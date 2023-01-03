Everyone aboard the Tom Kim train!

He was mesmerizing as he blistered a 240-yard 2-iron and rolled in the earth-shaking birdie putt to keep hope alive for the International Team at the Presidents Cup in September. And he was humble after making not a bogey for the week and outlasting Patrick Cantlay at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas in October.

The youth, the talent, the googly Presidents Cup glasses – Kim has it all, a gift from the Golf Gods that seems to have fallen out of the sky fully formed. He will be among the headliners at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

A product of the world

Born in Korea to father Changik Lee and mother Kwanjoo Kim, Kim and his older brother, Jaewook Kim, were moved to China for a few years before the family picked up again and alighted for Australia so the brothers could learn English.

After living Down Under for seven years the family picked up and moved yet again.

“Once we learned English we moved to the Philippines because Australia was getting a little expensive,” Kim said, “and we knew people in the Philippines.”

It was in the Philippines that Kim really took to golf, initially under the tutelage of his father, a teaching professional. (Somewhat surprisingly, Kim says their swings are not similar.) The game was accessible there, and Kim went all in, getting homeschooled. With designs on playing the Asian Tour, he and the family moved again, this time to Thailand, which was more conveniently located for travel purposes. He turned pro at 15.

Too young for the Asian Tour, Kim played professionally in Thailand until he was 16, when he failed to get through the Asian Tour’s qualifying school. Three quick wins on the Asian Development Tour followed, earning him special temporary membership on the Asian Tour, where he won in his second start. He was just 17. Just as impressive, he was fluent in Tagalog, English and Korean.

Kim speaks Korean to his parents, English to his brother. He says he dreams in both languages.

Those dreams still hadn’t become a reality as he missed by a shot at the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in 2021, but again, he didn’t stay down for long. He won the Korean Tour Order of Merit, and when the Asian Tour resumed after the COVID hiatus, he won its Order of Merit for the 2020-21 season, too, to get into the 2022 U.S. Open and Open Championship.

His goal was to play the Asian Tour and head back to Korn Ferry Tour Q-School last fall.

As it turned out, he bypassed that circuit entirely.

The quantum leap came not when he finished 23rd at the U.S. Open but when he finished solo third at the Genesis Scottish Open in July. After finishing T47 at The Open he joined the PGA TOUR as a Special Temporary Member. A T26 at the 3M Open and solo seventh at the Rocket Mortgage Classic preceded his life-changing victory at the Wyndham.

Kim, the first TOUR winner to be born after the year 2000, was suddenly a card-carrying TOUR pro.

“My childhood was always about golf,” he said at the Hero. “I didn’t really have a life outside of that. There were a lot of sacrifices made to do what I’m doing right now.”

Making a splash

Don’t expect a booze-soaked celebration when Kim turns 21.

“I’m not a big drinker,” he said. “I’ve never even tried alcohol.”

When the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis interviewed Kim and McIlroy at THE CJ CUP, Kim said he hadn’t so much as sipped a beer after either of his wins. “All right,” McIlroy said, “when you turn 21 and you win your next PGA TOUR event, I’m going to bring you out for a few drinks.”

“Oh, that’s awesome,” Kim said.

At the Hero in the Bahamas, Kim was pretty sure he wasn’t even old enough to be in the casino. That said, he was still the life of the party. He relished getting a chance to talk to his golf idol, tournament host Woods, for the first time, even if he was slightly nervous.

“I didn’t really know what to say to Tiger,” he said. “I told him, ‘We really miss you. We really wish you were playing this week.’ He’s like, ‘Good playing this year, and congratulations.’”

The next day, Kim, Woods, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, and Tommy Fleetwood were mic’d up for the so-called Hero Shot, a pitch of around 85 yards to a floating bullseye. Kim was so intent on winning that at one point he called for a video replay, and when he finished second to Fitzpatrick, he had his head in his hands as if crushed. You got the feeling he was only half-joking.

“I mean, how can you not like Tom Kim?” said Spieth, who at the Hero was sharing a house with his wife, Annie, and their son, Sammy, plus Justin Thomas and his wife, Jill. “We use the same physio, and he got worked on at the house we’re staying at, and when he left, Annie and Jill are like, ‘Is he not the nicest human being?’ That’s what everyone says about him.

“He’s so happy to be out here, loves the game,” continued Spieth, the only player since World War II to win on TOUR at a younger age than Kim. “It’s cool. It reminds me of the way I thought about it when I was his age and makes me want to get back to thinking that way.”

It’s partly his enthusiasm that makes Kim so magnetic. In the Hero locker room, Spieth asked him about the food in Japan, where Kim tied for fourth at the Dunlop Phoenix in late November. Lowry threw the towel. Others no doubt observed him and thought some version of, Oh, to have his future.