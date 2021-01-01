Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (29th), PGA TOUR Points (21), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (15), All-Time Money List (11th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1981

1981 PGA TOUR Champions: 2010

PGA TOUR Victories (15)

1983 Kemper Open

Kemper Open 1984 Tournament Players Championship

Tournament Players Championship 1987 Byron Nelson Golf Classic

Byron Nelson Golf Classic 1990 Nissan Los Angeles Open

Nissan Los Angeles Open 1991 B.C. Open, Federal Express St. Jude Classic

B.C. Open, Federal Express St. Jude Classic 1992 Masters Tournament, Nissan Los Angeles Open, Nestle Invitational

Masters Tournament, Nissan Los Angeles Open, Nestle Invitational 1993 Honda Classic

Honda Classic 1994 Buick Open

Buick Open 1996 THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship 1998 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, Memorial Tournament

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, Memorial Tournament 2003 Shell Houston Open

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (13)

2010 Administaff Small Business Classic, The Cap Cana Championship, The ACE Group Classic, Toshiba Classic

Administaff Small Business Classic, The Cap Cana Championship, The ACE Group Classic, Toshiba Classic 2011 Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship, AT&T Championship

Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship, AT&T Championship 2012 Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex

Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex 2013 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2014 Toshiba Classic, Shaw Charity Classic

Toshiba Classic, Shaw Charity Classic 2017 Chubb Classic, American Family Insurance Championship

International Victories (5)

1991 Johnnie Walker World Championship

Johnnie Walker World Championship 1994 World Cup [indiv]

World Cup [indiv] 1995 Dubai Desert Classic [Eur]

Dubai Desert Classic [Eur] 1995 Johnnie Walker Classic [Eur]

Johnnie Walker Classic [Eur] 1995 Johnnie Walker World Championship [Eur]

Additional Victories (25)

1983 JCPenney Classic [with Jan Stephenson]

JCPenney Classic [with Jan Stephenson] 1990 Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout [with Raymond Floyd]

Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout [with Raymond Floyd] 1990 Sazale Classic

Sazale Classic 1990 RMCC Invitational

RMCC Invitational 1992 World Cup [with Davis Love III]

World Cup [with Davis Love III] 1993 Telus Skins Game, World Cup [with Davis Love III]

Telus Skins Game, World Cup [with Davis Love III] 1993 Dunhill Cup [with John Daly and Payne Stewart].

Dunhill Cup [with John Daly and Payne Stewart]. 1994 Telus Skins Game

Telus Skins Game 1994 Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout [with Brad Faxon]

Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout [with Brad Faxon] 1994 World Cup [with Davis Love III]

World Cup [with Davis Love III] 1995 Skins Game

Skins Game 1995 World Cup [with Davis Love III]

World Cup [with Davis Love III] 1996 Telus Skins Game

Telus Skins Game 1996 Skins Game

Skins Game 1998 Telus Skins Game

Telus Skins Game 1999 Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout [with David Duval]

Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout [with David Duval] 1999 Skins Game

Skins Game 1999 Diners Club Matches [with Mark Calcavecchia]

Diners Club Matches [with Mark Calcavecchia] 2000 Telus Skins Game

Telus Skins Game 2001 Hyundai Team Matches [with Mark Calcavecchia]

Hyundai Team Matches [with Mark Calcavecchia] 2003 Skins Game

Skins Game 2003 Tylenol Par-3 Shootout at Treetops Resort

Tylenol Par-3 Shootout at Treetops Resort 2004 Skins Game

Skins Game 2004 Tylenol Par-3 Shootout at Treetops Resort

Tylenol Par-3 Shootout at Treetops Resort 2006 ING Par-3 Shootout

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (5-4)

1983 Defeated T.C. Chen, Barry Jaeckel, Gil Morgan, Scott Simpson, Kemper Open

Defeated T.C. Chen, Barry Jaeckel, Gil Morgan, Scott Simpson, Kemper Open 1986 Lost to Tom Kite, Nick Price, David Frost, Western Open

Lost to Tom Kite, Nick Price, David Frost, Western Open 1987 Defeated Mark Calcavecchia, Byron Nelson Golf Classic

Defeated Mark Calcavecchia, Byron Nelson Golf Classic 1988 Lost to Sandy Lyle, Phoenix Open

Lost to Sandy Lyle, Phoenix Open 1992 Defeated Davis Love III, Nissan Los Angeles Open

Defeated Davis Love III, Nissan Los Angeles Open 1992 Lost to Corey Pavin, Honda Classic

Lost to Corey Pavin, Honda Classic 1993 Defeated Robert Gamez, Honda Classic

Defeated Robert Gamez, Honda Classic 1994 Lost to Phil Mickelson, Mercedes Championships

Lost to Phil Mickelson, Mercedes Championships 1998 Defeated Bruce Lietzke, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-2)

2010 Lost to David Frost, Tom Lehman, Senior PGA Championship

Lost to David Frost, Tom Lehman, Senior PGA Championship 2011 Defeated John Cook, Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship

Defeated John Cook, Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship 2014 Defeated Billy Andrade, Shaw Charity Classic

Defeated Billy Andrade, Shaw Charity Classic 2020 Lost to Ernie Els, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

National Teams

1994, 1996, 1998, 2005 The Presidents Cup

2009, 2011, 2013 The Presidents Cup Captain

1989, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997 Ryder Cup

1992, 1993, 1994, 1995 World Cup

1984 USA vs. Japan

1990, 1991 Asahi Glass Four Tours World Championship of Golf

1991, 1992, 1993, 1994 Dunhill Cup

Personal

In May 2013, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, with Colin Montgomerie, Willie Park, Jr., Ken Schofield and Ken Venturi.

Roomed with Blaine McCallister and CBS Sports' broadcaster Jim Nantz at the University of Houston.

His charity is Millie Medlin Violet Sobich Couples Fund, in memory of his mother.

Served as host of the Fred Couples Invitational, a charity event in hometown of Seattle.

Introduced to game by his father, who worked in the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department.

Inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame in Chicago in November 2007.

Selected for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in the fall of 2011.

Received the honor of raising the "12th Man" flag by the Seattle Seahawks prior to their Monday Night Football game vs. the New Orleans Saints in December 2013.

Special Interests

All sports, tennis, antiques, bicycling, vintage cars

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed with a bogey-free 66 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T5, his seventh top-10 in eight starts at the season finale.

Closed with a bogey-free 66 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T5, his seventh top-10 in eight starts at the season finale. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T8 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his fifth top-10 finish in five starts this season.

Finished T8 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his fifth top-10 finish in five starts this season. Hoag Classic: Carded rounds of 67-66-66 (T2) at the Hoag Classic to record his fourth straight top-10 finish. It is the fourth time he has opened a season with at least four top-10s (2010, 2014, 2017, 2020).

Carded rounds of 67-66-66 (T2) at the Hoag Classic to record his fourth straight top-10 finish. It is the fourth time he has opened a season with at least four top-10s (2010, 2014, 2017, 2020). Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 68-66-72 to finish T5 at the Cologuard Classic, marking his third top-10 finish in three starts this season.

Carded rounds of 68-66-72 to finish T5 at the Cologuard Classic, marking his third top-10 finish in three starts this season. Chubb Classic: Carded rounds of 67-65-70 and finished eighth at the Chubb Classic.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed with a bogey-free 66 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T5, his seventh top-10 in eight starts at the season finale.

Closed with a bogey-free 66 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and finished T5, his seventh top-10 in eight starts at the season finale. Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T8 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his fifth top-10 finish in five starts this season.

Finished T8 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, his fifth top-10 finish in five starts this season. Hoag Classic: Carded rounds of 67-66-66 (T2) at the Hoag Classic to record his fourth straight top-10 finish. It is the fourth time he has opened a season with at least four top-10s (2010, 2014, 2017, 2020).

Carded rounds of 67-66-66 (T2) at the Hoag Classic to record his fourth straight top-10 finish. It is the fourth time he has opened a season with at least four top-10s (2010, 2014, 2017, 2020). Cologuard Classic: Carded rounds of 68-66-72 to finish T5 at the Cologuard Classic, marking his third top-10 finish in three starts this season.

Carded rounds of 68-66-72 to finish T5 at the Cologuard Classic, marking his third top-10 finish in three starts this season. Chubb Classic: Carded rounds of 67-65-70 and finished eighth at the Chubb Classic.

2019 Season

Carded six top-10s in 12 starts, including a runner-up finish at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, and finished 29th in the Charles Schwab Cup. Was one of six players to shoot multiple scores of 63 or better in 2019.

Invesco QQQ Championship: Carded rounds of 70-65-72 to finish T8 at the Invesco QQQ Championship and move from No. 32 to No. 26 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Carded rounds of 70-65-72 to finish T8 at the Invesco QQQ Championship and move from No. 32 to No. 26 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Boeing Classic: Carded his first hole-in-one on PGA TOUR Champions on Saturday at the Boeing Classic to hold the largest lead in tournament history entering the final round. Carded a 4-over 76 on Sunday, his highest round in 24 rounds at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge to finish T3.

Carded his first hole-in-one on PGA TOUR Champions on Saturday at the Boeing Classic to hold the largest lead in tournament history entering the final round. Carded a 4-over 76 on Sunday, his highest round in 24 rounds at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge to finish T3. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: In his tournament debut, entered Sunday at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open T17. Carded a 9-under 63 to finish runner-up by two strokes, his 12th runner-up finish on PGA TOUR Champions and best finish since winning the 2017 American Family Insurance Championship.

In his tournament debut, entered Sunday at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open T17. Carded a 9-under 63 to finish runner-up by two strokes, his 12th runner-up finish on PGA TOUR Champions and best finish since winning the 2017 American Family Insurance Championship. Hoag Classic: Closed with a 3-under 69 to tie for 10th place at 6-under 207 at the Hoag Classic, his third top-10 finish in four starts this season.

Closed with a 3-under 69 to tie for 10th place at 6-under 207 at the Hoag Classic, his third top-10 finish in four starts this season. Oasis Championship: Carded rounds of 67-69-70 en route to a T8 finish at the Oasis Championship.

Carded rounds of 67-69-70 en route to a T8 finish at the Oasis Championship. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Carded a final-round 66 to finish T5, his eighth top-10 finish in 11 starts at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

2018 Season

Posted two finishes in the top 10 in seven starts on PGA TOUR Champions. His best was a T3 finish at the American Family Insurance Championship when attempting to defend his title. Finished No. 56 in the standings.

American Family Insurance Championship: Making his first start since finishing T38 at the Masters, Couples finished T3 as the defending champion of the American Family Insurance Championship.

Making his first start since finishing T38 at the Masters, Couples finished T3 as the defending champion of the American Family Insurance Championship. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Posted a T6 finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai one year after finishing runner-up to Bernhard Langer after the final round was cancelled due to strong winds.

2017 Season

Was again forced to miss extended periods of time during the year due to injuries. Got his year off to a strong start before being forced to the sidelines with a rib injury while back woes were the culprit later in the season. Despite missing several events, he still finished 10th on the final money list and earned over $1 million while playing just 12 events. Of those 12 starts, he was in the top 10 in eight. Was forced to withdraw prior to the start of the final round at the Shaw Charity Classic due to a back issue and was sidelined through the PowerSharesQQQ Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Made his first start in more than two months when he competed in the season's final event at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship where he finished T12. Highlight of his appearance was a 9-under-par 62, one shy of the course record as well as his low round on Tour (2014 Shaw Charity Classic).

Made his first start in more than two months when he competed in the season's final event at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship where he finished T12. Highlight of his appearance was a 9-under-par 62, one shy of the course record as well as his low round on Tour (2014 Shaw Charity Classic). The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Rebounded from an 8-over-par start in the first two rounds at the Senior Open Championship with rounds of 66-68 on the weekend to finish T3 at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

Rebounded from an 8-over-par start in the first two rounds at the Senior Open Championship with rounds of 66-68 on the weekend to finish T3 at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. U.S. Senior Open Championship: He was T4 in his next start at the U.S. Senior Open.

He was T4 in his next start at the U.S. Senior Open. American Family Insurance Championship: After missing nearly two months due to a rib injury, returned to action in late June and captured the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin. Started the final round three strokes shy of 36-hole leader Paul Broadhurst, but was 6-under-par on his first 11 holes to secure the lead and eventually the victory by two strokes over Scott Verplank. It was his 13th career win on PGA TOUR Champions as well as his seventh come-from-behind victory on Tour.

After missing nearly two months due to a rib injury, returned to action in late June and captured the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin. Started the final round three strokes shy of 36-hole leader Paul Broadhurst, but was 6-under-par on his first 11 holes to secure the lead and eventually the victory by two strokes over Scott Verplank. It was his 13th career win on PGA TOUR Champions as well as his seventh come-from-behind victory on Tour. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Making his first start in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in April, he teamed with Jay Haas for a T5 finish.

Making his first start in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in April, he teamed with Jay Haas for a T5 finish. Masters Tournament: Turned in an impressive performance in his 32nd appearance in the Masters Tournament. Saw his name on the leaderboard at various times during the event, eventually finishing T18, the 29th time he made the cut and advanced to the weekend.

Turned in an impressive performance in his 32nd appearance in the Masters Tournament. Saw his name on the leaderboard at various times during the event, eventually finishing T18, the 29th time he made the cut and advanced to the weekend. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Was the first-round leader at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic following an 8-under-par 65. Posted back-to-back rounds of 3-under-par 70 eventually finish T4.

Was the first-round leader at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic following an 8-under-par 65. Posted back-to-back rounds of 3-under-par 70 eventually finish T4. Chubb Classic: Posted career win No. 12 when he prevailed by three strokes over 36-hole leader Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Chubb Classic, his second victory in the event (he also won in 2010). Closed with a bogey-free 5-under-par 67 for his first win on Tour since he won the 2014 Shaw Charity Classic in a playoff with Billy Andrade.

Posted career win No. 12 when he prevailed by three strokes over 36-hole leader Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Chubb Classic, his second victory in the event (he also won in 2010). Closed with a bogey-free 5-under-par 67 for his first win on Tour since he won the 2014 Shaw Charity Classic in a playoff with Billy Andrade. Allianz Championship: Trailed by just one stroke after 36 holes at the Allianz Championship but eventually finished T6.

Trailed by just one stroke after 36 holes at the Allianz Championship but eventually finished T6. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished second at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship to Bernhard Langer. Started the final round one stroke behind Langer, but gusty winds caused cancellation of the final round leaving him a runner-up finisher for the third time in the event.

2016 Season

Was sidelined for most of the campaign due to continued issues with his back.

PowerShares QQQ Championship: That would be his final PGA TOUR Champions start until October when he returned to play in the PowerShares QQQ Championship. Opened with a 68 before rounds of 72-77 left him 37th overall.

That would be his final PGA TOUR Champions start until October when he returned to play in the PowerShares QQQ Championship. Opened with a 68 before rounds of 72-77 left him 37th overall. Ryder Cup: Was an assistant captain to Davis Love III for the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team in September.

Was an assistant captain to Davis Love III for the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team in September. Masters Tournament: Missed the Masters Tournament for the first time since 1994 due to his back injury.

Missed the Masters Tournament for the first time since 1994 due to his back injury. Northern Trust Open: At the PGA TOUR's Northern Trust Open in late February, he missed the cut after rounds of 74-72.

At the PGA TOUR's Northern Trust Open in late February, he missed the cut after rounds of 74-72. Chubb Classic: Finished second in his next start at the Chubb Classic. Started the final round 10 strokes behind 36-hole leader Bernhard Langer but made a spirited charge in the final round, cutting the margin to just two strokes before his chances ended with a costly bogey at No. 18.

Finished second in his next start at the Chubb Classic. Started the final round 10 strokes behind 36-hole leader Bernhard Langer but made a spirited charge in the final round, cutting the margin to just two strokes before his chances ended with a costly bogey at No. 18. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Got off to a fast start early in the year where he had another nice performance in the season opener at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Three sub-par rounds led to a T6 finish, his fifth top-10 effort in seven appearances in the event.

2015 Season

Made 11 starts on the PGA TOUR Champions for the third time in four years and saw his streak of seasons with at least one victory end at five. Experienced recurring back issues for most of the first half of the season and, after playing in the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in late March, did not return to the PGA TOUR Champions until the Encompass Championship in early July.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed his season with a T9 effort at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Closed his season with a T9 effort at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Toshiba Classic: In the final full-field event of the year, finished T5 in defense of his Toshiba Classic title which was his sixth top-10 finish in as many starts at the event including a pair of wins in 2010 and 2014.

In the final full-field event of the year, finished T5 in defense of his Toshiba Classic title which was his sixth top-10 finish in as many starts at the event including a pair of wins in 2010 and 2014. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was T6 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach and also finished second with his partner Nickolas Martinez in the pro-junior competition at the event.

Was T6 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach and also finished second with his partner Nickolas Martinez in the pro-junior competition at the event. Boeing Classic: In late-August, had a nice showing near his former hometown in Seattle when he T3 at the Boeing Classic after an eagle on his 54th hole at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.

In late-August, had a nice showing near his former hometown in Seattle when he T3 at the Boeing Classic after an eagle on his 54th hole at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. Shaw Charity Classic: Briefly tied for the lead in the final round at the Shaw Charity Classic after birdies on four of his first six holes. Bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 were his undoing, and he eventually T5 in defense of his 2014 title.

Briefly tied for the lead in the final round at the Shaw Charity Classic after birdies on four of his first six holes. Bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 were his undoing, and he eventually T5 in defense of his 2014 title. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was on the leaderboard throughout The Senior Open Championship before eventually finishing T5 at Sunningdale.

Was on the leaderboard throughout The Senior Open Championship before eventually finishing T5 at Sunningdale. Encompass Championship: In his first Tour start since the Masters, was T10 at North Shore CC.

In his first Tour start since the Masters, was T10 at North Shore CC. Masters Tournament: Made his 31st appearance at the Masters and missed the cut for just the third time in his career.

Made his 31st appearance at the Masters and missed the cut for just the third time in his career. Northern Trust Open: Made his 33rd start at the PGA TOUR's Northern Trust Open but missed the cut by one stroke after rounds of 71-75 at Riviera CC.

Made his 33rd start at the PGA TOUR's Northern Trust Open but missed the cut by one stroke after rounds of 71-75 at Riviera CC. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished third in his first start of the year, at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. After posting an even-par 72, came back with weekend rounds of 64-66.

2014 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was T7 in defense of his Charles Schwab Cup Championship, where he posted a second-round, 6-under-par 64.

Was T7 in defense of his Charles Schwab Cup Championship, where he posted a second-round, 6-under-par 64. Shaw Charity Classic: Added an 11th victory on Tour in record-setting fashion in late-August in Canada. Posted the low score of his Tour career, with a final-round, 9-under-par 61, which set a new Shaw Charity Classic mark. Started the day four strokes back of the 36-hole leaders, but his bogey-free 61 included a scorching 6-under-par 29 on the back nine, with eagles on Nos. 11 and 18. His eagle at No. 18 gave him the lead at 15-under-par only to have Billy Andrade make an eagle on the final hole, as well, to set up a playoff. He ended the overtime after just one hole. After laying up with a wedge on his second shot, he nearly holed a wedge on his third, watching it land just inches away. When Andrade's birdie attempt from 30-plus feet slid by the hole, he tapped in for his win. Played all 54 holes without a bogey, becoming the 18th player to accomplish that feat and win the event. Surpassed the $1-million mark in season earnings for the fifth consecutive time.

Added an 11th victory on Tour in record-setting fashion in late-August in Canada. Posted the low score of his Tour career, with a final-round, 9-under-par 61, which set a new Shaw Charity Classic mark. Started the day four strokes back of the 36-hole leaders, but his bogey-free 61 included a scorching 6-under-par 29 on the back nine, with eagles on Nos. 11 and 18. His eagle at No. 18 gave him the lead at 15-under-par only to have Billy Andrade make an eagle on the final hole, as well, to set up a playoff. He ended the overtime after just one hole. After laying up with a wedge on his second shot, he nearly holed a wedge on his third, watching it land just inches away. When Andrade's birdie attempt from 30-plus feet slid by the hole, he tapped in for his win. Played all 54 holes without a bogey, becoming the 18th player to accomplish that feat and win the event. Surpassed the $1-million mark in season earnings for the fifth consecutive time. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Returned to action at the Senior Open Championship in Wales and finished T13 at Royal Porthcawl.

Returned to action at the Senior Open Championship in Wales and finished T13 at Royal Porthcawl. Regions Tradition: Missed two months during the season with back problems after the Regions Tradition.

Missed two months during the season with back problems after the Regions Tradition. Insperity Invitational: Made a late run at Langer midway through the back nine Sunday at the Insperity Invitational but finished second at The Woodlands after a bogey at the final hole when he had crept to within a stroke.

Made a late run at Langer midway through the back nine Sunday at the Insperity Invitational but finished second at The Woodlands after a bogey at the final hole when he had crept to within a stroke. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Finished fourth in his next outing, at the Greater Gwinnett Championship. Was third and just two behind eventual winner Miguel Angel Jimenez heading into the final round but fell out of contention with a pair of early bogeys Sunday.

Finished fourth in his next outing, at the Greater Gwinnett Championship. Was third and just two behind eventual winner Miguel Angel Jimenez heading into the final round but fell out of contention with a pair of early bogeys Sunday. Masters Tournament: On the PGA TOUR, made the cut for the 28th time in 30 career starts at the Masters Tournament, finishing T21. Was on the leaderboard through his front nine Sunday but struggled to a 5-over-par 41 on the back nine to drop out of contention.

On the PGA TOUR, made the cut for the 28th time in 30 career starts at the Masters Tournament, finishing T21. Was on the leaderboard through his front nine Sunday but struggled to a 5-over-par 41 on the back nine to drop out of contention. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: After being the first-round leader at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, eventually finished fifth at Fallen Oak after playing the final 36 holes in just 1-under.

After being the first-round leader at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, eventually finished fifth at Fallen Oak after playing the final 36 holes in just 1-under. Toshiba Classic: Earned his 10th career PGA TOUR Champions title in March when he emerged from a crowded leaderboard for a one-stroke victory at the Toshiba Classic. Shook off a bogey at No. 11 at Newport Beach CC in the final round with a strong finish to win the event for the second time (2010). Birdied three of the final four holes to hold off Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Steve Pate. Playing in the next-to-last group, sank a 4-footer for birdie at No. 17 and then hit a pitching wedge from 212 yards to 7 feet for another birdie on No. 18.

Earned his 10th career PGA TOUR Champions title in March when he emerged from a crowded leaderboard for a one-stroke victory at the Toshiba Classic. Shook off a bogey at No. 11 at Newport Beach CC in the final round with a strong finish to win the event for the second time (2010). Birdied three of the final four holes to hold off Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Steve Pate. Playing in the next-to-last group, sank a 4-footer for birdie at No. 17 and then hit a pitching wedge from 212 yards to 7 feet for another birdie on No. 18. Northern Trust Open: Played in his 32nd consecutive Northern Trust Open but missed the cut after shooting consecutive 72s at Riviera. Was named as the honorary chairman of the event's L.A. Legends Club.

Played in his 32nd consecutive Northern Trust Open but missed the cut after shooting consecutive 72s at Riviera. Was named as the honorary chairman of the event's L.A. Legends Club. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Despite three consecutive rounds in the 60s and a 54-hole total of 19-under-par 197, still finished T2, three strokes behind Langer at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Despite three consecutive rounds in the 60s and a 54-hole total of 19-under-par 197, still finished T2, three strokes behind Langer at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Also competed in the 25th annual Omega Dubal Desert Classic on the European Tour and finished T54.

2013 Season

Picked up his second consecutive Byron Nelson Trophy, his third in the last four years, for lowest scoring average (68.64). Of his 47 rounds at stroke play, 31 were in the 60s. Reeled off three consecutive runner-up finishes in three straight starts during the month of June. Highlight of his year came in May when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame with Colin Montgomerie, Willie Park, Jr., Ken Schofield and former U.S. Open champion Ken Venturi.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: After experiencing a series of runner-up finishes earlier in the season, finished his year on a high note with a six-stroke victory at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Was the only player in the 30-man field to post four consecutive rounds in the 60s at TPC Harding Park and outdistanced Mark O'Meara, Bernhard Langer and Peter Senior for his ninth career Champions Tour win. Victory in San Francisco was also his fifth official career Tour-sponsored victory in the Golden State. The $440,000 first-place check at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship pushed his single-season earnings on the circuit to more than $1.7 million, the most he's made in a year on the Champions Tour since 2010. Also earned 880 Charles Schwab Cup points for the victory at TPC Harding Park, and that moved him up into third place on the final Schwab Cup points list, earning him another $300,000 in a bonus payout.

After experiencing a series of runner-up finishes earlier in the season, finished his year on a high note with a six-stroke victory at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Was the only player in the 30-man field to post four consecutive rounds in the 60s at TPC Harding Park and outdistanced Mark O'Meara, Bernhard Langer and Peter Senior for his ninth career Champions Tour win. Victory in San Francisco was also his fifth official career Tour-sponsored victory in the Golden State. The $440,000 first-place check at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship pushed his single-season earnings on the circuit to more than $1.7 million, the most he's made in a year on the Champions Tour since 2010. Also earned 880 Charles Schwab Cup points for the victory at TPC Harding Park, and that moved him up into third place on the final Schwab Cup points list, earning him another $300,000 in a bonus payout. Presidents Cup: Made all four of his cuts on the PGA TOUR and captained the U.S. team to victory for a third straight time at The Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village GC.

Made all four of his cuts on the PGA TOUR and captained the U.S. team to victory for a third straight time at The Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village GC. Boeing Classic: Was third in his hometown of Seattle at the Boeing Classic. Equaled the low Sunday round at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge, shooting 66.

Was third in his hometown of Seattle at the Boeing Classic. Equaled the low Sunday round at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge, shooting 66. The Open Championship: Was T32 at The Open Championship at Muirfield.

Was T32 at The Open Championship at Muirfield. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was T2 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Held a two-stroke lead after 54 holes and stayed near the top of the leaderboard throughout Sunday's final round but was done in by putting woes, shooting a 2-under-par 68 and finishing two strokes behind a charging Kenny Perry.

Was T2 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Held a two-stroke lead after 54 holes and stayed near the top of the leaderboard throughout Sunday's final round but was done in by putting woes, shooting a 2-under-par 68 and finishing two strokes behind a charging Kenny Perry. Encompass Championship: Made a run at Craig Stadler on the final day of the inaugural Encompass Championship before finishing second, one stroke shy of a playoff. Final-round 66 at North Shore CC was the low Sunday score, but he missed an opportunity to win when his 9-iron second shot from the middle of the 18th fairway landed in a greenside bunker and he could not convert a par.

Made a run at Craig Stadler on the final day of the inaugural Encompass Championship before finishing second, one stroke shy of a playoff. Final-round 66 at North Shore CC was the low Sunday score, but he missed an opportunity to win when his 9-iron second shot from the middle of the 18th fairway landed in a greenside bunker and he could not convert a par. Regions Tradition: Was a runner-up to Frost for a second time when he finished one stroke shy at the Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek near Birmingham, Alabama. Was one of several in contention Sunday afternoon. Saw his chances slip away on the final two holes. Hit an indifferent pitch at No. 17 and missed a 30-foot birdie opportunity and then saw his birdie attempt at No. 18 from 10 feet just slide by on the left side, allowing Frost to two-putt for the win.

Was a runner-up to Frost for a second time when he finished one stroke shy at the Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek near Birmingham, Alabama. Was one of several in contention Sunday afternoon. Saw his chances slip away on the final two holes. Hit an indifferent pitch at No. 17 and missed a 30-foot birdie opportunity and then saw his birdie attempt at No. 18 from 10 feet just slide by on the left side, allowing Frost to two-putt for the win. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T50 at the Memorial Tournament in June.

Finished T50 at the Memorial Tournament in June. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Demaret Division: He and teammate Jay Haas finished T4 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in April. Were tied for the lead at one point in the final round but made just one birdie over the final five holes to fall out of contention.

He and teammate Jay Haas finished T4 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in April. Were tied for the lead at one point in the final round but made just one birdie over the final five holes to fall out of contention. Masters Tournament: Turned in another strong showing at The Masters, finishing T13. Was tied for second after 36 holes, but fell out of contention during his final five holes Saturday, playing those holes at 5-over par. By making the cut, it marked the 24th consecutive year he had done so, setting a new Masters record for consecutive cuts made in the tournament. Had been tied with Gary Player entering the event. It was also the 27th time overall he made the cut, tying him with Raymond Floyd for third place on the all-time list for cuts made, behind Jack Nicklaus (37) and Player (30).

Turned in another strong showing at The Masters, finishing T13. Was tied for second after 36 holes, but fell out of contention during his final five holes Saturday, playing those holes at 5-over par. By making the cut, it marked the 24th consecutive year he had done so, setting a new Masters record for consecutive cuts made in the tournament. Had been tied with Gary Player entering the event. It was also the 27th time overall he made the cut, tying him with Raymond Floyd for third place on the all-time list for cuts made, behind Jack Nicklaus (37) and Player (30). Toshiba Classic: Early in the season, finished a distant second to David Frost at the Toshiba Classic after trailing him by just one stroke through 10 holes Sunday. Played his last eight holes at Newport Beach CC in even par and lost by five shots when Frost birdied four of his last five holes.

Early in the season, finished a distant second to David Frost at the Toshiba Classic after trailing him by just one stroke through 10 holes Sunday. Played his last eight holes at Newport Beach CC in even par and lost by five shots when Frost birdied four of his last five holes. Northern Trust Open: Placed T46 in his 31st appearance at the PGA TOUR's Northern Trust Open in February near Los Angeles. The 31 starts gave him the record for most career appearances in the event, a mark he previously shared with Gene Littler.

2012 Season

Despite back woes limiting him to just 11 Champions Tour starts during the year, he still surpassed the seven-figure mark in season earnings, finishing third in the Charles Schwab Cup race, thanks to a pair of victories. Received perhaps his greatest honor in golf when he was named to the World Golf Hall of Fame in September and will be inducted in May, 2013. Won his second Byron Nelson Award in the last three years when he led all players in scoring average, at 68.52, the second-lowest average in history. He set the record two years earlier when he averaged 67.96. Also led in Driving Distance (298.6 yards) for the second time in the last three years.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Returned to action after withdrawing due to lower back problems, finishing T4 at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Trailed Tom Lehman by just one stroke after 54 holes, but a final-round, 3-over-73 doomed his chances. Equaled his career-low Champions Tour round, shooting an 8-under-par 62 in the third round.

Returned to action after withdrawing due to lower back problems, finishing T4 at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Trailed Tom Lehman by just one stroke after 54 holes, but a final-round, 3-over-73 doomed his chances. Equaled his career-low Champions Tour round, shooting an 8-under-par 62 in the third round. Boeing Classic: Forced to withdraw after hitting his tee shot on the first hole at the Boeing Classic due to lower-back problems.

Forced to withdraw after hitting his tee shot on the first hole at the Boeing Classic due to lower-back problems. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Claimed his second major championship of his Champions Tour career when he birdied the final two holes at The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry to turn back a late charge by Gary Hallberg for the win, the eighth of his career. Rallied from a 2-over-par 72 in his opening round, with rounds of 68-64-67 to win by two strokes. Found himself tied with Hallberg at 7-under-par with two holes remaining, but he had a two-putt birdie at No. 17 and then put an exclamation point on his win with a 25-footer for a birdie at No. 18. He became the eighth player to win this event in his first appearance. The victory earned him a spot in the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield. Victory in Scotland was instrumental in his being named the Champions Tour Player of the Month, the second time he was so honored during the year.

Claimed his second major championship of his Champions Tour career when he birdied the final two holes at The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry to turn back a late charge by Gary Hallberg for the win, the eighth of his career. Rallied from a 2-over-par 72 in his opening round, with rounds of 68-64-67 to win by two strokes. Found himself tied with Hallberg at 7-under-par with two holes remaining, but he had a two-putt birdie at No. 17 and then put an exclamation point on his win with a 25-footer for a birdie at No. 18. He became the eighth player to win this event in his first appearance. The victory earned him a spot in the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield. Victory in Scotland was instrumental in his being named the Champions Tour Player of the Month, the second time he was so honored during the year. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Opened with rounds of 66-63 and was the 36-hole leader at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Was unable to carry his momentum into the weekend, finishing with scores of 70-71 to finish T4.

Opened with rounds of 66-63 and was the 36-hole leader at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Was unable to carry his momentum into the weekend, finishing with scores of 70-71 to finish T4. Regions Tradition: Closed with 7-under 65, the low round of the event, to finish solo fourth at the Regions Tradition.

Closed with 7-under 65, the low round of the event, to finish solo fourth at the Regions Tradition. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Made his 21st start at the Memorial Tournament and made the cut for the 15th time, finishing T50.

Made his 21st start at the Memorial Tournament and made the cut for the 15th time, finishing T50. THE PLAYERS Championship: Qualified for THE PLAYERS Championship in May but withdrew prior to the event because of illness.

Qualified for THE PLAYERS Championship in May but withdrew prior to the event because of illness. Masters Tournament: Shared the 36-hole lead at the Masters with Jason Dufner before eventually finishing T12 at Augusta. Became the oldest (52) second-round leader in Masters history. The previous record was held by Lee Trevino in 1989, at age 49. His 26 made cuts at the Masters is fourth best in tournament history (Jack Nicklaus, 37; Gary Player, 30; Raymond Floyd, 27. Tied for the lowest 36-hole score (139) in Masters history by a player over 50. He did it in 2011 as did Raymond Floyd (50) in 1993.

Shared the 36-hole lead at the Masters with Jason Dufner before eventually finishing T12 at Augusta. Became the oldest (52) second-round leader in Masters history. The previous record was held by Lee Trevino in 1989, at age 49. His 26 made cuts at the Masters is fourth best in tournament history (Jack Nicklaus, 37; Gary Player, 30; Raymond Floyd, 27. Tied for the lowest 36-hole score (139) in Masters history by a player over 50. He did it in 2011 as did Raymond Floyd (50) in 1993. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Earlier in the year, sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole to edge Michael Allen for the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic title, his seventh career Champions Tour victory. Shot 63 in the first round, making six consecutive birdies Saturday morning after Friday play was suspended by darkness. Win led to him being name March Player of the Month.

Earlier in the year, sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole to edge Michael Allen for the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic title, his seventh career Champions Tour victory. Shot 63 in the first round, making six consecutive birdies Saturday morning after Friday play was suspended by darkness. Win led to him being name March Player of the Month. Toshiba Classic: Was T2 after two rounds at the Toshiba Classic in March, trailing 36-hole leader Mark Calcavecchia by two strokes but struggled in windy conditions Sunday to close with a 2-over-par 73, which led to a T8 finish in Newport Beach.

Was T2 after two rounds at the Toshiba Classic in March, trailing 36-hole leader Mark Calcavecchia by two strokes but struggled in windy conditions Sunday to close with a 2-over-par 73, which led to a T8 finish in Newport Beach. Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Playing in his first European Tour event of the year, shot a final-round 68 to T33 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

2011 Season

Made five PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by a pair of top-15 finishes. Had five top-10s in nine Champions Tour starts, marked by a pair of wins.

Presidents Cup: In November, captained the U.S. Presidents Cup team in Australia to a 19-15 victory over the International team. Improved his record to 2-0 as the captain in the biennial event.

In November, captained the U.S. Presidents Cup team in Australia to a 19-15 victory over the International team. Improved his record to 2-0 as the captain in the biennial event. AT&T Championship: Two months after his Senior Players victory, won his second title of the season with a tournament-record seven-stroke victory over Mark Calcavecchia at the AT&T Championship. Finished with a tournament-record, 54-hole total of 23-under-par 193, which included a 10-under-par 62 Saturday, equaling his career low in any PGA TOUR event. Had 26 birdies in the three-day event.

Two months after his Senior Players victory, won his second title of the season with a tournament-record seven-stroke victory over Mark Calcavecchia at the AT&T Championship. Finished with a tournament-record, 54-hole total of 23-under-par 193, which included a 10-under-par 62 Saturday, equaling his career low in any PGA TOUR event. Had 26 birdies in the three-day event. Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: Earned a spot in the 2012 PLAYERS Championship, a tournament he's won twice, with his victory at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship in a playoff over John Cook, his first senior major championship as a member of the Champions Tour. Win at Westchester CC also made him just the third player to claim both a PLAYERS Championship and a Senior Players Championship in his career.

Earned a spot in the 2012 PLAYERS Championship, a tournament he's won twice, with his victory at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship in a playoff over John Cook, his first senior major championship as a member of the Champions Tour. Win at Westchester CC also made him just the third player to claim both a PLAYERS Championship and a Senior Players Championship in his career. Toshiba Classic: Finished T5 in defense of his title at the Toshiba Classic in March.

Finished T5 in defense of his title at the Toshiba Classic in March. Northern Trust Open: On the PGA TOUR, posted a T7 at the Northern Trust Open in his second TOUR start of the year. Held the outright, second-round lead at 8-under following a 5-under-par 66. Entered the final round one shot off the lead and took the lead with birdies on his first three holes. Fell from the top of the scoreboard following a bogey on No. 6 and a double on No. 7. Earned best finish on TOUR since a solo sixth at the 2010 Masters. The top-10 was his 14th in 29 career appearances at the Los Angeles-area event.

2010 Season

Made seven starts on the PGA TOUR. His record-setting rookie season was a memorable one. The PGA TOUR Champions Rookie of the Year posted four wins, established new records in three statistical categories and set a career-best with earnings, totaling $2,344,894. Led all players in Final-Round Scoring Average by more than two strokes (66.67; Tom Watson was second at 68.91), in Putts Per Round (28.20) and Total Eagles (17).

Senior PGA Championship: Made double bogey on the first playoff hole at the Senior PGA Championship in late May to finish T2 along with David Frost, behind winner Tom Lehman.

Made double bogey on the first playoff hole at the Senior PGA Championship in late May to finish T2 along with David Frost, behind winner Tom Lehman. Masters Tournament: Shot a 66 to take the first-round lead at the Masters before finishing sixth. The first-round 66 was the best round of his career at Augusta National. His previous best score at the Masters was a 67, which he recorded four times. One of his four 67s at the Masters came in 1992 when won his only Green Jacket. His only first-round lead in a major was at the 1998 Masters (T2).

Shot a 66 to take the first-round lead at the Masters before finishing sixth. The first-round 66 was the best round of his career at Augusta National. His previous best score at the Masters was a 67, which he recorded four times. One of his four 67s at the Masters came in 1992 when won his only Green Jacket. His only first-round lead in a major was at the 1998 Masters (T2). The Cap Cana Championship: The Cap Cana Championship in the Dominican Republic was his third consecutive win in his first four starts. Carded a Punta Espada GC course-record 10-under 62 on the final day to overtake Corey Pavin. Round matched his career-best on the PGA TOUR (1990 Nissan Los Angeles Open/third round) and included birdies on six of the last eight holes.

The Cap Cana Championship in the Dominican Republic was his third consecutive win in his first four starts. Carded a Punta Espada GC course-record 10-under 62 on the final day to overtake Corey Pavin. Round matched his career-best on the PGA TOUR (1990 Nissan Los Angeles Open/third round) and included birdies on six of the last eight holes. Toshiba Classic: Captured the Toshiba Classic in Newport Beach, Calif.

Captured the Toshiba Classic in Newport Beach, Calif. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Posted a T14 finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, thanks to successive weekend rounds in the 60s.

Posted a T14 finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, thanks to successive weekend rounds in the 60s. The ACE Group Classic: Captured The ACE Group Classic in Naples, Fla.

Captured The ACE Group Classic in Naples, Fla. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Finished second in his first official Champions Tour appearance at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai when Tom Watson birdied the last two holes to nip him by a stroke.

2009 Season

Finished 75th on the money list, marking the 23rd time in 29 years on TOUR he has finished in the top-75 on the money list.

Presidents Cup: In October, captained the United States Presidents Cup team to a victory over the International side at Harding Park in San Francisco.

In October, captained the United States Presidents Cup team to a victory over the International side at Harding Park in San Francisco. Wyndham Championship: Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship with rounds of 66-66-67-67 to notch his fourth top-five finish of the season. The last time he had four or more top-10 finishes in a season was in 2005 (four).

Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship with rounds of 66-66-67-67 to notch his fourth top-five finish of the season. The last time he had four or more top-10 finishes in a season was in 2005 (four). HP Byron Nelson Championship: One of 12 players to post all four rounds in the 60s at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, earning a T8 for his third top-10 of the season.

One of 12 players to post all four rounds in the 60s at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, earning a T8 for his third top-10 of the season. Shell Houston Open: Held outright lead at Shell Houston Open before closing with three consecutive bogeys to finish T3. It was his 16th consecutive made cut and sixth top-10 finish in Houston.

Held outright lead at Shell Houston Open before closing with three consecutive bogeys to finish T3. It was his 16th consecutive made cut and sixth top-10 finish in Houston. Northern Trust Open: Making his 27th career start at the Northern Trust Open, finished T3, two strokes behind champion Phil Mickelson. Has two victories, 25 made cuts and 13 top-10 finishes at the tournament.

2008 Season

Recorded three top 10s.

Wachovia Championship: Finished T8 at the Wachovia Championship in Charlotte.

Finished T8 at the Wachovia Championship in Charlotte. Shell Houston Open: His best performance was a T4 at the Shell Houston Open.

His best performance was a T4 at the Shell Houston Open. Buick Invitational: Finished T8 at the Buick Invitational outside San Diego.

2007 Season

Competed in four PGA TOUR events.

Masters Tournament: His best finish was a T30 at the Masters.

2006 Season

Struggled after the U.S. Open, and eventually was diagnosed with blood clot in right arm in September after withdrawing from the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Spent three days in a Columbus, Ga., hospital.

Merrill Lynch Shootout: Won the Par-3 Shootout for a third time.

Won the Par-3 Shootout for a third time. Masters Tournament: Highlight of full season on TOUR was his battle with Phil Mickelson at the Masters, where he dropped to a T3 finish Sunday. Vying to become the oldest Masters champion at the age of 46 years, 6 months, 6 days, was paired with 54-hole leader Mickelson in the final twosome Sunday after opening 71-70-72. Extended Masters cut streak to 22 straight (dating to 1983 debut).

Highlight of full season on TOUR was his battle with Phil Mickelson at the Masters, where he dropped to a T3 finish Sunday. Vying to become the oldest Masters champion at the age of 46 years, 6 months, 6 days, was paired with 54-hole leader Mickelson in the final twosome Sunday after opening 71-70-72. Extended Masters cut streak to 22 straight (dating to 1983 debut). THE PLAYERS Championship: Recorded one of a PLAYERS Championship tournament-record fourth holes-in-one of the week on the 159-yard 13th hole with a 9-iron. The ace was his second at the TPC Sawgrass. He aced the par-3 17th hole in 1997 during the final round. Also holed out third shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the 1999 tournament after splashing his tee shot into water hazard

Recorded one of a PLAYERS Championship tournament-record fourth holes-in-one of the week on the 159-yard 13th hole with a 9-iron. The ace was his second at the TPC Sawgrass. He aced the par-3 17th hole in 1997 during the final round. Also holed out third shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the 1999 tournament after splashing his tee shot into water hazard Nissan Open: Posted the first top-10 of the season at the Nissan Open with a fourth-place finish.

2005 Season

With back issues largely under control, posted four top-10s and played a crucial role on the victorious United States Presidents Cup squad.

The Presidents Cup: Tabbed by Jack Nicklaus as Captain's Selection for The Presidents Cup. Posted a 1-2-1 record but defeated World No. 2 Vijay Singh in Sunday singles match, 1-up.

Tabbed by Jack Nicklaus as Captain's Selection for The Presidents Cup. Posted a 1-2-1 record but defeated World No. 2 Vijay Singh in Sunday singles match, 1-up. The Open Championship: Placed T3 at The Open Championship, his ninth top-10 at the event.

Placed T3 at The Open Championship, his ninth top-10 at the event. the Memorial Tournament: Past champion finished solo second at the Memorial Tournament, thanks to four rounds in the 60s.

Past champion finished solo second at the Memorial Tournament, thanks to four rounds in the 60s. Mercedes Championships: Finished T6 at the Masters for ninth career top-10 in 20 starts for 1992 champion.

2004 Season

Merrill Lynch Skins Game: Won the Game for a record fifth time.

Won the Game for a record fifth time. Tylenol Par-3 Shootout: Won the Tylenol Par-3 Shootout for a second consecutive season.

2003 Season

Missed just one cut in 18 starts.

The ConAgra Foods Skins Game: Won the Skins Game for a fourth time.

Won the Skins Game for a fourth time. Shell Houston Open: Candidate for Comeback Player of the Year when he won the Shell Houston Open for his first victory since 1998. Win was the first victory in 87 events, dating to the 1998 Memorial Tournament. Became the first player from the University of Houston and the sixth player over age 40 to win the Shell Houston Open.

Candidate for Comeback Player of the Year when he won the Shell Houston Open for his first victory since 1998. Win was the first victory in 87 events, dating to the 1998 Memorial Tournament. Became the first player from the University of Houston and the sixth player over age 40 to win the Shell Houston Open. Tylenol Par-3 Shootout: Also added the Tylenol Par-3 Shootout, where he was T2, to his unofficial victory total.

2002 Season

Valero Texas Open: Finished T2 at Valero Texas Open, best since win at 1998 Memorial Tournament.

Finished T2 at Valero Texas Open, best since win at 1998 Memorial Tournament. Nissan Open: At the Nissan Open, he grabbed his first top-10 finish since a sixth at 2000 Open Championship.

2001 Season

Finished out of the top 125 on the money list for the first time in his career. Previous-low finish was 76th in 1986.

Hyundai Team Matches: Won the unofficial Hyundai Team Matches with Mark Calcavecchia.

2000 Season

The Open Championship: Earned top-10 finish at The Open Championship with a solo sixth.

1999 Season

Had six top 10s. Also won three unofficial titles late in the season.

Diners Club Matches: Won the Diners Club Matches (with Mark Calcavecchia).

Won the Diners Club Matches (with Mark Calcavecchia). Skins Game: Won the Skins Game.

Won the Skins Game. Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout: Won The Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout (with David Duval).

Won The Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout (with David Duval). THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T4 at THE PLAYERS.

1998 Season

For third time in his career, he collected two victories.

Memorial Tournament: He earned his 14th TOUR title with a four-stroke win over Andrew Magee at the Memorial Tournament.

He earned his 14th TOUR title with a four-stroke win over Andrew Magee at the Memorial Tournament. Masters Tournament: Fell one stroke shy of winning his second Masters after leading each of first three rounds.

Fell one stroke shy of winning his second Masters after leading each of first three rounds. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: He won the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic after the first hole of sudden death with Bruce Lietzke.

1997 Season

Had seven top 10s.

Wendy's Three-Tour Challenge: Was one of three who made up the PGA TOUR team that won the Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge (with Tom Lehman and Phil Mickelson).

Was one of three who made up the PGA TOUR team that won the Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge (with Tom Lehman and Phil Mickelson). Ryder Cup: Was again a Captain's Selection for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Went 2-2-0 in his four matches, including an 8-and-7 rout of Ian Woosnam in the duo's singles match.

Was again a Captain's Selection for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Went 2-2-0 in his four matches, including an 8-and-7 rout of Ian Woosnam in the duo's singles match. The Open Championship: Finished T7 at The Open Championship.

Finished T7 at The Open Championship. Masters Tournament: Finsihed T7 at the Masters.

1996 Season

The Presidents Cup: Played in his second Presidents Cup, with the U.S. winning again. He was 3-1-0 for the week at Robert Trent Jones GC.

Played in his second Presidents Cup, with the U.S. winning again. He was 3-1-0 for the week at Robert Trent Jones GC. THE PLAYERS Championship: He became the first player to win two PLAYERS Championships when he cruised to a four-shot win over Colin Montgomerie and Tommy Tolles at TPC Sawgrass.

He became the first player to win two PLAYERS Championships when he cruised to a four-shot win over Colin Montgomerie and Tommy Tolles at TPC Sawgrass. Nissan Open: Was one of four players to T2, a stroke behind Craig Stadler at the Nissan Open outside Los Angeles.

1995 Season

Skins Game: Also celebrated Thanksgiving by winning the Skins Game for the first time.

Also celebrated Thanksgiving by winning the Skins Game for the first time. World Cup Golf by Heineken: Teamed with Davis Love III to win the duo's fourth consecutive World Cup title, at the new Mission Hills GC in Shenzhen, China. The U.S. team won going away, defeating Australia (Brett Ogle and Robert Allenby) by 14 strokes.

Teamed with Davis Love III to win the duo's fourth consecutive World Cup title, at the new Mission Hills GC in Shenzhen, China. The U.S. team won going away, defeating Australia (Brett Ogle and Robert Allenby) by 14 strokes. Ryder Cup Matches: Was a Captain's Selection for the Ryder Cup at Oak Hill CC in Rochester, N.Y. Was 1-1-1 at the biennial matches, including a halved singles match against Ian Woosnam.

Was a Captain's Selection for the Ryder Cup at Oak Hill CC in Rochester, N.Y. Was 1-1-1 at the biennial matches, including a halved singles match against Ian Woosnam. Johnnie Walker World Golf Championship: In the final staging of the Johnnie Walker World Championship in late December, at Tryall GC in Jamaica, he won the title, beating Vijay Singh and Loren Roberts in a playoff.

1994 Season

Missed three months of the season due to tear in the outer layer of a disc in his lower back.

Franklin Funds Shark Shootout: Won the Franklin Funds Shark Shootout for a second time, pairing for this victory with Brad Faxon.

Won the Franklin Funds Shark Shootout for a second time, pairing for this victory with Brad Faxon. World Cup Golf by Heineken: Again teamed with Love to win the World Cup, defeating Zimbabwe (this time Mark McNulty and Tony Johnstone) by 14 strokes. He also won the International Trophy, the individual portion of the tournament, defeating Costantino Rocca of Italy by five strokes.

Again teamed with Love to win the World Cup, defeating Zimbabwe (this time Mark McNulty and Tony Johnstone) by 14 strokes. He also won the International Trophy, the individual portion of the tournament, defeating Costantino Rocca of Italy by five strokes. The Presidents Cup: Was a part of the inaugural Presidents Cup in suburban Washington, D.C. Was 3-0-0 in his matches, with two of his wins coming in four-ball play with Davis Love III as his partner.

Was a part of the inaugural Presidents Cup in suburban Washington, D.C. Was 3-0-0 in his matches, with two of his wins coming in four-ball play with Davis Love III as his partner. Buick Open: Edged Corey Pavin with a two-stroke win at the Buick Open in August.

Edged Corey Pavin with a two-stroke win at the Buick Open in August. Telus Skins Game: Successfully defended his Telus Skins Game title.

1993 Season

Ryder Cup Matches: Again represented the U.S. at the Ryder Cup. Was 0-3-2 in his five matches at The Belfry.

Again represented the U.S. at the Ryder Cup. Was 0-3-2 in his five matches at The Belfry. Honda Classic: Earned his 10th career victory, at the wind-shortened (54 holes) Honda Classic. Closed with a 70 to tie Robert Gamez. Holed a bunker shot on 17th hole to force the playoff. Won with par on second extra hole.

Earned his 10th career victory, at the wind-shortened (54 holes) Honda Classic. Closed with a 70 to tie Robert Gamez. Holed a bunker shot on 17th hole to force the playoff. Won with par on second extra hole. Dunhill Cup: Was also part of the United States' winning Dunhill Cup team, a squad that also included Love and John Daly.

Was also part of the United States' winning Dunhill Cup team, a squad that also included Love and John Daly. World Cup of Golf: Won the World Cup for the United States for a second consecutive year, again teaming with Davis Love III and defeating Zimbabwe (Mark McNulty and Nick Price) by five strokes at Lake Nona in Orlando, Fla.

1992 Season

He enjoyed a career year, winning three tournaments, including the Masters, and earned more than $1.3 million to finish No. 1 on the money list for the only time in his career. Earned his second consecutive Player of the Year Award as voted by the players. Also won the Vardon Trophy for a second consecutive year. Additional hardware came via the Arnold Palmer Award and PGA of America Player of the Year.

Masters Tournament: Entered final round of the Masters trailing Craig Parry by one stroke. A closing 70 was good for a two-stroke victory at Augusta National. His Masters performance completed a remarkable streak during which he won three tournaments and finished second twice in six starts.

Entered final round of the Masters trailing Craig Parry by one stroke. A closing 70 was good for a two-stroke victory at Augusta National. His Masters performance completed a remarkable streak during which he won three tournaments and finished second twice in six starts. THE PLAYERS Championship: A third-round 63 set the course record at TPC Sawgrass during THE PLAYERS Championship.

A third-round 63 set the course record at TPC Sawgrass during THE PLAYERS Championship. Nestle Invitational: He decimated the field at the Nestle Invitational in Orlando, winning by nine strokes.

He decimated the field at the Nestle Invitational in Orlando, winning by nine strokes. Nissan Los Angeles Open: Defeated Davis Love III in a playoff to win his second Nissan Los Angeles Open title.

Defeated Davis Love III in a playoff to win his second Nissan Los Angeles Open title. World Cup of Golf: Played in his first World Cup, with Davis Love III as his partner. The U.S. duo edged Sweden (Anders Forsbrand and Per-Ulrik Johansson) by a stroke.

1991 Season

Ryder Cup Matches: Played on his second Ryder Cup team, with the U.S. and Europe ending in a tie and Europe retaining the Cup. He went 0-2 in his two matches, including a singles defeat to Christy O'Connor, Jr.

Played on his second Ryder Cup team, with the U.S. and Europe ending in a tie and Europe retaining the Cup. He went 0-2 in his two matches, including a singles defeat to Christy O'Connor, Jr. B.C. Open: Won the B.C. Open by three strokes in the late summer, giving him multiple titles in a season for the first time

Won the B.C. Open by three strokes in the late summer, giving him multiple titles in a season for the first time Federal Express St. Jude Classic: Defeated Rick Fehr by three strokes to win the Federal Express St. Jude Classic.

1990 Season

Won three unofficial tournaments.

PGA Championship: Came close to picking up his first major championship, finishing second to Wayne Grady at the PGA Championship in Alabama.

Came close to picking up his first major championship, finishing second to Wayne Grady at the PGA Championship in Alabama. Nissan Los Angeles Open: Shot four rounds in the 60s at Riviera CC to defeat Gil Morgan by three strokes at the Nissan Los Angeles Open. Highlight of the tournament was his third-round 62 that included 10 birdies and a bogey.

Shot four rounds in the 60s at Riviera CC to defeat Gil Morgan by three strokes at the Nissan Los Angeles Open. Highlight of the tournament was his third-round 62 that included 10 birdies and a bogey. RMCC Invitational: Won the the RMCC Invitational.

Won the the RMCC Invitational. Sazale Classic: Won the Sazale Classic.

Won the Sazale Classic. Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout: Won the Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout with Raymond Floyd as his partner.

1989 Season

Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: Was T3 at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic.

Was T3 at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic. Ryder Cup Matches: Played in his first Ryder Cup as a member of the U.S. team, at The Belfry, where the U.S. tied with Europe, allowing the European team to retain the Cup. His only team match came as the partner of Lanny Wadkins in four-balls, losing 3 and 2. In his singles duel with Christy O'Connor, Jr., he lost, 1-up.

Played in his first Ryder Cup as a member of the U.S. team, at The Belfry, where the U.S. tied with Europe, allowing the European team to retain the Cup. His only team match came as the partner of Lanny Wadkins in four-balls, losing 3 and 2. In his singles duel with Christy O'Connor, Jr., he lost, 1-up. MCI Heritage Golf Classic: Was T3 at the MCI Heritage.

Was T3 at the MCI Heritage. Doral-Ryder Open: Began the final round of the Doral-Ryder Open five strokes behind Bill Glasson and almost forced a playoff. He shot a Sunday 68 at Doral Resort and Spa but fell a stroke short of Glasson.

1988 Season

Finished in the top 10 in three of the season's four majors.

The Open Championship: T4 at The Open Championship, one of the season's four majors, all of which he scored in the top ten.

T4 at The Open Championship, one of the season's four majors, all of which he scored in the top ten. U.S. Open Championship: T10 at the U.S. Open, one of the season's four majors, all of which he scored in the top ten.

T10 at the U.S. Open, one of the season's four majors, all of which he scored in the top ten. Masters Tournament: T5 at the Masters, one of the season's four majors, all of which he scored in the top ten.

T5 at the Masters, one of the season's four majors, all of which he scored in the top ten. Phoenix Open: Came close to winning for a second consecutive year. Ultimately dropped a three-hole playoff at TPC Scottsdale to Sandy Lyle.

1987 Season

Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Returned to the winner's circle for the first time in three seasons. Despite shooting a final-round 70, defeated Mark Calcavecchia in a playoff at 1987 Byron Nelson Golf Classic to capture his third PGA TOUR title.

1986 Season

Fell to 76th on the final money list and had only one top-10 all season.

Western Open: A playoff loss to Tom Kite at the Western Open was his only top ten finish of the season. An extra session that also included Nick Price. Shot weekend rounds of 73-75 at Butler National after opening with a 70-68.

1985 Season

Play dropped off as he went winless. But he did have seven top 10s, including a T4.

Honda Classic: His top showing a T4 at The Honda Classic.

1984 Season

He had ten top-10 performances to finish seventh on the money list.

Greater Greensboro Open: T3 at the Greater Greensboro Open the week after his PLAYERS win.

T3 at the Greater Greensboro Open the week after his PLAYERS win. Tournament Players Championship: Shot a second-round 64 at TPC Sawgrass to edge Lee Trevino by a stroke to earn his first PLAYERS Championship title. Besides Trevino, the players finishing directly behind were all future or past major championship winners–Seve Ballesteros, Craig Stadler, Mark O'Meara, Lanny Wadkins and Nick Price

Shot a second-round 64 at TPC Sawgrass to edge Lee Trevino by a stroke to earn his first PLAYERS Championship title. Besides Trevino, the players finishing directly behind were all future or past major championship winners–Seve Ballesteros, Craig Stadler, Mark O'Meara, Lanny Wadkins and Nick Price Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: T3 at the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am.

1983 Season

JCPenney Classic: Teamed with the LPGA's Jan Stephenson to win the unofficial JC Penney Classic.

Teamed with the LPGA's Jan Stephenson to win the unofficial JC Penney Classic. Kemper Open: Won his first PGA TOUR title when he emerged victorious from a five-man playoff at Kemper Open. He was tied with Scott Simpson through 54 holes but struggled to a final-round 77 at Congressional CC but still made it into the playoff that included T.C. Chen, Barry Jaeckel, Gil Morgan and Simpson. He birdied the second playoff hole to win outside Washington, D.C.

Won his first PGA TOUR title when he emerged victorious from a five-man playoff at Kemper Open. He was tied with Scott Simpson through 54 holes but struggled to a final-round 77 at Congressional CC but still made it into the playoff that included T.C. Chen, Barry Jaeckel, Gil Morgan and Simpson. He birdied the second playoff hole to win outside Washington, D.C. Honda Inverrary Classic: He had six other top-10 finishes, the best being a T3 at the Honda Inverrary Classic.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE