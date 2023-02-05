  • NEWS

    Justin Rose leads by one after the third round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  Justin Rose carded five birdies and an eagle in the third round at Monterey Peninsula Country Club to seize the 54-hole lead. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)