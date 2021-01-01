|
Ronnie Black
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
May 26, 1958
Birthday
63
AGE
Lovington, New Mexico
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Sandra; Justin (12/14/86), Alex (5/11/88), Anthony (1/26/93), Macy Jewel (9/26/99)
Family
Lamar University
College
1981
Turned Pro
$4,292,016
Career Earnings
Green Valley, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2009 Season
Had his best financial season in professional golf, with almost $350,000 in official money on the Champions Tour and just over $72,000 in PGA TOUR earnings. Started season with a conditional exemption on the Champions Tour through 2008 National Qualifying Tournament but managed to play his way into the top 50 on the final 2009 money list despite not starting his year until early March (Toshiba Classic). Made the cut in all three starts on the PGA TOUR.
2008 Season
Made eight appearances on the Champion's Tour, and finished the season with $191,484 in earnings. Posted five top-20 finishes in his eight starts. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR in 2008 prior to turning 50. Also played in three Nationwide Tour events.
1995 Season
1984 Season
1983 Season
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE