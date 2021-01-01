×
Ronnie Black

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

May 26, 1958

Birthday

63

AGE

Lovington, New Mexico

Birthplace

Tucson, Arizona

Residence

Wife, Sandra; Justin (12/14/86), Alex (5/11/88), Anthony (1/26/93), Macy Jewel (9/26/99)

Family

Lamar University

College

1981

Turned Pro

$4,292,016

Career Earnings

Green Valley, AZ, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 1982
  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2008

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

  • 1983 Southern Open
  • 1984 Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic

Additional Victories (1)

  • 1989 Pebble Beach Invitational

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

  • 1983 Defeated Sam Torrance, Southern Open
  • 1989 Lost to Wayne Grady, Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic

Personal

  • First picked up a club at age nine, but it wasn't until he attended Lamar University that he saw a course with bunkers.
  • Grew up in an athletic household. Father was a high school basketball coach and brother was a PGA professional.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing, movies

Career Highlights

2009 Season

Had his best financial season in professional golf, with almost $350,000 in official money on the Champions Tour and just over $72,000 in PGA TOUR earnings. Started season with a conditional exemption on the Champions Tour through 2008 National Qualifying Tournament but managed to play his way into the top 50 on the final 2009 money list despite not starting his year until early March (Toshiba Classic). Made the cut in all three starts on the PGA TOUR.

  • U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was one of just three players to make two eagles in a round, doing so on Saturday at the U.S. Senior Open.
  • 3M Championship: Finished T11 at the 3M Championship, thanks to a final-round 66.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Highlight of his season was a T2 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in June. Performance was his best in any Tour-sponsored event since his second-place finish at the PGA TOUR's 1989 Centel Classic. Shot rounds of 63-66 on the weekend at En-Joie GC, which matched the best final 36 holes of the 2009 season (Lonnie Nielsen matched him at same event). Along with Fred Funk, finished three strokes back of Nielsen, but his $132,000 paycheck eventually boosted him into exempt status for the remainder of the season.
  • Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: T21 at the Puerto Rico Open his best outing on the PGA Tour.

2008 Season

Made eight appearances on the Champion's Tour, and finished the season with $191,484 in earnings. Posted five top-20 finishes in his eight starts. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR in 2008 prior to turning 50. Also played in three Nationwide Tour events.

  • The Senior Open Championship: Finished T16 at The Senior Open Championship.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Posted first top-10 finish on the Champions Tour in just his second start when he posted three straight sub-par rounds at the En-Joie GC to finish T7 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in July.
  • Commerce Bank Championship: Made his Champions Tour debut at the Commerce Bank Championship after open qualifying to get into the event. Finished T49 on the Red Course at Eisenhower Park.
  • South Georgia Classic: T16 at the South Georgia Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour was his best finish.
  • Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: His T39 finish at the Puerto Rico Open (in his 550th career TOUR start) was his best outing.

1995 Season

  • TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational: Winner of the Pebble Beach Invitational.

1984 Season

  • Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic: Won the second and final time on the PGA TOUR at the Anheuser-Busch Classic, overcoming a seven-stroke deficit with a final-round 63 to defeat Willie Wood by one stroke.

1983 Season

  • Southern Open: Claimed first PGA TOUR victory at the Southern Open, where he birdied the fourth playoff hole to defeat Sam Torrance.

Amateur Highlights

  • Winner of the 1976-77 New Mexico High School Championships.
  • Won 1981 Southland Conference Championship while attending Lamar University.
  • Winner of 1989 Pebble Beach Invitational.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 1981
  • PGA TOUR: 1982
  • PGA TOUR: 1990
  • PGA TOUR: 1995