Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy ready to partner at The Match

Tiger Woods has partnered with many of his peers in team competitions, ranging from mentors (Mark O’Meara) to college buddies (Notah Begay III) to current superstars (Justin Thomas).

In the end, no matter the partner, one outcome grades the mission: Just win, baby.

Perhaps it traces back to Woods' younger days, when he rooted on the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, where late owner Al Davis often repeated that definitive refrain.

Winning will be first and foremost in mind as Woods greets yet another partner into the fold, maybe the best of them all. Woods and world No. 1 Rory McIlroy will face longtime pals Thomas and Jordan Spieth under the lights Saturday in Capital One’s The Match, seventh edition, to be televised on TNT (6 p.m. ET) and streamed worldwide.

So, after all these partnerships for Woods, some that worked and others that fell short of expectations, what recipe makes for the most effective?

“Play well,” Woods said on Wednesday afternoon in a promotional Zoom call, where he and the other Match participants answered questions for a handful of national writers.

“I’ve had all different types of partners,” Woods said. “I’ve had guys drool on themselves, miss belt loops, (wear) wrong hats, can’t find the golf shoes they’re supposed to wear, wrong color ... and we go out and win golf matches. I really don’t care. They play well, we play well as a team, doesn’t matter what happens. And we go out and put a point on the board for our side.”



It doesn’t hurt that Woods’ current partner resides on top of the world. Woods has not struck a shot in competition since The Open Championship in July; his partner is coming off an autumn heater, having just won dual season-long titles on the PGA TOUR (FedExCup) and DP World Tour's season-long standings, becoming only the second player in history to capture both in a season. When McIlroy captured THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October, he ascended to No. 1 for the first time in more than two years.

