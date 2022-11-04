-
-
NEWS
Inside Greyson Sigg's three-par 67 at Mayakoba
-
-
November 04, 2022
By Adam Stanley , PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Greyson Sigg sends in birdie putt at World Wide Technology
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – Greyson Sigg’s second-round scorecard at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba featured more shapes than a kindergartener’s workbook.
But when the score was all counted at the end of the day, he had moved up plenty of spots on the leaderboard and was in the mix for his career-best PGA TOUR result.
Sigg shot a 4-under 67 Friday at El Camaleón Golf Course, a round that included six bogeys, an eagle, eight birdies, and just three pars. Two of the bogeys came in his final three holes when consecutive tee balls on Nos. 16 and 17 found the penalty area.
“I felt like a PGA TOUR golfer for I think, you know, maybe 14 holes and then the others I felt like about a five or six handicap,” said Sigg with a laugh. “I played great, just had a tough time getting the ball in the fairway there on the back nine. But made a lot of good putts, game's feeling good.”
3 pars.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 4, 2022
4-under par.#Golf pic.twitter.com/SBG03MY1rB
A TOUR round with just three pars happened only twice last season (Patrick Cantlay did it in the fourth round of the Travelers Championship and Patton Kizzire in the fourth round of THE PLAYERS) while JJ Henry made just one par in the third round of the 2004 U.S. Open.
Sigg admitted he was mentally wiped after a turbulent day, but making eight birdies and an eagle still allowed him to take away some positives.
Sigg is looking for his second top-10 finish of this fall, having notched a T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
His best-career result on TOUR was a T7 at last season’s 3M Open.
After rounds of 66-67 at Mayakoba, Sigg is inside the top 10 heading into the weekend.
“I feel great,” said Sigg. “I haven't really looked at a leaderboard yet, but I know there are some guys going low. But I'm playing good, putting good, so obviously I can go make a run on the weekend, so we'll see what happens.”
-
-