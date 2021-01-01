Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Past Champion/Veteran Member

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2004

2004 Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2004 The Honda Classic, The Open Championship

International Victories (14)

1992 Singapore Rolex Masters [Asia]

Singapore Rolex Masters [Asia] 1992 Maekyung Open [Asia]

Maekyung Open [Asia] 1992 Maruman Open [Jpn]

Maruman Open [Jpn] 1993 Acom International [Jpn]

Acom International [Jpn] 1994 PGA Philanthropy [Jpn]

PGA Philanthropy [Jpn] 1994 Japan PGA Matchplay Championship [Jpn]

Japan PGA Matchplay Championship [Jpn] 1994 Thailand Open [Asia]

Thailand Open [Asia] 1995 Token Corporation Cup [Jpn]

Token Corporation Cup [Jpn] 1996 Japan PGA Philanthropy [Jpn]

Japan PGA Philanthropy [Jpn] 1998 Gene Sarazen Jun Classic [Jpn]

Gene Sarazen Jun Classic [Jpn] 2003 Fujisankei Classic [Jpn]

Fujisankei Classic [Jpn] 2003 Diamond Cup [Jpn]

Diamond Cup [Jpn] 2003 Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open [Jpn]

Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open [Jpn] 2003 Japan PGA Matchplay Championship [Jpn]

Additional Victories (14)

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2004 Defeated Ernie Els, The Open Championship

Personal

Brought the Claret Jug on the road on several occasions in 2005, allowing friends to see and pose with the historic Open Championship trophy.

Grew up playing on a nine-hole course in Biggsville, Ill.

Lists Jack Nicklaus as his hero.

Credits his father for giving him his start in golf.

His wife was his high school sweetheart at Union High School in Biggsville, Ill.

Almost quit golf prior to winning the 1992 Asian Tour order of merit.

First-tee introduction song would be the OU school song, "Boomer Sooner."

If not a professional golfer, would be a broadcaster.

Favorite courses are Muirfield Village GC, Royal Troon and Augusta National.

Favorite teams are the Oklahoma Sooners and the NHL's Dallas Stars. Favorite movies are "Animal House" and "Caddyshack." Favorite entertainers are Earth, Wind and Fire and Maroon 5. Favorite athlete is Michael Jordan.

Special headcover is his Claret Jug putter cover.

Would like to trade places with long-drive star Jamie Sadlowski ("I would like to drive it 400 yards.")

Dream foursome would include Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Kathy Ireland.

Atop his bucket list is watching the Chicago Cubs win the World Series.

Biggest thrill outside of golf was when the Dallas Stars won the 1999 Stanley Cup and Oklahoma won the 2000 national championship.

Special Interests

Crossword puzzles, hockey

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Posted four finishes in the top 25 including a T13 finish at the Cologuard Classic. Advanced to the first Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Finished No. 64 in the standings.

2017 Season

Finished 50th on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list and competed in two of the playoff events before concluding his season. Played some of his best golf late in the year when he fashioned three top-10 efforts in his last seven starts.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Took full advantage of a final-round 7-under-par 65 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to finish T8 and helped him advance to the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Took full advantage of a final-round 7-under-par 65 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to finish T8 and helped him advance to the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. JAPAN AIRLINES Championship: Had another strong outing in his next start at the JAPAN AIRLINES Championship, finishing T9.

Had another strong outing in his next start at the JAPAN AIRLINES Championship, finishing T9. Shaw Charity Classic: Posted his best career finish on PGA TOUR Champions in September when he was T3 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary. Opened with a 7-under-par 64, one shy of his career low on Tour, and finished with rounds of 66-67.

Posted his best career finish on PGA TOUR Champions in September when he was T3 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary. Opened with a 7-under-par 64, one shy of his career low on Tour, and finished with rounds of 66-67. Principal Charity Classic: Broke through for his first top-10 finish of the year when he was T10 at the Principal Charity Classic.

2016 Season

Completed his first full season on PGA TOUR Champions by competing in 22 events, including two Playoff events.

Toshiba Classic: Utilized a final-round 7-under-par 64 at the Toshiba Classic to finish T5, his best finish of the year.

Utilized a final-round 7-under-par 64 at the Toshiba Classic to finish T5, his best finish of the year. The Open Championship: Returned to Royal Troon for The Open Championship after winning the title there in 2004, but missed the cut after rounds of 75-73.

Returned to Royal Troon for The Open Championship after winning the title there in 2004, but missed the cut after rounds of 75-73. Principal Charity Classic: Was tied for the lead after 36 holes at the Principal Charity Classic in June with Joe Durant and Billy Andrade, but closed with a 4-over-par 76 to finish T17.

Was tied for the lead after 36 holes at the Principal Charity Classic in June with Joe Durant and Billy Andrade, but closed with a 4-over-par 76 to finish T17. Insperity Invitational: Made a hole-in-one in the final round at the Insperity Invitational on No. 3 with an 8-iron from 135 yards.

Made a hole-in-one in the final round at the Insperity Invitational on No. 3 with an 8-iron from 135 yards. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Was just one stroke off the pace after 36 holes at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April but a final-round 77 left him T30.

Was just one stroke off the pace after 36 holes at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in April but a final-round 77 left him T30. Chubb Classic: Posted his first top-10 finish on PGA TOUR Champions the following week when he posted successive rounds of 4-under-par 68 on the weekend to finish T6 at the Chubb Classic.

Posted his first top-10 finish on PGA TOUR Champions the following week when he posted successive rounds of 4-under-par 68 on the weekend to finish T6 at the Chubb Classic. Allianz Championship: Shared the first-round lead with Corey Pavin at the Allianz Championship before eventually finishing T15.

2015 Season

Made three starts on the PGA TOUR but did not make a cut. Made one cut in six appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Toshiba Classic: Made his lone Champions Tour start at the Toshiba Classic in late October shortly after turning 50. Three straight rounds in the 60s led to a T18 finish at the Newport Beach CC.

Made his lone Champions Tour start at the Toshiba Classic in late October shortly after turning 50. Three straight rounds in the 60s led to a T18 finish at the Newport Beach CC. Rust-Oleum Championship: T36 at the Rust-Oleum Championship in Ohio in June.

2014 Season

Split his time between the PGA TOUR (four starts) and the Korn Ferry Tour (10 starts). Made two Korn Ferry Tour cuts.

John Deere Classic: Made just one PGA TOUR cut, finishing T59 at the John Deere Classic.

Made just one PGA TOUR cut, finishing T59 at the John Deere Classic. Cleveland Open: Best finish on the Korn Ferry tour was a T45 at the Cleveland Open.

Best finish on the Korn Ferry tour was a T45 at the Cleveland Open. Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: Was also T70 at the Brasil Champions.

2013 Season

Made one of four cuts on the PGA TOUR and did not have a top-25 finish for the first season since 2007. Made five of 14 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour. It was his first start on that Tour since 1991.

Panama Claro Championship: Top finish came in his first outing, at the Panama Claro Championship, where he T21.

2012 Season

Made eight PGA TOUR starts in the season, making three cuts, each of which yielded a top-30 finish.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Earned first top-10 of the season since 2009, with a T8 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the first PGA TOUR event to employ the Modified Stableford scoring format since 2006. Finished with 30 points, 13 points behind J.J. Henry's winning total.

Earned first top-10 of the season since 2009, with a T8 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the first PGA TOUR event to employ the Modified Stableford scoring format since 2006. Finished with 30 points, 13 points behind J.J. Henry's winning total. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T29 in Dallas at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.

Finished T29 in Dallas at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T12 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2011 Season

Collected a pair of top-25 finishes in 11 PGA TOUR starts.

John Deere Classic: T22 at the John Deere Classic in his home state of Illinois, his sixth top-30 in his last seven starts at the event. Of his last 26 competitive rounds at TPC Deere Run, 24 have been at par or better.

2010 Season

Made four of 20 cuts on TOUR without a top-10. Also played in 11 European Tour events,

John Deere Classic: Best finish was T21 at the John Deere Classic.

Best finish was T21 at the John Deere Classic. KLM Open: Top finish on the European Tour was a T11 at the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

2009 Season

In final year of exempt status as 2004 Open Championship winner, made 11 cuts in 29 starts to finish No. 133 on the PGA TOUR money list.

Verizon Heritage: Finished T4 at the Verizon Heritage, his best performance since winning the 2004 Open Championship. It was also just his third top-10 finish since hoisting the Claret Jug.

Finished T4 at the Verizon Heritage, his best performance since winning the 2004 Open Championship. It was also just his third top-10 finish since hoisting the Claret Jug. Masters Tournament: T15 at the Masters Tournament was his best finish on TOUR since a T10 at the 2006 John Deere Classic.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 28 starts but failed to record a top-10 for the second consecutive season.

2007 Season

Plagued by inconsistent play, former The Open Championship champion fell outside the top 200 on the money list.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Best finish in 28 starts was a T37 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

2006 Season

John Deere Classic: Playing near hometown of Galesburg, IL, finished T10 at the John Deere Classic, thanks to closing rounds of 67-67. Top-10 was first since a T6 at the 2004 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship, a span of 50 events.

2005 Season

Struggled through most of season, without a top-10 in 31 starts.

The Open Championship: Missed the cut at St. Andrews in defense of The Open Championship title with rounds of 74-74.

Missed the cut at St. Andrews in defense of The Open Championship title with rounds of 74-74. John Deere Classic: Top finish was a T13 at the John Deere Classic.

2004 Season

At age 38, named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year on the strength of two wins, including playoff victory over Ernie Els at The Open Championship. Entered the season with only 12 TOUR events under his belt, having played primarily in Japan over the last decade, with 14 international victories during that period.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Entered the TOUR Championship 10th on money list, attempting to become the first rookie to finish among the top 10 since Jerry Pate (1976). Finished 28th at East Lake to drop one spot to No. 11.

Entered the TOUR Championship 10th on money list, attempting to become the first rookie to finish among the top 10 since Jerry Pate (1976). Finished 28th at East Lake to drop one spot to No. 11. World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Held first-round lead at the American Express Championship in Ireland with a 66 and finished T6 for his first top-10 in three World Golf Championships events.

Held first-round lead at the American Express Championship in Ireland with a 66 and finished T6 for his first top-10 in three World Golf Championships events. The Open Championship: Captured first major championship at The Open Championship at Royal Troon. Held a one-stroke lead over Ernie Els and two over Phil Mickelson and Retief Goosen through 54 holes. Bogeyed the 72nd hole to fall into a tie at 10-under with Els, who birdied two of the last three holes. Defeated Els in the four-hole playoff by parring all four holes, while Els bogeyed the third (17th hole). Became second consecutive rookie to win The Open Championship and the first rookie since Jose Coceres in 2001 to win twice in his first season on TOUR.

Captured first major championship at The Open Championship at Royal Troon. Held a one-stroke lead over Ernie Els and two over Phil Mickelson and Retief Goosen through 54 holes. Bogeyed the 72nd hole to fall into a tie at 10-under with Els, who birdied two of the last three holes. Defeated Els in the four-hole playoff by parring all four holes, while Els bogeyed the third (17th hole). Became second consecutive rookie to win The Open Championship and the first rookie since Jose Coceres in 2001 to win twice in his first season on TOUR. The Honda Classic: Birdied the 71st and 72nd holes at The CC at Mirasol's Sunrise Course to win The Honda Classic. Opened the final round with a four-stroke lead and finished at 12-under 274 to defeat Davis Love III by one shot. Made a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 and a 4-footer on No. 18 after an 8-iron from 162 yards. Earned his first career TOUR victory in his 18th career start on TOUR.

2003 Season

Led the Japan Golf Tour with four wins, and finished third on the Japan Golf Tour official money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned first TOUR card on eighth attempt with a T16 finish at the Qualifying Tournament.

2002 Season

Captured seven events on Japan Golf Tour during this period. Typically would make five trips back and forth between the United States and Japan during a season, playing four weeks and then returning home to Dallas for two weeks.

1992 Season

Won Asian Tour order of merit, thereby earning an exemption onto the Japan Golf Tour.

Korea Open: Won the Korean Open.

Won the Korean Open. Singapore Rolex Masters: Won the Singapore Rolex Masters.

Won the Singapore Rolex Masters. Thailand Open: Won the Asian Tour's Thailand Open.

Amateur Highlights

Three-time All-American at Oklahoma and roomed with fellow TOUR member Grant Waite.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE