Seamus Power's hot streak continues with ace en route to 63

With a bashful laugh, Power said it was his 14th ace, his last on TOUR in 2019 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

Funnily enough, Power didn’t feel like he was putting it that well on Saturday.

No matter.

“It was one of those days, I was burning the edges all over the place with putts so it's kind of weird a couple of wedge shots went in,” said Power with a smile. “That's golf sometimes and hopefully I can get some of the putts to drop tomorrow.”

Power attributes his solid run to the five-week break he took after the TOUR Championship. It was time, he said, for a mental and physical reset.

“It's just a lot of tournaments. Last season I feel I played a lot of tournaments,” said Power. “At the start of the year like the Match Play I wouldn't have been in, or any of the four majors. So, for me adding those to the schedule as it was going along was a little tricky because, you know, there's a lot of other courses you like and all that.

“So, I feel like I probably overplayed a little bit, so that five weeks was huge just to… get the fun back into the game, just to get the energy level back up and that desire to be just out there like on the golf course. So, I was able to do that and, as I said, I feel great right now.”

With a fine start to the PGA TOUR season, Power said he’s got eyes on some big-picture goals, including being part of the Ryder Cup team next year in Italy.

“I mean, that's going to be huge,” said Power. “Obviously that's a long way away, but… that’s going to hopefully be the reward at the end of a lot of good golf.”

Power wasn’t the only one to make an ace on Saturday.

Greyson Sigg, fresh off his colorful Friday effort, had a hole-in-one of his own on No. 10. Joel Dahmen, meanwhile, nearly jarred his tee ball with a driver on the par-4 17th. He finished birdie-eagle-birdie to shoot a 5-under 66 after his tee shot from 300 yards on the penultimate hole landed just two feet away.