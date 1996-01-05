Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Past Champion/Veteran Member

PGA TOUR: 1993

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

1996 Buick Challenge

International Victories (2)

1989 Ontario Open [Can]

Additional Victories (2)

1989 Ontario Open [Can]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-0)

1996 Defeated Fred Funk, Davis Love III, Len Mattiace, John Maginnes, Buick Challenge

Personal

His father John, a retired club pro, has been his only coach, teaching him by feel not mechanics.

Shot a 59 in Canadian Tour event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. His 381-yard drive during the second round of the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic was longest measured drive on PGA TOUR in 1997. Won a Mercedes-Benz automobile for a hole-in-one at the 1991 Australian Match Play Championship.

Due to ongoing health issues only played in 46 events between 2001 and 2007 on the PGA TOUR, with 18 made cuts.

Special Interests

Sports

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Posted three top-25 finishes in 15 starts during the 2019 season, including a T11 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Finished No. 68 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

2018 Season

Finished runner-up at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. Advanced to the second Playoffs event, the Invesco QQQ Championship and finished No. 48 in the standings, failing to advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Bradley, who was the seventh alternate and earned entry when Bill Glasson withdrew, finished second at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. He led by two at the start of the final round and he finished at 15-under after carding a final-round 68. It was his best finish on PGA TOUR Champions and his third career top 10.

2017 Season

Completed his first full season on Tour and advanced to the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs but was unable to advance following a T32 finish which left him 63rd on the final money list.

SAS Championship: On the strength of three consecutive sub-par rounds, he added a second top-10 effort to his season ledger at the SAS Championship in October.

On the strength of three consecutive sub-par rounds, he added a second top-10 effort to his season ledger at the SAS Championship in October. Principal Charity Classic: Earned the first top-10 finish of his PGA TOUR Champions career when he was T10 at the Principal Charity Classic in early June in Iowa.

2016 Season

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Narrowly missed earning the final spot for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs when he was 73rd after the final full-field event of the season.

Narrowly missed earning the final spot for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs when he was 73rd after the final full-field event of the season. SAS Championship: Posted his best finish of the year (T13) at the SAS Championship, including a bogey-free 3-under-par 69 on Sunday, but it was not enough as he fell $3,108 shy of Corey Pavin for the 72nd and final spot prior to the start of the Playoffs.

Posted his best finish of the year (T13) at the SAS Championship, including a bogey-free 3-under-par 69 on Sunday, but it was not enough as he fell $3,108 shy of Corey Pavin for the 72nd and final spot prior to the start of the Playoffs. Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: Was T23 at the Bear Mountain Pacific Links Championship.

Was T23 at the Bear Mountain Pacific Links Championship. Boeing Classic: Was T23 at the Boeing Classic.

Was T23 at the Boeing Classic. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie shortly after turning 50 in July and finished T36.

2015 Season

Split time between the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour with four starts on each Tour and two missed-cuts.

United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: T40 at the United Leasing Championship.

T40 at the United Leasing Championship. Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Finished T11 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Finished T11 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Puerto Rico Open: Finished T27 at the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA TOUR and missed the cut in three other starts.

Finished T27 at the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA TOUR and missed the cut in three other starts. Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T50 at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the start of the PGA TOUR's 2015-16 campaign.

2014 Season

Played in just two PGA TOUR events and missed the cut in both.

2013 Season

Made seven of 21 PGA TOUR cuts and failed to record a top 10 for the second consecutive season.

2012 Season

Finished No. 175 in the standings to fail to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.

Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Best finish of the year came in the season-opening Hyundai Tournament of Champions (T22).

2011 Season

Season included his fourth career PGA TOUR victory and a finish inside the top 100 (No. 97) on the official money list for the first time since the 1998 season.

Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Posted rounds of 68-68-68-68–272 (16-under) and went on to defeat Troy Matteson on the first playoff hole to win his second Puerto Rico Open title in three years. Missed a 3-foot putt on the 72nd hole that would have clinched victory. Rebounded with a par-5 on the first playoff hole (No. 18) as Matteson missed a 4-foot putt that would have extended the playoff. Has won on TOUR in each of the last three decades, becoming the first player since Davis Love III to win in three different decades. Came from four strokes back on the final day to win, the largest come-from-behind victory on the final day on TOUR since Stuart Appleby rebounded from seven back to win the 2010 Greenbrier Classic. His wins in Puerto Rico represent his only top-10 finishes on TOUR dating to a T9 at the 2000 Michelob Championship.

2010 Season

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Making his title defense, finished T15 at the Puerto Rico Open for his best showing of the season.

2009 Season

Captured his third career PGA TOUR title at the Puerto Rico Open and earned his highest finish on money list since 1998.

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Made an 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at 14-under 274 at the Puerto Rico Open and won for the first time since 1998. Outlasted Jason Day and Brett Quigley at Trump International Golf Club. Made his winning putt after drastically misreading an eagle effort moments before. His playing partner, Day, had a chance to force a playoff with a birdie, but the 21-year-old Australian missed a 7-footer. The start was Bradley's first since the 2008 season-ending event at Disney.

2008 Season

Made more cuts (6) and starts (14) on the PGA TOUR than at any time since the 2000 season.

Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Recorded a season-best T25 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic in his last start of the year.

Recorded a season-best T25 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic in his last start of the year. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: After Mayakoba Golf Classic, did not play again until July at the U.S. Bank Championship, where he posted best finish of the season (T46).

2007 Season

Season marked his first year with full PGA TOUR status since 2000, having split most of the decade between the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: After re-gaining card through the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, limited to eight events due to fracture in right ankle suffered while playing softball in early March. Granted Major Medical Extension for 2008 as a result.

2001 Season

Split the 2001 season playing both PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. Made four cuts in eight appearances on the PGA TOUR and three cuts in six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

B.C. Open: Best effort of the season was a T17 at B.C. Open.

2000 Season

Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Finsihed T9 at the 2000 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill.

1999 Season

Had inconsistent season due to lingering back problem which had bothered him for several years and ended his streak of finishing in the top 125 at six seasons (1993-98).

1998 Season

Doral-Ryder Open: Earned second TOUR victory in Doral-Ryder Open while bothered by herniated disk which prevented him from practicing all week. Shot 71-66 to grab share of the 36-hole lead. Added a third-round 70 for one-stroke lead. Sank a 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole for a one-stroke win over John Huston and Billy Mayfair.

1997 Season

Had six-tournament stretch of top-20 finishes in February and March.

Honda Classic: Closed with a 68 and finished T2 with Payne Stewart, one stroke behind Stuart Appleby, at The Honda Classic.

Closed with a 68 and finished T2 with Payne Stewart, one stroke behind Stuart Appleby, at The Honda Classic. Doral-Ryder Open: Was T18 at the Doral-Ryder Open.

Was T18 at the Doral-Ryder Open. Tucson Chrysler Classic: Finished T17 at Tucson Chrysler Classic.

Finished T17 at Tucson Chrysler Classic. Buick Invitational: T11 at Buick Invitational.

1996 Season

Buick Challenge: Enjoyed breakthrough season with first career victory at Buick Challenge. Opened with 66-68 to share 36-hole lead, then watched it rain for two days. After final two rounds were canceled, entered playoff with Fred Funk, John Maginnes, Davis Love III and Len Mattiace. Birdied first extra hole for victory and $180,000

Enjoyed breakthrough season with first career victory at Buick Challenge. Opened with 66-68 to share 36-hole lead, then watched it rain for two days. After final two rounds were canceled, entered playoff with Fred Funk, John Maginnes, Davis Love III and Len Mattiace. Birdied first extra hole for victory and $180,000 Sprint International: T3 at Sprint International.

T3 at Sprint International. Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Tied for third at Michelob Championship at Kingsmill.

Tied for third at Michelob Championship at Kingsmill. Doral-Ryder Open: Earlier in the year, T2 at Doral-Ryder Open, two strokes behind Greg Norman.

1993 Season

Competed on the Canadian Tour with two wins on his resume.

Kemper Open: His rookie year featured a T3 at Kemper Open.

Amateur Highlights

Third-team choice as a sophomore in 1987. Teammate of Scott Verplank and Brian Watts.

Two-time first-team All-American at Oklahoma State (1988-89).

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE