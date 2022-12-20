Morikawa, Scott, Theegala and Young set to play 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, MAUI, Hawaii – Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young have committed to play in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions when the event kicks off the PGA TOUR’s calendar year at The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-8. New for 2023 and beyond, the Sentry Tournament of Champions now includes the top 30 players from the final FedExCup standings who qualified for the previous year’s TOUR Championship in addition to the previous calendar year winners.

Collin Morikawa

Morikawa earned five top-5 finishes over the course of 20 events during the 2022 calendar year. After a T5 finish at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 25-year-old’s best finish of the year was T2 at The Genesis Invitational in February followed by a fifth-place finish at the Masters, T5 at the U.S. Open and T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Morikawa qualified for his fourth consecutive FedExCup Playoffs, and he advanced to the TOUR Championship for the third straight year. The California native finished in a tie for 21st in the FedExCup standings and was named one of six captain’s picks for the United States at the 2022 Presidents Cup. Morikawa will make his fourth trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua where he has three top-10 finishes in as many appearances (T7/2020; T7/2021; T5/2022).

Adam Scott

Australian Scott is set to make his eighth appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions after finishing in the top 30 in the 2022 FedExCup standings and owns four career top-10 finishes at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Scott captured four top-10 finishes during the 2022 calendar year including T4 at The Genesis Invitational, T9 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and back-to-back T5 finishes at FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship. The 42-year-old qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 16th consecutive season becoming just one of two players to do so in each of the first 16 years of the FedExCup era, and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the ninth time in his career. He finished at No. 25 in the FedExCup standings and earned one of the automatic qualifying spots for the International Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Sahith Theegala

Theegala is set to make his Sentry Tournament of Champions debut following an impressive rookie season on TOUR that saw seven top-10 finishes and his first TOUR Championship appearance. The 25-year-old’s best finishes came at Travelers Championship (T2) and The RSM Classic (T2) followed by a T3 finish at WM Phoenix Open and T5 finishes at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

Cameron Young

The 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, Young recorded four runner-up results and advanced to his first TOUR Championship. In addition to second-place finishes at The Genesis Invitational (T2), Wells Fargo Championship (T2), The Open Championship (2), and Rocket Mortgage Classic (T2), Young earned nine top 25s and finished No. 9 in the FedExCup standings. Young will make his first Sentry Tournament of Champions appearance at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Other players joining Morikawa, Scott, Theegala and Young at the Sentry Tournament of Champions by finishing in the FedExCup Top 30 include Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im, Scott Stallings, and Aaron Wise.