Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (53rd), All-Time Money List (68th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1991

1991 PGA TOUR Champions: 2013

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2004 Valero Texas Open

Valero Texas Open 2005 the Memorial Tournament, THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)

2013 Dick's Sporting Goods Open

Dick's Sporting Goods Open 2018 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

International Victories (1)

2013 Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf [Raphael Division with Ian Baker-Finch].

Additional Victories (1)

1988 Florida Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-2)

2015 Lost to Lee Janzen, ACE Group Classic

Lost to Lee Janzen, ACE Group Classic 2016 Lost to Jay Haas, Toshiba Classic

Personal

Older brother Brad is also a member of the PGA TOUR Champions, and they are one of only 12 winning brother combinations in PGA TOUR history.

In 2001, missed the first half of the PGA TOUR season due to rehabilitation from elbow surgery that occurred in December, 2000. Also underwent rotator cuff surgery in 1992.

Some of his favorite TV shows are "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "Grimm." Also enjoys watching football as well as some basketball. Enjoys 70's rock and contemporary Christian music. His favorite team as a kid was the Dallas Cowboys and favorite player was Roger Staubach. His favorite meal is country fried steak, mashed potatoes, fried okra, mac-n-cheese made by his mom. His all-time favorite movies include "Braveheart," "For Love of the Game" and "Father of the Bride."

Would love to trade places for a day with anyone who "hits it over 320 yards," just to feel what it's like to hit one long drive.

His most memorable vacation was going to New York City with his wife for their 25th wedding anniversary.

Would most like to sit down for a discussion with Abraham Lincoln.

Drives an Acura MDX and a Harley Davidson Ultra Classic Limited.

Most memorable shot was his putt on No. 18 to win the Memorial Tournament.

Supports the House of Hope, CRU and his local church.

Enjoys taking road trips on his Harley when not playing golf.

His bucket list includes taking his motorcycle from Orlando to Alaska and back as well as winning a major championship.

Special Interests

Movies, spending time with friends

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Carded five top-25s, including a season-best T12 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and finished 53rd in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Birdied four of his last five holes at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic to finish T12 and earn enough points to move from 55th to 53rd in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Joined Tommy Tolles as the only players to move into the top-54 after the first Playoffs event.

2018 Season

Claimed his first victory since 2013 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open and became the tournament's first repeat winner. It was his third top-10 of the season and he advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fifth time in his career. Finished No. 34 in the standings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Bryant made a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at 16-under and secure a one-shot victory over Michael Bradley at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. Bryant became the first repeat winner in tournament history (2013, 2018), and both of his wins on PGA TOUR Champions have come at this event.

Bryant made a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at 16-under and secure a one-shot victory over Michael Bradley at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. Bryant became the first repeat winner in tournament history (2013, 2018), and both of his wins on PGA TOUR Champions have come at this event. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Playing in Sunday's final group with Scott McCarron at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Bryant recorded a final-round 72 and finished T6 at 16-under. It was his fourth top-10 in his 21st start in a senior major.

Playing in Sunday's final group with Scott McCarron at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Bryant recorded a final-round 72 and finished T6 at 16-under. It was his fourth top-10 in his 21st start in a senior major. Insperity Invitational: Recorded just two bogeys over 54 holes on his way to posting 10-under 206 for a T2 finish at the Insperity Invitational, one shot back of winner Bernhard Langer.

2017 Season

Played just 15 events, fewest he has played in a season on Tour. Did not have a top-10 finish for the first time in his career. Was third overall in driving accuracy at 81.1%.

American Family Insurance Championship: His best finish of the season was in June when he was T13 at the American Family Insurance Championship, an event he nearly won a year earlier.

2016 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Qualified for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fourth consecutive year with more than $800,000 in season earnings for the third time in a four-year stretch.

Qualified for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the fourth consecutive year with more than $800,000 in season earnings for the third time in a four-year stretch. Toshiba Classic: Despite a closing-round 7-under-par 64 to make up a six-stroke deficit at the Toshiba Classic, fell in a one-hole playoff with Jay Haas. Made a costly three-putt bogey on the 54th hole to fall back into a tie and a playoff with Haas at the close.

Despite a closing-round 7-under-par 64 to make up a six-stroke deficit at the Toshiba Classic, fell in a one-hole playoff with Jay Haas. Made a costly three-putt bogey on the 54th hole to fall back into a tie and a playoff with Haas at the close. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Was T8 in his next start at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.

Was T8 in his next start at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. American Family Insurance Championship: Appeared in the driver's seat in his next start at the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship in June. Was in the lead at 17-under-par through 14 holes before hitting an errant drive far right off the tee on No. 15 which led to a triple bogey which essentially derailed his chances. Ended up T2 along with Mike Goodes, two strokes back of Kirk Triplett.

Appeared in the driver's seat in his next start at the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship in June. Was in the lead at 17-under-par through 14 holes before hitting an errant drive far right off the tee on No. 15 which led to a triple bogey which essentially derailed his chances. Ended up T2 along with Mike Goodes, two strokes back of Kirk Triplett. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was T7 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in June near Philadelphia after briefly holding the outright lead on Saturday afternoon following a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 11th.

Was T7 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in June near Philadelphia after briefly holding the outright lead on Saturday afternoon following a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 11th. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with his brother, Brad, to finish T4 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.

2015 Season

Among the PGA TOUR Champions' top-25 money-winners for the third consecutive season and had a pair of second-place finishes in consecutive events early in the year. Named the PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Month for January/February.

Encompass Championship: Shared the first-round lead at the Encompass Championship and was in contention midway through the final round, but 1-over 37 on back nine dropped him into T4 at North Shore CC with Woody Austin. Made two eagles in opening-round 69.

Shared the first-round lead at the Encompass Championship and was in contention midway through the final round, but 1-over 37 on back nine dropped him into T4 at North Shore CC with Woody Austin. Made two eagles in opening-round 69. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Made another bid for a victory in his next start at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March. Trailed Marco Dawson by just one stroke after 36 holes but closing round of 2-under-par 70 left him two strokes short Sunday. Turning point came on the 16th hole when he made bogey while his playing partner, Dawson, made an 18-footer for birdie for a two-stroke margin. Second-place finish was his fourth straight top-10, and it also allowed him simultaneously to take the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup and move atop the money list.

Made another bid for a victory in his next start at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March. Trailed Marco Dawson by just one stroke after 36 holes but closing round of 2-under-par 70 left him two strokes short Sunday. Turning point came on the 16th hole when he made bogey while his playing partner, Dawson, made an 18-footer for birdie for a two-stroke margin. Second-place finish was his fourth straight top-10, and it also allowed him simultaneously to take the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup and move atop the money list. ACE Group Classic: Suffered a disappointing loss in mid-February when he fell to Lee Janzen in a one-hole playoff at The ACE Group Classic. Matched the tournament course record with a 10-under-par 62 at TwinEagles in the final round and was the clubhouse leader at 16-under par. However, Janzen, playing two groups behind, matched his 16-under with a birdie at No. 18 and then two-putted for par on the first playoff hole after Bryant's second shot went in the water, thus ending his chances.

Suffered a disappointing loss in mid-February when he fell to Lee Janzen in a one-hole playoff at The ACE Group Classic. Matched the tournament course record with a 10-under-par 62 at TwinEagles in the final round and was the clubhouse leader at 16-under par. However, Janzen, playing two groups behind, matched his 16-under with a birdie at No. 18 and then two-putted for par on the first playoff hole after Bryant's second shot went in the water, thus ending his chances. Allianz Championship: Was T9 again at the Allianz Championship. Shared the 36-hole lead in the event, thanks to a double eagle on the 18th hole Saturday (6-iron from 195 yards). The albatross was ESPN SportsCenter's ""Play of the Day"" and was the 35th double eagle in PGA TOUR Champions history, the first since Keith Fergus' at the 2010 SAS Championship.

Was T9 again at the Allianz Championship. Shared the 36-hole lead in the event, thanks to a double eagle on the 18th hole Saturday (6-iron from 195 yards). The albatross was ESPN SportsCenter's ""Play of the Day"" and was the 35th double eagle in PGA TOUR Champions history, the first since Keith Fergus' at the 2010 SAS Championship. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Three consecutive rounds in the 60s led to a T9 at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

2014 Season

Was among the top-10 finishers in more than a third of his starts but did not have a performance better than fifth in any event. Played his best golf in the first half of the season and, in one stretch, was among the top seven in four of seven starts.

Shaw Charity Classic: Opened by tying the course record at the Shaw Charity Classic and shared the first-round lead with Tom Pernice, Jr., before eventually claiming a T7 in Calgary.

Opened by tying the course record at the Shaw Charity Classic and shared the first-round lead with Tom Pernice, Jr., before eventually claiming a T7 in Calgary. Encompass Championship: A month later, was on the leaderboard throughout the Encompass Championship, and his final-round 69 led to a fifth-place showing at North Shore CC.

A month later, was on the leaderboard throughout the Encompass Championship, and his final-round 69 led to a fifth-place showing at North Shore CC. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: In late-May, was a co-leader after 36 holes of the Senior PGA Championship and in contention early on the front nine Sunday before eventually T5 at Harbor Shores.

In late-May, was a co-leader after 36 holes of the Senior PGA Championship and in contention early on the front nine Sunday before eventually T5 at Harbor Shores. Insperity Invitational: Tied for the first-round lead at the Insperity Invitational and eventually finished T7 at The Woodlands.

Tied for the first-round lead at the Insperity Invitational and eventually finished T7 at The Woodlands. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Played his last 25 holes at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic without a bogey, and a final-round 69 moved him into a T6 near Biloxi.

2013 Season

Was fully healthy for the first time since 2009 and took advantage during his PGA TOUR Champions rookie year, finishing among the top 20 on the final money list, thanks to seven top-10 performances in 20 official starts. Started his year by playing a pair of PGA TOUR events on a Major Medical Extension. Failed to meet the terms of his Major Medical Extension after his two starts on the TOUR, coming up short on the amount of money he needed for conditional status. Proved to himself he could again play at a high level, pocketing more than $950,000, the most he's made in a season since 2008, his career-best earnings year on the PGA TOUR ($1.7 million).

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Appeared on his way to a high finish at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, but bogeys on his final two holes led to a T5 at TPC Harding Park.

Appeared on his way to a high finish at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, but bogeys on his final two holes led to a T5 at TPC Harding Park. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Highlight of his season came in August when he became the PGA TOUR Champions's 1,000th champion, claiming his first career title at the Dick's Sporting Open in his 14th career start. Victory in Central New York led to him being selected as the PGA TOUR Champions's Player of the Month. Coupled with older brother Brad's wins, the Bryants became the third set of brothers to win PGA TOUR Champions titles. Win ended a victory drought of 7 years, 9 months, 11 days since capturing the title at the 2005 TOUR Championship. Forged a four-stroke lead after tying the tournament record with a 62 in the second round. Then managed to hold off Russ Cochran and Corey Pavin by a stroke on Sunday despite an even-par 72 on the last day.

Highlight of his season came in August when he became the PGA TOUR Champions's 1,000th champion, claiming his first career title at the Dick's Sporting Open in his 14th career start. Victory in Central New York led to him being selected as the PGA TOUR Champions's Player of the Month. Coupled with older brother Brad's wins, the Bryants became the third set of brothers to win PGA TOUR Champions titles. Win ended a victory drought of 7 years, 9 months, 11 days since capturing the title at the 2005 TOUR Championship. Forged a four-stroke lead after tying the tournament record with a 62 in the second round. Then managed to hold off Russ Cochran and Corey Pavin by a stroke on Sunday despite an even-par 72 on the last day. 3M Championship: Closed with 67 at TPC Twin Cities to T4 at the 3M Championship.

Closed with 67 at TPC Twin Cities to T4 at the 3M Championship. Principal Charity Classic: Was one stroke off the lead through 36 holes of The Principal Charity Classic after establishing the competitive course record at the Wakonda Club. Fired an 8-under 64 in the second round that included eight birdies. Eventually finished T7 in the event after an even-par 72 Sunday.

Was one stroke off the lead through 36 holes of The Principal Charity Classic after establishing the competitive course record at the Wakonda Club. Fired an 8-under 64 in the second round that included eight birdies. Eventually finished T7 in the event after an even-par 72 Sunday. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Early in the season, teamed with Ian Baker-Finch to win the unofficial Raphael Division competition at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. Was a late entry into the field, added just one day before the start of the event. The pair needed to go three extra holes before Baker-Finch's 10-foot birdie putt ended the playoff against Blaine McCallister and Keith Fergus in Savannah.

Early in the season, teamed with Ian Baker-Finch to win the unofficial Raphael Division competition at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. Was a late entry into the field, added just one day before the start of the event. The pair needed to go three extra holes before Baker-Finch's 10-foot birdie putt ended the playoff against Blaine McCallister and Keith Fergus in Savannah. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Was among the early leaders at the inaugural Greater Gwinnett Championship and eventually finished T7 near Atlanta after an even-par 72 Sunday at TPC Sugarloaf.

Was among the early leaders at the inaugural Greater Gwinnett Championship and eventually finished T7 near Atlanta after an even-par 72 Sunday at TPC Sugarloaf. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Missed the cut at the Humana Challenge.

Missed the cut at the Humana Challenge. Sony Open in Hawaii: Was T41 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2012 Season

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Making his first start on the PGA TOUR since the 2009 John Deere Classic, a span that included two surgeries (including bone-fusion) on his left wrist, finished T49 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic for his best finish in six starts.

2011 Season

Did not play due to ongoing wrist issues.

2010 Season

Wrist injury forced him to not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the first time since the 1998 season.

2009 Season

Played 17 events, making 12 cuts. Suffered a left-wrist injury near the end of the 2009 season and a pair of subsequent surgeries kept him out of action for almost three years, returned to the PGA TOUR midway through the 2012 season.

John Deere Classic: Last event of the season was the John Deere Classic in mid-July before shutting it down due to a left wrist injury.

Last event of the season was the John Deere Classic in mid-July before shutting it down due to a left wrist injury. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Had a season-best T4 finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 12-under-par and two strokes behind winner Michael Bradley.

2008 Season

Recorded a runner-up finish and a third place during the season.

EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Posted a tournament-best 7-under 133 (66-67) in the middle rounds on his way to a solo third-place finish at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship.

Posted a tournament-best 7-under 133 (66-67) in the middle rounds on his way to a solo third-place finish at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Was tied with Tiger Woods at the Arnold Palmer Invitational until Woods sank a 24-foot birdie putt on the final green to claim the win. Only player in the field to shoot four rounds in the 60s. Fired a final-round 67 to stand tied with Woods at 9-under par as Woods played the par-4 18th hole.

2007 Season

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Made the cut in last 11 starts, culminating with a T20 at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Walmart. Week earlier, brother Brad claimed T10 on the Champions Tour at its season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Made the cut in last 11 starts, culminating with a T20 at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Walmart. Week earlier, brother Brad claimed T10 on the Champions Tour at its season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. FBR Open: Finished fourth at the FBR Open to record back-to-back top-10s for only the second time in his career (won the 2005 TOUR Championship, ninth at the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Championship).

Finished fourth at the FBR Open to record back-to-back top-10s for only the second time in his career (won the 2005 TOUR Championship, ninth at the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Championship). Buick Invitational: Closed with a 3-under 69 at the Buick Invitational to finish T7, his best effort since finishing runner-up at the 2006 Canadian Open.

2006 Season

Consistent season with seven top-25s in 26 starts. Played in all four majors for the first time.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Fell short of goal of defending TOUR Championship title as he finished outside the top 30 on the money list.

Fell short of goal of defending TOUR Championship title as he finished outside the top 30 on the money list. Canadian Open: Best finish was a runner-up to Jim Furyk at the Canadian Open, posting four rounds in the 60s to finish one shot out of a playoff.

Best finish was a runner-up to Jim Furyk at the Canadian Open, posting four rounds in the 60s to finish one shot out of a playoff. U.S. Open Championship: Best finish was T32 at the U.S. Open.

2005 Season

At age 42, enjoyed a career year with two victories and a top-10 finish on the money list. Finished the season 24th in the Official World Golf Ranking after beginning the campaign 139th.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Lapped the field at the TOUR Championship, besting runner-up Tiger Woods by six strokes. Opened with an East Lake GC course record 8-under-par 62 and posted all four rounds in the 60s. Held at least a share of the lead all four days, including a three-stroke margin over Retief Goosen after 54 holes. Earned a career-best paycheck of $1,170,000. After winning first PGA TOUR event (2004 Valero Texas Open) in 187th career start, needed only 31 subsequent events to earn second and third victories.

Lapped the field at the TOUR Championship, besting runner-up Tiger Woods by six strokes. Opened with an East Lake GC course record 8-under-par 62 and posted all four rounds in the 60s. Held at least a share of the lead all four days, including a three-stroke margin over Retief Goosen after 54 holes. Earned a career-best paycheck of $1,170,000. After winning first PGA TOUR event (2004 Valero Texas Open) in 187th career start, needed only 31 subsequent events to earn second and third victories. Valero Texas Open: Won second TOUR title at the Memorial Tournament in only his 18th TOUR start since winning the 2004 Valero Texas Open. After taking the lead with a birdie on the 71st hole, converted an up-and-down with approach shot after hitting tee shot on 72nd hole into hazard. Drained 15-foot par putt to defeat Fred Couples by one stroke.

Won second TOUR title at the Memorial Tournament in only his 18th TOUR start since winning the 2004 Valero Texas Open. After taking the lead with a birdie on the 71st hole, converted an up-and-down with approach shot after hitting tee shot on 72nd hole into hazard. Drained 15-foot par putt to defeat Fred Couples by one stroke. the Memorial Tournament: With rounds of 69-69-66-68, became the seventh different player to post four rounds in the 60s in Memorial Tournament history. Surpassed the $1-million mark in season earnings for the first time in his career with a paycheck of $990,000.

2004 Season

Valero Texas Open: Captured first TOUR victory at the Valero Texas Open. Oft-injured Texan entered the season having played only six full seasons on TOUR since 1991, with five successful trips to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament during that time. Playing in 18th (of 23) events on Major Medical Extension, captured the Valero event in 187th career start at age 41 years, 10 months, 1 day. Oldest first-time winner since Ed Dougherty won the 1995 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic at age 47 years, 8 months, 19 days. Set 2004 TOUR mark for low 54- and 72-hole totals at 194 (67-67-60) and 261 (67-67-60-67), respectively, and third-round 60 tied Robert Gamez for low round of the season. The victory was only fifth career top-10 in 192 starts. Teamed with brother Brad (T37) as the duo played in their 743rd combined event on the PGA TOUR.

2003 Season

Played in only six events after earning TOUR card through the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the fifth time. Season was cut short due to elbow surgery (March 4). Did not play after Sony Open in Hawaii until Reno-Tahoe Open in August. Received Major Medical Extension for 2004.

2002 Season

Kemper Insurance Open: T9 at Kemper Insurance Open was fourth top-10 of career and first since 1992 Hardee's Golf Classic.

2001 Season

Missed first half of season due to rehabilitation from elbow surgery that occurred in December 2000. Did not play in a TOUR event until June at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and made only 10 starts.

1996 Season

Canon Greater Hartford Open: Best performance was a T18 in June at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. Shot a final-round 66 in Connecticut.

1995 Season

Finished 146th on the money list.

Northern Telecom Open: Best finish was a T12 at the Nortern Telecom Open in Tucson, shooting weekend rounds of 67-69.

1994 Season

Played in one PGA TOUR event, the U.S. Open, missing the cut.

1993 Season

Played full-time on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 21 starts.

1992 Season

Hardee's Golf Classic: Lone top-10 was a T10, at the Hardee's Golf Classic.

1991 Season

Enjoyed two top-10 finishes in rookie season.

Honda Classic: Finished seventh at the Honda Classic.

Finished seventh at the Honda Classic. United Hawaiian Open: Was T9 at the United Hawaiian Open in January.

1989 Season

Chrysler Team Championship: Missed the cut at the Chrysler Team Championship at the Palm Beach Polo and CC, with brother Brad as his partner.

1988 Season

Florida Open: Won the 1988 Florida Open.

1987 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Played in the U.S. Open but missed the cut.

1986 Season

Turned professional.

Hardee's Golf Classic: Lone PGA TOUR start was a T32 at the Hardee's Golf Classic.

Amateur Highlights

Winner of 1984 UCLA Billy Bryant Invitational.

Two-time All-American at New Mexico State.

Winner of the 1983-84 Sun Country Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE