JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 1991 Ben Hogan Shreveport Open
Additional Victories (14)
1977 Pacific Northwest Amateur
1996 Washington Open
1997 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
1999 Washington Open
1999 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
2000 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
2001 Washington Open
2002 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
2003 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
2006 Al C. Giusti Memorial
2006 Senior Players Championship
2009 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
2010 Washington Open
2010 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
Personal
- Head teaching professional at Semiahmoo Golf Resort in Blaine, Wash., who also runs Jeff Coston Academy.
- Cites watching Jack Nicklaus tee off in the 1965 Greater Seattle Open Invitational at Inglewood CC as the moment he realized he wanted to dedicate his life to golf.
- While on the PGA TOUR in 1985, played in the Buick Invitational and a 14-year-old Phil Mickelson carried the standard for him, Steve Pate and Chris Perry.
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Made six appearances on the Champions Tour.
Champions Tour Q-School: In late-November, secured fully exempt status for the 2015 Champions Tour at age 59, his fourth appearance in a National Qualifying School final. Used clutch birdies on the final two holes to card a final-round 66, equaling the field's lowest fourth round, and it vaulted him up into a T3 along with Jerry Smith at Orange County National.
Shaw Charity Classic: Best effort was a T27 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary when he carded a final-round 64.
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: In mid-November, finished sixth at the Senior PGA National Professional Championship in Port St. Lucie.
2013 Season
Champions Tour Q-School: Earned conditionally-exempt status on the 2014 Champions Tour by securing the 11th position at the National Qualifying Tournament. Earned conditionally-exempt status on the 2014 Champions Tour by securing the 11th position at the National Qualifying Tournament. Found himself tied with Mark Mouland and Ben Bates after 72 holes at the TPC Scottsdale but finished third in the playoff when he hit his drive out of bounds on the first extra hole, leading to double bogey-6.
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Finished T28 at the Senior PGA Championship at Bellerive CC, sharing honors with Mark Mielke for low club professional.
2012 Season
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Lone appearance was a T56 at the Senior PGA Championship.
2011 Season
Champions Tour Q-School: Was T48 at the Champions Tour National Q-School.
2010 Season
Senior PGA Championship: Lone appearance was a MC at the Senior PGA Championship.
2009 Season
Boeing Classic: Made three appearances highlighted by a T50 at the Boeing Classic.
2008 Season
Played in three events.
Boeing Classic: Was T58 at the Boeing Classic.
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was T40 at the U.S. Senior Open.
Senior PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the Senior PGA Championship.
2007 Season
Had three starts during the year.
Boeing Classic: Was T33 at the Boeing Classic.
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was T33 at the U.S. Senior Open.
Senior PGA Championship: Was T19 at the Senior PGA Championship.
2006 Season
Boeing Greater Seattle Classic: Debuted on the Champions Tour at the Boeing Classic and was T44.
2005 Season
Champions Tour Q-School: Went to the National Q-School final, but withdrew after four rounds of the six-round event.