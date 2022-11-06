World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba payouts and points: Russell Henley picks up $1.476 million and 500 FedExCup points

Russell Henley bull-rushed to victory at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Sunday by matching the tournament records in scoring (23-under 261) and margin of victory (four strokes).

RELATED: Full FedExCup standings

There were other ways to end Viktor Hovland’s reign as a two-time defending champion at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, but Henley’s was the most effective, in part both of the records he equaled were either established (scoring) or tied (margin) by Hovland himself last year.

After opening with consecutive 63s for a three-stroke lead at the midpoint, a third-round 65 extended Henley’s reach over the rest by six. When he signed for a closing 70, he locked up 500 FedExCup points and $1.476 million.

Not that Hovland didn’t give it a go at the threepeat in finishing in a four-way share of 10th place with four sub-70s, but the 33-year-old Henley was vintage in recording his fourth career PGA TOUR title.

The 10-year anniversary of his first at the Sony Open in Hawaii is just two months away. That was when he famously broke through as a rookie and in what his professional debut on TOUR in 2013. That week at Waialae, he signed for a trio of 63s en route to 24-under 256. It still ranks as the third-lowest aggregate in the history of that tournament.

Brian Harman snuck into solo second with a Sunday 66 at Mayakoba and earned 300 FedExCup points and $893,800. Both Henley and Harman opened the week as 40-to-1 favorites to win at BetMGM.