1938 Hershey Four-Ball

Hershey Four-Ball 1940 North & South Open Championship, Greater Greensboro Open, Asheville "Land of the Sky" Open, Goodall Palm Beach Round Robin

North & South Open Championship, Greater Greensboro Open, Asheville "Land of the Sky" Open, Goodall Palm Beach Round Robin 1941 Miami Biltmore International Four-Ball, Asheville Open, Inverness Four-Ball, Chicago Open, Hershey Open

Miami Biltmore International Four-Ball, Asheville Open, Inverness Four-Ball, Chicago Open, Hershey Open 1942 Los Angeles Open, San Francisco Open, North & South Open Championship, Asheville "Land of the Sky" Open, Hale America-Illinois, Rochester Open

Los Angeles Open, San Francisco Open, North & South Open Championship, Asheville "Land of the Sky" Open, Hale America-Illinois, Rochester Open 1945 Nashville Invitational, Portland Open Invitational, Richmond Invitational, Montgomery Invitational, Orlando Open

Nashville Invitational, Portland Open Invitational, Richmond Invitational, Montgomery Invitational, Orlando Open 1946 Phoenix Open, San Antonio Texas Open, St. Petersburg Open, Miami International Four-Ball, Colonial Invitational, Western Open, Goodall Round Robin, Inverness Four-Ball, Winnipeg Open, PGA Championship, Golden State Open, Dallas Invitational, North & South Open Championship

Phoenix Open, San Antonio Texas Open, St. Petersburg Open, Miami International Four-Ball, Colonial Invitational, Western Open, Goodall Round Robin, Inverness Four-Ball, Winnipeg Open, PGA Championship, Golden State Open, Dallas Invitational, North & South Open Championship 1947 Los Angeles Open, Phoenix Open, Miami International Four-Ball, Colonial Invitational, Chicago Victory Open, Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball, World Championship of Golf

Los Angeles Open, Phoenix Open, Miami International Four-Ball, Colonial Invitational, Chicago Victory Open, Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball, World Championship of Golf 1948 Los Angeles Open, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball, Motor City Open, Reading Open, Western Open, Denver Open Invitational Championship, Reno Open Invitational, Glendale Open Invitational

Los Angeles Open, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball, Motor City Open, Reading Open, Western Open, Denver Open Invitational Championship, Reno Open Invitational, Glendale Open Invitational 1949 Bing Crosby Pro-Am, Long Beach Open

Bing Crosby Pro-Am, Long Beach Open 1950 U.S. Open Championship

U.S. Open Championship 1951 Masters Tournament, U.S. Open Championship, World Championship of Golf

Masters Tournament, U.S. Open Championship, World Championship of Golf 1952 Colonial National Invitational

Colonial National Invitational 1953 Masters Tournament, Pan American Open, Colonial Invitational Tournament, U.S. Open Championship, The Open Championship

Masters Tournament, Pan American Open, Colonial Invitational Tournament, U.S. Open Championship, The Open Championship 1959 Colonial National Invitation

International Victories (1)

1956 World Cup [indiv]

Additional Victories (2)

1950 Greenbrier Pro-Am

Greenbrier Pro-Am 1956 World Cup [with Sam Snead]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (8-12)

1940 Lost to Byron Nelson, Texas Open

Lost to Byron Nelson, Texas Open 1941 Lost to Leonard Dodson, E. Harrison, Oakland Open

Lost to Leonard Dodson, E. Harrison, Oakland Open 1942 Defeated Jimmy Thomson, Los Angeles Open

Defeated Jimmy Thomson, Los Angeles Open 1942 Lost to Chick Harbert, Texas Open

Lost to Chick Harbert, Texas Open 1942 Lost to Byron Nelson, Masters Tournament

Lost to Byron Nelson, Masters Tournament 1944 Lost to Harold McSpaden, Chicago Victory Open

Lost to Harold McSpaden, Chicago Victory Open 1945 Defeated Harold McSpaden, Montgomery Invitational

Defeated Harold McSpaden, Montgomery Invitational 1946 Defeated Herman Keiser, Phoenix Open

Defeated Herman Keiser, Phoenix Open 1946 Lost to Ray Mangrum, Pensacola Open Invitational

Lost to Ray Mangrum, Pensacola Open Invitational 1948 Defeated E. Harrison, Motor City Open

Defeated E. Harrison, Motor City Open 1948 Defeated Ed Oliver, Western Open

Defeated Ed Oliver, Western Open 1948 Lost to Fred Haas, Portland Open Invitational

Lost to Fred Haas, Portland Open Invitational 1949 Defeated Jimmy Demaret, Long Beach Open

Defeated Jimmy Demaret, Long Beach Open 1949 Lost to Jimmy Demaret, Phoenix Open

Lost to Jimmy Demaret, Phoenix Open 1950 Lost to Sam Snead, Los Angeles Open

Lost to Sam Snead, Los Angeles Open 1950 Defeated George Fazio, Lloyd Mangrum, U.S. Open Championship

Defeated George Fazio, Lloyd Mangrum, U.S. Open Championship 1954 Lost to Sam Snead, Masters Tournament

Lost to Sam Snead, Masters Tournament 1955 Lost to Jack Fleck, U.S. Open Championship

Lost to Jack Fleck, U.S. Open Championship 1959 Defeated Fred Hawkins, Colonial National Invitation

Defeated Fred Hawkins, Colonial National Invitation 1960 Lost to Tommy Bolt, Gene Littler, Memphis Open Invitational

National Teams

1956, 1958 World Cup

1939, 1942, 1947, 1951 Ryder Cup

1947, 1949, 1967 Ryder Cup Captain

Personal

Began caddying at age 12 at Glen Garden CC along with a fellow caddie the same age, Byron Nelson.

Appeared as himself in the 1953 Jerry Lewis-Dean Martin movie, "The Caddy," with, among others, Byron Nelson, Sam Snead and Julius Boros.

Special Interests

Clubmaking

Career Highlights

1999 Season

Ben Hogan Room: The USGA opened the Ben Hogan Room in its museum in Far Hills, N.J., the first time that organization had dedicated a room there to a specific professional golfer.

The USGA opened the Ben Hogan Room in its museum in Far Hills, N.J., the first time that organization had dedicated a room there to a specific professional golfer. 38th "greatest athlete" of the 20th century: Named by ESPN's SportsCentury project as the 38th "greatest athlete" of the 20th century.

1997 Season

Died in Fort Worth, Texas–at All Saints Hospital–on July 25 after suffering a fall in his home.

1995 Season

Was diagnosed with colon cancer, with surgeons removing a large part of his colon. Was unable to participate in Fort Worth's Ben Hogan Week held in conjunction with that year's Colonial National Invitation, festivities that included Colonial CC unveiling a statue of him just inside the front entrance of the club. Missed his first past-champions dinner at Colonial, always held the night before the start of the tournament.

1990 Season

The PGA TOUR announced that its new developmental tour would be known as the Ben Hogan Tour, sponsored by the Ben Hogan Company. At the announcement of the formation of the new Tour, he said, "I wish there had been a similar opportunity when I was starting out. Maybe my career would have gotten off to a faster start."

Ben Hogan Award: The Friends of Golf and the Golf Coaches Association of America created the Ben Hogan Award, given to a college golfer who exhibited excellence in academics as well as golf. The first recipient was Oklahoma State's Kevin Wentworth.

1987 Season

Was hospitalized in Fort Worth for nearly two months due to pneumonia.

Memorial Tournament: Turned down an opportunity to be the honoree at the Memorial Tournament, where each year a golfer is honored.

1977 Season

Equaled his age for the first time when he shot a 64 at the Shady Oaks CC in Fort Worth during a non-competitive round.

Masters Tournament: For the first time, skipped the annual Champions Dinner at Augusta National GC in conjunction with the Masters Tournament. Cited business obligations as the reason.

1974 Season

Was one of the 13 in the first class inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Metropolitan PGA Hall of Fame: Was one of five players the Metropolitan PGA Hall of Fame inducted.

1973 Season

Received the William D. Richardson Award from the Golf Writers Association of American for his outstanding contributions to golf.

1971 Season

Made one start, at the Houston Champions International, an event that ultimately was his last PGA TOUR appearance. He withdrew after struggling through his first 12 holes. On the par-3 fourth hole at Champions GC in the opening round, he made a nine on the hole, taking three penalty strokes, and then threw his club. "I hate to play and quit–it burns me up. My left leg started acting up. It was miserable. I couldn't keep up with the boys. I just had to give up," he later told the Associated Press.

1970 Season

Westchester Classic: Later that season, shot a 78 to open the Westchester Classic in New York and withdrew.

Later that season, shot a 78 to open the Westchester Classic in New York and withdrew. Colonial National Invitational: At the Colonial National Invitational, he made his final PGA TOUR cut, opening with a 69 followed by 77-73-72 to T56 in Fort Worth.

At the Colonial National Invitational, he made his final PGA TOUR cut, opening with a 69 followed by 77-73-72 to T56 in Fort Worth. Houston Champions International: Made his final PGA TOUR top-10. At the Houston Champions International in May, he T9, shooting a 1-under 70 on the final day to move up 11 spots on the leaderboard.

1967 Season

Ryder Cup matches: Returned to the Ryder Cup after a 16-year absence to captain the U.S. team for a third time, leading the U.S. to a 15-point win over Great Britain at Champions GC in Houston.

Returned to the Ryder Cup after a 16-year absence to captain the U.S. team for a third time, leading the U.S. to a 15-point win over Great Britain at Champions GC in Houston. U.S. Open Championship: His last start in the U.S. Open came at Baltusrol CC, where he turned in a T34 finish.

His last start in the U.S. Open came at Baltusrol CC, where he turned in a T34 finish. Colonial National Invitation: In Fort Worth, at the Colonial National Invitational, he was tied for second after the first round, two behind Dave Stockton. He shot 72-69 in his middle two rounds and began the final day three shots behind Stockton. A final-round 73 left him with his final top-five of his career.

In Fort Worth, at the Colonial National Invitational, he was tied for second after the first round, two behind Dave Stockton. He shot 72-69 in his middle two rounds and began the final day three shots behind Stockton. A final-round 73 left him with his final top-five of his career. Houston Champions International: Enjoyed three top 10s, with two T3s to his credit in his native Texas. At the Houston Champions International, he opened with a pair of 69s and was four strokes out of the lead. A third-round, 1-over 72 left him tied for sixth, but he came back with a 3-under 68 to finish four shots behind Frank Beard.

Enjoyed three top 10s, with two T3s to his credit in his native Texas. At the Houston Champions International, he opened with a pair of 69s and was four strokes out of the lead. A third-round, 1-over 72 left him tied for sixth, but he came back with a 3-under 68 to finish four shots behind Frank Beard. Masters Tournament: In his final start at the Masters Tournament, he shot the day's low score in the third round, a 66 at Augusta National–thanks to a back-nine 30–and was tied for fourth before a Sunday 77 left him T10.

1966 Season

Memphis Open Invitational: Added one other top-10 that season, two weeks later at the Memphis Open (T9).

Added one other top-10 that season, two weeks later at the Memphis Open (T9). Colonial National Invitation: Shot up the leaderboard on the final day at the Colonial National Invitational when he fired a 69 at Colonial CC to T5.

Shot up the leaderboard on the final day at the Colonial National Invitational when he fired a 69 at Colonial CC to T5. Masters Tournament: Played in the Masters Tournament and T13, seven strokes behind champion Jack Nicklaus.

1965 Season

Played in two of the four majors, a T21 at the Masters Tournament and a T15 at the PGA Championship at Laurel Valley CC in Pennsylvania. In the second round, playing partner George Knudson made an ace on the 238-yard eighth hole in the second round. He claimed it was the first hole-in-one he had ever witnessed.

Colonial National Invitation: Lone top-10 came at the Colonial National Invitational.

1964 Season

In his four made cuts, he finished in the top 10 in all of them.

Carling World Open: Was T4 at the Carling World Open.

Was T4 at the Carling World Open. Colonial National Invitation: Was T4 at the Colonial National Invitational.

Was T4 at the Colonial National Invitational. Masters Tournament: He was T9 at the Masters Tournament (his 67 was the low score of the third round).

1963 Season

Thunderbird Classic Invitational: Lone start came at the Thunderbird Classic Invitational at Westchester CC in Rye, N.Y. It was his first tournament since turning 50. Failed to break par at the par-70 course (71-71-73-70) and finished T25.

1962 Season

Masters Tournament: Played his only PGA TOUR event at the Masters Tournament, where his rounds of 78-71-75-73 left him solo 38th.

1961 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Was T14 at the U.S. Open.

Was T14 at the U.S. Open. Colonial National Invitation: Made three official starts, thrilling the gallery at the Colonial National Invitational with an opening-round 68 to tie for second through 18 holes. Struggled to a 75-72-76 finish at Colonial CC to T19.

Made three official starts, thrilling the gallery at the Colonial National Invitational with an opening-round 68 to tie for second through 18 holes. Struggled to a 75-72-76 finish at Colonial CC to T19. Masters Tournament: He was T32 at the Masters Tournament, matching his worst 18-hole score in the event. As he did in 1952, he shot a final-round 79 to T32.

1960 Season

U.S. Open Championship: In his final start of the year, he was T9 at the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills outside Denver. Was three strokes off the pace through 54 holes and needed a low final round but could only shoot a 2-over 73 to T9. It would be the last time he seriously contended at a U.S. Open.

In his final start of the year, he was T9 at the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills outside Denver. Was three strokes off the pace through 54 holes and needed a low final round but could only shoot a 2-over 73 to T9. It would be the last time he seriously contended at a U.S. Open. Memphis Open Invitational: Made four starts and came close to winning for a second year in a row. At the Memphis Open in June, he finished regulation tied with Tommy Bolt and Gene Littler. Lost the 18-hole playoff the following day when Bolt fired a 68 to his 69 (Littler finished with a 71).

Made four starts and came close to winning for a second year in a row. At the Memphis Open in June, he finished regulation tied with Tommy Bolt and Gene Littler. Lost the 18-hole playoff the following day when Bolt fired a 68 to his 69 (Littler finished with a 71). Colonial National Invitation: In defense of his Colonial National Invitational title, he finished strong, shooting a 1-under 69 to place solo eighth.

In defense of his Colonial National Invitational title, he finished strong, shooting a 1-under 69 to place solo eighth. Masters Tournament: Opened his season with a T6 at the Masters. Final-round difficulties did him in as he shot a 4-over 76 on the last day. Was tied for second with four others, a stroke behind Arnold Palmer but had to settle for a T6.

Opened his season with a T6 at the Masters. Final-round difficulties did him in as he shot a 4-over 76 on the last day. Was tied for second with four others, a stroke behind Arnold Palmer but had to settle for a T6. Ben Hogan Golf to American Machine and Foundry: Sold Ben Hogan Golf to American Machine and Foundry but remained as the company's chairman of the board.

1959 Season

U.S. Open Championship: He found himself in position to win the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. Was solo second through 54 holes, trailing Billy Casper by three strokes. A final-round, 6-over 76 ended any victory hopes. He dropped to T8.

He found himself in position to win the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. Was solo second through 54 holes, trailing Billy Casper by three strokes. A final-round, 6-over 76 ended any victory hopes. He dropped to T8. Colonial National Invitation: Won his final PGA TOUR event, the Colonial National Invitational, the fifth time he had been victorious in Fort Worth. Was in second place at the 36-hole mark, two strokes behind Lionel Hebert before a 7-over 77 in the third round pushed him three behind Ted Kroll when the final round began. He shot a 2-over 72 to make it into a playoff with Fred Hawkins and then won the first playoff ever contested at the tournament, beating Hawkins by four shots over 18 holes.

1958 Season

Greenbrier Invitational: Played spectacular golf at the Greenbrier Invitational in Virginia, shooting rounds of 65-64-68-68, and still fell a stroke short of the Sam Snead-Gary Player playoff that Snead won.

Played spectacular golf at the Greenbrier Invitational in Virginia, shooting rounds of 65-64-68-68, and still fell a stroke short of the Sam Snead-Gary Player playoff that Snead won. Latham-Reed Pro-Am: Finished a stroke out of the Mike Souchak-Arnold Palmer playoff at the 36-hole, unofficial Latham-Reed Pro-Am, shooting 75-67 in the two-day affair at Seminole GC in Florida.

Finished a stroke out of the Mike Souchak-Arnold Palmer playoff at the 36-hole, unofficial Latham-Reed Pro-Am, shooting 75-67 in the two-day affair at Seminole GC in Florida. World Cup: Represented the U.S. at the World Cup for the second and final time at the annual team event at Mexico GC in Mexico City. With Snead as his partner, the U.S. had to withdraw from the team competition because Snead injured his back. In the International Trophy, he finished T7, five strokes behind winner Angel Miguel of Spain.

Represented the U.S. at the World Cup for the second and final time at the annual team event at Mexico GC in Mexico City. With Snead as his partner, the U.S. had to withdraw from the team competition because Snead injured his back. In the International Trophy, he finished T7, five strokes behind winner Angel Miguel of Spain. Augusta National GC: In his honor, Augusta National GC dedicated the Hogan Bridge, the passageway that takes golfers to the 12th green.

1957 Season

Greenbrier Invitational: At the Greenbrier Invitational, went into the fourth round two shots out of the lead and proceeded to shoot in the 70s (71) for the first time all week to finish solo fourth after watching Dutch Harrison blaze around The Greenbrier for a final-round 62 and a two-stroke win.

At the Greenbrier Invitational, went into the fourth round two shots out of the lead and proceeded to shoot in the 70s (71) for the first time all week to finish solo fourth after watching Dutch Harrison blaze around The Greenbrier for a final-round 62 and a two-stroke win. Published Five Lessons: He published Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf, written with noted golf writer Herbert Warren Wind.

1956 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Put himself in position to win the U.S. Open at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y. Finished 2-over for the week and T2 with Julius Boros, a stroke behind Cary Middlecoff.

Put himself in position to win the U.S. Open at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y. Finished 2-over for the week and T2 with Julius Boros, a stroke behind Cary Middlecoff. Colonial National Invitational: Finished at the Colonial National Invitational (T6).

Finished at the Colonial National Invitational (T6). Masters Tournament: Finished at the Masters (T8).

Finished at the Masters (T8). Bing Crosby National Pro-Am Golf Championship: Prior to the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, played a practice-round match with Byron Nelson against amateurs Ken Venturi and E. Harvie Ward at Cypress Point GC. The pros beat the amateurs, 1-up. At the Crosby, in the 54-hole event, he T32 after stumbling badly on the final day with an 81. Teamed with Bing Crosby to T10 in the pro-am portion of the tournament.

Prior to the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, played a practice-round match with Byron Nelson against amateurs Ken Venturi and E. Harvie Ward at Cypress Point GC. The pros beat the amateurs, 1-up. At the Crosby, in the 54-hole event, he T32 after stumbling badly on the final day with an 81. Teamed with Bing Crosby to T10 in the pro-am portion of the tournament. World Cup: Represented the U.S. at the World Cup for the first time in his career. Won both the individual and team titles. Joined forces with Sam Snead to win at the Wentworth Club in England by 14 strokes over South Africa's team of Bobby Locke and Gary Player. In the International Trophy, his rounds of 68-69-72-68 were good for a five-shot triumph over Argentina's Roberto De Vicenzo. On his first hole of the tournament, he chipped in for birdie from 30 feet. His pairing with Snead attracted the largest crowds in the history of the World Cup, with 15,000 per day attending at Wentworth.

1955 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Entered the U.S. Open at San Francisco's Olympic Club and was the overwhelming favorite going in. Through 54 holes, he held a one-stroke lead over Julius Boros and Sam Snead. But in the final round, he shot an even-par 70, while little-known Jack Fleck, coming off an opening-round 76 and a third-round 75 shot a final-round, 3-under 67, with the duo tied at 7-over 287 at the end of regulation. In the 18-hole playoff the following day, Fleck shot a 69 to win by three strokes.

Entered the U.S. Open at San Francisco's Olympic Club and was the overwhelming favorite going in. Through 54 holes, he held a one-stroke lead over Julius Boros and Sam Snead. But in the final round, he shot an even-par 70, while little-known Jack Fleck, coming off an opening-round 76 and a third-round 75 shot a final-round, 3-under 67, with the duo tied at 7-over 287 at the end of regulation. In the 18-hole playoff the following day, Fleck shot a 69 to win by three strokes. Colonial National Invitational: Only non-top-10 was a solo 11th at the Colonial National Invitational.

Only non-top-10 was a solo 11th at the Colonial National Invitational. Masters Tournament: It was a season of close calls. Was runner-up at the Masters Tournament for a second consecutive year, only this time he was a distant seven strokes behind winner Cary Middlecoff.

1954 Season

U.S. Open Championship: At the U.S. Open, he T6 at Baltusrol GC.

At the U.S. Open, he T6 at Baltusrol GC. Colonial Invitational Tournament: Opened with a 69-71 and was tied for third at the 36-hole mark of the Colonial National Invitational but had to withdraw due to the flu.

Opened with a 69-71 and was tied for third at the 36-hole mark of the Colonial National Invitational but had to withdraw due to the flu. Masters Tournament: Went winless in four starts, with his most disappointing outing coming at the Masters, where he lost his bid for a third green jacket in a playoff. Shot a final-round 75 at Augusta National, but it was enough for him to tie Sam Snead for top honors. In the 18-hole playoff the following day, he shot a 1-under 71 to Snead's 2-under 70.

Went winless in four starts, with his most disappointing outing coming at the Masters, where he lost his bid for a third green jacket in a playoff. Shot a final-round 75 at Augusta National, but it was enough for him to tie Sam Snead for top honors. In the 18-hole playoff the following day, he shot a 1-under 71 to Snead's 2-under 70. Thunderbird Invitational: Made his season debut at the Thunderbird Invitational in Palm Springs, finishing solo seventh.

Made his season debut at the Thunderbird Invitational in Palm Springs, finishing solo seventh. Started line of golf clubs: Began production on a line of golf clubs targeted toward lower-handicap players.

Began production on a line of golf clubs targeted toward lower-handicap players. Ben Hogan Award: The Golf Writers Association of America established the Ben Hogan Award, given annually to an individual who has continued to be active in golf despite a physical handicap or serious illness. His friend Babe Didrikson Zaharias was the first recipient.

1953 Season

Recorded one of the great seasons in professional golf history. Won all three of the major championships he entered, including his only appearance in The Open Championship, and all five of his official starts overall. Was the PGA Player of the Year for the fourth time in six years.

The Open Championship: He traveled to Scotland for his lone Open Championship appearance. At Carnoustie, he beat the quartet of players–Antonio Cerda, Dai Rees, Frank Stranahan and Peter Thomson–by four shots. The media dubbed his feat of winning three majors in three starts the "Hogan Slam." He also joined Gene Sarazen as the only player to win the Masters, U.S. Open, The Open Championship and PGA Championship in a career (later matched by Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods). He skipped the PGA Championship that year because the date conflicted with The Open Championship.

He traveled to Scotland for his lone Open Championship appearance. At Carnoustie, he beat the quartet of players–Antonio Cerda, Dai Rees, Frank Stranahan and Peter Thomson–by four shots. The media dubbed his feat of winning three majors in three starts the "Hogan Slam." He also joined Gene Sarazen as the only player to win the Masters, U.S. Open, The Open Championship and PGA Championship in a career (later matched by Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods). He skipped the PGA Championship that year because the date conflicted with The Open Championship. U.S. Open Championship: At the U.S. Open at Oakmont CC, he improved on his Masters winning margin by one stroke, trouncing Sam Snead by six shots.

At the U.S. Open at Oakmont CC, he improved on his Masters winning margin by one stroke, trouncing Sam Snead by six shots. Colonial Invitational Tournament: After his win in Mexico, he successfully defended his Colonial National Invitational championship in Fort Worth, with a five-shot win over Doug Ford and Cary Middlecoff.

After his win in Mexico, he successfully defended his Colonial National Invitational championship in Fort Worth, with a five-shot win over Doug Ford and Cary Middlecoff. Greenbrier Pro-Amateur: In between those two wins, he contended at the unofficial Greenbrier Pro-Am at The Greenbrier's Old White Course before settling for a T3 with Clayton Heafner, four strokes back of Snead.

In between those two wins, he contended at the unofficial Greenbrier Pro-Am at The Greenbrier's Old White Course before settling for a T3 with Clayton Heafner, four strokes back of Snead. Pan American Open: After his Masters victory, he won the Pan American Open in Mexico City, shooting a final-round, 2-over 74, to beat Dave Douglas by two strokes.

After his Masters victory, he won the Pan American Open in Mexico City, shooting a final-round, 2-over 74, to beat Dave Douglas by two strokes. MacGregor Sporting Goods: He ended his contract with MacGregor Sporting Goods in order to start his own golf equipment company. Formed Ben Hogan Golf in the fall.

He ended his contract with MacGregor Sporting Goods in order to start his own golf equipment company. Formed Ben Hogan Golf in the fall. Ryder Cup: Declined a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team despite enjoying the finest season of his career. Notified U.S. captain Lloyd Mangrum that he would only play in medal-play events that were contested over 72 holes and four days.

1952 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Shot back-to-back 74s over his final 36 holes at the U.S. Open to finish solo third at Northwood CC in Dallas.

Shot back-to-back 74s over his final 36 holes at the U.S. Open to finish solo third at Northwood CC in Dallas. Colonial National Invitational: Won his third Colonial National Invitational title–and first since 1947–by rolling past Lloyd Mangrum by four strokes in Fort Worth.

Won his third Colonial National Invitational title–and first since 1947–by rolling past Lloyd Mangrum by four strokes in Fort Worth. Masters Tournament: At the Masters Tournament, he hosted the first Masters Club dinner (for previous champions) Tuesday night of tournament week. Was tied for the lead with Sam Snead through 54 holes and looked poised to win at Augusta National for a second year in a row. Winning plans went by the wayside when he shot his worst 18-hole score at the Masters Tournament–a 7-over 79 that dropped him into a T7.

At the Masters Tournament, he hosted the first Masters Club dinner (for previous champions) Tuesday night of tournament week. Was tied for the lead with Sam Snead through 54 holes and looked poised to win at Augusta National for a second year in a row. Winning plans went by the wayside when he shot his worst 18-hole score at the Masters Tournament–a 7-over 79 that dropped him into a T7. Tamarisk Club: Accepted the head professional position at Tamarisk Club in Palm Springs.

1951 Season

Won the PGA Player of the Year Award for a second consecutive season and third time overall. In four starts, he won three times and was T4 in the other. Won the Masters Tournament for the first time, beating Skee Riegel by two strokes at Augusta National.

World Championship of Golf: Was impressive at the World Championship of Golf, coming from behind on the final day to win. Began the last 18 holes trailing Jimmy Demaret by five strokes. Made up the deficit with a 6-under 66 to roll to a three-shot win over Demaret.

Was impressive at the World Championship of Golf, coming from behind on the final day to win. Began the last 18 holes trailing Jimmy Demaret by five strokes. Made up the deficit with a 6-under 66 to roll to a three-shot win over Demaret. U.S. Open Championship: At the U.S. Open at Oakland Hills CC, he opened with a 6-over 76 and was tied for 32nd after the first day. Went 1-over the rest of the way, finished at 7-over and still defeated Clayton Heafner by two strokes, famously saying afterward "I'm glad I brought this course, this monster, to its knees."

At the U.S. Open at Oakland Hills CC, he opened with a 6-over 76 and was tied for 32nd after the first day. Went 1-over the rest of the way, finished at 7-over and still defeated Clayton Heafner by two strokes, famously saying afterward "I'm glad I brought this course, this monster, to its knees." Phoenix Open: Had to withdraw from the Phoenix Open because of food poisoning despite leading the tournament at the time.

Had to withdraw from the Phoenix Open because of food poisoning despite leading the tournament at the time. "Follow the Sun": In April, a movie based on his life, "Follow the Sun" starring Glenn Ford, made its premiere.

In April, a movie based on his life, "Follow the Sun" starring Glenn Ford, made its premiere. Ryder Cup: Played in the Ryder Cup for the first time strictly a player. Teamed with Demaret to win their foursomes match and then beat Charles Ward, 3 and 2, in singles during the U.S.'s seven-point victory over Great Britain.

1950 Season

Because of ongoing health issues, only played in six tournaments, winning one, losing in a playoff in another and finishing T3 in a third. Secured his second PGA Player of the Year Award.

U.S. Open Championship: His lone win came at the U.S. Open at Merion GC near Philadelphia in what became a celebrated victory because of the circumstances of his car wreck. He finished regulation tied with Lloyd Mangrum and George Fazio and won his second (of an eventual four) U.S. Open titles. Shot a 69 in the playoff to Mangrum's 73 and Fazio's 75.

His lone win came at the U.S. Open at Merion GC near Philadelphia in what became a celebrated victory because of the circumstances of his car wreck. He finished regulation tied with Lloyd Mangrum and George Fazio and won his second (of an eventual four) U.S. Open titles. Shot a 69 in the playoff to Mangrum's 73 and Fazio's 75. Colonial Invitational: Was T3 at the Colonial National Invitational, finishing five shots behind Snead. His even-par 70 tied him for the lowest final round at Colonial CC that season.

Was T3 at the Colonial National Invitational, finishing five shots behind Snead. His even-par 70 tied him for the lowest final round at Colonial CC that season. Greenbrier Pro-Amateur: Despite his U.S. Open win so soon after his accident, his finest performance may have come in the unofficial Greenbrier Open in Virginia. He shot rounds of 64-64-65-66 (21-under) to beat Snead by 10 strokes. He only had one bogey (at the par-4 fourth in the final round) and only had one other 5 on his card (a par on No. 12 in the third round).

Despite his U.S. Open win so soon after his accident, his finest performance may have come in the unofficial Greenbrier Open in Virginia. He shot rounds of 64-64-65-66 (21-under) to beat Snead by 10 strokes. He only had one bogey (at the par-4 fourth in the final round) and only had one other 5 on his card (a par on No. 12 in the third round). Ben Hogan Open: Hosted his own tournament, the Ben Hogan Open, at Phoenix CC in late January. Finished T20 there after opening with a 6-under 65. Jimmy Demaret won the tournament, beating Snead by a stroke.

Hosted his own tournament, the Ben Hogan Open, at Phoenix CC in late January. Finished T20 there after opening with a 6-under 65. Jimmy Demaret won the tournament, beating Snead by a stroke. Los Angeles Open: Returned to the PGA exactly 11 months after his car accident, playing in the Los Angeles Open. He forced a playoff with Sam Snead but had to wait a week to play off because of heavy rain in the Los Angeles area. He eventually lost the 18-hole affair to Snead by four strokes.

1949 Season

On Feb. 2, while traveling with his wife, Valerie, a Greyhound bus hit the couple's car near Van Horn, Texas, a crash that saw him suffer fractures to his pelvis, collarbone and left ankle, as well as damage to his bladder and cuts to his face. His wife suffered minimal injuries as her husband threw himself across her body before impact.

Phoenix Open: Before his accident, he was at the Phoenix Open, where he was a runner-up at that event for a third time. Lost in a playoff to friend Jimmy Demaret.

Before his accident, he was at the Phoenix Open, where he was a runner-up at that event for a third time. Lost in a playoff to friend Jimmy Demaret. Ryder Cup: He suffered a setback in his recovery from the wreck as he developed blood clots in his legs. But seven months after the accident, he traveled to the United Kingdom via the Queen Mary to serve as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for a second consecutive time. He didn't and couldn't play because of his injuries. The Americans traveled to Ganton GC in Scarborough, England, and even without their captain able to play, they defeated the team from Great Britain, 7-5.

1948 Season

Earned the inaugural PGA Player of the Year Award after a dominating 10-win season.

Glendale Open Invitational: Capped his season with one additional win, the Glendale Open in Southern California. Trailed Mangrum by four when the final round began, but he carved up the Oakmont GC with a course-record 64 to beat Mangrum by two strokes. After the win, talking about his planned two-month rest from competition, he said, "I've got a new home down in Texas that I haven't seen since I bought it. I'm going there now and get acquainted."

Capped his season with one additional win, the Glendale Open in Southern California. Trailed Mangrum by four when the final round began, but he carved up the Oakmont GC with a course-record 64 to beat Mangrum by two strokes. After the win, talking about his planned two-month rest from competition, he said, "I've got a new home down in Texas that I haven't seen since I bought it. I'm going there now and get acquainted." Portland Open Invitational: Haas finally got over on Hogan at the Portland Open. The duo tied at 18-under 270 with Johnny Palmer–an 18-hole playoff following the next day. He couldn't make it two wins in a row when he shot a 1-under 71 to Haas' 70 (Palmer shot 72).

Haas finally got over on Hogan at the Portland Open. The duo tied at 18-under 270 with Johnny Palmer–an 18-hole playoff following the next day. He couldn't make it two wins in a row when he shot a 1-under 71 to Haas' 70 (Palmer shot 72). Reno Open Invitational: Won again in Reno, NV. Shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s (67-69-65-68) at Washoe CC to win by two over Dick Metz and Mangrum.

Won again in Reno, NV. Shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s (67-69-65-68) at Washoe CC to win by two over Dick Metz and Mangrum. Utah Open Invitational: His winning streak came to a halt in Salt Lake City. He T9 at the Utah Open at Fort Douglas CC.

His winning streak came to a halt in Salt Lake City. He T9 at the Utah Open at Fort Douglas CC. Denver Open Invitational Championship: His winning streak continued at the Denver Open, again beating Haas by a stroke. There was some controversy after the victory as he didn't remain at the course to receive his trophy. When he finished his final round, he was a hole ahead of Haas, and because Haas looked to be in control of the tournament, he assumed Haas would win so he opted to go to the train station for his trip to Salt Lake City for the next week's Utah Open. Received word of his victory after he'd already left Denver.

His winning streak continued at the Denver Open, again beating Haas by a stroke. There was some controversy after the victory as he didn't remain at the course to receive his trophy. When he finished his final round, he was a hole ahead of Haas, and because Haas looked to be in control of the tournament, he assumed Haas would win so he opted to go to the train station for his trip to Salt Lake City for the next week's Utah Open. Received word of his victory after he'd already left Denver. Western Open: At Brookfield CC in Buffalo, he won the Western Open in an 18-hole playoff over Ed Oliver, beating Oliver by nine strokes.

At Brookfield CC in Buffalo, he won the Western Open in an 18-hole playoff over Ed Oliver, beating Oliver by nine strokes. Reading Open: After his victory in Detroit, he won the Reading Open in Pennsylvania on the strength of a 66-64 finish, good for a one-shot win over Fred Haas.

After his victory in Detroit, he won the Reading Open in Pennsylvania on the strength of a 66-64 finish, good for a one-shot win over Fred Haas. Motor City Open: At the Motor City Open, he started slowly and was tied for 14th at the midway mark. Blazed through his final 36 holes at Meadowbrook CC with a pair of 66s (10-under) to force a playoff with Dutch Harrison. The following day, in the 18-hole playoff, he shot a 73 to Harrison's 74.

At the Motor City Open, he started slowly and was tied for 14th at the midway mark. Blazed through his final 36 holes at Meadowbrook CC with a pair of 66s (10-under) to force a playoff with Dutch Harrison. The following day, in the 18-hole playoff, he shot a 73 to Harrison's 74. Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball: He teamed with Demaret to win the Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball in Ohio.

He teamed with Demaret to win the Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball in Ohio. U.S. Open Championship: Won a second time at Riviera CC as he picked up win No. 3 of the campaign at the U.S. Open held at the Pacific Palisades course. Was 8-under for the 72 holes, enough to beat Demaret by two strokes. That victory began a streak of six consecutive wins.

Won a second time at Riviera CC as he picked up win No. 3 of the campaign at the U.S. Open held at the Pacific Palisades course. Was 8-under for the 72 holes, enough to beat Demaret by two strokes. That victory began a streak of six consecutive wins. Colonial Invitational: Had his second runner-up showing in three weeks at the Colonial National Invitational, six strokes short of Clayton Heafner's winning score.

Had his second runner-up showing in three weeks at the Colonial National Invitational, six strokes short of Clayton Heafner's winning score. PGA Championship: Waited four months to pick up his second tournament of the campaign, returning to his winning form at the PGA Championship, taking a 23-hole victory over Jock Hutchison in the first round for him to keep his hopes alive. Had consecutive 1-up victories in the second round and third rounds (over Johnny Palmer and Gene Sarazen), defeated Chick Harbert in the quarterfinals, Jimmy Demaret in the semifinals and then rolled past Mike Turnesa, 7 and 6, in the finals. This was his final match-play appearance in the PGA Championship.

Waited four months to pick up his second tournament of the campaign, returning to his winning form at the PGA Championship, taking a 23-hole victory over Jock Hutchison in the first round for him to keep his hopes alive. Had consecutive 1-up victories in the second round and third rounds (over Johnny Palmer and Gene Sarazen), defeated Chick Harbert in the quarterfinals, Jimmy Demaret in the semifinals and then rolled past Mike Turnesa, 7 and 6, in the finals. This was his final match-play appearance in the PGA Championship. Philadelphia Inquirer Open: He lost a two-stroke lead through 54 holes, shot a final-round 74 and finished T2 at the Philadelphia Inquirer Open.

He lost a two-stroke lead through 54 holes, shot a final-round 74 and finished T2 at the Philadelphia Inquirer Open. Miami International Four-Ball: Began defense of his Miami International Four-Ball title in March, again with Demaret as his partner. The duo won its opening-round match, but he then had to withdraw from the tournament with a back injury. Jack Burke, Jr. replaced him as Demaret's partner.

Began defense of his Miami International Four-Ball title in March, again with Demaret as his partner. The duo won its opening-round match, but he then had to withdraw from the tournament with a back injury. Jack Burke, Jr. replaced him as Demaret's partner. Los Angeles Open: Won the Los Angeles Open for a second consecutive season and third time overall. Shot a final-round 67 at Riviera CC to win going away, beating Lloyd Mangrum by four shots.

Won the Los Angeles Open for a second consecutive season and third time overall. Shot a final-round 67 at Riviera CC to win going away, beating Lloyd Mangrum by four shots. Power Golf: Published Power Golf.

1947 Season

Denver Open: Was also T2 late in the season at the Denver Open, a tournament won by Lew Worsham.

Was also T2 late in the season at the Denver Open, a tournament won by Lew Worsham. Esmeralda Open: Came up short in Spokane, WA, at the Esmerelda Open, finishing T2 and losing by a stroke to Herman Keiser. Made things interesting in the final round with a hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole (5-iron from 161 yards).

Came up short in Spokane, WA, at the Esmerelda Open, finishing T2 and losing by a stroke to Herman Keiser. Made things interesting in the final round with a hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole (5-iron from 161 yards). Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball: Made Demaret his partner again, this time at the Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball. They beat Clayton Heafner and Ellsworth Vines in the final.

Made Demaret his partner again, this time at the Inverness Round Robin Four-Ball. They beat Clayton Heafner and Ellsworth Vines in the final. Chicago Victory Open: Beat Sam Snead by four strokes at the Chicago Victory Open at Westward Ho GC.

Beat Sam Snead by four strokes at the Chicago Victory Open at Westward Ho GC. PGA Championship: In defense of his PGA Championship crown, he didn't get out of the first round, losing to Penna, who gained some revenge for the Los Angeles Open loss earlier in the season. Penna beat him, 3 and 1, at Plum Hollow CC in Detroit.

In defense of his PGA Championship crown, he didn't get out of the first round, losing to Penna, who gained some revenge for the Los Angeles Open loss earlier in the season. Penna beat him, 3 and 1, at Plum Hollow CC in Detroit. Philadelphia Inquirer Open: Opened 65-67 at the Philadelphia Inquirer Open and held a five-shot lead at the halfway mark. Stumbled the rest of the way (77-73) and dropped to a solo fourth.

Opened 65-67 at the Philadelphia Inquirer Open and held a five-shot lead at the halfway mark. Stumbled the rest of the way (77-73) and dropped to a solo fourth. Colonial Invitational: Again got the better of Penna later in the season when he successfully defended his Colonial National Invitational championship, beating Penna by a stroke in Fort Worth.

Again got the better of Penna later in the season when he successfully defended his Colonial National Invitational championship, beating Penna by a stroke in Fort Worth. Jacksonville Open: Turned in the worst single-hole score of his career, at the Jacksonville Open. On the par-3 sixth hole at Hyde Park GC, his tee shot on the 140-yard hole landed in the front of the pond, partially in the water. Rather than taking a penalty and a drop, he, instead, swung unsuccessfully at the ball four times trying to pry it loose. He finally dropped, mis-hit his pitch shot, with the ball landing in the water again. He took another drop, chipped onto the green and two-putted for an 11.

Turned in the worst single-hole score of his career, at the Jacksonville Open. On the par-3 sixth hole at Hyde Park GC, his tee shot on the 140-yard hole landed in the front of the pond, partially in the water. Rather than taking a penalty and a drop, he, instead, swung unsuccessfully at the ball four times trying to pry it loose. He finally dropped, mis-hit his pitch shot, with the ball landing in the water again. He took another drop, chipped onto the green and two-putted for an 11. Miami International Four-Ball: Made a formidable team once again with Jimmy Demaret at the Miami International Four-Ball, with the duo winning the event for a second consecutive year, beating Lawson Little and Mangrum in the finals, 3 and 2.

Made a formidable team once again with Jimmy Demaret at the Miami International Four-Ball, with the duo winning the event for a second consecutive year, beating Lawson Little and Mangrum in the finals, 3 and 2. Phoenix Open: Won the Phoenix Open for a second consecutive year, this time in relatively easy fashion as he rolled past Lloyd Mangrum and Ed Oliver by seven strokes, a record victory margin at that tournament that would stand until 1962.

Won the Phoenix Open for a second consecutive year, this time in relatively easy fashion as he rolled past Lloyd Mangrum and Ed Oliver by seven strokes, a record victory margin at that tournament that would stand until 1962. Los Angeles Open: Won his second Los Angeles Open title, this time at Riviera CC, by three strokes over Toney Penna.

Won his second Los Angeles Open title, this time at Riviera CC, by three strokes over Toney Penna. Ryder Cup: Named to the U.S. Ryder Cup team and appointed as a playing captain, able to play in the event for the first time. Joined forces with Demaret for a third time in the season, and the duo defeated Jimmy Adams and Max Faulkner, 2-up, in foursomes play. Elected to sit out the singles matches in the U.S.'s overall 11-1 rout of Great Britain.

1946 Season

Had 13 wins and six second-place performances in his most prolific season of his career as he led the money list. His victory total is the second most in TOUR history, behind only Byron Nelson's 18 wins a year earlier.

North & South Open Championship: Final win of the season came at the North and South Open at Pinehurst, his third victory in the event. Beat Snead and Mike Turnesa by two strokes.

Final win of the season came at the North and South Open at Pinehurst, his third victory in the event. Beat Snead and Mike Turnesa by two strokes. Richmond Invitational: Also had runner-up showing at the Richmond Invitational, just missing on successfully defending his title in Virginia.

Also had runner-up showing at the Richmond Invitational, just missing on successfully defending his title in Virginia. Dallas Invitational: Enjoyed some revenge on Keiser in late September when he beat the Masters champ and Paul Runyan by four shots to win the Dallas Open at Brook Hollow CC.

Enjoyed some revenge on Keiser in late September when he beat the Masters champ and Paul Runyan by four shots to win the Dallas Open at Brook Hollow CC. Golden State Open: Finished the tournament birdie-birdie-par to take a one-shot win against Chick Harbert at the Golden State Open in Los Angeles.

Finished the tournament birdie-birdie-par to take a one-shot win against Chick Harbert at the Golden State Open in Los Angeles. PGA Championship: Made a triumphant return to the PGA Championship after not competing in the event since 1942. At Portland GC, he was completely dominant, although his toughest match came in the first round (defeated Charles Weisner, 2 and 1) then got on a roll, beating William Heinlein, 4 and 3, followed by match victories against Arthur Bell (5 and 4), Frank Moore, (5 and 4), Demaret (10 and 9; and he received some criticism for so roundly defeating his frequent teammate in best-ball affairs) and Ed Oliver in the finals (6 and 4). The final match was unique in that he was the lightest player in the field (135 pounds) playing against the heaviest, Oliver, at 220 pounds.

Made a triumphant return to the PGA Championship after not competing in the event since 1942. At Portland GC, he was completely dominant, although his toughest match came in the first round (defeated Charles Weisner, 2 and 1) then got on a roll, beating William Heinlein, 4 and 3, followed by match victories against Arthur Bell (5 and 4), Frank Moore, (5 and 4), Demaret (10 and 9; and he received some criticism for so roundly defeating his frequent teammate in best-ball affairs) and Ed Oliver in the finals (6 and 4). The final match was unique in that he was the lightest player in the field (135 pounds) playing against the heaviest, Oliver, at 220 pounds. Winnipeg Open: Began a four-tournament winning streak in August when he won the Winnipeg Open by a stroke over Dick Metz in Canada.

Began a four-tournament winning streak in August when he won the Winnipeg Open by a stroke over Dick Metz in Canada. Inverness Four-Ball: At the Inverness Four-Ball, also in Ohio, joined Demaret to win a team event with his close friend as a teammate for the second time on the year. Beat the team of Jug McSpaden-Nelson in the final match.

At the Inverness Four-Ball, also in Ohio, joined Demaret to win a team event with his close friend as a teammate for the second time on the year. Beat the team of Jug McSpaden-Nelson in the final match. U.S. Open Championship: Finished T4 at the U.S. Open at Canterbury GC outside Cleveland. Played in the event with his brother, Royal, who qualified but missed the cut (79-81). Had a chance to join the Nelson-Vic Ghezzi-Lloyd Mangrum playoff but his 5-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole would not drop.

Finished T4 at the U.S. Open at Canterbury GC outside Cleveland. Played in the event with his brother, Royal, who qualified but missed the cut (79-81). Had a chance to join the Nelson-Vic Ghezzi-Lloyd Mangrum playoff but his 5-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole would not drop. Goodall Round Robin: Won the Goodall Round Robin at Winged Foot GC. Played 14 nine-hole matches, losing only once, and finishing plus-51 (points earned for margin of victory).

Won the Goodall Round Robin at Winged Foot GC. Played 14 nine-hole matches, losing only once, and finishing plus-51 (points earned for margin of victory). Western Open: At Sunset CC in St. Louis, he won his lone Western Open crown, taking the tournament by four strokes over Lloyd Mangrum.

At Sunset CC in St. Louis, he won his lone Western Open crown, taking the tournament by four strokes over Lloyd Mangrum. Colonial Invitational: Playing in another first-year Texas event, he was successful, winning the Colonial National Invitational in Fort Worth by a stroke over Harry Todd. That began a three-tournament winning streak.

Playing in another first-year Texas event, he was successful, winning the Colonial National Invitational in Fort Worth by a stroke over Harry Todd. That began a three-tournament winning streak. Houston Open: Followed that win with a commanding six-shot triumph over Sam Byrd at the Texas Open in San Antonio. That began a streak of five consecutive starts where he either won or was runner-up.

Followed that win with a commanding six-shot triumph over Sam Byrd at the Texas Open in San Antonio. That began a streak of five consecutive starts where he either won or was runner-up. Houston Open: After taking a month off following the Masters, he returned to action at the inaugural Houston Open and finished second, two behind Nelson at River Oaks CC.

After taking a month off following the Masters, he returned to action at the inaugural Houston Open and finished second, two behind Nelson at River Oaks CC. Masters Tournament: In the Masters Tournament, the first time the tournament had been held since 1942, he was again a runner-up at Augusta National, dropping a one-stroke decision to Keiser, with both players three-putting the 72nd hole.

In the Masters Tournament, the first time the tournament had been held since 1942, he was again a runner-up at Augusta National, dropping a one-stroke decision to Keiser, with both players three-putting the 72nd hole. Miami International Four-Ball: In Miami, he paired with Jimmy Demaret to win the Miami International Four-Ball over Byrd and Snead, 1-up.

In Miami, he paired with Jimmy Demaret to win the Miami International Four-Ball over Byrd and Snead, 1-up. St. Petersburg Open: Still in Florida, he fashioned a 15-under score at the St. Petersburg Open to outdistance Sam Snead by five shots.

Still in Florida, he fashioned a 15-under score at the St. Petersburg Open to outdistance Sam Snead by five shots. Pensacola Open Invitational: In the Florida Panhandle, at the Pensacola Open, he held a three-stroke lead with nine holes to play but stumbled coming in (bogey-bogey-par finish) and ended tied with Ray Mangrum, with Mangrum winning the 18-hole playoff by three strokes (68 to 71) the following day.

In the Florida Panhandle, at the Pensacola Open, he held a three-stroke lead with nine holes to play but stumbled coming in (bogey-bogey-par finish) and ended tied with Ray Mangrum, with Mangrum winning the 18-hole playoff by three strokes (68 to 71) the following day. New Orleans Open: He was in solo second at the Greater New Orleans Open, five shots behind Nelson.

He was in solo second at the Greater New Orleans Open, five shots behind Nelson. Phoenix Open: His first title came at the Phoenix Open, beating Herman Keiser by two strokes in their 18-hole playoff.

1945 Season

Won five times and finished in the top 10 in all 18 of his tournaments.

Orlando Open: Won in Florida for the Orlando Open, where he rolled past McSpaden and Johnny Revolta by six strokes.

Won in Florida for the Orlando Open, where he rolled past McSpaden and Johnny Revolta by six strokes. Montgomery Invitational: Won at the Montgomery Invitational, in a playoff over Jug McSpaden.

Won at the Montgomery Invitational, in a playoff over Jug McSpaden. Richmond Invitational: At the Richmond Invitational in Virginia, he finished at 5-over at Hermitage CC but still won by four strokes over Dick Metz. His 289 total was 13 strokes worse than Sam Snead's winning score at that event a year earlier.

At the Richmond Invitational in Virginia, he finished at 5-over at Hermitage CC but still won by four strokes over Dick Metz. His 289 total was 13 strokes worse than Sam Snead's winning score at that event a year earlier. Portland Open Invitational: Of his five wins, his victory at the Portland Open was his most impressive. Shot four rounds in the 60s, including a 63-64 finish over the final 36 holes, to win by a whopping 14 strokes over Nelson, who had a 67-66 weekend of his own. Took a 10-stroke lead into the final round and kept adding to his advantage.

Of his five wins, his victory at the Portland Open was his most impressive. Shot four rounds in the 60s, including a 63-64 finish over the final 36 holes, to win by a whopping 14 strokes over Nelson, who had a 67-66 weekend of his own. Took a 10-stroke lead into the final round and kept adding to his advantage. Nashville Invitational: First win came in Tennessee, ending a three-year victory drought by winning the Nashville Open.

First win came in Tennessee, ending a three-year victory drought by winning the Nashville Open. Knoxville Invitational: Shot a final-round 66 to easily outdistance Byron Nelson by four shots a week after he finished third at the Knoxville Open, a distant 10 strokes behind Nelson.

1944 Season

Resumed his TOUR career even though he was promoted to captain in the Army Air Corps. Played in two official tournaments and one unofficial event between July and September.

Texas Victory Open: Final start of the year came at Lakewood CC in Dallas–the Texas Victory Open–where he was a distant T3, 12 strokes behind Byron Nelson.

Final start of the year came at Lakewood CC in Dallas–the Texas Victory Open–where he was a distant T3, 12 strokes behind Byron Nelson. Minneapolis Four-Ball: Immediately traveled to Minnesota for the Golden Valley Invitation in Minneapolis. Teamed with Toney Penna to an eighth-place finish in the eight-team field.

Immediately traveled to Minnesota for the Golden Valley Invitation in Minneapolis. Teamed with Toney Penna to an eighth-place finish in the eight-team field. Chicago Victory Open: At the Chicago Victory Open, he held a six-stroke lead going into the final round. Shot an even-par 71 while Jug McSpaden went out in 34 at Edgewater GC and then came in with a 31, capped by a 40-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to tie and force a playoff the next day. In the overtime, he shot a 73 to McSpaden's 70. The loss was his fourth consecutive defeat in a playoff.

1943 Season

Did not play an official tournament. Was drafted into the United States Army Air Corps in March and assigned to Fort Worth Army Air Field, where he helped train and teach exercise and physical education to other draftees. He attended officer-candidate school in Miami and was commissioned a second lieutenant then returned to Fort Worth to train to become a flight instructor.

1942 Season

Rochester Open: His last win of the season came in August at the Rochester Open in New York. Coasted to the win with a final-round, 4-over 74 to defeat Craig Wood by three strokes.

His last win of the season came in August at the Rochester Open in New York. Coasted to the win with a final-round, 4-over 74 to defeat Craig Wood by three strokes. Hale America-Illinois: Won the Hale America Open on the strength of a second-round 62. He cruised to a three shot win over Jimmy Demaret and Mike Turnesa, turning in a 69-68 finish in the 36-hole final in Illinois in an event that "replaced" the U.S. Open that year because of the onset of the U.S. involvement in World War II.

Won the Hale America Open on the strength of a second-round 62. He cruised to a three shot win over Jimmy Demaret and Mike Turnesa, turning in a 69-68 finish in the 36-hole final in Illinois in an event that "replaced" the U.S. Open that year because of the onset of the U.S. involvement in World War II. PGA Championship: Made the reduced, wartime field of 32 at the PGA Championship, and coasted to the semifinals after a 7-and-6 win over Ben Loving in the first round and a 9-and-8 win against Ky Laffoon in the second round. Lost to Jim Turnesa, 2 and 1, in the semifinals at Seaview CC in Atlantic City.

Made the reduced, wartime field of 32 at the PGA Championship, and coasted to the semifinals after a 7-and-6 win over Ben Loving in the first round and a 9-and-8 win against Ky Laffoon in the second round. Lost to Jim Turnesa, 2 and 1, in the semifinals at Seaview CC in Atlantic City. Masters Tournament: Also lost in a playoff at the Masters Tournament to Byron Nelson at Augusta National. After the duo tied at 8-under 280, they played off over 18 holes the next day. During his final 13 holes, Nelson went 5-under to win by a stroke (69 to 70).

Also lost in a playoff at the Masters Tournament to Byron Nelson at Augusta National. After the duo tied at 8-under 280, they played off over 18 holes the next day. During his final 13 holes, Nelson went 5-under to win by a stroke (69 to 70). Asheville "Land of the Sky" Open: Successfully defended his Land of the Sky Open title to again beat Lawson Little in Asheville, NC, winning the tournament for a third consecutive year and again leaving Little feeling snakebit. With nine holes to play, Little led by three strokes. But the defending champion shot a coming-in 32 to beat Little by a stroke.

Successfully defended his Land of the Sky Open title to again beat Lawson Little in Asheville, NC, winning the tournament for a third consecutive year and again leaving Little feeling snakebit. With nine holes to play, Little led by three strokes. But the defending champion shot a coming-in 32 to beat Little by a stroke. Greater Greensboro Open: Other second-place showing was at the Greater Greensboro Open, a two-shot loss to Sam Byrd in North Carolina.

Other second-place showing was at the Greater Greensboro Open, a two-shot loss to Sam Byrd in North Carolina. North & South Open Championship: His third win of the season came at the North and South Open at Pinehurst. He set a course and tournament record there, shooting a 17-under 271, easily breaking his own record of 277 set two years earlier. Shot rounds of 67-68-67-69 to beat Snead by five shots.

His third win of the season came at the North and South Open at Pinehurst. He set a course and tournament record there, shooting a 17-under 271, easily breaking his own record of 277 set two years earlier. Shot rounds of 67-68-67-69 to beat Snead by five shots. Texas Open: Lost two playoffs. First came at the Texas Open, a three-stroke 18-hole extra-session win for Chick Harbert.

Lost two playoffs. First came at the Texas Open, a three-stroke 18-hole extra-session win for Chick Harbert. San Francisco Open: Picked up his second win of the campaign, also in the Golden State, capturing the San Francisco Open, beating Sam Snead at the California GC of San Francisco. He opened with a 65 in the first round and never let go of the lead even though he went 48 hours without hitting a competitive shot because of heavy Bay Area rains. He shot a 1-under 71 in the second round, and in the 36-hole final came in with 72-71 to beat Snead by three strokes.

Picked up his second win of the campaign, also in the Golden State, capturing the San Francisco Open, beating Sam Snead at the California GC of San Francisco. He opened with a 65 in the first round and never let go of the lead even though he went 48 hours without hitting a competitive shot because of heavy Bay Area rains. He shot a 1-under 71 in the second round, and in the 36-hole final came in with 72-71 to beat Snead by three strokes. Los Angeles Open: Won the first of his three Los Angeles Open titles with a playoff victory over Jimmy Thomson at Hillcrest CC. In a tight, almost stroke-for-stroke playoff, he edged Thomson by shooting a 1-over 72 to Thomson's 73 in the 18-hole overtime session.

Won the first of his three Los Angeles Open titles with a playoff victory over Jimmy Thomson at Hillcrest CC. In a tight, almost stroke-for-stroke playoff, he edged Thomson by shooting a 1-over 72 to Thomson's 73 in the 18-hole overtime session. Ryder Cup: Named to the 1942 U.S. Ryder Cup team even though it couldn't compete because of the U.S. involvement in World War II.

1941 Season

The most amazing part of his season was not his five victories but, perhaps, his 11 second-place finishes. Played 28 tournaments, didn't miss a cut and finished in the top 10 27 times (T17 at the San Francisco Match Play was his only showing outside the top 10). Led the money list, with $18,734 in earnings.

Beaumont Open-Texas: 2nd at the Beaumont Open (losing to Chick Harbert).

2nd at the Beaumont Open (losing to Chick Harbert). Harlingen Open-Texas: Was solo fifth at the Harlingen Open in Texas.

Was solo fifth at the Harlingen Open in Texas. Miami Open: 2nd at the Miami Open (again losing to Nelson).

2nd at the Miami Open (again losing to Nelson). Henry Hurst Invitational: Saw his streak of finishing in the money stopped 56 consecutive tournaments when he T22 at the Henry Hurst Invitational outside Philadelphia.

Saw his streak of finishing in the money stopped 56 consecutive tournaments when he T22 at the Henry Hurst Invitational outside Philadelphia. Atlantic City Open: 2nd at the Atlantic City Open (losing to Mangrum).

2nd at the Atlantic City Open (losing to Mangrum). Tam O'Shanter Open: Had seconds at the Tam O'Shanter Open (losing to Nelson in Chicago).

Had seconds at the Tam O'Shanter Open (losing to Nelson in Chicago). Hershey Open: Was dominant at his home course, Hershey CC, where he was in his first year as head pro. At the Hershey Open in Pennsylvania, he beat Lloyd Mangrum by five shots for win No. 4 of the campaign.

Was dominant at his home course, Hershey CC, where he was in his first year as head pro. At the Hershey Open in Pennsylvania, he beat Lloyd Mangrum by five shots for win No. 4 of the campaign. Rochester Times Union Open: Added a sixth second-place showing, at the Rochester Times Union Open, in New York, falling by seven shots to Snead.

Added a sixth second-place showing, at the Rochester Times Union Open, in New York, falling by seven shots to Snead. Chicago Open: At the Chicago Open, took a four-shot lead into the final round at Elmhurst CC and went on to edge Craig Wood by two strokes.

At the Chicago Open, took a four-shot lead into the final round at Elmhurst CC and went on to edge Craig Wood by two strokes. Inverness Four-Ball: At the Inverness Four-Ball in June at Inverness Club in Toledo, OH, he teamed with Jimmy Demaret and finished plus-11 in their matches, three ahead of Byron Nelson-Jimmy Thomson (plus-8).

At the Inverness Four-Ball in June at Inverness Club in Toledo, OH, he teamed with Jimmy Demaret and finished plus-11 in their matches, three ahead of Byron Nelson-Jimmy Thomson (plus-8). U.S. Open Championship: Finished T3 at the U.S. Open.

Finished T3 at the U.S. Open. Masters Tournament: Contended at the Masters (solo fourth).

Contended at the Masters (solo fourth). Asheville Open: Made up a five-stroke deficit to Lawson Little in the final round to win the Land of the Sky Open in Asheville, NC. In the 36-hole final day, he shot rounds of 75-69, while Little countered with 66-76. Beat Little by two strokes.

Made up a five-stroke deficit to Lawson Little in the final round to win the Land of the Sky Open in Asheville, NC. In the 36-hole final day, he shot rounds of 75-69, while Little countered with 66-76. Beat Little by two strokes. Miami Biltmore International Four-Ball: Won his second Miami Biltmore Open Four-Ball title, this time with Gene Sarazen as his partner. The duo beat Ralph Guldahl and Sam Snead.

Won his second Miami Biltmore Open Four-Ball title, this time with Gene Sarazen as his partner. The duo beat Ralph Guldahl and Sam Snead. St. Petersburg Open: Finished this runner-up run with a two-shot loss to Sam Snead, tying with three others for second at the St. Petersburg Open in Florida.

Finished this runner-up run with a two-shot loss to Sam Snead, tying with three others for second at the St. Petersburg Open in Florida. Thomasville Open: Was T2 at the 54-hole Thomasville Open in Georgia, with McSpaden running away from the field and winning by eight.

Was T2 at the 54-hole Thomasville Open in Georgia, with McSpaden running away from the field and winning by eight. New Orleans Open: Henry Picard winning by two strokes at the New Orleans Open leaving Hogan in second.

Henry Picard winning by two strokes at the New Orleans Open leaving Hogan in second. Texas Open: At the Texas Open in San Antonio, Little got the better of him, winning by three strokes.

At the Texas Open in San Antonio, Little got the better of him, winning by three strokes. Western Open: At the Western Open in Phoenix, he T2 with Nelson, three shots shy of Ed Oliver. That runner-up performance began a streak of five consecutive second-place finishes in five weeks.

At the Western Open in Phoenix, he T2 with Nelson, three shots shy of Ed Oliver. That runner-up performance began a streak of five consecutive second-place finishes in five weeks. San Francisco Match Play: Lost in the first round of the San Francisco Match Play Championship in mid-January, dropping a 2-down decision to Sam Snead at Presidio GC.

Lost in the first round of the San Francisco Match Play Championship in mid-January, dropping a 2-down decision to Sam Snead at Presidio GC. Oakland Open: First of his runner-up performances came in early January at the Oakland Open. After a third-round 62 left him a stroke behind Dutch Harrison heading into the final round, he shot a 2-over 72 that resulted in a playoff with Harrison and Leonard Dodson. He had a front-nine 34 at Sequoyah CC but ballooned to a 5-over 40 on the back, giving Dodson the victory in a tournament played in a downpour.

1940 Season

Won the Vardon Trophy and was the circuit's leading money-winner. He won his second tournament–but first individual title–and established himself as a premier player, earning an additional three victories and finishing runner-up in five other tournaments.

PGA Championship: Made it to the semifinals of the PGA Championship at Hershey CC in Pennsylvania. Lost in the semifinals to Guldahl, 3 and 2.

Made it to the semifinals of the PGA Championship at Hershey CC in Pennsylvania. Lost in the semifinals to Guldahl, 3 and 2. U.S. Open Championship: Contended for the first time at the U.S. Open. Was T5 after opening with a 2-under 70 at Canterbury GC outside Cleveland and finished three strokes out of the Lawson Little-Gene Sarazen playoff that Little won.

Contended for the first time at the U.S. Open. Was T5 after opening with a 2-under 70 at Canterbury GC outside Cleveland and finished three strokes out of the Lawson Little-Gene Sarazen playoff that Little won. Goodall Palm Beach Round Robin: At the Goodall Palm Beach Round Robin at New York's Fresh Meadow CC. he fell down stairs the night before the event but never said anything of his injuries and was able to win. He finished his seven rounds with a medal score of 491 (1-over) and a match score of plus-23 (won 23 more holes than his 14 opponents in his seven nine-hole matches), four better than Sam Snead's plus 19.

At the Goodall Palm Beach Round Robin at New York's Fresh Meadow CC. he fell down stairs the night before the event but never said anything of his injuries and was able to win. He finished his seven rounds with a medal score of 491 (1-over) and a match score of plus-23 (won 23 more holes than his 14 opponents in his seven nine-hole matches), four better than Sam Snead's plus 19. Asheville "Land of the Sky" Open: He traveled across the state to Asheville for the Land of the Sky Open and shot 69s in the last two rounds to defeat Ralph Guldahl by three strokes.

He traveled across the state to Asheville for the Land of the Sky Open and shot 69s in the last two rounds to defeat Ralph Guldahl by three strokes. Greater Greensboro Open: Won a later in convincing fashion, dominating the field and winning the Greater Greensboro Open by nine strokes over Craig Wood. Was the only player in the field to record four sub-70 rounds (69-68-66-67).

Won a later in convincing fashion, dominating the field and winning the Greater Greensboro Open by nine strokes over Craig Wood. Was the only player in the field to record four sub-70 rounds (69-68-66-67). North & South Open Championship: Won his first individual title, at the North and South Open in Pinehurst, beating Sam Snead by three strokes. Held a commanding seven-stroke lead at the halfway mark but had to hang on after he stumbled to a 74-70 finish. He still finished at 11-under 277, setting a tournament record.

Won his first individual title, at the North and South Open in Pinehurst, beating Sam Snead by three strokes. Held a commanding seven-stroke lead at the halfway mark but had to hang on after he stumbled to a 74-70 finish. He still finished at 11-under 277, setting a tournament record. Oakland Open: First runner-up performance of the campaign came at the Oakland Open. Was T2, shooting a second-round 76 at Sequoyah CC that proved his undoing. He finished a stroke back of Jimmy Demaret.

First runner-up performance of the campaign came at the Oakland Open. Was T2, shooting a second-round 76 at Sequoyah CC that proved his undoing. He finished a stroke back of Jimmy Demaret. Hershey CC: Prior to the PGA Championship, he accepted the head professional job at Hershey CC in Pennsylvania, replacing Henry Picard.

1939 Season

Hershey Open: At the Hershey Open, was again T2, with Jimmy Hines, two behind winner Felix Serafin.

At the Hershey Open, was again T2, with Jimmy Hines, two behind winner Felix Serafin. PGA Championship: Played in his first PGA Championship, at Pomonok CC in Flushing, NY. Won his first- and second-round matches (7 and 6 over Steve Zappe and 5 and 4 over Abe Espinosa) before dropping a 5-4 quarterfinal match to Paul Runyan.

Played in his first PGA Championship, at Pomonok CC in Flushing, NY. Won his first- and second-round matches (7 and 6 over Steve Zappe and 5 and 4 over Abe Espinosa) before dropping a 5-4 quarterfinal match to Paul Runyan. U.S. Open Championship: Made his first U.S. Open cut and proceeded to finish T62 at Philadelphia CC. He shot rounds of 78-80 on the 36-hole final day.

Made his first U.S. Open cut and proceeded to finish T62 at Philadelphia CC. He shot rounds of 78-80 on the 36-hole final day. Asheville Open: In April in North Carolina at the Asheville Open, he finished a stroke short of Dick Metz, tied with Johnny Revolta.

In April in North Carolina at the Asheville Open, he finished a stroke short of Dick Metz, tied with Johnny Revolta. Phoenix Open: Went winless but had three runner-up showings among his 16 top-10 performances. At the 54-hole Phoenix Open, he finished second but well behind Byron Nelson, who won by 12 strokes.

Went winless but had three runner-up showings among his 16 top-10 performances. At the 54-hole Phoenix Open, he finished second but well behind Byron Nelson, who won by 12 strokes. Ryder Cup: Made Walter Hagen's U.S. Ryder Cup team but couldn't compete due to the outbreak of war in Europe.

1938 Season

Houston Open: Was also third in his final start of the year, at the Houston Open, a tournament that finished on New Year's Eve at River Oaks CC. Finished two strokes behind winner Jug McSpaden.

Was also third in his final start of the year, at the Houston Open, a tournament that finished on New Year's Eve at River Oaks CC. Finished two strokes behind winner Jug McSpaden. U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open. His 77-79 was one stroke off the cutline at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver.

Missed the cut at the U.S. Open. His 77-79 was one stroke off the cutline at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver. Miami International Four-Ball: After coming close to winning the Miami International Four-Ball in March with Willie Goggin as his partner, he teamed with Vic Ghezzi at the Hershey Four-Ball in Pennsylvania, holding off the team of Paul Runyan-Sam Snead, for his first professional title. It was worth $550 to each player.

After coming close to winning the Miami International Four-Ball in March with Willie Goggin as his partner, he teamed with Vic Ghezzi at the Hershey Four-Ball in Pennsylvania, holding off the team of Paul Runyan-Sam Snead, for his first professional title. It was worth $550 to each player. Sacramento Open: At the Sacramento Open, shot a final-round 74 in California's capital city to T3 while watching Johnny Revolta cruise past everybody to take the one-shot victory.

1937 Season

Canadian Open: Picked up a top-10 at the Canadian Open when he was T10 at St. Andrews GC in Toronto.

Picked up a top-10 at the Canadian Open when he was T10 at St. Andrews GC in Toronto. Lake Placid Open: Made 10 starts and contended at the Lake Placid Open in August. Finished solo third in New York but was still six strokes behind winner Vic Ghezzi.

1936 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Again qualified for the U.S. Open and again missed the cut (75-79) at Baltusrol GC.

1935 Season

He married the former Valerie Fox in Texas.

1934 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Through qualifying, he made the field of his first U.S. Open but missed the cut (79-79).

Through qualifying, he made the field of his first U.S. Open but missed the cut (79-79). Galveston Open Championship: Was also T14 at the Galveston Open.

Was also T14 at the Galveston Open. Texas Open: Top finish of the campaign was a T8 at the Texas Open. Saw his chances at coming from behind disappear when he shot a final-round 75 at Brackenridge Park GC.

1933 Season

Arizona Open: In his two PGA starts, he T8 at the Arizona Open, shooting a final-round 75 at Phoenix CC to end 10 strokes back of Harry Cooper.

In his two PGA starts, he T8 at the Arizona Open, shooting a final-round 75 at Phoenix CC to end 10 strokes back of Harry Cooper. Miami Open: Other start was at the Miami Biltmore Open in early December, a T29 performance in Florida.

1932 Season

True Temper Open: Was T35 at the True Temper Open in New Orleans at Metairie CC.

Was T35 at the True Temper Open in New Orleans at Metairie CC. Arizona Open: Added a solo 25th at the inaugural Arizona Open.

Added a solo 25th at the inaugural Arizona Open. Agua Caliente Open: Earned $200 at the Agua Caliente Open in Tijuana, Mexico, with his T15 performance.

Earned $200 at the Agua Caliente Open in Tijuana, Mexico, with his T15 performance. Los Angeles Open: Made the cut at the Los Angeles Open and finished T17, winning $50.

1931 Season

Joined the PGA as a member.

1930 Season

Texas Open: Entered the Texas Open, his first professional event. Started with scores of 78-75 and withdrew.

1929 Season

Turned pro at age 17.

