PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (54th), PGA TOUR Points List (9), All-Time Money List (90th)

PGA TOUR: 1991

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

1991 PGA Championship

PGA Championship 1992 B.C. Open

B.C. Open 1994 BellSouth Classic

BellSouth Classic 1995 The Open Championship

The Open Championship 2004 Buick Invitational

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2017 Insperity Invitational

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

1990 Ben Hogan Utah Classic

International Victories (4)

1990 AECI Charity Classic [SAf]

AECI Charity Classic [SAf] 1990 Hollard Royal Swazi Sun Classic [SAf]

Hollard Royal Swazi Sun Classic [SAf] 2001 BMW International Open [Eur]

BMW International Open [Eur] 2003 Kolon Korean Open [Asia]

Additional Victories (5)

1993 Dunhill Cup [with Fred Couples and Payne Stewart]

Dunhill Cup [with Fred Couples and Payne Stewart] 1999 JC Penney Classic [with Laura Davies]

JC Penney Classic [with Laura Davies] 2001 BMW International Open [Eur.]

BMW International Open [Eur.] 2002 Champions Challenge [with Pat Perez]

Champions Challenge [with Pat Perez] 2003 Callaway Golf Pebble Beach Invitational

PGA TOUR (2-2)

1995 Defeated Costantino Rocca, The Open Championship

Defeated Costantino Rocca, The Open Championship 2004 Defeated Chris Riley, Luke Donald, Buick Invitational

Defeated Chris Riley, Luke Donald, Buick Invitational 2005 Lost to Vijay Singh, Shell Houston Open

Lost to Vijay Singh, Shell Houston Open 2005 Lost to Tiger Woods, World Golf Championships-American Express Championship

1998 World Cup

1993, 1998, 2000 Dunhill Cup

Enjoys writing lyrics and playing guitar. Recorded a largely autobiographical album entitled "My Life," featuring guest performances by Darius Rucker, Willie Nelson, Johnny Lee and Daron Norwood. Recorded a second CD, available on iTunes, called "I Only Know One Way."

Instead of flying to tournament sites, purchased large RV and drives to numerous events.

Involved in many charitable causes, most notably Make-a-Wish Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Set up a college scholarship fund for the two daughters of the late Thomas Weaver of Fishers, Ind., who was struck by lightning during a first-round storm delay at the 1991 PGA Championship.

Donated $25,000 to Korn Ferry Tour's Mark Christopher Charity Classic in 2002 and 2003.

Renowned for his colorful attire when he plays.

Most sports

Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 67-71-70 to finish T9 at the Cologuard Classic, his first top-10 since finishing T5 the 2019 American Family Insurance Championship.

2020 Season

Posted three top-10s, including a season-best T5 at the American Family Insurance Championship, and finished 54th in the Charles Schwab Cup.

2019 Season

American Family Insurance Championship: Finished T5 at the American Family Insurance Championship, his best individual finish since finishing T4 at the 2017 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Posted three rounds in the 60s (68-69-66) for the first time since the 2018 Chubb Classic

American Family Insurance Championship: Finished T5 at the American Family Insurance Championship, his best individual finish since finishing T4 at the 2017 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Posted three rounds in the 60s (68-69-66) for the first time since the 2018 Chubb Classic

Rapiscan Systems Classic: Carded three rounds of 1-under 71 to finish the Rapiscan Systems Classic T8, marking his first top-10 since a T7 effort at the 2018 American Family Insurance Championship.

2018 Season

Posted three finishes in the top 10, including a T5 finish with Michael Allen at Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Made his first hole-in-one on PGA TOUR Champions at the Chubb Classic. Advanced to the first Playoffs event and finished No. 66 in the standings.

American Family Insurance Championship: Daly made seven final-round birdies en route to a 67, and he finished T7 with an 11-under total at the American Family Insurance Championship.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Daly and partner Michael Allen carded the tournament's best score at the par-54 Top of the Rock, an 8-under 46, and they led after two rounds at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. The team went on to finish T5 at 20-under, four shots behind winners Paul Broadhurst/Kirk Triplett.

Chubb Classic: In the final round of the Chubb Classic, Daly made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th with an 8-iron. It was his first ace on PGA TOUR Champions, and his second at a PGA TOUR event (1994 Houston Open). He carded rounds of 68-68-67 and finished eighth at 13-under.

2017 Season

Took full advantage of his first full season on PGA TOUR Champions, posting his first career victory, a third-place finish and a 22nd place finish on the final money list. Led the Tour in driving distance at 297.6.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Finished T4 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship where he closed with a 6-under-par 65.

PowerShares QQQ Championship: Withdrew during the second round at the PowerShares QQQ Championship due to his knee injury.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Was forced to withdraw midway through the first round at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic due to a right knee injury.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Had his best showing since his win near Houston when he was T3 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

Paris Legends Championship: Finished second, two strokes behind Paul Broadhurst at the Paris Legends Championship on the European Senior Tour in late September in Paris.

Made in Denmark: Was T10 the following week at the European Tour's Made in Denmark.

Was T10 the following week at the European Tour's Made in Denmark. Safeway Open: Made the cut at the PGA TOUR's Safeway Open, finishing 72nd.

2016 Season

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Was T11 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

Was T11 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. Regions Tradition: Was T15 at the Regions Tradition.

Was T15 at the Regions Tradition. Insperity Invitational: Made his much-anticipated PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Insperity Invitational near Houston in May, posting rounds of 70-73-71--214 (2-under) to finish T17.

Beko Classic: Finished T2 at the Beko Classic in October, a PGAs of Europe event in Turkey.

Paris Legends Championship: Was T22 at the Paris Legends Championship on the European Senior Tour in September.

Was T22 at the Paris Legends Championship on the European Senior Tour in September. D+D Real Czech Masters: Finished T51 at the D+D REAL Czech Masters on the European Tour in August in Prague.

2015 Season

Among the two cuts made in 10 starts, finished inside the top 10 in Puerto Rico. Suffered a collapsed lung August 29 on the No. 18 tee box at a pro-am golf event at Deerfield CC in Canton, Miss. Was treated at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., and was back on the golf course the next day. Had a lingering rib injury since 2007 that caused severe pain and affected his breathing.

Puerto Rico Open: He followed with a T10 finish in his next start, at the Puerto Rico Open, his first top-10 since the 2012 Barracuda Championship (T5).

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Opened the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 65 and a T3 position after the first round only to miss the cut.

2014 Season

Ended the PGA TOUR Season No. 209 in the FedExCup standings, with five made cuts in 15 starts.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Best finish of the season came in his first appearance, a T32 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2013 Season

Made four of 12 cuts on TOUR and finished No. 235 in the FedExCup standings.

The Greenbrier Classic: In his 12th start of the season, at The Greenbrier Classic, was forced to withdraw due to an elbow injury. A week later, underwent season-ending elbow surgery in Fayetteville, Ark.

BMW Masters: Returned to action for the first time when he played in the European Tour's BMW Masters in Shanghai, China, in late-October.

2012 Season

Made a late-season push, but at No. 140 on the points list failed to make it to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Competing on a sponsor's exemption, collected his first top-10 of the season, a T5 at the Reno-Tahoe Open, an event that used the Modified Stableford scoring format. He finished with 33 points. The T5 was his first top-10 on TOUR since a T9 at the 2011 RBC Canadian Open and his best finish on TOUR since he finished runner-up to Tiger Woods in a playoff at the 2005 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. Briefly held the lead (with 29 points) after an eagle at the par-5 13th in the third round, but he followed with three consecutive bogeys and never regained a share of the lead.

Iskandar Johor Open: In mid-December, finished T15 at the rain-shortened Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia. After an opening-round, 2-over 74 at Horizon Hills, posted rounds of 69-65 to finish at 8-under, 10 strokes off Sergio Garcia's winning total.

2011 Season

Made six cuts in 18 PGA TOUR starts, with one top-10 finish. Made 10 European Tour starts, with two made cuts.

News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Best showing in three Korn Ferry Tour starts was a T23 at the News Sentinel Open.

RBC Canadian Open: First TOUR top-10 finish since the end of 2005 came in July at the RBC Canadian Open at Shaughnessy G&CC, his 10th start north of the border. He rallied with four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine Sunday en route to T9 honors.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 20 PGA TOUR starts. Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Also made two European Tour cuts.

Knoxville News Sentinel Open: Finished T42 at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open.

The Open Championship: Opened with a 66 en route to a T48 finish at The Open Championship in his 60th start in a major championship.

Fort Smith Classic: Finished T22 at the Fort Smith Classic.

Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Opened the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial without a bogey over his first two rounds (66-69) before eventually finishing 66th. The only other time he started a tournament with two bogey-free rounds was at the 1999 Touchstone Energy Tucson Open and the 1999 Bob Hope Classic.

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Best finish was T24 at the Puerto Rico Open.

Best finish was T24 at the Puerto Rico Open. The Barclays Scottish Open: His best showing was a T26 at The Barclays Scottish Open.

2009 Season

Made three cuts in six starts on the PGA TOUR.

The Open Championship: T27 at The Open Championship was his best finish.

Italian Open: Made several starts internationally, with a T2 at the Italian Open his best outing, finishing six strokes behind Argentina's Daniel Vancsik.

2008 Season

Made five cuts in 17 starts on the PGA TOUR. Placed 232nd on the money list, the worst finish of his career.

Viking Classic: Best finish was a T40 at the Viking Classic.

2007 Season

Buick Open: Four sub-par rounds at the Buick Open earned a T16 finish, his best finish since T16 at the 2005 Michelin Championship at Las Vegas. On Sunday of Buick Open, was cheered on in the gallery by rock star Kid Rock, with whom Daly stayed that week.

2006 Season

World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Best finish among his eight made cuts (in 21 starts) was a T17 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Won his first match, beating Bart Bryant, 4 and 2, before losing in the second round to Phil Mickelson.

2005 Season

Lost playoffs to World No. 1 (Tiger Woods) and No. 2 (Vijay Singh).

World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Lost in a playoff for the second time, falling to Woods on the second extra hole at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco. One stroke back of Colin Montgomerie through two rounds (6-under 132) and one ahead of Montgomerie through 54 (9-under 201) before finishing 72 holes tied with Woods, who began the final round two strokes back. On the second playoff hole, Daly missed a 3-foot par putt to end the playoff after a Woods tap-in par. The $750,000 check pushed him past the $1-million mark ($1,707,387) for the second consecutive season and the second time in his 15-year PGA TOUR career.

The Open Championship: The 1995 Open Championship champion finished T15 in St. Andrews, his best finish in a major since winning in 1995 at St. Andrews.

Shell Houston Open: Lost in a playoff to Singh at the Shell Houston Open in 10th start of season. Birdied final two holes of regulation to finish with a 5-under-par 67 to force playoff at 13-under-par. Hit tee shot on first playoff hole into lateral water hazard with 3-wood. Singh won the playoff with a par 4. Runner-up finish was third consecutive top-10 at Redstone GC.

2004 Season

Rebirth of career started with first PGA TOUR victory since 1995, capped by first TOUR Championship appearance since rookie year in 1991. Enjoyed most consistent season, with a career-best 17 made cuts in 22 starts. Underwent surgery on his right heel on Sept. 30 to remove bone spurs.

Buick Open: Finished runner-up to Vijay Singh at the Buick Open, moving into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 57 to 36).

Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard: Added a third top-10 with a T10 at the Bay Hill Invitational.

Nissan Open: After winning the Buick Invitational, finished T4 at the Nissan Open, posting back-to-back top-10s in consecutive starts for the first time 2002.

After winning the Buick Invitational, finished T4 at the Nissan Open, posting back-to-back top-10s in consecutive starts for the first time 2002. Buick Invitational: Won for the first time since the 1995 Open Championship with his playoff victory at the Buick Invitational, a span of 189 starts and 8 years, 6 months, 22 days between PGA TOUR wins. Defeated Chris Riley and Luke Donald on the first extra hole by knocking a 99-foot bunker shot to within seven inches and sinking the birdie. Won after holding third-round lead for the fourth time in five tries on TOUR. Win earned career-best $864,000 payday and made him more money than he had in any of his previous 13 years on the PGA TOUR.

2003 Season

Fell out of the top 125 from No. 112 to No. 171 with only one top-10 in 22 starts. Missed cut or was disqualified at final seven events of 2003. Averaged a career-best 314.3 yards off the tee, but failed to win ninth consecutive Driving Distance crown. Rookie Hank Kuehne averaged 321.4 yards.

Kolon Korea Open: Won the Kolon Korean Open on the Asian PGA Tour, first victory since the 2001 BMW International Open in Germany.

2002 Season

Slipped from 61st to 112th on TOUR money list, but won his 11th Driving Distance crown with a record mark of 306.8 yards per drive. Daly's 11th category win surpassed the mark of Calvin Peete, who won 10 Driving Accuracy titles in his career.

Masters Tournament: Returned to Masters after one-year hiatus. Qualified for Augusta as No. 43 in the Official World Golf Ranking after The Honda Classic.

Buick Invitational: T4 with Lee Janzen at Phoenix Open and fourth at the Buick Invitational.

2001 Season

Had four top-10 finishes and placed 61st on the money list, his highest since 1995. Began the season ranked 507th in the Official World Golf Ranking and reached the top 50 by the end of the official PGA TOUR season.

BMW International Open: Captured European Tour's BMW International Open, his first victory since the 1995 Open Championship.

2000 Season

Played in 26 events and made four straight cuts near end of the year.

Masters Tournament: With rounds of 80-73–153, missed Masters cut for first time in eight appearances.

1998 Season

Both of his top-10s came in back-to-back starts.

Bay Hill Invitational: At the Bay Hill Invitational, shot a final-round 85 after taking an 18 on the par-5 sixth hole at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge. Started the day tied for 21st and fell into the solo 53rd position.

Honda Classic: Came back with another T4 at the Honda Classic two weeks later at TPC Heron Bay, shooting rounds of 68-64 on the weekend.

Nissan Open: Was T4 at the Nissan Open on the strength of consecutive 66s over his final 36 holes at Riviera CC.

Dunhill Cup: Joined Mark O'Meara and Tiger Woods to represent U.S. in Dunhill Cup, where he was unbeaten in four matches.

1997 Season

Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout: Was T4 at the unofficial Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout, teaming with Fuzzy Zoeller.

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Opened his year with a solo seventh-place finish at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. It was his only top-10 of the campaign.

1996 Season

Skins Game: Was shut out at the Skins Game, not winning a skin in an event featuring Fred Couples, Tom Watson and Tiger Woods.

Kemper Open: Lone top-10 in 23 starts was a T10 at the Kemper Open. Was only three strokes back going into the final round but a 2-over 73 saw him drop to T10.

1995 Season

Became youngest active player on TOUR with two major championship titles and fourth American at the time since World War II to win two majors before his 30th birthday, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Johnny Miller.

The Open Championship: Added second major title with victory at The Open Championship at St. Andrews. After holding 36-hole lead, fell to fourth with third-round 73. Appeared to have one-stroke victory after closing 71, but Costantino Rocca holed 70-foot putt from "Valley of Sin" short of 18th green. Daly won playoff by four strokes, thanks largely to Rocca's 7 at par-4 17th.

1994 Season

BellSouth Classic: After serving suspension early in season, earned third TOUR victory, capturing the BellSouth Classic outside Atlanta. Grabbed lead with a second-round 64 then withstood challenges of Nolan Henke and Brian Henninger.

1993 Season

Made 24 starts, including 15 made cuts.

Federal Express St. Jude Classic: Was a stroke off the lead at the halfway point of the Federal Express St. Jude Classic but tumbled to a T16 after a 1-over weekend at TPC Southwind.

Masters Tournament: Top finish was a T3 at the Masters Tournament. Entered the final round tied for 12th place but shot a Sunday 69 at Augusta National to move up the leaderboard.

1992 Season

B.C. Open: Won B.C. Open by six strokes over Joel Edwards, Ken Green, Jay Haas and Nolan Henke for second career victory. Opened 67-66 then matched that on the weekend at En-Joie GC.

Kemper Open: Just missed on making it a two-win season when he was T2 at the Kemper Open at TPC Avenel, finishing a stroke behind winner Bill Glasson.

1991 Season

Named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.

PGA Championship: Beginning as ninth and final alternate into field at Crooked Stick, won PGA Championship. Shot opening 69 without benefit of practice round. Added rounds of 67-69-71 for three-stroke victory over Bruce Lietzke.

1990 Season

Played on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished ninth on money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, finished T12 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his PGA TOUR card.

Ben Hogan Utah Classic: Won the Utah Classic in September at Riverside CC in Provo.

