Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (15), All-Time Money List (15th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1982

1982 PGA TOUR Champions: 2010

PGA TOUR Victories (13)

1986 Southwest Golf Classic

Southwest Golf Classic 1987 Honda Classic

Honda Classic 1988 Bank of Boston Classic

Bank of Boston Classic 1989 Phoenix Open, Nissan Los Angeles Open, The Open Championship

Phoenix Open, Nissan Los Angeles Open, The Open Championship 1992 Phoenix Open

Phoenix Open 1995 BellSouth Classic

BellSouth Classic 1997 Greater Vancouver Open

Greater Vancouver Open 1998 Honda Classic

Honda Classic 2001 Phoenix Open

Phoenix Open 2005 Bell Canadian Open

Bell Canadian Open 2007 PODS Championship

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (4)

2011 Boeing Classic

Boeing Classic 2012 Montreal Championship

Montreal Championship 2015 Principal Charity Classic

Principal Charity Classic 2018 Boca Raton Championship

International Victories (6)

1988 Australian Open [Aust]

Australian Open [Aust] 1993 Argentine Open

Argentine Open 1995 Argentine Open

Argentine Open 1997 Subaru Sarazen World Open

Subaru Sarazen World Open 2004 Maekyung Open [Kor]

Maekyung Open [Kor] 2011 Nedbank Seniors Challenge

Additional Victories (14)

1988 Australian Open

Australian Open 1989 Alfred Dunhill Cup (with Tom Kite and Curtis Strange)

Alfred Dunhill Cup (with Tom Kite and Curtis Strange) 1989 Spalding Invitational

Spalding Invitational 1993 Argentine Open

Argentine Open 1995 Argentine Open

Argentine Open 1995 Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout (with Steve Elkington)

Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout (with Steve Elkington) 1997 Subaru Sarazen World Open

Subaru Sarazen World Open 1999 Diners Cup Matches (with Fred Couples)

Diners Cup Matches (with Fred Couples) 2001 CVS Charity Classic (with Nick Price)

CVS Charity Classic (with Nick Price) 2001 Hyundai Team Matches (with Fred Couples)

Hyundai Team Matches (with Fred Couples) 2003 Wendy's Three-Tour Challenge (with John Daly and Peter Jacobsen)

Wendy's Three-Tour Challenge (with John Daly and Peter Jacobsen) 2004 Maekyung Open

Maekyung Open 2007 Merrill Lynch Shootout (with Woody Austin)

Merrill Lynch Shootout (with Woody Austin) 2011 Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge [with Kenny Perry and Jay Haas]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-4)

1987 Lost to Fred Couples, Byron Nelson Golf Classic

Lost to Fred Couples, Byron Nelson Golf Classic 1990 Lost to Paul Azinger, Greg Norman, Tim Simpson, Doral-Ryder Open

Lost to Paul Azinger, Greg Norman, Tim Simpson, Doral-Ryder Open 1993 Lost to Billy Mayfair, Ted Schulz, Greater Milwaukee Open

Lost to Billy Mayfair, Ted Schulz, Greater Milwaukee Open 2005 Lost to Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Na, Chrysler Classic of Tucson

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)

2011 Defeated Russ Cochran, Boeing Classic

National Teams

1998 The Presidents Cup

1987, 1989, 1991, 2002 Ryder Cup

1987 Kirin Cup

1989, 1990 Asahi Glass Four Tours World Championship of Golf

1989, 1990 Dunhill Cup

Personal

Drives to many events in a motor-home purchased late in the 2011 season.

At age 14, played a round of golf with Jack Nicklaus at Lost Tree GC. Says he was so excited he didn't fall asleep the night before.

In 2002, inducted into the Phoenix Sports Hall of Fame, becoming only the 15th person and sixth golfer put into the Hall, which was established in 1985. Other golfers include Arnold Palmer, Gene Littler, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan and Ken Venturi.

Father was bowling center proprietor in Nebraska. At age 13, Mark had a 185 average. Now has a 205 average and wife, Brenda, has a 150 average. The pair have two lanes in their home called The Lanes of Villa Nahar, and they were heavily involved in a 2010 charity initiative dubbed Shake, Rattle and Bowl, a PGA TOUR Wives' fundraiser held in conjunction with The Honda Classic.

Concentrated on golf when family moved from Nebraska to Florida. Played as many as 72 holes a day during the summer months.

Owns three dogs, Miss Ellie (dalmatian-beagle mix), Brutus Buckeye (Jack Russell terrier) and Mollie (white boxer).

Drives to many events in a motorhome purchased late in the 2011 season.

Once played a round of golf with Jack Nicklaus at age 14 at Lost Tree GC. Says he was so excited he didn't fall asleep the night before.

His first hole-in-one came at age 18 at the University GC at the University of Florida. Says it was a 6-iron from 175 yards into the wind and sun and it flew in.

Favorite golf course is Sand Hills GC in Nebraska.

Special Interests

Bowling, music, guitar

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Opened the 2019 season with a season-best T10 finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Finished No. 71 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Carded rounds of 71-67-69–207 en route to a T10 finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. His highest finish at the event since his first start in 2012 (T7).

2018 Season

His wire-to-wire victory at the Boca Raton Championship was one of five top-10s in 2018. He failed to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the third straight year, however, as he closed with a pair of 49th-place finishes and ended the season No. 39 in the standings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Calcavecchia was part of the three-way tie for fifth (68-69-67) at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, his fifth top-10 of the season.

Calcavecchia was part of the three-way tie for fifth (68-69-67) at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, his fifth top-10 of the season. American Family Insurance Championship: Calcavecchia finished T7 at the American Family Insurance Championship after he posted three rounds in the 60s (69-68-68) for the first time this season.

Calcavecchia finished T7 at the American Family Insurance Championship after he posted three rounds in the 60s (69-68-68) for the first time this season. Insperity Invitational: Opened with 67-69 at the Insperity Invitational to sit T2 through 36 holes. Posted an even-par 72 on Sunday to finish T10.

Opened with 67-69 at the Insperity Invitational to sit T2 through 36 holes. Posted an even-par 72 on Sunday to finish T10. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Calcavecchia partnered with Woody Austin and finished T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

Calcavecchia partnered with Woody Austin and finished T5 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Boca Raton Championship: At the Boca Raton Championship, he captured his fourth PGA TOUR Champions title in wire-to-wire fashion, recovering from a late bogey and finishing two shots better than Bernhard Langer. The win was Calcavecchia's first since the 2015 Principal Charity Classic, and it broke a streak of 39 straight starts without a top-10. He cashed a $240,000 first-place check, which was more than he made in his previous 27 starts combined.

2017 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Advanced to the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs but finished T39 which ended his season. Was 65th on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list and failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time in his PGA TOUR Champions career. Fell from 12th to 59th in driving accuracy for the year.

Advanced to the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs but finished T39 which ended his season. Was 65th on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list and failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time in his PGA TOUR Champions career. Fell from 12th to 59th in driving accuracy for the year. Shaw Charity Classic: Best outing came in early September when three straight sub-par rounds led to a T15 finish at the Shaw Charity Classic.

2016 Season

Slipped from 36th to 68th on the money list with just two top-25 finishes in 21 starts.

The Open Championship: Missed the cut at July's Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Missed the cut at July's Open Championship at Royal Troon. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Lone top-10 finish came early in the year when he closed with a 7-under-par 65 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic to finish T6 in March.

Lone top-10 finish came early in the year when he closed with a 7-under-par 65 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic to finish T6 in March. Allianz Championship: Finished T19 in his second start of the year at the Allianz Championship.

2015 Season

Missed the early portion of the year while recovering from December surgery for a severed tendon in his right hand, resulting from an accident that occurred on Thanksgiving day in 2014.

Principal Charity Classic: Ended nearly a three-year victory drought when he won The Principal Charity Classic by one stroke over Brian Henninger and Joe Durant in early June in Des Moines. Using a store-bought putter for the first time in an event, managed to hold off a string of challengers Sunday. His only bogey Sunday at No. 14 dropped him back into a tie for the lead with Davis Love III at 11-under par, but he immediately chipped to two feet for a birdie on the following hole and never relinquished his lead. The victory came in his 67th start since his previous win on the PGA TOUR Champions in Montreal. It was his fifth top-10 finish in the Iowa event, and he has yet to post a round over par in the tournament.

Ended nearly a three-year victory drought when he won The Principal Charity Classic by one stroke over Brian Henninger and Joe Durant in early June in Des Moines. Using a store-bought putter for the first time in an event, managed to hold off a string of challengers Sunday. His only bogey Sunday at No. 14 dropped him back into a tie for the lead with Davis Love III at 11-under par, but he immediately chipped to two feet for a birdie on the following hole and never relinquished his lead. The victory came in his 67th start since his previous win on the PGA TOUR Champions in Montreal. It was his fifth top-10 finish in the Iowa event, and he has yet to post a round over par in the tournament. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Steve Lowery at April's Bass Pro Shop Legends of Golf for a T3 finish at Big Cedar Lodge. The pair was 12-under par over the weekend.

Teamed with Steve Lowery at April's Bass Pro Shop Legends of Golf for a T3 finish at Big Cedar Lodge. The pair was 12-under par over the weekend. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Made his first start at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in late March where he T21.

Made his first start at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in late March where he T21. Puerto Rico Open: Played in the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open but missed the cut.

2014 Season

Saw his string of top-30 finishes come to a close at four when he finished 32nd on the final money list. His two best showings during the year came in the spring. Made six of eight PGA TOUR cuts while utilizing his one-time exemption in the top 50 on the TOUR career money list.

AT&T Championship: Finished 72nd at the AT&T Championship to fall four spots.

Finished 72nd at the AT&T Championship to fall four spots. Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Was 28th with two full-field events remaining but was forced to WD at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic.

Was 28th with two full-field events remaining but was forced to WD at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic. Principal Charity Classic: Made a late run with birdies on his final two holes at The Principal Charity Classic but eventually finished T3, one stroke out of the Doug Garwood-Tom Pernice, Jr. playoff.

Made a late run with birdies on his final two holes at The Principal Charity Classic but eventually finished T3, one stroke out of the Doug Garwood-Tom Pernice, Jr. playoff. Regions Tradition: Was the 36-hole leader at the Regions Tradition before falling three back after 54 holes following a 2-over-par 74. However, battled his way back into contention with birdies on four of his first eight holes on Sunday before seeing his chances slip away with costly bogeys on Nos. 9 and 13 which left him one shy of Kenny Perry at the end.

Was the 36-hole leader at the Regions Tradition before falling three back after 54 holes following a 2-over-par 74. However, battled his way back into contention with birdies on four of his first eight holes on Sunday before seeing his chances slip away with costly bogeys on Nos. 9 and 13 which left him one shy of Kenny Perry at the end. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Best finish in six made-cuts on the PGA TOUR was a T34 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Best finish in six made-cuts on the PGA TOUR was a T34 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Allianz Championship: Earlier in the year shot a final-round 64 at the Allianz Championship that included a run of seven consecutive birdies (Nos. 14-2), the best birdie streak on the PGA TOUR Champions since Jeff Sluman made seven consecutive during the 2013 3M Championship.

Earlier in the year shot a final-round 64 at the Allianz Championship that included a run of seven consecutive birdies (Nos. 14-2), the best birdie streak on the PGA TOUR Champions since Jeff Sluman made seven consecutive during the 2013 3M Championship. Injury: Suffered a serious injury in a fall on Thanksgiving morning when his right hand went through a plate-glass window, cutting a tendon on top of his hand. Underwent surgery to re-attach the tendon in early December.

2013 Season

Will use his top-50 on PGA TOUR career money list exemption for the 2013-14 season.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Best performance in the second half of the year came in the final event when he was T5 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Shot 68-65 on the weekend at TPC Harding Park, the best final 36-hole total of the 30-player field.

Best performance in the second half of the year came in the final event when he was T5 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Shot 68-65 on the weekend at TPC Harding Park, the best final 36-hole total of the 30-player field. The Open Championship: Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR start, at The Open Championship. Began with a 1-over 72 in the first round at Muirfield but missed the cut after a second-round 80.

Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR start, at The Open Championship. Began with a 1-over 72 in the first round at Muirfield but missed the cut after a second-round 80. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T9 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in June.

Finished T9 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in June. Principal Charity Classic: Missed playing in just one PGA TOUR Champions event despite battling through a series of nagging injuries most of the season. Best run during the year came in the first half when he was among the top five four times in a span of five tournaments, concluding with a T3 at The Principal Charity Classic in early June, his best performance of the campaign. Played his last six holes Sunday in 4-under to move up the leaderboard at The Wakonda Club. It was his best Champions Tour outing since his third at the 2012 AT&T Championship near the end of the season.

Missed playing in just one PGA TOUR Champions event despite battling through a series of nagging injuries most of the season. Best run during the year came in the first half when he was among the top five four times in a span of five tournaments, concluding with a T3 at The Principal Charity Classic in early June, his best performance of the campaign. Played his last six holes Sunday in 4-under to move up the leaderboard at The Wakonda Club. It was his best Champions Tour outing since his third at the 2012 AT&T Championship near the end of the season. Insperity Championship: In early May, shot 32 on his final nine, with three birdies in his last four holes, to T4 at the Insperity Championship at The Woodlands.

In early May, shot 32 on his final nine, with three birdies in his last four holes, to T4 at the Insperity Championship at The Woodlands. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Teamed with Peter Senior to T4 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.

Teamed with Peter Senior to T4 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Finished T5 at the inaugural Greater Gwinnett Championship after starting the final round one stroke off the lead.

2012 Season

Enjoyed another successful year, adding a victory to his resume along with 11 top-10 finishes and a sixth-place finish on the season-ending money list. Topped the $1-million mark for the second year in succession. Also led all players in Birdie Average (4.49) and in Total Birdies (323).

AT&T Championship: Led by four strokes after two rounds of the AT&T Championship but did not make a birdie until No. 14 Sunday at TPC San Antonio, eventually carding a 2-over 74 to drop into a solo third.

Led by four strokes after two rounds of the AT&T Championship but did not make a birdie until No. 14 Sunday at TPC San Antonio, eventually carding a 2-over 74 to drop into a solo third. Boeing Classic: Was the first-round leader in defense of his Boeing Classic title and eventually finished T4 at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.

Was the first-round leader in defense of his Boeing Classic title and eventually finished T4 at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was T10 the following week at The Senior Open Championship, helped by rounds of 69-66 on the weekend at Turnberry.

Was T10 the following week at The Senior Open Championship, helped by rounds of 69-66 on the weekend at Turnberry. The Open Championship: Was T9 in his 26th Open Championship start, making his 19th cut in the event. It was his first top-10 at the oldest major championship since a T10 in 1997.

Was T9 in his 26th Open Championship start, making his 19th cut in the event. It was his first top-10 at the oldest major championship since a T10 in 1997. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Shared the third-round lead with eventual champion Joe Daley at the Constellation Senior Players Championship before faltering Sunday with a 2-over-par 72 to T4 near Pittsburgh.

Shared the third-round lead with eventual champion Joe Daley at the Constellation Senior Players Championship before faltering Sunday with a 2-over-par 72 to T4 near Pittsburgh. Montreal Championship: Returned to the winner's circle for the first time since his win at the 2011 Boeing Classic when he was a four-stroke victor at the PGA TOUR Champions Montreal Championship in June. Trailed 36-hole leader Bob Tway by one after two rounds, but a course-record-tying, 8-under-par 64 helped him finish four strokes in front of runner-up Brad Bryant for his second career PGA TOUR Champions win.

Returned to the winner's circle for the first time since his win at the 2011 Boeing Classic when he was a four-stroke victor at the PGA TOUR Champions Montreal Championship in June. Trailed 36-hole leader Bob Tway by one after two rounds, but a course-record-tying, 8-under-par 64 helped him finish four strokes in front of runner-up Brad Bryant for his second career PGA TOUR Champions win. Toshiba Classic: Held a two-stroke advantage after 36 holes at the Toshiba Classic but played his first five holes of the final round in 4-over to relinquish the lead. He rebounded with three birdies to get back into contention but hurt his chances with successive bogeys at Nos. 16 and 17. Had a good look for an eagle at No. 18 to possibly tie for the lead but settled for a birdie and an eventual T2 finish, two back of Loren Roberts.

Held a two-stroke advantage after 36 holes at the Toshiba Classic but played his first five holes of the final round in 4-over to relinquish the lead. He rebounded with three birdies to get back into contention but hurt his chances with successive bogeys at Nos. 16 and 17. Had a good look for an eagle at No. 18 to possibly tie for the lead but settled for a birdie and an eventual T2 finish, two back of Loren Roberts. Allianz Championship: Saw a great opportunity slip away in February when he led during the final round of the Allianz Championship, but made bogeys on six of his final seven holes and ended up finishing T7 in Boca Raton.

2011 Season

Despite winning just once, turned in a stellar first full season on the PGA TOUR Champions, earning the Byron Nelson Trophy for lowest stroke average (69.04) and finishing second in official earnings, with more than $1.8 million. Led the PGA TOUR Champions in top-10 finishes, with 15 in his 22 starts on the circuit and was among the top-five in five events, including three majors. Named the PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Month for August. Led the PGA TOUR Champions in Sub-Par Rounds with 57 and, along with Peter Senior, had the most Rounds in the 60s with 43. Full-time Champions Tour player made six starts on the PGA TOUR.

Franklin Templeton Shootout: At the Franklin Templeton Shootout in mid-December, he partnered with Nick Price and finished T2, three strokes behind the winning team of Keegan Bradley-Brendan Steele.

At the Franklin Templeton Shootout in mid-December, he partnered with Nick Price and finished T2, three strokes behind the winning team of Keegan Bradley-Brendan Steele. Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge: Following the end of the official season, teamed with Kenny Perry and Jay Haas to win the Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge in Las Vegas.

Following the end of the official season, teamed with Kenny Perry and Jay Haas to win the Wendy's 3-Tour Challenge in Las Vegas. Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Made a late run at the Charles Schwab Cup before coming up just 74 points shy of Tom Lehman. Needed to win or finish in a two-way T2 at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship to have a chance to unseat Lehman and made a valiant effort before ending in a four-way tie for the runner-up spot to come up just short.

Made a late run at the Charles Schwab Cup before coming up just 74 points shy of Tom Lehman. Needed to win or finish in a two-way T2 at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship to have a chance to unseat Lehman and made a valiant effort before ending in a four-way tie for the runner-up spot to come up just short. AT&T Championship: Near the end of the year, finished second at the AT&T Championship in October after three successive rounds in the 60s at TPC San Antonio.

Near the end of the year, finished second at the AT&T Championship in October after three successive rounds in the 60s at TPC San Antonio. Songdo IBD Championship Presented by Korean Air: Was T6 in his next start, at the Songdo IBD Championship in South Korea. Shared the first-round lead following a 6-under-par 66.

Was T6 in his next start, at the Songdo IBD Championship in South Korea. Shared the first-round lead following a 6-under-par 66. Boeing Classic: Broke through for his first career Champions Tour victory, at the Boeing Classic near Seattle. Birdied the last three holes of regulation and the first playoff hole to edge Russ Cochran for the win in his 31st career Tour start. Appeared to have won the event in regulation until Cochran made a 12-foot eagle putt at No. 18 to match his final round of 7-under 65 and send the event into overtime. On the first extra hole, he two-putted from 25 feet for birdie on the par-5 18th as Cochran made bogey after landing in the greenside bunker in two. Win at TPC Snoqualmie ended a TOUR victory drought of 4 years, 5 months, 17 days and was his third TOUR title in the Pacific Northwest (1997 Greater Vancouver Open and 2005 Bell Canadian Open). Also became the first player in Boeing Classic history to make that event his first Champions Tour title.

Broke through for his first career Champions Tour victory, at the Boeing Classic near Seattle. Birdied the last three holes of regulation and the first playoff hole to edge Russ Cochran for the win in his 31st career Tour start. Appeared to have won the event in regulation until Cochran made a 12-foot eagle putt at No. 18 to match his final round of 7-under 65 and send the event into overtime. On the first extra hole, he two-putted from 25 feet for birdie on the par-5 18th as Cochran made bogey after landing in the greenside bunker in two. Win at TPC Snoqualmie ended a TOUR victory drought of 4 years, 5 months, 17 days and was his third TOUR title in the Pacific Northwest (1997 Greater Vancouver Open and 2005 Bell Canadian Open). Also became the first player in Boeing Classic history to make that event his first Champions Tour title. 3M Championship: Was two strokes off of the 36-hole lead at the 3M Championship, but a final-round 71 at TPC Twin Cities left him T8.

Was two strokes off of the 36-hole lead at the 3M Championship, but a final-round 71 at TPC Twin Cities left him T8. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Continued his stellar play the following week where he posted four straight rounds in the 60s to claim a solo third-place finish at the U.S. Senior Open at Inverness. Was the only player in the field to post four straight rounds in the 60s.

Continued his stellar play the following week where he posted four straight rounds in the 60s to claim a solo third-place finish at the U.S. Senior Open at Inverness. Was the only player in the field to post four straight rounds in the 60s. The Senior Open Championship: Was the 18-, 36- and 54-hole co-leader at The Senior Open Championship and was tied for the lead with Russ Cochran early in the final round before he four-putted the 9th hole at Walton Heath and made double-bogey to fall out of contention. Eventually closed to within two strokes of Cochran late in the round and finished second, his best career performance on the Champions Tour at the time.

Was the 18-, 36- and 54-hole co-leader at The Senior Open Championship and was tied for the lead with Russ Cochran early in the final round before he four-putted the 9th hole at Walton Heath and made double-bogey to fall out of contention. Eventually closed to within two strokes of Cochran late in the round and finished second, his best career performance on the Champions Tour at the time. The Open Championship: Opened with a 1-under-par 69 in the opening round of The Open Championship at Royal St. George's but followed with a 79 to miss the cut.

Opened with a 1-under-par 69 in the opening round of The Open Championship at Royal St. George's but followed with a 79 to miss the cut. Principal Charity Classic: Trailed Mark Brooks by two strokes after 36 holes of The Principal Charity Classic and was in contention down the stretch before bogey-bogey finish at Glen Oaks left him fifth in Iowa.

Trailed Mark Brooks by two strokes after 36 holes of The Principal Charity Classic and was in contention down the stretch before bogey-bogey finish at Glen Oaks left him fifth in Iowa. Regions Tradition: At the season's first major, was the 36- and 54-hole leader at the Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek but struggled with a 3-over-par 75 on Sunday, leaving him T5 in Alabama.

At the season's first major, was the 36- and 54-hole leader at the Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek but struggled with a 3-over-par 75 on Sunday, leaving him T5 in Alabama. The ACE Group Classic: Early in the year, in contention after 36 holes of The ACE Group Classic and played in the final grouping with Bernhard Langer and Fred Funk. Eventually finished fifth in Naples after shooting a final-round 68 at The Quarry.

Early in the year, in contention after 36 holes of The ACE Group Classic and played in the final grouping with Bernhard Langer and Fred Funk. Eventually finished fifth in Naples after shooting a final-round 68 at The Quarry. Bob Hope Classic: with a season-best PGA TOUR finish was a T33 at the Bob Hope Classic after five straight rounds in the 60s in the 90-hole event.

with a season-best PGA TOUR finish was a T33 at the Bob Hope Classic after five straight rounds in the 60s in the 90-hole event. Nedbank Seniors Golf Challenge: Also won the Nedbank Seniors Golf Challenge at Sun City, South Africa, edging Bernhard Langer and Ian Woosnam by one stroke in the 36-hole event at Gary Player CC.

2010 Season

Joined the PGA TOUR Champions in June and made a quick impression, with six top-10 finishes in 14 starts and an 18th-place finish on the final money list. Ended his full-time status on the PGA TOUR with his 24th consecutive appearance at the Memorial Tournament and announced his decision to play the Champions Tour with occasional starts on the PGA TOUR in coming years. Played in 16 PGA TOUR tournaments and failed to record a top-10 finish for the first time since 1985.

SAS Championship: Managed a fourth-place effort at the SAS Championship after posting three straight rounds of 69 at Prestonwood.

Managed a fourth-place effort at the SAS Championship after posting three straight rounds of 69 at Prestonwood. Posco E&C Songdo Championship Presented By Gale Int'l.: Finished sixth at the Posco C&E Songdo Championship in South Korea.

Finished sixth at the Posco C&E Songdo Championship in South Korea. Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was the first-round leader at the Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach and was in contention throughout, before eventually finishing T3.

Was the first-round leader at the Home Care & Hospice First Tee Open at Pebble Beach and was in contention throughout, before eventually finishing T3. JELD-WEN Tradition: Finished T4 in his next start at the JELD-WEN Tradition thanks to a final-round 66.

Finished T4 in his next start at the JELD-WEN Tradition thanks to a final-round 66. 3M Championship: Best showing came in August when he shared the 36-hole lead with David Frost at the 3M Championship, but could do no better than solo second place after Frost blew away the field with an 11-under-par 61 Sunday for a seven-stroke victory at TPC Twin Cities.

Best showing came in August when he shared the 36-hole lead with David Frost at the 3M Championship, but could do no better than solo second place after Frost blew away the field with an 11-under-par 61 Sunday for a seven-stroke victory at TPC Twin Cities. The Open Championship: Found himself in second place after 36 holes of The Open Championship but dropped into an eventual 73rd-place showing after posting rounds of 77-80 on the weekend at St. Andrews.

Found himself in second place after 36 holes of The Open Championship but dropped into an eventual 73rd-place showing after posting rounds of 77-80 on the weekend at St. Andrews. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Made his debut at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and was T6. Registered three straight rounds in the 60s at En-Joie and made just one bogey in the 54-hole event, the fewest of any player in the field.

Made his debut at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and was T6. Registered three straight rounds in the 60s at En-Joie and made just one bogey in the 54-hole event, the fewest of any player in the field. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Best finish was a T24 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2009 Season

Coming off left-knee and left-foot surgery the previous season, missed the cut in his first two starts of the season, but then recorded consecutive top-10s in next two starts. Eligible for the Champions Tour in June.

RBC Canadian Open: In the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, made nine consecutive birdies beginning at the 12th hole (his front nine) and ended with a par at the third hole. This birdie streak set a PGA TOUR record, besting the previous mark of eight held by Bob Goalby, Fuzzy Zoeller, Dewey Arnette, Edward Fryatt, J.P. Hayes and Jerry Kelly. Omar Uresti made nine consecutive birdies on the Korn Ferry Tour in the 1994 Shreveport Open. Shot a 65 on the way to a T8 finish with 15-year-old son Eric caddieing for him.

In the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, made nine consecutive birdies beginning at the 12th hole (his front nine) and ended with a par at the third hole. This birdie streak set a PGA TOUR record, besting the previous mark of eight held by Bob Goalby, Fuzzy Zoeller, Dewey Arnette, Edward Fryatt, J.P. Hayes and Jerry Kelly. Omar Uresti made nine consecutive birdies on the Korn Ferry Tour in the 1994 Shreveport Open. Shot a 65 on the way to a T8 finish with 15-year-old son Eric caddieing for him. The Open Championship: Opened with 67-69 at The Open Championship, one shot off the 36-hole lead. Finished T27. Wife Brenda caddied for him that week.

Opened with 67-69 at The Open Championship, one shot off the 36-hole lead. Finished T27. Wife Brenda caddied for him that week. Northern Trust Open: T6 at the Northern Trust Open, including a 64 in the third round at Riviera CC.

T6 at the Northern Trust Open, including a 64 in the third round at Riviera CC. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished T4 in the weather-abbreviated AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, shooting three sub-par rounds.

2008 Season

Finished outside the top 125 on the money list (No. 133) for the first time since the 1985 season. Season came to an end after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on Oct. 15 in Phoenix to repair the torn medial meniscus in his left knee. It was his first knee operation since 2003 and the fifth since 1985, with three on his right knee and two on his left.

2007 Season

Won the PODS Championship, shattered his career-best in earnings with nearly $3 million and notched two top-10s in the FedExCup Playoffs en route to an eighth-place finish in the standings.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: At the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, challenged Tiger Woods through three rounds to finish T2 at 15-under, eight behind Woods, 27th runner-up finish of TOUR career.After beginning the FedExCup Playoffs in 20th position, finished eighth to earn a $600,000 bonus to go with his $619,500 payday for the runner-up TOUR Championship finish.

At the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, challenged Tiger Woods through three rounds to finish T2 at 15-under, eight behind Woods, 27th runner-up finish of TOUR career.After beginning the FedExCup Playoffs in 20th position, finished eighth to earn a $600,000 bonus to go with his $619,500 payday for the runner-up TOUR Championship finish. Deutsche Bank Championship: Playing alone in final rounds of Deutsche Bank Championship and BMW Championship in consecutive weeks, took only 2 hours, 7 minutes and 2 hours, 15 minutes, respectively, to complete rounds of even-par 71 and 74.

Playing alone in final rounds of Deutsche Bank Championship and BMW Championship in consecutive weeks, took only 2 hours, 7 minutes and 2 hours, 15 minutes, respectively, to complete rounds of even-par 71 and 74. The Barclays: Fired a final-round 65 at The Barclays to finish T4. Used two putters during the week–a standard length on long putts and a belly putter on shorter attempts, both with the claw grip. Used two putters in previous starts at the Bridgestone Invitational and PGA.

Fired a final-round 65 at The Barclays to finish T4. Used two putters during the week–a standard length on long putts and a belly putter on shorter attempts, both with the claw grip. Used two putters in previous starts at the Bridgestone Invitational and PGA. PODS Championship: After opening with a 4-over-par 75, captured the PODS Championship by one over Heath Slocum and John Senden with the help of a course record 9-under par 62 in the third round. At age 46, he became the oldest winner of the PODS Championship. Moved to fifth in the FedExCup standings, earning an exemption into the World Golf Championships-CA Championship.

2006 Season

Finished in the top 125 for the 21st consecutive season on TOUR.

Chrysler Championship: Had a T19 finish at the Chrysler Championship, the final full-field event of the season. The T19 jumped him from No. 128 to No. 120.

Had a T19 finish at the Chrysler Championship, the final full-field event of the season. The T19 jumped him from No. 128 to No. 120. FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Lone top-10 (T9) came the week prior in Orlando at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, aided by a third-round 63, the low round of the day on the Magnolia Course.

2005 Season

Finished in the top 30 (No. 25) on the money list for first time since 2001 and earned more than $2 million for the first time in his 24-year TOUR career.

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Fell in playoff to Geoff Ogilvy at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson.

Fell in playoff to Geoff Ogilvy at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson. Bell Canadian Open: In September, won for the first time in more than four years by sharing the first-round lead, holding the second- and third-round leads and fending off Ben Crane and Ryan Moore by a stroke to capture the Bell Canadian Open at Shaughnessey G&CC in Vancouver, British Columbia. Made just one birdie over last 36 holes. Became the oldest winner (45 years, two months, 29 days) in the 101-year history of the tournament and won for the second time in Vancouver (1997 Greater Vancouver Open). Won with over-par scores on the weekend after posting rounds of 72-71. Winning total of 5-under 275 was highest at the Bell Canadian Open since Steve Jones won with same total in 1997.

2004 Season

Did not secure his card until the second-to-last tournament of the season. Finished season No. 112, the first time he had been out of the top 65 since 1985, when he finished No. 162.

FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: A T6 at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort jumped him from No. 129 to No. 111 on the money list.

2003 Season

Surpassed $1 million in earnings for the sixth time in seven years despite battling various back and knee injuries. Surpassed $15 million in career earnings.

Shell Houston Open: Finished T2 behind Fred Couples at the Shell Houston Open.

Finished T2 behind Fred Couples at the Shell Houston Open. Buick Invitational: Had knee surgery to repair damaged cartilage in his right knee he injured playing in the pro-am at the Phoenix Open two days after a T7 at Buick Invitational.

2002 Season

Finished out of the top 50 on the PGA TOUR money list for only the second time since 1987. Experimented with combination of long putter and ""claw"" grip at several events.

Ryder Cup: Member of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team and has compiled a record of 6-7-1 in four Ryder Cup appearances.

Member of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team and has compiled a record of 6-7-1 in four Ryder Cup appearances. PGA Championship: Opened with rounds of 70-68 at the PGA Championship to share the 36-hole lead. Finished solo seventh, his best finish in a major championship since he won the 1989 Open Championship.

Opened with rounds of 70-68 at the PGA Championship to share the 36-hole lead. Finished solo seventh, his best finish in a major championship since he won the 1989 Open Championship. Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Top finish of season was runner-up at the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic. Tied PGA TOUR record (now second) for fewest putts in a 72-hole event (Kenny Knox, 1989 MCI Heritage Classic) with 93.

2001 Season

Earned a then-personal best $1,991,576. Claimed first victory since 1998. Putting improvement key to season. Used the ""Claw"" putting grip which he began experimenting with early in the 2000 season.

Honda Classic: Returned to action at Honda Classic and finished T2. Started final round three shots off the pace and closed with 70 to finish one behind Jesper Parnevik.

Returned to action at Honda Classic and finished T2. Started final round three shots off the pace and closed with 70 to finish one behind Jesper Parnevik. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Finished third two starts later in the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

Finished third two starts later in the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Phoenix Open: Set or tied seven PGA TOUR scoring records in winning the Phoenix Open with 28-under-par 256. Broke Mike Souchak's 46-year-old mark of 257 and also established a record for lowest consecutive 36-holes with middle rounds of 60-64--124. An all-time TOUR-high 32 birdies enabled him to tie marks for lowest score in relation to par (28-under), lowest opening 54 holes (189), lowest consecutive 54 holes (189) and lowest opening 36 holes (125). Took lead after second-round 60. Has won the Phoenix Open three times, each in a different decade, starting in 1989. Has eight top-10 finishes in Phoenix and posted three seconds in Tucson.

Set or tied seven PGA TOUR scoring records in winning the Phoenix Open with 28-under-par 256. Broke Mike Souchak's 46-year-old mark of 257 and also established a record for lowest consecutive 36-holes with middle rounds of 60-64--124. An all-time TOUR-high 32 birdies enabled him to tie marks for lowest score in relation to par (28-under), lowest opening 54 holes (189), lowest consecutive 54 holes (189) and lowest opening 36 holes (125). Took lead after second-round 60. Has won the Phoenix Open three times, each in a different decade, starting in 1989. Has eight top-10 finishes in Phoenix and posted three seconds in Tucson. Injury: Had arthroscopic surgery on left knee after the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2000 Season

Finished 23rd on the money list with two seconds and two thirds. Nine top-10 finishes was most since nine in 1990. Became the 10th player in TOUR history to top the $10-million mark in career earnings after winning $84,390.

SEI Pennsylvania Classic: T2 at the SEI Pennsylvania Classic, marking his sixth career season with multiple runner-up finishes.

T2 at the SEI Pennsylvania Classic, marking his sixth career season with multiple runner-up finishes. Canon Greater Hartford Open: Was second at the Canon Greater Hartford Open.

Was second at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. Honda Classic: Finished T7 finish at the Honda Classic.

1998 Season

Honda Classic: Earned ninth TOUR title at Honda Classic after closing 68-65 and winning by three strokes.

1995 Season

Franklin Templeton Shark Shootout: Teamed with Steve Elkington to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout.

Teamed with Steve Elkington to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout. BellSouth Classic: After trailing Jim Gallagher, Jr. and Stephen Keppler by two entering final day, closed with 66 for two-stroke victory at BellSouth Classic.

1994 Season

Buick Invitational of California: Came back to finish T9 at Buick Invitational of California after cartilage damage and torn ACL were surgically repaired.

Came back to finish T9 at Buick Invitational of California after cartilage damage and torn ACL were surgically repaired. Injury: December 1993 skiing accident hampered him early in year.

1992 Season

Masters Tournament: Set Augusta National back-nine record at Masters with 29, a record shared with David Toms.

Set Augusta National back-nine record at Masters with 29, a record shared with David Toms. Phoenix Open: Won Phoenix Open for the second time following final-round 63.

1989 Season

Won twice in U.S. earlier that year.

The Open Championship: Won The Open Championship at Royal Troon. Defeated Wayne Grady and Greg Norman in first playoff using Royal & Ancient's multiple-hole system. Sealed victory with 5-iron shot to seven feet on fourth and final hole.

Won The Open Championship at Royal Troon. Defeated Wayne Grady and Greg Norman in first playoff using Royal & Ancient's multiple-hole system. Sealed victory with 5-iron shot to seven feet on fourth and final hole. Nissan Los Angeles Open: Trailed Sandy Lyle by two strokes after third round of Nissan Los Angeles Open. Closing 68 was good for one-stroke victory.

Trailed Sandy Lyle by two strokes after third round of Nissan Los Angeles Open. Closing 68 was good for one-stroke victory. Phoenix Open: Closed with 65-64 to win Phoenix Open by seven strokes over Chip Beck.

1988 Season

Bank of Boston Classic: Earned third career victory in the Bank of Boston Classic.

Earned third career victory in the Bank of Boston Classic. Masters Tournament: Runner-up to Sandy Lyle in the Masters Tournament.

1986 Season

Southwest Golf Classic: First TOUR victory came at Southwest Golf Classic by three over Tom Byrum.

Amateur Highlights

First-team all-SEC in 1979.

Winner of 1976 Florida State Junior and Orange Bowl Championships

Member of inaugural AJGA All-America team in 1978

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE