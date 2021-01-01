Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (9), All-Time Money List (87th)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1983

1983 PGA TOUR Champions: 2011

PGA TOUR Victories (7)

1988 Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open

Additional Victories (3)

1993 Pebble Beach Invitational

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (4-3)

1988 Defeated Dave Barr, Joey Sindelar, Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)

2014 Lost to Scott Dunlap, Boeing Classic

National Teams

1996 The Presidents Cup

Personal

Served as host of W. Hal Brooks Memorial Golf Tournament and Gala, in honor of his father. Event was held for 11 years in his hometown and benefited hundreds of youth and teenage programs.

Partner in Knott-Linn-Brooks House, a golf course design company based in Palo Alto, Calif.

His first start-to-finish project, Southern Oaks GC outside Fort Worth, Texas, opened to rave reviews in 1999.

Special Interests

Golf course design, collecting antique golf architecture books and historic golf prints, all sports, cooking, drawing

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Made 14 starts in the 2019 season and marked a season-best T12 finish at the Shaw Charity Classic. Finished No. 79 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

2017 Season

Had a trio of top-10 finishes, the most he's had since 2014. Advanced to the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs and finished 57th on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list.

Principal Charity Classic: Rounds of 67-68 on the weekend helped him to a T13 finish at the Principal Charity Classic.

Earned his second top-10 finish in April when he was T8 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic near Atlanta. Chubb Classic: Three straight sub-par rounds helped him to a T10 finish at the Chubb Classic

2016 Season

Played in 21 of 26 events.

Toshiba Classic: Finished T19 at the Toshiba Classic.

Was T17 at the 3M Championship. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Did not post his first top-10 finish until June when he was a T9 finisher at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship for his first top-10 on PGA TOUR Champions since a playoff loss at the 2014 Boeing Classic.

2015 Season

A year after finishing 30th on the money list, slipped to 62nd on the final season list. Failed to post a top-10 finish and had six top-25 finishes with a pair of T15 efforts topping the list. Played in three PGA TOUR events–Humana Challenge, Puerto Rico Open and PGA Championship, but missed the cut in all three.

Toshiba Classic: Finished T15 at the Toshiba Classic.

2014 Season

Turned in his finest Champions Tour season, finishing among the top-30 money-winners for the first time, thanks to a career-best four top-10 performances. Before the season, had only registered a combined three top-10s in his first three years as a Champions Tour member.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Secured the final spot into the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, edging out Rocco Mediate by $4,881.

Late in the year, finished T7 at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship, his fourth top-10 effort of the campaign. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Recorded his second top-10 effort in a senior major championship when he shot 66 on the last day at Fox Chapel GC to finish T6 in the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Recorded his second top-10 effort in a senior major championship when he shot 66 on the last day at Fox Chapel GC to finish T6 in the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Principal Charity Classic: Came close to victory for the first time since the 2011 Principal Charity Classic when he lost to Scott Dunlap on the first playoff hole at the Boeing Classic in August. Chased down Dunlap with six birdies in his final seven holes to get into the playoff. But after hitting his drive in a bunker, was forced to lay up and then watched his third shot end up on the green 40 feet away. After missing his birdie bid, he watched Dunlap two putt for birdie from six feet for the victory.

2013 Season

Finished among the top 25 four times in 23 starts. Closed the year with three top-25 finishes in his final four events. Played in two PGA TOUR events –the Humana Challenge and the Sanderson Farms Championship–but missed the cut in each.

AT&T Championship: Finished T22 at the AT&T Championship.

Finished T22 at the AT&T Championship. Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Was T20 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn.

Was T20 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: T23 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.

T23 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Toshiba Classic: Had a season-best T17 finish at March's Toshiba Classic.

Had a season-best T17 finish at March's Toshiba Classic. Injury: Had surgery early in the year on his left knee which included a cleanup in the knee as well as MCL repair.

2012 Season

Played primarily on the Champions Tour for the second consecutive season.

True South Classic: Finished T49 at the PGA TOUR's True South Classic in July, his only made cut in three starts on the PGA TOUR.

Finished T49 at the PGA TOUR's True South Classic in July, his only made cut in three starts on the PGA TOUR. Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Registered a pair of 70s on the weekend to move up into a T6 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, his lone top-10 finish.

2011 Season

Joined the Champions Tour in early April and eventually finished 38th on the money list in his rookie season.

Viking Classic: Was T66 at the PGA TOUR's Viking Classic in July.

Was among the leaders for most of Sunday's final round at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach before going 4-over-par on his first three holes on the back nine in the final round which eventually left him T5. Principal Charity Classic: Nearly won his first title in his sixth start. Led The Principal Charity Classic until the final hole, but three-putted from 25 feet for a bogey at No. 18 to lose to Bob Gilder, who had tied him moments earlier with a 30-foot downhill birdie putt. Finish in Iowa was his best on Tour since losing in an 18-hole playoff to Retief Goosen at the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills.

2010 Season

Split time between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour...Failed to record a top-25 finish on TOUR for just the second time in his career.

Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: A T24 at the Utah Championship was his best of eight Korn Ferry Tour starts.

2009 Season

Made 11 cuts in 17 starts on the PGA TOUR. Made two cuts in nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am was his first top-10 finish since 2005.

2008 Season

Made six cuts in 17 starts.

Wyndham Championship: Had a season-best T30 at the Wyndham Championship after posting four rounds in the 60s.

2007 Season

Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Carded a season-best T13 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya.

2006 Season

B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: Held the first-round lead at the B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort, thanks to a 7-under 65. Finished T15, his best effort of the season. Played in a career-high 36 events.

2005 Season

The 1996 PGA Championship winner finished outside the top 125 for the third consecutive season, with 10 made cuts in 28 starts.

EDS Byron Nelson Championship: In 22nd start at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, finished T10 for lone top-10.

2004 Season

Bank of America Colonial: Notched one top-10, a T9 at the Bank of America Colonial, his first since a solo third at the 2002 Tampa Bay Classic.

2003 Season

Finished the season outside the top 125 for the first time since 1987 (No. 167).

2002 Season

Maintained his position in the top 100 on the money list for the 11th time in last 13 seasons. Had two top-10 finishes.

Tampa Bay Classic presented by Buick: Finished third at the Tampa Bay Classic.

2001 Season

Had highest finish on PGA TOUR money list (60) since finishing third in 1996.

U.S. Open Championship: Made playoff at U.S. Open after Retief Goosen three-putted 72nd hole. Three-putted 18th hole in group ahead of Goosen. Lost by two strokes, 70-72, in 18-hole Monday playoff. Shared 36-hole lead and was one back after 54 holes.

2000 Season

Shell Houston Open: Finished T5 at the Shell Houston Open, his first top-five on TOUR since winning the 1996 PGA.

1999 Season

Returned to top 75 on TOUR money list for the first time since 1996.

THE PLAYERS Championship: Earned first top-10 since a T7 at the 1997 THE PLAYERS Championship with a T9 at Nissan Open.

1996 Season

Enjoyed his best season on TOUR with three victories, including his first major title, the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship: Birdied 72nd hole at the PGA Championship at Valhalla GC to force playoff with Kenny Perry, then birdied first extra hole to earn title.

Won Shell Houston Open in a playoff over fellow Texan and hometown favorite Jeff Maggert. Rolled in 50-foot birdie putt on first playoff hole for victory, the first in his home state. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: First victory of year came in his second start. Had five consecutive sub-par rounds to win Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. His 23-under-par 337 total was one stroke better than John Huston.

1995 Season

The Open Championship: Tied for third with Steven Bottomley and Michael Campbell at The Open Championship, one stroke out of John Daly-Constantino Rocco playoff.

1994 Season

Kemper Open: Won the Kemper Open by three strokes over D.A. Weibring and Bobby Wadkins.

1993 Season

Buick Southern Open: Was part of a five-man playoff at Buick Southern Open won by John Inman.

1991 Season

Won twice.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Edged Robert Gamez by one stroke at Greater Milwaukee Open after opening with 63.

1988 Season

Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open: His first TOUR victory, at Canon Sammy Davis, Jr.-Greater Hartford Open, came with 10-foot putt on second playoff hole with Dave Barr and Joey Sindelar.

Amateur Highlights

Three-time All-American at University of Texas.

Winner of 1979 and 1981 Texas State Amateurs.

1979 Southern Amateur and 1979 Trans-Mississippi Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE