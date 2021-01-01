Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (52nd), All-Time Money List (58th)

PGA TOUR Champions: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

1998 Canon Greater Hartford Open

Canon Greater Hartford Open

MasterCard Colonial 2005 Deutsche Bank Championship

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)

2011 U.S. Senior Open Championship

U.S. Senior Open Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)

1991 Ben Hogan Bakersfield Open, Ben Hogan Hawkeye Open

Ben Hogan Bakersfield Open, Ben Hogan Hawkeye Open

NIKE Monterrey Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

1998 Defeated Larry Mize, Stewart Cink, Canon Greater Hartford Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-2)

2013 Lost to Michael Allen, Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn

Lost to Michael Allen, Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn

Personal

After winning the 1993 Monterrey Open in Mexico, gave victory speech in Spanish. Knows language because of his father's Chilean heritage.

Did not start playing golf until he was 19. Got hooked on game while attending Occidental College in Los Angeles.

Son, Olin, Jr., played golf at Pepperdine for John Geiberger, son of former PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions player Al Geiberger, and was a conditional member of the 2014 Korn Ferry Tour.

His favorite team growing up was the Washington Redskins. Favorite players were quarterback Sonny Jurgensen and wide receiver Charlie Taylor.

Enjoys watching "NCIS" and football on TV and says his favorite all-time movies are "My Cousin Vinny" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Follows tennis and is a fan of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Says his favorite meal is fresh-caught snapper–blackened. Enjoys Jimmy Buffett and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Says his most memorable shot was his 30-foot putt on the final hole at the 2011 U.S. Senior Open.

One course he's never played that he'd love to play is St. Andrews.

First concert he attended was Peter Frampton and Yes at RFK Stadium in Washington.

Enjoys getting involved with any charity that supports our military.

Bucket list includes diving with great white sharks.

Special Interests

Fly fishing, environment, politics, international affairs

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Recorded two top-10s, including a playoff loss to Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Chubb Classic, and finished 52nd in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Chubb Classic: Bogeyed the first playoff hole and lost to Miguel Angel Jimenez in a three-man playoff at the Chubb Classic. Held a two-shot lead with one hole to play, but double bogeyed No. 18 to fall into a playoff with Jimenez and Bernhard Langer. The runner-up finish was his best since he was runner-up at the 2016 Regions Tradition.

2018 Season

Sanford International: Browne carded rounds of 68-66-70 at the inaugural Sanford International for a T9 finish, his best since finishing T5 at the Cologuard Classic.

Browne carded rounds of 68-66-70 at the inaugural Sanford International for a T9 finish, his best since finishing T5 at the Cologuard Classic.

2017 Season

Dropped 21 spots on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list, from 19th to 40th at the close of the season and failed to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the first time since 2013. Had just one top-10 finish over his final 18 starts.

PURE Insurance Championship: Earned his first top-10 finish since April when he shot rounds of 66-68 on the weekend at the PURE Insurance Championship which led to a fourth-place effort at Pebble Beach.

Earned his first top-10 finish since April when he shot rounds of 66-68 on the weekend at the PURE Insurance Championship which led to a fourth-place effort at Pebble Beach.

Posted a T5 finish with teammate Steve Pate at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in April.

2016 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Nearly matched his 2015 effort from an earnings standpoint and qualified for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the third straight year and sixth time in last seven seasons.

Nearly matched his 2015 effort from an earnings standpoint and qualified for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the third straight year and sixth time in last seven seasons.

Was just one stroke off the pace after two rounds at the PowerShares QQQ Championship before a final-round 73 left him fourth overall. Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Finished T7 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in September in Victoria, BC.

Finished T7 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in September in Victoria, BC. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was sixth at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Was sixth at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Regions Tradition: Celebrated his 57th birthday with a 5-under-par 67 Sunday at the Regions Tradition which led to a second-place finish at the year's first major championship.

Celebrated his 57th birthday with a 5-under-par 67 Sunday at the Regions Tradition which led to a second-place finish at the year's first major championship.

2015 Season

Had his best season on the PGA TOUR Champions since the 2011 campaign, highlighted by his first victory in over 3Â½ years along with six other top-10 finishes, equaling the total number he's had in the last two years combined. Had four top-10s in his first six starts punctuated by a win.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was on the leaderboard after both the first and second rounds of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and eventually finished T9 in the year's final event.

Was on the leaderboard after both the first and second rounds of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and eventually finished T9 in the year's final event. San Antonio Championship: Final-round 69 at the San Antonio Championship moved him up into a T7 finish.

Was just one stroke off the pace after 36 holes at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach following a second-round, 6-under-par 65 at Poppy Hills which matched the competitive course record. However, closed with a 1-over-par 73 at Pebble Beach Sunday to T6.

Was just one stroke off the pace after 36 holes at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach following a second-round, 6-under-par 65 at Poppy Hills which matched the competitive course record. However, closed with a 1-over-par 73 at Pebble Beach Sunday to T6. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Won at the rain-shortened Greater Gwinnett Championship near Atlanta, his second career victory on the PGA TOUR Champions. His six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Saturday proved to be the difference over Bernhard Langer as heavy rain wiped out the final round at TPC Sugarloaf. Victory ended a drought of 3 years, 8 months, 18 days since his initial PGA TOUR Champions triumph, at the 2011 U.S. Senior Open, and temporarily moved him into the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup race. He became the first player to win a rain-shortened event since Brad Faxon at the 2011 Insperity Championship.

Won at the rain-shortened Greater Gwinnett Championship near Atlanta, his second career victory on the PGA TOUR Champions. His six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Saturday proved to be the difference over Bernhard Langer as heavy rain wiped out the final round at TPC Sugarloaf. Victory ended a drought of 3 years, 8 months, 18 days since his initial PGA TOUR Champions triumph, at the 2011 U.S. Senior Open, and temporarily moved him into the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup race. He became the first player to win a rain-shortened event since Brad Faxon at the 2011 Insperity Championship.

Bettered par all three days on his way to a T7 finish at The ACE Group Classic. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: At the season opener, was just two strokes off the lead after 36 holes at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Closed with a 3-under-par 69 to T5. Was just one of four players in the field to post three rounds in the 60s.

2014 Season

Turned in his strongest season since 2011. Had four events where he finished among the top-six finishers.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Capped his season with a solo sixth at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Capped his season with a solo sixth at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona. Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was tied for the first-round lead at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and eventually finished T4.

Was tied for the first-round lead at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and eventually finished T4. Regions Tradition: Had another strong showing at May's Regions Tradition. Shared the first-round lead and was among the leaders all four rounds in Birmingham before eventually finishing T3, two behind winner Kenny Perry.

Had another strong showing at May's Regions Tradition. Shared the first-round lead and was among the leaders all four rounds in Birmingham before eventually finishing T3, two behind winner Kenny Perry. ACE Group Classic: Made a strong run in Sunday's final round at The ACE Group Classic, firing a 6-under-par 66 to get himself into position to win. However, despite birdies on two of his final three holes, made a bogey at No. 14, which would later prove costly as he finished T2, one stroke shy of Kirk Triplett's winning total of 16-under-par 201.

2013 Season

SAS Championship: Narrowly missed another top-10 in his next start when he was T11 at the SAS Championship in North Carolina a week prior to his finish in Hickory.

Narrowly missed another top-10 in his next start when he was T11 at the SAS Championship in North Carolina a week prior to his finish in Hickory. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Posted his first top-10 of the year one month after his return when he was T9 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

Posted his first top-10 of the year one month after his return when he was T9 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

Recorded his best finish since winning the U.S. Senior Open in 2011 when he lost in a playoff to Michael Allen at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn. His final-round 64 included five consecutive birdies on the back nine, and he appeared in the driver's seat to win until Allen birdied two of the final three holes in regulation to force overtime. Allen eventually won with a birdie on the first extra hole.

2012 Season

3M Championship: Finished T3 at the 3M Championship, thanks to rounds of 67-66 on the weekend at TPC Twin Cities.

Finished T3 at the 3M Championship, thanks to rounds of 67-66 on the weekend at TPC Twin Cities. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Rebounded from an opening-round, 3-over-par, 73 with rounds of 62-69-65 to claim third place at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship near Pittsburgh. His second-round, 8-under-par 62 matched the competitive course record at Fox Chapel GC set in 2006 by William Miller in the Western Pennsylvania Amateur.

2011 Season

Enjoyed his best year since 2005 on the PGA TOUR, finishing among the PGA TOUR Champions's top-10 money-winners for the first time, thanks to the biggest triumph of his career. His eight top-10s were more than he had in his first two years on the PGA TOUR Champions combined and started the season with five straight top-10s, three of them coming in Florida events. Followed performance at the Allianz Championship with a run of five straight top-10s including a streak of 15 straight sub-par scores.

Insperity Championship: Late in the year, was T4 at the rain-shortened Insperity Championship.

Late in the year, was T4 at the rain-shortened Insperity Championship. 3M Championship: Followed his U.S. Senior Open triumph with T8 finish at the 3M Championship. Posted 63 in the final round, the low score of the tournament, and his career-best on the PGA TOUR Champions. Sunday score vaulted him up 40 spots and helped to move him past the $1-million mark in single-season earnings for the first time on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Followed his U.S. Senior Open triumph with T8 finish at the 3M Championship. Posted 63 in the final round, the low score of the tournament, and his career-best on the PGA TOUR Champions. Sunday score vaulted him up 40 spots and helped to move him past the $1-million mark in single-season earnings for the first time on the PGA TOUR Champions. U.S. Senior Open Championship: His first PGA TOUR Champions win was a memorable one. Led wire to wire in late July to capture the U.S. Senior Open at Inverness in Toledo. Opened with a 7-under-par 64 (lowest first-round score by a winner in the event), added a 6-under-par 65 to his scorecard in the third round and then held off Mark O'Meara in the final round for a three-stroke victory. Capped the championship by draining a 30-foot birdie putt at the 72nd hole. Became the fifth player to secure his first PGA TOUR Champions title at the U.S. Senior Open and just the second player in U.S. Senior Open history to lead from start to finish, joining Dale Douglass (1986). Victory earned him a check for $500,000, the largest at the time in PGA TOUR Champions history, and triumph also gave him at least one win on all three Tours (Ron Streck, Keith Fergus, Tom Lehman and Gary Hallberg). Set a U.S. Senior Open nine-hole scoring record with a 5-under-par 29 on the back nine in the third round.

His first PGA TOUR Champions win was a memorable one. Led wire to wire in late July to capture the U.S. Senior Open at Inverness in Toledo. Opened with a 7-under-par 64 (lowest first-round score by a winner in the event), added a 6-under-par 65 to his scorecard in the third round and then held off Mark O'Meara in the final round for a three-stroke victory. Capped the championship by draining a 30-foot birdie putt at the 72nd hole. Became the fifth player to secure his first PGA TOUR Champions title at the U.S. Senior Open and just the second player in U.S. Senior Open history to lead from start to finish, joining Dale Douglass (1986). Victory earned him a check for $500,000, the largest at the time in PGA TOUR Champions history, and triumph also gave him at least one win on all three Tours (Ron Streck, Keith Fergus, Tom Lehman and Gary Hallberg). Set a U.S. Senior Open nine-hole scoring record with a 5-under-par 29 on the back nine in the third round.

Made one start on the PGA TOUR, but missed the cut at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in Fort Worth.

T7 at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am.

T5 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.

T8 at the Toshiba Classic.

T6 at the ACE Group Classic in Naples. Allianz Championship: Kicked off his season with a T4 at the Allianz Championship. Playing in his first round of the year, made an ace on the par-3 eighth hole at The Old Course at Broken Sound. It was his first PGA TOUR Champions ace, becoming the fourth player to make at least one hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour (Dave Barr, Chip Beck and Jim Thorpe).

2010 Season

Missed just one event for which he was eligible (Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic) and improved 15 spots to 25th on the final money list in his first full PGA TOUR Champions season.

3M Championship: Was T8 in his next start at the 3M Championship near Minneapolis.

Was T8 in his next start at the 3M Championship near Minneapolis. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Played his best golf in early August. Closed with a bogey-free, 5-under 65 at the U.S. Senior Open to move into a T3 at Sahalee, his career-best performance on the PGA TOUR Champions at the time. Sunday round matched the tournament-low and included a front-nine of 5-under 30, the event's best nine-hole score.

Played his best golf in early August. Closed with a bogey-free, 5-under 65 at the U.S. Senior Open to move into a T3 at Sahalee, his career-best performance on the PGA TOUR Champions at the time. Sunday round matched the tournament-low and included a front-nine of 5-under 30, the event's best nine-hole score. The Cap Cana Championship: Finished solo eighth at The Cap Cana Championship after closing with a 5-under 31 on the back nine Sunday to post a final-round 68.

2009 Season

Made 13 starts on the Champions Tour after joining the circuit in late May. Top efforts in his rookie year were a pair of T5 finishes. Made nine appearances on the PGA TOUR with two cuts made.

Administaff Small Business Classic: Finished T7 at the Administaff Small Business Classic.

Finished T7 at the Administaff Small Business Classic. SAS Championship: Also finished T5 again at the SAS Championship, posting rounds of 66-68 Saturday and Sunday, the best scores on the weekend by any player in the field.

Also finished T5 again at the SAS Championship, posting rounds of 66-68 Saturday and Sunday, the best scores on the weekend by any player in the field. Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: First top-five finish came at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Was one stroke off the first-round lead and then rebounded from a second-round 73 with 71 Sunday, one of just 13 final rounds below par.

First top-five finish came at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Was one stroke off the first-round lead and then rebounded from a second-round 73 with 71 Sunday, one of just 13 final rounds below par. U.S. Senior Open Championship: T10 at the U.S. Senior Open.

T10 at the U.S. Senior Open. Travelers Championship: T77 at the Travelers Championship near Hartford, CT.

T77 at the Travelers Championship near Hartford, CT. Principal Charity Classic: At The Principal Charity Classic, was T50, after holding a share of the first-round lead.

At The Principal Charity Classic, was T50, after holding a share of the first-round lead. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished T76 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 27 starts on TOUR, but failed to record a top-25 finish in a full season for the first time in his career.

Ryder Cup: Served with Dave Stockton and Raymond Floyd as Captain's Assistants for the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team, captained by Paul Azinger.

2007 Season

Missed the first half of season due to torn ligaments in left index finger. Opted for rest and rehabilitation over surgery.

AT&T Classic: In second start of season, finished T9 at the AT&T Classic. Played sparingly the rest of the way, and was granted a Major Medical Extension for the 2008 campaign.

In second start of season, finished T9 at the AT&T Classic. Played sparingly the rest of the way, and was granted a Major Medical Extension for the 2008 campaign. THE PLAYERS Championship: First start was a missed cut at THE PLAYERS Championship.

2006 Season

Notched two top-10s in 30 starts.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: T8 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic.

T8 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: T8 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2005 Season

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Had his first invitation to THE TOUR Championship.

Had his first invitation to THE TOUR Championship. Valero Texas Open: Two weeks after winning in Boston finished solo second at the Valero Texas Open.

Two weeks after winning in Boston finished solo second at the Valero Texas Open. Deutsche Bank Championship: Captured third career victory at age 46 years, 3 months and 13 days at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Tied for the lead after 54 holes with John Rollins, Jason Bohn, Carl Pettersson and Billy Andrade after opening 68-65-70. Broke the five-way tie with a final-round 4-under-par 67 to defeat Bohn by one stroke. Earned a career-best $990,000 and surpassed $1 million in season earnings for the first time in his career.

Captured third career victory at age 46 years, 3 months and 13 days at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Tied for the lead after 54 holes with John Rollins, Jason Bohn, Carl Pettersson and Billy Andrade after opening 68-65-70. Broke the five-way tie with a final-round 4-under-par 67 to defeat Bohn by one stroke. Earned a career-best $990,000 and surpassed $1 million in season earnings for the first time in his career.

2004 Season

Made 15 cuts in 30 starts, including two top-10s. Missed the cut in the last two tournaments of the season and finished 127th on the money list.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Second top-10 was a T4 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

Second top-10 was a T4 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Booz Allen Classic: Played in the final group on Sunday with Adam Scott at the Booz Allen Classic, finished T7.

2003 Season

Finished outside the top 125 for the first time since 1994. Played in 34 tournaments and made 22 cuts to finish 130th on the money list. Finished in the top 20 three times.

2002 Season

Finished among the top 125 for the seventh consecutive season.

SEI Pennsylvania Classic: Shot an opening-round 73 at the SEI Pennsylvania Classic before coming alive on the weekend (65-66) and finished T5.

Shot an opening-round 73 at the SEI Pennsylvania Classic before coming alive on the weekend (65-66) and finished T5. Kemper Insurance Open: Finished T9 at the Kemper Insurance Open for his first top-10 since a T7 at the 2001 Canon Greater Hartford Open.

2001 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Made 34th ace in U.S. Open history when he holed a 7-iron from 165 yards on the 11th hole en route to finishing T24.

Made 34th ace in U.S. Open history when he holed a 7-iron from 165 yards on the 11th hole en route to finishing T24. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Best chance to earn first TOUR title since 1999 came in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Shared third-round lead with Phil Mickelson at 14-under-par 202. Closed with 73 to finish T3, three shots behind winner Davis Love III.

2000 Season

Greater Milwaukee Open: Had a season-best T9 at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

1999 Season

MasterCard Colonial: Earned his second TOUR victory in as many seasons with win at the MasterCard Colonial. Final-round 66, which included two eagles, produced a one-stroke victory. Win came on his 40th birthday and $504,000 payday was largest of career to that point. Also earned a spot in 2000 Mercedes Championships, which he had to miss in 1999 due to October surgery on his left arm. Leading up to victory, was not allowed to hit more than a small bucket of balls in practice. Went from late August 1998 to mid-February 1999 without touching his clubs.

1998 Season

Canon Greater Hartford Open: After 14 years as a professional, claimed his first TOUR title at the Canon Greater Hartford Open. Closed with 67 to earn a playoff spot with Stewart Cink and Larry Mize. On the first extra hole, chipped in for birdie from 40 feet for the win, becoming the first player since Greg Norman at the 1995 NEC World Series of Golf to win a playoff by chipping in.

1996 Season

Cracked top 125 on TOUR for the first time when he finished 100th on money list.

Dominion Open: In only Nationwide Tour start, earned fourth Nationwide Tour title with a victory in the Dominion Open.

1993 Season

Finished seventh on Nationwide Tour money list to earn exempt status on PGA TOUR.

NIKE Monterrey Open: Won the Monterrey Open.

1991 Season

Finished second on Nationwide Tour money list and earned exempt status on PGA TOUR.