Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (31st), All-Time Money List (99th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1984

1984 PGA TOUR Champions: 2010

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

1989 Kemper Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-2)

1994 Lost to David Edwards, Yoshinori Mizumaki, David Ogrin, Neal Lancaster, Mark Carnevale, GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic

Lost to David Edwards, Yoshinori Mizumaki, David Ogrin, Neal Lancaster, Mark Carnevale, GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic 1999 Lost to Notah Begay III, Michelob Championship at Kingsmill

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)

2016 Lost to Scott McCarron, Dominion Charity Classic

Personal

After graduating from high school in Onida, SD, joined brother Curt in Albuquerque, NM, where Tom worked at country club and was a walk-on with University of New Mexico golf team. After two years, transferred to New Mexico State in Las Cruces where one of his teammates was Bart Bryant. Involved with nine-hole course, The Training Station, where golfers of all ages play three, six or nine holes.

Special Interests

Hunting, fishing, all sports

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge: Closed with a course-record 63 to move 22 spots up the leaderboard and finish T5 at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. It matched the best score of his PGA TOUR Champions career (2019 Shaw Charity Classic).

2019 Season

Posted five top-10s, including four in a row in September, and qualified for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the second time since turning 50 in 2010. Finished 21st in the Charles Schwab Cup.

PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 68-72-69 at the PURE Insurance Championship to finish T5, his third top-five finish of the season.

2018 Season

In his fifth full-year on PGA TOUR Champions, posted 10 finishes in the top 25, including a T8 finish at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Advanced to the second Playoffs event, the Invesco QQQ Championship. Finished T25 at the tournament and No. 46 in the standings failing to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Byrum aced the 184-yard 17th hole in the third round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the second hole-in-one of his PGA TOUR Champions career. He went on to finish at 10-under and tied for eighth, his second top-10 in 25 starts in senior majors.

2017 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Slid from 16th on the 2016 money list to 52nd at the close of the season but did advance to the second stage of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Saw a big drop off in his greens in regulation, slipping from 8th to 46th on the final standings.

2016 Season

Enjoyed his finest season since joining PGA TOUR Champions on a full-time basis in 2012. Earned a career-best $981,203, over $600,000 more than his 2015 total. Finished 16th on the final money list and earned his first trip to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Jumped from 34th to 9th in Driving Accuracy and from 25th to 8th in Greens in Regulation in 2016.

Dominion Charity Classic: Nearly ended a 27-year victory drought when he lost in a one-hole playoff to Scott McCarron at the Dominion Charity Classic in November in Richmond. Opened with a 7-under-par 65 to hold the first-round advantage and led by as much as three strokes after eight holes during the final round before surrendering the lead to McCarron with a bogey at No. 14. Rebounded with birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to tie McCarron at 13-under-par. After pars on the final two holes, McCarron ended the affair with a six-foot birdie on the first playoff hole.

Was T8 at the Principal Charity Classic in June in Iowa. Allianz Championship: Made a late run up the leaderboard when he matched his career-low round on PGA TOUR Champions, closing with an 8-under-par 64 in windy conditions at the Allianz Championship. However, he couldn't overcome an opening-round 74 and finished T4, one shy of earning a spot in the Billy Andrade-Esteban Toledo playoff.

2015 Season

Slipped from 39th on the final money list to 45th.

Champions Tour Q-School: Regained fully exempt status for 2016 season when he T2 at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament in early December. Started the final round T10 but fired a bogey-free 8-under 63 at the TPC Scottsdale's Champions Course, equaling the low round of the event, to vault up into second place.

Shared the first-round lead at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach with Jesper Parnevik following a 5-under-par 67, before eventually finishing T13. ACE Group Classic: His other top-10 finish came in his second start of the year. After shooting a 2-over-par 74 in his opening round at The ACE Group Classic, he rebounded with rounds of 67-68 on the weekend to T10. Had a pair of eagles in his second round.

2014 Season

Played in a career-high 21 events during the year, including three as an open-qualifier, finishing 39th on the money list, six spots higher than in 2013. His season earnings totaled $452,801, a Champions Tour personal best.

SAS Championship: Registered the 10th hole-in-one of the Champions Tour season when he aced the eighth hole at Prestonwood CC in the opening round of the SAS Championship (7-iron from 160 yards). Ace was the fourth in SAS Championship history.

Registered the 10th hole-in-one of the Champions Tour season when he aced the eighth hole at Prestonwood CC in the opening round of the SAS Championship (7-iron from 160 yards). Ace was the fourth in SAS Championship history. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Made a spirited run at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, eventually finishing second to John Cook by a stroke after making bogey at the par-3 17th hole from the back of a greenside bunker. Performance on the Monterey Peninsula equaled his career-best Champions Tour effort and also earned him a spot in the SAS Championship. Was two strokes ahead of Cook with six holes to play but the two then were tied after he made bogey at the par-5 14th. He remained tied with Cook until his bogey at No. 17.

2013 Season

SAS Championship: His other top-10 finish came during that span when he posted three straight rounds in the 60s at the SAS Championship to finish seventh.

2012 Season

Open-qualified for five of the nine events he played during the year, with a pair of top-10 finishes to his credit.

Boeing Classic: Three straight sub-par rounds led to a then-Champions Tour career-best T6 finish at the Boeing Classic in August.

Missed the cut at the True South Classic in his only PGA TOUR start. Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: Was T9 at the Insperity Championship in May.

2011 Season

Appeared in just three events during the year. Made one start on the PGA TOUR. Also made three Champions Tour starts.

Champions Tour Q-School: Finished T25 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz.

2010 Season

Turned 50 in late September season and made two Champions Tour starts. Played in three PGA TOUR events and eight Korn Ferry Tour events.

Champions Tour Q-School: Was T28 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament.

Four rounds in the 60s led to a season-best T22 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour's Fort Smith Classic, his best finish of eight starts. Valero Texas Open: His only made-cut on the PGA tour was a 60th-place finish at the Valero Texas Open.

2009 Season

Had four PGA TOUR starts, making one. Made the cut in two of 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Finished T46 at the Buick Open in his only made cut in four PGA TOUR starts. Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: A T28 at the Knoxville Open was his best Korn Ferry finish.

2008 Season

Split time between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Failed to record a top-25 finish on the PGA TOUR for the first time since joining the TOUR in 1986.

AT&T Classic: Finished T34 at the AT&T Classic.

Finished T34 at the AT&T Classic. Henrico County Open: Finished T13 at the Henrico County Open.

2007 Season

Playing on a Major Medical Exemption, made five cuts in 20 attempts on the PGA TOUR.

2006 Season

Although exempt because of his PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament performance, was limited to 11 events due to right-knee injury and subsequent knee surgery in June.

Did not play after the Barclays Classic. Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted one top-25 at season's first full-field event, the Sony Open in Hawaii (T16).

2005 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished out of the top 125 but finished T5 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in December.

2004 Season

Earned a career-best $873,139. Position on money list (91st) was best since 1999.

Buick Classic: Finished T4 at the Buick Classic, his first top-10 since a T6 at the 2002 Buick Open.

2003 Season

Finished 109th on the money list for the second straight season.

2002 Season

Reno-Tahoe Open: Playing in 460th career TOUR event, recorded first (second of career) PGA TOUR hole-in-one in the second round of the Reno-Tahoe Open. Ace was the first in the four-year history of the tournament.

Playing in 460th career TOUR event, recorded first (second of career) PGA TOUR hole-in-one in the second round of the Reno-Tahoe Open. Ace was the first in the four-year history of the tournament. U.S. Open Championship: Regained fully exempt status and recorded first top-10 in five appearances at the U.S. Open with a T8 finish.

2001 Season

Phoenix Open: Involved in what is believed to be the first ace on a par 4 in TOUR history at Phoenix Open when Andrew Magee's drive on the 333-yard, par-4 17th hole caromed off his putter and went into the hole. Byrum was lining up a putt when the ball deflected off his putter and rolled about 8 feet into the hole.

2000 Season

Ended the season with two top-10s in his last two starts worth a total of $183,610 to secure his card for the 2001 season.

1999 Season

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Lost to Notah Begay III in playoff at Michelob Championship, when Begay parred second extra hole.

1997 Season

Nominated for PGA TOUR Comeback Player of the Year after posting back-to-back runner-up finishes.

Had a runner-up finish at the Buick Open. Canon Greater Hartford Open: Had a runner-up finish at the Canon Greater Hartford Open.

1995 Season

NIKE Tallahassee Open: Runner-up finish at the Tallahassee Open his best outing in 52 career Korn Ferry Tour starts.

1989 Season

Kemper Open: Lone TOUR victory came at Kemper Open. Took two-stroke lead after third-round 65, then shot closing 68 for five-stroke win over Tommy Armour III, Billy Ray Brown and Jim Thorpe. Brother Curt, now a Golf Channel analyst, won Hardee's Golf Classic that year, making them the first brothers to win in same year since Mike and Dave Hill in 1972.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE