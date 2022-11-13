-
-
Cadence Bank Houston Open payouts and points: Tony Finau picks up $1.512 million and 500 FedExCup points
-
-
November 13, 2022
By Rob Bolton , GolfBet for PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Tony Finau sinks 39-foot birdie putt at Cadence Bank
According to Golf Digest, Tony Finau is the nicest guy on the PGA TOUR, but the result may vary if it included what he’s been doing to the competition of late. As the saying goes, you’re not supposed to mess with Texas, but you definitely don’t want to tangle with the sinewy 33-year-old nowadays.
RELATED: Full FedExCup standings
Finau concluded the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Sunday in 16-under 264 and prevailed by four strokes. It’s his fifth career TOUR title, fourth in the last 15 months and third in his last seven starts. He earned $1.512 million and 500 FedExCup points with this one.
A second-round 62 first opened a four-stroke margin at the turn of the tournament. Upon retaining the advantage entering the finale, the narrative of who’d win the proverbial B flight took precedence, this despite the fact that Finau squared three bogeys coming home, which only burned the edge of a larger buffer built by four birdies on the front nine. The race for second place itself was but a two-man contest among a pair of winless 30somethings.
Rookie Tyson Alexander, 34, edged Ben Taylor, 30, for runner-up honors by one stroke. (Three others tied for fourth three back of Taylor.) Alexander pockets $915,600 and 300 FedExCup points, while Taylor’s haul was $579,600 and 190 FedExCup points, both totals easily career bests for the duo.
Not surprisingly, Finau’s opening line to win at BetMGM was a careful +1800. That tied for third-shortest with Aaron Wise, who shared the first-round lead with Finau (and Alex Noren) before drifting to finish T22. Alexander opened at +50000 to win; Taylor was +20000.
The opening favorite, Scottie Scheffler at +600, placed T9 but never challenged. Sam Burns opened at +1400 and with a 7-under 77, and then opted not to complete his second round when it resumed on Saturday morning.
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP OFFICIAL PAYOUT 1 Tony Finau 264/ -16 500.000 $1,512,000.00 2 Tyson Alexander 268/ -12 300.000 $915,600.00 3 Ben Taylor 269/ -11 190.000 $579,600.00 T4 Trey Mullinax 272/ -8 115.000 $353,500.00 T4 Alex Noren 272/ -8 115.000 $353,500.00 T4 Alex Smalley 272/ -8 115.000 $353,500.00 T7 Adam Hadwin 273/ -7 87.500 $273,000.00 T7 Aaron Rai 273/ -7 87.500 $273,000.00 T9 Joseph Bramlett 274/ -6 66.000 $196,500.00 T9 Joel Dahmen 274/ -6 66.000 $196,500.00 T9 Stephan Jaeger 274/ -6 66.000 $196,500.00 T9 Keith Mitchell 274/ -6 66.000 $196,500.00 T9 Justin Rose 274/ -6 66.000 $196,500.00 T9 Scottie Scheffler 274/ -6 66.000 $196,500.00 T9 Gary Woodland 274/ -6 66.000 $196,500.00 T16 Wyndham Clark 275/ -5 48.000 $123,900.00 T16 Jason Day 275/ -5 48.000 $123,900.00 T16 Ben Griffin 275/ -5 48.000 $123,900.00 T16 Mackenzie Hughes 275/ -5 48.000 $123,900.00 T16 Scott Piercy 275/ -5 48.000 $123,900.00 T16 Patrick Rodgers 275/ -5 48.000 $123,900.00 T22 Martin Laird 276/ -4 38.125 $84,420.00 T22 David Lipsky 276/ -4 38.125 $84,420.00 T22 Sahith Theegala 276/ -4 38.125 $84,420.00 T22 Aaron Wise 276/ -4 38.125 $84,420.00 26 Callum Tarren 277/ -3 34.000 $67,620.00 T27 Ryan Armour 278/ -2 27.250 $56,332.50 T27 Austin Cook 278/ -2 27.250 $56,332.50 T27 James Hahn 278/ -2 27.250 $56,332.50 T27 Cole Hammer 278/ -2 n/a (non-member) $56,332.50 T27 Russell Knox 278/ -2 27.250 $56,332.50 T27 Maverick McNealy 278/ -2 27.250 $56,332.50 T27 Davis Riley 278/ -2 27.250 $56,332.50 T27 Kyle Westmoreland 278/ -2 27.250 $56,332.50 T35 Eric Cole 279/ -1 19.500 $42,735.00 T35 Si Woo Kim 279/ -1 19.500 $42,735.00 T35 Andrew Putnam 279/ -1 19.500 $42,735.00 T35 Carl Yuan 279/ -1 19.500 $42,735.00 T39 Harris English 280/ E 15.500 $36,540.00 T39 Harry Hall 280/ E 15.500 $36,540.00 T39 Adam Svensson 280/ E 15.500 $36,540.00 T39 Travis Vick 280/ E n/a (non-member) n/a (amateur) T43 Erik Barnes 281/ 1 11.625 $30,660.00 T43 Will Gordon 281/ 1 11.625 $30,660.00 T43 Davis Thompson 281/ 1 11.625 $30,660.00 T43 Kevin Tway 281/ 1 11.625 $30,660.00 T47 Zack Fischer 282/ 2 n/a (non-member) $23,704.80 T47 Michael Kim 282/ 2 9.000 $23,704.80 T47 S.H. Kim 282/ 2 9.000 $23,704.80 T47 Francesco Molinari 282/ 2 9.000 $23,704.80 T47 Justin Suh 282/ 2 9.000 $23,704.80 52 Robby Shelton 283/ 3 7.500 $21,084.00 T53 Byeong Hun An 284/ 4 6.325 $20,118.00 T53 Denny McCarthy 284/ 4 6.325 $20,118.00 T53 Matthew NeSmith 284/ 4 6.325 $20,118.00 T53 Nick Watney 284/ 4 6.325 $20,118.00 T57 Stewart Cink 285/ 5 5.200 $19,236.00 T57 Zach Johnson 285/ 5 5.200 $19,236.00 T57 Luke List 285/ 5 5.200 $19,236.00 T57 Taylor Montgomery 285/ 5 5.200 $19,236.00 T57 Sam Stevens 285/ 5 5.200 $19,236.00 T62 Paul Haley II 286/ 6 4.500 $18,648.00 T62 Brandon Wu 286/ 6 4.500 $18,648.00 T64 Seung-Yul Noh 287/ 7 4.100 $18,312.00 T64 Matthias Schwab 287/ 7 4.100 $18,312.00 66 Taylor Pendrith 288/ 8 3.800 $18,060.00 67 Max McGreevy 291/ 11 3.600 $17,892.00 68 Zecheng Dou 293/ 13 3.400 $17,724.00
-
-