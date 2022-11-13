Cadence Bank Houston Open payouts and points: Tony Finau picks up $1.512 million and 500 FedExCup points

According to Golf Digest, Tony Finau is the nicest guy on the PGA TOUR , but the result may vary if it included what he’s been doing to the competition of late. As the saying goes, you’re not supposed to mess with Texas, but you definitely don’t want to tangle with the sinewy 33-year-old nowadays.

RELATED: Full FedExCup standings

Finau concluded the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Sunday in 16-under 264 and prevailed by four strokes. It’s his fifth career TOUR title, fourth in the last 15 months and third in his last seven starts. He earned $1.512 million and 500 FedExCup points with this one.

A second-round 62 first opened a four-stroke margin at the turn of the tournament. Upon retaining the advantage entering the finale, the narrative of who’d win the proverbial B flight took precedence, this despite the fact that Finau squared three bogeys coming home, which only burned the edge of a larger buffer built by four birdies on the front nine. The race for second place itself was but a two-man contest among a pair of winless 30somethings.

Rookie Tyson Alexander, 34, edged Ben Taylor, 30, for runner-up honors by one stroke. (Three others tied for fourth three back of Taylor.) Alexander pockets $915,600 and 300 FedExCup points, while Taylor’s haul was $579,600 and 190 FedExCup points, both totals easily career bests for the duo.

Not surprisingly, Finau’s opening line to win at BetMGM was a careful +1800. That tied for third-shortest with Aaron Wise, who shared the first-round lead with Finau (and Alex Noren) before drifting to finish T22. Alexander opened at +50000 to win; Taylor was +20000.

The opening favorite, Scottie Scheffler at +600, placed T9 but never challenged. Sam Burns opened at +1400 and with a 7-under 77, and then opted not to complete his second round when it resumed on Saturday morning.