Metric
--
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2019)
--
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
73.50
Scoring Average (2019)

Performance
Jeff Coston

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

October 15, 1955

Birthday

65

AGE

Seattle, Washington

Birthplace

Blaine, Washington

Residence

Seattle University

College

1977

Turned Pro

$411,979

Career Earnings

Blaine, WA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2014

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 1991 Ben Hogan Shreveport Open

Additional Victories (14)

  • 1977 Pacific Northwest Amateur
  • 1996 Washington Open
  • 1997 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
  • 1999 Washington Open
  • 1999 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
  • 2000 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
  • 2001 Washington Open
  • 2002 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
  • 2003 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
  • 2006 Al C. Giusti Memorial
  • 2006 Senior Players Championship
  • 2009 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship
  • 2010 Washington Open
  • 2010 Pacific Northwest PGA Championship

Personal

  • Head teaching professional at Semiahmoo Golf Resort in Blaine, Wash., who also runs Jeff Coston Academy.
  • Cites watching Jack Nicklaus tee off in the 1965 Greater Seattle Open Invitational at Inglewood CC as the moment he realized he wanted to dedicate his life to golf.
  • While on the PGA TOUR in 1985, played in the Buick Invitational and a 14-year-old Phil Mickelson carried the standard for him, Steve Pate and Chris Perry.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Made six appearances on the Champions Tour.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: In late-November, secured fully exempt status for the 2015 Champions Tour at age 59, his fourth appearance in a National Qualifying School final. Used clutch birdies on the final two holes to card a final-round 66, equaling the field's lowest fourth round, and it vaulted him up into a T3 along with Jerry Smith at Orange County National.
  • Shaw Charity Classic: Best effort was a T27 at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary when he carded a final-round 64.
  • Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: In mid-November, finished sixth at the Senior PGA National Professional Championship in Port St. Lucie.

2013 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Earned conditionally-exempt status on the 2014 Champions Tour by securing the 11th position at the National Qualifying Tournament. Earned conditionally-exempt status on the 2014 Champions Tour by securing the 11th position at the National Qualifying Tournament. Found himself tied with Mark Mouland and Ben Bates after 72 holes at the TPC Scottsdale but finished third in the playoff when he hit his drive out of bounds on the first extra hole, leading to double bogey-6.
  • Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Finished T28 at the Senior PGA Championship at Bellerive CC, sharing honors with Mark Mielke for low club professional.

2012 Season

  • Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Lone appearance was a T56 at the Senior PGA Championship.

2011 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Was T48 at the Champions Tour National Q-School.

2010 Season

  • Senior PGA Championship: Lone appearance was a MC at the Senior PGA Championship.

2009 Season

  • Boeing Classic: Made three appearances highlighted by a T50 at the Boeing Classic.

2008 Season

Played in three events.

  • Boeing Classic: Was T58 at the Boeing Classic.
  • U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was T40 at the U.S. Senior Open.
  • Senior PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the Senior PGA Championship.

2007 Season

Had three starts during the year.

  • Boeing Classic: Was T33 at the Boeing Classic.
  • U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was T33 at the U.S. Senior Open.
  • Senior PGA Championship: Was T19 at the Senior PGA Championship.

2006 Season

  • Boeing Greater Seattle Classic: Debuted on the Champions Tour at the Boeing Classic and was T44.

2005 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Went to the National Q-School final, but withdrew after four rounds of the six-round event.