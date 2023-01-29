Happy 100th birthday to Jack Burke, Jr.

In summing up Jack Burke, Jr.’s PGA TOUR career, do you focus on his four-win 1950 season, his five-victory 1952 campaign – with four of the wins coming in succession – or should the discussion center around his back-to-back major championships in 1956?

Or how about all three years? After all, those seasons, which brought him a whole lot of wins, give a good overview of Burke’s career. The Texas legend turns 100 today, and that makes him the oldest living PGA TOUR winner and the oldest living World Golf Hall of Fame member. By far.

Yes, hit triple-digits and you will carry with you a lot of distinctions.

As the son of professional golfer Jack Burke, Sr., the younger Burke was seemingly born to play the game for a living. It just took him a while to get going. After accepting the head pro job at Galveston Country Club as an 18-year-old (what were you doing at that age?), Burke joined the Navy and served his country for four years. He then slowly started his career, playing the sport for a living but not touring on a week-to-week basis until he was 27.

Once he began as a TOUR regular, though, it didn’t take the Fort Worth, Texas, native long to win. In 1950, after sharing the Bing Crosby Pro-Am title with Sam Snead, Smiley Quick and Dave Douglas, each earning a victory, he won the outright title at the Rio Grande Valley Open in Harlingen, Texas, doing so in style by hitting driver-driver and then tapping in from two feet for an eagle that gave him a two-shot win over Skip Alexander. Burke also won the St. Petersburg Open in Florida and finally the Sioux City Open.

While his four 1950 wins were impressive, Burke didn’t win Player of the Year, as Snead won eight times, Lloyd Mangrum five and Cary Middlecoff matched Burke’s four-victory total.

Two years later, Burke took home four more tournament titles but did something none of those other three players could match. Burke won, count ‘em, four tournaments in succession over a 24-day period. Also, he didn’t just win four tournaments in a row, he basically blitzed the field except for his playoff win over Bill Nary and Tommy Bolt in Baton Rouge. His other victory margins were six, six and eight strokes, respectively.

“I felt if I played it too safe, I might get in trouble,” he later said.

Yet during all this winning, Burke had been unable to break through in a major championship. Close calls? Sure. There was his second-place finish at the 1952 Masters; oh, what might have been but for a third-round 78. An opening-round 78 at Augusta a year later prevented him from seriously contending, leaving him alone in eighth. Then, in 1954, same course, same scenario, a 5-over 77 in the second round left him tied for sixth, three shots out of the Snead-Ben Hogan playoff that Snead won.

Burke also had final-round 77 at the 1955 U.S. Open (tied for 10th) and another flirtation with a win at the 1955 PGA Championship. After rolling past Douglas, Guy Paulsen and Marty Furgol in match play, Burke battled Middlecoff all day at Meadowbrook Country Club in Michigan before going into overtime and finally losing on the 40th hole of their quarterfinals match.

Burke didn’t win in 1955, and when the 1956 Masters rolled around, the annual spring invitational in Augusta, Georgia, had a different feel. TV cameras descended on the venerable golf club for the first time, CBS Sports televising the tournament live. Fans in their living rooms could watch 30 minutes of live golf during the second round and listen to and watch Chris Schenkel and Bud Palmer announce the action on the last four holes of the tournament both Saturday and Sunday.

For CBS, the third round didn’t bring much drama. The final round was a different story.

With 18 holes to play, it looked like an amateur, Ken Venturi, would win the tournament for the first time. Another amateur, Bobby Jones, had started and nurtured the Masters into what it had become, and now Venturi had forged a four-shot, 54-hole advantage over Middlecoff, was seven ahead of Doug Ford and eight clear of Mangrum and Burke. Middlecoff, the media agreed, was seemingly the only guy with a reasonable chance of catching the 24-year-old Venturi. Burke had other ideas.