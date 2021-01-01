JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Champions: 2010

PGA TOUR Victories (12)

1987 Phoenix Open, Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational, Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open

Phoenix Open, Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational, Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open 1988 Hertz Bay Hill Classic

Hertz Bay Hill Classic 1989 Canon Greater Hartford Open

Canon Greater Hartford Open 1990 MONY Tournament of Champions

MONY Tournament of Champions 1991 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 1992 THE TOUR Championship

THE TOUR Championship 1993 New England Classic, Memorial Tournament, PGA Championship

New England Classic, Memorial Tournament, PGA Championship 2000 Sony Open in Hawaii

Additional Victories (2)

1990 BMW International Open

BMW International Open 1992 BMW International Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

1989 Lost to Steve Jones, Sandy Lyle, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic

Lost to Steve Jones, Sandy Lyle, Bob Hope Chrysler Classic 1990 Lost to Mark Calcavecchia, Tim Simpson, Greg Norman, Doral-Ryder Open

Lost to Mark Calcavecchia, Tim Simpson, Greg Norman, Doral-Ryder Open 1993 Defeated Greg Norman, PGA Championship

Personal

His book, Zinger, is about his fight against cancer.

Started playing golf at age 5, but couldn't break 40 until he was a high school senior.

Gave a eulogy at longtime friend Payne Stewart's memorial service in 1999.

Loves to play Foosball.

Has worked on ABC Sports golf telecasts in the past.

Released his highly anticipated book Cracking the Code, The Winning Ryder Cup Strategy: Make it Work for You in 2010. Also released the best-selling iPhone app Golfplan to glowing reviews.

Special Interests

Fishing

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Did not compete in an event in 2015.

2014 Season

Did not compete in an event.

2013 Season

Did not compete in an event during the season. Named the winner of the 2013 Gold Tee Award from the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association. It is the MGWA's highest honor and is awarded to an individual whose career achievements exemplify the best spirit and traditions of the sport of golf. He will receive the award at a function in June in New York.

2012 Season

Did not compete in an event during the season.

2010 Season

Made just four starts in his first Champions Tour year and a lone appearance on the PGA TOUR. Was sidelined for the remainder of the year after suffering cracked ribs and abrasions in a motorcycle accident on September 10 near his home in Florida. Continued work for ESPN as analyst for several golf events.

RBC Canadian Open: Finished 76th in his only start on the PGA TOUR, at the RBC Canadian Open.

Finished 76th in his only start on the PGA TOUR, at the RBC Canadian Open. The ACE Group Classic: Made his Champions Tour debut at The ACE Group Classic and finished T21 in Naples.

2009 Season

Played out of the Major Medical Extension category due to a back injury.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Only made cut in eight starts came in his first start of the season, finishing T69 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2008 Season

Made just nine starts in a season. Played out of the Major Medical Extension category due to a back injury. Had five tournaments to make up that status for the remainder of 2009.

Ryder Cup: Season dominated by his captaincy of the United States Ryder Cup team. Led U.S. team to victory at Valhalla.

Season dominated by his captaincy of the United States Ryder Cup team. Led U.S. team to victory at Valhalla. PGA Championship: Finished T63 at the PGA Championship.

Finished T63 at the PGA Championship. Sony Open in Hawaii: Made two cuts, with a T32 at the Sony Open in Hawaii his best outing.

2007 Season

Limited to 13 events due to a back injury. Did not play after the Travelers Championship in June. Granted Major Medical Extension and had 14 events in 2008 to earn $611,111 (combined with 2007 earnings of $174,069, would equal 2007's No. 125 earnings of $785,180) and receive Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2008 campaign.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Best finish was a T13 in first start of the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2006 Season

Finished in the top 125 for the first time since the 2002 season, thanks to seven top-25s, including one top-10. Combined partial status on TOUR with work as analyst for ABC golf telecasts, paired with host Mike Tirico and co-analyst Nick Faldo. Used his one-time top 50 on the PGA TOUR career money list exemption for the season. Named U.S. Ryder Cup captain on Nov. 6.

the Memorial Tournament: Finished 10th at the Memorial Tournament.

2005 Season

Made 10 of 22 cuts with two top-25s and finished 187th on money list.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Best finish was T17 in first start at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Was one stroke off the lead through 54 holes. Finished with a 4-over-par 74 to fall from contention.

2004 Season

Missed cut in final two events to finish No. 126 on the money list, outside the top 125 for the second consecutive season. Managed to post three top-10s.

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Finished T9 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

Finished T9 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2003 Season

Fighting an ailing back and hip, slumped to 169th on the money list, making only 10 cuts in 26 starts.

2002 Season

Finished in the top 100 for the eighth consecutive season and 17th time in 20-year career.

Ryder Cup: Member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team for the fourth time. Provided thrilling moment as he holed out on No. 18 to halve singles match with Niclas Fasth.

Member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team for the fourth time. Provided thrilling moment as he holed out on No. 18 to halve singles match with Niclas Fasth. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished fourth at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, earning $360,000. Lost to eventual runner-up Scott McCarron in the semifinals. Fell to Brad Faxon in consolation match.

2001 Season

Made more than $1.5 million and missed just one cut for the second year in a row. Finished season making 18 consecutive cuts, the second-longest current streak behind Tiger Woods' 78.

Ryder Cup: Chosen by Curtis Strange as Captain's Choice for U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Chosen by Curtis Strange as Captain's Choice for U.S. Ryder Cup team. Sony Open in Hawaii: The only missed cut was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, an event he came into as defending champion.

2000 Season

Sony Open in Hawaii: Captured his 12th career victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his first victory since the 1993 PGA Championship. Marked third year he began TOUR season with a victory, including 1987 Phoenix Open and 1990 MONY Tournament of Champions.

Captured his 12th career victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his first victory since the 1993 PGA Championship. Marked third year he began TOUR season with a victory, including 1987 Phoenix Open and 1990 MONY Tournament of Champions. Presidents Cup: Member of victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team. Was a Captain's Pick by U.S. Captain Ken Venturi.

1998 Season

PGA Championship: T13 at PGA Championship.

T13 at PGA Championship. U.S. Open Championship: T14 at U.S. Open.

T14 at U.S. Open. Masters Tournament: Recorded a career-best fifth at Masters.

1995 Season

Recipient of GWAA Ben Hogan Award in 1995, given to the individual who has continued to be active in golf despite physical handicap or serious illness.

1994 Season

Played in only four events following chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

1993 Season

Enjoyed finest season of career before being diagnosed with lymphoma in right shoulder blade in December. Kept the longest active winning streak on TOUR, seven years, going with three victories. Ten top-three finishes were most since Tom Watson in 1980. Finished second on money list to Nick Price.

PGA Championship: Kept the longest active winning streak on TOUR, seven years, going with three victories. Captured first major title by defeating Greg Norman on second hole of sudden-death playoff at PGA Championship at Inverness.

Kept the longest active winning streak on TOUR, seven years, going with three victories. Captured first major title by defeating Greg Norman on second hole of sudden-death playoff at PGA Championship at Inverness. New England Classic: Won New England Classic after taking lead with third-round 64.

Won New England Classic after taking lead with third-round 64. Memorial Tournament: Won Memorial Tournament in dramatic fashion, holing out from greenside bunker on 72nd hole to defeat Corey Pavin by one stroke and Payne Stewart by two.

1992 Season

Missed nine tournaments during the middle of the season after having right shoulder surgery on June 20.

THE TOUR Championship: Held on to his three-stroke advantage heading into the final round to win THE TOUR Championship by the same margin over Lee Janzen at Pinehurst No. 2.

1991 Season

Ryder Cup Matches: Won crucial singles match against Jose Maria Olazabal during the Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island.

Won crucial singles match against Jose Maria Olazabal during the Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Recorded four-stroke victory over Brian Claar and Corey Pavin at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in February.

1990 Season

Doral-Ryder Open: Shared the third-round lead with Fred Couples at the Doral-Ryder Open but ended up losing in a four-man playoff to Greg Norman.

Shared the third-round lead with Fred Couples at the Doral-Ryder Open but ended up losing in a four-man playoff to Greg Norman. MONY Tournament of Champions: Opened with victory in the MONY Tournament of Champions. Final-round 69 carried the 54-hole leader to a one-stroke victory over Ian Baker-Finch.

1989 Season

Had 13 top-10s in 25 starts, the most in one season during his career.

Ryder Cup Matches: Captured singles victory over Seve Ballesteros during his first Ryder Cup.

Captured singles victory over Seve Ballesteros during his first Ryder Cup. Canon Greater Hartford Open: Captured his second Canon Greater Hartford Open by shooting a 65 on Sunday to overtake third-round leader Wayne Levi by one stroke.

1988 Season

Hertz Bay Hill Classic: Shot three rounds of 66, one being the final round, to win by five strokes over Tom Kite at the Hertz Bay Hill Classic.

1987 Season

Three-time winner, when he finished second on money list behind Curtis Strange. Named 1987 PGA and Golf World Player of the Year.

The Open Championship: Runner-up at The Open Championship.

Runner-up at The Open Championship. Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open: Third-round 63 carried him to his third victory at the Canon Sammy Davis, Jr.-Greater Hartford Open.

Third-round 63 carried him to his third victory at the Canon Sammy Davis, Jr.-Greater Hartford Open. Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational: Holed a 30-foot putt for eagle-3 on the last hole at the Panasonic-Las Vegas Invitational for second victory.

Holed a 30-foot putt for eagle-3 on the last hole at the Panasonic-Las Vegas Invitational for second victory. Phoenix Open: Finished with rounds of 65-67 to capture the Phoenix Open.

1984 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament medalist.