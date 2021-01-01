JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1987

1987 PGA TOUR Champions: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

1991 Shearson Lehman Brothers Open

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (3)

2011 Songdo IBD Championship Presented by Korean Air, Charles Schwab Cup Championship

International Victories (1)

1991 Argentine Open

Additional Victories (3)

1980 NCAA Championship [indiv]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (2-1)

2011 Lost to John Cook, Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am

Personal

A drag-racing aficionado, attended National Hot Rod Association driving school in December 1995. A regular competitor, won hot-rod sprint in fall of 1996. Professional drag racer Bob Vandergriff, Jr. has caddied for him.

Knew by age 12 he wanted to be a professional golfer.

Enjoys Italian food, but says his favorite meal is a steak, a salad and a baked potato followed by chocolate cake for dessert.

Favorite movie is "The Bodyguard" since it was the first movie he saw with his wife.

Would love to play St. Andrews and Pine Valley.

Says his most memorable shot was a hole-in-one he made on a par 4 at Logan CC in Utah (No. 8 driver) during his college days.

Supports the Jubilee of Trees in St. George, which supports the Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Becoming a pilot is on his bucket list.

One talent he'd like to have is to be able to play the guitar.

Had four runner-up finishes between 1992 and 1996.

Special Interests

Drag racing, all sports, hunting, fishing

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Posted just two top-10 finishes in 17 starts and none after early May, finishing 58th on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Made it to the first round of the playoffs but did not advance after closing with a 3-over-par 75 to finish T47 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Made it to the first round of the playoffs but did not advance after closing with a 3-over-par 75 to finish T47 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Insperity Invitational: Finished sixth at the Insperity Invitational in May.

Finished sixth at the Insperity Invitational in May. Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Posted his first top-10 finish in April when he was T8 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. It was his best showing in an event since he was second nearly four years earlier at the Principal Charity Classic.

2016 Season

Had another busy year with 21 starts for the season.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Qualified for the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event where he finished T48 at the PowerShares QQQ Championship near Los Angeles in late October.

Qualified for the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event where he finished T48 at the PowerShares QQQ Championship near Los Angeles in late October. Boeing Classic: Had a pair of eagles in the opening round of the Boeing Classic on his way to a 5-under-par 67.

Had a pair of eagles in the opening round of the Boeing Classic on his way to a 5-under-par 67. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Was the first-round leader at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and was in solo-second place through 54 holes before eventually finishing T9. Played in Sunday's final grouping at Philadelphia Cricket Club alongside eventual winner Bernhard Langer and Jeff Sluman.

Was the first-round leader at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and was in solo-second place through 54 holes before eventually finishing T9. Played in Sunday's final grouping at Philadelphia Cricket Club alongside eventual winner Bernhard Langer and Jeff Sluman. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Posted a T15 finish at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with partner Esteban Toledo.

2015 Season

Played a full schedule for the first time in two years after left shoulder woes (""frozen shoulder"") limited him to just four starts in 2014, and none after March.

Boeing Classic: Rebounded from a 1-over-par 73 in the opening round at the Boeing Classic with consecutive rounds of 69 on the weekend to T9 near Seattle in August. It was his first top-10 finish since he was T9 at the 2013 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Rebounded from a 1-over-par 73 in the opening round at the Boeing Classic with consecutive rounds of 69 on the weekend to T9 near Seattle in August. It was his first top-10 finish since he was T9 at the 2013 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Allianz Championship: Early in the year, he made his first start since mid-March of 2014 when he played at the Allianz Championship. Finished T26 in Boca Raton.

2014 Season

Saw his season come to a halt in March due to adhesive capsulitis (frozen shoulder) in his left shoulder, which limited his range of motion. Was granted a Special Major Medical Extension for 2015.

Toshiba Classic: After the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January, did not play again after the Toshiba Classic in mid-March, where he finished T38.

After the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January, did not play again after the Toshiba Classic in mid-March, where he finished T38. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Was T14 in the year's first event at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

2013 Season

Among his four top-10 finishes were two runner-up efforts.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed the year with a T9 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, an event he won two years earlier at TPC Harding Park.

Closed the year with a T9 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, an event he won two years earlier at TPC Harding Park. Shaw Charity Classic: Tied a Champions Tour mark in late-August when he made three eagles in the same round Saturday at the Shaw Charity Classic. His eagles came on Nos. 4, 11 and 15 at Canyon Meadows G&CC, making him just the seventh player in history to do so. Had four eagles in the tournament (along with Rocco Mediate), which also matched a Champions Tour record.

Tied a Champions Tour mark in late-August when he made three eagles in the same round Saturday at the Shaw Charity Classic. His eagles came on Nos. 4, 11 and 15 at Canyon Meadows G&CC, making him just the seventh player in history to do so. Had four eagles in the tournament (along with Rocco Mediate), which also matched a Champions Tour record. U.S. Open: Earned a spot in the U.S. Open when he was the medalist at the qualifying tournament held at Old Warson CC in early June. Shot rounds of 71-68 in the qualifier. It was his first U.S. Open appearance since 2003. Opened with a 74 at Merion and went on to miss the cut.

Earned a spot in the U.S. Open when he was the medalist at the qualifying tournament held at Old Warson CC in early June. Shot rounds of 71-68 in the qualifier. It was his first U.S. Open appearance since 2003. Opened with a 74 at Merion and went on to miss the cut. Principal Charity Classic: Finished second again in early June at The Principal Charity Classic, when he three-putted from 50 feet on the 17th green to fall out of a tie with Russ Cochran. Missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have sent the event into overtime.

Finished second again in early June at The Principal Charity Classic, when he three-putted from 50 feet on the 17th green to fall out of a tie with Russ Cochran. Missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have sent the event into overtime. Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: He and teammate Roger Chapman held the 36-hole lead at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf before eventually finishing T16.

He and teammate Roger Chapman held the 36-hole lead at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf before eventually finishing T16. ACE Group Classic: Fell one stroke short of Bernhard Langer at The ACE Group Classic despite carding a 68 in the final round at TwinEagles that matched the low Sunday score. Came from five strokes back to catch Langer and then temporarily took the lead with a birdie at the 13th hole. However, played his last five holes in 1-over to finish as the runner-up.

2012 Season

Finished the year by again surpassing the $1-million mark in season earnings ($1,378,180) with eight top 10 finishes.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Opened with a 6-under-par 64 at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship which helped him to a third-place finish in Arizona in November.

Opened with a 6-under-par 64 at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship which helped him to a third-place finish in Arizona in November. SAS Championship: Nearly won for the second time weeks later when he battled Bernhard Langer on the back nine in the final round at the SAS Championship before eventually finishing second, two strokes behind at Prestonwood CC.

Nearly won for the second time weeks later when he battled Bernhard Langer on the back nine in the final round at the SAS Championship before eventually finishing second, two strokes behind at Prestonwood CC. Boeing Classic: Highlight of the season came in August when he defeated Mark O'Meara with a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Boeing Classic, to win his third career Champions Tour title. Got up and down from just over the back of the 18th green for the win.

Highlight of the season came in August when he defeated Mark O'Meara with a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Boeing Classic, to win his third career Champions Tour title. Got up and down from just over the back of the 18th green for the win. Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Three straight rounds in the 60s also earned him a second-place finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to kick off the season.

2011 Season

Turned a good year into an outstanding season with a pair of wins in the last five of his 20 appearances. Started the campaign as a conditionally-exempt player (34th on prior-year earnings list) but ended the season with a pair of victories, the last of only four players with multiple wins on the year, and over $1.5 million in earnings, more than twice what he made in his first two Champions Tour years combined. Earned September Player of the Month honors as a result of his triumph in Asia.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Closed the season in style by winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Moved atop the leaderboard after a 66 in the third round. With an even-par 71 in the final round, he managed to hold off four contenders by two strokes in cool, windy conditions. Became the eighth player to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in his first appearance and the first to do so since Mark McNulty in 2004. Earned 880 Charles Schwab Cup points and vaulted from 13th place to fourth in the final standings, earning him an additional $200,000 payout.

Closed the season in style by winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Moved atop the leaderboard after a 66 in the third round. With an even-par 71 in the final round, he managed to hold off four contenders by two strokes in cool, windy conditions. Became the eighth player to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in his first appearance and the first to do so since Mark McNulty in 2004. Earned 880 Charles Schwab Cup points and vaulted from 13th place to fourth in the final standings, earning him an additional $200,000 payout. Songdo IBD Championship Presented by Korean Air: Broke through for his first title at the Songdo IBD Championship in South Korea. Prevailed in a five-hole playoff over John Cook, Peter Senior and Mark O'Meara. Birdied the fifth extra hole to defeat Cook after Senior and O'Meara were eliminated after three extra holes. South Korea victory made him the fourth of six first-time winners on the 2011 Champions Tour and came in his 424th career start on all three Tours since last winning on the PGA TOUR at the 1991 Shearson Lehman Brothers Open in San Diego. Victory in South Korea also netted him the biggest winner's check of his career, $456,000, and also pushed him over the $1-million mark in earnings for the first time

Broke through for his first title at the Songdo IBD Championship in South Korea. Prevailed in a five-hole playoff over John Cook, Peter Senior and Mark O'Meara. Birdied the fifth extra hole to defeat Cook after Senior and O'Meara were eliminated after three extra holes. South Korea victory made him the fourth of six first-time winners on the 2011 Champions Tour and came in his 424th career start on all three Tours since last winning on the PGA TOUR at the 1991 Shearson Lehman Brothers Open in San Diego. Victory in South Korea also netted him the biggest winner's check of his career, $456,000, and also pushed him over the $1-million mark in earnings for the first time Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Nearly won his first event in mid-April but fell in a one-hole playoff with Cook at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am. Appeared he would merely be in line for a top-three finish after posting a 9-under-par 204. However, Cook and Russ Cochran, both playing one group behind, made double-bogeys at No. 18, leaving Cook tied at 9-under-par and Cochran two behind. Cook eventually prevailed in a playoff with a birdie on the first playoff hole. Teamed with Art Ensley to win the pro-am portion of the event by two strokes over Cook and his partner Todd Wagner.

Nearly won his first event in mid-April but fell in a one-hole playoff with Cook at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am. Appeared he would merely be in line for a top-three finish after posting a 9-under-par 204. However, Cook and Russ Cochran, both playing one group behind, made double-bogeys at No. 18, leaving Cook tied at 9-under-par and Cochran two behind. Cook eventually prevailed in a playoff with a birdie on the first playoff hole. Teamed with Art Ensley to win the pro-am portion of the event by two strokes over Cook and his partner Todd Wagner. Allianz Championship: Matched Champions Tour best with an opening-round 64 at the Allianz Championship.

2010 Season

Took advantage of limited opportunities and finished 34th on final money list. Played in 15 events, successfully open-qualifying four times early in the campaign. Eventually earned temporary exempt status from the reshuffle.

AT&T Championship: Followed his effort at the Administaff Small Business Classic, with a T6 finish near Houston the following week at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio. Trailed 36-hole leader Larry Nelson by one stroke but a final-round, 1-under 70 dropped him into a T6 at Oak Hills.

Followed his effort at the Administaff Small Business Classic, with a T6 finish near Houston the following week at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio. Trailed 36-hole leader Larry Nelson by one stroke but a final-round, 1-under 70 dropped him into a T6 at Oak Hills. Administaff Small Business Classic: Was T7 near the end of the season at the Administaff Small Business Classic, thanks to a final-round 69 at The Woodlands.

Was T7 near the end of the season at the Administaff Small Business Classic, thanks to a final-round 69 at The Woodlands. The Senior Open Championship: Best performance of the season came in Scotland at The Senior Open Championship. Was one of three players to grab a share of the first-round lead in July at Carnoustie and remained on the leaderboard throughout the weekend before eventually finishing T3.

Best performance of the season came in Scotland at The Senior Open Championship. Was one of three players to grab a share of the first-round lead in July at Carnoustie and remained on the leaderboard throughout the weekend before eventually finishing T3. Senior PGA Championship: First raised eyebrows when he shared the third-round lead with Tom Lehman at the Senior PGA Championship at the Colorado GC in May before eventually finishing T8 after a closing-round 77.

First raised eyebrows when he shared the third-round lead with Tom Lehman at the Senior PGA Championship at the Colorado GC in May before eventually finishing T8 after a closing-round 77. Regions Charity Classic: Open-qualified once again in May at the Regions Charity Classic and went on to finish T7.

Open-qualified once again in May at the Regions Charity Classic and went on to finish T7. Allianz Championship: Started his season by open qualifying for the Allianz Championship in February and contended for much of the event before eventually finishing T9 in Boca Raton.

2009 Season

Was conditionally-exempt after finishing eighth at the 2008 National Qualifying Tournament. Played in 12 events, successfully open-qualifying three times.

Regions Charity Classic: Best performance was a T4 at the Regions Charity Classic after getting into the event via a sponsor's exemption. At the time, it was his best showing in a Tour event since he was third at the 2002 Sony Open in Hawaii.

2006 Season

Did not play on either the PGA TOUR or Nationwide Tour in 2006 due to recurring back problems.

2005 Season

Spent most of the 2005 season playing on the Nationwide Tour, making 11 starts and four cuts.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open Presented by Cox Comm: Best effort was T18 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

Best effort was T18 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. B.C. Open: Only appearance on the PGA TOUR in 2005 resulted in a missed cut at the B.C. Open.

2004 Season

Finished out of the top 150 (No. 234) and did not post a top-10 for the second straight season on TOUR in 2004.

2003 Season

Greater Milwaukee Open: Opening 64 at the 2003 Greater Milwaukee Open was his best round on TOUR since a 64 during the first round of the 2001 Canon Greater Hartford Open.

2002 Season

Sony Open in Hawaii: Earned highest finish since a second at the 1998 BellSouth Classic with a third-place finish at the 2002 Sony Open in Hawaii.

2001 Season

Earned a spot in the top 125 for the 15th consecutive year. Finished 118th in earnings, the lowest since joining the PGA TOUR in 1987. His 31 starts tied a personal high. Made the cut in the last five consecutive events to keep his card for 2002.

Buick Invitational: Only top-10 was a T7 in the Buick Invitational. Positioned two shots back after 54 holes, finished four back after closing rounds of 68-69.

Only top-10 was a T7 in the Buick Invitational. Positioned two shots back after 54 holes, finished four back after closing rounds of 68-69. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Was T11 at AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2000 Season

Among the top-10 three times and in the top-25 eight times. Started year in consistent form, with four top-15 performances in seven cuts made during first 11 events.

Buick Challenge: Third top-10 came at Buick Challenge, where he finished T10.

Third top-10 came at Buick Challenge, where he finished T10. BellSouth Classic: At rain-shortened BellSouth Classic, finished T5.

At rain-shortened BellSouth Classic, finished T5. Doral-Ryder Open: Closed with a 64 at Doral-Ryder Open and jumped into T9, his first top-10 of the year.

Closed with a 64 at Doral-Ryder Open and jumped into T9, his first top-10 of the year. Buick Invitational: T14 at Buick Invitational.

1999 Season

For the third time since 1987, fell out of the top-100 on the TOUR money list.

1998 Season

BellSouth Classic: At BellSouth Classic, had a good shot at first victory since 1991 Shearson Lehman Brothers Open. Shared 36-hole lead, third round 67 wasn't enough to hold off Tiger Woods' course-record 63. Three back of Woods through 54 holes. Was within one of Woods with a 18-foot birdie putt on 15th hole, then missed 20-foot birdie putt on 72nd hole that would of force a playoff.

1997 Season

Recorded three top-10 and 10 top-25 finishes.

Las Vegas Invitational: Finished T11 at the Las Vegas Invitational and collected a $41,400 check to push him over the $3 million mark in career earnings.

1995 Season

LaCantera Texas Open: Had four runner-up finishes between 1992 and 1996, with best chance for victory coming at 1995 LaCantera Texas Open. Trailed third-round leader Duffy Waldorf by one stroke entering the final round, but a 9 on the 16th hole, combined with Waldorf's closing 69, left Blake in T6. Other runner-up finishes came at 1992 BellSouth Classic, 1994 Northern Telecom Open and 1996 Motorola Western Open.

1991 Season

Had 6 top-10s in 1991 and earned $563,854, 21st on the TOUR money list.

THE TOUR Championship: Made his only appearance in THE TOUR Championship in 1991, where he T13.

Made his only appearance in THE TOUR Championship in 1991, where he T13. Shearson Lehman Brothers Open: Best year of his career came when he earned his sole tournament title at Shearson Lehman Brothers Open. Closed with rounds of 67-67 to defeat Bill Sander by two strokes. Had five other top-10 finishes that season and earned $563,854, for 21st on final money list. Made his only appearance in THE TOUR Championship that year, where he tied for 13th.

1988 Season

Utah Open: Winner of 1988 Utah Open.

Amateur Highlights