has been involved in helping raise funds for Batten disease as both his nephews have the disorder.

Special Interests

All sports

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Posted four top-25 finishes in 18 starts during the 2019 season. Recorded his best finish at the Insperity Invitational (T15) and went on to finish No. 65 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

2017 Season

Made just 14 starts and failed to post a top-25 finish for the first time in his career as he continued to be troubled by health woes.

Principal Charity Classic: Best finish came in June when he was 29th at the Principal Charity Classic.

2016 Season

Season was limited to just 13 starts and none after DICK'S Sporting Goods Open in July due to injuries.

Insperity Invitational: Was T17 at the Insperity Invitational in May.

Was T17 at the Insperity Invitational in May. Allianz Championship: Had gotten his year off to a fast start when he finished T6 at the Allianz Championship, the first full-field event of the year, but that was his lone top-10 finish of the campaign.

2015 Season

Played in 20 events, the most he has played in a season since 2012.

Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Played in the final group Sunday at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, but an even-par 72 dropped him back into a T8.

Played in the final group Sunday at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, but an even-par 72 dropped him back into a T8. Allianz Championship: Made his first Champions Tour start since the 2013 Boeing Classic and shot 66 in the final round of the Allianz Championship to T3. It was his best performance in an event since a T2 at the 2011 SAS Championship. Was out of action for almost 18 months due to cervical dystonia, a nerve disorder in his neck.

2014 Season

Due to a cervical dystonia, did not play an official event for the first time in his Champions Tour career. Cervical dystonia is a movement disorder of the neck.

2013 Season

Had his season limited to just 12 events due to health-related issues (back, neck and elbow) and did not play after the Boeing Classic in August. Missed nearly three months from late March into mid-June due to those problems. Early in the season, had back-to-back top-10 finishes in February.

Boeing Classic: Was T4 in his final start of the year, at the Boeing Classic, thanks to back-to-back 68s on the weekend at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.

Was T4 in his final start of the year, at the Boeing Classic, thanks to back-to-back 68s on the weekend at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Top performance came in late-June when he put together four consecutive rounds in the 60s, which led to a T4 finish at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. It was his best showing in a major championship since joining the Tour.

Top performance came in late-June when he put together four consecutive rounds in the 60s, which led to a T4 finish at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. It was his best showing in a major championship since joining the Tour. ACE Group Classic: Was T10 at The ACE Group Classic.

Was T10 at The ACE Group Classic. Allianz Championship: Was T9 at the Allianz Championship.

2012 Season

Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA TOUR during the season but collected four top-10 finishes in 21 Champions Tour starts. Had somewhat of an injury-plagued year and fell from 17th to 36th on the final money list. Hand and wrist problems forced him out of The Principal Charity Classic after just one round, and it led to a subsequent WD from the following event, at the Regions Charity Classic. Later in the year an elbow problem forced him to withdraw after just one round in his final two starts.

SAS Championship: Was T10 at the SAS Championship.

Was T10 at the SAS Championship. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Held the 36-hole lead at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, but after making eagle to start his final round his game fell apart and led to an eventual 77 and T21 finish in Endicott, N.Y. Had a pair of eagles in the opening round of the event.

Held the 36-hole lead at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, but after making eagle to start his final round his game fell apart and led to an eventual 77 and T21 finish in Endicott, N.Y. Had a pair of eagles in the opening round of the event. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was in contention early on the front nine of the final round of the U.S. Senior Open but made consecutive double bogeys on Nos. 8-9 at Indianwood to derail his chances. He finished T6 with John Cook.

Was in contention early on the front nine of the final round of the U.S. Senior Open but made consecutive double bogeys on Nos. 8-9 at Indianwood to derail his chances. He finished T6 with John Cook. Toshiba Classic: Earned a T8 finish at the Toshiba Classic.

Earned a T8 finish at the Toshiba Classic. Allianz Championship: Was T10 at the Allianz Championship.

2011 Season

Split his time between the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and Champions Tour. Missed the cut in each of his three PGA TOUR starts, but enjoyed immediate success on the Champions Tour, where he made 14 starts after turning 50 in June. Of the 14 starts, netted seven top-10 finishes, highlighted by a win.

AT&T Championship: Finished T8 at the AT&T Championship in October in San Antonio, with three consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Finished T8 at the AT&T Championship in October in San Antonio, with three consecutive rounds in the 60s. SAS Championship: Was a 36-hole co-leader at the SAS Championship and eventually finished T2 along with Jeff Sluman, one stroke back of Kenny Perry, thanks to an eagle at the 17th hole Sunday.

Was a 36-hole co-leader at the SAS Championship and eventually finished T2 along with Jeff Sluman, one stroke back of Kenny Perry, thanks to an eagle at the 17th hole Sunday. Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: Final-round 67 led to a T6 at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship.

Final-round 67 led to a T6 at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship. 3M Championship: Shared the first-round lead with Jay Haas and the second-round lead with Peter Senior at the 3M Championship. He eventually finished T8 after a final-round 73.

Shared the first-round lead with Jay Haas and the second-round lead with Peter Senior at the 3M Championship. He eventually finished T8 after a final-round 73. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Posted four straight sub-par rounds on his way to a T9 finish at the U.S. Senior Open at Inverness in late July.

Posted four straight sub-par rounds on his way to a T9 finish at the U.S. Senior Open at Inverness in late July. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in his third Champions Tour appearance, with the win coming just 25 days after he turned 50, making him the 11th-youngest winner in the circuit's history. Win in New York also came in his 156th start since his last victory on the PGA TOUR (2003 Southern Farm Bureau Classic). Closed with a final-round 65 to overtake Mark Wiebe and eventually defeated Nick Price by three shots at En-Joie GC. Made just one bogey over 54 holes in Endicott and none on the back nine.

Won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in his third Champions Tour appearance, with the win coming just 25 days after he turned 50, making him the 11th-youngest winner in the circuit's history. Win in New York also came in his 156th start since his last victory on the PGA TOUR (2003 Southern Farm Bureau Classic). Closed with a final-round 65 to overtake Mark Wiebe and eventually defeated Nick Price by three shots at En-Joie GC. Made just one bogey over 54 holes in Endicott and none on the back nine. Principal Charity Classic: Made his Champions Tour debut at The Principal Charity Classic and finished T16 in Iowa after posting a final-round 67.

2010 Season

Played the season on a Major Medical Extension, but was unable to make enough to earn his card back. Made four of 13 cuts and did not record a top 25 for the first time since joining the TOUR in 1988.

2009 Season

Made seven cuts from 13 starts after regaining fully exempt status in 2008. Failed to post a top-10 finish for just the second time (2007) in his 22-year career. Underwent shoulder surgery in July 2009.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Last start came in May at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, where he was forced to withdraw.

Last start came in May at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, where he was forced to withdraw. The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Season-best finish was a T19 at Bob Hope Classic which included back-to-back 64s in the third and fourth rounds.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 18 starts on the PGA TOUR, with five top-25 finishes (the most since the 2005 season). Finished outside of the top 125 (No. 153) for the third consecutive season.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Had a T4 finish at the 2008 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Had a T4 finish at the 2008 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Ginn sur Mer Classic: Three consecutive 70s left him just one behind the 54-hole leader at the Ginn sur Mer Classic, before a final-round 73 left him two back with a season-best T7.

2007 Season

Played in 16 events on TOUR with best finish a T21 at the Frys.com Open.

2006 Season

Made 12 cuts in 27 events entered and posted one top-10. Fell out of the top 125 for just the second time in his 19-year TOUR career.

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Had a fourth-place finish at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2005 Season

Best stretch of season was a two-week period in September, during which he had two top-tens.

Chrysler Championship: Clinched spot in top 125 money list with T20 finish at Chrysler Championship, earning $55,271.

Clinched spot in top 125 money list with T20 finish at Chrysler Championship, earning $55,271. Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Held the 36-hole lead at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro after opening with a pair of 66s, but 74-70 on the weekend dropped him to T17.

Held the 36-hole lead at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro after opening with a pair of 66s, but 74-70 on the weekend dropped him to T17. 84 LUMBER Classic: T5 at the 84 LUMBER Classic.

T5 at the 84 LUMBER Classic. Bell Canadian Open: T11 at the Bell Canadian Open.

T11 at the Bell Canadian Open. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: First top-10 of the season was T9 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, thanks to four rounds in the 60s.

2004 Season

Finished in the top 100 on the money list for the seventh straight season and the 16th time in his 17-year career.

Shell Houston Open: Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Vijay Singh at the Shell Houston Open at 7-under-par. Finished solo third in Monday finish after final-round 71, three strokes behind Singh.

Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Vijay Singh at the Shell Houston Open at 7-under-par. Finished solo third in Monday finish after final-round 71, three strokes behind Singh. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Turned in his best finish in a World Golf Championships event with a T9 at the Accenture Match Play Championship. Upset No. 5 Retief Goosen in first round, and No. 28 Peter Lonard in second before losing to No. 44 Ian Poulter in third round, 2 and 1.

2003 Season

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Won for the second time in the 2000s with his victory at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, his seventh career victory. Shared first-round lead and held second- and third-round leads while firing four rounds in the 60s. Birdied three of final four holes to defeat Brenden Pappas, who shot a final-round 10-under 62, by a stroke.

2002 Season

Began the season making 15 consecutive cuts and missed just three of 26 cuts, the least in his 15-year TOUR career.

Buick Challenge: Third-round 11-under-par 61, a career low, moved him into a tie for the lead with Tim Herron through 54 holes at the Buick Challenge. Finished T4 after final-round 70.

2001 Season

After three consecutive years in top 25 on TOUR money list, finished No. 100.

2000 Season

Collected his sixth PGA TOUR victory and for the third consecutive season eclipsed $1.5 million in earnings. Was among the top-10 eight times, including his first two starts of the season.

Tampa Bay Classic: Earned three-stroke victory at the inaugural Tampa Bay Classic, his fifth victory in the state of Florida. In final round, birdied three of the last four holes en route to a 65. Win occurred on home course, Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

Earned three-stroke victory at the inaugural Tampa Bay Classic, his fifth victory in the state of Florida. In final round, birdied three of the last four holes en route to a 65. Win occurred on home course, Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. U.S. Open Championship: Posted his best finish at the U.S. Open, solo fourth.

Posted his best finish at the U.S. Open, solo fourth. GTE Byron Nelson Classic: Shared the 54-hole lead with Davis Love III at GTE Byron Nelson Classic. Closing 70 left him T4, one stroke out of three-man playoff.

1999 Season

Although without a victory, posted three third-place finishes. Earned over $700,000 in first four starts of season on strength of back-to-back third-place finishes.

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Had a third place finish at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Won consolation match at Accenture, defeating Steve Pate 5 and 4 for $400,000 payday.

Had a third place finish at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Won consolation match at Accenture, defeating Steve Pate 5 and 4 for $400,000 payday. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Finished third at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

1998 Season

National Car Rental Golf Classic/Disney: Closed year with fifth TOUR victory at National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort and for first time in career earned two wins in a season. Closing 66 produced his second title at Disney.

Closed year with fifth TOUR victory at National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort and for first time in career earned two wins in a season. Closing 66 produced his second title at Disney. United Airlines Hawaiian Open: Best four-day performance at the time by any player on TOUR at United Airlines Hawaiian Open, where he broke the 72-hole scoring record in relation to par with a 28-under-par 260 to capture his fourth TOUR title. Rounds of 63-65-66-66 included 31 birdies and only three bogeys. Broke record shared by Ben Hogan and Mike Souchak which had stood for 43 years. Joe Durant's 29-under in 2001 broke Huston's record. Shared first-round lead with David Ogrin before breaking away with tournament record-tying 16-under 128 total through 36 holes. Shot tournament-record 22-under 194 through 54 holes.

1997 Season

Fell out of top 125 for first time in career, finishing 141st.

1996 Season

Memorial Tournament: Shot course-record 61 at Muirfield Village GC during second round of Memorial Tournament.

1994 Season

Doral-Ryder Open: Earned third victory at 1994 Doral-Ryder Open. Entered final round four strokes behind, but closing 66 good for three-stroke victory.

1993 Season

THE TOUR Championship: T2 with Greg Norman, Scott Simpson and David Frost at 1993 TOUR Championship, one stroke behind Jim Gallagher, Jr.

T2 with Greg Norman, Scott Simpson and David Frost at 1993 TOUR Championship, one stroke behind Jim Gallagher, Jr. Shell Houston Open: Lost playoff to Jim McGovern at Shell Houston Open.

1992 Season

Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: Fired closing 62 to overtake Mark O'Meara and win the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic, where winning total of 26-under-par 262 was one off TOUR record for most strokes below par in 72-hole event.

1990 Season

Honda Classic: Earned first PGA TOUR victory at windswept Honda Classic, where he held off a strong Mark Calcavecchia challenge to win by two strokes.

1987 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Medalist at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1985 Season