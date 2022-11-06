-
-
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba payouts and points: Russell Henley picks up $1.476 million and 500 FedExCup points
-
-
November 06, 2022
By Rob Bolton , GolfBet for PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Russell Henley buries birdie putt at World Wide Technology
Russell Henley bull-rushed to victory at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Sunday by matching the tournament records in scoring (23-under 261) and margin of victory (four strokes).
RELATED: Full FedExCup standings
There were other ways to end Viktor Hovland’s reign as a two-time defending champion at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, but Henley’s was the most effective, in part both of the records he equaled were either established (scoring) or tied (margin) by Hovland himself last year.
After opening with consecutive 63s for a three-stroke lead at the midpoint, a third-round 65 extended Henley’s reach over the rest by six. When he signed for a closing 70, he locked up 500 FedExCup points and $1.476 million.
Not that Hovland didn’t give it a go at the threepeat in finishing in a four-way share of 10th place with four sub-70s, but the 33-year-old Henley was vintage in recording his fourth career PGA TOUR title.
The 10-year anniversary of his first at the Sony Open in Hawaii is just two months away. That was when he famously broke through as a rookie and in what his professional debut on TOUR in 2013. That week at Waialae, he signed for a trio of 63s en route to 24-under 256. It still ranks as the third-lowest aggregate in the history of that tournament.
Brian Harman snuck into solo second with a Sunday 66 at Mayakoba and earned 300 FedExCup points and $893,800. Both Henley and Harman opened the week as 40-to-1 favorites to win at BetMGM.
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP OFFICIAL PAYOUT 1 Russell Henley 261/ -23 500.000 $1,476,000.00 2 Brian Harman 265/ -19 300.000 $893,800.00 T3 Joel Dahmen 266/ -18 125.000 $375,560.00 T3 Will Gordon 266/ -18 125.000 $375,560.00 T3 Troy Merritt 266/ -18 125.000 $375,560.00 T3 Seamus Power 266/ -18 125.000 $375,560.00 T3 Scottie Scheffler 266/ -18 125.000 $375,560.00 T8 David Lingmerth 267/ -17 82.500 $248,050.00 T8 Sam Ryder 267/ -17 82.500 $248,050.00 T10 Viktor Hovland 268/ -16 65.400 $190,650.00 T10 Patton Kizzire 268/ -16 65.400 $190,650.00 T10 David Lipsky 268/ -16 65.400 $190,650.00 T10 Maverick McNealy 268/ -16 65.400 $190,650.00 T10 Taylor Montgomery 268/ -16 65.400 $190,650.00 T15 Thomas Detry 269/ -15 50.000 $129,150.00 T15 Martin Laird 269/ -15 50.000 $129,150.00 T15 Collin Morikawa 269/ -15 50.000 $129,150.00 T15 Henrik Norlander 269/ -15 50.000 $129,150.00 T15 J.J. Spaun 269/ -15 50.000 $129,150.00 T15 Aaron Wise 269/ -15 50.000 $129,150.00 T21 Ryan Armour 270/ -14 38.250 $82,683.34 T21 Nick Hardy 270/ -14 38.250 $82,683.34 T21 Jason Day 270/ -14 38.250 $82,683.33 T21 Davis Riley 270/ -14 38.250 $82,683.33 T21 Matthias Schwab 270/ -14 38.250 $82,683.33 T21 Danny Willett 270/ -14 38.250 $82,683.33 T27 Eric Cole 271/ -13 29.500 $58,630.00 T27 Austin Cook 271/ -13 29.500 $58,630.00 T27 John Huh 271/ -13 29.500 $58,630.00 T27 Matt Kuchar 271/ -13 29.500 $58,630.00 T27 Patrick Rodgers 271/ -13 29.500 $58,630.00 T32 Harris English 272/ -12 21.750 $45,783.34 T32 Adam Hadwin 272/ -12 21.750 $45,783.34 T32 Dean Burmester 272/ -12 21.750 $45,783.33 T32 Harry Higgs 272/ -12 21.750 $45,783.33 T32 Scott Piercy 272/ -12 21.750 $45,783.33 T32 Brandon Wu 272/ -12 21.750 $45,783.33 T38 Austin Eckroat 273/ -11 16.500 $36,490.00 T38 Lucas Glover 273/ -11 16.500 $36,490.00 T38 Lee Hodges 273/ -11 16.500 $36,490.00 T38 Beau Hossler 273/ -11 16.500 $36,490.00 T42 Emiliano Grillo 274/ -10 11.750 $28,290.00 T42 Charley Hoffman 274/ -10 11.750 $28,290.00 T42 K.H. Lee 274/ -10 11.750 $28,290.00 T42 Alex Noren 274/ -10 11.750 $28,290.00 T42 Greyson Sigg 274/ -10 11.750 $28,290.00 T42 Robert Streb 274/ -10 11.750 $28,290.00 T48 Philip Knowles 275/ -9 8.500 $21,270.80 T48 Russell Knox 275/ -9 8.500 $21,270.80 T48 Ryan Moore 275/ -9 8.500 $21,270.80 T48 Andrew Putnam 275/ -9 8.500 $21,270.80 T48 Justin Suh 275/ -9 8.500 $21,270.80 T53 Nick Taylor 276/ -8 6.500 $19,488.67 T53 Brendon Todd 276/ -8 6.500 $19,488.67 T53 Carson Young 276/ -8 6.500 $19,488.66 T56 Billy Horschel 277/ -7 5.600 $18,942.00 T56 Justin Lower 277/ -7 5.600 $18,942.00 T56 Sebastián Muñoz 277/ -7 5.600 $18,942.00 T59 Hayden Buckley 278/ -6 4.900 $18,368.00 T59 Dylan Frittelli 278/ -6 4.900 $18,368.00 T59 Ben Griffin 278/ -6 4.900 $18,368.00 T59 Ben Taylor 278/ -6 4.900 $18,368.00 63 Joseph Bramlett 279/ -5 4.400 $17,958.00 T64 Chris Kirk 281/ -3 4.100 $17,712.00 T64 Danny Lee 281/ -3 4.100 $17,712.00 T66 MJ Daffue 282/ -2 3.700 $17,384.00 T66 Rory Sabbatini 282/ -2 3.700 $17,384.00 68 Francesco Molinari 286/ 2 3.400 $17,138.00
-
-