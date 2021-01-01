|
Frank Conner
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
January 11, 1946
Birthday
75
AGE
Vienna, Austria
Birthplace
San Antonio, TX
Residence
Wife, Joy; Michelle (5/9/73), Nicole (1/28/75)
Family
Trinity University (1969, Business Administration)
College
1972
Turned Pro
$3,542,073
Career Earnings
San Antonio, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
Additional Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-2)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
1999 Season
1998 Season
Bumped out of the top 31 for the first time since joining the circuit.
1997 Season
Made 35 appearances, one less than SENIOR TOUR â€˜ironmen' Walter Morgan and Bobby Stroble, and played 111 rounds, second to Morgan's 113. Made a late-season push for a spot among the top 31 for a second consecutive year. Was in 36th place on the money list after the Emerald Coast Classic, but reeled off four top-10 finishes in his last five starts ($167,078 in winnings), which vaulted him into the top 31 and earned him a trip to the Energizer SENIOR TOUR Championship. Finished the year 6th in Putting and 5th in Birdies.
1996 Season
Played some of his best golf during a three-month span from June until September, with 10 top-20 finishes in 12 starts.