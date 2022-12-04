-
Hero World Challenge payouts: Viktor Hovland earns $1 million with win
December 04, 2022
By Rob Bolton , GolfBet for PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm has detailed how much Torrey Pines reminds him of his native Spain. With wins on the course in both the Farmers Insurance Open and U.S. Open, it’s easy to understand why he’s comfortable in terms of body and mind, but also in expressing it publicly.
While Norway is a breathtakingly beautiful country unto its own, you’d struggle in finding a backdrop and feels familiar to the tropics in which native son Viktor Hovland picked up his fifth professional victory on Sunday.
In looping Albany in The Bahamas in 16-under 272, Hovland prevailed at the Hero World Challenge and successfully defended his title. He’s appeared in the 20-man competition just the two times.
Both of his victories at the Hero are unofficial, but they align with the climes of his best successes. This isn’t the first time that he’s successfully defended a title, either. He went back-to-back at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in 2020 and 2021, which is further south than New Providence Island. Even nearer the equator is Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico, site of his breakthrough title in 2020.
Rahm arrived in The Bahamas as the favorite. He was +500 to win at BetMGM. It made sense given his blistering form upon arrival and two results at Albany – win (2018) and second (2019). Hovland opened with eighth-shortest odds at a lucrative +1600 to repeat.
At +750 to win, Scottie Scheffler was wearing the second-shortest odds. Fittingly, he finished alone in second, two strokes back of the champ.
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL EARNINGS 1 Viktor Hovland 272/ -16 $1,000,000.00 2 Scottie Scheffler 274/ -14 $375,000.00 3 Cameron Young 276/ -12 $225,000.00 4 Xander Schauffele 277/ -11 $150,000.00 5 Justin Thomas 278/ -10 $135,000.00 6 Collin Morikawa 279/ -9 $120,000.00 7 Tony Finau 282/ -6 $115,000.00 T8 Sungjae Im 283/ -5 $112,500.00 T8 Jon Rahm 283/ -5 $112,500.00 T10 Tom Kim 284/ -4 $109,500.00 T10 Sepp Straka 284/ -4 $109,500.00 12 Sam Burns 286/ -2 $108,000.00 T13 Matt Fitzpatrick 287/ -1 $106,500.00 T13 Billy Horschel 287/ -1 $106,500.00 15 Jordan Spieth 289/ 1 $105,000.00 16 Corey Conners 290/ 2 $104,000.00 17 Max Homa 292/ 4 $103,000.00 18 Shane Lowry 293/ 5 $102,000.00 19 Kevin Kisner 294/ 6 $101,000.00 20 Tommy Fleetwood 295/ 7 $100,000.00
