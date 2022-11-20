Self-reflection leads Adam Svensson to first PGA TOUR title

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Adam Svensson lost his PGA TOUR card after the 2019 season, largely tied to struggles on the greens. It might have been the best thing for his career.

Svensson didn’t expect to finish 167th on the 2019 FedExCup, nor did those around him. Longtime mentor and Golf Canada national team coach Derek Ingram described Svensson as “Canada’s Rory McIlroy possibility” as a junior player. Svensson won nine times in 14 collegiate starts at Division II Barry University and has long been regarded as one of the game’s premier ball-strikers.

What was holding him back? Svensson earned his first TOUR card on talent alone. In order to return and deliver on his potential, he needed to dig it out of the proverbial dirt.

“I’d like to give you a lot sexier of an answer,” said Ingram, “but I think it’s just a complete, utter commitment to seeing how good he could get.”

Svensson doesn’t recall the exact moment he made this philosophical shift, but the results validate its implementation. Svensson, 28, carded a four-round total of 19 under at The RSM Classic to earn his first PGA TOUR title, two strokes clear of a trio of players – Callum Tarren, Sahith Theegala and Brian Harman – at Sea Island GC in coastal Georgia.

During a week where temperatures rarely exceeded 60 degrees, the native of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada felt right at home. His work over the past year with putting coach John Graham shined through, as Svensson finished atop the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (three rounds at Sea Island’s Seaside course counted toward the stat; the opening round at Plantation, in which Svensson said he struggled on the greens, was not included.)