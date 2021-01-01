|
Paul Azinger
Full Name
AYZ-ing-er
Pronunciation
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
175 lbs
80 kg
Weight
January 06, 1960
Birthday
61
AGE
Holyoke, Massachusetts
Birthplace
Bradenton, Florida
Residence
Wife, Toni; Sarah Jean (12/28/85), Josie Lynn (4/21/89);
Family
Brevard Junior College; Florida State University
College
1981
Turned Pro
$14,504,591
Career Earnings
Bradenton, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (12)
Additional Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Did not compete in an event in 2015.
2014 Season
Did not compete in an event.
2013 Season
Did not compete in an event during the season. Named the winner of the 2013 Gold Tee Award from the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association. It is the MGWA's highest honor and is awarded to an individual whose career achievements exemplify the best spirit and traditions of the sport of golf. He will receive the award at a function in June in New York.
2012 Season
Did not compete in an event during the season.
2010 Season
Made just four starts in his first Champions Tour year and a lone appearance on the PGA TOUR. Was sidelined for the remainder of the year after suffering cracked ribs and abrasions in a motorcycle accident on September 10 near his home in Florida. Continued work for ESPN as analyst for several golf events.
2009 Season
Played out of the Major Medical Extension category due to a back injury.
2008 Season
Made just nine starts in a season. Played out of the Major Medical Extension category due to a back injury. Had five tournaments to make up that status for the remainder of 2009.
2007 Season
Limited to 13 events due to a back injury. Did not play after the Travelers Championship in June. Granted Major Medical Extension and had 14 events in 2008 to earn $611,111 (combined with 2007 earnings of $174,069, would equal 2007's No. 125 earnings of $785,180) and receive Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2008 campaign.
2006 Season
Finished in the top 125 for the first time since the 2002 season, thanks to seven top-25s, including one top-10. Combined partial status on TOUR with work as analyst for ABC golf telecasts, paired with host Mike Tirico and co-analyst Nick Faldo. Used his one-time top 50 on the PGA TOUR career money list exemption for the season. Named U.S. Ryder Cup captain on Nov. 6.
2005 Season
Made 10 of 22 cuts with two top-25s and finished 187th on money list.
2004 Season
Missed cut in final two events to finish No. 126 on the money list, outside the top 125 for the second consecutive season. Managed to post three top-10s.
2003 Season
Fighting an ailing back and hip, slumped to 169th on the money list, making only 10 cuts in 26 starts.
2002 Season
Finished in the top 100 for the eighth consecutive season and 17th time in 20-year career.
2001 Season
Made more than $1.5 million and missed just one cut for the second year in a row. Finished season making 18 consecutive cuts, the second-longest current streak behind Tiger Woods' 78.
2000 Season
1998 Season
1995 Season
Recipient of GWAA Ben Hogan Award in 1995, given to the individual who has continued to be active in golf despite physical handicap or serious illness.
1994 Season
Played in only four events following chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
1993 Season
Enjoyed finest season of career before being diagnosed with lymphoma in right shoulder blade in December. Kept the longest active winning streak on TOUR, seven years, going with three victories. Ten top-three finishes were most since Tom Watson in 1980. Finished second on money list to Nick Price.
1992 Season
Missed nine tournaments during the middle of the season after having right shoulder surgery on June 20.
1991 Season
1990 Season
1989 Season
Had 13 top-10s in 25 starts, the most in one season during his career.
1988 Season
1987 Season
Three-time winner, when he finished second on money list behind Curtis Strange. Named 1987 PGA and Golf World Player of the Year.
1984 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament medalist.