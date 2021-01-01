×
Frank Conner
Frank Conner

Frank Conner

United StatesUnited States
Performance
Frank Conner
Print
January 11, 1946

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 1995

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 1991 Ben Hogan Knoxville Open, Ben Hogan Tulsa Open

Additional Victories (2)

  • 1982 King Hassan Open in Morocco
  • 1988 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-2)

  • 1981 Lost to Dave Barr, Woody Blackburn, Dan Halldorson, Victor Regalado, Quad Cities Open
  • 1982 Lost to Tom Watson, Sea Pines Heritage

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)

  • 1998 Lost to Bob Charles, Larry Nelson, Bruce Summerhays, Hugh Baiocchi, Kroger Senior Classic

Personal

  • One of only two men to have played in the United States Open in both golf and tennis (the late Ellsworth Vines was the other).
  • Was a three-time tennis All-America selection at Trinity University in San Antonio, TX.
  • Began playing golf as a child in his hometown of Belleville, IL.
  • Cites his father, Frank, as the most influential person in his career and lists Arnold Palmer, Rod Laver and Butch Buchholz among his heroes.

Special Interests

  • Tennis

Career Highlights

1999 Season

  • U.S. Senior Open: Also T8 at the U.S. Senior Open at Des Moines thanks to a 67 on Saturday, the low round of the day.
  • Boone Valley Classic: Posted his SENIOR TOUR career-low round of 9-under 63 on Saturday of the Boone Valley Classic.
  • Las Vegas Senior Classic: Was on the leader board for the final three days of the Las Vegas Senior Classic and T4 at the TPC of Summerlin.

1998 Season

Bumped out of the top 31 for the first time since joining the circuit.

  • Kroger Senior Classic: Was one of five players involved in a playoff (Hugh Baiocchi, Bob Charles, Larry Nelson and Bruce Summerhays were the others) at the rain-shortened Kroger Senior Classic, won by Baiocchi on the second extra hole.

1997 Season

Made 35 appearances, one less than SENIOR TOUR â€˜ironmen' Walter Morgan and Bobby Stroble, and played 111 rounds, second to Morgan's 113. Made a late-season push for a spot among the top 31 for a second consecutive year. Was in 36th place on the money list after the Emerald Coast Classic, but reeled off four top-10 finishes in his last five starts ($167,078 in winnings), which vaulted him into the top 31 and earned him a trip to the Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship. Finished the year 6th in Putting and 5th in Birdies.

  • The Transamerica: Finished T2 at The Transamerica, posting the final day's lowest round (67).

1996 Season

Played some of his best golf during a three-month span from June until September, with 10 top-20 finishes in 12 starts.

  • VFW Senior Championship: Came close to posting his first SENIOR TOUR win when he led the VFW Championship in suburban Kansas City by two strokes after 36 holes following rounds of 65-65, but fired a 78 on Sunday to finish T12.