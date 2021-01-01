Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (8), All-Time Money List (41st)

PGA TOUR Champions: 2011

1992 New England Classic, The International

1997 Freeport-McDermott Classic

2000 B.C. Open

2011 Insperity Championship

2013 Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf

1986 Provident Classic

1994 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Fred Couples]

1996 Fred Meyer Challenge [with Greg Norman]

1999 Fred Meyer Challenge [with Billy Andrade]

2001 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Scott McCarron]

1991 Defeated Chip Beck, Buick Open

1992 Lost to Steve Elkington, Dan Forsman, Buick Open

1996 Lost to Clarence Rose, Sprint International

1999 Defeated Fred Funk, B.C. Open

2005 Defeated Tjaart van der Walt, Buick Championship

Along with Billy Andrade, runs Billy Andrade/Brad Faxon Charities for Children, Inc., which was formed in 1991 and has donated more than $19 million to youngsters in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Organization was honored in 1999 with Golf Writers Association of America's Charlie Bartlett Award, given to playing professionals for their unselfish contributions to society.

Along with Andrade, serves as host for CVS Caremark Charity Classic, which is Rhode Island's largest charitable sporting event (cvsgolf.com).

Created own junior golf foundation and hosts its annual tournament in Rhode Island. With Andrade, is the co-chair of Button Hole, a short course that serves as a teaching and learning center for kids.

Was honored in April, 2015 as the 18th recipient of the Francis Ouimet Award for lifelong contributions to golf. The Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund exists to make college a financial reality for hundreds of Massachusetts students who have held golf-related jobs. He is the third New Englander to win the award, joining Ouimet and Eddie Lowery.

Featured on the cover of Golf World (November 1, 2010) with wife, Dory, for the magazine's charity issue.

Favorite cities to visit include Florence (Italy), Sydney, Chicago and New York.

A guilty pleasure is Haagen-Dazs milkshakes.

Follows the New England Patriots and enjoys hockey, as well.

Says his favorite gadget is his iPhone.

One of his favorite activities is skiing with his family.

Favorite vaction spot is Italy because his wife speaks fluent Italian.

All sports, golf course design, family

Competed in just 10 events, the fewest he's played in a PGA TOUR Champions season since playing just seven in his abbreviated 2011 campaign when he turned 50 in August. Made just two starts after July.

The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Turned in his best finish in late July when he was 14th at the Senior Open Championship in Wales.

Played in just 12 events during the season as he continued his broadcast work for Fox Sports. Had a pair of top-25 finishes. Made just two starts after July.

Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: T25 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: T22 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with teammate Scott McCarron.

T22 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with teammate Scott McCarron. Allianz Championship: Recorded the first hole-in-one of his PGA TOUR Champions career when he aced No. 3 in the second round of the Allianz Championship in February. Used a 7-iron from 162 yards.

Had a streak of 281 holes without a three-putt during the campaign. Worked as an analyst for Fox Sports during the year.

SAS Championship: Posted his lone top-10 finish of the campaign when he was T9 at the SAS Championship in North Carolina in October.

Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Was also T17 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

Became expected to play a limited schedule in 2015 as he would join Fox Sports as a member of its golf broadcast team, where he would serve as the lead studio analyst and hole announcer for the network's USGA events.

Quebec Championship: His best finish in 20 starts came in September in Quebec. Was the 36-hole co-leader with Esteban Toledo after consecutive rounds of 67 at the Quebec Championship and carded a final-round 71 to finish T3 in the Canadian event, his best individual Champions Tour finish since registering a victory at the 2011 Insperity Championship.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Was T17 in his first start of the year at Hawaii's Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Travelers Championship: Played in the PGA TOUR's Travelers Championship but missed cut after rounds of 69-77.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Highlight of his year came in April when he earned his second career win by teaming with Jeff Sluman to win the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. The pair owned the first-round lead, trailed by one stroke after 36 holes and closed out the victory Sunday with a bogey-free 7-under-par 65, giving them a one-stroke victory over Fred Funk-Mike Goodes and Kenny Perry-Gene Sauers in Savannah.

Finished 41st on the money list in his first full Champions Tour season and had a pair of top-10 finishes. Honored in April at the annual Golf Writers Association of America Awards Dinner in Augusta with the ASAP Sports/Jim Murray Award, given to a player for his cooperation, quotability and accommodation to the media.

Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Held the lead for most of the final round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open before a bogey at the 17th dropped him one stroke back, leading to an eventual T3 finish at En-Joie GC.

Travelers Championship: Made one PGA TOUR start, missing the cut at the Travelers Championship.

Made one PGA TOUR start, missing the cut at the Travelers Championship. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Teamed with Jeff Sluman to finish T3 in April's Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in Savannah.

Made a dozen PGA TOUR starts prior to joining the Champions Tour. After turning 50 in August, split his time between the PGA TOUR and Champions Tour. Made 12 TOUR starts and seven on the Champions Tour, where he claimed three top-30 finishes, highlighted by a win.

Insperity Championship: Won his first Champions Tour event, at the rain-shortened Insperity Championship. Win outside Houston made him the sixth first-time winner on the Champions Tour and the fourth consecutive, a first on the circuit since 2001. Holed a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at The Woodlands Saturday that proved to be the difference after heavy afternoon rains washed out the final round. Became the first player since Leonard Thompson at the 1998 Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic to claim his first Champions Tour victory in a rain-shortened event.

Insperity Championship: Won his first Champions Tour event, at the rain-shortened Insperity Championship. Win outside Houston made him the sixth first-time winner on the Champions Tour and the fourth consecutive, a first on the circuit since 2001. Holed a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at The Woodlands Saturday that proved to be the difference after heavy afternoon rains washed out the final round. Became the first player since Leonard Thompson at the 1998 Coldwell Banker Burnet Classic to claim his first Champions Tour victory in a rain-shortened event.

Worked as an analyst for NBC golf broadcasts during the season. Did not record a top-10 finish for the fifth straight season. Played under Top 50 PGA TOUR Career Money exemption.

Playing on a Top 25 in Career Money Exemption that carried over from 2008, played 23 events and made five cuts.

Wyndham Championship: Three consecutive sub-par rounds, along with a final-round 72, saw him post 5-under 275 for his season-best total and a T57 finish at Wyndham Championship.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Best result was T50 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

Underwent ACL and microfracture surgery on his right leg in December 2007 and did not make his first start of the season until early October at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Missed the cut in all three starts of the year.

Finished outside the top 150 in earnings for the first time since 1983 and used a one-time, top-25 all-time money list exemption for 2008. Underwent season-ending foot surgery on August 23.

Travelers Championship: Best finish was a T33 effort at the Travelers Championship.

Made only 13 cuts in 26 events entered.

THE PLAYERS Championship: Was three strokes back through 36 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, but weekend rounds of 79-69 dropped him to T16.

Three weeks after winning, had surgery on September 13 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and missed the remainder of the season. He injured his knee in late 2003 and played in pain for almost two years. Recipient of the Payne Stewart Award, given at the TOUR Championship.

Buick Championship: Won for the first time in nearly five years. Earned eighth career TOUR title in 598th career event at the Buick Championship, defeating Tjaart van der Walt in sudden-death playoff. Started the final round seven shots off the lead, and posted a career-best 9-under-par 61 to overcome third-round leader Justin Rose and van der Walt. On the first playoff hole, stuck a 7-iron from a fairway bunker to 3 feet. Converted birdie and clinched victory after van der Walt missed 10-foot birdie putt try. Became first player since Jose Maria Olazabal (2002 Buick Invitational) to win after making the cut on the number. Earned a career-best paycheck of $774,000 to push season earnings over $1 million for the fifth straight campaign.

Slow start to the season due to an injury in the off-season. Missed the first month of the season rehabilitating a torn right anterior cruciate ligament without surgery. Made his first start at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro Am on February 5, where he missed the cut. Had a stretch of 362 consecutive holes without a three-putt, the longest on TOUR in five years. Streak lasted 19 rounds, from PGA in August to Chrysler Classic of Greensboro in mid-October.

Notched eight top-10s spread over seven months with career-best earnings of $2,718,445.

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Finished second at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro.

Finished second at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. Bell Canadian Open: Lost in playoff to Bob Tway at the Bell Canadian Open.

Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Tires: T2 at the Bay Hill Invitational.

T2 at the Bay Hill Invitational. Buick Invitational: Finished third at the Buick Invitational.

Despite not winning on TOUR for the first time since 1998, finished season 31st on TOUR money list with $1,814,672.

The Honda Classic: T2 at The Honda Classic.

T2 at The Honda Classic. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Lost to eventual winner Kevin Sutherland in the semifinals of the Accenture Match Play Championship. Finished third after defeating Paul Azinger on the 19th hole in the consolation match.

Nissan Open: Finished T2 at Nissan Open, one stroke behind winner Len Mattiace.

Returned to the top 30 on money list (18th) for first time since 1997. Earned a victory for third consecutive year.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Won Sony Open in Hawaii by four strokes. Made an eagle during each round. Had five-shot cushion after 36 holes and was three up going into the final round.

Earned his third putting title. Led the TOUR in Putting Average in 1996 and 1999 and in 2000 had a 1.704 average (a new record at the time).

B.C. Open: Became the first player in B.C. Open history to successfully defend his title with a one-stroke victory over Esteban Toledo. Spent July 16-17 in Scotland, attempting to qualify for The Open Championship. After failing, he caught a flight home to play in B.C. Open. Started with a 68-66 and was T2 through 36 holes, trailing Toledo by three strokes. Third-round 68 lifted him into tie for 54-hole lead. Closed with a 68 for his seventh TOUR title. Won B.C. Open twice while age 38--in 1999 tournament held in the fall and in 2000 event played in summer.

B.C. Open: Won B.C. Open in playoff over Fred Funk. Trailed Funk by five strokes through 36 holes, closed with 70-67 to force playoff. Due to Hurricane Floyd, final 36 holes played Sunday. Due to darkness, playoff held Monday morning when he won with par on second extra hole.

For second straight year finished among top-10 on TOUR money list.

MasterCard Colonial: Was runner-up at MasterCard Colonial.

Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Posted a runner-up finish at Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic.

Posted a runner-up finish at Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic. MCI Classic: Finished runner-up at MCI Classic.

Finished runner-up at MCI Classic. Freeport-McDermott Classic: Earned first victory since 1992 at Freeport-McDermott Classic. Gained one-stroke lead with third-round 66 and secured a three-stroke victory over Bill Glasson and Jesper Parnevik with final-round 69.

Surpassed $1 million in earnings for first time on strength of four runner-up finishes. Made all 22 cuts.

THE TOUR Championship: Closed with 68 for second at the TOUR Championship.

Sprint International: Lost playoff at Sprint International to Clarence Rose.

Lost playoff at Sprint International to Clarence Rose. Kemper Open: Finished three behind Steve Stricker at Kemper Open.

Finished three behind Steve Stricker at Kemper Open. United Airlines Hawaiian Open: Lost playoff to Jim Furyk at United Airlines Hawaiian Open.

Featured five top-10s and first selection to Ryder Cup Team.

PGA Championship: Shot front-nine 28 in final round of PGA, the second 28 in major championship history (Denis Durnian, 1983 Open Championship).

Earned two TOUR victories.

The International: 14-point final round good for two-point victory over Lee Janzen at The INTERNATIONAL.

Buick Open: Lost a playoff to Dan Forsman at Buick Open.

Lost a playoff to Dan Forsman at Buick Open. New England Classic: Defeated Phil Mickelson by two strokes at New England Classic.

Infiniti Senior Tournament of Champions: Lost a playoff to Steve Elkington at Infiniti Tournament of Champions.

Buick Open: Defeated Chip Beck in playoff for first official TOUR win at Buick Open.

Provident Classic: Earned unofficial victory at Provident Classic when he defeated Scott Hoch by one.

