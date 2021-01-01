PGA TOUR Victories (4)
- 1971 Greater Milwaukee Open
- 1977 Greater Milwaukee Open
- 1980 Bay Hill Classic
- 1981 Tallahassee Open
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (6)
- 1994 Quicksilver Classic
- 1996 VFW Senior Championship
- 1997 The Transamerica
- 1999 U.S. Senior Open, Novell Utah Showdown
- 2002 Emerald Coast Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-1)
-
1971 Lost to Bud Allin, Rod Funseth, Greater Greensboro Open
-
1981 Defeated Mark O'Meara, Bob Murphy, Tallahassee Open
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-2)
-
1994 Lost to Bob Murphy, Raley's Senior Gold Rush
-
1995 Lost to Bruce Devlin, FHP Health Care Classic
-
1999 Defeated Dana Quigley, Novell Utah Showdown
Special Interests
- Hunting, fishing, cooking
Career Highlights
2011 Season
-
Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Made four starts, including one in the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf where he was T7 in the unofficial Raphael Division with Tom Wargo.
2010 Season
Played in just seven events.
-
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: He and teammate Tom Wargo finished T4 in the Raphael Division of the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
-
Aloha Section PGA Championship: Won the Aloha Section PGA Championship in September by shooting his age (67) and earned a berth in the 2011 Sony Open in Hawaii.
2009 Season
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Best effort was a T11 at the inaugural Dick's Sporting Goods Open in upstate New York.
-
Triton Financial Classic: Was T28 at the Triton Financial Classic.
-
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Teamed with Tom Wargo to finish T3 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf (Raphael Division).
2006 Season
-
Administaff Small Business Classic: T10 late in the year at the Administaff Small Business Classic near Houston.
-
Commerce Bank Championship: T7 at the Commerce Bank Championship after posting three consecutive sub-70 scores, his first top-10 effort on the Champions Tour since T6 in the same tournament on Long Island in 2005.
2005 Season
Underwent back surgery at Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut on September 13 to repair a bulging disc and was out of action for the remainder of the season.
-
Commerce Bank Championship: In contention at the Commerce Bank Championship through two rounds before eventually T6 on Long Island, his best effort since 2002 campaign.
2004 Season
-
Constellation Energy Classic: Made his 13th career hole-in-one in the first round of the Constellation Energy Classic (No. 11, 7-iron, 169 yards), the 14th of 15 aces on the circuit in 2004.
-
Blue Angels Classic: T6 at the Blue Angels Classic in mid-April after posting three consecutive sub-70 rounds.
-
MasterCard Championship: Trailed by two strokes after 36 holes of the season-opening MasterCard Championship and eventually T7 at Hualalai.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Started his year by open-qualifying for the Sony Open in Hawaii but missed the cut in his first PGA TOUR appearance since the 2000 U.S. Open after shooting rounds of 79-78 at Waialae.
2002 Season
-
Emerald Coast Classic: Captured the Emerald Coast Classic when the final round of the event was canceled by a heavy thunderstorm. Victory was his first since the 1999 Novell Utah Showdown and triumph near Pensacola at age 58 made him, at the time, the circuit's oldest winner since Jim Colbert won the 2001 SBC Senior Classic at 60 years, 2 days. Made his first hole-in-one on the Champions Tour at The Moors, holing a 7-iron shot from 190 yards on the eighth hole in the opening round.
2000 Season
-
U.S. Open Championship: Made the cut at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and finished T57. His second-round 69 matched Tiger Woods for the day's lowest round.
-
BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland: Made his 1,000th career start (PGA/Champions Tour combined), at the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland (T37).
1999 Season
In the span of three weeks in July, became a multiple winner in the same season for the first time in his professional career.
-
Novell Utah Showdown: Rebounded from a double-bogey down the stretch to win the Novell Utah Showdown title in a playoff over Dana Quigley. His two best rounds of the season came on consecutive days at Park Meadows and 15-under-par 129 total for the first 36 holes was a 1999 best.
-
U.S. Senior Open: First won his biggest tournament ever, claiming the U.S. Senior Open at Des Moines G&CC. Outdueled Ed Dougherty over the final nine holes and eventually triumphed by three strokes.
1997 Season
-
The Transamerica: Won his third Champions Tour title at The Transamerica and became the circuit's 20th different winner that year. Overcame a three-stroke deficit to win by four at Silverado.
-
Vantage Championship: Played his best golf of the year late in the year. First was the runner-up at the Vantage Championship, after he shot a career-low 62 on the last day and equaled Hale Irwin's Tanglewood Park course record at the time.
1996 Season
-
VFW Senior Championship: Outdueled local favorite Jim Colbert to win the VFW Senior Championship by two strokes.
1995 Season
Did not win an event, but recorded 11 top-10 finishes.
-
FHP Health Care Classic: Season's top-tens included a playoff loss to Bruce Devlin at the rain-shortened FHP Health Care Classic in Ojai, Calif.
1994 Season
-
Raley's Senior Gold Rush: Also fell to Bob Murphy in a five-hole playoff at the Raley's Senior Gold Rush later in the season.
-
Quicksilver Classic: Selected by his peers as the Comeback Player of the Year after claiming his first win in 13 years at the Quicksilver Classic.
1993 Season
-
GTE North Classic: Made Champions Tour debut at the GTE North Classic in Indianapolis after turning 50 in early September.