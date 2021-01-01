Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (11), All-Time Money List (30th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1980

1980 PGA TOUR Champions: 2006

PGA TOUR Victories (11)

1980 Quad Cities Open

1982 USF&G Classic

1984 Miller High Life QCO

1989 Las Vegas Invitational

1994 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic

1995 Greater Milwaukee Open

1996 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill

1997 Greater Milwaukee Open

2001 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic, Advil Western Open

2003 Ford Championship at Doral

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (4)

2007 FedEx Kinko's Classic

2008 Allianz Championship, The ACE Group Classic

Allianz Championship, The ACE Group Classic 2019 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

International Victories (6)

1982 Pacific Masters [Jpn]

1982 Casio World Open [Jpn]

1986 Casio World Open [Jpn]

1990 Korean Open [Asia]

1991 Korean Open [Asia]

Korean Open [Asia] 1995 Heineken Dutch Open [Eur]

Additional Victories (7)

1982 Pacific Masters

1982 Casio World Open

1986 Casio World Open

1990 Korean Open

1991 Korean Open

1995 Heineken Dutch Open

Heineken Dutch Open 2008 Merrill Lynch Shootout [with Kenny Perry]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-2)

1989 Lost to Nick Faldo, Masters Tournament

1989 Defeated Robert Wrenn, Las Vegas Invitational

1995 Lost to Payne Stewart, Shell Houston Open

Lost to Payne Stewart, Shell Houston Open 2003 Defeated Jim Furyk, Ford Championship at Doral

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-1)

2008 Defeated Brad Bryant, Tom Jenkins, Tom Kite, The ACE Group Classic

2011 Lost to David Eger, Mark McNulty, Kenny Perry, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf

National Teams

1994, 1996, 1998 The Presidents Cup

1997, 2002 Ryder Cup

1978 World Amateur Team Championship

1979 Walker Cup

Personal

Donated $100,000 of 1989 Las Vegas Invitational winnings to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando. Has a floor named after him at the Arnold Palmer Hospital, thanks to his family's donations. Although son Cameron was successfully treated elsewhere for rare bone infection in right leg, he and wife Sally are strong supporters of Orlando facility.

Family has also made large donations to area hospitals and churches.

Brother Buddy was a professional bowler, while their father won All-American honors in baseball at Wake Forest.

Lists Harbour Town GL, Muirfield Village and the CC of North Carolina as his favorite courses.

Favorite entertainer is Frank Sinatra, favorite movies include "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Blazing Saddles." Favorite athlete is Michael Jordan.

Underwent left-hand surgery during the week of the 2005 FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World. Doctors removed two pieces of bone and cartilage in his hand and repaired a torn tendon that had snapped in April of that same year.

Had played just four PGA TOUR events in 2003 with a nagging wrist injury and then sprained left wrist during the 2004 PGA Championship when, during the second round, he put his hands out to break a fall, after walking off the tee box and the ground gave way.

Says one historical event he would have liked to have witnessed first hand was being the first to step on the moon.

Once played a round of golf with three Presidents at one time–George H. Bush, Bill Clinton and Gerald Ford at the 1995 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

Had an opportunity to play with his idol when he was paired with Arnold Palmer in the first round at his first Masters (1979).

Special Interests

All sports

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge with playing partner Tom Pernice and became the oldest winner on PGA TOUR Champions at age 63 years, 5 months and 4 days. Made 12 starts during the 2019 season and finished No. 64 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: At the age of 63 years, 5 months, 4 days, became the oldest player in PGA TOUR Champions history to win when he shared a five-stroke victory with Tom Pernice Jr. at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Hoch now holds the largest time between victories with a span of 11 years, 2 months and 11 days between his last win at the 2008 Chubb Classic and this victory.

2018 Season

3M Championship: Carded a 7-under 65 in the final round of the 3M Championship for a T10.

2017 Season

Played in just seven events, the fewest he's played since 2010 and did not tee it up after playing at the Insperity Invitational in May.

Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Finished T11 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in early April.

Finished T11 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in early April. Chubb Classic: Posted a T10 finish at the Chubb Classic, his second consecutive top-10 finish in the event.

2013 Season

Did not play on the PGA TOUR. Played a full schedule on the Champions Tour, marking his first competitive golf since 2011.

2012 Season

Did not play in an event during the year after undergoing a fourth surgery in March on his left hand which entailed replacing a deteriorated bone with a tendon.

2011 Season

Regions Tradition: Was also T16 at the Regions Tradition.

Was also T16 at the Regions Tradition. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: The week following his return in Tampa, he teamed with Kenny Perry where they lost in a playoff at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf when they both missed short par putts on the second playoff hole, giving the Legends Division title to Mark McNulty and David Eger.

The week following his return in Tampa, he teamed with Kenny Perry where they lost in a playoff at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf when they both missed short par putts on the second playoff hole, giving the Legends Division title to Mark McNulty and David Eger. Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Returned to the Champions Tour for the first time in more than a year when he played at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am (T25) in April. Had been sidelined after suffering a broken collarbone in a biking accident the previous summer.

2010 Season

Did not play on the PGA TOUR. Made just one Champions Tour start before left-wrist problems returned and curtailed his season.

The ACE Group Classic: Finished third in his only start on the Champions Tour at The ACE Group Classic.

2009 Season

Played in only 12 Champions Tour events during the year and none after the U.S. Senior Open in early August. Missed much of the second half of the season due to recurring issues with his left wrist and had surgery in early October.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Made one PGA TOUR start, finishing T24 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, including a final-round 66. It was his 16th made cut in 18 appearances in Milwaukee.

Made one PGA TOUR start, finishing T24 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, including a final-round 66. It was his 16th made cut in 18 appearances in Milwaukee. 3M Championship: Best finish came in July with a third at the 3M Championship near Minneapolis.

2008 Season

Was the first multiple Champions Tour winner during the season, claiming a pair of titles in Florida in back-to-back starts. Was among the top-three in three other events and pocketed more than $1.4 million in earnings, his best money-making year since 2002.

Merrill Lynch Shootout: Teamed with Kenny Perry to win the Merrill-Lynch Shootout in mid-December.

Teamed with Kenny Perry to win the Merrill-Lynch Shootout in mid-December. The Honda Classic: Made his first appearance on the PGA TOUR since 2005 at The Honda Classic and finished T65 at PGA National.

Made his first appearance on the PGA TOUR since 2005 at The Honda Classic and finished T65 at PGA National. The ACE Group Classic: Won near Naples at The ACE Group Classic.

Won near Naples at The ACE Group Classic. Allianz Championship: First win of the season came at the Allianz Championship in Boca Raton.

2007 Season

Played his first full season on the Champions Tour and finished 22nd on the money list.

FedEx Kinko's Classic: Posted his first career win by two strokes over D.A. Weibring at the FedEx Kinko's Classic near Austin, Texas, in May.

2006 Season

Spent majority of the season rehabbing left wrist from surgery in October 2005. Received a Major Medical Extension on the PGA TOUR for 2007.

Constellation Energy Classic: Made his Champions Tour debut at the Constellation Energy Classic in September and T27. Appearance in Maryland was his first tournament on any Tour since March 2005 when he re-injured the same hand during the Bay Hill Invitational and withdrew after the opening round.

2005 Season

Played in two PGA TOUR events. After attempting to rehab his injured wrist for most of the season, finally underwent surgery during week of FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort.

Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard: Re-injured wrist during the Bay Hill Invitational and withdrew after an opening-round 79.

2004 Season

Was having another consistent year, with four top-10s in 16 starts, until an injury at the PGA Championship sidelined him for the rest of the season. Managed to surpass the $1-million mark for the ninth consecutive season.

PGA Championship: During the second round of the PGA Championship in August fell walking off a tee box. The ground (sand) gave way, causing him to fall backward. He put his hands out to break fall and ended up with a sprained left wrist. Played about three more holes and then withdrew.

2003 Season

Ford Championship at Doral: Won the Ford Championship at Doral, for his 11th career victory and fifth since turning 40. Shared third-round lead with Bob Tway, then went on to defeat Jim Furyk with birdie on the third extra hole to even his career playoff record at 2-2. Play was suspended due to darkness on Sunday night while both players were on the green of the second playoff hole. First Monday finish since the 2001 Buick Classic. $900,000 paycheck was largest of career. At beginning of the week was going to pull out of the Ford Championship due to wrist injury.

Won the Ford Championship at Doral, for his 11th career victory and fifth since turning 40. Shared third-round lead with Bob Tway, then went on to defeat Jim Furyk with birdie on the third extra hole to even his career playoff record at 2-2. Play was suspended due to darkness on Sunday night while both players were on the green of the second playoff hole. First Monday finish since the 2001 Buick Classic. $900,000 paycheck was largest of career. At beginning of the week was going to pull out of the Ford Championship due to wrist injury. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: In his second tournament of the season finished T5 at the Accenture Match Play Championship after losing to eventual champion Tiger Woods in the quarterfinals (5 and 4).

2002 Season

Ryder Cup: Finished Ryder Cup with 0-3-1 record.

Finished Ryder Cup with 0-3-1 record. The Open Championship: In only fifth career Open Championship appearance, finished T8 for low American, aided by a final-round 66. Total of 280 was only two strokes out of a four-man playoff. Previous best finish at The Open Championship had been T68 in 1995, missing cut in three others.

In only fifth career Open Championship appearance, finished T8 for low American, aided by a final-round 66. Total of 280 was only two strokes out of a four-man playoff. Previous best finish at The Open Championship had been T68 in 1995, missing cut in three others. U.S. Open Championship: Tied career best with a T5 finish at the U.S. Open, closing with a 1-under-par 69. On Sunday, sporting a stars and stripes golf shirt dedicated to New York City, recorded an ace with a 3-iron on the 207-yard 17th hole, one of three holes-in-one on the week.

Tied career best with a T5 finish at the U.S. Open, closing with a 1-under-par 69. On Sunday, sporting a stars and stripes golf shirt dedicated to New York City, recorded an ace with a 3-iron on the 207-yard 17th hole, one of three holes-in-one on the week. Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Did not defend his title at the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic due to trouble with right eye from LASIK surgery. Had two surgeries over last four months to fix an astigmatism.

2001 Season

At 45, had a career year in money earned with $2,875,319 (seventh on money list) and tournament titles (two) in a single season. First 45-year old to win twice in same season since Hale Irwin in 1990. Only Julius Boros (age 47 and 48 in 1967 and 1968), Sam Snead (age 47 in 1960) and Irwin had won multiple times at age 45 or older.

Advil Western Open: Closing 64 at Advil Western Open produced 10th TOUR title and second of season. Edged 36- and 54-hole leader David Love III by one stroke. His 267 total broke tournament record set by Sam Snead in 1949 and equaled by Chi Chi Rodriguez in 1964.

Closing 64 at Advil Western Open produced 10th TOUR title and second of season. Edged 36- and 54-hole leader David Love III by one stroke. His 267 total broke tournament record set by Sam Snead in 1949 and equaled by Chi Chi Rodriguez in 1964. Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Held third-round lead at Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic. Closing 69 brought him his ninth TOUR title, first in last 94 starts.

2000 Season

In October, made a strong run at qualifying for THE TOUR Championship, with top-tens at the Buick Challenge and the Michelob Championship.

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: T9 at the Michelob Championship.

T9 at the Michelob Championship. Buick Challenge: T5 at the Buick Challenge.

T5 at the Buick Challenge. SEI Pennsylvania Classic: Shot a final-round 65 and recorded his 14th career runner-up finish, at the SEI Pennsylvania Classic.

Shot a final-round 65 and recorded his 14th career runner-up finish, at the SEI Pennsylvania Classic. Advil Western Open: Also T9 at the Advil Western Open.

Also T9 at the Advil Western Open. COMPAQ Classic of New Orleans: At the Compaq Classic of New Orleans, fired 69-66 on the weekend for a T9.

At the Compaq Classic of New Orleans, fired 69-66 on the weekend for a T9. Shell Houston Open: Trailed by one stroke after 36 and 54 holes at the Shell Houston Open before a final-round 73 dropped him to a T7.

Trailed by one stroke after 36 and 54 holes at the Shell Houston Open before a final-round 73 dropped him to a T7. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: First of seven top-10s came at Accenture Match Play Championship, where he defeated Stuart Appleby, Lee Westwood and Jesper Parnevik before a 5-and-4 quarterfinal loss to David Duval.

1999 Season

Another consistent season making 24 cuts in 27 starts and finished No. 33 on the final PGA TOUR money list. Dropped out of the top 20 on the money list for the first time in five years.

World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Final top-10 came in his last official event. Was T7 at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship.

Final top-10 came in his last official event. Was T7 at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship. Buick Classic: Fifth top-10 of the campaign came at the Buick Classic, his top finish of the season.

Fifth top-10 of the campaign came at the Buick Classic, his top finish of the season. Shell Houston Open: At the Shell Houston Open, recorded a T10.

At the Shell Houston Open, recorded a T10. THE PLAYERS Championship: Added another top-10, his third consecutive in THE PLAYERS Championship, when he fired 72-7073-75 for a T6 at TPC Sawgrass.

Added another top-10, his third consecutive in THE PLAYERS Championship, when he fired 72-7073-75 for a T6 at TPC Sawgrass. Bay Hill Invitational: Second top-10 came at the Bay Hill Invitational, where rounds of 71-70-70-69 earned him a T5.

Second top-10 came at the Bay Hill Invitational, where rounds of 71-70-70-69 earned him a T5. Nissan Open: First top-10 of the season came at the Nissan Open, where a final-round 66 matched the low round of the day on his way to a T7.

1998 Season

For the eighth time in his 19-year career and for the fifth consecutive season, was among the top 20 on the PGA TOUR money list. Finished without a victory for the first time in five seasons but posted two runner-up showings, boosting his career total to 13.

The Presidents Cup: Played on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Was 2-2-0 at Royal Melbourne GC in the U.S.'s nine-point loss to the International team. Teamed with Mark O'Meara to win the duo's four-ball match, then he defeated Joe Ozaki, 4 and 3, in singles play.

Played on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Was 2-2-0 at Royal Melbourne GC in the U.S.'s nine-point loss to the International team. Teamed with Mark O'Meara to win the duo's four-ball match, then he defeated Joe Ozaki, 4 and 3, in singles play. NEC World Series of Golf: Was T9 at the NEC World Series of Golf.

Was T9 at the NEC World Series of Golf. CVS Charity Classic: Final-round 65 vaulted him from 17th to second place at the CVS Charity Classic, one stroke behind Steve Pate.

Final-round 65 vaulted him from 17th to second place at the CVS Charity Classic, one stroke behind Steve Pate. Canon Greater Hartford Open: Opened 65-68-64 and was part of a three-way tie for the lead at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. A Sunday 71 left him T7.

Opened 65-68-64 and was part of a three-way tie for the lead at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. A Sunday 71 left him T7. Motorola Western Open: Sixth top-10 came at the Motorola Western Open, a T7.

Sixth top-10 came at the Motorola Western Open, a T7. Kemper Open: Finished second at Kemper Open. Was tied for fifth through 54 holes. A final-round 70, including a birdie on the 72nd hole, left him one shot shy of winner Stuart Appleby.

Finished second at Kemper Open. Was tied for fifth through 54 holes. A final-round 70, including a birdie on the 72nd hole, left him one shot shy of winner Stuart Appleby. Masters Tournament: Was in contention at the Masters through 36 holes until a pair of 73s on the weekend dropped him to T16.

Was in contention at the Masters through 36 holes until a pair of 73s on the weekend dropped him to T16. THE PLAYERS Championship: Produced another T7 in Florida, this time at THE PLAYERS Championship, his second consecutive top-10 at TPC Sawgrass.

Produced another T7 in Florida, this time at THE PLAYERS Championship, his second consecutive top-10 at TPC Sawgrass. Doral-Ryder Open: His second-round 66 highlighted his T7 at the Doral-Ryder Open.

His second-round 66 highlighted his T7 at the Doral-Ryder Open. Nissan Open: At the Nissan Open, was T6 outside Los Angeles.

At the Nissan Open, was T6 outside Los Angeles. Tucson Chrysler Classic: Had two consecutive top-10s on the West Coast to begin the year. Opened 69-66 to finish T9 at the Tucson Chrysler Classic.

1997 Season

Had a career-high 11 top-10s and one win.

Ryder Cup: Was the second-oldest (Lee Elder) Ryder Cup rookie.

Was the second-oldest (Lee Elder) Ryder Cup rookie. Greater Milwaukee Open: Won second Greater Milwaukee Open.

1996 Season

Had six top-three finishes including one victory. Won Vardon Trophy with 70.08 scoring average.

The Presidents Cup: Represented the U.S. for a second time at The Presidents Cup. Was 3-1-0 in the U.S. victory. Won his four-ball match with Kenny Perry, won foursomes with Mark O'Meara and prevailed over Mark McNulty in singles, 1-up.

Represented the U.S. for a second time at The Presidents Cup. Was 3-1-0 in the U.S. victory. Won his four-ball match with Kenny Perry, won foursomes with Mark O'Meara and prevailed over Mark McNulty in singles, 1-up. Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Had a wire-to-wire victory at Michelob Championship at Kingsmill.

1995 Season

Greater Milwaukee Open: Shot back-to-back 65s on weekend at Greater Milwaukee Open for three-stroke victory.

Shot back-to-back 65s on weekend at Greater Milwaukee Open for three-stroke victory. Shell Houston Open: Lost playoff to Payne Stewart at Shell Houston Open after holding five-stroke lead through 54 holes.

1994 Season

The Presidents Cup: Played for the U.S. in the first Presidents Cup competition, at Robert Trent Jones GC in Virginia. Was 2-1-1 in his four matches, with his victories coming with Jay Haas in both four-ball and foursomes matches. Halved his singles match with David Frost.

Played for the U.S. in the first Presidents Cup competition, at Robert Trent Jones GC in Virginia. Was 2-1-1 in his four matches, with his victories coming with Jay Haas in both four-ball and foursomes matches. Halved his singles match with David Frost. NEC World Series of Golf: Later that year, runner-up to Jose Maria Olazabal at NEC World Series of Golf.

Later that year, runner-up to Jose Maria Olazabal at NEC World Series of Golf. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: After four years without a victory, captured Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

1989 Season

Had first money list top-10 finish (No.10).

Las Vegas Invitational: Won the Las Vegas Invitational in playoff over Robert Wrenn.

Won the Las Vegas Invitational in playoff over Robert Wrenn. Masters Tournament: Lost on second hole of sudden-death playoff to Nick Faldo at Masters.

1986 Season

Chrysler Team Championship: Winner of Chrysler Team Championship with Gary Hallberg.

1984 Season

Miller High Life QCO: Won third TOUR title, at the Miller Lite Quad Cities Open, by five strokes.

1982 Season

USF&G Classic: Won second TOUR title at the USF&G Classic in New Orleans, beating Bob Shearer and Tom Watson by two strokes in the weather-shortened 54-hole tournament.

1980 Season

Quad Cities Open: First victory came in rookie season, winning first of two Quad Cities Opens.

Amateur Highlights

Runner-up to John Cook at 1978 U.S. Amateur.

Member of 1975 national championship team at Wake Forest.

An All-America selection in 1977 and 1978 when he won Atlantic Coast Conference title.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE