PGA TOUR Victories (2)

1990 Phoenix Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

1994 NIKE Cleveland Open, NIKE Miami Valley Open

International Victories (1)

1983 Mexican Open

Additional Victories (5)

1981 New Mexico State Amateur

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

1999 Lost to Gabriel Hjertstedt, Touchstone Energy Tucson Open

Personal

Grandfather, known as "The Silver Scot," won the 1927 U.S. Open, 1930 PGA Championship and 1931 Open Championship and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Got his start in golf from his mom and dad.

After record-setting performance at the 2003 Valero Texas Open, commented on colorful career, "You only get one trip around life. Golf is just something that I love to do. I don't play for the money, I never have. I've made a lot of good friends playing golf professionally."

Played on European and Asian Tours until fall of 1987.

Special Interests

Music, sports

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Posted three finishes in the top 25 in 22 starts in the 2019 season. Finished T39 at the first Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, ultimately finishing No. 61 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

2018 Season

Posted three finishes in the top 25 in his ninth year on PGA TOUR Champions. His best was a T20 finish at the Sanford International. Advanced to the first Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and finished No. 62 in the standings.

2017 Season

Enjoyed his most productive year since 2010, finishing 32nd on the Charles Schwab Cup money list and posting five top-10 finishes, including a second and a third place.

PURE Insurance Championship: Was T10 the following week at the PURE Insurance Championship.

Was T10 the following week at the PURE Insurance Championship. Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship: On the strength of three consecutive rounds in the 60s, finished T3 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in September.

On the strength of three consecutive rounds in the 60s, finished T3 at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in September. Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Claimed a T9 finish at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in July.

Claimed a T9 finish at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in July. American Family Insurance Championship: Was T9 at the American Family Insurance Championship in June.

Was T9 at the American Family Insurance Championship in June. Insperity Invitational: Enjoyed his best finish in a tournament in six years when he was T2 at the Insperity Invitational in May. Was in contention throughout the final round before seeing his chances slip away with back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 which left him one shy of John Daly. His best previous finish in an event came at the 2011 rain-shortened Insperity Championship, an event won by Brad Faxon.

2016 Season

Had his most productive season on PGA TOUR Champions since his rookie season in 2011, advancing through to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Used four sub-par rounds to claim a T5 at the Senior PGA Championship in Michigan.

Used four sub-par rounds to claim a T5 at the Senior PGA Championship in Michigan. Regions Tradition: Made birdies on five of his last six holes in the final round of the Regions Tradition in his next start to finish T3, his best effort since he was second at the 2011 Insperity Championship.

Made birdies on five of his last six holes in the final round of the Regions Tradition in his next start to finish T3, his best effort since he was second at the 2011 Insperity Championship. Insperity Invitational: Enjoyed a successful three-event stretch in May when he started with a T7 finish at the Insperity Invitational.

Enjoyed a successful three-event stretch in May when he started with a T7 finish at the Insperity Invitational. Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Finished T6 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March.

2015 Season

Shaw Charity Classic: Had his best finish in nearly three years when he was T5 at the Shaw Charity Classic in August in Calgary. His performance included opening and closing rounds of 65.

Had his best finish in nearly three years when he was T5 at the Shaw Charity Classic in August in Calgary. His performance included opening and closing rounds of 65. Barbasol Championship: Missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship on the PGA TOUR.

Missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship on the PGA TOUR. Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Jesper Parnevik to T10 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.

Teamed with Jesper Parnevik to T10 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April. Greater Gwinnett Championship: Was the first-round leader at the rain-shortened Greater Gwinnett Championship and eventually went on to T8 near Atlanta.

Was the first-round leader at the rain-shortened Greater Gwinnett Championship and eventually went on to T8 near Atlanta. Allianz Championship: Rallied from an opening-round 73 with weekend scores of 68-66 in Boca Raton to T6 at the Allianz Championship. At the time it was his best PGA TOUR Champions performance since finishing solo fourth at the 2012 AT&T Championship near the end of the season.

2014 Season

Boeing Classic: Had his best finish of the season when he put together three straight sub-par rounds to finish T8 at the Boeing Classic in late-August. Was on the leaderboard throughout the final round but fell out of contention with a 1-over-par 37 on his back nine.

Had his best finish of the season when he put together three straight sub-par rounds to finish T8 at the Boeing Classic in late-August. Was on the leaderboard throughout the final round but fell out of contention with a 1-over-par 37 on his back nine. Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Teamed with Billy Andrade for a T10 finish in the Champions Division at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf in June.

Teamed with Billy Andrade for a T10 finish in the Champions Division at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf in June. ACE Group Classic: Was T11 early in the year at The ACE Group Classic.

Was T11 early in the year at The ACE Group Classic. Calloway Invitational: Following official season won the Calloway Invitational at Pebble Beach for the third time defeating Lee Janzen in a playoff.

2013 Season

Health issues limited his season to just 15 appearances, during which he did not record a top-10 finish.

SAS Championship: Also T18 at the SAS Championship in October.

Also T18 at the SAS Championship in October. Regions Tradition: Missed nearly three months with a back problem, which forced him to withdraw from June's Regions Tradition after just one round.

Missed nearly three months with a back problem, which forced him to withdraw from June's Regions Tradition after just one round. Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: His best finish came in late May at the Senior PGA Championship, where he was T13.

2012 Season

Troubled by bone spurs early in the season and missed almost two months after he underwent arthroscopic surgery for bursitis in April.

AT&T Championship: Shot 67 Sunday at the AT&T Championship to move into a solo fourth-place finish in San Antonio, the last full-field event of the year.

Shot 67 Sunday at the AT&T Championship to move into a solo fourth-place finish in San Antonio, the last full-field event of the year. SAS Championship: Did not record his first top-10 finish of the campaign until October when he closed with a 6-under-par 66 to finish T4 at the SAS Championship.

Did not record his first top-10 finish of the campaign until October when he closed with a 6-under-par 66 to finish T4 at the SAS Championship. Principal Charity Classic: Eventually returned to the PGA TOUR Champions in June, at The Principal Charity Classic.

2011 Season

For the first time in his career, dating to 1982, did not make a PGA TOUR start. Made 23 starts on the Champions Tour, highlighted by four top-10 finishes. A late-season push helped him secure a 28th-place finish on the final money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Attempted to regain playing privileges on the PGA TOUR for 2012 by going through the fall qualifying process. After being the medalist at the second stage in Panama City, Fla., advanced to the final stage in La Quinta, Calif., but ended up withdrawing after five rounds of the six-round event when he was out of contention.

Attempted to regain playing privileges on the PGA TOUR for 2012 by going through the fall qualifying process. After being the medalist at the second stage in Panama City, Fla., advanced to the final stage in La Quinta, Calif., but ended up withdrawing after five rounds of the six-round event when he was out of contention. Insperity Championship: Fourth top-10 of the Champions Tour season came with second-place honors at the Insperity Championship. Trailed Brad Faxon by one stroke heading into final round but did not get a chance for victory Sunday when heavy rain washed out the final round. His $149,600 paycheck vaulted him from 37th place on the money list into the top-30.

Fourth top-10 of the Champions Tour season came with second-place honors at the Insperity Championship. Trailed Brad Faxon by one stroke heading into final round but did not get a chance for victory Sunday when heavy rain washed out the final round. His $149,600 paycheck vaulted him from 37th place on the money list into the top-30. Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: He was on the leaderboard for most of the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship. Fired a final-round 70 at Westchester CC to T6.

He was on the leaderboard for most of the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship. Fired a final-round 70 at Westchester CC to T6. 3M Championship: Also T8 at the 3M Championship after posting three straight sub-70 rounds at TPC Twin Cities.

Also T8 at the 3M Championship after posting three straight sub-70 rounds at TPC Twin Cities. Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Trailed 36-hole leader Bob Tway by just one stroke at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn in June before a final-round 70 left him T8 at the conclusion of the event.

2010 Season

Made just five PGA TOUR starts, with one made-cut. Instead, focused primarily on the Champions Tour. Solid rookie season on the PGA TOUR Champions included three runner-up finishes and 10 top-10 performances in 23 starts. Ended his first season on the PGA TOUR Champions as the last of 13 players over the million-dollar mark in official earnings.

Ensure Classic at Rock Barn: Was among the final-round leaders at the Ensure Classic at Rock Barn before eventually finishing T7. Earned $59,500 and went over the $1-million mark in season earnings.

Was among the final-round leaders at the Ensure Classic at Rock Barn before eventually finishing T7. Earned $59,500 and went over the $1-million mark in season earnings. Boeing Classic: Was T8 at the Boeing Classic.

Was T8 at the Boeing Classic. JELD-WEN Tradition: In his next start at the JELD-WEN Tradition, posted four straight sub-par rounds to finish T6 in Oregon.

In his next start at the JELD-WEN Tradition, posted four straight sub-par rounds to finish T6 in Oregon. 3M Championship: Was the 18-hole leader following a 9-under-par 63 at the 3M Championship in August near Minneapolis. Remained on the leaderboard throughout the weekend before finishing T3 with three others at the TPC Twin Cities.

Was the 18-hole leader following a 9-under-par 63 at the 3M Championship in August near Minneapolis. Remained on the leaderboard throughout the weekend before finishing T3 with three others at the TPC Twin Cities. The Senior Open Championship: Rebounded from an opening-round, 3-over-par 74 at The Senior Open Championship with a pair of sub-par rounds on the weekend to finish T8 at Carnoustie.

Rebounded from an opening-round, 3-over-par 74 at The Senior Open Championship with a pair of sub-par rounds on the weekend to finish T8 at Carnoustie. Principal Charity Classic: Registered a third runner-up finish, at The Principal Charity Classic. Was tied for the 36-hole lead with Nick Price, but final-round 71 at Glen Oaks left him four strokes back at the end.

Registered a third runner-up finish, at The Principal Charity Classic. Was tied for the 36-hole lead with Nick Price, but final-round 71 at Glen Oaks left him four strokes back at the end. Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Finished second at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, one stroke back of David Eger. Was one shot ahead of Eger after four consecutive birdies (Nos. 11-14) on the back nine but missed a short birdie putt on the par-5 15th and then three-putted for bogey at the par-3 17th to fall back.

Finished second at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, one stroke back of David Eger. Was one shot ahead of Eger after four consecutive birdies (Nos. 11-14) on the back nine but missed a short birdie putt on the par-5 15th and then three-putted for bogey at the par-3 17th to fall back. The Cap Cana Championship: Became the ninth player in PGA TOUR Champions history at the time, and first since Brad Bryant in 2007 (Ginn Championship at Hammock Beach), to record four eagles in an event when he did so at The Cap Cana Championship (T13).

Became the ninth player in PGA TOUR Champions history at the time, and first since Brad Bryant in 2007 (Ginn Championship at Hammock Beach), to record four eagles in an event when he did so at The Cap Cana Championship (T13). Allianz Championship: Along with Tim Simpson, held a share of the 36-hole lead at the Allianz Championship. Second-round 64 at Broken Sound included a run of five consecutive birdies, tying the PGA TOUR Champions best birdie streak in 2010.

Along with Tim Simpson, held a share of the 36-hole lead at the Allianz Championship. Second-round 64 at Broken Sound included a run of five consecutive birdies, tying the PGA TOUR Champions best birdie streak in 2010. The ACE Group Classic: Finished second to Fred Couples in his Champions Tour debut at The ACE Group Classic in mid-February. Fired an 11-under-par 61 in the final round, matching the Champions Tour record for lowest score in relation to par. Trailed Couples by seven strokes after five holes before playing the next dozen holes at 10-under to grab a share of the lead with a birdie at No. 17. However, Couples answered with a birdie at the same hole moments later to earn a one-stroke win. His 61 set a course record and was just one stroke shy of a career-best 60 he shot at the 1999 Las Vegas Invitational. Final round included nine birdies and an eagle.

Finished second to Fred Couples in his Champions Tour debut at The ACE Group Classic in mid-February. Fired an 11-under-par 61 in the final round, matching the Champions Tour record for lowest score in relation to par. Trailed Couples by seven strokes after five holes before playing the next dozen holes at 10-under to grab a share of the lead with a birdie at No. 17. However, Couples answered with a birdie at the same hole moments later to earn a one-stroke win. His 61 set a course record and was just one stroke shy of a career-best 60 he shot at the 1999 Las Vegas Invitational. Final round included nine birdies and an eagle. Farmers Insurance Open: T63 at the Farmers Insurance Open was his only made cut.

2009 Season

Underwent back surgery in June. As a result, played the 2010 season on a Minor Medical Extension. Had seven events to earn $159,377 and earn Major Medical Extension for rest of the 2010 season. Made 10 of 19 cuts with one top-10 finish.

Verizon Heritage: His T13 finish at the Verizon Heritage was highlighted by a second-round hole-in-one on the 163-yard seventh hole with an 8-iron.

His T13 finish at the Verizon Heritage was highlighted by a second-round hole-in-one on the 163-yard seventh hole with an 8-iron. Shell Houston Open: T6 at Shell Houston Open. Had no bogeys through 52 holes and held lead at 13-under before closing third round with bogey, quadruple-bogey finish.

2008 Season

Earned more than $1.5 million, the first time in his career he surpassed $1 million in a season. This was keyed by a career high-tying five top-10s (also 1999). Turned 50 in October 2009 to become eligible to join the Champions Tour.

AT&T National: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the AT&T National to finish T3. Kept alive his streak of eight consecutive rounds in the 60s going back to the first round of the Travelers Championship.

Posted four rounds in the 60s at the AT&T National to finish T3. Kept alive his streak of eight consecutive rounds in the 60s going back to the first round of the Travelers Championship. Travelers Championship: Claimed his fourth top-10 finish of the year with a T2 at the Travelers Championship in June after weekend rounds of 5-under-par 65s. It was his best finish since a T2 at the 2004 Chrysler Championship. With the finish, eclipsed the million-dollar-earnings mark for the first time in his 20-year PGA TOUR career.

Claimed his fourth top-10 finish of the year with a T2 at the Travelers Championship in June after weekend rounds of 5-under-par 65s. It was his best finish since a T2 at the 2004 Chrysler Championship. With the finish, eclipsed the million-dollar-earnings mark for the first time in his 20-year PGA TOUR career. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: The Dallas, Texas, native posted his first career top-10 (10 starts) at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial with a T10 finish.

The Dallas, Texas, native posted his first career top-10 (10 starts) at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial with a T10 finish. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Had his second top-10, a T7, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where a final-round 66 tied the low round of the day.

Had his second top-10, a T7, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where a final-round 66 tied the low round of the day. Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Recorded his first top-10 of the season with a T6 at the inaugural Puerto Rico Open.

2007 Season

Posted two top-10s and returned to the top 125.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Closed with rounds of 68-68 to finish T5 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Moved from No. 117 to No. 98 on money list with paycheck of $203,400, securing TOUR card for 2008.

Closed with rounds of 68-68 to finish T5 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Moved from No. 117 to No. 98 on money list with paycheck of $203,400, securing TOUR card for 2008. Shell Houston Open: First top-10 was a fourth at the Shell Houston Open, aided by a final-round, 6-under-par 66.

2006 Season

Finished outside the top-125 for the first time since 2002.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Best finish was a T11 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 10 of final 12 starts to finish No. 122 on the money list.

MCI Heritage: Led the field with 20 putts in the first round of the MCI Heritage at Harbour Town GL, just two strokes shy of the TOUR record of 18.

Led the field with 20 putts in the first round of the MCI Heritage at Harbour Town GL, just two strokes shy of the TOUR record of 18. Sony Open in Hawaii: In first start, finished T7 at the Sony Open in Hawaii for only top-10 performance of the season.

2004 Season

With two-year exemption in hand after winning the 2003 Valero Texas Open, posted two top-10s to finish in the top 100 on the money list.

Chrysler Championship: Finished T2 at Chrysler Championship, the last full-field event of the year, to jump from 153rd to 95th on the money list. Paycheck in Tampa ($440,000) was more than half of season's earnings ($844,634).

2003 Season

Valero Texas Open: After playing with partial status most of season, turned it around in September with second career victory at the Valero Texas Open, done in record-setting fashion with rounds of 64-62-63-65--254. The 254 total (26-under-par) broke Mark Calcavecchia's 72-hole TOUR mark of 256 set in winning at the 2001 Phoenix Open. The 54-hole total of 189 matched the TOUR record shared by Calcavecchia and John Cook (1996 FedEx St. Jude Classic). Did not post a bogey until the back nine on Sunday. In relation to par for a par-70 course, also broke the PGA TOUR record of 22-under-par set by Donnie Hammond at the 1989 Texas Open. Win was worth $630,000, the largest payday of career.

2002 Season

Greater Milwaukee Open: Led Greater Milwaukee Open after a first-round 63, lowest round on TOUR since 60 during second round of 1999 Las Vegas Invitational. Finished T8.

Led Greater Milwaukee Open after a first-round 63, lowest round on TOUR since 60 during second round of 1999 Las Vegas Invitational. Finished T8. Sony Open in Hawaii: Picked up first top-10 finish since the 2000 Byron Nelson Classic with a T7 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2001 Season

Finished 161st on the money list. Played in 32 PGA TOUR events and posted three top-25s.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Returned to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and finished T8 to retain his card for the 2002 season.

2000 Season

Earned full-exempt status for the third consecutive season on the strength of two top-10s.

1999 Season

Las Vegas Invitational: Fired second-round 60 at Las Vegas CC in Las Vegas Invitational. His 12-under-par 60 included a missed 2Â½-foot putt on 14. He became the only player 40 or older to shoot a 60 on a par-72 course.

Fired second-round 60 at Las Vegas CC in Las Vegas Invitational. His 12-under-par 60 included a missed 2Â½-foot putt on 14. He became the only player 40 or older to shoot a 60 on a par-72 course. Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Came close to winning his first PGA TOUR title since 1990 Phoenix Open when he lost a playoff to Gabriel Hjertstedt at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open. Hjertstedt won on the first extra hole with a birdie.

1998 Season

Finished among the top-60 on the TOUR money list for the first time since 1990.

Phoenix Open: Shot final-round 64 to finish T2 at Phoenix Open for first runner-up finish since 1990.

1994 Season

Found success on Korn Ferry Tour, winning Miami Valley and Cleveland Opens in consecutive weeks to become first player to win back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour events. Finished seventh on Korn Ferry Tour money list to gain spot on 1995 TOUR.

U.S. Open Championship: Played in 1994 U.S. Open at Oakmont CC, site of grandfather's 1927 U.S. Open victory.

1990 Season

Shearson Lehman Hutton Open: Nearly won again three weeks later, finishing second, two strokes behind Shearson Lehman Hutton champion Dan Forsman.

Nearly won again three weeks later, finishing second, two strokes behind Shearson Lehman Hutton champion Dan Forsman. Phoenix Open: Earned first TOUR victory at the Phoenix Open, his first start of the season, and won by five over Jim Thorpe.

1983 Season

Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Winner of the Mexican Open.

Amateur Highlights

Winner of the 1981 New Mexico State Amateur.

