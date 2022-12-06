-
How to watch QBE Shootout, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
December 06, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Round 1 of the QBE Shootout takes place Friday from Naples, Florida. Twelve two-person teams will compete in unique format at the Tiburon Golf Club, which also hosts the LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-4 p.m. (NBC).
