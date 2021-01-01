Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (48th), PGA TOUR Points List (10), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (7), All-Time Money List (42nd)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (10)

1988 Southern Open, Northern Telecom Tucson Open

Southern Open, Northern Telecom Tucson Open 1989 NEC World Series of Golf

NEC World Series of Golf 1990 USF&G Classic

USF&G Classic 1992 Buick Classic, Hardee's Golf Classic

Buick Classic, Hardee's Golf Classic 1993 Canadian Open, Hardee's Golf Classic

Canadian Open, Hardee's Golf Classic 1994 Canon Greater Hartford Open

Canon Greater Hartford Open 1997 MasterCard Colonial

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (6)

2010 3M Championship

3M Championship 2012 Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf, AT&T Championship

Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf, AT&T Championship 2013 Toshiba Classic, Regions Tradition

Toshiba Classic, Regions Tradition 2015 Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire

International Victories (3)

2010 Mauritius Commercial Bank Open

Mauritius Commercial Bank Open 2012 MCB Tour Championship

MCB Tour Championship 2020 South Africa Senior Masters Championship

Additional Victories (11)

1982 Gordon's Gin Classic

Gordon's Gin Classic 1984 Air France Cannes Open

Air France Cannes Open 1986 South African Open

South African Open 1987 South African Masters

South African Masters 1989 Million Dollar Challenge

Million Dollar Challenge 1990 Million Dollar Challenge

Million Dollar Challenge 1992 Million Dollar Challenge

Million Dollar Challenge 1992 Dunlop Phoenix

Dunlop Phoenix 1993 Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong Open 1994 Lexington PGA Championship

Lexington PGA Championship 1999 South African Open Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-3)

1986 Lost to Tom Kite, Nick Price, Fred Couples, Western Open

Lost to Tom Kite, Nick Price, Fred Couples, Western Open 1988 Lost to Seve Ballesteros, Ken Green, Greg Norman, Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic

Lost to Seve Ballesteros, Ken Green, Greg Norman, Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic 1988 Defeated Bob Tway, Southern Open

Defeated Bob Tway, Southern Open 1989 Defeated Ben Crenshaw, NEC World Series of Golf

Defeated Ben Crenshaw, NEC World Series of Golf 1995 Lost to Nolan Henke, Bob Tway, MCI Classic

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-2)

2010 Lost to Fred Couples, Tom Lehman, Senior PGA Championship

Lost to Fred Couples, Tom Lehman, Senior PGA Championship 2012 Defeated Bernhard Langer, AT&T Championship

Defeated Bernhard Langer, AT&T Championship 2013 Lost to John Cook, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Personal

Took up game with father at age 12 while caddying for him.

Is a third generation vintner and his family is part of the wine heritage in South Africa dating back to 1693. In 1994, established 300-acre vineyard with brother Michael in heart of wine-producing region of South Africa. Current David Frost Wines production is 7,000 cases, consisting of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. Wine features an artist series by LeRoy Neiman. Every vintage is dedicated to a golfer, and $1 from sale of each bottle goes to the golfer's charity. Dedications include Sam Snead, Gene Sarazen, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. Information may be found at frostwine.com.

Special Interests

All sports especially rugby, good food and wine from his own vineyard (frostwine.com)

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Posted three top-10s, including a season-best sixth-place finish at the Mastercard Japan Championship, and finished 48th in the Charles Schwab Cup.

The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Carded rounds of 72-67-73-67 – 279 (-1) to finish T7 at The Senior Open Championship, his first top-10 in a major since the 2016 U.S. Senior Open.

Carded rounds of 72-67-73-67 – 279 (-1) to finish T7 at The Senior Open Championship, his first top-10 in a major since the 2016 U.S. Senior Open. Mastercard Japan Championship: After a first-round 72, closed with scores of 68-67 to finish sixth at the Mastercard Japan Championship, his best finish since a tie for fifth at the 2018 Insperity Invitational.

2018 Season

In his 10th year on PGA TOUR Champions, posted three finishes in the top 10. His best was a T5 finish at the Insperity Invitational. Advanced to the second Playoffs event, the Invesco QQQ Championship (T18) and finished No. 44 in the standings, failing to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the first time in his career.

Shaw Charity Classic: Carded rounds of 71-64-67 to finish at 8-under 202 (T10) at the Shaw Charity Classic.

Carded rounds of 71-64-67 to finish at 8-under 202 (T10) at the Shaw Charity Classic. Insperity Invitational: Birdied four of his last six holes to shoot 5-under 67 in the final round of the Insperity Invitational, finishing the week T5.

Birdied four of his last six holes to shoot 5-under 67 in the final round of the Insperity Invitational, finishing the week T5. Toshiba Classic: Winner of the 2013 Toshiba Classic, Frost finished T6 in the 2018 edition of the tournament. He carded rounds of 67-71-68 to finish four shots behind Vijay Singh's winning total.

2017 Season

Qualified for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Champions for the eighth consecutive year and surpassed $9 million in career earnings on PGA TOUR Championsâ€¦Closed the year with 10 consecutive sub-par rounds.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed out his season with a T4 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Closed out his season with a T4 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. PURE Insurance Championship: Was T5 after two rounds of the PURE Insurance Championship but eventually finished T10 in September at Pebble Beach.

Was T5 after two rounds of the PURE Insurance Championship but eventually finished T10 in September at Pebble Beach. Boeing Classic: Posted three consecutive rounds of 4-under-par 68 to finish T6 at the Boeing Classic in late August.

Posted three consecutive rounds of 4-under-par 68 to finish T6 at the Boeing Classic in late August. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Followed with another top-10 finish a week later when he teamed with Roger Chapman to finish T8 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

Followed with another top-10 finish a week later when he teamed with Roger Chapman to finish T8 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Broke through for his first top-10 finish of the campaign in April when he finished T3 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta which came in his sixth start of the year.

2016 Season

Finished 13th on the final money list, surpassed the $1 million mark in season earnings for the fifth time in his career and qualified for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the seventh consecutive year.

Toshiba Classic: Was ninth at the Toshiba Classic.

Was ninth at the Toshiba Classic. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Closed with a 7-under-par 65 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach to jump from T22 to sixth overall in September.

Closed with a 7-under-par 65 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach to jump from T22 to sixth overall in September. Shaw Charity Classic: Was the first-round leader at the Shaw Charity Classic after an 8-under-par 62 and eventually finished T12.

Was the first-round leader at the Shaw Charity Classic after an 8-under-par 62 and eventually finished T12. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was T9 in his next start at the U.S. Senior Open in Columbus.

Was T9 in his next start at the U.S. Senior Open in Columbus. 3M Championship: Played his final 36 holes at 14-under-par at the 3M Championship to finish T5 in August at TPC Twin Cities.

Played his final 36 holes at 14-under-par at the 3M Championship to finish T5 in August at TPC Twin Cities. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Was one of three players to post four rounds in the 60s at the Senior PGA Championship which led to a T7 finish in Michigan in May.

Was one of three players to post four rounds in the 60s at the Senior PGA Championship which led to a T7 finish in Michigan in May. Insperity Invitational: Had a nice showing in his next start, finishing T2 at the Insperity Invitational, four behind Jesper Parnevik.

Had a nice showing in his next start, finishing T2 at the Insperity Invitational, four behind Jesper Parnevik. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Roger Chapman to finish second to Michael Allen and Woody Austin at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Chapman's 25-foot chip on the final hole for birdie lipped out moments before Allen sank an 18-foot birdie putt for the win.

2015 Season

Season highlighted by his sixth career victory on the PGA TOUR Champions at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was T6 in his next start at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach on the strength of three sub-par scores, including a final-round 3-under-par 69.

Was T6 in his next start at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach on the strength of three sub-par scores, including a final-round 3-under-par 69. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Equaled the low round at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, shooting 64 Sunday to move up into a T3 at En-Joie GC.

Equaled the low round at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, shooting 64 Sunday to move up into a T3 at En-Joie GC. Encompass Championship: Battled Jerry Smith down the stretch at the Encompass Championship before finishing second at North Shore CC, three strokes back.

Battled Jerry Smith down the stretch at the Encompass Championship before finishing second at North Shore CC, three strokes back. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Won for the first time in almost two years when he captured the event at Fallen Oak. Despite incurring a one-stroke penalty on the 17th green when he dropped his ball and it moved his coin (Rule 20-1), he sunk a key 6-foot par putt on the last hole to preserve a one-stroke margin over Tom Lehman and Kevin Sutherland. Lehman had a golden opportunity to tie but missed a 4Â½-foot birdie putt at the 18th. Became the first international winner of the event and came from three strokes off the lead with a final-round 68 outside Biloxi, the biggest come-from-behind win in MGRC history.

Won for the first time in almost two years when he captured the event at Fallen Oak. Despite incurring a one-stroke penalty on the 17th green when he dropped his ball and it moved his coin (Rule 20-1), he sunk a key 6-foot par putt on the last hole to preserve a one-stroke margin over Tom Lehman and Kevin Sutherland. Lehman had a golden opportunity to tie but missed a 4Â½-foot birdie putt at the 18th. Became the first international winner of the event and came from three strokes off the lead with a final-round 68 outside Biloxi, the biggest come-from-behind win in MGRC history. MCB Tour Championship: Finished second to Colin Montgomerie at December's MCB Tour Championship in Mauritius on the European Senior Tour.

2014 Season

Went winless for the first time since 2011 and was the only player with more than seven figures in single-season earnings who did not register a victory. Joined Russ Cochran as the only other player to appear in all 26 events. Still managed to record nine top-10s, with five of those performances coming in the latter third of the season. Led the PGA TOUR Champions in Putting Average for the second consecutive year (1.703) and, along with Bernhard Langer, made the most birdies (334).

Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Late in the season, played in the final group with Kirk Triplett and eventual champion Jay Haas at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic but finished solo fourth despite carding a final-round 68.

Late in the season, played in the final group with Kirk Triplett and eventual champion Jay Haas at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic but finished solo fourth despite carding a final-round 68. Quebec Championship: Was T7 at the Quebec Championship, bettering his opening-round 70 by one stroke each day.

Was T7 at the Quebec Championship, bettering his opening-round 70 by one stroke each day. Shaw Charity Classic: Shot 63 in the opening round of the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, his low round of the season, and briefly held the lead early on Sunday before playing eight holes in 4-over to drop back into a T9.

Shot 63 in the opening round of the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, his low round of the season, and briefly held the lead early on Sunday before playing eight holes in 4-over to drop back into a T9. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Had his best outing of the campaign in July when he finished T3 at the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree National in Oklahoma.

Had his best outing of the campaign in July when he finished T3 at the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree National in Oklahoma. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Shot 68 Sunday at the Senior PGA Championship to finish T5 at Harbor Shores.

Shot 68 Sunday at the Senior PGA Championship to finish T5 at Harbor Shores. Greater Gwinnett Championship: In Atlanta, posted a pair of rounds in the 60s (68-69) on the weekend to help him to a T5 effort at the Greater Gwinnett Championship in April.

In Atlanta, posted a pair of rounds in the 60s (68-69) on the weekend to help him to a T5 effort at the Greater Gwinnett Championship in April. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Started his season with a T6 performance at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai after registering a second-round, 8-under 64.

2013 Season

Had his best season on the PGA TOUR Champions, with more than $1.8 million in earnings and a fourth-place finish in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings. Was among the top three six times in 25 appearances and won twice for the second consecutive year.

SAS Championship: Appeared ready to win his third title of the campaign in October when he led Russ Cochran by three strokes at one point on the back nine Sunday at the SAS Championship. Despite playing bogey-free in the final round, though, Cochran closed with four straight birdies to edge him by one stroke.

Appeared ready to win his third title of the campaign in October when he led Russ Cochran by three strokes at one point on the back nine Sunday at the SAS Championship. Despite playing bogey-free in the final round, though, Cochran closed with four straight birdies to edge him by one stroke. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Played in the final grouping on Sunday at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Birkdale but shot even-par 70 Sunday and finished T3, three strokes out of a playoff.

Played in the final grouping on Sunday at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Birkdale but shot even-par 70 Sunday and finished T3, three strokes out of a playoff. Encompass Championship: Was T3 at the inaugural Encompass Championship. Came to the final hole with a shot at winning the event but flew the green with his second shot and could do no better than bogey.

Was T3 at the inaugural Encompass Championship. Came to the final hole with a shot at winning the event but flew the green with his second shot and could do no better than bogey. Regions Tradition: Broke through for his first career win in a major championship when he held off Fred Couples by a stroke at the Regions Tradition in June at Shoal Creek. Grabbed the third-round lead after a 6-under-par 66 Saturday and then added a 68 Sunday to hold off Couples who failed to birdie the easy par-5 17th down the stretch. Victory at Shoal Creek made him the fourth international player to claim the Regions Tradition, joining Graham Marsh, Eduardo Romero and Mark McNulty.

Broke through for his first career win in a major championship when he held off Fred Couples by a stroke at the Regions Tradition in June at Shoal Creek. Grabbed the third-round lead after a 6-under-par 66 Saturday and then added a 68 Sunday to hold off Couples who failed to birdie the easy par-5 17th down the stretch. Victory at Shoal Creek made him the fourth international player to claim the Regions Tradition, joining Graham Marsh, Eduardo Romero and Mark McNulty. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Played at the PGA TOUR's Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in May and finished T46.

Played at the PGA TOUR's Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in May and finished T46. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Was also T4, with Michael Allen, at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf and T4 at the Montreal Championship in September.

Was also T4, with Michael Allen, at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf and T4 at the Montreal Championship in September. Toshiba Classic: Initial win of the season came in wire-to-wire fashion, besting Couples by five strokes at the Toshiba Classic. Birdied four of the last five holes to win easily after being just one stroke ahead of Couples after 10 holes Sunday. His 54-hole total of 19-under 194 tied the tournament record, and his five-stroke winning margin also tied the tournament mark.

Initial win of the season came in wire-to-wire fashion, besting Couples by five strokes at the Toshiba Classic. Birdied four of the last five holes to win easily after being just one stroke ahead of Couples after 10 holes Sunday. His 54-hole total of 19-under 194 tied the tournament record, and his five-stroke winning margin also tied the tournament mark. Allianz Championship: At one point early in the season, had a string of 295 consecutive holes without a three-putt before it ended on the sixth hole in the final round at the Allianz Championship. He started the year with a streak of 200 consecutive going to the 2012 season.

At one point early in the season, had a string of 295 consecutive holes without a three-putt before it ended on the sixth hole in the final round at the Allianz Championship. He started the year with a streak of 200 consecutive going to the 2012 season. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Started the year with a strong performance at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Was the 18- and 36-hole leader in Hawaii before eventually finishing second, losing on the second hole of a playoff to John Cook, who won with a birdie.

2012 Season

Enjoyed his finest year since joining the PGA TOUR Champions in late 2009. Recorded multiple victories in a season for the first time since 1993 on the PGA TOUR and had his highest finish on the money list (ninth) in his three full-time seasons on the circuit. Led all players in Sand Save Percentage and had the lowest Par-3 scoring average during the year (2.93).

AT&T Championship: Late in the year, won the AT&T Championship in San Antonio, making a 10-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Bernhard Langer. Came from six strokes back with a final-round 66, the largest comeback in tournament history. It also matched the biggest final-day turnaround on the PGA TOUR Champions for the year (Bernhard Langer/3M Championship). Victory in San Antonio was his third career PGA TOUR Champions title and second TOUR crown in Texas (1997 MasterCard Colonial).

Late in the year, won the AT&T Championship in San Antonio, making a 10-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Bernhard Langer. Came from six strokes back with a final-round 66, the largest comeback in tournament history. It also matched the biggest final-day turnaround on the PGA TOUR Champions for the year (Bernhard Langer/3M Championship). Victory in San Antonio was his third career PGA TOUR Champions title and second TOUR crown in Texas (1997 MasterCard Colonial). Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s for a T4 finish at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship in September.

Posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s for a T4 finish at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship in September. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Was on the leaderboard throughout the Senior PGA Championship and eventually finished T4 at Harbor Shores, thanks to a closing 67.

Was on the leaderboard throughout the Senior PGA Championship and eventually finished T4 at Harbor Shores, thanks to a closing 67. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: The first of his two wins came in April when he teamed with Michael Allen to win the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. The pair finished with a 54-hole total of 29-under-par 187, good enough for a one-stroke victory over the team of John Cook-Joey Sindelar. His eagle at the par-4 14th hole Sunday gave them a lead they never relinquished.

The first of his two wins came in April when he teamed with Michael Allen to win the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. The pair finished with a 54-hole total of 29-under-par 187, good enough for a one-stroke victory over the team of John Cook-Joey Sindelar. His eagle at the par-4 14th hole Sunday gave them a lead they never relinquished. MCB Tour Championship: Closed out his competitive season by claiming the MCB Tour Championship in Mauritius on the European Senior Tour in December. Survived a double bogey and triple bogey in his final round on his way to a one-stroke win over Barry Lane and Peter Fowler.

2011 Season

Did not earn a victory in his second full PGA TOUR Champions season but was in contention on the last day several times and managed to register seven overall top-10s among his 23 appearances. Played a pair of events on the European Senior Tour.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was also a 36-hole co-leader at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and trailed by just two strokes entering the final round before shooting 1-over 72 at TPC Harding Park and finishing solo sixth again.

Was also a 36-hole co-leader at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and trailed by just two strokes entering the final round before shooting 1-over 72 at TPC Harding Park and finishing solo sixth again. The Senior Open Championship: During the summer, was the 54-hole co-leader at The Senior Open Championship but even-par 72 in the final round at Walton Heath left him in solo sixth place.

During the summer, was the 54-hole co-leader at The Senior Open Championship but even-par 72 in the final round at Walton Heath left him in solo sixth place. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Lone start on the PGA TOUR was a missed cut at the Crowne Plaza Invitational in Fort Worth.

Lone start on the PGA TOUR was a missed cut at the Crowne Plaza Invitational in Fort Worth. Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Michael Allen to finish T3 in the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Duo shot better-ball score of 62 in the final round to post 26-under 190 total, one stroke short of the two-team playoff.

Teamed with Michael Allen to finish T3 in the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Duo shot better-ball score of 62 in the final round to post 26-under 190 total, one stroke short of the two-team playoff. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Started the year with 16 straight rounds of par or better and was first in contention throughout at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic before eventually finishing T2 along with Nick Price and Jeff Sluman, four strokes back of Tom Lehman. Performance was his second straight top 10 at Fallen Oak

Started the year with 16 straight rounds of par or better and was first in contention throughout at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic before eventually finishing T2 along with Nick Price and Jeff Sluman, four strokes back of Tom Lehman. Performance was his second straight top 10 at Fallen Oak MTB Tour Championship: Also defended his MTB Tour Championship title at the end of the year and finished second to Tom Lehman on the island of Mauritius.

Also defended his MTB Tour Championship title at the end of the year and finished second to Tom Lehman on the island of Mauritius. Berenberg Bank Masters: Teed it up early in the summer at the Berenberg Bank Masters in Cologne, Germany and was T15.

2010 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed his rookie year on a high note when he finished T3 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Earned $194,500, which pushed him past the $1-million mark in season earnings, with $1,186,992.

Closed his rookie year on a high note when he finished T3 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Earned $194,500, which pushed him past the $1-million mark in season earnings, with $1,186,992. 3M Championship: Broke through for his first PGA TOUR Champions victory when he lapped the field by seven strokes at the 3M Championship in August. Was tied with Mark Calcavecchia after 36 holes, but after a birdie-birdie-eagle start, pulled away and was never threatened. Shot a 7-under-par 29 on the front nine, and after draining a 25-foot eagle putt on No. 18 (his second eagle in the round), posted a tournament-record, 11-under-par 61 in his final round. That score matched the low round by a tournament winner in PGA TOUR Champions history (Rocky Thompson at the 1994 GTE Suncoast Classic; Loren Roberts at the 2006 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai) and it was later duplicated by Gary Hallberg at the 2010 Ensure Classic at Rock Barn. His 54-hole total of 25-under-par 191 also tied the all-time PGA TOUR Champions 54-hole scoring mark. Played all 54 holes without a bogey, becoming the 10th player in PGA TOUR Champions history to do so and win the event. Victory came in his 20th start and ended a winless streak of 267 tournaments in PGA TOUR-sanctioned events, dating to his win at the 1997 MasterCard Colonial.

Broke through for his first PGA TOUR Champions victory when he lapped the field by seven strokes at the 3M Championship in August. Was tied with Mark Calcavecchia after 36 holes, but after a birdie-birdie-eagle start, pulled away and was never threatened. Shot a 7-under-par 29 on the front nine, and after draining a 25-foot eagle putt on No. 18 (his second eagle in the round), posted a tournament-record, 11-under-par 61 in his final round. That score matched the low round by a tournament winner in PGA TOUR Champions history (Rocky Thompson at the 1994 GTE Suncoast Classic; Loren Roberts at the 2006 MasterCard Championship at Hualalai) and it was later duplicated by Gary Hallberg at the 2010 Ensure Classic at Rock Barn. His 54-hole total of 25-under-par 191 also tied the all-time PGA TOUR Champions 54-hole scoring mark. Played all 54 holes without a bogey, becoming the 10th player in PGA TOUR Champions history to do so and win the event. Victory came in his 20th start and ended a winless streak of 267 tournaments in PGA TOUR-sanctioned events, dating to his win at the 1997 MasterCard Colonial. Senior PGA Championship: Stellar play on the weekend at the Senior PGA Championship nearly proved successful. Set a new competitive-course record in the third round, with a 7-under-par 65 at the Colorado GC and followed with a 4-under-par 67 Sunday, the day's best round to finish in a three-way tie with Fred Couples and Tom Lehman at the end of play. However, his good fortune ended with a double bogey on the first extra hole, and he finished T2 in the year's first major championship.

Stellar play on the weekend at the Senior PGA Championship nearly proved successful. Set a new competitive-course record in the third round, with a 7-under-par 65 at the Colorado GC and followed with a 4-under-par 67 Sunday, the day's best round to finish in a three-way tie with Fred Couples and Tom Lehman at the end of play. However, his good fortune ended with a double bogey on the first extra hole, and he finished T2 in the year's first major championship. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Shared the 36-hole lead with Brad Bryant and eventual winner David Eger at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Final-round 74 dropped him into a T7 at Fallen Oak.

Shared the 36-hole lead with Brad Bryant and eventual winner David Eger at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. Final-round 74 dropped him into a T7 at Fallen Oak. Mauritius Commercial Bank Open: Put an exclamation point on his season in mid-December when he won the European Senior Tour's Mauritius Commercial Bank Open, making an eagle on the final hole to force a playoff with Roger Chapman and then winning on the second extra hole.

2009 Season

Made five starts on the PGA TOUR Champions after turning 50 in mid-September and was among the top 10 three times. Played primarily on the European Tour prior to his 50th birthday and appeared in 17 events with six cuts made.

SAS Championship: Almost won the SAS Championship in his second appearance on the circuit. Carded a final-round 67 to tie for the lead but, along with Nick Price, finished T2 at Prestonwood after Tom Pernice, Jr., holed a 36-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Almost won the SAS Championship in his second appearance on the circuit. Carded a final-round 67 to tie for the lead but, along with Nick Price, finished T2 at Prestonwood after Tom Pernice, Jr., holed a 36-foot birdie putt on the final hole. Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Had a successful PGA TOUR Champions debut when he finished T9 at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn.

2005 Season

MCI Heritage: Set the PGA TOUR all-time 72-hole putting record with 92 total putts at the MCI Heritage. The old mark was also set at Harbour Town Golf Links when Kenny Knox had just 93 total putts in the 1989 MCI Heritage. Frost one-putted his first 11 greens in the first round and had 49 total one-putts for the week, along with 20 two-putts and two greens where he holed out from off the green. His lone three-putt of the tournament came on the third hole in the second round. He finished T38.

2003 Season

Entering the season with partial status, played in 26 events and finished among the top 125 at No. 114. Finished T7 in Putting Average at 1.729.

Las Vegas Invitational: With a fifth-place finish and a $160,000 paycheck at the Las Vegas Invitational, jumped from 136th to 110th on the PGA TOUR Official Money List.

With a fifth-place finish and a $160,000 paycheck at the Las Vegas Invitational, jumped from 136th to 110th on the PGA TOUR Official Money List. Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Had a top-25 finish at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic (T19).

Had a top-25 finish at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic (T19). B.C. Open: Finished in the top-25 at the B.C. Open (T16).

Finished in the top-25 at the B.C. Open (T16). Wachovia Championship: With the top-10 at the HP Classic of New Orleans, earned a spot in the Wachovia Championship the following week where he finished T21.

With the top-10 at the HP Classic of New Orleans, earned a spot in the Wachovia Championship the following week where he finished T21. HP Classic of New Orleans: With T8 finish at the HP Classic of New Orleans, picked up first top 10 of the season and first in New Orleans since winning in 1990.

2002 Season

Canon Greater Hartford Open: Thanks to a final-round 65, finished T10 at the Canon Hartford Open.

Thanks to a final-round 65, finished T10 at the Canon Hartford Open. Verizon Byron Nelson Classic: Playing in his adopted hometown of Dallas, posted his first top-10 of the season at the Verizon Byron Nelson Classic, a T8 aided by consecutive 2-under-par 68s on the weekend.

2001 Season

Used top-50 career money winners exemption after finishing No. 177 on the TOUR money list the previous year. Kept fully-exempt status for the 2002 season by finishing 101st on money list, his highest spot since 1997 when he ended the season at No. 50. Led TOUR in putting average (1.708) for second time in career (first in 1993).

2000 Season

Began and ended the year with good play on the South African Tour, with two top-5s in January and another in December.

John Deere Classic: Set course record at TPC at Deere Run with 9-under 62 during second round of John Deere Classic, since broken by J.P. Hayes in 2002 (61).

1999 Season

Started year by making eight consecutive cuts.

The Open Championship: Earned first top-10 finish since T8 at 1997 Bell Canadian Open with T7 at The Open Championship. Was his best finish in a major since T5 in 1995 Masters Tournament and best finish in The Open Championship since T7 in 1988.

Earned first top-10 finish since T8 at 1997 Bell Canadian Open with T7 at The Open Championship. Was his best finish in a major since T5 in 1995 Masters Tournament and best finish in The Open Championship since T7 in 1988. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Opened with back-to-back 63s at FedEx St. Jude Classic, tying PGA TOUR record for opening 36 holes with his 16-under-par 126 total.

1998 Season

Dunhill Cup: Won Dunhill Cup for South Africa for second consecutive year. Teamed with Retief Goosen year after winning with Ernie Els.

1997 Season

MasterCard Colonial: Following three years without a victory, earned his 10th PGA TOUR title in impressive form at MasterCard Colonial. Dedicated his win to Ben Hogan, who had inspired him since he came to America. Shared 36-hole lead after 66-63 with Brad Faxon and Paul Goydos for tournament record-tying 11-under 129. Fell three strokes out of lead with third-round 69 but fired front-nine 32 in final round on way to two-stroke victory over Faxon and Ogrin.

1993 Season

Hardee's Golf Classic: Won the Hardee's Golf Classic. 259 total at Hardee's gained a seven-stroke victory and was two strokes off 72-hole TOUR record.

Won the Hardee's Golf Classic. 259 total at Hardee's gained a seven-stroke victory and was two strokes off 72-hole TOUR record. Canadian Open: Won the Canadian Open.

1992 Season

Hardee's Golf Classic: Won the Hardee's Golf Classic.

Won the Hardee's Golf Classic. Buick Classic: Won the Buick Classic.

1990 Season

USF&G Classic: Won USF&G Classic in dramatic fashion, holing out from bunker on 72nd hole to defeat Greg Norman by one.

Won USF&G Classic in dramatic fashion, holing out from bunker on 72nd hole to defeat Greg Norman by one. Northern Telecom Tucson Open: Shot 60 in final round of Northern Telecom Open at Randolph Park GC.

1989 Season

NEC World Series of Golf: Won World Series of Golf and earned 10-year exemption by defeating Ben Crenshaw on second playoff hole.

1988 Season

Earned first two TOUR victories in a year when he finished in top-three eight times. Finished third three times in first seven starts. Finished runner-up three times in six-week stretch in spring.