Welcome to the PGA TOUR’s new app

To be one of the first to experience the new app, you can go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for “PGA TOUR.” From there you can manually update your app to the newest version.

Immersive. Enhanced. Personalized. Connected. Seamless. Purposeful.

Those are the characteristics we strove to build into our new website and app, which we are beginning to unveil on Nov. 15. The new PGA TOUR website will launch later this year, and a formal introduction of both products will start the new year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

We’ve been working for more than a year on this project because we know you are the most passionate fans in the game, and we want to bring you closer to our players, tournaments and the courses where we play. Our new platforms will do that through a clean look and immersive feel, with rich visuals, deep data and enhanced storytelling – all tailored for and by the fan.

But this is not just a redesign. It is a fresh start. Everything was rebuilt, including the technology that supports the app and website, which means bringing the TOUR’s unrivaled data and statistics to you faster than ever. Golf is a game of inches, so we know that when it comes to loading speeds, even the smallest margins can make a significant difference.