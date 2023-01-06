Xander Schauffele withdraws from Sentry TOC

KAPALUA, Maui – World No. 6 Xander Schauffele withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions after playing eight holes of his second round Friday.

A three-time winner last season, Schauffele, 29, has been fighting back pain for the first time in his career and was 1 over for his second round, 2 under for the tournament, when he withdrew.

He said the decision came after a consultation with his caddie, Austin Kaiser.

“Austin told me on 9, he's like, ‘You know, we have a lot of tournaments coming up on the West Coast Swing, and it's a big swing for us,” Schauffele said. “And he's like, ‘You know, are you going to look back and feel like really proud of yourself for like gutting it out and maybe hurting yourself more? Or should we pull out and be smart here? Because we have, you know, a long way to go.’ So, yeah, it kind of went like that.”

Schauffele said he’s been fighting back pain since the unofficial Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month but was able to fight through it and finish fourth. In retrospect, he said at Kapalua on Friday, he made a mistake by not getting an MRI done as soon as he finished the Hero and got home.

He now plans to have that procedure done when he gets back to the mainland.

“I'm 29, I need to preserve my health,” he said. “I feel like I've done a really good job up until this point and the fact that I can't really pinpoint what it is is a bit frustrating. So, once I get the scan and look at it and have all the pros look at it and then if they tell me that I'm OK, then I think I'll start to feel better and stop flinching at what I'm doing.”

The loss of Schauffele brings the total number of players in this elite, no-cut event down to 38, meaning no one else will have to play as a single over the weekend. Max Homa was paired with Schauffele on Friday.

Schauffele is coming off a banner season in which he won three times, including back-to-back starts at the Travelers Championship and Genesis Scottish Open, and scored the clinching point for the U.S. Presidents Cup Team.

His WD at the Sentry comes two days after he had to skip the Wednesday pro-am. He said his caddie Kaiser was hardly the only member of his team telling him to take the long view and advising him to pull out.

“I don't know if I'm making myself worse or not,” Schauffele said. “… I'm all for trying to game it and make it happen, but I'm like flinching at drives and chunking irons and just my head is in a terrible spot.”