Taylor Montgomery concludes successful fall by winning RSM Birdies Fore Love

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Taylor Montgomery has unquestionably been the standout from this season’s crop of PGA TOUR rookies. Best known for narrowly missing his TOUR card twice in 2021, Montgomery has quickly proven he belongs on golf’s highest stage.

A successful start to his PGA TOUR career became even more fruitful Sunday with his win in the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition . The competition rewards the players who make the most birdies and eagles during the fall portion of the TOUR schedule with donations to the children- or family-focused charities of their choosing.

Montgomery finished with 155 birdies or better in the RSM Birdies Fore Love race, one ahead of Patrick Rodgers and four ahead of Will Gordon. Montgomery earned $300,000 for charity, while Rodgers earned $150,000 and Gordon earned $50.000.

Montgomery stayed atop the standings with an eagle at the 15th hole Sunday and a birdie on No. 18. He hit his 240-yard approach to the par-5 15th to 9 feet, then hit a 177-yard second shot on 18 to 9 feet. Birdies and eagles counted double at The RSM Classic, the final official PGA TOUR event of the year.

Montgomery finished T15 at The RSM Classic, his sixth top-15 finish in seven starts this fall. He will begin 2023 ranked 11th in the FedExCup, the highest ranking among the rookie class.

“It was a nice fall. I played really well, had a lot of birdies, a few too many bogeys, but I’ll take it for sure,” Montgomery said. He has succeeded with a combination of length off the tee and adept putting, a recipe for a plethora of birdies.