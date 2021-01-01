JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 1979
-
PGA TOUR Champions: 2006
PGA TOUR Victories (4)
- 1988 Los Angeles Open Presented by Nissan, USF&G Classic
- 1990 Buick Open
- 1992 Freeport-McMoRan Golf Classic
International Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-2)
-
1988 Lost to Bob Lohr, Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic
-
1991 Lost to Brad Faxon, Buick Open
National Teams
- 1988 Dunhill Cup
- 1988 Kirin Cup
- 1989 Asahi Glass Four Tours World Championship of Golf
- 1989, 1991, 1993 Ryder Cup
Personal
- Started playing golf when he was 10 after attending a junior clinic with his mother in Fayetteville, N.C.
- Serves as a director of the Western Golf Association.
- Is an advisor to Aspen Capital in Tampa, Fla., and also sits on the board of Solargenix, the largest builder of solar energy plants.
- Is a devout Catholic who supports Catholic Charities through a family foundation.
- Supports the Word of Fire Catholic Ministries.
- Favorite courses are Pebble Beach GL, Harbour Town GL and Cypress Point GC.
- One course he'd love to play is Pine Valley CC.
- Favorite entertainer is Elton John.
- Favorite movie is "It's a Wonderful Life."
- Favorite athlete is Jack Nicklaus and lists No Ordinary Time as his favorite book.
- Biggest thrill outside of golf is having a happy family and being born into a family of seven sisters and two brothers.
- Has spent some time working as a partner with Mentor Financial, a financial-services firm in suburban Chicago.
- Served as honorary chair of the inaugural Stadion Athens Classic at UGA on the Korn Ferry Tour.
- Says he'd love to trade places for a day with the Pope so he could see the Vatican from that perspective.
- Enjoys watching CNN, The History Channel and National Geographic Channel.
- His most memorable shot was his putt to shoot 59 at the Las Vegas Invitational.
- His bucket list includes taking a good family vacation in Europe, Asia and the U.S.
- Cell phone ring is "Don't Stop Believing" by Journey.
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Played in just 12 events.
-
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: T26 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic, where he posted three consecutive sub-par rounds.
-
Quebec Championship: Was the first-round leader at the Quebec Championship after a 7-under 65 but eventually finished T49 after back-to-back 75s on the weekend at La Tempete.
-
Boeing Classic: T22 at the Boeing Classic.
2013 Season
Made 12 appearances on the Champions Tour.
-
SAS Championship: Best overall finish during the season was a T27 at the SAS Championship.
2012 Season
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: In the mix throughout at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn and eventually finished T4, his only top-10 showing of the season and the second consecutive time he's been among the top five in the Hickory event.
2011 Season
His improved putting played a major role in his rebirth and led to him being voted as the Champions Tour's Comeback Player of the Year. Was T13 in Putts Per Round, up from 57th in 2010, and jumped 44 spots in Putting Average, from 60th to 16th. Posted four top-10 finishes, including a pair of third-place efforts.
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Enjoyed his best Champions Tour season, earning his first trip to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship as a top-30 finisher on the money list.
-
Boeing Classic: Birdied four of his last five holes to finish solo third at the Boeing Classic. Performance was his second straight top-10, a first for him since the 2006 season, his initial Champions Tour campaign.
-
Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: The week prior to Seattle, shot a final-round 65 at Westchester was the low Sunday score and led to a T6 at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship, his first career top-10 finish in a Champions Tour major.
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Trailed 36-hole leader Bob Tway by just two strokes heading into the final round at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, and despite a final-round 66, finished one stroke short of a spot in the playoff with James Mason and eventual champion Mark Wiebe. His T3 finish was his best showing since he was second at the 2006 AT&T Championship.
2010 Season
Managed a pair of top-10 performances and finished inside the top 50 on the single-season money list for the first time since 2006.
-
Ensure Classic at Rock Barn: Turned in a nice performance at the Ensure Classic at Rock Barn, finishing T7 after three straight rounds in the 60s.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Registered his first top-five finish since the fall of 2008 when he was T5 at The Principal Charity Classic.
2009 Season
Was inside the top 20 twice among his 18 starts, with both performances coming in Texas. Was the only Champions Tour player to record a pair of aces during the season.
-
AT&T Championship: Best effort came at the end of the campaign when he was T14 at the AT&T Championship at Oak Hills in San Antonio. Added a second ace in October's AT&T Championship when he used a 5-iron from 196 yards in the opening round at No. 18.
-
Triton Financial Classic: Also was T16 in Austin at the Triton Financial Classic in June.
-
Senior PGA Championship: First hole-in-one came in the final round at the Senior PGA Championship at the Canterbury GC near Cleveland. Used a 4-iron on the 188-yard 13th hole. Initial ace made him only the fourth player, along with Dave Barr, Olin Browne and Jim Thorpe to have a hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR, Champions Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.
2008 Season
-
AT&T Championship: Best performance of the season was a T4 at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach, his top effort since the 2006 AT&T Championship (T2). Was tied for the opening-round lead in the event and then carded a final-round 68 at Pebble to move from T17 into the top five.
-
Toshiba Classic: Forced to withdraw after two rounds at the Toshiba Classic due to an elbow injury he suffered in a fall on ice at his home during the winter.
2007 Season
Had two top-10s in 22 appearances, both coming during the summer. Forced to withdraw early in the final round of the Bank of America Championship due to a rotator cuff injury to his left shoulder.
-
3M Championship: Fast finish in early August at the 3M Championship allowed him to T8 in Minnesota. Final-round 66 at TPC Twin Cities featured a back-nine 29, establishing the low nine-hole score on the circuit in 2007. After making birdie at No. 14 Sunday, holed a 6-iron shot for an eagle at No. 15 (followed by Jay Haas' eagle on same hole in the next grouping) and then finished the round with three straight birdies to also record the best birdie-eagle run on the Champions Tour for the year.
-
Principal Charity Classic: T10 at The Principal Charity Classic in June.
-
Kinojyo Senior Open: Won the Kinojyo Senior Open on the Japan Senior Tour in November where he defeated Katsunara Takahashi in a one-hole playoff.
2006 Season
-
AT&T Championship: Other runner-up effort came in his last start of the year at the AT&T Championship. Final-round 65 at Oak Hills was the low round of the day and gave him the lead late Sunday. Eventually lost by one stroke when Fred Funk made birdies on three of the last four holes, including a clutch par save at No. 18, to preserve the victory.
-
SAS Championship: Was T2 the next week at the weather-shortened SAS Championship near Raleigh.
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: A solo third-place finisher in his next start at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn, posting three consecutive rounds in the 60s. Closed at 5-under-par on the back nine and eventually placed two strokes out of a playoff with R.W. Eaks and eventual-winner Andy Bean.
-
Constellation Energy Classic: Debuted on the circuit near Baltimore and was T5 in his first start at the Constellation Energy Classic just five days after turning 50. Closed with a 6-under-par 66 Sunday and got within a shot of the lead with a pair of late birdies, but eventually finished three strokes behind winner Bob Gilder.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE