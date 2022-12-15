Stewart Cink ‘in denial’ as he approaches 50

ORLANDO, Fla. - By all measures, if Stewart Cink were to never again tee it up on the PGA TOUR, the 49-year-old would rest easy knowing he amassed an impressive resume.

Propelled by three Korn Ferry Tour wins in 1996, the Alabama native would go on to amass 11 PGA TOUR titles, including the 2009 Open Championship. En route to that title at Turnberry, a 36-year-old Cink defeated 59-year-old Tom Watson in a four-hole aggregate playoff. Watson began the 138th Open Championship with 12 PGA TOUR Champions titles already under his belt.

Cink will tee it up at this week’s PNC Championship alongside son Connor in the company of several of golf’s legends, including PGA TOUR Champions stalwarts like Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer and Jim Furyk. He’ll become eligible for the 50-and-over circuit next May 21, but he isn’t letting his focus go there just yet.

Cink’s intentions are driven by the mind of a competitor still feeling strong and fine-tuned for even more TOUR success. He won twice in the 2020-21 TOUR season and intends on again contending at the game’s highest level.

“Other than having to hold the menu further away to read it these days, I’m really not feeling any older at all,” Cink said. “I would say that I feel as good as ever. I don’t feel like I’ve lost any speed with my swing. I’ve got to say that being close to hitting 50 feels great.”

Determined to maintain the commitment and focus which also resulted in 104 PGA TOUR top-10 finishes – 11 of which were runner-up showings – Cink is approaching the big 5-0 strategically. Eight players have won on TOUR after turning 50, and Cink doesn’t see any reason why he can’t become the ninth.

“Certainly, I’ve thought about the fact that I’m about to turn 50, but I have not at all thought about turning 50 and joining PGA TOUR Champions,” explained Cink. “That’s by design. I feel like if I put my eye there before I turn 50, it would become too easy to lose that focus on the PGA TOUR.”

Believing that an unwavering focus on maximizing his TOUR performance will translate to maximum performance on PGA TOUR Champions, in a way, Cink is preparing for PGA TOUR Champions success by way of PGA TOUR success.

“It’s not that I don’t want to focus on PGA TOUR Champions,” Cink said. “It’s actually something I’ve thought about for the last handful of years. But, I do feel like if I let myself dream too much about all it can be on PGA TOUR Champions one day, then I’ll be done out here on TOUR. I don’t want to be done yet.”

As enticing as the prospect of PGA TOUR Champions is, as part of his TOUR focus, Cink has yet to even begin the process of picking the brains of fellow competitors who preceded him on PGA TOUR Champions turf.

“I’m borderline in denial that my 50th birthday is near,” Cink said. “Of course, I’ve had a lot of friends and other competitors come up and tell me how much I’m going to enjoy it out there, which I know I will. But, I don’t turn 50 until May. I’ve got to figure out how to be the best player on the PGA TOUR that I can until then and then after that … we’ll see.”

Determined as he is to stay the PGA TOUR course as long as possible, make no mistake about it, the alluring opportunity of PGA TOUR Champions is one Cink is grateful to soon be enjoying.

“Initially, I’ll likely fit in a few PGA TOUR Champions events, fewer than on the PGA TOUR,” Cink said. “Then, gradually, the mix will become more weighted towards PGA TOUR Champions. I just don’t really have a set plan yet.”

To further illustrate the competitive fire which largely defines him, Cink is paying close attention to the evolving landscape of the PGA TOUR. And he’s invigorated by what he’s seeing.

“Every time the PGA TOUR announces an elevated event, it really entices me to try and stay in shape and keep my mind and heart in the right place because those are amazing opportunities to be able to play for that kind of prize money,” Cink said. “I’d love to finish my TOUR career qualifying for, and playing in, some of those. I’ll have a lot of great years on PGA TOUR Champions after that. That’s something I don’t take lightly. I’m really excited about PGA TOUR Champions and, even without a formal plan for it yet, I think it’s something I can bring to it to.”

On Thursday morning before the start of the PNC Championship Pro-Am in Orlando, the practice range at Ritz-Carlton GC made for quite the interesting sports stage. At one end was 83-year-old Lee Trevino, who won his first of 29 PGA TOUR Champions titles in February 1990.

Further down the line was Cink, who was 16 when Trevino won that Royal Caribbean Classic in Miami more than three decades ago. While Trevino’s competitive days are now behind him, the Tour he helped solidify is stronger than ever today and, as such, poised to feature another world-class contender in Cink.