From Josh Allen to Arrested Development stars, 10 pro-am teams to watch at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Two champions will be crowned Sunday on this stage that has shone since 1919 and been a staple of the PGA TOUR schedule since Bing Crosby brought his clambake to the Monterey Peninsula in 1947. This tournament is known not just for Pebble Beach’s scenic views but also the celebrities who compete alongside the pros for the coveted pro-am title.

Before play gets underway Thursday, here are 10 teams worth keeping an eye on:

Josh Allen (9) with Keith Mitchell – Does he wish he were prepping for Phoenix? (Super Bowl LVI, not the Waste Management Phoenix Open!) Yes. But playing at Pebble Beach is a nice consolation for the Buffalo Bills quarterback, who is passing on the Pro Bowl to compete this week.

Aaron Rodgers (8) with Ben Silverman – Silverman won on the Korn Ferry Tour last Wednesday and now he is teeing it up with an all-time great. As Aaron Rodgers, a California native, ponders his future, there are few better places to do so than the iconic courses of the Monterey Peninsula.

Gareth Bale (2) with Joseph Bramlett: There are stars from both versions of football in the field. Bale is hitting the pro-am circuit after retiring from his successful football career. Bale can hold his own on the course, impressing Jon Rahm in a recent pro-am round. “I told Gareth, you can’t be so good at professional football and golf at the same time, it just doesn’t seem fair,” Rahm s

Larry Fitzgerald Jr. (6) with Kevin Streelman – Talk about seamlessly moving from the gridiron to the fairways, Fitzgerald paired with Streelman to win here in 2018 and 2020.

Buster Posey (5) with Nick Watney – A diehard San Francisco Giants fan, Watney gets to play with arguably the heart and soul of that organization during his 12-year career. Posey, who retired after the 2021 season, is a former National League MVP, seven-time All-Star and member of three San Francisco Giants’ World Series-winning teams.

Will Arnett (15) with Taylor Pendrith: An all-Canadian pairing here between Pendrith, a participant in last year’s Presidents Cup, and the Arrested Development star.

Pau Gasol (11) with Mark Hubbard: The six-time NBA All-Star won’t be the only reason fans will flock to this group, as Hubbard starred at nearby San Jose State and even proposed to his wife at this event.

Jason Bateman (8) with Harrison Endycott: A big week for golf fans who also enjoy Arrested Development, as both Arnett and Bateman are in the field. Michael Bluth is teeing it up alongside the PGA TOUR rookie from Australia.

Jake Owen (3) with Jordan Spieth – Annually this is the Power Group here at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Owen, the hugely popular country music singer, plays beautifully and blends in nicely alongside his good friend.

Condoleeza Rice (16) with Brandon Wu – The pride of Stanford will truly be represented here. Wu helped the Cardinal win the 2019 NCAA Championship, while the former Secretary of State is currently the Director of the Hoover Institute at her alma mater.