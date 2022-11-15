-
-
Welcome to the PGA TOUR’s new app
-
November 15, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- November 15, 2022
- The new app will look and feel more immersive, with rich visuals, deep data and enhanced storytelling. (PGA TOUR)
To be one of the first to experience the new app, you can go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for “PGA TOUR.” From there you can manually update your app to the newest version.
Immersive. Enhanced. Personalized. Connected. Seamless. Purposeful.
Those are the characteristics we strove to build into our new website and app, which we are beginning to unveil on Nov. 15. The new PGA TOUR website will launch later this year, and a formal introduction of both products will start the new year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
We’ve been working for more than a year on this project because we know you are the most passionate fans in the game, and we want to bring you closer to our players, tournaments and the courses where we play. Our new platforms will do that through a clean look and immersive feel, with rich visuals, deep data and enhanced storytelling – all tailored for and by the fan.
But this is not just a redesign. It is a fresh start. Everything was rebuilt, including the technology that supports the app and website, which means bringing the TOUR’s unrivaled data and statistics to you faster than ever. Golf is a game of inches, so we know that when it comes to loading speeds, even the smallest margins can make a significant difference.
These products were shaped by hundreds of interviews with fans and players. The feedback encouraged us to prioritize visual stories, strong imagery and video, and compelling stats. Our players take center stage, while the beauty of our courses is displayed in unprecedented ways. And it is easier than ever to find what you’re looking for and then dive even deeper.
You’ll be able to see a Rory McIlroy highlight moments after it happens, relive Scottie Scheffler’s round through an Instagram-style story or use statistics to gain insights into the success of your favorite player.
The new ‘story’ functionality gives you more engaging content about your favorite topics and Tours, and the ability to personalize the app means you’ll quickly receive the information you need to know.
In the coming months, we’ll be adding even more features, including the ability to connect your accounts for tickets, streaming and gaming so that all those experiences will be consolidated on one platform. We’ll be adding new elements of TOURCast into the app, as well, putting even more of that award-winning product and its 3D shot trails in your pocket. You can follow a single player or a group, seeing the stats behind their shots just seconds after they’re struck. Future integration of augmented reality and new features will enhance your on-site experience, as well. So whether you’re at home or walking outside the ropes, these new products will bring you closer to the action.
We had lots of help along the way, beginning with our partners at Adobe, AWS, CDW and Qualtrics. We enlisted the award-winning firm Work & Co – who has designed products for everyone from AB-InBev to Disney – as well as Captech, Ensemble and Shockoe.
And this is just the beginning. We’ll continue to listen to feedback from fans and players and are prepared to quickly respond with enhancements to the app and website along the way. Expect more features to roll out regularly in the coming months.
-
-
PGA TOUR introduces new app story format
-
-