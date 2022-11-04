Inside Greyson Sigg's three-par 67 at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – Greyson Sigg’s second-round scorecard at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba featured more shapes than a kindergartener’s workbook.

But when the score was all counted at the end of the day, he had moved up plenty of spots on the leaderboard and was in the mix for his career-best PGA TOUR result.

Sigg shot a 4-under 67 Friday at El Camaleón Golf Course, a round that included six bogeys, an eagle, eight birdies, and just three pars. Two of the bogeys came in his final three holes when consecutive tee balls on Nos. 16 and 17 found the penalty area.

“I felt like a PGA TOUR golfer for I think, you know, maybe 14 holes and then the others I felt like about a five or six handicap,” said Sigg with a laugh. “I played great, just had a tough time getting the ball in the fairway there on the back nine. But made a lot of good putts, game's feeling good.”