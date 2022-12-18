Last call at NBC for old pals Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch

ORLANDO, Fla. – Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch have done a lot of things together through the years. Born a little more than a year apart, they competed on the PGA TOUR in the same era, combining to win 11 times. They partnered in the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf, with considerable success, winning their division on three occasions.

For 26 years, the two men have served together as significant players in NBC telecasts that bring golf to fans around the world. It was announced recently that NBC would not be renewing their contracts in 2023. Sunday’s final round of the PNC Championship marked their last call as teammates.

"I've absolutely enjoyed every minute of the 26 years," said Koch as he made his final call from the 17th hole Sunday afternoon at the PNC, fittingly as Tiger and Charlie Woods surveyed the green. "We were clearly around at the right time, weren't we? I was there when Tiger won his first event in 1996 in Las Vegas (Shriners Children's Open); I was fortunate enough to be on that call, and involved in a number of his other victories ... It's been a pleasure."

“If I have to go out," he added Saturday morning, "I can’t think of anyone I’d rather go out with than Roger. We’ve been together for a long time.”

Maltbie, 71, was part of two NBC golf telecasts in 1991 (The American Express and the Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island) and joined the NBC team full-time the next season. The PNC wrapped up his 31st season with the network. He worked mostly as a roving reporter, walking alongside the leaders, sharing his insights on their strategy and performance. Maltbie knows the game astutely. He was a five-time winner on the PGA TOUR, his biggest triumph being the inaugural Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 1976.

"It's been the thrill of a lifetime," Maltbie said Sunday afternoon, as he was greeted by well wishers including Team Woods, Team Thomas and veteran caddie/reporter Jim "Bones" Mackay.

"You're a star, man," Mackay told Maltbie. He wasn't alone in his sentiments. An esteemed group of TOUR pros provided farewell messages to the Maltbie-Koch duo throughout the weekend, including Woods, Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jack Nicklaus and more.

“I still remember the first time you came and followed my group, and I realized I was in a good position if Roger Maltbie is coming to follow me,” Webb Simpson said in a NBC/Golf Channel tribute that aired following Saturday’s opening round at the PNC.

Maltbie has signed on to do a handful of tournaments for Golf Channel in 2023, including the U.S. Senior Open and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Depending on how the fall schedule sorts out, he may work five or six events.

“I wake up one day and say, ‘Why would I do that?’” Maltbie said. “And the next day I wake up and say, ‘I still really like doing this. It’s fun.’ So I’m going to do a few.”

Koch was offered a similar deal for 2023, but turned down the offer.

Koch was a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR, among his victories the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill in 1984. After his playing career, he took a broadcasting job at ESPN, working there for six years before joining NBC in 1997. Koch worked mostly in the tower calling shots at holes, but he also spent time as an on-course reporter and in the lead analyst’s chair.

“Fortunately, in the fall of ’96 when my contract was up at ESPN, Tommy Roy from NBC called and said, 'We’d like to have you join the team.' He said, ‘We’re going to try to build the best team that we possibly can, and we’d like for you to be a part of that.’ Twenty-six years for me.”

Both men have too many great moments to share just a few, but both pointed to the 1999 Ryder Cup, in which the U.S. team came back from a four-point deficit to win on Sunday, as an outstanding highlight of their broadcast careers.